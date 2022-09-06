“Colin Farrell was philosophical & handsome at the Venice Film Festival” links
  • September 06, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Colin Farrell got philosophical about God, judgment and modern culture while he was in Venice to promote The Banshees of Inisherin. [Towleroad]
There are other angles on the “did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine” thing. [JustJared]
This is kind of a cool concept for a video game? [OMG Blog]
Jameela Jamil inserts herself into the “Lea Michele can’t read” debate. [Dlisted]
Some cool news from the Creative Arts Emmys. [LaineyGossip]
John Boyega honored in Versace. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The trailer for The English, starring Emily Blunt. [Pajiba]
Aimee Lou Wood wore something which I’m sure is in Duchess Kate’s closet. [GFY]
Gen Z said “we love unions!” [Buzzfeed]
Sydney Sweeney got another job! [Egotastic]
Did Sister Wives’ Meri Brown write a book? [Starcasm]
Thoughts on women and who gets to define “a woman.” [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to ““Colin Farrell was philosophical & handsome at the Venice Film Festival” links”

  1. Chic says:
    September 6, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    I think we just found the new Bond!!
    Reminds me a little of Daniel DayLewis here

    Reply
    • Eni says:
      September 6, 2022 at 1:50 pm

      John Boyega?
      Cause Colin’s Irish, and they’re big on wanting a Brit. Otherwise I would sure love him in that role.
      Still hoping for Dev Patel myself

      Reply
      • RiaH says:
        September 6, 2022 at 2:34 pm

        Pierce Brosnan is Irish.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        September 6, 2022 at 3:58 pm

        Sean Connery was Scottish.

      • SnoodleDumpling says:
        September 7, 2022 at 5:40 am

        @whatWHAT? Scottish is still British, but RiaH has a good point about Pierce Brosnan. I did not know that he was from ROI…or even that he wasn’t English! But Pierce Brosnan seems to have actively marketed himself as an English-accented ‘British’-ish actor, whereas Colin Farrell is quite pointedly Irish (and post-Brexit those Little Englanders who adore James Bond so much because he’s a symbol of The Empire along with Queenie and Victoria Sandwich and bunting would absolutely FROTH at the mouth).

        At any rate, Colin Farrell is probably out because he’s already 46 and James Bond has become rather stunt-intensive…also he’s big on roles with more meat and nuance to them and Bond is rather gleefully one-note and paper thin.

    • Barbie1 says:
      September 7, 2022 at 12:20 pm

      Although he is so handsome and talented there is no way bond producers would hire someone his age. That will probabley rule out Idris as well.

      Reply
  2. HeyKay says:
    September 6, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    Less hair dye or a lighter shade would look better.

    Reply
  3. Lens says:
    September 6, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Okay I know Sydney Sweeney wanted out of the MAGA headlines but her next film sounds like an awful premise and a bit too hunger games

    Reply
  4. Emmi says:
    September 6, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    And again nobody asks what is a man. Because presumably, trans men aren’t the “problem” for those scared little straight cis guys. They aren’t out to trick them, right? This need to define what it is to be a woman is, again, about homophobia and toxic straight dudes. And they’re telling cis women it’s a threat to their existence as well, because you’re nothing if anyone can be you. The whole discussion is disgusting as hell. I am the only one who gets to define me and that applies to every human being. I’m exhausted frankly.

    Reply
    • ElleV says:
      September 6, 2022 at 7:29 pm

      that’s a really interesting point – i agree we don’t hear the same narrative around trans men at least partly because cis men don’t see them as a threat/competition

      that said, even if you take homophobia and toxic dudes out of the equation, plenty of terfy cis women would still have a problem with trans women for any one of the following reasons:

      – they believe there is only limited space for women in the world and sharing whatever niche they’ve carved out for themselves will mean less to go around – i see parallels with older women who won’t protect/promote younger women in the workplace

      – they fundamentally hate/distrust men and believe trans women are men trying to trick and hurt them

      – they’ve defined their value as a woman around anatomy/ability to bear children and expanding the definition of womanhood and motherhood undermines how they perceive themselves – i see parallels with women who look down on single/childfree/infertile/career women as being less “fully realized”

      – they feel threatened by the effort trans women put into appearing “feminine” – i see parallels with the disdain some women have for others who spend time, money, effort, surgery to meet beauty standards (e.g. the “real women have curves” crowd)

      i find it so interesting how a lot of the anxieties underlying terf nonsense is the same stuff driving them to hate on cis women, too!

      Reply
  5. Twin Falls says:
    September 6, 2022 at 3:04 pm

    There was a photo of Chris Pine with headphones on during the press conference and the Twitter caption was Chris Pine looking like he just lost the Wyoming primary. 😂

    DWD Chris is my favorite Chris.

    Reply
  6. LIONE says:
    September 6, 2022 at 3:57 pm

    At least Jameela Jamil stands up for and speaks out on issues. She’s absolutely right about it being elitist and ableist to mick someone for noe being able to read. It’s also sexist, because no one would mock a man for not being able to read.

    It’s not about Lea being able to read or not, it’s about bullying someone for potentially not being able. And Jamil is good at pointing out shit like that.

    The fact that they focus on her “asserting herself into the situation”, if no one stands up and says anything about shit like this, how are we going to have any change?
    So are celebs supposed to “use their platform” and speak out or not “assert themselves into situations”?
    We can’t give guys like Timothee Chalamet a standing ovation for using his platform, while tear down Jameela for doing the same (and much better and louder btw).

    Jameela is not making it about her. She’s making it about the bullying.

    Reply
    • Ange says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:09 pm

      I really don’t think the commentary around Lea was serious. And if it was it’d make Lea’s behaviour over the entirety of her career even more egregious.

      Reply
    • Mia says:
      September 6, 2022 at 11:38 pm

      I don’t think it’s sexism. If a man couldnt read I would definitely make fun of him, especially if he was a racist like Lea.

      Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    September 6, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    Can’t wait to see “Banshees.”

    Reply
  8. HeyKay says:
    September 6, 2022 at 4:45 pm

    Lione, well said.
    I agree that people must speak out to make change happen.

    Reply
  9. antipodean says:
    September 6, 2022 at 4:50 pm

    Colin, looking like a foine snack as always! His filum looks hilarious, and I can’t wait to see him and Brendan together again! I love me some dry Irish humour.

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    September 6, 2022 at 6:43 pm

    Colin remains undefeated in hotness.

    I hope Meri Brown did write a tell all and she uses the money to get out. Also, I didn’t realize her child had transitioned, along with their partner. I know one of Christine’s children has said they’re non-binary or queer (I can’t completely remember). The sister wives moms do seem to be supportive of their kids, too bad about the dad 🤨

    Reply
  11. Silent Star says:
    September 7, 2022 at 1:14 am

    Hooray for young people embracing unions! I’m a steward and educator in my union and I’ve had so many rewarding experiences supporting my fellow workers. It’s really empowering to know the union has your back and fights for you to be treated fairly. I love being a part of that! It creates happy employees who work better. It creates healthier families and communities. Young people can see that and don’t put up with the employers’ BS like prior generations.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment