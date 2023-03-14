Duchess Sophie ‘is relieved she no longer has to curtsey’ to Duchess Meghan

During QEII’s funeral extravaganza, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were often separated – Prince Harry had to walk in endless processions, while Meghan was shuttered off with the other royal women to wait. It was clear that the palace “assigned” Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, to sort of be Meghan’s handler. Sophie and Meghan were placed in the same car a few times and they walked into Westminster Abbey together, with Meghan making a point to walk behind Sophie. I assumed that was simply what Meghan had been taught to do, to walk behind the more senior royal women regardless of title or whatever. I mean, Meghan is an American – she obviously didn’t care about who was supposed to curtsey to her or vice versa. But these priggish tightasses DO care, which is why Sophie is very happy to finally be the Duchess of Edinburgh, because it means she won’t have to curtsey to Meg.
Relations between them were said to have become strained when the Duchess of Sussex reportedly turned down the chance to have Sophie Wessex mentor her on life as a Royal. Now friends of Sophie, the new Duchess of Edinburgh, claim she is ‘relieved’ that her move up the Royal ranks means she no longer needs to curtsey to Meghan.
The former Countess of Wessex had previously been duty-bound to defer to Prince Harry’s wife who, as a Duchess, was of a higher rank. But Prince Edward was promoted to Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 59th birthday on Friday, meaning that Sophie is now a Duchess too.
A friend of the couple said: ‘Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsey to someone in the family who has not only left Royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support.’
I doubt Sophie ever curtsied to Meghan in the first place. I doubt any of the royal women bothered with it – they probably reveled in the disrespect and contempt they showed Meghan, all while she simply existed and didn’t care. But sure, I’m glad Sophie got her ducal title just so she never has to curtsey to a Black woman! That was probably one of the main reasons WHY Sophie wanted to become a duchess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.
Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Countess of Wessex At the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20191110- Royals attend the 2019 Armistice Day Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall.
-PICTURED: Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Featuring: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
This broke haggard looking b*tch needs to worry about her sickly looking gay husband and not Queen Meghan.
Broke is the key here. Sophie and Ed don’t really have any $$$$ so that Madame panders to the moneybags for scraps every chance she gets.
Using gay as a pejorative is homophobia, which is never a good look.
Hi @Tacky the commenter Charles aldulterer didn’t use gay as pejorative its a fact. Its what Sophie herself said when she was caught on camera insulting her royal relatives. Its also an example of her character and how far Sophie was willing to go to get a title. Sophie literally married a gay man for a title. She now insults the Sussexes for money and to kiss up to her royal relatives because she’s learned the hard way that titles don’t come with money.
@Tacky homophobia is the fear or hatred of those who are gay. Using the word gay isn’t homophobic unless the person using it is fearful or hates the person for their sexual orientation. Nothing the person said above was in fear or hatred towards gay people, so their comment wasn’t in anyway homophobic. If the use of the word makes someone homophobic, then that person, you, I and everyone else responding to your comment is also homophobic, which is obviously not the case.
In that News of the World sting her business partner, who is openly gay, said something about ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire’. Sophie didn’t say anything about Edward being gay in those tapes. In order to try to hush up the News of the World sheik tape sting? She did a whole BP-approved interview essentially about Edward not being gay. Published under the title My Edward is NOT Gay.
Excerpt
‘I can tell you he’s not gay. I had heard something before we met, but I put it down to the fact that he was working in theatre and people had presumed that he was gay. I never believed it – so it wasn’t something that crossed my mind when I met him. How I’d love to be able to go out and sing from the rooftops: it is not true. I want to prove it to people, but it’s impossible to do that.’
The sexuality of The Duke of Edinburgh, The Marquess of Cholmondeley, The Earl of Snowdon or the Viscount of And-Or-Wherever is really none of our business unless their wives makes it our business.
@B if it is not being used as pejorative, then why did the OP not also describe Sophie as “straight”? It’s pejorative.
She really is haggard looking and looks like most of the older wealthy aristocratic women – you’d think they could invest in skin care or something.
Sophie is a classic mean girl and such a snob. Yes, she’s a racist but I think she’d be like this with anyone she considers beneath her and frankly that’s about 80% of the world.
