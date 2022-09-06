They’re really trying to make Adelaide Cottage sound like a humble shack

Imagine the royal commentators still complaining about the “cost” of the Frogmore Cottage renovation in September 2022. The Sussexes were given Frogmore Cottage when it was a dilapidated shack. It needed tons of work – including a new roof – just to be habitable. Yes, the work was expensive. Yes, the Sussexes “paid back” the cost of the renovation, and they’re also still paid up on the lease for Frogmore. Unlike Prince Andrew’s 99-year lease on Royal Lodge (a huge mansion), the Sussexes’ lease on Frogmore is only for one or two years at a time. I bring this up because the Sun, Ingrid Seward and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are trying to compare-and-contrast Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage. Keep in mind, Adelaide is the Cambridges’ fourth home.
Kate Middleton was today spotted going for a drive near her family’s new home in Windsor. The Duchess of Cambridge looked relaxed behind the wheel during her first weekend at “no-frills” Adelaide Cottage. Kate, Wills and their three children this week swapped Apartment 1A Kensington Palace in London for the rural four-bed abode.
The family-of-five are said to have “travelled light”, without expensive new furniture and fittings, or demanding a mass refurbishment. They have brought their black cocker spaniel Orla but will have no live-in staff or nanny for the children and have asked for nothing other than a “lick of paint”, The Sun understands.
Kate and Wills’ low-key move compares to a £2.4million saga when Prince Harry and Meghan moved nearby when they were gifted Frogmore Cottage by the Queen as a wedding present in April 2018. Walls were knocked down to turn it into a ten-bed home and the entire property needed fresh plumbing, rewiring and decoration. It was then given a celebrity-style makeover complete with a trendy copper bathtub. The Sussexes moved out after only six months when they quit royal duty to live in America and now have an £11million nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in Montecito, California.
Last night Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “This will be the first weekend Kate and William have spent at Adelaide Cottage as a family. It’s a lovely moment for them all. They had to have moved in this weekend, because the children have to start at their new school next week. The renovation is no-frills, by royal standards — and is certainly in stark contrast to the £2.4million work Harry and Meghan had done on Frogmore Cottage. It will have been a builder’s finish.”
Kate and William spent around a year searching for a home in Windsor so the children could go to school together. They settled on Adelaide Cottage, as first revealed by The Sun, because they believed it needed no major renovations. They decided to go with existing furniture and fittings but had a fresh coat of paint to make it feel like home for the children.
They are keeping Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they enjoy spending school holidays and Christmas. Apart from some treasured possessions, clothes and toys, most of their possessions have stayed at Anmer. Kensington Palace will largely be used for staff and as an office.
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not want to comment.
[From The Sun]
Suddenly, Frogmore Cottage is being reimagined as some kind of glamorous 10-bedroom palace, when really doesn’t it only have like three or four bedrooms? It’s a pretty modest – by royal standards – family home, and one which the Sussexes paid for themselves. The Cambridges’ move to Adelaide just screams “temporary housing” to me, and the fact that they waited until the very last moment to “move into Adelaide” strikes me as exceptionally fishy. Granted, I don’t think they did major renovations to Adelaide either. But I think that’s because A) the Windsors seem fine with shuffling Kate and the kids into this smallish separation house and B) the Cambridges clearly believe they’ll be moving again at some point in the next year. As in, moving into Windsor Castle within days after the Queen’s passing.
Ten bucks says that Kate was maniacally circling Frogmore Cottage as soon as she heard that the Sussexes had arrived.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Little Village Brent, to hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.,Image: 698075352, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699352307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting Cambridgeshire County Day July Racecourse Newmarket. The royal couple play football and try local beer,Image: 702378443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 705268624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 705268631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711478865, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711488094, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711503774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220120- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Clitheroe Community Hospital, in Lancashire, to learn about the challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and to understand how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: James Glossop/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
It’s either her separation home, or possibly Wills thinks the Queen is about to die and then they can move into Windsor Castle itself? (or maybe both)
I have this nasty conspiracy theory rolling around in my head that they are going to either bump off the Queen ahead of Harry’s memoir to try and prevent the release or do it shortly after and claim the “shock” of the book killed her.
Considering their shenanigans in the past, I wouldn’t put it past them. And guess who’ll get the blame? I’ll give you three minus two guesses.
