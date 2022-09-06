Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere?!

So much happened during Monday’s Venice Film Festival press conference and premiere of Don’t Worry Darling that I have to split everything up into individual posts. It’s been a while since we’ve had this much behind-the-scenes drama and premiere drama for a film. Like, maybe Mad Max: Fury Road? But the premieres were nowhere near this awkward. So, this post is about Harry Styles and a little bit about Chris Pine too. Harry was kept apart from Olivia Wilde at the presser and on the red carpet. As I predicted, Chris Pine was tasked with acting as buffer for the whole situation, so was Gemma Chan. Incidentally, Harry wore Gucci on the red carpet.
Chris looked like he was dissociating during the presser and some of the media he had to do with Harry. I’m including some funny stuff below. Harry seemed like he was in a good mood though – he especially enjoyed being around Nick Kroll, and Harry kissed Nick at the premiere. But the moment which has caught everyone by surprise is where Harry was going to his seat next to Pine and it appears as if Harry SPAT on Chris.
#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU
— JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022
First couple of times I watched this, I didn’t see anything but “awkward.” But now? I totally think Harry spat on Chris’s sunglasses or pants. Chris saw it and that’s why he stopped clapping. It’s so random and gross. DON’T SPIT ON COWORKERS.
somebody get chris pine outta there #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/zmYxmvpbka
— bethany (@fiImgal) September 5, 2022
you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx
— anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022
chris pine at the don’t worry darling press conference pic.twitter.com/qdLzOmEAZm
— franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I don’t think it was intentional. I mean, come on! He wouldn’t intentionally spit on someone in full view of the cameras.
Yeah, this headline is everywhere and it’s completely nonsensical.
The clip is very weird though, Harry scowls and Chris and Olivia both seem to freeze. Maybe it’s more likely that someone said something inappropriate to Harry?
ETA: also, NO casual eye contact between Harry and Olivia? They’re broken up.
I’m undecided about the spit but I think we can ignore Olivia’s reaction as evidence for or against it. She is looking down when the potential spit happens so couldn’t have seen it occur. I think her demeanor change from smiley to awkward is because she seems to be actively seeking eye contact with Harry who appears to avoid her gaze. (To be clear, I’m not suggesting this means their relationship is troubled, just that it’s awkward to seek eye contact that’s not returned, ESPECIALLY if you know you’re being watched.)
Yeah it’s nonsense. Harry has been a professional for 12 years and has dealt with a lot of public pressure and he doesn’t tantrum.
Well, now Billboard has released a statement from Pine, no spit.
https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/harry-styles-did-not-spit-on-chris-pine-viral-video-1235135171/
Though I do agree that things at LoverWorld are certainly rocky, and not the good kind of rocking, 😉 😉
It looks like it something -did- happen, it was entirely unintentional and just an embarrassing accident. Harry looks like he didn’t even notice, OR, he is trying to play it off and hope no one else saw (which I can totally relate to, honestly).
I don’t think he spat, I think he said something aimed at the film / Olivia.
At first I thought Olivia and Harry were trying to distance each other so as not to make the film about their relationship or look as though they’re ganging up on Flo. But now I’m convinced there’s a beef between them too. They wouldn’t even look at each other. My bet is Nick Kroll helped him see the light. And Olivia looked like she’d been crying all day and was sedated. What a mess.
Something I’ve been curious about is how Olivia pursued Harry. Everyone knew she was in a long-term partnership with Jason and a mother. Her being single wasn’t on the radar, so she must’ve needed to very obviously throw herself at him and reassure him she was single, before they got together, right? I bet he has a lot of questions now.
Also, he was her employee, in his 20s and 10 years her junior, in a job where he was out of his element, somewhat vulnerable and required a professional and supportive manager. If they started their relationship after the film was finished, I might be more forgiving. But it happened during the shoot. And she paid him more than all the other insanely experienced and award winning actors.
This is 101 How Not To Direct A Hollywood Film. Jeesus Olivia.
Wait, what? How can you spit on someone unintentionally?! Rewatch the video. He DEFINITELY spit on him. This is so effing gross.
Happens all the time, when you’re talking, eating, chewing gum, etc. It’s not like he hocked up some phlegm and aimed for him.
Yeah. This is so clearly intentional. The avoidance of eye contact afterwards proves that. If it was an accident he’d have reached out and said sorry or tried to laugh off the embarrassment or something. He’s downright cocky when he sits down. And Chris Pine’s reaction is one of “Wow. Really? Jesus.” Almost like he knows exactly what it’s about but can’t believe it just happened.
WTF happened bts of this movie?!
@Kebbie, that’s how I read it, too. Chris is definitely reacting to something landing on his leg. If it had been an accident, like Harry sneezed and some snot landed on Chris, I think they would’ve laughed about it together. But Harry’s dismissive attitude coupled with the way Olivia freezes is very telling to me.
