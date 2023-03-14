The Sussexes’ children haven’t been invited to their grandfather’s Chubbly

Again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed their attendance at this godforsaken coronation. The fact that their possible attendance is THE number one topic of conversation for the Windsors spells a certain kind of doom. It was just like this with QEII’s funeral and the Jubbly as well – an outsized focus on what the Sussexes are doing, where are they going, are they being included, are they being snubbed, are the Windsors being a–holes to the Sussexes. We’re not just imagining it – that’s what it’s been like for years now. And it’s extended to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet too, because the Telegraph reports that the palace has made a point of NOT inviting Archie and Lili to the coronation.
The children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not currently invited to the Coronation, The Telegraph understands. Prince Harry and Meghan were invited in recent weeks, but it is understood that correspondence from Buckingham Palace did not mention Archie or Lilibet. The couple have had no information about whether the children, who are aged three and one, have been included in the plans.
The Sussexes have not yet confirmed whether or not they will attend the ceremony crowning King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. They are currently weighing up the logistics, as well as debating the more personal implications and the optics of each potential option in the context of a deep family rift.
A royal source acknowledged that it was “always easier” to make provision for guests who then do not turn up, rather than insert them into the programme further down the line. Regardless of whether the Sussexes do want to bring their children, any preemptive decision to exclude them will cause further friction between the two sides of the family, only serving to fuel the Sussexes’ long-held belief that they have always played second fiddle.
Asked if Archie and Lilibet were invited, one royal source simply noted that they were “very young”.
While I think Archie and Lili are too young to be included in a boring-ass Chubbly as well, I also think the right thing to do is at least INVITE all of the king’s grandchildren? Especially since Camilla is making such a big f–king deal about how all of her grandchildren are part of the Chubbly? The decision about whether Archie and Lili should be included should be up to their parents, not the decrepit coronation committee. Meanwhile, the Mail reports that the Windsors are already planning all kinds of snubs and mean-girling for the Sussexes. Keep in mind, King Charles has always maintained that Harry must be invited. So what is this?
Members of the Royal Family are hoping that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be ‘seated in Iceland’ if they attend the Coronation service as expected. Harry and Meghan have been invited and are expected to be at the event on May 6, but many family members are privately telling friends that they will give them the ‘cold shoulder’.
The Sussexes’ children are considered by palace officials to be too young to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but the couple are likely to spend part of the day with Archie, who turns four on May 6, and Lilibet, now styled Prince and Princess, as they celebrate their son’s birthday.
Harry and Meghan will not be invited to take part in the official balcony appearance and many members of the family have no wish to socialise with the couple.
A friend of the family said: ‘They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, “I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.” Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.’
Jesus Christ, you would think we were talking about a family full of middle-schoolers. These people are so juvenile, so short-sighted, so f–king dysfunctional and awful. They are literally incapable of doing what millions of families do every year: put aside their differences for a day to celebrate a family member. People do that for holidays, weddings, funerals. Why are the Windsors incapable of doing that?
Ordained by God and all of that. They don’t have to be decent. 🙄
I don’t understand the whole fuss around the children: no invitation is expected to be extended to minors who cannot give consent, anyways. The kids will follow the parents and the doggie will walk in the steps of the owners. In any case, children who can barely sit by themselves on a chair are not to be part of a Circus show.
I am appalled that Charles would trouble himself to invite the Sussexes, for the sake of subjecting them to concerted, premeditated vexations repeated throughout the day. Not that I want to exonerate Chuck, but it appears that this form of retaliation by proxy pretty much smacks of Karen’s and Bullyiam’s ways.
By leaking to the press Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren’t welcome, the Palace is surreptitiously taking a dig at their mother: what a diplomatic way of telling Meghan to stay home to look after her children.
A Lucifer-ordained monarchy.
This is perfect, Kaiser. Our extremely dyfunctional family would never snub anybody if they showed up at a funeral or wedding:
“They are literally incapable of doing what millions of families do every year: put aside their differences for a day to celebrate a family member. People do that for holidays, weddings, funerals. Why are the Windsors incapable of doing that?”
They could at least wait until they know for sure whether or not the Sussex’s plan to attend before briefing against the toddlers.. this is beyond dysfunctional, it is stomach turning to read these headlines the brf and rags are putting out about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Kaisers take is perfection. There are millions of us that keep peace for a day or four/five for a family gathering. The only difference in that we don’t see ourselves as ordained by God and better than others. We are capable of being decent human beings even when we don’t want to be but WE ARE.
The Windsors are certainly showing their cards and their PR hand shows their vindictiveness, pettiness and determination to treat all of the Sussex family members as lepers.
According to the info, H&M have received a save the date e-mail, not an invitation yet. We don’t use save the dates in my country, but from my understanding you wait until you get an actual invitation before you RSVP? Wonder how many hundreds of “will they/won’t they come” articles the rota will write before they know.
