Florence Pugh wore Valentino in Venice, kept away from Olivia Wilde completely

On Monday, Don’t Worry Darling had its big world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Florence Pugh’s people told the studio that she would not participate in the press conference ahead of the premiere but she would walk the carpet. What ended up happening was that Miss Flo arrived in Venice at the same time as the DWD presser. Florence wore a cute little purple Valentino ensemble and carried a spritzer. Miss Flo telegraphing: I’m doing my job and nothing more and I’m unbothered.

Perfect, no notes. Then Florence turned up at the premiere wearing an amazing Valentino bodysuit/gown and, in a perfect twist, the whole DWD cast had her back. Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll were all hyping her on the red carpet, hugging her and making sure everyone saw that they were Team Miss Flo. Chris Pine had a disposable camera and he was taking beauty shots of her on the carpet too.

As for the actual premiere and what critics are saying – critically, this film is not being well-received, but critics are saying that Florence is the best part. The Venice audience gave the cast a four-minute ovation, during which Florence refused to make eye contact with Olivia Wilde. Then, according to Variety, Florence left the venue three minutes into the ovation and the rest of the cast followed her.

Oh, and Florence’s stylist posted some behind-the-scenes videos and photos and she wrote “Miss Flo”. The way Pugh executed this day was absolutely perfect.

Florence Pugh refuses to make eye contact with Olivia Wilde during the 4-minute #Venezia79 standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling. pic.twitter.com/Xi6lJyZHbj — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 5, 2022

i just know florence pugh and chris pine have the the best gossip sessions pic.twitter.com/820CwZdEbW — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) September 5, 2022