Florence Pugh wore Valentino in Venice, kept away from Olivia Wilde completely

On Monday, Don’t Worry Darling had its big world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Florence Pugh’s people told the studio that she would not participate in the press conference ahead of the premiere but she would walk the carpet. What ended up happening was that Miss Flo arrived in Venice at the same time as the DWD presser. Florence wore a cute little purple Valentino ensemble and carried a spritzer. Miss Flo telegraphing: I’m doing my job and nothing more and I’m unbothered.

Perfect, no notes. Then Florence turned up at the premiere wearing an amazing Valentino bodysuit/gown and, in a perfect twist, the whole DWD cast had her back. Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll were all hyping her on the red carpet, hugging her and making sure everyone saw that they were Team Miss Flo. Chris Pine had a disposable camera and he was taking beauty shots of her on the carpet too.

As for the actual premiere and what critics are saying – critically, this film is not being well-received, but critics are saying that Florence is the best part. The Venice audience gave the cast a four-minute ovation, during which Florence refused to make eye contact with Olivia Wilde. Then, according to Variety, Florence left the venue three minutes into the ovation and the rest of the cast followed her.

Oh, and Florence’s stylist posted some behind-the-scenes videos and photos and she wrote “Miss Flo”. The way Pugh executed this day was absolutely perfect.

  1. Jessie Quinton says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:03 am

    She ate. Left no crumbs. Team Miss Flo. I need a Zara version of that purple outfit IMMEDIATELY.

    • sunny says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:09 am

      Not a crumb in sight. Looking fantastic ignoring the noise. The cast was 100% with her which tells you how they feel about OW. Also my bestie and I were texting about this last night and she noted how Florence carried her purse in the clip of the ovation like when you grab your bag to leave somewhere as soon as possible. All the lols.

      • Lorelei says:
        September 6, 2022 at 8:35 am

        I loved that, too. Clearly the rest of the cast is Team Miss Flo and I’m loving that for Olivia

    • AnnaKist says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:35 am

      I need to go to Google to find out what all this feuding is about. I’m not a moviegoer so I don’t really know who this girl is but I’m intrigued by these goings-on! Love the purple!

    • AnnaKist says:
      September 6, 2022 at 10:02 am

      Oooooooh, ok, i’m all caught up now. The drama…!😮😂

    • whatWHAT? says:
      September 6, 2022 at 11:35 am

      THOSE PURPLE SHOES ARE EVERYTHING.

      sorry for being shouty but I LOVE them.

      Miss Flo looks gorgeous in both outfits. and yes, clearly the cast is team Miss Flo. I mean, even Harry is kind of ignoring OW.

  2. mia girl says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:04 am

    She looked amazing in both Valentinos.

    Love everything about her red carpet look and her “above it all”
    vibe was her best accessory.

    • Ronaldinhio says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:20 am

      Agreed, Miss Flo is perfection.
      Olivia Wilde has not done well from this.

      • HelloDolly! says:
        September 6, 2022 at 10:08 am

        Seriously, wtf did OW do to this cast and crew??? Did she really just manipulate and lie to her cast and crew the whole time? Because that’s what it looks like. All of these news stories together give the impression that OW acts like a high school-age, gossipy mean girl who used her privilege to curry favor with male actors, disparage her talented feminist lead, and generally blow her chances on a great film so she could bolster her ego.

        (I do think this is getting more press because OW is a woman and the press is sexist, but I do clearly think she majorly F*cked this up and comes off as sexist and awful.)

      • Smile says:
        September 6, 2022 at 10:22 am

        Florence Pugh looks so great!

      • Saba says:
        September 6, 2022 at 11:06 am

        @hellodolly I think you’re spot on. Olivia directing Booksmart and now this, was touted as a win for women and feminism.

        Unfortunately, Olivia is proving to be exactly like the misogynistic garbage we’ve been trying to take out: self-serving, manipulative, lying, lifting men up, pulling women down, declaring herself as an ethical protector of women but actually being a mean girl to lift herself up and keep other women down.

        Also, he relationship with Harry is abuse of power and highly inappropriate. If you’re in a position of power you do 👏 not 👏 date 👏 your 👏 employees.