@Snuffles – That will backfire on them almost immediately and will not make the Sussexes look bad, no matter how loud the British establishment tries to get about it. The Queen’s imminent demise is what keeps these courtiers up at night because they know that the skeletons will soon come rolling out of the closet once she’s no longer around. Charles is deeply unpopular and William is even more so, in my opinion. I don’t think your conspiracy theory is nasty at all, as they have gone to this length before. However, they might as well be putting the nails in their own coffins if they ever went ahead with that.
It doesn’t matter when she dies, the BM will do their best to link it with something H&M have done or said.
@ The Duchess, yes! The courtiers are certainly up all night as they know that once QEII passes, they are all out on their arses….
They have certainly been gearing up to open to spill on the skeletons once she passes as they have nothing to lose either. Charles will certainly pay dearly for the revelations but Bullyiam will certainly be the biggest target. They have no allegiance to Bullyiam and he has certainly angered many within KP. He and Knauf are sitting ducks. May the games begin!!!
I stayed up much, much too late on Twitter last night….
Both scenarios of the conspiracy theory are hilarious and, alas, possible. They might smother her with her pillow to leave no forensic evidence. Then, crying out loud that “Meghan made the Queen die” will be easy game. And adult Prince Andrew will gift the body a fluffy teddy bear from his collection.
It’s Kate’s new home, she won’t be moving into Windsor with William when the queen dies. It’s telling that they rushed to get this fourth home, because William wouldn’t have been able to justify moving Kate into a separate residence once the Queen is gone. I think when the queen’s health took a turn for the worse, William realized it’s now or never to secure a separate residence for Kate — once William becomes Prince of Wales, there would be no excuse for moving Kate into a cottage.
Agreed re: first quiet agreement to separate, then housing negotiations. There were so many signs too. Anyone remember the French report that the Cambridges were divorcing, which got quickly shut down? I’m certain that was a leak by household staff (who went French because they knew the British papers would never print it) and — viola! — no more live-in staff at AC.
These people can’t even keep their lies straight. It says here that KP will be used mainly for staff and offices. But didn’t we just hear like a week ago that William will still be spending a significant amount of time there?
Also, the “copper bathtub” rumor was debunked YEARS ago. (And even if they did get one, who cares? They paid it all back, anyway.)
Convenient to leave out the fact that the reason walls needed to be knocked down in FC was because it had literally been used as SERVANTS’ QUARTERS and was in such disrepair, it was uninhabitable when the Queen gave it to H&M. Lovely “gift.”
I cannot even explain how much I despise these conniving liars.
ETA: @Snuffles, considering who we’re talking about here, I don’t think your theory is crazy at all.
There could be a statement from Archewell that Harry and Meghan have committed to living in a commune, and off the land, and these idiots would find a way to make it sound like they are the drain on society that is going to doom us all.
“Oh they are so humble, they didn’t ask for anything but paint” IT’S THEIR FOURTH HOUSE!! The Sussexes were literally put in run down former servants’ quarters, so spare me the rhetoric.
It sounds like they have heard the backlash and are doing some serious logistical gymnastics to sell this unneeded extra expense during a cost of living crisis. British taxpayers are going without meals and won’t have heat on this winter but really need to pay for these two useless brats to have ANOTHER house.
They’ve definitely heard the backlash. Even the RRs are annoyed bc they were told that KP was their permanent home (and that was how the RRs could defend the money spent renovating it.) then they got Anmer (as a “private gift”) now Adelaide. I mean even the fact that this is being presented as their fourth home tells you the press is mad, bc they don’t usually mention the Scottish house.
So now W&K are scrambling bc this is the closest they’ve come to criticism in years and its clear they didn’t expect it.
@ Geegee, they can twist themselves as much as they want. This fourth home is NOT going down well in the least…..
@ Becks1, yes they are hearing the black lash but it will never silence how enraged the public are. Their blatant tone deaf actions to try and spin the necessity is quite comical to watch those with the likes of Ingrid Sewer trying to spin it. May they all have their comeuppance sooner rather than later.
Oh, but the Keens are aware of the struggle of others. That is always included in these fawning articles, but the acknowledgment ends there. Yes we are aware, thank you for asking. I don’t know if inflation had skyrocketed last summer when the idea of their move was first floated but now it looks absolutely let them eat cake-ish.
@GeeGee, it just reinforces how out of touch they are that they think “just a lick of paint” (yeah right) is frugal. Where I’m from, painting a 4br house would cost $20 000!
