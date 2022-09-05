Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine & Harry Styles are in Venice, Florence Pugh will arrive late

Here are photos of Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Harry Styles arriving separately in Venice on Sunday. They’re in town for the film festival’s premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, which happens later today. We’ll have premiere photos tomorrow, trust! I cannot wait to see the body language, staging and group shots from the premiere. My guess is that Chris Pine will be tasked with being a buffer between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde. While Olivia, Chris and Harry are obviously going to do media at the Venice Film Festival, it turns out that Florence is opting out completely. Previously, immediately following the “Miss Flo” video (which Olivia sent Shia LaBeouf), we heard that Florence would be “severely limiting her press” for DWD, although she would fulfill her obligations and attend the Venice premiere. Well, that’s still the plan although Florence is now not going to do any media whatsoever in Venice.
Although Florence Pugh will be attending the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the star is limiting her promotional activities at the festival.
After arriving in Venice by private jet, Pugh will attend Monday’s red carpet premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” However, the actress will not be participating in the press conference for the film, which is set to take place earlier that same day. Pugh’s flight arrives in Italy after the presser. The actress’ plans for Venice were confirmed to Variety by festival representatives.
Pugh leads “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside an ensemble that includes Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll and Olivia Wilde, who also directs the thriller. Wilde and Styles reportedly arrived in Venice on Sunday, one day ahead of the premiere.
The news of Pugh’s truncated festival plans comes amid reports that the actress will be limiting her promotional activities for the thriller. The actress has stayed quite busy recent months, filming for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” before moving to the ongoing production of “Dune: Part Two” in Budapest. With a tight schedule, Pugh will return to filming the sci-fi sequel shortly after the Venice premiere.
Again, the studio (Warner Bros) is fine with this – they produced DWD and Dune, so they’re being pretty understanding towards Florence and her priorities and their shared priorities. I honestly think the studio is being exceptionally cool about it, and I can only imagine that Florence simply said to various Warner Bros executives that “this is Olivia’s mess and it’s her responsibility to clean it up.” Is Florence grey-rocking Olivia?
Some updates from the Venice press conference:
Yep, the press was prevented from asking Olivia Wilde about Shia LaBeouf's leaked texts and videos about his departure from the film. "It's on the internet." https://t.co/vCyWMDIsS6
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 5, 2022
I love Harry’s leopard print luggage. That’s all I’ve got
Maybe Chris can stage an intervention (a relation-vention?)?
Yeah – I want !!!
I hate that Florence had to deal with such a toxic environment and I really admire how she’s handled all of this.
I hate all of this for Harry.
If we could pay half as much attention to Shia beating the women he dates and defaming his father by lying about his abuse, as to this unpleasant but comparatively trifling nonsense, that would be swell.
I was hoping that Florence would do a little press and get it out of the way. But i am pleasantly surprised how accommodating the Stduio has been to her.
True but I get where she’s coming from. Given the drama around it, she’d rather be out of it. And the studio is fine with it because so far she handled the situation well imo. That’s what I think.
Yeah, they really have been, so I tend to think there’s a lot more going on than we currently know.
@ Amie, I agree that WB has known of OW’s shenanigans all throughout shooting as there were certainly people who took issue with OW’s unprofessional behaviour. More than one person probably informed WB, and I imagine that FP wasn’t one of them. For such a young age Miss Oli could learn a thing or two about diplomacy but that ship sailed two decades ago.
I assume they want to keep her happy for the current giant-budget project (Dune), plus any future projects in the works. It’s good management for sure.
I think the studio and Florence share a mutual interest in not having her answer questions about what happened. If they wanted her there, she’d be there. They’re not accommodating or protecting a young actress. They’re protecting their own bottom line, which has the benefit of also protecting her. But don’t believe that benefit drives studio decisions.
I thought she would do some press too but the leaked “Miss Flo” video was probably the last straw. There is no way OW would’ve anticipated Florence finding out. Really no going back from there.
One video of Flo snubbing OW and the press would talk about nothing else. I agree that the studio was happy to oblige Florence.
