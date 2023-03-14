Princess Kate wore a new £3,000 Erdem suit to the Commonwealth service

On Monday, the Windsors celebrated Commonwealth Day by going to church for a Commonwealth service. This was famously the same event which served as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final appearance as working royals, the finale of their You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour. Three years later and… a lot has changed. Everyone seems smaller and yet… more chaotic? The drama is still there, even minus the Sussexes, although the glamour definitely left with them.
The Princess of Wales loves to cosplay other people – QEII, her mother, Crown Princess Mary and, of course, the Duchess of Sussex. But we often forget that Kate also loves to dress up like she’s in Downton Abbey, which used to be one of her favorite shows. That’s the vibe Kate gave me in these photos – Edwardian cosplay, Lady Mary vibes. Kate wore a new £3,000 Erdem suit and a diamond Prince of Wales three-feather brooch (which looks a lot like a fleur-de-lis). Apparently, King Charles gave it to Kate as a gift. Interesting. Charles used to “give” his PoW-branded stuff to his mistresses. I doubt that’s the case here. Anyway, I really dislike Kate’s ensemble. All of that money for something that looks like a cheap Downton costume.
Queen Camilla’s outfit is by Fiona Clare, and she wore an unsecured Philip Treacy hat which she had to hold onto in the wind. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were there too – if anything, Sophie’s the one doing Meghan cosplay. What is with Sophie’s wreath brooch?
That first photo is so creepy
I was thinking the same thing. these “royals” love those processions and they give me nazi vibes. they really are a stunning collection of nothingness.
All this conspicuous consumption in the face of people becoming poorer and poorer—unable to pay their bills and depending on food banks to avoid starvation—where do these people think they are? Who do they think they are? Repulsive.
This…is a miss. I think Kate’s suit it trying to be edgy by showing those dart seems, but then the buttons and the sweet, mumsy floral print cancel out any edginess. And the white reverse print inside the skirt (was more visible in some other pics I saw) makes the whole suit look cheap. And once again, the hat is a different shade of blue than the suit and it drives me bonkers!
I will say, this is a nice silhouette for Kate. When I first saw the top half, I was getting Dior “New Look” vibes. It’s just that the details and the poorly-matched color shades yet again drag everything down.
I like the silhouette, too, and I actually liked the reverse print on the underside. At any rate, she did a better job with her look than the other ladies.
I’m here for this Kate look! I wouldn’t say she ate, but she had a snack for sure. It’s giving me movie-version evil stepmother glamour. Buttons/villain/retro chic should be her only style board moving forward. Her style problem has always been a lack of authenticity. I feel like this is as authentic as we’ve seen.
I was wondering what it was about Sophie’s outfit. Turns out her coat is from proenza schuler. Meghan’s power
And I’m sorry but if that hat made Meghan look like a nurse, it just as equally makes sophie look like a nurse too. Come to think of it, it didn’t look too good on Kate either.it’s the hat. It’s just not a good style in general. Maybe with a ponytail it could be stylish? Idk
Khate’s hat is giving me flying saucer vibes and I cannot unsee it.
I mentioned this down below as well but I really wish she’d lose the wide brim hats. She has such a beautiful collection. Wide brims and flying saucers are not it
Yams. And a peplum top accentuating the longest torso known to man.
Okay, that’s hilarious!
Well, KKHater has to create some form of curves even if she must add peplums, buttons and frilly accents.
That hat…..my gawd!! KKHater simply isn’t capable of choosing an appropriate and well fitted outfit to save her life. Does she think that her flying saucer hats will shield her from Bullyiams tirades?? Or are they to be used to fly far away from him??
The royals have a boring AF problem…if they didn’t know before, the photos and general vibe of this event should be a 5-alarm fire
The distance between Willy and Kate is crazy. Separation to be announced right after the Con-a-nation for sure. Are Sophie and Camilla the same size now? Kate’s veering back to old fashioned fugly by wearing the hideous suit.
I had to go back and look at the pics, they are consistently the only two with enough space between them for another human. It’s not even like they can use propriety anymore as an excuse. The literal queen and king are closer and have been married longer. Those two don’t even want to accidentally bump into each other.
First photo reads as a salute to mediocrity….
I actually quite like the silhouette of Kate’s ensemble because it’s different and kind of stylish. I don’t think it’s particularly flattering on her, and the print, weird darts, etc. are a mess.
Ugh, I don’t like that suit. So much money and its not a good look on her. I think it either needed the longer skirt with the flounce or whatever at the hem, OR the peplum waist, but not both.
She spends so much money, and yet she consistently misses the mark, even when she is wearing something like this, that is more Edwardian cosplay and not Meghan or diana cosplay.
The picture of it on a model was much better imo. It was longer across the board (jacket and skirt) and less fitted so it looked to me more modern. Kate also has a super long torso so the jacket being more fitted to her looks kind of weird once you see it on the model. It looks to me like she had them alter the proportions of it to suit her taste.
She does that a lot so I would not be surprised if that was the case – takes a designer outfit and has it altered to suit her tastes in such a way that the outfit loses its appeal or loses what made it interesting etc.
