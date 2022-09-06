Duchess Meghan wore Another Tomorrow in Manchester for One Young World

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Frogmore Cottage by car, where they were taken to the train station. They caught a train to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan was the keynote speaker. She brought a change of clothes too – she traveled to Manchester in a beige-y Brandon Maxwell ensemble (wide-cut trousers and a short-sleeved top), then she changed in Manchester, I guess. After the appearance, I think they hopped on a plane to Germany, because they’re due to make an appearance at the Invictus Games “one year away” event during the day in Dusseldorf.
For the One Young World appearance, Meghan wore a red Another Tomorrow ensemble with matching Aquazzura heels and some gold jewelry I haven’t seen before. The jewelry is from Tabayer, a Miami-based jewelry company. She looked nice, but it was kind of a retro look, which is actually on trend. It’s very… 1970s drama teacher. She did a sleek ponytail and her hair is so long now. Harry seemed proud of her and they held hands and looked loved up at various points of the summit.
As for her speech, would it surprise you to learn that the British media is widely criticizing it? They can’t believe that Meghan would dare talk about herself, doesn’t she know that it’s their job to talk about her and lie about her? How dare she act as if her story might be inspirational to young people, that young people can imagine themselves in predominantly white spaces because of Meghan!
Oh, man, people were BIG MAD that she said it was “very nice to be back in the UK.” Like, from the first sentence, haters were already crying, screaming and throwing up. I actually thought the speech worked on a few different levels – it was telling the youth leaders in the room to believe in themselves, to expect a seat at the table and to play it forward. It was also a f–k you to the British media for always lying about what she does and doesn’t do. She was like: here’s my history with One Young World, take my name out of your mouth. Anyway, Meghan was fine. Harry was fine.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She is a very good public speaker – she was engaged, passionate and knew what she was talking about. People engage with her in return.
I loved the red outfit, esp the top. As for the shoes – is that brand comfortable? I love the styles but the heels are too high for my old cankles so comfort is important LOL.
The British media focuses more on Meghan/Harry than anything else in the UK. They literally had a change in Government and still more articles on Meghan than their new PM. Americans, please take notes. Let us NEVER be a country that changes Government with little to no recognition from the people, spend 100’s of millions of dollars on ONE family that provides ZERO value to the country and has a press that is more tabloid media than true journalism.
Well, we are a country where the president gives a huge speech about a clear and present danger to democracy, and the major broadcast networks fail to show it while the news media focuses on “the optics” of the Marines being present instead of the actual threat. So, I’m not sure we’re that much better off.
the British media is far more than just the DM. Whether it was the Guardian, the Telegraph or the Times ( i hate the latter two) but focus was firmly on the new PM.
@NCWoman: 100% certain the US media would never focus on a Kate Middleton visit to the USA over a change in government……..you miss the point. @Dominique: Please you Brits say the same things over and over again when it comes to Meghan, yet ALL of your media is consumed with Meghan.
Euuh im not British, i just happened to check all of the above papers yesterday and they were covering the new PM as front page news. Sorry if that doesn’t validate your opinion but i was presenting a fact.
@Dominique: Girl Bye
@KelseyBee : thanks for your input Girl. Doesnt change the facts of what was published on Monday. It’s insane that just stating a verifiable fact upsets people when it doesnt match their narrative. You should be pleased that focus in the UK was on the right thing : that is the new PM but no , for some reason that upsets you. I was refreshing the landing page of all the major newspapers all day on Monday, i am of indian origin, if Sunak had won, it would have been historic. Not everything is about Meghan
@ Digital Unicorn I’ve recently fallen head over heels in love with this US brand https://www.ecosusi.com/collections/heels-pumps my girlfriend spoilt me with a pair when she visited home recently. My feet and back love them. These were the ones I received https://www.ecosusi.com/collections/shoes/products/women-s-classic-t-strap-leather-shoes?variant=32126418321492
That’s a cute shoe! Reminds me of a couple of different pairs I had in high school, in the 70s. Are the 70s back? I just don’t know anymore!
I have a few pairs of Aquazzura heels and they are extremely comfortable.
She killed it! Saltine Island must be bald by now. So refreshing to see someone who can read and show empathy in a speech… I’m always nervous seing and listening Waity in the rare ocasions she dares to speak. You go, Meghan!
@Digital Unicorn, I’ve got a couple pairs and they’re pretty comfortable for heels.
The fools aka the BM are angry she didn’t talk about teh royals or her life as a Duchess here and so they are accusing her of snubbing the royals 😀😀😀. Her speech was amazing and they got massive support from the people there
That’s hilarious. They went from “she needs the royals to stay relevant” to “how dare she not mention the royals” in less than 24 hours 🤣🤣
@Becks and they probably won’t even notice how insane that is and how it makes them look. Self-reflection doesn’t seem to be their thing.
Exactly! Do they not realize how ridiculous they sound? They are breaking ankles with all of this pivoting.
So she was supposed to fall to her knees and thank the f#cking queen for everything that she is and does?
PS – loved the look and think M would look smashing with a shoulder length power bob. Just my two cents
I think it was a nice speech and Meghan looked gorgeous. This shade of red suits her nicely, and those shoes are to die for. I’m still not past my trainers only period that started during the early days of pandemic, but she really inspires me to dust my heels and finally wear them again!