Also — If they weren’t already broken up, I have to wonder if this is the precise moment that ended HS and OW’s relationship! If I were her, I’d be really pissed at Harry for adding even MORE drama to an already-rocky saga. (NOT defending her — Just imagining how she might react to/interpret “the Spit” within the broader context of this train wreck)
I watched on another site where the video is a little bigger and closer up. I think he spit and did it intentionally, too. Harry’s body language afterward looks like he does not gaf about it, either. I wonder if he and Olivia broke up and he thinks that Chris took her side or something.
Harry aimed it at Chris. That makes it intentional.
Agreed. Harry is a child and behaved like a child. Chris Pine’s response was a perfect example of how to deal with a child.
@Kebbie: That was my take too, right down to your “WTH happened on this movie?” There’s entirely too much drama and unprofessionalism involved in this movie.
It could be an inside-jokey kind of thing they have.. I think it looks like that. HS did something to mess back at something CP did earlier or something
It honestly looks like HS is like: *cough* “twat” or something.
It looks like they have a thing and CP got tagged, and now have to get HS back
You know, banter and harmless.
But Harry was for sure on something. So cold and cocky.
I feel like people finally got to see the real him. And I understand why he was with Olivia
Will Smith cold cocked Chris Rock in front of a far larger audience.
A professor at the university I work at studies cop video cameras as evidence in court cases and his research shows that video footage often does not tell the whole story. As such, I think we just don’t have enough information to know what happened in this exchange. If there hadn’t been other drama surrounding this film, I’m not sure there would be this intense speculation.
So bizarre. Just watching TMZ and they have confirmation that it did happen even though Pine’s people are denying it. But then again why would you want to admit the cool kid spit on you. What else could possibly go wrong with this movie?
If Harry did actually spit on Chris Pine it should end his Hollywood career right there. Normally that calls for a major beat down but since all the cameras were on them I guess Chris chose the path of peace and vengeance will come later
Chris Pine does not need to take any other path but the one he took. H looks like an immature twat. There was a clip above where H says what he liked about making the movie is that it felt like a movie….. what a total dumb dumb.
It took a lot of restraint for him to just sit there and through the movie! What a professional he is. I’ve never really understood what people see in him, but I’ve got a newfound respect for Chris Pine.
@ Maggie, I thought the same thing. HS is going around in circles chasing this metaphor of movies and he sounds like an absolute idiot. Was HS trying to sound philosophical? Because if he was, he didn’t. He sounded like a mumbling idiot.
Right. Except he’s not black so no-one’s calling it an inappropriate act of violence in the workplace. This is exactly what it means to be a privileged white male.
THIS!
It is an inappropriate act period. If that’s what happened , he should be done.
@Saba: You may be right and his race and gender are protecting Harry Styles for now. Or, it may be because no one knows for sure what actually happened. I will personally reserve judgment until Amy Schumer tells us all how traumatized she feels, then I’ll decide.
Doubt it….BUT can someone please do a parody of the making of this movie! I dunno to laugh or cry but Chris Pine needs to play Chris Pine!
I feel like more people would watch that than the actual movie, LOL.
I’d watch it 🤣
I would buy a ticket and watch CP over this movie any day!
As for the Chris competition, this has booted Pratt from the highest volcano. Hopefully never to be heard from again…
One day someone will make a movie about the making of this movie.
I COULD not believe my eyes! He couldn’t intentionally spit on Chris could he have?!?!? I mean WTF?!?! Chris Pine is one of the smoothest, most chill men I have ever observed. I was so impressed with how he’s handled all of this mess, especially THAT.
It looks like he spit, but even if he didn’t, all the energy he’s given off during this thing explains why him and Olivia clicked. Both of them are just messy.
And immature!
But he didn’t sit on him. It logically doesn’t even make sense.
Oh. He definitely spit on him. 100%
This movie is so messy. Most of the cast seems to dislike each other. When will we here about the completely bonkers toxic work environment.
He did – you see him bend towards Pine and pucker his mouth like when you do when you spit. Chris’s reaction said it all – he looks down to his lap and grabs his sunglasses.
You can tell from Styles facial expressions he wasn’t happy when he sat down and grabbed his phone – her expression also said a lot like ‘Oh dear someone isn’t happy’ kinda look.
Harry has turned into a bit of a brat post 1D days – he comes across as being a bit up his own ass, trying to sound edgy and intelligent than he really is.
I was utterly convinced he spat on Chris; but then someone said Chris’ facial expressions were because he accidentally shifted and sat on his sunglasses, which he had just put down to applaud, and now I’m not so sure? But I think Harry and Olivia must have broken up. Recently. That was awkward AF!
Chris doesn’t shift or move his legs at all. You can see when he picks up his sunglasses they’re exactly where he set them between his legs on the chair.
Lol we just mentioned this on the Florence post. We should know better than to thread jack.
Deuxmoi has a play by play and they say absolutely not. Chris looks down because he was getting his sunglasses. Also like someone suggested it could have been sweat. It’s hot and they’re wearing suits.
Yep. Once you see the sunglasses drop, you can’t unsee it. As I said in a previous comment, Harry still douche-swiped him with shitty body language tho.
