The Sussexes’ children haven’t been invited to their grandfather’s Chubbly

Again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed their attendance at this godforsaken coronation. The fact that their possible attendance is THE number one topic of conversation for the Windsors spells a certain kind of doom. It was just like this with QEII’s funeral and the Jubbly as well – an outsized focus on what the Sussexes are doing, where are they going, are they being included, are they being snubbed, are the Windsors being a–holes to the Sussexes. We’re not just imagining it – that’s what it’s been like for years now. And it’s extended to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet too, because the Telegraph reports that the palace has made a point of NOT inviting Archie and Lili to the coronation.

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not currently invited to the Coronation, The Telegraph understands. Prince Harry and Meghan were invited in recent weeks, but it is understood that correspondence from Buckingham Palace did not mention Archie or Lilibet. The couple have had no information about whether the children, who are aged three and one, have been included in the plans. The Sussexes have not yet confirmed whether or not they will attend the ceremony crowning King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. They are currently weighing up the logistics, as well as debating the more personal implications and the optics of each potential option in the context of a deep family rift. A royal source acknowledged that it was “always easier” to make provision for guests who then do not turn up, rather than insert them into the programme further down the line. Regardless of whether the Sussexes do want to bring their children, any preemptive decision to exclude them will cause further friction between the two sides of the family, only serving to fuel the Sussexes’ long-held belief that they have always played second fiddle. Asked if Archie and Lilibet were invited, one royal source simply noted that they were “very young”.

[From The Telegraph]

While I think Archie and Lili are too young to be included in a boring-ass Chubbly as well, I also think the right thing to do is at least INVITE all of the king’s grandchildren? Especially since Camilla is making such a big f–king deal about how all of her grandchildren are part of the Chubbly? The decision about whether Archie and Lili should be included should be up to their parents, not the decrepit coronation committee. Meanwhile, the Mail reports that the Windsors are already planning all kinds of snubs and mean-girling for the Sussexes. Keep in mind, King Charles has always maintained that Harry must be invited. So what is this?

Members of the Royal Family are hoping that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be ‘seated in Iceland’ if they attend the Coronation service as expected. Harry and Meghan have been invited and are expected to be at the event on May 6, but many family members are privately telling friends that they will give them the ‘cold shoulder’. The Sussexes’ children are considered by palace officials to be too young to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but the couple are likely to spend part of the day with Archie, who turns four on May 6, and Lilibet, now styled Prince and Princess, as they celebrate their son’s birthday. Harry and Meghan will not be invited to take part in the official balcony appearance and many members of the family have no wish to socialise with the couple. A friend of the family said: ‘They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, “I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.” Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Jesus Christ, you would think we were talking about a family full of middle-schoolers. These people are so juvenile, so short-sighted, so f–king dysfunctional and awful. They are literally incapable of doing what millions of families do every year: put aside their differences for a day to celebrate a family member. People do that for holidays, weddings, funerals. Why are the Windsors incapable of doing that?