I saw the critical feedback headlines earlier from.Royal Reporters online about a ‘me me, me key speech !!!! But I work for a cooperation and usually when someone speaks l kinda go into my own little world thinking about lunch, what l will buy next in de sale etc but Megan personalised this speech and made you want to listen about her experience with One Young World over de years and l.was surprised to learn actually she worked with Mary Robinson who is a v impressive well regarded educated lady. Megan is a sharp and a excellent speaker something that is lacking in certain members of de Winsdor clan
Seriously aren’t they de most attractive couple !!
The personal element is so important because it helps build connection and engagement.
I don’t think the RR understands public speaking. ‘Know your audience’ is one of the key elements. Meghan’s speech was for the people there, mostly young people, & she connected with THEM. Whether the RR liked it or not is beside the point–which they will never, ever understand.
It was better than a nice speech.imo It was an inclusive speech-welcoming the young men & women to OYW. It was relatable to the core audience. Agree @BeanieBean with your post.
All of these younger, new attendees will be encountering some very high profile people in all areas. My take, Meghan was saying their voice matters. I was you. I am you. Keep forging on. Your opinion and voice matter to make this world a better place.
Loved that she was after Geldof’s speech discussing nationalism, othering and hate because of false reasoning. That was a shot. My take at least. Very curious the BM hasn’t focused on that. One of the very few headlines I saw that talked about Geldof was about his dropping the F word. Uhmmmm..he said a lot more than that.
Go go go Princess Meghan! I love and appreciate a stunning and smart woman!
Mental health services are deeply needed in the UK!
I thought she looked beautiful but the look was quite conservative and retro. The speech was very good though because it focused on connecting with the young delegates and empowering them while also giving her history with the org to shut up rota reporters who lie about her history of activism. All the lols.
Meghan looks amazing. WOW—Game on! I absolutely loved the dark green dress, camel coat and caramel shoes she wore for UK arrival. I liked her in the beige outfit (although those extra-wide pants got super wrinkled in the back) and am crazy for the black pants suit—that might be my fave look so far, along with the green. This red ensemble doesn’t do as much for me. It’s okay, but I think maybe the long sleeves plus the voluminous pants plus the scarf just makes for too much fabric in an overwhelming color? Might prefer if the top were sleeveless, or the bottom was a skirt. Nevertheless she looks absolutely GORGEOUS. The Duchess is winning and I am here for it! ❤️❤️❤️
Where are you seeing all the other different looks?
@Debbie – On the previous post from yesterday you can see quite a few!
@teammeg – those are old
Looks, if I’m thinking of the right post you’re referencing. The green dress with the camel coat is her engagement announcement dress and then the black pantsuit is also from her working royal days. I think both might be from OYW or Wellchild events (pretty sure the black pantsuit is from a Wellchild event but could be wrong about that).
Yes, it was important for her to talk about her history with the organization so she could establish why she was chosen to give the speech. It wasn’t just because she’s a duchess, or because the media has twisted her story, or even that she gave a speech in 2019. Her involvement began before all that and some of the delegates may have been too young to remember that.
She’s such a good public speaker. Just imagine if the royals had actually embraced her, she could have done so much good for them. Idiots.
Belli how can they embrace her when the hair’s wife who deserves to be the best no matter what is mediocre. Their jealousy and pettiness wouldn’t allow them to see beyond their rose tinted glasses
You’re right, I’m imagining a royal family who aren’t petty and jealous and incompetent. I must have been watching too much House of the Dragon, I’m living in a fantasy land.
Ok I know that ‘hair’ is a typo but given that Bulliam losing his hair was when when he started looking more like his personality (nothing wrong with guys losing their hair but he is not ageing well) while Keen is ALL about the wiglets and we spent years looking at her giant sausage curls. So their heir and his wife do very much have a hair story to tell.
I died when I read ‘the hair’s wife’ line. Seriously, I scared people laughing. I don’t care if it’s a typo, it belongs in the Humour Hall of Fame.
Agree. The royal family will kick themselves in the butt for years to come. She would have been such an asset for them. Why didn’t they accept her is a puzzle to me.
@Lolo, it’s because of exactly what Osty just said.
I don’t know WHO they expected Harry to marry if they wanted someone who made Kate look beautiful, smart, glamorous, hardworking and overall more impressive in comparison!
@Lorelei, from what we can see, the only woman Harry could have married who would have made Kate look good is inflatable. Any woman who actually breathes and thinks would already outshine Kate. My guess is that harry wasn’t supposed to get married at all. Kate would have her 2nd male escort to make her look desirable, William would be the “family man.” I think they would have been happy with Harry being the royal Leonardo Dicaprio, dating a series of 22 years old who age out at 25, which he gets older and seedier. It could be a wonderful “problem” for the royal family to have. Perennial playboy Prince.
Agreed, lanne. They wanted Harry to marry an actual puppet on a string.
They wanted someone dull and uninspiring. I mean, they would have already known Meghan was smarter and better educated than Kate even before the wedding. That didn’t bother them. What they didn’t know, was that Meghan had the “it” factor that Diana had, and would outshine Kate and William. And THAT was unforgivable.
@Lanne “the only woman Harry could have married who would have made Kate look good is inflatable” LMAO 🤣🤣🤣
Not one member of the RF can give a speech with the confidence Meghan does.
Meghan’s orator skills are out of this world. Her speech was incredible. Her warmth, compassion, and inqusitive nature was on full display here. She also looked incredible. I am always amazed at how photogenic she is with seemingly little effort. Just incredible.