@Cessily, the full dysfunctional toxic relationship between the BM & BRF is on display here. Victoria Ward, a member of an industry that rewards cruelty, really went for it writing an article about the toddler grandchildren, of the one to get his special hat, were not invited. WTF The putridity of the British Media/BRF has no rubicon.
Of course, A & L are too young to be included in plans. No one really expected them to be at the service (some of us don’t want H&M to go to the obnoxious event). To actually write an article that the littles are not invited is beyond words.
I’ve watched some travel/food shows about Iceland. Looks like a lot more fun than a seat at the Chubbly.
Why?
RACISM.
Harry and Meghan need to commission a good jeweller to create 4 Coronation Coronets and 1 Tiara for their four family members.
Good photos from the 1937 Coronation show the Royal Duke and Duchess of Kent (Prince George) and the Royal Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (Prince Henry) illustrating how Royal Dukes put on their Coronets immediately after the Sovereign is crowned and Royal Duchesses wear their Tiaras alone first with their Coronets added on top immediately after the Consort is crowned — the Coronet on top of the Tiara combo looks a bit goofy but that is how they are always worn — see also photos of Margaret in 1953 wearing her Coronet on top of her Tiara.
In 1937 Elizabeth and Margaret started the event bareheaded and put on their Child of a Sovereign rank Coronets after their father was crowned, but I doubt that these 1937 Coronets would fit Harry, the only Non-Heir Child of a Sovereign eligible to wear them.
George, Charlotte and Louis lack the Child of a Sovereign rank to wear Elizabeth’s and Margaret’s 1937 Coronets and Charlotte and Louis remain equal in rank to Archie and Lili as Grandchildren of a Sovereign until Charles dies.
This is quite interesting. Do you happen to know why Elizabeth wore one, but Will theoretically cannot?
Edit: never mind, I saw you answered it in a subsequent comment 🙂
William will be required by rank to wear the unlucky gold Prince of Wales Coronet worn by his ill-fated Great Great Uncle David — future abdicator Edward VIII — in 1911 when his father George V was crowned and that 1911 Prince of Wales was photographed with his sister Princess Mary in her Coronet but no Tiara.
Pattern recognition from past abusive behaviour suggests that racist Royal courtiers and gatekeepers will try to use every means possible to deny Prince Archie and Princess Lili their Coronation Coronets — likely strawberry leaves and fleurs-de-lis patterned as Grandchildren of the Sovereign just like Charlotte and Louis — their Royal Coronation Coronets as Prince and Princess that are their birthrights as Grandchildren of the Sovereign.
These racists will undoubtedly jerk Meghan around repeatedly to try to ensure that she enters Westminster Abbey May 6 2023 lacking both her Tiara and her Coronet from the State owned Crown Jewels that she is entitled to wear by rank as Royal Duchess married to the Son of the Sovereign and a Royal Duke and a Prince of the Realm.
Meghan should be smart enough not to attend. Charles doesn’t want her there. The rest of the BRF and the UK general public don’t want her there. She will most likely be booed.
She should allow her husband to celebrate with his family and stop briefing the press. She should try visiting her own father.
Harry will likely be reluctantly offered two minutes before the processional music begins the least attractive dusty Spare Son of a Sovereign rank Coronet worn by past Royal Dukes at the 1902 Edward VII or the 1911 George V or the 1937 George VI Coronations from the State owned Crown Jewels.
When Harry and Meghan commission from a jeweller their own new 4 Coronation Coronets of the appropriate ranks and 1 Tiara then at the end of the Coronation ceremony — whether the Prince, the Duchess, the Prince and the Princess have attended or not — these new rank-based family jewels can be taken home to Montecito and worn whenever they feel like it, reflecting the birthrights of three of them and the private family property of all four of them.
Crown Jewels are the property of the State and have to be surrendered back to the State immediately after the official events and the official photographs are over. Married ins Camilla and Kate using the Crown Jewels as their personal treasure hoard and blocking access to mixed race married ins needs to be investigated by the proper UK authorities.
Harry could pull a Margaret and wear his in the bath
@canadensis I love your idea about the tiara and the
coronets. Brilliant!!! And the upside is they will be, knowing Meghan and Harry, exquisite and in perfect taste. With the further benefit that they will belong to the Montecito Sussex branch of the family. They don’t even need to attend Charlie’s fiasco. Love it.
You live in the world of make believe.
They. Are very young to go. I would be surprised if Louis attends.
Charles was 4.5 years old when he attended his mother’s coronation.
If H&M attend the Coronation they will bring the children and they will feature, if only in the family portraits after the ceremony.
@Princessk Charles was the heir so they probably felt he needed to be there. Anne was 2 or 3 and didn’t attend. I doubt that Harry and Meghan would bring them anyway. Besides we don’t know if they were singled out or if their cousins’ young children were also not invited.