      • HelloDolly! says:
        September 6, 2022 at 11:26 am

        @Saba, yes!!! It’s so disappointing. My impression of all of this is that, in real life, I would dislike Wilde and think Pugh is a bad ass who commands respect. Wilde comes across as dishonest and misigynistic, while Pugh comes off as candid and professional. (I also tend to really not like people who lie and manipulate? My best friend is painfully honest, and I feel at ease around people who present themselves as who they are, you know?)

      • Otaku fairy says:
        September 6, 2022 at 11:33 am

        Agreed. I’m not a fan of Florence either, but it was dirty for Olivia to try to act like she was so supportive of her when she was not. Florence handled this one situation well.

      • Lemons says:
        September 6, 2022 at 3:22 pm

        It really does seem like they all decided a check is a check. I wonder how OW will recover from this. I’m sure she will, but she will need to do a lot of work. Or stick to the indie circuit.

      • tealily says:
        September 6, 2022 at 5:13 pm

        That had to be awkward af for her, but she killed it. And I really do feel for the rest of the cast too. Sheesh!

      • HeyJude says:
        September 7, 2022 at 2:23 am

        @HelloDolly! I actually think something happened beyond the performative feminism of OW, using the movie to hook up with Harry, or trying to force Florence to work with a woman beater (Shia) after they had some kind of dispute.

        I haven’t see a reaction like this toxic since maybe the golden age of Hollywood. This is like Joan Crawford and Bette Davis levels of working drama.

        There are really sh*tty, unprofessional directors out there and no one carries on like this on at events like this to them. They just bite their tongues and do the fake schmoozing thing. No one would entertain that option here. Olivia had to have done something pretty despicable thing to trigger this kind of reaction from so many extremely professional people of extremely varied backgrounds. I have to assume she did something very bad to Florence of some type, beyond what we already know.

  3. Southern Fried says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:06 am

    What the holy moly is going on with the black dress? Makes it look like she’s got gross tattoos on her legs. Fugly.

    Reply
  4. BayAreaGirl2000 says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Miss flo really out did herself with today. No notes from me either. 😘

    Reply
  5. Emily says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Countdown to Harry and Olivia breaking up. Olivia def fed him some lies about the casting decisions—in particular that he was the first choice, why Florence had an issue with her (prob tried to say she’s jealous of us darling).

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I’m not sure I’ve ever followed a movie I have no interest in seeing so closely! And the reviews are rough!!! Warner Brothers has no other awards contenders this Fall (as this was alleged to be, LOL); they will NOT be happy.

    I need that purple outfit I really do. Otherwise, I’m just here for the Chris Pine memes! #FreeChrisPine 🤪

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:37 am

      @Mia4S, same! I don’t even know what the movie is about, but I was explaining all of the drama to my husband for like half an hour 😂

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 6, 2022 at 9:09 am

        Its just such old school Hollywood gossip, right? The drama behind the making of a movie that no one really wants to see anyway, LOL. And do we really know at this point what actually happened on the set? Its just clear that there was something between Pugh and Wilde but what? Why? Is it about Harry Styles? Shia? WHAT HAPPENED???

      • Zan says:
        September 6, 2022 at 9:24 am

        Me too! I explained it all just so we could laugh over Styles’ crazy ass “what I like about this movie is that it is a movie” answer while Pine had to sit there and listen to that drivel.

      • Lexilla says:
        September 6, 2022 at 10:32 am

        I said the same thing on the other DWD post! I practically had a white board and red yarn out to explain this all to my hubby. 😂

    • SarahCS says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:04 am

      I briefly thought maybe at one point (pre trailers coming out), not my usual thing but always good to stretch your boundaries but based on reviews now people have seen it – NOPE.

  7. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:08 am

    There was some little kurfuffel of perhaps shade from Chris Pine when Harry sat down next to him in the theater. He may have been momentarily stifling a sneeze but it looks like there may be some hard feelings there too. This movie is such a gift of entertaining gossip. Team FloPine 4 Eva.

    Reply
      September 6, 2022 at 8:11 am

      It looked like Styles spat something on Pine’s lap – was all over twitter last night. Pine looked like ‘WFT did you just do’. It might have been a joke or some banter but who knows. But yeah it does seem as if there are other cast issues that we yet don’t know about.