I suspect that given all the press the studio wanted her there to show a united front for the premiere – i think the compromise to get Florence there was that she doesn’t have to interact with Olivia or do press.
The studio heads will have told everyone to make nice in public. Last thing they want is publicly feuding talent.
Plus Chris Pine looked like he was about to fall asleep at the press conference. LOL
In that outfit Olivia looks like she’s edging towards a Johnny Depp tribute act. Just add scarves.
Which could be the name of the tribute act.
The boots with badly tucked in trousers are a whole lot of what were you thinking???
This outfit, the suit pants tucked into those horrid boots is making my eyes bleed! Harry on the other hand looks great and I covet his bags/luggage in the worst way!
I can’t unsee it!
OW looks like a train wreck in this get up…..
Maybe she should have her boyfriend dress her as she looks like a whole lot of ugly with this enable.
What animal gave up its tooth so she could hang it around her neck? Ugh. That’s a whole lot of ugly going on, that tooth + those boots.
Of course it’s mostly the eyebrows, but if Olivia Wilde and a young Jack Nicholson were both wearing sunglasses, would you be able to tell them apart?
Olivia looks like Carole Middleton to me.
Those black boots with that suit and that fake ass smile plastered on her face are all kinds of assclownery.
Florence is teaching a master class is how to handle a mean girl like Olivia. She just made the story all about her absence. OW now has to answer 1000 questions about it.
Most studios would not be this accommodating. My guess is Florence has 1000 more receipts so they are letting this go.
OW and her faux feminism can shove it.
This makes me wonder if the studio knows more about whats going on than the public.
That’s a good point. I hope Florence is getting good advice behind the scenes. She’s an amazing actress and I’m so proud of her for not taking anyone’s crap but I hope they don’t try to paint her as a diva because sometimes, all people see is the headline, not the entire story.
Hot take: I know everyone hates Olivia right now, but I think Florence is coming across as pretty unprofessional..and I say this as a Florence stan (though I’ll be slating her here). She’s already not doing any press-understandable, because of Dune filming-so all she really had was Venice. They made it work for Timmy, but not her? It’s clearly PR spin as she just doesn’t want to do it.
It’s a job. Hundreds of people work on movies. And unless Olivia was abusive, sometimes you have to show up for a job you don’t like..especially when you have minimal obligations (two days in Venice). And it’s esp. unprofessional if one of the main reasons Flo is snubbing this is because of Jason Sudekis.
I’ve also seen the ‘leaked’ texts…and they look pretty damning. Yes, it’s possible it could be fake, but they have personal pics of her with her dog, etc. It doesn’t seem like her issue with Shia was that he was abusive-and again, I like Flo, but she backed Johnny Depp at one point-but more an argument with Olivia over rehersals as she had a funeral back in the UK.
TLDR: No one looks good here imo. Not Olivia…and not Florence. People really hate Olivia right now though, so I think Flo will get a pass. And at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised if Shia did sort of mislead everyone-tiny clips out of context, after all, apparently before the news about Twigs dropped….but the press would rather go after two women fighting and give Shia a ‘redemption’ arc and take him at his word.
I don’t believe any of this. And “tumblr” is not a source for “leaked texts.”
I think we’ve established already weeks ago that it wasn’t because of Jason Sudeikis at all? Olivia Wilde was the unprofessional one here.
I mean she can’t win here. Why would she do press? They involved her in this mess publicly without her contribution and there is nothing she could say that would help. At all. They have Pine and Styles to represent the film, their names are big enough. If I were her, I’d stay away from Olivia tbh. It’s not unprofessional to avoid manipulative co-workers. We should all do it whenever we can.
We need more female directors but OW comes across as someone who would want to be the only Girl Boss in the team. I would not want to work with her. She comes across as charming and overbearing at the same time. Florence is immensely talented and has a number of projects to concentrate on. You do you, Flo!