He then puts on his sunglasses as the lights dim in the cinema so that he doesn’t have to speak to Styles
Are we watching the same video? Chris puts his sunglasses down, then claps, then gets spit on, then freezes and then puts his sunglasses on. There are no sunglasses dropping. There’s definitely intentional spitting. Harry leans right over him to do it.
There is no sunglass drop. Chris puts his sunglasses down to clap as Harry walks up, then “it” happens, and chris picks up his sunglasses again, very obviously so he can avoid clapping for Harry.
There’s another angle of the video and HS def did NOT spit on CP! And the wave he gave was to a guy sitting next to OW. You can even see him chatting a bit with CP as he settles into his seat.
Are you talking about the side angle video that Ramin Setoodeh tweeted? He implied in a subsequent tweet that Harry may have spit his gum on Chris.
He says something to Chris after but we have no idea what and it’s not like they were smiling and laughing with each other after. Unless there’s another video I haven’t seen. Maybe it’s all a big misunderstanding, but surely someone’s rep would have said that by now, right?
I generally don’t understand the hype around Harry Styles at all and this press conference did him no favors. I think their PR teams are keeping them apart so all the talk isn’t all about them. Either way, this outfit on him just looks dumb. I like the glasses but that is it.
“I generally don’t understand the hype around Harry Styles at all and this press conference did him no favors.”
I won’t argue with his music success, but is he always so….vapid? Really came across as having rocks in his head.
I hope someone bought Chris Pine and Gemma Chan a drink last night…or, like, eight drinks.
Right? I think I was thinking he was smarter than how he sounds in these clips. I’ve never seen him in concert, but I just kind of assumed he was more intelligent then how he is sounding in Venice.
Yeah I can picture Chris and Gemma getting back to the hotel and hitting the bar together, they deserved it!
HS knows that he isn’t articulating his thoughts well. He even acknowledges it in the press junket saying that all he’s saying are basically just words lol. He knows he’s an entertainer, a singer. Being an actor and doing press to talk about a craft that is foreign to him is foreign to him!
I didn’t have much of an opinion of Harry Styles before this debacle. But now? He seems awful. I don’t imagine this will ruin his acting career, but it might change the quality of opportunities he gets. In retrospect I’m impressed by what Christopher Nolan got from him. Nolan must have been directing his as* off on those days.
It probably helped that Dunkirk had very little actual dialogue and a plot one could fully elaborate on a post-it note. That movie was basically a WWII themed thriller with jumpscare after jumpscare and the overwhelming majority of what the cast had to do was give decent reactions to the environmental hazards…no wait, it was a WWII themed disaster movie! But bombs instead of a hurricane or an earthquake or whatever.
Do you mean the PR teams are keeping Olivia and Harry apart? I don’t think so.
We’ve all seen celeb couples who do that and they always share one intentional glance or smile for the cameras to pick up. It’s always a “we’re not interacting to keep focus on the movie, but also here’s a little something so you know we’re together.” They make sure to show a little tenderness even if they don’t pose next to each other.
She tried several times to make eye contact with him and he wouldn’t. I could be wrong, but he seemed very cold last night.
He looks like Kermit.
This whole drama is really turning the worm for me on HS, but I loved this outfit and generally think his styling is incredible.
This was so funny. HS would NEVER, omg. At this point, people were just grasping at straws!
*Although I did rewatch the clips more times than I care to admit lol
Right? It seems like it would be really out of character for Harry to do.
Chris looks like this press is painful for him. He’s such a pro though, this is not his first rodeo. Just makes me wonder what is going on! This whole thing is wild.
But what is the motive though? Harry saw Twitter roasting him for the dumb press conference and decided to get a dig in on Chris? So many questions!
I think he did spit on him but I agree with others here that it seems completely out of character for Harry Styles. I highly doubt it had anything to do with the press conference though.
We don’t know these people or what’s going on between them, so who knows what his motive or beef with Chris is. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a cast have so many issues between them.
What is Harry even saying in that video? “What I like the most about this movie is that it’s a movie”???? lol
Not sure that he spat and if he did I doubt he did it on purpose.
That said I find Harry incredibly extra, in all the videos from Cannes he just seems like he’s performing all the time, always “on”. His personality just seems kinda exhausting and honestly not very bright. His attempt at describing the movie in that tweet was so inarticulate, he literally sounded like a dim witted teenager.
Plus one. I agree with everything you wrote. I have listened to a number of interviews of HS, and he is very good at saying nothing of substance.
Like someone said above, I don’t know alot about HS, but he is coming across as vapid, smug, and into himself. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had the audacity to spit on someone in public—he seems privileged and knows it.
This is Qanon-level of silliness. At a very public event, with hundreds of people and cameras documenting an already contentious situation to the point where photo and seating arrangements are being carefully orchestrated, Harry Styles decides to spit on Chris Pine? C’mon guys. I know everyone has been foaming at the mouth over every little thing with dwd but this has gone off the deep end.
+1
I thought that too before watching it, but, dang it really does look like he did, lol. Mostly from Chris’s and Harry’s reactions after. It was super awkward even for my casual watching.