I agree, she knocked that speech out of the ball park. I felt sorry for her for a few seconds at the start because I thought she looked a little nervous when she said how good it was to be back in the UK, but the rest of the speech was pitch perfect.
Oh! and the part about the receipts! She even has her name plate for the dinner in 2014!
THIS! ^
The way she said “I keep all receipts”.
I mean she literally used the word “prove” like 3 times. LOVED IT.
It seemed like a public, direct message to some factions of the media (and the BRF)…”Keep trying it .. I have the receipts…and I have not signed an NDA… I can say whatever I want, whenever I feel like it…..” (aka FAFO)
While I don’t really like this outfit (style or color) it looks great on her.
I loved her speech. The videos of the crowd outside was cool too.
There are several posts on here where people don’t like the outfit’s color and design, but it looks good on her!? Is like a self contradiction.
@Lolo, it’s possible though, no disrespect to Madam Duchess. She looked gorgeous in her outfit but it’s not an outfit I would buy for or ever see myself wear. Just says more about Meghan than us, she can wear, pull off and look gorgeous in anything even something one would never buy for themselves.
😂 😂 😂 You never had this experience before…
Seeing a piece of cloth you despise becoming attractive on a person who succeeds in accessorizing it well ?
That’s all the difference in being stylish, knowing what fits your body and the occasion, which is typically Meghan, when SIL picks anything ugly, follow the hype, or swf stupidly her or their MIL.
It really isn’t a self contradiction at all. You can dislike/not care for an outfit and still recognize that it looks good on someone. I don’t dislike it but it’s definitely not my favorite; I still think the cut and style look really good on Meghan. She always looks great in red too.
Not my favourite thing she’s ever worn but I always love that she wears such bright colours.
She kind of looks like she’s cosplaying Elmo. Ngl, I actually think it’s the same color as Elmo.
It needs to be either more orange or a little more red.
Me too. This is a bold red, a “no I will not be quiet and sit down” red.
The speech was great and beautifully delivered — her public speaking is top notch and THAT’S a big reason for the hate. KKKhate can’t mumble her way through a one-minute recorded spot with a script, multiple takes and heavy editing. The contrast could not be more stark. Harry and Meghan knock it out of the park and they’re doing it right in the Lamebridge’s front yard. Anyway, it was inspirational and uplifting — as usual.
Superficial — I adored her look yesterday. The red is incredible on her (and my favorite). Her hair was gorgeous! Makeup and jewelry *chef’s kiss*. Meghan rocks a monochrome style like no one else (no matter how precisely others may try to copy).
ETA — THE SHOES!!! Gah.
@C-Shell, forget speaking— Kate couldn’t even write like five words on a whiteboard that time without reading them off an index card!!
And didn’t she misspell one or more? 🤦♀️
There was a photo of Meghan in The Sun yesterday where she wore the red outfit but it confirmed to me what I long suspected. It showed her face but they clearly manipulated the image and added extra flesh under her eyes, and changed the size of one of the eyes, inflated 1/2 of her lips, played with the jawline and skin too. I guess it was hard to find an unflattering picture of Meghan so they decided to make their own.
I suspected they were doing that when the second-day picture of her in New York (UN with Harry) her face looked SO different from one day to the next. Now I know for sure.
sinister … and fucking evil
I saw a Twitter post from someone who saw them in Düsseldorf that both her and Harry are so beautiful in person. It takes a lot of work to make her look bad.
They wished their mumbling saviour was even 10% as good a public speaker like Meghan is and they can’t forgive Meghan for being better than her
Remember the great side by side of Harry doing the miltary obstacle course, follwoed by William walking across a plank a few inches above the ground, surrounded by watchers? Music for that was awsome–EWF “September” vs September played by what sounded like children on recorders.
Someone needs to do a side by side of Meghan public speaking and Kate public speaking. No musical accompaniment. Just the image. I’d do it if I had the time and if I had a social media presence. It needs to be done. Anybody up to the challenge? Buzzfeed, perhaps??
And speaking of that video, I went to show someone this past weekend, and it’s gone. I spent 45 minutes hunting the web for it, unsuccessfully. I hope someone has it, it was too good to disappear.
Was it this one? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zM54UqWD8
But I’m not surprised if William has been demanding anything that paints him in a negative light be purged from the internet.
Remember the great side by side of Harry doing the miltary obstacle course, follwoed by William walking across a plank a few inches above the ground, surrounded by watchers? Music for that was awsome–EWF “September” vs September played by what sounded like children on recorders.
Someone needs to do a side by side of Meghan public speaking and Kate public speaking. No musical accompaniment. Just the image. I’d do it if I had the time and if I had a social media presence. It needs to be done. Anybody up to the challenge? Buzzfeed, perhaps??
I have been reading the archives of CB, and this one feels particularly hilarious, today.
https://www.celebitchy.com/454705/duchess_camilla_is_helping_prince_harry_search_for_a_suitable_kate-like_wife/
@Christine, omg, great find. I lol’d at the headline— will read the whole thing later.
I love the outfit, actually. She pulls it off. I think its more than likely tailored to fit her so the form is so nice, this is not an outfit you want to be baggy or too tight.
I love her teacher look, it fits the theme of her being a counselor for One Young World. I don’t mind her being “overly” personal in her speeches because she usually gives tidbits of information that most of the public doesn’t know about her and Harry. I listening to your podcast and after listening to this speech I now understand when you called her overall speech “flowery”.