Sophie is a commoner. Meghan outclasses her in every way. Yes, this is racism.
Rent free in her head.
Pretty sure this particular story isn’t true, or not wholly true. But yep, Meg takes up too much BRF personal energy. What could they accomplish if they focused elsewhere, positively?
Why do any of them think that this type of leak makes them look good? Sophie might do well to remember the comments she made about the royals.
@Equality, I’ve come to the hard truth that this is what makes them look good to their supporters – that says a mouthful.
This doesn’t make them look good to us – but they know we don’t care for them and what they stand for and thus don’t care about our opinion of them. They know “their people” love them for this.
IMO, it isn’t just that it makes them look good to their racist, xenophobic supporters. It is because — this is who they really are, this is what they’re really like. Much like Drumpf brought all the hate out of the closet, celebrated it, reveled in it, got elected on it, and made it acceptable for everyone else to do the same.
All very true – this is who they are and I agree.
This is who they are.
Sophie has had the entire life cycle of a married in royal. She was the shiny new thing, look back at her style when she married Edward, she was cosplaying Diana more than Kitty has ever tried. Then she made a little money, due to her royal connections (ahem, Middletons, Mike Tindall, etc).
That went hilariously wrong, thank you sting operation the British media feasted on for weeks. She then really dedicated herself to snuggling up to QEII, and here we are. With fucking Sophie leaking to the press that she’s so happy she doesn’t have to curtsy to Meghan, who has been out of the country for three years.
This entire family is garbage, at this point. It doesn’t matter if they were born royal or married one, they all suck the life out of anything good in the world.
Yes, her line that ‘a lot of people’ do not want Camilla to be queen should come back to haunt her.
@notsosugar, so should the sting she was caught out in. “Sophie and the fake Sheik”, where she repeated things said in private by the Royal family. Told how they all hated the labour prime minister, Tony Blair, said how they all called the Queen the old dear, told to many things out of court to remember, then her partner in the PR company offered to get drugs for the Sheik!! She might have tried to sweep it all under the carpet but it’s all still out there. Funny that with so much in her past she wants to be forgotten, she is such and absolutely jealous btch where Megan is concerned
Was this the same “Fake Sheil” that a ran a sting on Sarah Ferguson?
These people live such empty lives that this is a paramount concern
I thought curtsying had more to do with LOS seniority. She SHOULD still have to curtsy.
The way I’m reading it, she does still have to curtsy if Harry is with Meghan because Harry outranks Edward? Side note: I don’t think anyone should have to curtsy to anyone EVER, but this is the way they choose to do things.
That is my understanding too, so I do not believe this story.
She also is required to curtsy to The Princess Royal.
I agree, it’s stupid and I would never curtsey to any of them. BUT, Meghan still outranks Sophie in two ways: (1) in royal precedence. Because Harry outranks Edward, Meghan outranks Sophie since both women are married-ins and take their own place according to their husbands. And (2), in peerages. Both dukedoms are “peerages of the United Kingdom” meaning they were bestowed after 1801. Among that group of peerages, dukedoms are ranked by age — and since Harry was bestowed his dukedom before Edward, “Duke of Sussex” outranks “Duke of Edinburgh.”
Terrible practice, but this was my belief as well. Or something along the lines of Meghan and Sophie alone, Sophie has to curtsy. Edward present, Harry absent, then Meghan needs to curtsy. Harry there, Sophie needs to curtsy. Stupid tradition.
The people on the royal bus bob up and down…up and down….up and down….all over town.
You would think the BRF family had more important things to worry about like…..their subjects????
She does. Harry is higher in the line of succession than Edward, so Sophie has to curtsy to Meghan IF Meghan is with Harry.
BUT there are two contingencies here.
1) whether the HRH are being recognized by the BaRF or not. That might play into it, or it might not because Harry is still in the LoS. As are their two children who also outrank Edward, Louise, and James. But if the BRF are pretending that Meghan doesn’t have an HRH – which she DOES – than Sophie would use that as an excuse to never curtsy to Meghan.