      Reply
      September 6, 2022 at 8:13 am

      I saw that on Twitter too last night with some saying Harry spit on him. Deuxmoi did a play by play zoom and said that definitely did not happen.
      So much drama 😂

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:20 am

      I saw the clip and it looked like Harry sneezed snot or spit on Chris. Chris’ face during this whole Venice press has been SOMETHING.

      Reply
        September 6, 2022 at 8:32 am

        Negatory. His sunglasses slipped from the top of his thigh to between his legs. He was reacting to that. Harry still douche-swiped him with attitude tho.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 6, 2022 at 9:13 am

        What? No. He’s holding his sunglasses when Harry walks up. He puts them down to clap, and then stops clapping after Harry does whatever it is he does (maybe he doesnt spit but just says something to him.) Then he picks his sunglasses up again.

    • Yvette says:
      September 6, 2022 at 1:17 pm

      I was TeamPugh/Pine for “The Outlaw King” as well. They have wonderful chemistry and seemed to enjoy working together. 🙂

  8. Roo says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:09 am

    She has handled this shitshow beautifully. And she looked gorgeous. Her stylist’s reference to Miss Flo made me cackle!

  9. SAS says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:10 am

    PERFECTION!! J’adore both looks, her premiere outfit is spectacular. The cast having her back so ostentatiously really bought back the peak workplace drama vibe of this whole mess. Love it!

    Did anyone see her red carpet interview clip? “Yes, I think it’s very inspiring to see a woman push back and say no and question everything … on and off camera.” !!!!!

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:13 am

      Yeah I notice that too – they way the other cast treated/greeted Florence was telling, esp as it seemed they were cooler to Wilde and Styles.

  10. Normades says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:11 am

    That picture of her in the boat is stunning.
    Wow, Florence really took no prisoners. Cringing so hard for OW in that ovation video. Everyone is clearly team Flo.

  11. MellyMel says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:11 am

    God, I love this so much! Also that purple Valentino? Perfection…no notes!

  12. CidySmiley says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:14 am

    She really came with the right energy and left the a-holes looking like a-holes. The purple piece with the spritz!? Chris Pine and Nick Kroll taking glamor shots!? I mean *chef kiss* perfect.

    Also have you guys seen all the press with Styles and Pine? Where Pine looks in pain to be seated with Harry whose answers to questions are just nonsense. “The best thing about acting is that it doesn’t feel like acting” what.

    • TheOriginalMia says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:21 am

      Chris gave a class in keeping a blank expression, but you could tell every time he thought wtf is this idiot saying.

    • Gruey says:
      September 6, 2022 at 2:55 pm

      Kroll is interesting. He’s obviously SNL and Portlandia connected. So wonder what he thinks of Wilde through the lens of those connections.

      Would LOVE to get the entire sordid history of Wilde and all these people (including Sudeikis) over mocktails and enchiladas. Who slept with who. Who lusted after who but was turned down. Who screwed who over professionally. Now that is a big network with a LOT of tea.

  13. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I had to golf clap Florence’s entire “No F#kes to Give” vibe. She did not care. Which was great. But it got better when it became clear the rest of cast was firmly in her corner. That’s gotta sting. I’m sure Olivia’s jaw aches from all the fake grinning she was doing. She f#cked around and found out.

  14. girl_ninja says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I LOVED the skip and pose she did for Chris Pine while he pretended to be one of the press photogs. The way Florence greeted everyone and was admiring them and complementing them on how good they looked. It was nice to see them all loving up on each other.

  15. Michael says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:18 am

    Florence Pugh is coming out of all of this smelling like a rose and Chris Pine is showing why he may be the Best Chris again. I feel for all the other actors and behind the scenes people caught up in this drama even though they had nothing to do with it. Not even gonna talk about the “spit” incident.