Those shoes 👠 I loved Meghan’s post Archie wardrobe and pregnant with Lili wardrobe. What I imagine rich chic, cool California mums wear and her gorgeous loose, long hair. But I’m living for Madam Duchess’s business chic wardrobe, centre path, sleeked back pony tails, sexy but professional monochrome *suits* She looks gorgeous. I hope we get a better peak at the white halter neck top The Duchess is wearing to Düsseldorf today
Wait, the British media was mad that she didn’t mention the royals? But I thought she was supposed to NOT talk about them? Didn’t Bethenny Frankenstein say Meghan should shut up talking about that time? Anyway, you can never please people whose agenda is to hate you, so why bother? Meghan looked happy and gorgeous and the OYW delegates were happy to see her. The British media look like fools.
Every time I read BM, bowel movement conjures up in my mind. But then I realize it means British media. Is there a correlation between British media and bowel movement? Maybe is because every time the British media talks about Meghan is like a bowel movement of hatred against her. Anyway Meghan being happy and successful and looking beautiful is the ultimate revenge against her detractors the BM
This is so apt and funny. BM for bowel movement.
@Msiam, yesterday, they said she shouldn’t talk about the royals. Today, they’re angry because she did not talk about the royals.
I fail to see why you’re confused. Please do try and keep up!
/s
Lorelei, neither of them rushed to see TQ–they snubbed her!!!! /s
Love the outfit and she looked beautiful. The speech was really good as well. She had passion and connects with people / audience very well.
PS : to the person who asked about the shoes : the brand she wears is beautiful (Aquazzura) but they are not the most comfortable. I make shoes for a living. So in all the shoes are a dream but not meant to for a entire day. Saying that Meg seems to be ok in them and prob got used to them. She also has very slender/ narrow feet.
@Cel2495, you make shoes? OMG I have about a million questions for you! In your experience, what are the most comfortable shoes that still *look* at least somewhat like the heels Meghan typically wears? (If such a product even exists, lol.)
You make shoes???? That is so cool. Comfortable brands of heels recommendations please!
It is very teachery, but it also looks so flowy and comfortable. She looks so good in red.
The outfit totally reminded me of my favorite teachers in school. The ones I looked forward to seeing. Fun and fabulous. They weren’t art teachers either-it was a given that our art teachers would dress in a certain beloved way- math, science and Brit Lit. Those women wore fun clothing and scarves. It wasn’t until today I learned her outfit was red. Must adjust my screen colors. Thought it was orange/coral. Either way, she looked great and happy. The crowd loved and appreciated seeing her.
She looks great even if the style is not really my thing. The color is out of this world beautiful on her.
She’s a really good public speaker but I do understand why people find her a bit too much. It’s very very rehearsed and for me that sometimes makes it a bit hard to listen because – don’t yell at me – it puts me to sleep. There is so much emphasis on the delivery and the rhythm in particular that I get distracted by it and the content is a bit lost. I had the same issue listening to the podcast. I like podcasts now and then (not a huge listener tbh) but they need to sound like a natural conversation or I tune out. Maybe once she relaxes more in public and doesn’t pay as much attention to the reactions, she’ll dial it down. Or maybe this is just her style.
You don’t like her clothes or her speeches and she needs to relax for you. Got it. Rolls eyes.
Yes, that is exactly what I said. God, it’s really impossible to say anything but “I LOVE THIS GODDESS!” or people will go nuts. This is so childish.
‘rehearsed’ is their code for fake. They try and troll. Like professionals just give 7 minute speeches off the cuff and don’t prepare.
This is supposed to be a celebrity gossip site, not a private Meghan fan girl club
Don’t get mad that you’ve been clocked, EMMI and ABCD. That “rehearsed” comment was your tell.
Emmi has been posting here for a while now and is pretty consistently supportive of Meghan, while also having some criticisms from time to time. It’s fine. People don’t have to love absolutely everything about Meghan and that doesn’t make them a troll.
I’ve said that Meghan sounds rehearsed at times and I feel like my support for Meghan is pretty well known, so no, it’s not a “tell.”
I know people here are super defensive of Meghan, but we need to take a step back sometimes bc the reaction to any type of criticism is just insane.
@Haylie: I know you think you did something but you just sound like a stan.
I guess I am in the minority here, but I don’t like listening to speeches, Meghan’s or anybody else’s (please don’t throw stuff at me). I find it hard to listen to an entire speech but that’s just me, it has absolutely nothing to do with the speaker. People used to say how good a speaker Obama is, but I really found it hard to listen to an entire speech of his either. So, I get where people that say they find someone’s speeches sugary etc are coming from, to each their own, there are different strokes for different folks. Having said that though, when you post a criticism/critique of Meghan, (or anyone else for that matter) please don’t get upset when someone else critiques/criticizes you too. No one is above criticism, even on a gossip site. People are not saying “you shouldn’t post anything unless it praises Meghan”, quite to the contrary. They just saying it’s your right to critique/criticize Meghan but its within their right too to critique/criticize you too. Just my $0.02.
@Hailey & @The Old Chick: Thanks for your explanations because, for the life of me, I couldn’t figure out why someone would complain about a speaker rehearing their speech. Trolls, huh? Figures, no wonder their comments made no sense.
@Duchcheese – people can certainly push back on criticism against Meghan. I do it often myself. It’s when there is an immediate rush to call someone who posts pretty regularly a “troll” because they posted criticism of Meghan that I think many of us find eyeroll-worthy.