Exactly. Charles was heir. Edward VIi’s grandchildren (ages 2-8) didn’t attend his. The younger children (ages 15-5) of George v didn’t attend his. (Edward VIII did as did the only daughter Mary despite being younger than the future George vi). George VI’s nieces and nephews didn’t attend his. There’s no reason to invite the Sussex kids or Louis. Camilla’s grandkids are older. I doubt we’ll see the young children of Beatrice, Eugenie or Zara’s younger two. Do we really think the sussexes would even want to bring them even if they were more George and Charlotte’s ages? They didn’t even bring Archie to the jubilee parade and they were away from the cameras.
Correction to my post— george V’s younger children except for John, who was epileptic, did attend their fathers coronation. Only David played an official role. And the three eldest grandchildren of Edward VIi (Edward viii, George vi and Alexandra fife) attended.
I sincerely hope they don’t torment Louis by taking him though we all know he’s just another of Kate and Willy’s show ponies. Wish protecting all their children was a priority.
Or they take him as a PR prop, he acts out by yanking a tiara and wiglet off Kate mid-ceremony. It could be like a gloriously live-action version of Spitting Image (Royal Puppets Edition).
Oh, but think of the entertainment value alone if Louis attends! 🤣 If H&M do go, they should bring the children, leave early, and celebrate little Lillibet’s birthday with her cousins.
Is it usual to extend invitations to one and three year olds to coronation??
Why is the media focused on minors, they started on their father Prince Harry at the age of 14 years.
Why go after his children? Is this about wanting what you (the 📰 in England) cannot have??
The Windsors are incapable of putting aside family differences for one day, because they’re not a family. They are, first and foremost, business rivals. They’re also impeccably stupid. Each believes he/she is more important than all the others, and doesn’t understand why the public doesn’t see that, nor why God doesn’t smite the rest. There would be executions if they could get away with it today. Instead, they have to settle for “accidents,” but even those would be highly scrutinized, so they’re left wallowing, teeth-gritting, and raging at spouses.
My suggestion is : accept the invitation. the both if them. say you are going and ask for nothing. No place to stay, no security, then simply do not come. Send Chaz some goody bag with Harry´s book, pictuirs of Princess Lily in the arms of tyler Perry, some of Meghan´s soy beverages and a beautifully handwritten archwell card. ” sorry, but Archie said you could not miss his birthday.”
I keep thinking that. The target on their back is even bigger now. If they bring the kids – and it’s Archie’s bday! They won’t want to leave them! – where will the kids be that they feel js safe enough? I mean Archie had a fire in his bedroom when he was 4 months old, Gus broke two legs ….
Gus broke his front legs in Canada. The space heater in Archie’s bedroom was smoking, not on fire. It was plugged into an extension cord which is extremely dangerous with space heaters as it causes them to overheat quickly. Let’s not get all *conspiracy theory* over an ancient beagle and a baby. If Harry and Meghan show up, it will be for a brief time under tight security, then they’ll bounce.
Yeah, no. Sussexes stay in Cali.
So they are capable of socializing with Mike Tindall despite his being a groper and running his mouth on his podcast about royal issues? And they are capable of socializing with Sophie who ran her mouth about the RF when she thought she wouldn’t be caught? They are capable of socializing with KFC who said all kinds of nasty things about Liz and Phil? No problem with hanging out with Andrew? No issues with W&K the big leakers who want to skip KFC and put out nasty leaks? Peter, the breaker of covid rules and big time user of royal connections to “merch” anything and everything is fine? Zara who “merches” anything she can is also not a problem? C&C and all their embarrassing shenanigans get a pass? Anne, who can’t control her dogs and thinks she is above commoners, is good to go? I think H&M are too good to socialize with them.
Seriously, what sensible adult would speak about snubbing a three-year old and a toddler. Any sensible person would say those children are too young to attend a long-winded ritual. People with half a mind might wonder if the Sussexes would BRING their children if they decide to attend. Surely the way the RR writes about the royal family must embarrass them no end. Who wants to be portrayed as middle schoolers acting out on the playground.
They didn’t talk about snubbing the kids. Both articles say they’re too young. The snubbing is for the Sussexes themselves. It’s just media bs.
But who is the royal source saying the Sussexes will be frozen out and seated in Siberia? If that’s not right, then you’d think the palace would clarify. It makes them look like petty vicious a**holes.
Of course two small children aren’t invite to the ceremony at Westminster. The press really love to make sh*t up.
I can’t see why they would go when the family is pre-gaming their rudeness.
I cannot get over how dysfunctional this family is, it truly blows my mind. Everyone at Buckingham needs to just stop talking. We all have relatives we don’t like but occasionally we suck it up, put a smile on our faces and pretend everything is fine.
I do think the kids are rather young to attend the service. I can’t imagine sitting through that for any kid under 5, especially ones that I imagine have never been in large crowds before. As a parent it would be a nightmare. I don’t see the lack of an invite for the kids being any different than a wedding invite where you say, no young children.
