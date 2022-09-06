Duchess Meghan wore Another Tomorrow in Manchester for One Young World

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Frogmore Cottage by car, where they were taken to the train station. They caught a train to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan was the keynote speaker. She brought a change of clothes too – she traveled to Manchester in a beige-y Brandon Maxwell ensemble (wide-cut trousers and a short-sleeved top), then she changed in Manchester, I guess. After the appearance, I think they hopped on a plane to Germany, because they’re due to make an appearance at the Invictus Games “one year away” event during the day in Dusseldorf.

For the One Young World appearance, Meghan wore a red Another Tomorrow ensemble with matching Aquazzura heels and some gold jewelry I haven’t seen before. The jewelry is from Tabayer, a Miami-based jewelry company. She looked nice, but it was kind of a retro look, which is actually on trend. It’s very… 1970s drama teacher. She did a sleek ponytail and her hair is so long now. Harry seemed proud of her and they held hands and looked loved up at various points of the summit.

As for her speech, would it surprise you to learn that the British media is widely criticizing it? They can’t believe that Meghan would dare talk about herself, doesn’t she know that it’s their job to talk about her and lie about her? How dare she act as if her story might be inspirational to young people, that young people can imagine themselves in predominantly white spaces because of Meghan!

Oh, man, people were BIG MAD that she said it was “very nice to be back in the UK.” Like, from the first sentence, haters were already crying, screaming and throwing up. I actually thought the speech worked on a few different levels – it was telling the youth leaders in the room to believe in themselves, to expect a seat at the table and to play it forward. It was also a f–k you to the British media for always lying about what she does and doesn’t do. She was like: here’s my history with One Young World, take my name out of your mouth. Anyway, Meghan was fine. Harry was fine.