2) Charles gets to write the Order of Precendence himself. That’s what decides who bows to whom not Line of Succession. The monarch gets to write the OoP however they want. I suspect he’s rewritten it to require Anne to curtsy to Camilla. QEII *always* put married-ins last, never made Anne, Alexandra, Beatrice, or Eugenie curtsy to any married in because married-ins aren’t in the line of succession. Charles may have changed that, which may be why Anne has pulled her disappearing act.
Then I hope Harry and Meg never separate and go to all royal parties together and make aure to plant themselves in front of sophie
Good point. I posted above that Meghan still outranks Sophie, but who knows — that would only hold true as long as Charles wants it to. It’s his prerogative to set the royal precedence however he wants to, and we may not be privy to what he decided.
You’re mistaken. Royals only curtsey to the monarch. Sophie was never required to curtsey to Meghan and she doesn’t have to curtsey to Kate and William. She will only curtsey to Charles and Camilla and she will only curtsey to them when she first sees them.
Not true. QEII had an elaborate Order of Precedence which she updated every time someone married in. Sophie had to curtsy to Anne, Alexandra, Beatrice, Eugenie, the Kents, Andrew, William, Harry, Kate if with William, Meghan if with Harry, etc.
She rewrote it in 1981, because Anne and Alexandra pitched a fit and didn’t want to curtsy to Diana. Again when Fergie married in, Again with Sophie. Again with Camilla, etc. etc. etc.
They bow/curtsy to each other all the time especially in private. Yes, when first meeting each other but NOT only to the monarch. It is to whomever they’re required to bow/curtsy to according to the OoP. That’s half the reason the OoP is made, to stop family infighting among this disastrous family at family events. It details who outranks whom in private as well as in public.
Have you seen Sophie curtsey to any of these people besides the Queen? This story about the Queen changing the order of precedence belongs on the same file as Meghan made Kate cry or Meghan broke protocol by wearing pants. It’s not the reality. Royals are only required to curtsey to the King and his spouse and they’re only required to curtsey when they first see them. The reason why sometimes at royal events you don’t see them curtsey to the monarch is because they’ve already seen them for the day. Ask yourself why we’ve never seen Meghan curtsey to Kate?
Sorry, it is reality. No one else is required to curtsy to these people, but they require it of each other in private. QEII did it to try to contain all the family squabbles. As you wrote, it is the first time they see the person that day but it isn’t just to the monarch.
It’s true. Supposedly part of the reason the York girls don’t like Kate is that she liked to force them to curtsy to her when no one else would do that.
All I will say is that tabloids have done a good job of convincing people that royals bow and curtsey to each other and it’s a shame that the Palace has allowed misinformation about protocol to flourish instead of issuing corrections. As we’ve seen with Meghan the Palace silence regarding many things including protocols caused a lot of damage to Meghan. Royals are only required to curtsey to the monarch and his spouse.
Or they’ve done a good job of convincing you otherwise. Given what Harry revealed sideways? W&K expected Meghan to curtsy to them when they first met for that casual meet-and-greet dinner.
Harry might have thought, hey this is casual, we don’t have to do all that usual bow/cursty stuff we always have to do at family gatherings. But W&K’s attitude was — black woman bow down to us.
@notsugarhere- I don’t know why Will and Kate would expect that because Meghan is American, we don’t have to bow /curtsy to foreign monarchs. There was an entire War that put a stop to that. Those two are idiots.
they absolutely do curtsey to each other. I saw a video somewhere of Waity curtseying to all the senior ladies one by one and giving a kiss on the cheek.
90% of the reason QEII made Anne, THE Princess Royal was so she would rank above Diana when Diana was NOT with Charles.
Anne, upon evaluation to the title Princess Royal, was the third highest ranking woman in the kingdom falling immediately after QEII and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in precedent.
@Amy Bee – The BRF is more particular about this protocol nonsense in private than in public as in public it is about the monarchy and in private it is about the individual royal.
Interesting factoid: Anne could not stand Diana but got on rather well Sarah Ferguson.
I don’t know whether or not it actually happens in public between people like Meghan and Sophie, but yes, my understanding was that it depends more on the LOS than being a duke vs an earl etc.
I also think Meghan walked behind Sophie at the funeral because she recognized that the Queen was Sophie’s mother in law and was respectful of that.
Meghan only walked behind Sophie to match the order of their husbands entering the church. The Queens kids went in first in age order I believe, Edward was the last in, and then Charles kids.