As for the Iceland remark, I’m sure some of the older royals (Kents/Goucesters) would make comments like these. It’s not very surprising and so predictable.
Please, William, Kate and Camilla and Sophie said those comments . Why blame it the Kent’s and Gloucesters? They don’t care where the Sussexes sit. The rest are as bitter as hell and absolutely want them in the rafters.
Exactly, it isn’t coming from the Kents or Gloucesters. It is coming from BP, KP, and Carol(E).
The Duke of Kent was seen chatting pleasantly with Harry and Meghan at the jubilee. Granted that was before spare and the doc but no reason to think the older generation was involved.
https://news.sky.com/story/harry-and-meghan-seen-for-first-time-at-jubilee-celebrations-12625946
That remark could have been made up by any nonetity.
The Sussexes will be seated in the Abbey according to precedence, and that may well find them them it the first row, unless they play games with the seating. Andrew takes precedence over Edward.
Harry already left that family/institution because they bullied and emotionally terrorized his wife. Is going after his children really a smart idea? Do they really think he’ll stay quiet? Making two toddlers the center of a new snubbing/othering/ostracizing campaign is disgusting and I hope that family and their media minions get everything they deserve.
I hope Harry burns them all to the ground. Release a second book and tell everything. And, I don’t actually want them to attend but at the same time would love it if Harry and Meghan (in the Spencer tiara) sweep into town looking like the badass king and queen they are and take all of the press focus away from the rest of the Chubbly shenanigans. Steal the entire spotlight! Chuckles, who? The mistress queen, what? Mr Incandescent and his wife, Irrelevance? Don’t know them!
It doesn’t take much to steal the spotlight from this bunch, Meghan doesn’t need to turn up in a Spencer tiara and a show-stopping outfit. She should stay home and be free from abuse and harassment.
@thewigletofwales, YES she should stay home and Harry should stay with her. They should throw the mother of all birthday parties and have both Archie and lilibet in little coronets. Publish one BIG picture with Tyler, Ophra, Elton and David along with any other celebrities who can come with a wish you were here banner across the top of the picture with a massive smiley face on it. HOW FKING DARE THEY GO AFTER THE CHILDREN. The British media is a complete and utter sht show, excuse my language but I’m so bloody angry that they should brief against CHILDREN who are to young to attend in comfort for that amount of time. And as for the “Iceland” comment, there are two ice Queens in the palace, camzilla and Khate, so it’s bound to be one of them. I hope the heavens open with thunder and lightning for the whole bloody day, I hope khates wiglets fall of taking her little tiara with them. Camzilla falls of the throne and rose gets a wink from BULLYAM caught on camera. Charlie trips on his sword and Sophie sneezes the whole way through.
The canopy collapsing on Camilla would be priceless, maybe the canopy holders will lose their grip?
Much as my petty self would LIVE for Meghan’s fit on such an occasion, I would love for them to not attend the Chubbling, and instead just post a birthday video of them celebrating Archie’s birthday. On some, the only king that’s getting crowned that day is the birthday boy💅
Fundamentally, no one wants to take their almost 2 and just turning 4 year olds to a long church service.
The fact that the riyals and their press are citing this as “punishment” is kinda crazy. But also, the royals/press are kinda crazy.
I hope the Sussex family has a party for their birthday boy and releases photos – making the clowning at best 2nd page news.
That mystique and those standards (the chosen by god garbage) the queen spent her whole life faking (they were always an emotionally stunted pit of vipers) died with her.
Louis wasn’t invited to Meghan and Harry’s wedding either. So there! Gosh this headline is simply idiotic. No one would invite a toddler in diapers and a four year old to a boring, long-winded 3 hour church ceremony. Even the adults will be fidgeting in their seats. You don’t have to be an Arly Years expert to know that. You just have to have been a child at some point in your life.
Charles was 4.5 years old and attended his mother’s coronation.
Wee one Charles was the heir and the child of the monarch. To compare apples to apples, C-Rex’s heir and child is 40 years old and will be there.
Charles was the heir to the throne. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are 6th and 7th and toddlers. I’m pretty sure that neither Harry nor Meghan wants to subject their children to a three-hour-long ceremony if they don’t have to.
I’m pretty sure Montecito is further away from Westmister than Iceland, so for the first time ever I’m going to hope that a racist piece of shit like in that family gets more than they ever wished for.
This is not just some family event. It’s the perpetuation of a nasty, racist, thieving, undeserving institution that continues to take from the poor for its own gain.
I saw the term “f-king” and I think that should be Charles’s nickname.
The F-King. As in the F-King is planning his F-King coronation to be officially crowned the F-King. His courtiers have sent the F-King e-vites and ordered the F-King golden chariot for the F-King and the F-King Consort.
And if he keeps this up (all the mean spirited and tone deaf decisions), His majesty the F-King is going to be the last F-King monarch of Britain ever.