It was briefly rumored that Meghan and Harry were given Adelaide as a wedding gift. I seem to recall how it was described “fit for royalty” at the time.
@ MeghanC, ahhh how quant but now it is merely a small “cottage” with barely enough room to move about and they have been “forced” to live without live in help. Never mind the fact that they will be a strokes through away and have a direct line to the nannies, housekeepers and chefs. They will not have a moments rest in their new living arrangements. Poor Nanny Maria, so close to escaping……
@ M, as you mentioned Frogmore Cottage was already slated for the massive renovations to begin with. It was an old servant quarters that hadn’t been used for decades.
But they can’t seem to let go of the blaring hypocrisy regarding H&M. In addition to conveniently dismiss that H&M promptly repaid the renovations, there is also the blaring hypocrisy that others within the RF are granted 100 year leases but Harry and Meghan were handed a year to year lease. How is this a fair treatment?
And where did the monies to pay back the renovations end up?? Certainly not back into the coffers of taxpayer funds. I wonder who pocketed the money???
Charles probably made them give it to him in small bills in grocery bags as required by Royal Grifting Protocol!
@BothSidesNow— and no matter what H&M did to FC, imo it will NEVER be as egregious as Kate spending thousands of £s to move her tennis court over one foot (or whatever it was).
Give me a break already with the hypocrisy from these people already.
It is so exhausting to constantly be irritated by their blatant lies (and well as their lies of omission, when it comes to the Cambridges).
Within the Windsor grounds do they have things like convient stores, a family clinic or maybe even a barber shop ? Lol
I read somewhere that the Egg and Shell aren’t allowed to renovate Adelaide because the Queen recognized the optics of it (and especially since it was updated a few years ago).
This story is as weird as ever.
Frogmore was a shack and had not been lived in for years. It was due to be renovated anyway. But don’t let the facts stop you, Ingrid and the rest of the media gargoyles. Its funny the British tabloids reported all of this information about Frogmore in their own papers before Harry and Meghan moved in. And also no mention of Harry and Meghan paying the renovation costs back when they didn’t have to. Hmmm.
Also, let’s compare the 2.4 million in renovations to frogmore to what was spent on KP, which is now being used for “staff and offices”?
Like you said don’t let the facts stop you Ingrid.
Add up ALL the expenses for ALL the houses W&K have right now. Let’s see those furnishings and the house that is “so” simple. I’m sure simple to the RF is far different from ordinary people.
The constant attacks against H&M is relentless…..no matter what they do or say, it will never be enough to call off the rabid dogs.
Yet, no mention to the final annual report of expenditures, a full year after the Sussex’s departure, that spending within the BRF exceeded more than a million pounds for LESS working royals???
Kate also repainted KP more than once which cost a lot of money. They are mention no “expensive” furniture, meaning there will be expenses there too. It won’t be IKEA.
Just a repaint and nothing else? I don’t think so. Either they’re lying and redecorating under the cover of darkness, or Adelaide cottage is a very temporary home. I suspect they’re primed to move into Windsor Castle after the Queen dies, and trying to spin at as ‘just a normal family move’ in the meantime.
Even if this is Kate’s retirement home I would expect her to redecorate, as long as its not paid for by taxpayers what’s the problem?
Something is very fishy……
AND if Kate adds anymore hair- she will topple over..
Sounda like they will be semi living apart….
Following the Prince Harry and Meghan story is a real eyeopener . The British media bias against them is so blatant in each and every story . The need to embiggen William and Kate vis a vis Prince Harry and Meghan is so transparent.
And sad… when is the last time those two (future of the monarchy) even worked? H&M are working right now.
It’s still incredible to me that W&K are allowed to take three months off every summer. Even when they “work” they don’t do much (shake hands, cut ribbons, pretend to be interested, etc), but at this point their absence from the scene is very telling. Where are they? I mean, even if William spends the summer with his rose bushes, it’s still insane to me that he’s never spotted or papped anywhere. If Kate is hanging with Carole and Pippa or whatever, where are the stories about their shopping trips or lunches or whatever wealthy women do with their free time? It’s beyond weird to me. It’s as if they have to unplug them for 90 days and then plug them back in again.
