“Colin Farrell was philosophical & handsome at the Venice Film Festival” links

I think we just found the new Bond!!
Reminds me a little of Daniel DayLewis here
John Boyega?
Cause Colin’s Irish, and they’re big on wanting a Brit. Otherwise I would sure love him in that role.
Still hoping for Dev Patel myself
Pierce Brosnan is Irish.
Sean Connery was Scottish.
@whatWHAT? Scottish is still British, but RiaH has a good point about Pierce Brosnan. I did not know that he was from ROI…or even that he wasn’t English! But Pierce Brosnan seems to have actively marketed himself as an English-accented ‘British’-ish actor, whereas Colin Farrell is quite pointedly Irish (and post-Brexit those Little Englanders who adore James Bond so much because he’s a symbol of The Empire along with Queenie and Victoria Sandwich and bunting would absolutely FROTH at the mouth).
At any rate, Colin Farrell is probably out because he’s already 46 and James Bond has become rather stunt-intensive…also he’s big on roles with more meat and nuance to them and Bond is rather gleefully one-note and paper thin.
Although he is so handsome and talented there is no way bond producers would hire someone his age. That will probabley rule out Idris as well.
Less hair dye or a lighter shade would look better.
Yes. Colin actually looks good with a bit of grey at his temples! I wish he’d let it show!
Okay I know Sydney Sweeney wanted out of the MAGA headlines but her next film sounds like an awful premise and a bit too hunger games
And again nobody asks what is a man. Because presumably, trans men aren’t the “problem” for those scared little straight cis guys. They aren’t out to trick them, right? This need to define what it is to be a woman is, again, about homophobia and toxic straight dudes. And they’re telling cis women it’s a threat to their existence as well, because you’re nothing if anyone can be you. The whole discussion is disgusting as hell. I am the only one who gets to define me and that applies to every human being. I’m exhausted frankly.
that’s a really interesting point – i agree we don’t hear the same narrative around trans men at least partly because cis men don’t see them as a threat/competition
that said, even if you take homophobia and toxic dudes out of the equation, plenty of terfy cis women would still have a problem with trans women for any one of the following reasons:
– they believe there is only limited space for women in the world and sharing whatever niche they’ve carved out for themselves will mean less to go around – i see parallels with older women who won’t protect/promote younger women in the workplace
– they fundamentally hate/distrust men and believe trans women are men trying to trick and hurt them
– they’ve defined their value as a woman around anatomy/ability to bear children and expanding the definition of womanhood and motherhood undermines how they perceive themselves – i see parallels with women who look down on single/childfree/infertile/career women as being less “fully realized”
– they feel threatened by the effort trans women put into appearing “feminine” – i see parallels with the disdain some women have for others who spend time, money, effort, surgery to meet beauty standards (e.g. the “real women have curves” crowd)
i find it so interesting how a lot of the anxieties underlying terf nonsense is the same stuff driving them to hate on cis women, too!
There was a photo of Chris Pine with headphones on during the press conference and the Twitter caption was Chris Pine looking like he just lost the Wyoming primary. 😂
DWD Chris is my favorite Chris.
Chris Pine looking like he just lost the Wyoming primary. 😂
He’s definitely blue
At least Jameela Jamil stands up for and speaks out on issues. She’s absolutely right about it being elitist and ableist to mick someone for noe being able to read. It’s also sexist, because no one would mock a man for not being able to read.
It’s not about Lea being able to read or not, it’s about bullying someone for potentially not being able. And Jamil is good at pointing out shit like that.
The fact that they focus on her “asserting herself into the situation”, if no one stands up and says anything about shit like this, how are we going to have any change?
So are celebs supposed to “use their platform” and speak out or not “assert themselves into situations”?
We can’t give guys like Timothee Chalamet a standing ovation for using his platform, while tear down Jameela for doing the same (and much better and louder btw).
Jameela is not making it about her. She’s making it about the bullying.
I really don’t think the commentary around Lea was serious. And if it was it’d make Lea’s behaviour over the entirety of her career even more egregious.
I don’t think it’s sexism. If a man couldnt read I would definitely make fun of him, especially if he was a racist like Lea.
Can’t wait to see “Banshees.”
Me, too!! In Bruges is my favorite of all time. I absolutely love Colin & Brendan Gleesan on screen together.
In Bruges is a fantastic movie genre black comedy
Lione, well said.
I agree that people must speak out to make change happen.
Colin, looking like a foine snack as always! His filum looks hilarious, and I can’t wait to see him and Brendan together again! I love me some dry Irish humour.
Colin remains undefeated in hotness.
I hope Meri Brown did write a tell all and she uses the money to get out. Also, I didn’t realize her child had transitioned, along with their partner. I know one of Christine’s children has said they’re non-binary or queer (I can’t completely remember). The sister wives moms do seem to be supportive of their kids, too bad about the dad 🤨
Hooray for young people embracing unions! I’m a steward and educator in my union and I’ve had so many rewarding experiences supporting my fellow workers. It’s really empowering to know the union has your back and fights for you to be treated fairly. I love being a part of that! It creates happy employees who work better. It creates healthier families and communities. Young people can see that and don’t put up with the employers’ BS like prior generations.