Harry’s body language is very beta, very petulant
Yeah its the change in Chris Pine’s behavior that makes me think he did it. Chris stops clapping, kind of has a “really?” expression on his face, he looks down at the exact instant that Harry does it…..I don’t know if it was intentional or not, but it sure seems like he spit on him.
I’ll give HS a slight benefit of the doubt and say that if he didn’t spit, then he probably makes some comment towards Pine. there is definitely something that happens. Pine reaches for his sunglasses as a cover.
My initial reaction was there is no way that would happen. That’s insane. Then after watching it numerous times, I’m thinking Harry totally spit on Chris and I want to know why. I NEED to know why
Chris and HS’s reactions tells me something happened. Chris totally stopped clapping and looked down and immediately got a ‘Really? WTF dude?’ look on his face, and HS smirks.
I don’t care about any of these people really and just find this whole thing mildly entertaining even though Olivia massively messed up, lol. I was totally convinced there was nothing to this video because most viral videos are of nothing but it definitely looks like Harry spit just from Chris’s reaction which was exactly how I would have reacted – a pause, and a “really? really???” moment, lol.
I went back and watched Chris Pine and Florence having a great time on the red carpet, so maybe it’s related.
It’s the reactions after that convinced me. If it was just something flying into Chris pine’s lap, I’d think nothing of it. They are all acting like he just spit on Chris!
I’m going to take the Q anon conspiracy level up one more and say maybe it has something to do with Olivia and Chris? Harry wouldn’t look at Olivia and she was desperately trying to get him to at least smile or look at her. If they weren’t interacting to keep the focus on the movie, they’d have at least glanced at each other or shared a smile.
Literally no one in that audience reacted. This has gone so far off the deep end.
Chris Pine reacted, that’s who she’s referring to 🤷♀️
Yeah, I meant the reactions of Chris, Harry, and Olivia to some degree too
We can all watch the clip. In essence, you’re calling all of us silly and calling into question our ability to judge what we watch.
Yeah, totally…just like it’s Q-anon crazy to believe that someone in the audience at the Oscars would get up and slap the host in the face.
My favorite HS press conference quote is that acting doesn’t feel like acting. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 He needs to stop talking in public immediately and someone needs to put together a super cut of this disaster for me.
Styles definitely did something which upset him. Look at the body language and the upset. Wilde changes expression too. Did deux moi change their mind, I can’t find their video?
Also just before the lights go down in the cinema, Pine puts on his sunglasses so he doesn’t have to speak/look at him
Something went down to trigger Chris Pine’s reaction but it looks more like Harry said something rather than spit. If it was spit the natural reaction would be to wipe it off and Pine didn’t do that.
I’m a big fan of Harry–I think he’s comported himself extremely well since One Direction hit big. So I’d swear up and down that One Direction Harry Styles would NEVER spit on someone on camera. But he’s now the Olivia Wilde-influenced/Grammy-winning Harry Styles and that person might think himself established enough to behave badly on camera and that’s a bummer to me. Now I’m rooting for him to extricate himself from OW.
It’s not her fault he is a baby.
Look OW has definitely lied, gaslit, and caused problems on DWD.
However, Harry is a grown ass man responsible for his own actions. Whatever happened between HS and CP when Harry took his seat is not OW’s fault. It’s Harry’s. Period.
From the time he got with his allegedly taken director without being accused of effing for roles or homewrecking to now, Harry has been proving that reverse sexism is a myth. So far he hasn’t been diagnosed with anything.
My niece is crazy about Harry! Those boy band people have really curated publicity because they’re counting on the “Elvis effect” on teenagers to sell concerts and music. There are publicist people whose job it is to make boy banders seem just the right mix of non-threatening yet sexually appealing to young girls.
Who knows what Harry is really like? Maybe he’s a bad influence on Olivia for all we know.
Maybe Harry had bad breath, it did look like he said something? Maybe that’s why Chris Pine had that reaction. IDK.
Chris. my love, why do you have to endure this?
No amount of money can buy this amount of publicity. Laughing all the way to the bank with this train wreck.
He definitely spat on him. You can’t see it at first, but when you catch that moment and see Chris’Pines’s facial expression, it’s all there
yep, watch his lips. they pucker up. he did it AND it was intentional. f*ck! you do not do that to chris pine! he is a goddamned treasure!
Agree! Chris Pine looks down at his leg all WTF and then looks pissed. Harry looks pleased with himself.
If it isn’t what it looks like, Chris or somebody else will probably deny it.
It looked like Harry did something unpleasant, and he gave a tight-lipped nod of acknowledgement to someone (not Chris Pine) afterward, and based on Chris’s change of expression, I’m inclined to believe the spit happened too. But, after watching and re-watching multiple times, I still can’t determine for sure. Someone very clever on Twitter wrote, “Back, and to the left” to simulate that scene in Oliver Stone’s JFK when they watched the Zapruder film and tried to review the shooting on the grassy knoll in Dallas on that fateful day. That’s what this felt like to me after a while, “Back, and to the left.”