@Debbie – no, Emmi is not a troll.
i loved her outfit, she looked INCREDIBLE, especially in the pictures.
Speech wise, i thought the delivery was superb even though it was very anecdotal and “flowery” but seems to be Meghan’s trademark. Off the top of my head, i think the speech at the Fashion awards was also in the same vein? So One Young World knows her style and were happy to invite her to give the keynote, so her speech hit the expectations. It doesnt really matter if it doesn’t resonate with everyone
Well Emmi I trust that you at least like her message which is the most important thing.
@Emmi, please do not pay them any mind. It’s almost as bad as the anti-Meghan trolls. People are allowed to have an opinion, even if we don’t all share it.
I don’t mind her speaking style because she has such a great voice, but I did find the podcast to sound rehearsed and less natural…like she was reading lines. But I think once she eases into it and becomes more established, that will disappear.
Meghan is a perfectionist after all.
Personally, I did not like the photo Kaiser chose of the outfit, but the second one gives a better look at the silhouette and the chest-up photos of her at the podium are *chef’s kiss*. I LOVE this look. Very diplomatic, statesman, leader, etc. Let’s see how Keen will incorporate all red into her wardrobe!
Poor Kate, she is going to be very busy keening Princess Diana and Meghan’s style a long time.
Different strokes for different folks and all that. I’m the exact opposite of you, I hate when professional speakers do that folksy, down-home style of speech because that seems so calculated to me like you want me to like you and not pay attention to what you are saying. That being said, nothing wrong with not liking an outfit, or a style of speech. I think for some of the larger statements of not liking her style of speech, isn’t that they don’t like cadence or intonation they genuinely seem to equate a very American way of speaking as somehow fake or insincere, which it isn’t.
@Emmi I’m with you on her outfit. Not crazy about the style, but she looks beautiful in that color.
And the shoes are to die for!
I think it’s just how she talks. If you look at older speeches from before she even met Harry her delivery is similar.
Oh, for cripes sake! “Too rehearsed?” So let me get this straight:
women are supposed to be casual, but not too casual
reheared, but not too rehearsed
smart, but not too smart
funny, but not too funny
made up, but not too carefully.
This is the BS of the patriarchy. What man is ever described as “too rehearsed.” And no, “I worship Saint Meghan” is NOT the only alternative. I would challenge any of us to do what she’s done: give a speech in front of an audience in a country where the ENTIRE COUNTRYS MEDIA, tabloid and “legitimate,” wants to see you fail. Where an entire country’s media has made an effort to bully you out of the country, and who bullied you intensely while pregnant. No criminal, pedophile, or murderer has gotten the relentless negative attention Meghan has gotten, and she still shows up and turns it out.
Yeah, I’m on a gossip site but sometimes…sheesh.
So … as a woman … I’m not allowed an opinion?
I very carefully explained my personal experience listening to her. She is, objectively, a good public speaker. But her speaking style is not my favorite. It may very well just be her style, I actually don’t see much of a difference between this and her interviews from her acting days.
If you would like me to criticize a few dudes just to make sure I’m not being a horrible misognist, I can do that. Would you feel better or tell me that’s not the point?
@Emmi I agree with @Becks1 and @Lemons above. You didn’t say anything wrong or hateful in my view, either. You just got caught in the CB pile-on phenomenon. It’s like quicksand. There’s pretty much no way out. 😂
Emmi- I’m with those that say there’s nothing wrong with having occasional criticism of Meg, and I don’t think you’re a hater. However, I think you chose a pretty ridiculous criticism. Too rehearsed? So you think a person should speak at this event and not sound prepared? That’s silly. And Lanne is right- it wouldn’t be said about a man.
If she’s putting you to sleep because she sounds practiced, I think you need to re-evaluate your expectations. Practiced is what you should be speaking at events. Or doing a podcast you’re getting paid millions for.
Meg is doing her job and doing it well. Criticizing that is unnecessary. I get if you don’t like the content or something, but it’s just misogynistic to criticize her doing what she’s paid to do: be prepared and rehearsed. And yes, that doesn’t sound natural because it isn’t. It’s not supposed to be because spontaneous isn’t what Spotify pays millions for.
You said it so well @Ianne. So, I’ll just say bravo.
@Emmi — it’s OK to have your own opinion, pay no mind to the overly worshipfuls.
I agree, you cannot have an opinion without the stans attacking you. It’s ridiculous.
I’d rather be “overly worshipful” than search high and low for petty criticisms. Some people only support you when you’re down, only to tear you down when you’re up. So like o said, clocked.
@Haylie — Emmi isn’t searching high and low for petty criticisms. People here have a right to an opinion as long as it isn’t racist, sexist, or false. You appear to think you’re the opinion police. You’re not.
Speech and public speaking coaches use whether someone sounds rehearsed as a metric. In general, the more off the cuff–or at least–less scripted something sounds, the better received it often is. It’s valid to point it out. Personally, I like how measured she is at time, she speaks slowly, definitively. And, yes, she is super prepared. Could she try to speak a little more off script? She could, but I say only do that if you’re comfortable doing it. Someone like Donald Trump does it and the masses eat it up–think he’s actually saying something when he never is. Literally, never. Never aspire to be anything like Trump, and if that means sticking to the script, so be it!
She’s a good speaker, not Obama-level but not everyone can and needs to be. I prefer to listen to rehearsed, meaningful sprach over unprepared and nonsensical everyday. I
Meghan knew what she wanted to say, prepared her speech, practiced – you can tell she didn’t receive it from her assistant in a car while driving to the event. That shows respect to her audience and I don’t understand what is wrong with that.