I wholeheartedly, and laughingly, endorse this entire comment! *chef’s kiss*
It boggles the mind how the RR and Prince Archie and Princess Lili’s own relatives seem to despise them.
And we all know why.
Even if they did invite the children, I can’t see H & M bringing them to be on public display for hours at this service. The press was brutal when Louis got bratty at that parade last year. They would not want their children being subjected to that kind of scrutiny.
They are too young — but why put this story out there? Petty and cruel.
Announcing in advance that certain people will be invited but are not actually welcome and will be ostracized is totally on brand for the Windsors. They are not a family but an institution, one that is completely out of sync with the 21st century. I can’t imagine why the Sussexes would attend an event where they are so clearly not wanted. The kids were never going to be there.
Came across something in the comments section for a totally unrelated topic that has stuck in my mind….
….Never cross an ocean for someone who wouldn’t even step over a puddle for you.
Harry and Meghan are solutions focused problem solvers, and will know how to handle this whole situation best, but, man……..
I hope Harry and Meghan stay home. The RF will just go out of their way to try to publicly embarrass them once again and supporting a completely unsupportive parent isn’t worth all the crap that goes with it.
I do too. I doubt they will, I think H&M are weighing the lesser of two evils option here but I’m guessing they’re going. If they do, I hope they show up just in time, watch the ridiculousness, and then bolt right back to CA. No need to stay and be subjected to that family’s awfulness.
I’m finally reading Harry’s book, and feel like all of this stems from Charles being overshadowed by Diana, and William’s gross ego.
It all stems from the Windsors being highly dysfunctional and Harry, suffering from maternal deprivation and craving love from a father who did not know how to express it, and bullying from an older jealous sibling.
Harry still craves his father’s love in my opinion.
@Princessk Agree. Charles is the only parent he has left. It’s natural to want a parent to care anyway but he hasn’t got another parent to turn to. He likely also wants his father to show some interest in Archie and Lili.
All of that too, but so much of it is Charles wanting the spotlight. There was even something early in Harry’s book about Charles shutting down W&K from events so they wouldn’t overshadow him, which led to them being called lazy (which I think they then leaned into). But yes, all highly dysfunctional, and I agree he still wants his father’s love, for his father to apologize and be the person Harry always wanted him to be. I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.
@PrincessK — It’s not that Chuck couldn’t express love. Harry is clear in Spare that his beloved Granny wasn’t great at that either. But his beloved Granny did not abuse him throughout his life, which Chuck did.
Chuck’s problem is that he cannot FEEL love. At all. Ever. For anyone. And again, have you read Spare? By the end, Harry does not sound like he gives one single solitary damn about trying to gain his father’s love any more. He knows it’s a lost cause — and is thinking of his home in California with his actual family.
Agree with you. Wish h+m would be like all the other a-listers that were invited who immediately rejected the invitation. Adele, Harry styles etc. I truly wish h&m didn’t feel any need to go. They will be subjected to abuse, ridicule and King Charles will definitely jerk Harry around with things like what he can wear and what he can do. And if h&m simply RSVP NO now, what else does the press have to write about?
Whether they attend or not? The tabloids would do what they always. Publish lie after lie about why Harry and Meghan weren’t there, because tabloids make money off any lie they write about Sussex Family.
I agree with just about everything said above, that the Palace should have made it clear from the start that the whole Sussex family is invited whether they deign to attend or not, but at this point, I would have to hear it straight from the Sussexes that they even care. I think Harry & Meghan have probably checked out of the whole thing mentally, and they moved their family as far away from that mess as physically possible, so I’m having trouble believing they’d want their children on public display for the racists to zoom in on their every feature and debate whether they are “white” or “black” “enough.” No it isn’t right or fair, but that is what will indefinitely happen, and of course the Palace will do nothing to stop it.
This is so unhinged. Because they can’t get Papa and Mama Sussex’s attention, they’re now focusing on the children?! Who told them this is a good idea??? Harry and Meghan, please just stay home. This bullshit isn’t worth your time and effort.
I’m still very confused as to why they think this narrative is a good one. So many people in a singular focused echo chamber. It’s such a train wreck.
Does anyone know how long this service will be? Will Louis be attending? Idk the idea of little kids sitting through this seems silly. Aren’t people wearing tiaras or whatever to this thing?
Chubbly is Harry’s father. They will come but leave their children either at home in CA. or bring them but not to the loooong church service. And, yes, tiaras will be worn…
Yes, tiaras and ballroom length gowns.
Cue, all the talk about tiara’s again. If Meghan wears a royal tiara….how dare she!
If Meghan gets her own tiara…how dare she snub the RF, or the RF have snubbed her….
The ceremony is going to be shorter and Charles did attend his mother’s aged 4.5 years.
That Charles was forced to go through this kind of bullshit as a child does not mean any other child should be forced into it. Abolish the monarchy for many reasons. One is to save the children of that family.