@SueBarBri, I could not agree with you more. WhereTF are they and what are they DOING for months on end? How is it possible that there are __zero__ public sightings? And why is it acceptable for them to just drop off the face of the earth for so long? The taxpayers who fund them don’t appear to mind. You’d think they’d want to be seen and hastily schedule some half-assed photo ops (sorry, “engagements”) if only because Harry and Meghan are out there so prominently right now.
Also, LMAO at your last sentence 😂
Always keep in mind that the move to the new house was first hinted at last summer and came out of the blue. In fact, one could say that we were blindsided by the announcement. Since then, KP has glommed onto a variety of different reasons for the move. So if you believe they are moving there because of the Queen’s health issues or to intercept H&M when they pop in to see the Queen, just remember that the Queen’s recent health issues and the stealth visit by the Sussexes occurred AFTER last summer’s announcement. This move was in the making for a long time and it was originally said they were looking for a private home to buy. None of this has to do with proximity to the Queen or protecting the Queen.
Agreed. Also, if they were actually hoping to transition to Windsor Castle in the near-ish future, they wouldn’t have started off their search with private properties imo. That initial detail of this moving saga should’ve been the first red flag that something was seriously wrong. They got Adelaide Cottage because it was their only option, not because it didn’t need renovations like the RRs are now claiming.
Bingo.
My tinfoil tiara theory of the day (TTTOTD, if you will, lol) is that Kate wanted to be closer to her parents as part of a separation agreement and she was looking at schools and houses in Berkshire accordingly. I think she fully expected that she was going to be given a nice estate in that area. I think the leak about househunting etc was an attempt to force someone’s hand, which didn’t happen, and then the story pivoted to a Windsor residence, but I think Kate really thought that she was going to get something bigger and fancier and closer to her parents.
But it clearly has nothing to do with the Queen’s health or whatever. This is all about the Cambridge marriage. Remember that the story first broke not long after William benched her for the statue unveiling.
Bigger and fancier like Barton Court, Pippa’s rumored new digs? I remember it was also said that there were no suitable private residences to be found for the Cambridges. However, it’s interesting that Pippa’s purchase was said to be of a property that was not on the market. I bet feelers went out behind the scenes to find an off market home for Kate and that’s how Pippa and James heard about Barton Court and snapped it up once the Firm nixed it as too expensive.
@Harper, I had to do some googling to see Barton Court. Is that really Pippa’s new house?
I agree Becks, but I’ll add that my TTTOTD (lol) is that Barton Court is actually for Kate, not Pippa. I think that the firm probably (rightly) decided that if they admitted the Cambridges were moving to Berkshire it would raise too much outrage on the exorbitant cost and WAY too many questions about the state of their marriage, which IMO they have absolutely no intention of being honest about or making formal in any way. Therefore, to keep the lid on the separation, they came up with a story that suits their other PR goals – “aren’t the Cambridges SO humble and normal?? They moved into a teeny tiny 4 bedroom “cottage” and it doesn’t even have STAFF! They’re so close to the Queen! They’re not spending a dime in renovations, not like that other couple!”
Kate does a few planned pap walks (or drives, as it were) near Windsor to keep up the facade, it’ll be the backdrop for the school photos and perhaps their Christmas card, and meanwhile Kate’s at Barton Court and Will is who knows where. If Kate is spotted at Barton Court it can be because “she’s such a good sister, they’re such a close family!”
IDK, it might be tinfoil but I kinda buy it.
@L84Tea a CBer named @Mary (I believe) deserves credit for first posting the Barton Court rumor here a few weeks ago and it does match up with the description of Pippa’s new property given by the BM. Not on the market, recently renovated, around 150 acres, in Berkshire. While not confirmed by the press, Barton Court checks all the boxes. It is the estate of the late Sir Terence Conran, the decorator.
@Harper, all I can say is WOW. If that’s Pippa’s new digs, it explains A LOT about the competition between her and Kate. No wonder Kate wants a fancy new separation house to collect. Pips has it all.
@Sunday I’ve seen others (maybe it was you lol) speculate that on other posts. I’m not sure I’m fully on board just because there was footage of Pippa and James’ belongings being moved from their London house (so they’re clearly moving somewhere) and I’m not sure if Pippa would be willing to provide that much cover for Kate at this point in time? And I think it would be father from the school.
But maybe it could work if it was part of the custody deal or something – when William has the kids, Kate leaves windsor and goes to Barton Park – especially with 150 acres, I’m sure there are other living quarters on the estate where Kate could hide out.