  16. Georgina Glass says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:23 am

    It was so deliciously delightful watching Miss Flo laugh and engage with Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine but actively ignore Olivia Wilde AND Harry Styles, too. I wonder if HS is just collateral damage from being OW’s significant other or if something went down between him and Florence, too? Also, HS painfully and deliberately ignoring OW even though it seemed like at times she was trying to catch his eye. If they are still together, I understand not wanting to feed into any more gossip than necessary, but FFS she is the director of the movie you’re in, you couldn’t smile together for ONE photo? And I say this as a HUGE HS fan. Actually, it’s rather sad OW could’ve get a photo of her and the two stars all together. Welp. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

  17. Kate says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:25 am

    I get it! Olivia has totally fucked up! But….have you ever seen an actress not do publicity or promotion for an unprofessional male director’s film? Have you ever seen an actor share the videos of a male director calling out lies? Have male directors never acted unprofessionally or lied? Why are we still a society that loves a witch-hunt? Shall we burn Olivia at the stake? Sure feels like that’s what everyone would love to do.

    Reply
    • Naya says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:29 am

      What an interesting take . Food for thought 🤔

    • girl_ninja says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:32 am

      I get you and I think you’re right. But it’s like you said OW really fucked up. And there may be more that Florence went through that is cause for her decision not to do press for this film. The double standard is there but it doesn’t mean that OW shouldn’t be called out.

    • CC says:
      September 6, 2022 at 8:43 am

      In theory I agree with you, but the particulars of this case are so self-inflicted by Wilde. It’s like if Wilde’s Variety cover article including details about her “Proud witch” tattoo, reading from her spell book, and playing the journalist video her coven recorded of their last broom ride. Two weeks later she’s trying to roll her eyes and say, “can we let go of this witch narrative?”

    • Jo says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:02 am

      When a female director misbehaves, she’s a “mean girl”, a b&tch. When a make director f8cks up, there’s a “feud”.

    • Dutch says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Cameron Diaz refused to promote Ridley Scott’s movie The Counselor and as far back as the 80s Pheobe Cates refused to promote one of her films because producers used stand ins for nude scenes she refused to perform. A quick search produces lists of actors and actresses who refused to promote projects for one reason or another. The video question is a tad absurd. Having a video camera in your pocket is a relatively recent technology compared to the history of film. James Cameron is known to be tough to work with, as is David Fincher. Tippi Hedren lodged all kinds of allegations against Alfred Hitchcock during the filming of The Birds. So none of what is going on with Wilde is terribly unique, this case is amplified because of social media and Wilde’s own inability to stop digging once she’s realized she in a deep hole.

      Reply
      • tealily says:
        September 7, 2022 at 11:53 am

        This is totally true. I also think we are being harder on Olivia because she’s a woman. I also think we expected more of her because she’s a woman. She, of all people, knows not to pull this sh-t and has said as much in her press.

    • ML says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:13 am

      @Kate, like Girl_Ninja and CC, I believe that you have a decent point: OW is facing far more consequences for her behavior than a male director would. On the other hand, just the bits we know aren’t good and given the reaction of the rest of the cast, they feel FP deserved their support. No one should have to deal with a nasty boss no matter what the boss’s gender is.

    • Ella says:
      September 6, 2022 at 10:41 am

      Nope. She doesn’t get to play the “witch hunt” card. She aggressively courted an abuser to be in her film, publicly lied about firing him, threw her female co-star under the bus and slept with her male co-star. And yes, the misconduct of male power-players in Hollywood is also routinely called out now. Where have you been for the past decade? Holding Wilde accountable is in no-way equivalent to “burning at the stake,” and trying to spin the bad press as a witch-hunt honestly make me wonder if her PR team is working overtime.

    • milliemollie says:
      September 6, 2022 at 12:09 pm

      Nothing about what is happening to OW is a witch-hunt. She’s not an innocent victim, and she’s just getting called out for her lies. There are no consequences for her. Her film will still be released and it still had a premiere in Venice. She’s not “cancelled” in any way.

      • TheOriginalMia says:
        September 6, 2022 at 2:22 pm

        Yeah, I’m not seeing any consequences to her actions. Her movie is premiering in Venice. She’s on the cover of Vanity Fair. People are just gossiping about her and calling out her unprofessionalism and attitude. She’ll be fine.

    • Concern Fae says:
      September 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm

      I said this in the other thread. Olivia has maintained “actress” mode publicity on both her films. Glamour photo shoots in magazines, the jet setting rock star boyfriend affair, the tempestuous custody battle… if she hadn’t fed all of these, there wouldn’t be the energy for the bubble to burst.