It is required the first time you see them that day. That is usually private but can happen in public.
Kate did the same to E&B so not necessarily because she was black…
It’s always so wild to me the way they phrase the ” work” they do as if it’s the pinnacle of achievement for someone. I couldn’t imagine going to college, embracing a working life, striving for excellence as a professional in my field and for people in this clownshow to constant think not being a ” working royal” makes everything else you do a downgrade. And of course she’s relieved, because as usual they care about things thay are pointless and still struggle to understand why Meghan remains unbothered.
The curtsying protocol are medieval and arcane. I had thought that everyone is assigned a ranking and depending on the circumstances lower ranks had to curtsy to higher ranked family members and this changed based on if the husband were present?! It’s not a life affirming practice at all.
As an American just thinking about all the bs rules both enrages me and also makes me want to laugh. I’m relieved on Megan and Harry’s behalf that they were able to escape all this nuttery.
@ELO. Ditto.
As a British citizen just thinking about all the bs rules both enrages me and also makes me want to laugh. I’m relieved on Megan and Harry’s behalf that they were able to escape all this nuttery.
It’s all Minotaur level BS that no sane person outside of their nut-job, insular Royal bubble can possibly take seriously in 2023.
Meghan has never criticized the institution of the monarchy, let alone spent the last three years doing it. And she would have worked her tail off to support it if she hadn’t been driven away by the racist garbage who continue to be part of it and continue to attack her from a distance. These people are execrable.
Exactly.
Darn, the obsession is really really showing here. They are obsessed with Meghan Markle. The woman has been living outside the UK for 3yrs or more , raising her kids happily with her husband and they still writing and obsessed with her. Move in people, she doesn’t want you, broke up with you 3yrs ago! Let it go and get a new girlfriend…. That’s what this feels like, an obsessed boyfriend who doesn’t want to let go. Very “You” and is just so creepy.
@Cel2495 nailed it !
Sophie is pathetic, racist and boring. And she gets uglier and uglier like her ugly husband and his family. Trash.
Meghan probably hasn’t thought about Sophie in ages. Meanwhile…
That is exactly it.. Meghan has moved on these people are her “husbands” family. They aren’t friends and never were but they sure can’t stop obsessing over everything Meghan. She seems to be their only topic or concern.
Sophie is full of bs. This lady used to own a PR firm which closed and of course had no chance of thriving with traditional caveman/women thinking like hers.
I’m pretty sure she still has to curtsy if Harry is around since Harry outranks Edward but hey, these folks love yo make themselves look as bad as possible.
I don’t believe for one minute that Sophie has ever curtseyed to Meghan. If she had, the tabloids would have made a big deal about it.
Does anyone remember that weird awkward greeting between Meghan and a woman where Meghan went in for a hug and the woman dropped into a curtsy to Meghan’s dismay. Meghan pulled the woman up and they ended up hugging.
I’m sure Meghan is really worried about someone not curtsying to her.
That annoyed me so much @ IS THAT SO? The woman you mention afterwards said that Meghan had embarrassed her and didn’t know how to behave properly as a royal. I remember the two faced, stuck -up Karen very well 😡.
That was Kate Robertson from One Young World. Surprised she said that since they’d already known each other for a few years, should have expcted Meghan would go, really, no need for that. Later though Robertson also wrote a snide twitter remark (just before the Oprah interview IIRC) criticizing H&M for hurting TQ by airing grievances in public, quickly deleted due to backlash.
I too had the same thought when I read the title of the post: that’s probably why she got the title. Bitter and hatred.
Sophie knew when she married in she would have to curtesy to Chuck’s wife and his daughter in laws.
@BAYTAMPABAY, I’m not sure, but I know it was done by a newspaper. Could have been the News of the world. But it’s still there on Google
Royals only have to curtsey to the monarch so either Sophie’s friends don’t actually know her or they were sent out to make mischief. That the Palace chooses to remain silent when these types of stories are printed means they endorse the lies pushed by the press. Sophie better be on her guard because I suspect the Palace is going to throw her under the bus to protect the others.
This is so pitiful the power they’re giving Meghan.