Why the Windsors can’t put aside their differences for one day? Because they’re not a real family. I doubt Archie and Lili will be there because they’re too young but I agree with Kaiser that they should’ve been invited.
I’m sure even if they were invited, H&M would not bring them to the UK for such a short trip, with the possibility that some racist courtier would sell photos of them
I hope they go on a family vacation to Iceland and post pics during the event.
Now that would be funny.
I love this idea! Iceland is a great place. I take offence at it being used to signify undesirable seating.
I don’t understand. How is it easier to plan for people who won’t be coming? Either they’re invited or not. Either they accept or not. Once they accept the plans should be made as if they will actually attend. That’s how it’s done on the rest of the planet.
As for the cold shoulder. Charles is the king. The king has invited his son and daughter-in-law. It showing respect for the king to respect his guests.
If they are sitting in “Iceland” with the unimportant royals like B&E, why would planning be necessary either way?
Exactly. As usual, nothing they say makes any sense.
@Equality. I think this Iceland seat where the unimportant royals will be seated will predictably be the most anticipated and glared at seat on global TV and other media platforms. Thanks to Harry and Meghan. William and Kate will be overshadowed surely as they seethe with rage. The RF and the vile courtiers know that. So they will attempt at doing what they did in the Queen’s funeral like covering Meghan with a candle. But no matter how these clowns undermine and dim Meghan’s existence at the Coronation, her mere strong presence will again shine ever so bright on the global stage. The RF and the British media know they need Harry and Meghan for Charles’ coronation to get worldwide attention . Only Harry and Meghan can make this event exciting and relevant globally. William, Kate who?
On 1 hand I want the Sussexes to attend looking unbothered as always on another hand I saw the defeated look on their faces during QE2’s funeral and how Meghan seemed to be walking on eggshells, as well as the othering and discrimination and I don’t know why they would put themselves through that kind of trauma again,( Harry said they talked shit about Meghan at the funeral ) the Sussexes will also bring foreign media attention / clout to that boring event and it would be chefs kiss if the king whose public message is “peace” can’t even get shit right in his family.
My plan would be to pack up all my shit from frogmore, don’t accept or deny but on that day don’t show up. On that day send a congratulatory message and say you’ll visit in private and go spend time with your babies celebrating Archie’s birthday.
Harry needs to not attend any family events unless funerals until an apology is given to his wife IMO
* it’s the way these racist papers are quick to update new titles but will still not call The sussex children by their titles.
Dear sweet boy. I have nothing but contempt for you and your biracial family. I need you at my chubbly because i need to further abuse you for the negative stories I need to give to the press who I owe. Your loving king/father KFC
Dear f-king Pa, I’m not your bitch, Bitch
Well put Susan!
I can’t believe the Brits are okay financially supporting people who plan their snubbing in advance. This family should’ve been cancelled long ago. Wouldn’t those tax monies be better spent on people who need it?
Once again, BP is making a point to other Charles mixed race grandchildren. It’s not a coincidence that this comes out after they were formally acknowledged as Prince/Princess.
Ah yes, nothing says we’re magnanimous, caring individuals more than “your kids aren’t invited so ha!” and “when you show up after we’ve buillied you out, we’re going to bully you even more!” Please, for the love of everything good and decent, these people need to go touch some grass.
Why couldn’t they just say they’re not extending the invitation to Archie and Lili because they’re far too young to sit through the ceremony? Even the most zealot H&M supporters would find it hard to be offended with that reason. Instead they choose to green-light “snubbing” articles against toddlers. Seriously? Who is advising these people? Do they really think that “cold shouldering” H&M and “snubbing” toddlers is the way to endear the BRF on the international stage? The images of isolation at TQ’s funeral did not go down well so, why do they think they will be better received this time around? SMH
Both articles do say that’s why the Sussex children aren’t coming—too young. It’s the BM delighting in nastiness that’s ignoring it.
This would never happen, but I would love for Harry to be an American commenter during the broadcast, spilling all sorts of tea while his kids sit on his lap.
1. Pull focus and be front and center.
2. Watch the Windsor’s heads explode
3. So much tea spilled in real time would be amazing
@Azblue – Harry would be good but, Meghan would be better! Imagine the meltdown by RR and experts! The headlines in the Fail, Express and Torygraph would be apocalyptic to say the least! 😆 😆 😆
The British media would love nothing more than to have Lilly and Archie there pictures of Lilly and Archie would probably pay for a brand new house . For this royal reporters they think they can manipulate the Sussex’s like they do to William and Kate . This is supposed to be Charles Moment instead the British media is laser focus on the Sussex’s.
“you would think we were talking about a family full of middle-schoolers”
Except most middle schoolers are capable of more maturity than this.
The BM and the BRF is throwing red meat to their bases because Harry and Meghan’s children of African American lineage are officially titled as prince and princess. They feel they have to appease their demographics to get clicks and keep popularity. If the Sussexes go and there is a gown and tiara event Meghan rolls in with the Spencer tiara. Camilla and Chuck would be stupid and block access to the jewels. It is also great revenge from the Spencer family.