Becks1, I don’t think that Chuck would pay that much money for the Barton estate, and I doubt Egg has the money for it. If he did pay to get the Mids in their new place, I seriously doubt that more money will be paid for another house for KHate. I cannot see anyone in the Windsor family believing that KHate should have an estate the size of the Barton estate. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.
Adalaide Cottage was renovated in 2015. Wikipedia states: “When it was first built, the house was described as “chastely elegant” and having two public rooms, in addition to a retiring room for the Queen, and a pages’ room, as well as furnishings from the former royal lodge and a marble fireplace mantel in the regency Graeco-Egyptian style. The ceiling of its principal bedroom reuses decorative elements, including gilt dolphins and ropes, from the former royal yacht, HMY Royal George. ” Wow–two public rooms, a retiring room for the TQ and a pages’ room. This doesn’t sound small to me.
Realtor.com quoting the Daily Mail stated “Built in 1831, the cottage is located within Home Park, a 655-acre royal park that’s also home to Windsor Castle, about 35 miles west of London. And of course, Adelaide isn’t a cute, cozy cottage at all, but a sprawling mansion!” Of course, they said this in 2018 when people thought that H&M would be living there.
@Becks, I don’t even think that qualifies as a tinfoil theory (lol), imo it’s pretty obvious that what you described is exactly what happened.
Oh they only asked for paint for their FOURTH house after the extensive and expensive renovations on Anmer and Apartment 1A? How humble 🙄
I think they plan to move into Windsor once the queen goes. Charles doesn’t have any interest I don’t think and no way is Adelaide a long term plan. Maaaaybe it’s Kate’s separation house but I kind of think that’s a backup plan if Wills decides he does want a divorce. I think right now separate lives is enough.
I think William might move into Windsor, but not both. If they’re already “at Adelaide” together, and then he moves into Windsor (maybe he moved in there now?) then it would be pretty easy to fool the public into thinking they’re still together. they can still arrive at events together, they can both be seen driving around Windsor, doing the all important “school run” and no one would be the wiser. It gives them separate lives but the cover of still being together.
This thing is just so weird bc if they wanted to move into Windsor Castle, and that’s the long term plan, why not just do that? Why have this placeholder house for a year or two?
My theory is that it’s a way to keep Kate in her place (which is that if they do officially separate, she doesn’t get anything great). I think she wanted more/better which is why the initial leaks last summer started. This move gives them a nothing house that can be Kate’s if Will decides he wants to divorce. But if he decides separate lives is working and enough it positions them to take over Windsor where she either stays at Adelaide or they’re all at Windsor (I mean it’s a castle they can live there and probably not see each other for days) and no one really knows who is where.
And yeah he could easily be living at Windsor right now and no one would know which is another reason it’s convenient for them to have a home on the grounds.
My votes goes to Bulliam already being at Windsor while Keen is in her divorced home and it may or may not become official once Liz goes. They can easily keep up appearances with these logistics.
Windsor castle is for the monarch and Charles is going to take that over because BP will be under renovations for several years.
William may have an apartment there, but it won’t be a Cambridge residence when he is Duke of Cornwall / prince of wales.
Please. If they would have gotten a bigger 10 or 20 bedroom place,they would have gleefully compared it to the Montecito $11 (or was it 14) million mansion with a gazillion dumb bathrooms. Since it’s a four br shack, we’re getting comparisons between frogmore cottage.
Wasn’t the copper tub rumor proven false like a hundred times? And if I recall correctly, Frogmore had previously been split up into staff quarters, so I think it *was* 10 bedrooms but was renovated to be an actual (habitable) family home rather than a dorm for servants. The renovations done to Frogmore were necessary, as opposed to a multi-million dollar driveway or completely redoing a tennis court to improve the view for the Cambridges. But why would the British press let the facts get in the way of bashing the Sussexes.
They pick and choose their ‘facts’ to suit today’s narrative. It’s exhausting.
@Sunday, I should have read your comment before posting mine above. Yes, the copper bathtub rumor was proven false *years* ago, and as you said, it doesn’t even compare to the outrageously expensive (and totally unnecessary!!) changes Kate has made to every single one of their homes.
And even if the copper bathtub thing was true, it doesn’t sound *that* outlandish to me? I mean, at the end of the day, it’s just a bathtub? It’s not as if they paved their walkways with diamonds or something. FFS
Poor, thirsty Kkkhate! Just desperate for a glimpse of her Boo. She’s so transparent, I’m embarrassed for her. It galls her that Harry ADORES his gorgeous wife. She dies a little inside with every photo of Meghan and Harry looking so loved up and blissfully happy. What a sharp contrast to her marriage.