When she was in England, they wanted nothing to with her, after 3 years living in California they still want nothing to do with her, BUT yet they’re still talking about her, make it make sense.
BRF is use to manipulating family members and using money to control them, the Sussexes dipped and all the gaslighting used against them, was not enough to stop them from being successful.
Every single example of people trying to walk away from the institution , or forge a semi-independent existence, ends with those people being demonised, vilified or failing spectacularly & crawling back to the compound cap in hand. H&M are the first to be very successful post-Firm and they simply can’t let that stand because it sets a dangerous precedent.
Times have changed and they no longer control the narratives as tightly as they were able to do pre-internet & pre-social media. They are an archaic institution in more ways than one.
I mean i understand they are dog whistling racism- so the racist supporters are happy, and the BRF is racist and happy. [the OGs of racism as Chris Rock recently said].
But – for a people who each have a PR team- how do they not understand how this plays to the world at large?
There is a lot of racism in the USA- but even here- racists use dog whistles because everyone, including racists, knows that racism is wrong, and – ugh, putting it this way- socially unacceptable.
i would PAY to see a “whites only” sign projected onto that stupid balcony.
Again- a balcony every 2nd cousin to the queen used to stand on and now- specifically to keep the black woman from standing on it- only the big boy king and his tantrum throwing heir and the “working” royals are there. Specifically to keep the black woman from existing there.
It is kind of mind blowing. Both the racism and their abject, inbred stupidity.
I find it amusing that Sophie finally has a ducal title and her first thought is of Meghan.
Right? Listen, Sophie seems terrible, esp. the way she mean girls Meghan in public. But this just seems like a way to write about Meghan for clicks via Sophie’s new title.
@JAIS, 👆this right here👆
Every article like this is giving people more ammunition against the BRF and they can’t see it. Spouting bile and spite everyday is not an endearing look it just makes them look nasty. The more nasty they become the easier it is for the republicans to boo and embarassing them. It’s far easier to protest against a family who are always promoting negative articles than one who are always seen to be loving and forgiving.
If. This is true Sophie is a total mean girl and a hypocrite
Every single freaking one of them are hypocrites of the highest order. It’s sickening the hypocrisy they practice. The only exception is the American branch of the family tree.
Whew! Sophiesta must be so relieved! I mean, what could be worse than showing deference to a woman of Black heritage?!? Especially to one who is more intelligent, kinder, more educated, better dressed, and far more attractive? Must be a tremendous relief to Resting Beeyotch Face.
Curtsey or not, Meghan is still higher class.
Also- @Cel2495 – we’re all obsessed with Meghan Markle too! Harry as well!
She’s beautiful, smart, values check out.
What’s not to be obsessed with?
Haha
This the only way for boring vanilla pasty looking Sophie can get a attention mostly people didn’t even know Sophie and Edward existed. Are surprised to find out the Queen had four children while Meghan and Harry and their children are thriving living in American Sophie is having to tapped dance and kiss Charles and company ass for whatever crumbs they send their ways. The only way people even talked about Sophie she has to have her name linked to Meghan . Sophie is 50 something years old is behaving like a bitter old mean girl she need to spend less time worrying about Meghan and more time worrying about what Charles and Camilla will do to her family if she steps out of line .
When did this sour dishrag EVER curtsey to Meghan? Racist much? Gee, I guess having to curtsey to a biracial woman would really turn your life upside-down, huh? Wow.
I’d be angry this is even a story if I were in Britain, whether it’s true or not. The economy is in shambles, there is a growing food crisis and they choose to write a story about who Sophie has to bow to?
She would have to fly to California before she would even get a chance to curtsey for her
I’ve been following the royals for a long time, but I think I understand the system less now than I did 25 years ago. Between the styles and the titles and the HRHs and all of this business about positioning on the balcony and who is going to hold up the silly canopies during the Chubbly, I feel like I’m missing an explanation or a definition or…something. Did Edward and Sophie gain money or an extra castle when they got elevated to D of E? I understand it’s *better* to be called a Duchess rather than a Countess, but they appear to be the same broke, washed out, forgotten couple they were last week. I feel like there must be a simple explanation like, oh, all royal Dukes and Duchesses get better security and use of a helicopter, unlimited shopping budgets, private planes….something. Because even this curtsey situation only happens about 4 times per year in public, and doesn’t seem to justify all these feelings. Sophie needs a hobby if she’s obsessed about this. She should be embarrassed.