I spent a silly amount of last night watching film from various different angles and I think that yes, Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. It’s especially obvious on the film shot from below them, not obvious at all on film shot from above them. Now I need to know absolutely everything about the interpersonal relationships behind this movie. Everything. I need a behind the scenes miniseries.
Me too. I don’t/didn’t care about any of these people before, but I am completely hooked on this drama now.
Usually love Harry’s style (pun intended) but those lapels on his shirt a freaking ridiculous.
The whole getup, from shades to shoes is ridiculous.
Hate the stupid lapels and white shoes. What is that look, 70’s douche?
I can’t tell on spitting. Maybe he just accidentally sprayed.
I presume those two are over by now.
@Jennifer 70s douche is the perfect description! Those lapels are a crime. Black pants and a navy jacket. With white shoes. What the French Toast is going on with this look?
Those lapels are obnoxious.
Chris Pine looks amazing.
He looks like he’s trying entirely too hard.
Something happened to make Chris stop clapping and start chuckling/shake his head. And Harry the. Is acting very odd. I would guess he said hi and accidentally spit and that amused CP and Harry was trying to pretend it didn’t happen (been there). The clip I love is CP sitting emotionless while Harry spouts that word salad about movie movies.
Nowadays spitting on people should be considered battery. what the actual fuck?
It is so vile, I agree @Gil – the effing nerve. I see him spitting. He puckered his mouth and Chris’ reaction says it all. You’d think after that disastrous press conference where HS came off like such a vapid airhead – he’d have been a little bit humbled. HS comes off like such a brat. HS and OW are a match – but it looks like Howlivia is over already.
hahahahah having re-watched so many times I think if the spit was actually a spit it looks like two bros having a laugh! maybe some totally silly tit for tat joke they have going on…
Someone mentioned that on Twitter last night but I don’t think so. Chris’ facial expression is very “are you f***king serious?!?!?!? Did this just really happen?” That was not a joke nor was anyone laughing. You could cut the tension with Harry’s giant lapels. This set was toxic. And to see all the costars with the exception of Olivia and Harry rally around and have fun with Florence (now that felt relaxed and organic) tells you everything you need to know.
He very clearly did or said something to Chris. For those of you defending Harry or saying nothing happened – um, are you watching something different than the rest of us? You can tell by everyone’s body language (including Olivia – watch her face/mouth specifically) that something offensive occurred. And that nasty little wave from Harry… just, no. I won’t see this movie and I feel for all of the great actors stuck in the middle of this awkward mess.
I agree. Maybe he didn’t spit, but something happened for everyone’s body language to change so quickly.
OW and HS come across here like middle school bullies who’ve just gotten away with something in front of the teacher. It’s not a good look.
I don’t think she was in on anything with Harry. He didn’t look at her once the entire night and she kept looking at him and smiling desperately wanting his acknowledgment. She looks sad when he doesn’t look at her. I would not be surprised if they’re done or very close to being done.
Never said Olivia was in on anything. Just that her body language indicates that something happened. I think they’re still very much together and all of this drama has only brought them closer. There was some sort of agreement ahead of time to keep some separation between them during the promotion… to make it seem like sides aren’t being taken or something.
If this is in reference to what I said, I was replying to the comment saying OW and HS came across like bullies who got away with something in front of the teacher. That made it sound like they were in cahoots in the video or something and I saw it differently.
I agree something happened, Chris pauses with sort of a WTF energy and then readjusts.
God, I still don’t even know. But clearly, shit went down. I didn’t have much of an opinion on Harry before (his music is fine, whatever) but wow…. hearing him speak so inarticulately and then this…… who the fuck IS this guy? So unlikeable, just like OW
I wouldn’t be surprised if Styles saw the clip of Pine looking like he was trying very hard not to fall asleep when he as pontificating at the press conference. Styles has developed quite the ego and clearly was reacting badly to some sort of perceived slight from Pine. That’s the only reason I can think off – Pine’s face at the press conference was all over twitter and Styles was being dragged a bit (people were like WFT is he talking about).
Does anyone know what the song is playing on the spit video? Is it a Harry Styles song?
Yep I thought this couldn’t be the case, but having watched it, it really does look like he spat. He leaned over Chris, puckered, and then the reaction. And the surly body language and deliberate avoidance of eye contact afterwards. It’s so odd though. What on earth is going on with that movie?
Is this movie cursed? What is happening?
Chris Pine sure as hell thought he had reached serious actor status by now and then this happens. It’s a little funny tbh. And it’s also funny that Harry Styles looks completely like a fish out of water here compared to the vibes he gives off at concerts, music award shows, and anything that has to do with music, really. He’s giving us little brother was invited to the adult table at the family reuinion. This is such a random cast.
Whatever is happening in that video, I don’t believe for a second he spat on Chris Pine.
It does look like Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. That’s nasty behaviour and basically assault. I’m not seeing a whole lot of outrage from the usual crowd. I’m sure if it was “somebody else” who did this there would be screams for that person to be thrown out of Hollywood.