      Does this suck? Yes. Is there a huge dose of misogyny involved? Of course. But she’s playing a very high level fame game, and when your movie sucks, and you lie about someone being fired, and you’re in a custody battle, and having a very public affair with a younger rock star who you may or may not have cheated on the father of your children with, while he was your employee… Sigh. Plus she’s got two groups lined up against her, Harry Styles fans and the flying monkeys who rush to the defense of abusive men. Does she deserve this? No. But there is a lot going on here.

  18. Peach says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I really liked Nick Kroll before as a brilliant comedian and all-around cool guy…but now I just love him.

  19. Lola says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Olivia’s face as she’s clapping! Body language. She is not happy!

  20. FC says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Flo didn’t speak to Olivia or Harry, Harry didn’t speak to Olivia or Flo, Olivia didn’t speak to Harry or Flo, Nick Kroll spoke to everybody, and Chris Pine spoke to no one.

  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:39 am

    I love this standing ovation, but I gotta run, “BYE! Kiss kiss “

  22. Lorelei says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Olivia really shot herself in the foot with “Miss Flo.” Because it stuck, and I think people will be using it to refer to Florence for a loooong time.

    And now every time anyone says or hears it, it will be a reminder of all of this drama and what a ginormous b!tch Olivia was (and anyone who doesn’t get it will have the feud and Olivia’s behavior explained to them). It will haunt Olivia forever. 🥰

    • lucy2 says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:47 am

      I agree, it was so patronizing on Olivia’s part, and Florence is going to claim it and run with it. It’s a silent dig at Olivia each time.

      • Kebbie says:
        September 6, 2022 at 2:55 pm

        Yep. This is Florence’s personal “nasty woman.” And every time she’s referred to as Miss Flo, you remember Olivia masqueraded as this feminist powerhouse but behind the scenes she was more of a pick-me cool girl.

  23. Regal Beagle says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Gemma Chan was by far the best dressed. She oozes beauty and grace – she’s the whole package – a real movie star! Sydney’s dress was also beautiful, but it would have been fantastic in another color. Olivia’s dress was just too much although it would work when it’s foggy in Venice. While Florence has the youth for her outfit – sadly, she does not have the height or figure to pull it off. The only good thing I’ll say is the neckline suits her. Harry looks like he’s pimping in the 70s; Chris looks like he’s about to play Bill Nye the Science Guy and Nick looks like he’s Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer.

    • FhMom says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:59 am

      This is a perfect summation. As a short person, I know what to avoid. Florence’s purple aperitif outfit isn’t that horrible, but the bodysuit/gown is all shades of wrong. Perhaps the point is we should be able to wear what we want, but Valentino should have known better.

      • Julia K says:
        September 6, 2022 at 2:21 pm

        Someone is finally on my fashion wavelength! Florence should have received more advice about that black creation that wore her on the red carpet. Valentino did her no favors. Agree with @regal beagle as well. She does not have the body build to pull this off. The purple outfit is ok and looks like she’s having fun in it, so ok.

  24. Michael says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:16 am

    I already know what the Olivia PR spin will be on this but I wonder when it will begin?

  25. CC says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:24 am

    I wonder why Kiki Layne wasn’t at the premiere. Maybe her role in the movie is too minor. Or maybe she’s busy filming “The Old Guard 2: Slighter Older Guard.” I would’ve liked to see her reactions, but she’s probably smart to distance herself.

  26. Veronica S. says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:46 am

    I wish the lining on the dress was different (the romper/cloth diaper look feels outdated now, doesn’t it?), but otherwise she looked quite lovely in photos. She clearly was having fun pulling that trailing hem along, and her stylist was enjoying photographing it.

    Everybody here gets my vote 10/10 for peak celebrity drama. I felt well fed yesterday. Watching the blow by blow of Florence Pugh’s arrival to the drama of the showing to Chris Pine’s astral projection to Potential Spitting Gate 2022, I haven’t followed the news this closely since the election. Good job everyone!

  27. lucy2 says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:51 am

    The purple is super cute and flattering on her. The red carpet gown isn’t my favorite, but it’s fun, and she’s clearly showing she’s having a good time with certain people.