I have so much to say on the coverage of this trip to the UK by Harry and Meghan. Firstly I must apologise because I did look at DM this morning. We are half a day ahead of the UK here in New Zealand and the local papers hadn’t updated overnight when I got up.
The hate is shocking, expected but still shocking. And at the same time DM are providing links so you can buy what Meghan was wearing… with a commission going to them of course for every sale.
It is worrying, extremely worrying, that DM happily showed photos of their chief security people including naming them. If some nutter was looking to harm either Meghan or Harry then they will know who the security are. Which leads to my next question? Are they deliberately trying to put the couple in harm’s way? Why is there not someone with a bit of sense at DM who could have said “security works best when they can fly under the radar”? “So let’s drop this story? ” I do wonder what’s wrong with these people? And don’t they realise that it’s not a good look for the UK to have all this hate spread over the internet site? Hate to think what the printed versions of the paper look like? It’s a really bad look for the UK, who wants to spend their tourist $$$$ in a place that treats POC like this?
Oh and I have one last comment for Pissy Moran… first, you walked out of the studio because you couldn’t handle the fact that everyone wasn’t agreeing with your views. You were not forced out. And second, She’s STILL just NOT into YOU!
What’s so shocking? They’re even attacking the organisation and questioning who is funding the young people who flew there. But of course Chuck and Pegs can take all the suitcases and dodgy Middle East visits they want, nothing to see there and investigate.
@Cathy, they NAMED her security detail? JFC, that is crossing a line.
A lot of the British press coverage of Meghan and Harry is really ugly and mean-spirited. Which imo is a reflection of the ownership. And the fact that many of the owners of these publications are chummy with the royal family is another reflection as well. But karma will come for them too, just like its coming for Fox News with the Dominion lawsuit.
Of course the BM wants something to happen to M&H! Can you imagine how many columns and front pages they could publish breathlessly exploiting the tragedy?
And yeah, it soulds disgusting because it is. But that’s British tabloids in a nutshell. They’ve proven again and again that they have no shame, decency, or a soul. They’ve exploited the grief of people who have suffered horrible trauma and caused them even more. That’s just their bussiness model.
Yup I agree
Ace, I wonder if this will help Harry’s judicial review of the reasons he’s not allowed RPO security. Want to bet that the DM or other media wouldn’t be doing this if they were RPOs?
I actually had a laugh at PM, the frothing old fart spewing curses while thousands of young people were cheering Meghan.
Either the Fail or the Sun have shown pics of their security detail in the past (Invictus?) with the faces CIRCLED. Of course they want something to happen.
I am stunned. I didn’t know any of that, I refuse to click on anything British media related, but still…faces circled, of their security?? HOW is this okay, for anyone alive right now?
The man that introduced her was excellent, stating her credentials as a legit contributing member since 2014. Informing the derangers in no uncertain terms that she belongs there, earned her way into that leadership position. Then she proved herself with her speech. Winning!
Yep @Southern Fried. The man that introduced Meghan knows who she is and has been for years..before meeting Harry. That 2 plus minute clip that Emma? did with the BBC broad. Is a tutorial in how the BM works. Disappointed in the BBC for sinking to that level. They probably asked Emma to talk about OYW. Then….proceeded to ask gossipy questions. Seriously. the 2nd ? was (paraphrasing maybe), ‘are there concerns that what Meghans says and how she looks will overshadow the event? WTF kind of question is that? Yee ha BBC. You looking like dipsh@ts.
She really is such a great public speaker. I love that the British media is so obsessed with her every move.
the outfit isn’t my favorite, but I love the color on her and I love those shoes.
They’re so obsessed nobody noticed Truss became PM?! They need help.
hmmm honestly only the DM is this obsessed with the Sussexes. All the other papers had the new PM as front page news as it should be.
@dominique its not just the front pages though. Its the sheer volume of articles written about her on a daily basis. Yes the DM is probably the worst offender, but not the only one.
@Dominique, hmmmm, are you talking about the print versions or online versions? That was not not happenning yesterday online with royal rotas. Sheesh, the BM had articles about private jets and whatnot re: the Sussexes. Did they include Larry the Cats observations?
https://twitter.com/Number10cat/status/1567112554823950338?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Online version. I checked them all, all day yesterday. The serious (read guardian, times , telegraph ) had both the front page (leading article online) and the vast majority of the articles abt the new PM. As a person who is of Indian origin, Sunak’s win though unlikely would have been historic.
Not sure why so many are debating this unless you also spent yesterday checking these papers yourself and not via Twitter or Facebook. Social Media aggregates the news based on your previous preferences, so obviously if you are a Meghan fan, you will see those articles continuously but if you visit the actual newspaper, you’ll find that is definitely not as prominent as it seems vie FB, Twitter etc. The Daily Mail is obviously deranged but we know that
She just shines. Meghan can’t help but shine and be that light that people are drawn to. It’s embarrassing and shameful the way she was treated. I’m so happy Harry had her back and thought of this little family first. I’m so proud of them both.
I really liked the outfit. I didn’t find it conservative because it was so flattering and eye catching. Those qualities do not equal conservative for me. I did not like the jewelry and am surprised how many people like it.
Agree. I thought the outfit was sleek and modern, and looked so good on her. I didn’t find it conservative at all. The shoes just completed the look so well.