It screams old timey school marm. Plus the hat not being in a similar blue looks off.
Interesting she didn’t go to the reception later on despite it being announced well before c
Apparently she was never supposed to be at the reception and she was ‘mistakenly’ included. Becky English gave the childcare excuse…which sounds like the weirdness a few years ago about some other event she went awol for.
Very dowdy. Kate should avoid peplum outfits. Dressing like a matron from the forties .
Dowdy was my first thought too. But she got her Meghan cosplay in carrying the gloves.
I’m getting young Queen Mother vibes with this look–old and stuffy, the complete opposite of modern.
The queen mother . Dressed for the times. The forties peplum does nothing for kate.
This whole family looks so bland. After the death of QEII, the monarchy lost the charm completely. They all look like D-listed celebrities attending the even. Not like the hosts. And the way hunchback keen smiles and touches her hat, sometime feels like a toddlers excited about crowds.
She is often seen in full smile on these cos plays (may be the courtesy. She loves it) definitely not during a work related engagements.
Finally a big question is what is her myers brigg?? Definitely not alpha or beta. Never imagine sigma. Others????? Other categories suit a princess or a queen??
Did you notice in that middle processional photo how Kate managed, as usual, to find the camera?
I was happy to see protest and boos and “not my king” signs. This event had some crunch and now it’s blah without the sussexes. Kates brooch is lost in the print, boring ensemble. I forgot to look at willie again on the pics, let me scroll back up…. Yup boring and invisible still
Kate and Camilla grinning away. Will looks like he would rather be someplace else.
You can’t see her well in these pix but Anne actually looked the best of the lot in her “recycled” outfit.
I was actually hoping for an erdem repeat from Kate. The grey outfit from 2016 or even the trooping the colour outfit from 2015 which was later styled much better at a friends wedding. Pencil skirts suit Kate so much better than a lone midi skirts and I hope she ditched them at some point.
Also kate used to wear really stylish and fun hats, especially the first five years as a royal. Now it’s just dull and boring wide brim hats. You’re the princess of wales now. Go crazy
Lately, i think she opts for wide brim hats to hide her face..
I honestly believe that’s the reason Meghan chose them. So she could hide her face and try not to (in her mind) take focus. However both times she did wear them she looked absolutely amazing and elegant that in stead of blending in, she stood out like a queen
They’re all such trash. Sorry, that’s all I’ve got for this mess.
Both Kate and Sophie looked dowdy.
They have no star power.
That was one of the more coordinated Not My King protests I’ve seen in a while. Fingers crossed it keeps growing in emphasis. I expect Kate attends the Commonwealth service with gritted teeth as it probably bores her to death. So as a reward, she spent 3K on a tragic war-time co-splay pretending that rationing is why she couldn’t match the blue of her hat to her outfit.
Tee hee!
https://twitter.com/kajolmomento/status/1635548940610281472?s=46&t=sfC9mlwWNYS_w1CxqAm86A
Amazing.
awesome.
Costumey vibes.
There is a backshot of Kate, and she appears to be wearing padding at the back. I like the design of the skirt, and I like the jacket, separately. I think Kate has the waist raised, because the peplum falls in a really odd place. But I think Kate looks very much herself here. Peplums, along with ruffles and buttons are consistently her style choices and sets her apart. She should stick to it.
Lady Mary cosplay it may be, but I quite like the peplum top on Kate’s suit and the print – it gives her some curves and at least. I don’t think the skirt works as well – it’s kind of an awkward length. Maybe if it was more tailored?
Peplum does not suit kates figure imo. The skirts need to be shorter and the print on the outfit is too busy.. The whole look is too matronly and she keeps holding the brimmed hat when posing instead of pushing back her hair.
I despise everything about these outfits, including the people wearing them. KKKate looks like she’s cosplaying Alexis Carrington.
Camilla’s hair was whipped into a mess by the wind as she was walking it. How did she have time and space to have it nicely combed out for processional?
There are staff members who work with camilla and fix her hair on these appearances.
I saw a picture of two men walking behind Ann and Tim in the recessional in WA. They look like bodyguards.
DM is reporting that at last years CW it was Kkhate that insisted she and willywanker not participate in processional as to soothe Harry and megs feelings. Such rewriting history. She was pi**ed she was NOT Allowed in processional. It was QE2 decision that they sat their chapped asses down after entry. Kkhates ‘last act of kindness’🤢
Fugly, classic Keen. BTW, why didn’t she attend the reception? Did Camilla invite Rose?
Kate couldn’t even muster enough GAF’s to go to the reception afterwards. No excuse for her not being there. As every working mother knows sometimes work events conflict with after school pickup. Spent 3,000 pounds on a dress for an hour and skipped out on the hard part where she has to talk to people. All the RR trying to cover for her. Wonder how long this will last without someone else to kick around.
Thankfully she’s not doing a crappy cosplay of someone else’s style this time. She should stick to her normal and awful fashion taste. She should’ve better matched the hat color with that of the dress, because the look comes across as very cheap.
Cams, spring for a better bra. Please.
I thought the exact same thing. She would look a thousand times less dowdy if she had a proper fitting bra.