Their need to continue to disrespect Meghan is pathetic. She’s just not into you, Sophie and Co. Let it go.
As for the discussion about Edward above, two of my dearest friends in London are gay men who remember seeing Edward in gay clubs when they were all younger. Edward’s sexuality shouldn’t matter. Except my friends didn’t have the protection and privilege Edward has as a royal — and Edward has done nothing to advance the safety of the LGBTQ community, which he could have done, whether gay or not.
Sophie is a sad little bitter clown . I almost feel sorry for her but i don’t because her actions and behavior towards Meghan, shows me she knows exactly what she is doing and lives for being a B
Meghan is lunching in Givenchy flats, Sophiesta. You’re stressing about how you can afford your rental’s upkeep and mend your designer for your next engagement. You’re not the same.
Dear Sophie
Remember when you toured NYC and no one noticed?
Remember when Meghan and Harry went out to dinner and it made the front page on some UK rags?
Good times.
LOL! Agreed.
I love this comment @HeatherC!
Well Fiesta, you can console yourself with the fact that absolutely no one follows what you do, not paparazzi, not the rota, not anyone at all. So, no one has any idea if you have ever curtseyed to HRH, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. Go ahead and feel good about yourself. Meghan has been living in a mansion and not thinking of you at all.
You finally got a title you’ve desperately wanted for ages and the first thing on your mind is “yay, now I don’t have to curtesy to the biracial black woman minding her business an ocean and a continent away?” Says a lot about who she is, and it’s not good.
The power they give Meghan. They SHOULD all bow to her coz clearly she’s more important than the monarchy and all the things they supposedly hold dear.
I think of The Crown, and Diana having to sort out who to bob too at a private function, it’s so archaic
Oh god hear my prayers and let me win the lotto before the coronation. I will scour the country for meghan lookalikes, I will pay them to line the streets from the Palace to the Abbey, I will hire a flashmob of musicians to sing and play Elton singing “, Goodbye England’s Rose”. Then I will hire even more people to be chantinh “meghan, meghan, meghan, until Charlie enters the Abbey knowing that Khate and BULLYAM had to pass through all of them, as did Sophie and Edward. Let it happen, PLEASE
@Mary Pester, I’ll add my prayers to yours. I always learn from and enjoy your posts, so, when you get your wish, I hope you’ll report back to us with LOTS of lovely details. And I hope you win enough cash to do a few other fun things too. Lol: Maybe you can get Elton himself to chime in and do it virtually!
@Blithe, I promise to let you know before hand so you can watch it on television!! I will be the one at the front in my wheelchair, with a big, BIG banner saying “NOT MY F. KING AND QUEEN,”, throwing tampons at their carriage 😂
This is a singularly stupid article. Is this what we’ve got to look forward to? More and more articles about how much the brf dislike the Sussexes and don’t want them in the UK? Guess what? I think H&M will still be going to the UK in the years ahead. They are not exiled and have every right to go and see their charities and so that Harry can make sure his kids know their British heritage. No one will probably even know until after they’ve left.
I hope the do get a house in the UK in a protected area. Of course, I’m assuming there is a protected area there.
@saucyandsaccy, I think we are going to see more and more of this rubbish right up until the clowning. But I have noticed that a lot more people are telling the papers to give it a rest, and asking why, all they print about every day is Harry and Megan when there are terrible things going on in the UK. Even one TV so called news channels (I think it’s called GB news or could be talk TV) are losing viewers hand over fist because they people are saying enough of the bullying. I just wonder what (, and if) Charlie ever notices some of the comments, or even the headlines and asks himself what the hell he has done. But I doubt it, he’s to busy navel gazing
The order of precedence has Sophie below Meghan and Eddie below Harry as Harry is the son of the Monarch.
Her facial expression reads stern, angry, racist and arrogant all at the same time. It would scare dogs and babies.
Based on Edward’s alarming appearance these days, I’m beginning to doubt that she’ll get to enjoy being Duchess of Edinburgh for very long.
Maybe that’s why 3CPO finally deigned to give it to Edward.