I love her in red but I wish it was either the shirt OR the pants.
Speech vid is geo-blocked so I’m off to scour the internet- she’s such a brilliant speaker!
Hope everything went well for them today, a photo is only a split second capture but I thought they both look a little stressed in the header pic. I assume it’s just regular appearance chaos and hopefully not gross paps. She looks utterly composed and elegant at the lectern of course.
SAS, if they are stressed, I think it probably has to do with security. If I were Meghan, I would also be stressed being in the UK again. I don’t think she’s worked through all of the trauma.
I agree with you about the garment. And I’d be feeling some stress too if I were in that position.
I’m sorry, but this thing is ugly. It looks like something an elderly Miami socialite would have worn in 1976. The red is a great color on her though and she looks gorgeous from the neck up, and at least she isn’t wearing something two sizes too big for her again. It sounds like her speech hit all the right notes. I’m sure Kate is desperately scouting the internet for tops with attached scarves right now…
It’s very Golden Girls. I also hate it.
While I definitely wouldn’t wear it I think it’s the GG vibe that I actually love about it? Either way props for wearing a nice bright outfit when you’re on stage giving a speech.
The likes of Piers are in complete hysteria over Meghan.
DM has outdone itself by engaging the toxic and obnoxious body language guy to analyze Meghan’s speech.
She looks wonderful, perfect for the occasion. Her speech was lovely, too. @Emmi I get where you are coming from. There have been occasions where I’ve felt as you do – she can be too rehearsed. The majority of the time she’s just right.
To me, she sounded a bit nervous and hesitant at the beginning of speech, and hesitated in saying she was happy to be back in the UK. I like how she phrased the speech to connect with the audience, how she was “just the girl from Suits” who couldn’t believe she was among such luminaries, and how these young delegates are now in the same place. She sounded prepared but not rehearsed.
Meghan nailed the look and the speech. Fascinating to me is her transition in fashion since becoming a mom. She has always looked fresh, crisp, and very well put together. But now it seems to be more about the occasion and the event. Monochromatic colors suits her well, red, at least the color red she had on yesterday works magic with her skin coloring. She is a very eclectic dresser and you look forward to each appearance because you never know how stunning she will look. The ignorance of the gutter UK press is beyond pathetic. None of those folks understand how to deliver the perfect speech. It is so obvious they have never taken a speech course, not even the basic Fundamentals of Speech, if they had, they would realize she delivered the perfect speech for this occasion. You introduce yourself to the audience, share common experience, by showing how your experience relates to their, then give them their charge. A Basic speech delivered perfectly. Just listening to Meghan you come away knowing she is one smart woman.
I love when Meghan goes all red or all beige or all green or whatever. I almost thought she was like a moving target in all that red–here I am, suckers–I am not afraid of you. She is so fearless and fun.
One thing I loved about her speech was when she said she originally felt that she did not deserve a seat at the OYW table, and that she had to take home her place card to remind herself that she had been there. So many young people feel like imposters when they start trying to contribute in the world. I think Meghan was trying to tell them that if you feel that feeling over the course of the conference, it’s pretty normal and don’t let it hold you back.
I loved that aspect of her speech, too, Harper. It was really empathetic and reassuring. She’s an excellent speaker and human being.
I adore her shoes, but I cannot imagine ever wearing red pants. Somehow she manages to look beautiful in an outfit that would overwhelm most people.
I loved the speech!! I can imagine with her own personal experience spoke to those young counselors sitting in the room probably going through the same emotions.
Also noticed she’s lost so much weight. I love that she goes at her own pace post childbirth instead of rushing to “SnapBack” as has been pushed for in recent years. She looked good either way but it was just noticeable this time.
I love that she wore some color. It’s striking a great color for her. She seems to be pushing the focus more on the event then on what outfit she’s wearing.
This actually feels a LOT like something Kate would wear, but it would be a bow on the blouse instead of a scarf…
Not a fan of it. But the color is nice on her, I’ll agree with that!
I really enjoyed her speech and she looks incredible in red. I sat here and watched her speaking clearly and so impactful to young people about their future.and I can’t help but get mad at Kate.
Kate chased a pegger all to have a title, wear crowns, jewelry, live in palaces, have people bow down to her and kiss her ass with false praise and worship and all for what? She has the biggest platform anyone could wish to have and because she is so lazy and spoiled without a care in the world, she does absolutely nothing with it. Her and her husband used their racist media to drive Harry and Meghan out the the country and yet all their country media seems to be interested in is Harry and Meghan. You know the same ones they declared irrelevant. It must really stick in William and Kate craw, that being the ffk and ffq won’t buy you admiration and respect the world over. You got to earn it, not be given it because of your dumb ass pecking order in line.
I just imagine Kate and CarolE in the kitchen in Bucklebury with the Daily Mail Live Stream running and just having a total meltdown at the applause and Meghan’s confidence and speech-giving prowess. But most of all, Kate kicking herself for losing her access to Harry.
Kate really could learn from Meghan. She especially could learn empathy from Meghan.
Being empathetic is not saying something like, “You’re a teenager at an intimidating global conference? My daughter Charlotte would love to do this someday!” It’s reassuring, as Meghan did, the young attendees that they deserved to be there, no matter what doubts they had.
I have no idea what you’re all talking about. This is not retro or teachery. Petite women look taller and command more attention in all one color outfits. The red stands out in a crowd, as it should for a keynote speaker. This outfit and color was carefully planned out and appears understated while still being chic and modern. No criticism here. 👌
Ever notice how it’s like the same 5 people in every Neghsn post talking about not liking her outfits. Then they go over to a Kate post and praise a paper bag she wore.