  28. Valentina says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I’m sorry, but i can’t help by thinking that she’s so unprofessional, particularly by leaving at the end like that. I’m not excusing what Olivia did, however, Florence behaved like a petty teenager yesterday.

    Reply
    • Regal Beagle says:
      September 6, 2022 at 9:56 am

      I agree Valentina. I’m not a fan of “Miss Flo” right now. Everyone go ahead and pile on OW, but I think there’s waaaayyyy more to the story here.

    • whatever says:
      September 6, 2022 at 10:51 am

      I agree. I think leaving a room while people are applauding you is disrespectful, spoiled brat behavior.

  29. Bookie says:
    September 6, 2022 at 10:17 am

    When did Nick Kroll get so HOT!?!

  30. Case says:
    September 6, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I wish her dress closed in the front. Otherwise, love it. Very glamorous.

    Regardless of her feelings about the film and her coworkers, however, you don’t leave while people are still applauding.

  31. K says:
    September 6, 2022 at 10:33 am

    If Olivia thought getting served by JS was bad….

  32. Sof says:
    September 6, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    The purple outfit is perfection, her attitude, her hair, her walk, the drink… Miss Flo has arrived!
    Now, I can’t believe the black gown is a Valentino, that shiny frabric looks so cheap! And the shoes? Why? It photographed great on the boat, not so much on the carpet.
    This has been a fun event, there’s drama and it seems like all the actors are on some kind of joke, except Olivia and Harry, obviously.

  33. Trish B says:
    September 6, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    Florence posted pics from the RC on her Instagram feed. She brought her grandmother and the pics of them are adorable. Her post talked about her love and admiration for her grandma and it’s so sweet. Also a wonderful deflection from the OW mess. Well played, Miss Flo.

  34. Aly says:
    September 6, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Chris Pine taking pics of Florence was by far the best moment of that cursed movie premiere lol. Both of them deserve to star in a better movie together. I feel like their press tour together would be hilarious.

    • sunny says:
      September 6, 2022 at 1:31 pm

      They were in a movie together about the life of Robert Bruce a few years ago.

    • Fortuona says:
      September 6, 2022 at 2:01 pm

      She was his May Queen in the Robert the Bruce movie Outlaw King

      Alas, we are but king and queen of the May! – Queen Elizabeth de Burgh of Scots

      So it was those two and ATJ as Black Douglas (shouting what is my fing name )

      Flo was 20 at the time

  35. Marla Hooch says:
    September 6, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    The red carpet look isn’t something I would normally like but you can tell she is FEELING HERSELF IN IT and it makes me love it so much.

  36. Julia K says:
    September 6, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    A few days ago when I heard the “Miss Flo” conversation, I thought it was a joke, a double entendre. Back in the day, dorm room speak for monthly cycle was “Miss Flo”. Is this not a thing now? Was she really just referring to Florence? Or quite possibly I’m showing my age.

    • Kebbie says:
      September 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm

      She was just referring to Florence. Her nickname is Flo. A lot of her friends and co-stars call her that. Olivia adding the “Miss” part in the tone she did on the video just added a level of condescension and derision.

      I’ve heard “Aunt Flo is coming to town” to mean you’re getting your period, but I’ve never heard it said earnestly. It is a bit of an antiquated euphemism, so I’ve heard it more said like a joke to mock the euphemism itself. Now people just say they’re getting their period outright, no need to disguise it!

  37. Gem says:
    September 6, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    Chris Pine continues to be the best Chris.

  38. Christine says:
    September 6, 2022 at 3:57 pm

    I’m really starting to believe Florence went to WB and told them she wasn’t going to promote this movie for xyz reasons and they’re allowing her to do so because duh, she’s going to make them way more money than Olivia ever will.

  39. Juliet says:
    September 6, 2022 at 8:16 pm

    I would sell my soul for her premiere shoes, holy shit. 😈

  40. Bread and Circuses says:
    September 7, 2022 at 12:20 am

    Both of Florence’s outfits were flawless and gorgeous.

    I have my opinions on the drama, but I will say the director and cast all looked absolutely fabulous on the red carpet.