Yes! Its all just to get away from the real things people are talking about. Not in order of importance.
1. Prince Andrew is not in the queens will and Charles aint sharing it with anyone in the family
2. Will and Kates 4th home
3. Lili and Archie got titles
4. Protests
5. No one wants the Chubbly
I think its weak as hell. That plot has come and gone. So now they are using the kids too in their weak stories. I think that is going to set Harry off. Also, has anyone notice a missing incandescent raging idiot has not leaked anything since the Lili title announcement? His reaction must have been that bad.
And new polls just came out in Canada that say 80% are totally indifferent to the Royal and over 65% want the country to “reevaluate” Canada’s ties to the monarchy…..
Other items in the poll: Charlie is only thought of in terms of Diana, and people are unhappy with the treatment of Harry & Meghan. (They did not give a percentage on that)
I genuinely don’t understand why any of the Sussexes would go … it seems like a no-win situation for them, no matter what they do, so stay home and keep your peace. Charles can’t even be bothered to pick up the phone to call them, invite them personally, or apologize, like Harry said needed to happen. The royals are showing nothing’s changed and nothing’s going to change. Harry should believe them.
Oh please, chuck and the rest of the Windsors wish they had an ounce of king Archie and Queen lili of California star power. Your stale bread asses wishes you could pull the focus that they do . No. What you should be saying is I wish they would grace us with their presence and spotlight. But you know how it is , jealous B are forever madddd
Sweet. May the Sussexes keep along the same route and not waiver from the path they have been following. Ignore the palace by keeping calm and carrying on.
It’s not just the Sussexes’ “belief” that they have played second fiddle — Harry is literally the spare. Harry was given a crappier bedroom as a child and even given less food. The firm’s treatment of him was medieval.
In reality, Harry and Meghan outclass the rest of the royals. If they’re seated in “Iceland,” then Iceland is where all the attention will be directed … because H&M have an innate dignity and star power that the rest of the royals can’t come close to emulating.
Charles will play second fiddle on his own coronation day, whether H&M attend or not.
What bothers me about that “second fiddle” comment, is the author is trying to portray the Sussexes as arrogant and entitled, by making up the “issue” as being second fiddle. The Sussexes DO NOT WANT to be first fiddle, they want to be treated FAIRLY AND WITHOUT DISCRIMINATION. That is not the same thing as complaining about “second fiddle.” This is just another dog whistle for calling Meghan uppity and not knowing her place.
I highly doubt that the children being on the programme or formally included will bear any weight on Harry’s decision as he didn’t bring them to any of the Jubbly events even though Eugenie brought August, who is younger than Archie, to one of the concerts. I think what’s probably more relevant is the issue of where the kids will be and the security around them.
Because when they came for the Jubbly the Queen sent one of her bulletproof land rovers for them and they were still staying at Frogmore Cottage which is on the Windoe Estate which is very secure. Without FC where would they realistically feel comfortable with their children staying in the UK while they’re at the Coronation when it’s already been telegraphed that they will have royal protection ONLY around the coronatoin engagements meaning there’d be no royal protection around their kids when they are at the coronation?(Yes the Sussexes have a security team i don’t think they’re allowed to have guns in the UK and it was also reported during H’s case with the Home Office that they weren’t allowed to get full intel on security threats)
You talk as if the Sussexes attended all the Jubbly events. They were at Frogmore Cottage all the time and only attended the Jubbly service. They even left the UK before the celebrations were over.
Another rule made up just to snub the Sussexes, wanna bet Louis or Charlotte age will be the cut off? Just like the balcony suddenly became only for ‘working’ royals.
If it was me, I’d grab Harry’s hand and walk out on that balcony head held high. It’s the last time they will be invited to anything anyway.
Really? I think that the balcony is the last place that I’d want to be. I’d go for the service — not the celebrations. I’d want to avoid both the potential public vulnerability of the balcony appearances and the opportunities for less structured interactions with the slimmed down show. And, without Queen Elizabeth, TBH, the balcony scene seems sad and pretty dull.
My guess is that there will be a few more funeral services in their future that the Sussexes might want to attend. That’s probably it though, unless something radically changes.
If Charles were a good father, a good king, or even had good PR instincts, he would let it be known that his son and family will be coming home for his coronation. He would get positive attention as a “forgiving father” which is how the Rota will spin it. He would also give them their due as the son and family of the monarch. He would have them appear on the balcony to show is entire family and the entire line of succession as it relates to his immediate family. All the Queen’s cousins seem to have retired, so he can just have the Waleses and his siblings to represent the working royals, but Harry’s absence will be glaring. I think this might be the last coronation in Europe for the entire generation of royals. A big coronation is so outdated and wasteful considering the current economic situation. Unlike with the Queen, there is nothing to celebrate with the ascension of Charles and much to be lamented, for royalists, that is.