I don’t see any spitting? All of these people clearly hate each other, but I’m not seeing a moment where that could have happened. I think Harry just said something – which is bad enough, he seems like a real asshole.
Unpopular opinion, I don’t get the Harry hype at all. I don’t get the lust appeal and the guy can’t act. He gets these roles because of his name. Now I don’t know if it was intentional or not but he definitely spit on Chris. I feel bad for the other actors in this film. It seems like a hot mess and my opinion on Olivia Wilde was already low before all of this happened.
I don’t get Harry’s appeal either, AT ALL. I don’t like his music, he seems rather dimwitted, i don’t like his style, i don’t find him the least bit attractive—i think he’s gross-looking (he always looks filthy & greasy and like he probably stinks, and i HATE his tattoos, they give him such a grimy look). And now he seems to be an asshole. F*ck Harry Styles.
I didn’t see spit. I think they were joking around. You know, like, the cough “bull$hi+”. There are other videos on Twitter showing them laughing and chatting. IMHO, stupid bro humor.
It’s a shame that all the behind-production scenes controversy is overshadowing the premiere AND the work of the cast. How they must have felt awkward and uncomfortable. I think Olivia is a douche and Harry looks awful in most anything he wears (too try-hard in trying to be edgy or fashionable). I feel sorry for the rest of the cast who has to endure the tabloid fodder making headline over their work on the film.
I think Chris may have been reacting to Harry completely ignoring Olivia. I think he would be a lot more startled over spit. And I can’t imagine Harry spitting with half of New Line and the CAA sitting behind them.
Yes I just made the same comment. I think Chris is just shocked at how immature Harry is, just blatantly ignoring Olivia
Chris’s reaction was do to him unthinkingly putting his on the seat seat between his legs and realizing what he’d done when he looked down while clapping. He stops clapping and picks the sunglasses back up. Anyone who wears glasses then takes then off and puts them somewhere without thinking can relate. To me, that’s the logical explanation for Pine’s reaction.
Also, I’m old enough to be HS’s mother or much older aunt so not a stan, but I really don’t think he spit at Pine. But I do find it humorous that folks are treating the 11 sec of video like it’s the Gen Z version of the Zapruder film.
I disagree. The look on Chris’s face wasn’t because of sunglasses being on his seat. I put my glasses down in random places all the time, including my lap/chair, and I’ve never had that kind of “WTF just happened” reaction LOL.
You’re saying that Chris stops clapping, freezes his face and hands and looks down for several seconds then laughs with a look of disbelief on his face because he set his sunglasses on the chair?
Yep, that was a face and laugh like did this little S@#t just spit on me.
“Did this little sh** just spit on me?!” Is EXACTLY the face! Lol I tried to put it into words in another comment, but that’s exactly what it is. He keeps his composure because he’s a professional, but I imagine he wanted to punch him in the face.
Yes.
Ok…I have watched this a lot and don’t think Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. I think maybe Chris Pine stopped clapping because he thought Harry would say something to his *alledged* girfriend and Chris is like ‘wow, ok you’re just ignoring her’ after Harry just sits down and avoids eye contact. You can see Olivia Wilde trying to catch Harry’s eye.
I don’t think this can be it? Chris and Gemma have pretty clearly been seated to separate Olivia, Harry, and Florence, so I doubt he’d have the expectation that Harry would interact with Olivia here.
And he’d have already seen that the two didn’t interact at all during the photo call, the press conference, or the red carpet. Chris would’ve known they weren’t interacting and probably whatever the reason behind that is.
This movie is a constant source of scandals. Looking forward to the Netflix documentary in a couple of years.
Has Chris issued anything denying he was spit on? This went viral last night. There is no way he doesn’t know about it. Seems like he would issue a statement or throw something up on social media denying it took place.
If he follows the cue of all the other people on this film he will neither confirm nor deny anything and just let the speculation linger forever.
Dude has a flip phone not a smart phone. Listen he is not going to say anything. Either he was stoned and was surprised to find his glasses in his lap or Styles spat at him and he did nothing to defend himself. For the record I think Styles spat at him and Pine behaved impeccably but people are stupid.
I swear to GAWD, I have looked at numerous videos of this “incident” at multiple angles, speed and close up. I see no intentional spitting. And now I doubt there was any spitting at all. I can agree that Harry’s body language and his general behavior the whole time was very negative but this whole spitting conspiracy theory is bogus.
I put little stock in Chris’s reaction to any of this, given that he appeared high AF all day long.
And Olivia, girl, you’re almost 40! I know a fling with a sexy 20-something rockstar seemed super fun at the time, but look where you are now. You had a respectable adult career going, and now you’re getting snubbed by your little boyfriend as people zapruder whether or not he spat on his co-worker at YOUR EVENT.
New theory, Harry started a feud with Chris Pine to take the heat off of Olivia and Miss Flo. He’s actually being a gentleman when he spits on his co-star’s lap.