Expect Kkkhate to make frequent drive-bys whenever H&M are in town.
Hell, we saw Kate driving around Windsor this weekend already! This theory that they have done nothing but put some paint into the house if fishy to begin with as they waited until the very last minute to move in. They have been renovating in the cover of darkness as @ Pearl_string mentioned. They have been working tirelessly to renovate it and no one is the wiser.
AC was their final and only choice as they spent all last summer with “demands” trying to leverage other grander stately mansions. Royal Lodge, the other home which is currently already leased as well as their last summer spent house hunting.
These people are just so awful. If you have to prop up one couple and compare YOU have the problem. It’s funny to see that H and Megs are clearly the aspirational couple and they’re mad that Kate and Will are the duds.
The British media needs to stop telling us about the lying no fuss moving and start asking when will and Kate will start doing some actual working. All I hear about is the perks and none of the work.
Yes!!!! These two are so lazy and yhe press gloss over it.
I’m surprised they haven’t come up with the “Kate will keenly learn queenly ways from the Queen now that they live so close”, never mind that she is not going to be the reigning monarch. She’s a Camilla in waiting.
She WISHES she was a Camilla in waiting. Camilla actually is loved by her spouse, as much as Chaz can love someone other than himself.
I agree that William is probably in Windsor Castle. No way does he settle for a house without live-in help. He’s too stupid to be self-sufficient.
Camilla still keeps her home Raymill she may not be under the same roof as Charles for much of the time. Charles is not husband or father of the year IMO to say the least. He and William have their own brands of being self centered. IMO. William would never lead the “simple life” he would want plenty of employees waiting on him.
I don’t think this is meant to be a transition to Windsor Castle at all. They gave so many contradictory reasons for this move, very few of which had to do with the Queen. If I recall correctly, it was only after AC was (unofficially) announced that the media and royalists started pushing this talking point. Will and Kate’s caginess about this move is also suspicious.
Right. Everything about this move is cagey and suspicious. There is a story here that hasn’t been told yet. This is no 4 bedroom house. There is a den, music room, library, office space, reception rooms, all of which I can bet have been repurposed per her request.
It seems like Kate spruced up, did hair and makeup in this latest.
Does this mean that Meghan is in the country?
She tend brings out the best in Kate.(….)
In terms of the repairs of Frogmore, BP released all the details at the time, it was slated for ‘structural repairs’ based on safety regulations.
The financial statements, itemized the steel beams etc. from £100,000. It was being converted to a family home after being used as the servant quarters.
Frogmore would’ve been repaired, as a part of the crown estates, even if the Sussexes did not choose to live there.
The monies were already earmarked for the refurbishments and yet the Sussexes were bullied by the loud mouth media at ??? urging for repayment.
They are still screaming about it in print.
Adelaide Cottage is not a shack, but I get the point that Kaiser is making.
The marriage is probably over, by all means, this move was not done in the usual way.
That’s the thing. This pic of Kate smiling with her hair down was not the pic that was taken of her driving. In that one her hair is up and pushed back. They are literally putting this pic up as an example of her driving. She has no makeup on in the actual one and I don’t think charlotte is in it. So this is an old pic or she did her hair picked up charlotte and went driving again.
It is exactly my sentiment. Agreed.
@WellWisher, the fact that FC was already slated for renovations makes me SO much angrier that H&M paid for it all.
Thanks for this article, Kaiser. I had questions about why they moved to this humble abode, where there is no room for live-in staff etc. and leaving a much more luxurious house/s. Didn’t they spend a squillion renovating that Anmer joint? The children’s old school is a
co-educational so all three children could have gone to the same school. George and Charlotte were already well settled in that school Why uproot them?
Anyway, you have covered what I wanted to know, and I like your take on things. I can’t wait to see this unfold.
I think the delay in moving in isn’t bc it’s temporary or anything. I think there was a delay because Waity dragged her feet because this wasn’t her first choice of a home and she’s pissed off about it. Dragging her feet and delaying things, or not doing things at all, is probably the only form of protest that the poor sausage can indulge in against the system she’s a part of, so that’s probably what she was doing with this. Too bad it was never going to work.