The Windsors just never learn. Why exactly would you leak this? Why do they always go to so much trouble to point out that they plan to snub a baby! They did the same thing with Lily last year at the jubbly where the rota informed us that several family members planned to “snub” her first birthday. What is wrong with these people?
I’m assuming that the Sussexes have indicated that if they attend, they would be leaving the children with Doria and this is the palace’s attempt to save face by pretending the babies were never invited. Harry and Meghan have been very careful about how their babies’ faces are shared, and I certainly would not bring a toddler with me.
If they do come to the conanation, M and H will fly in, sit in the bleachers respectfully, and fly out again asap. The cameras will once again record the family’s petty reactions instead of focusing on Charles’ big day, and everyone will again be mad that they didn’t stay for more events because everyone knows the Sussexes are the big draw. You would think Charles would want to leak that the whole Sussex family will attend just to get a few people excited. Hilariously, if the family does indeed seat Harry and Meghan far away or behind a pillar, all that will do is ensure less camera time for themselves. It’ll backfire just like the military uniforms debacle did.
Harry’s book was so illuminating where the tabloids are concerned. They are abhorrent. They exploit royal children for money. There is no need for two innocent children to be written about in this manner, regardless of what the adults are at odds about. I am disgusted. To think that those reporters dictate what should and shouldn’t be proper decorum from the Sussexes towards their families.
Disgusting!! Get a grip already. They are children for Christ sake.
Harry hasn’t figured out his wife is behind the leaks since before they married.
I disagree that it should be up to the parents to decide whether the children are invited. We wouldn’t expect that at a wedding or any other event that I was not hosting. The host decides whether to included children. Now, having said that, these people are just the worst. I really hope the Sussexes decline. Why go just so you can be frozen out? Such assholes. Stay home with your beautiful children and enjoy Archie’s birthday with people worthy of your company.
The bm has now announced to the world that the brf do not want the Sussexes in attendance at the Clowning. I wonder if they will get an invitation? So, the question becomes, “who will not understand if they don’t go?” To be treated poorly if you attend, is not conducive of a welcoming invite. H&M should both go, or not go. Harry needs security to testify in May in his lawsuit against the Sun (et al?). He’ll be in court in April for the security issue to be resolved. If he is not guaranteed proper security that he can pay for before the Clowning, I think they should stay away and announce that to the world. That is going to look REALLY bad for the Monarchy–not that anyone in the brf care about that.
Please, Celebitchies: A grammatical treatise; a STYLE GUIDE
Singular: The Duke of Sussex. The Duchess of Sussex.
Singular Plural: The Duke of Sussex’s plans. The Duchess of Sussex’s friends.
Plural: The Sussexes. We care about the Sussexes and champion their causes.
Plural possessive: The Sussexes’ plans to attend/snub the Chubbly are of utmost import to the Rotten Rota.
LMAO, Thank you.
As a comp teacher, I become a grammar Nazi when I see such egregious errors. Thank you.
Former copy editor/proofreader in my past life, so I approve this message.
Charles and Anne were in all Elizabeth’s post-coronation pictures, official and casual ones BTS. Then they both appeared on the BP balcony.
Of course it’s ridiculous for anyone to think the tiny Sussex children would be invited to the actual ceremony, but I think this is pre-emptive on the Ratty Windsors’ part; they are probably starting to suspect that H&M are not going to be there, and setting them up to look like they turned it down because their children were snubbed, they think that would make them look petty.
Omg, I thought the Telegraph had folded ! Lol. Last article I read from them was about a woman who married the 16th century ghost that haunted flat.
You think they could act like grown-ups. Don’t they interact with leaders around the world and carry on conversations with them. We have a family member no one is particularly fond of, but we are cordial, talk about the weather, schools, food and kids.
You would think they could at least muster up some common courtesy. No wonder people seem to have this for them or against them response to H&M without and nuance. They are just following the leaders.
Meh, IF their parents go, let those kids stay in a safe comfortable place instead of having to sit through a long and BORING ceremony where Grandpa who doesn’t give a crap about them wears funny clothes and intrusive reporters take pictures of them.
PS– I read that Diana’s sisters were at the Christening.
Racist pigs. I wouldn’t go to see my father’s tart crowned. Hope Chuck starts an affair with a young beautiful ambitious noble woman who will make Camilla’s last years a living hell. Maybe someone could introduce them? Let’s see how Cam deals with that!
Stop blaming Camilla entirely for what CHARLES did. Charles has the power, Charles is the one who married Diana, Charles is the one who decided his younger son’s life should be lived under a bus. It’s wildly misogynistic to say you want him to torture Camilla too.
Thank you. Camilla wasn’t married to Diana and wasn’t even Charles’s only mistress.
Diana & Charles’s marriage was never going to work because they were fundamentally incompatible.