😅
I’d add, it may have been her event, but it was a total shitshow before it even started. It was never going to go smoothly, and the attention was never going to be on the film itself. Some of that was self-inflicted by Olivia herself (and weaponized by Shia the creep.)
Chris sounded too articulate to be high. Harry on other hand…idk. He clearly has that rock star ego and very little concern for others, which would explain why he decided to spit when a whole human being was sitting right next to him.
Didn’t Chris Pine just fly there to Venice from LA? Jet lag would seem rather likely, and at 40-something the recovery time on that is much greater than it used to be.
There is no way Harry deliberately spit on Chris Pine. None. No chance in hell. Come on! It just didn’t happen. I get that a lot of you hate the guy, but this is over the top. Harry Styles did not just walk up and intentionally spit on Chris Pine.
As far as his interviews, Harry tends to say some really silly things. He gets to his point eventually, but it can take a while. And it just made me laugh when he said this movie feels like a movie. That is a very Harry thing to say. But he explained what he meant. But if you are already hating on him, then this confirms he’s the dumbest person to ever live.
Why is there no way though? None of us know Harty personally. He could be an immature brat for all we know.
There is no way because that just isn’t Harry’s MO. His entire persona and marketing is about treating people with kindness. Literally. He has merch that has TPWK all over it. Now, whether that is disingenuous or not isn’t the point but it goes AGAINST everything he has built in his solo career, thus far. I seriously, seriously doubt that he would intentionally spit on his co-star and well-respected actor in the industry. An industry that he IS a fish out of water in, as a previous poster said. I get that there are many out there that think he is overrated, possibly a douche, etc. And that’s fine, he’s not for everyone. But I do not believe he is a nasty person that would SPIT on his colleague at an event of this caliber with all eyes/cameras on him.
It’s such a gross , dehumanizing thing to do. I can’t see anyone being daft or arrogant enough to do it in front of cameras.
@Georgina Why would his rep not say something by now if he didn’t spit? If he wants to maintain a reputation of being kind and if he would never spit on his well-respected colleague, why would he not have denied it by now?
If he didn’t spit and he’s not clarifying that publicly, it’s pretty disrespectful to Chris Pine to let people think he did.
@Georgina: I mean… marketing is one thing, but he also got involved with someone who was in another long-term relationship at the time. And this was something that happened at work. I realize he’s only half-responsible there, but he didn’t have any problem being unprofessional and unkind in that circumstance, so…
I don’t hate him! Of all the people at this event he’s probably the only one I liked before all this went down. But I do see him spit or spit his gum or something on Chris Pine. It does seem out of character. I’ve always found him pretty charming and likable. Maybe it was all a joke, but his rep needs to clarify soon because it’s already taken on a life of its own.
And I actually understood what he was trying to say about a movie feeling like a movie. He was saying it felt like a cinematic production as opposed to a lot of what’s produced these days. The kind of film you go to the theaters to see instead of streaming it on Netflix. Not sure the critics agree, but I get what he was saying and I don’t think he’s dumb.
I had a moment yesterday when, for the first time in my life I said to myself: Finally, I like Harry Styles! Love his look, weird lapels and all, otherwise it would be boring. (Yell at me all you like but I take Harry over Tim. Chal.).
And then this video dropped and I’m confused because Chris Pine does not react as someone who has been spat on at all. He didn’t wipe the spit but paused and said something to Harry whilst smiling in a forced way.
Wait, someone quoted Kendall’s speech about “experiencing things” as a response to Harry’s “movie” speech saying that perhaps they were soulmates, lol. I have to agree.
Spit gate aside, Harry Styles seems fake as hell.
Whyy does he dress like a background character from early seasons of The Simpsons?
His visual presentation looks like it was dreamed up by marketing execs. Just fake as hell.
Sideshow Bob! That’s who I’m thinking of. Crossed with a bad pantsuit from the early 90s.
Nah, more like Disco Stu.
What an embarrassing train wreck of an event. He did spit, Chris Pine looked incredulous, like “you just spat on my leg you dumb little sh*t”. Harry sits down looking like he’s king of the world and Olivia looks mortified. The sh*t show continues.
If he didn’t spit on Chris, y’all don’t think the movie’s PR machine would have put out a denial from Chris by now? The only reason not to speak out is if it happened, and Chris doesn’t want to lie about it to protect Harry.
Chris Pine’s rep finally did. I expected it to be Harry’s rep that would finally deny it, guess Pine got sick of waiting for that!
Ok y’all I watched this shit like it was the Zapruder film. First I watched the crowd to see if anyone there saw. Like looking for a shocked or surprised face. Nothing. But CP freezes…and says something under his breath like “Jesus reallly…” something happened here. Unbelievable.
The vibe is straight out of Shakespeare:
Abraham: Do you bite your thumb at us, sir?
Sampson: I do bite my thumb, sir.
Abraham: Do you bite your thumb at us, sir?
Sampson: [Aside to GREGORY] Is the law of our side, if I say ay?
Gregory: No.
Sampson: No, sir, I do not bite my thumb at you, sir, but I bite my thumb, sir.