Or the delay was because they were renovating ahead of the announcement.
I also think the term ‘moving in’ is misleading. They have multiple homes that they move between, it’s not like they had to pack up all their things and have them moved to the new place, they just get another set of toiletries, kitchenware, and the rest and take/buy some clothes for that home.
Any by ‘they’ I mean Keen and the kids.
Agree. No need to move in. All their homes are “turn key”, meaning they are fully stocked, staffed and furnished as they move from place to place.
What on earth does “existing furniture “ mean? Who were the last tenants that lived there? Who picked out the furniture? This sounds more bizarre than humble.
Their mansion-sized home at KP will be used as an “office” and “for staff” — although they already have an office in KP (I think Diana’s former apartment?). “Most of their possessions have stayed at Anmer” where they’re expected to spend minimal time during the school term? So, these poor things are sleeping on someone else’s old mattresses, bereft of most of their possessions, while staff romp through their KP rooms? I’m not sure what message they’re trying to put across, but this doesn’t even sound sane. It also in no way mitigates the reality of their multiple mansions and extravagant vapid lives.
I do hope the kids like their new school though.
No sane person would move into a place without their own furnishings or being allowed to make changes unless they were: A. Forced to do this or B. It was only a temporary move. Nothing in this story makes sense the way its being spun. Either its a separation like the European press reported or the Lamebridges are planning to buy or takeover a bigger house somewhere else.
The way it is worded, they want the public to think the staff offices are moving to 1A. Nothing could be further from the truth. Staff will stay in Diana’s old apartments at 8&9, may also move into the now empty Apartment 1 that was vacated by the Gloucesters. 1A is going to remain W&K’s London ‘home’, and be empty except for the nights when William is clubbing in London. Will the kids like their new school? The parents are already publicly complaining about the royals last-minute arrival, so that puts the W&K kids at a disadvantage from the start. Their parents don’t like the W&K parents, odds are the kids will not like the W&K kids as a result.
Frogmore Cottage has 5 bedrooms with no copper bathtub or yoga studio. But all this does is beg the question why wasn’t Harry and Meghan allowed to move into Adelaide Cottage which apparently was just standing there unoccupied and already renovated? I believe that Harry and Meghan were set up by the Palace to be bashed by the press for the much needed Frogmore Cottage renovations. Furthermore, I’m sure Kate would have liked to renovate Adelaide Cottage to her liking but she’s been barred from doing so by the Palace.
I read that they turned down AC because it was too large for them, deciding on Frogmore which would have been smaller after renovations. It looks like now that Frogmore is larger, so who really can believe anything in the press?
Harry and Meghan may very well have opted for Frogmore Cottage over Adelaide. Adelaide Cottage is very ornate and because of the grade listing they could not make the changes they would have liked to the inside.
“They” won’t be moving to Windsor Castle, William will be.
Kate has her house. And the kids will be shuffled back & forth just like all kids in divorce.
The refurbishment was no-frills by “royal standards” – in other words, lavish by normal standards.
@Eurydice, bingo
William isn’t giving up his bachelor life in London to play happy family with Kate and the kids. He’ll pop up for the occasional school drop off, but he’s not going to be in Windsor full time. If anything, it’ll be a situation like others suggested: during school term, he & Kare rotate staying in the house with Kate being sent to her parents. Or William bunking at Windsor during his visitations. That marriage is done. It remains to be seen if the divorce happens before the Queen fields, shortly after her death but before PoW investure or after Charles’ coronation.
How’s Top CEO’s charity work coming along? Just asking.
No divorce or separation for the Cambridges, they will just continue with whatever arrangements they have in place, last thing they would want is the maelstrom of bad publicity especially as the monarchy is rather unpopular nowadays.
Can you imagine having a career that involves being a mouthpiece/propagandist for these mediocrities? Seward is such a tool.
The Magazine Closer put out the spin that there would be “no staff” with the homespun image of William Kate and family loading and unloading the dishwasher. As if.
Kate looks like she’s trying to imitate Ali McGraw (from Love Story) in that first picture.
bitsycs, Totally agree with your theory. If Kate doesn’t play ball, she’ll be punished with having to living in Adelaide Cottage. If she does, when the queen dies, Kate will get her own wing of Buckingham palace, as far as possible from William’s wing. They can have joint custody of the kids there. Mom takes them whenever Dad takes up his real job: bedding other women.