Hey it’s not just a paper bag. That bag had a lot of buttons on it.
@Lady D lololololol
IMO it is on trend and what several other royal ladies have worn too. Flattering, monochromatic, head-to-toe power red. Maxima has a couple of similar all-red trouser outfits she wears frequently, sometimes trousers/blouse and other times a three-piece suit. Ditto Letizia, Mary, Victoria, and Mathilde.
Aren’t Harry and Meghan supposed to be irrelevant? The British press stalked them all the way so much so that it reminded me of how the press used to stalk Diana. They both looked fabulous btw.
I liked her outfit, but I’m a teacher, lol. I thought she looked smashing
I thought her speech waa very imprressuve, both content and delivery. Loved it overall and can’t wait to see what she wears in Germany.
Love the red shade with her skin tone, but this particular shade of red is overkill when it’s a top/pants combo.
Great hair/makeup and speech though. She always delivers!!
When people say someone is dressed like a teacher who is not a teacher, is that an insult? What constitutes “teacher style?” I’ve also heard people say, “she doesn’t dress like a teacher” about a teacher? Is “teacher style” considered frumpy and old-fashioned?
I mean, this teacher is sitting here on her lunch break whilst wearing a t shirt, palazzo pants, and sneakers. My colleague is in shorts and a polo. No one I know dresses that fancy at work here at our community college, and I sure as heck didn’t dress like that when I taught K-12.
tamsin, I have no idea what a “teacher style” is. I don’t think I’ve heard the term before. I will say that if you really look at this outfit then you see how tailored it is. It has very little fuss, other than the scarf. I have to admit that it’s not my favorite outfit that Meghan’s worn, but she looks smashing in it. I think red is her best color.
I mean, you can see why Kate tries to copy Meghan’s clothing choices. She looks so well put together, so confident and intelligent and in control of herself. I enjoy Kate’s clothes in a perverse way because they’re so bad they’re practically camp, but Meghan looks like an adult and not a caricature.
Kate could wear the exact same outfits as Meghan and she still wouldn’t look right. Kate almost always looks self-conscious, like she’s constantly thinking about how she looks.
I think a criticism of Meghan’s clothing is sometimes the fit isn’t quite right, while to me,a major issue I have with Kate’s looks are her proportions are off or the outfit looks dated. Dresses too low waisted for her long torso, or jeggings too tight, or too many fussy details.
Amazing red suit! Unparalleled! Gorgeous! Poor Khate will be out of her mind trying to find something in red and looking even 1/4 as good as Meghan. Brava, Meghan!
Her outfit is looks fine. I love the color and the shoes. She’s an excellent public speaker.
IMO the “too rehearsed” comments aren’t fair criticisms. First, in the world of public speaking, and esp one in which you are building your brand on a global stage, there is no such thing as “too rehearsed”. In this age where 24/7 news, the BM and the Anti-Meghan brigade are constantly nipping at their heels, the Sussexes can’t afford many missteps. They do a lot of public speaking on various global platforms for various causes. They had better be overly rehearsed. Unlike other royals, for them, half assing things is not an option.
Meghan is frequently quoted, misquoted, and out right lied on. Professionally, we Black women (in the US), were taught to constantly police our words. Perfection was and still is expected. So for me, being “too rehearsed” is to be expected and when done well, usually praised.
Even then, something will be criticized. Despite not liking public speaking, i was actually good at it. One of my early experiences was many years ago when I gave (according to the many white experts, male and female, who loved it) a very good speech. The sole Black expert, a woman, slammed me not for my speech but for wearing purple nail polish. In my defense, it matched my blouse and heels! She was the only one who claimed it was unprofessional. But we both knew I looked good lol
I appreciate your comment. Seems the need to nitpick women is alive and flourishing . When faced with an accomplished woman the desire to chew on her ass can’t be passed up. It says more about who we just can’t be – gracious in our skin.
touche! You expressed what I communicated earlier much more succinctly!
Lane, I went back and saw your comment I missed and concur with you! What kind of sick game are others try to play here?
I don’t know, the “too rehearsed” remark just reminded me of when Hillary Clinton was on a debate stage and spoke quite eloquently about the issues, answered the questions asked of her, and backed up her responses with factual details. At the end, I remember some talking heads saying that she was “too prepared.” Whaa? I would hope that one would prepare for a presidential debate being televised throughout the whole country, especially as the only woman on the stage. I can understand a criticism of a stilted speaker or one who lacks energy, etc. but preparedness strikes me as ridiculous.
Wonder when Waity CopyKeen Kate will wear something like Meghan wore today. It’s just a matter of time. Sad Kate has no style sense when she has designers and stylist at her beck and call.
I love the monochromatic look, the 70’s vibe, and the color! It can’t wear red at all because it looks terrible with my pinkish skin.
I think it’s OK when people criticize Meghan. I’ve been lurking here since before the wedding and I feel like a lot of people have been chased away for having minor, legitimate criticisms.
@Gem, I love how Meghan is able to pull the whole look off, and with elegance and self-confidence. I know what I can wear and this isn’t it…!
We’re not all going to like what Meghan wears/says/does all of the time, and that’s normal. As my mum used to remind me, “Not everything is for everybody…!” meaning we’re individuals and have all got our varied opinions.