(Romeo & Juliet, A1S1)
I have seen the Seinfeld meme referenced from the ‘spit’ episode, which was kind of a play on the JFK assassination theory….and it is cracking me up over all this spitting drama (which it is disgusting, immature and unprofessional, if he did that, yuk!).
I think it was 100% intentional, but also wondering if it was an inside joke between the two? Like bro type games… see who can do something gross and get away with it?
I started thinking that too. And maybe the bravado from Harry was part of the joke. But now Chris Pine’s rep is denying it happened at all. I still see it in the video though.
The SpitGate must be really upsetting for Harry stans on Twitter cause a lot of them were looking forward to Harry queerbaiting them by acting chummy with Chris Pine. Poor Chris looked like he didn’t wanna be there lol he only lightened up when Florence arrived on red carpet.
Don’t people normally pause and acknowledge someone who is just about to sit next to them? Especially if you’re in a train of thought or zoning out. I can’t watch the clips right now but I can’t imagine a grown man who is normally cordial spitting and then sitting down right next to that person, maybe if he got up and left I would consider it.
Why would PR reps rush to put out a press release about an absolutely batshit idea that came from some Twitter weirdos and turned into a huge story because way too many people are bored and looking for something salacious at the end of a three day weekend to make them forget they have to go back to work the next day?
Well, it’s the next day, people are at work and still talking about it, and it sure as hell looks like it, lol.
I have no dog in this fight but watched the video too many times. I even zoomed in and slowed it down to almost a freeze and I just don’t see any projectile.
There’s no spray, no spittle and not even a dribble hanging off Harry’s lips.
Olivia was mostly looking behind Harry.
Chris’ reaction was very strange, he appears to look down, abruptly realise something and then chuckle to himself.
I’ll wait for any comments the parties involved release to the media.
Poor Best Chris. All he wants to do is promote the work and vibe.
+1
Deconstructed this like the Zapruder film – I zoomed in and then paused the video…used the cursor to advance the frames. I could see a white dot below Harry’s mouth around :03. I think he did spit something on him in a sly way. I honestly don’t care either way – I don’t know these people well enough to say whether it’s out of character or if it was a joke.
I had my forensic team give a look. It’s a spit.
Glad this movie premiered. Once it is released I will never have to think about any of these fools ever again. HS Muffins for brains.
Ok, I just watched the clips from the press conference and interviews-Chris Pine and Gemma Chan deserve awards merely for enduring the vacant bs of OW and HS for this long-and with a straight face none the less. Poor Chris. It’s painful to watch this train wreck. And Pugh was fab throughout, as always.
I think Chris Pine is going to have a long career . I can see Chris working into old age .
Harry , just think he might be a TV segment called
“Where are they now “
Could be wrong , you just never know in life .
People love to throw the “calculating” label at women all the time, but you know who *really* gives off calculating vibes and has for YEARS? This ex-boyband brat. He’s always seemed very self-absorbed and image-obsessed. He knew he could get away with this given the setting and all the cameras, and he probably guessed (correctly) that Chris wouldn’t make a scene. Disgusting.
I’m OBSESSED, mostly because Chris Pine is an angel. Alternative theories I’ve seen:
– a button on Harry’s lapel popped and struck Chris Pine (definitely false)
– Harry did a thing where you make the SOUND of spitting with your tongue, just to freak Chris out in a joking brotherly way
– (requires a video with full view of Pine’s lap and ankles): Chris puts his sunglasses down to clap, then reacts as he looks down and realizes he brought the wrong pair of prescription glasses (he later was seen at the premiere watching with his sunglasses on, to the amusement of many).
But it really, really does look like Harry spat on him! Hard to imagine anyone doing such a thing, though 🤔
I cannot stop laughing at this workplace commentary / advice: “It’s so random and gross. DON’T SPIT ON COWORKERS.”
This looks like actors trying to pull the focus from Olivia Wilde being a gigantic failure, as a director, and a woman.
Charitably, maybe Chris Pine was just really jet-lagged and that press conference/screening was hard for him to get through.
Or, more realistically, the studios are alarmed that the director’s dirty laundry has eclipsed the movie, and they’re coaching everyone within an inch of their lives to not give the tabloid press anything more to work with. And that perhaps led Pine to under-react to everything.
To be fair, Wilde and the cast have been completely professional about this. Everyone is keeping their lips zipped or (in the case of Wilde) re-directing as smoothly as possible.
If people hadn’t picked up on Pugh staying quiet about the movie, it’s possible the public wouldn’t have spotted any of this drama. The only real mis-step was Wilde not having her lawyers accept the service of legal papers so there would be no chance of her getting served publicly.
This has turned into a whole circus.
Clearly something happened but there’s so much confirmation bias at play here. I don’t see – from any angle – proof of spitting. It’s so easy to look at a video and see what we expect to or want to. DWD has been a car crash so people are expecting mess and reading so much into every little facial expression right now.
There’s zero reason for Harry to spit on Chris, and to do it when hundreds of cameras are around would be next level stupid. I think he might have said something snarky that upset Chris, if anything happened at all.