I agree with this take. Florence has always seemed a bit petulant and immature to me. This behavior is so unprofessional. I recall Monique being blackballed for not wanting to do free promo and being upfront about it. Florence hides behind her silence and will face no repercussions as her actions help tank this movie. Edited to add that I am no fan of Olivia’s or Harry’s. To our knowledge, Florence suffered no grievous harm during the filming of this movie that justifies her behavior.
What exactly should the repercussions be? What has she done? She’s not the first actor to not do press for something. Unless we’re missing some crucial information (I don’t think we do or someone would have talked about what she may have done), this isn’t her mess. Staying out of a messy work situation is not unprofessional.
If we are gonna call Florence out for unprofessionalism then that criticism should be levelled at Harry too. Sleeping with your boss is pretty unprofessional.
Also I don’t see how we how we can use feminism to defend Olivia when she literally used a condescending patriarchal phrase to describe Florence. As for Florence supporting a alleged domestic abuser, they both did. Shia was literally on video threatening his now wife years before Twigs wrote the Op. Also the difference is that Florence was 23-24 at the time, Olivia was the experienced actor director consciously hiring an actor who had been caught on camera threatening to kill his gf. I don’t think you can equate that to liking a post on SM. And olivia has a public image as a staunch feminist which is why she experiencing a fall out. While I definitely think she is being attacked more than a male director would be for being a hypocrite there is genuinely a case against for her being two faced and hypocritical.
Assuming the actors all have a piece of the backend, Florence refusing to promote the movie hurts everyone involved, not just Olivia. It seems unprofessional and petty to me.
Yes, it’s a job, but apparently either doing press was not in her contract, or she’s valuable enough to the studio that they want to keep her happy and allowed her to break her contract. The vast majority of people working on this, or any, movie do not receive a percentage of the box office and already received their full salary before the movie premieres.
You’re a Florence fan 😂😂 stop lying funny about how you are such a “fan”, but never comment on any of her posts once.
Secondly, your say Shia texts are fake, but even Olivia herself has not said that. Not to mention your ” it’s because of Jason Sudekis” 😂😂.
Funny how you are using all the bot talking points, blaming Florence and not holding Olivia accountable for her actions also trying to make Olivia the victim she is not.
FYI Gemma Chan is also in the movie and is not there, but I don’t see you calling her unprofessional.
Gemma’s there though…just look up the photo’s of the press conference and photo moment!
You mean both Florence and Olivia bosses the execs at WB agreed that Florence did not need to do any press or agreed it was best she not do any press. Thereby fulfilling her contract. See still professional
I dislike cream and white but that’s a minor issue compared to her boots. What the everloving sweaty foot nonsense are those with a summer pantsuit? There are challenging interesting fashion choices, and then there is dressing like a temperamental three year who will only wear their favorite boots with everything.
Yea, it’s still really warm in the south of Europe. She looks sweaty. Are celebrities incapable of looking up a weather report?
That lame ‘fit wouldn’t even fly in Santa Fe
Harry is incredibly extra. But so is she. He and Olivia are a match made in heaven and will soon likely be miserable together.
Miss Flo is bringing this movie more publicity than if she did participate in the pressers. Can’t buy that kind of (lack of) press. I’m enjoying this mess.
I have seen like 3 sets of photos of Olivia between airport arrival, boat arrival and press conference and that GIANT smile is glued on in every one looooool.
Eh, for the amount of nonsense things studios historically run around doing to cater to their male stars, good on Florence for seemingly going “welp no harm in asking” and getting out of press obligations for this shitshow!
When there is drama the paparazzi attention increases and I honestly cannot fault OW for not wanting to give the tabloids a shot of her looking worried or someting like that. She knows that the tabloids will want to tell stories of her and Harry being on the brink of breakup because of the situation or massively exagerate the potential consequences this drama could have for her. It is only natural that she does not want to give them the fotos that would help sell their narratives.
Olivia was appalling but Florence needs to show up and do her job. Especially after what Div said how she once supported Depp. Get out of here!
FP is maintaining her requirements made with WB for the press junket in Venice. FP is in the middle of shooting Dunes and we shouldn’t expect the filming to pause for several days for FP to conduct a lengthy trip in Venice. It’s been established and agreed upon with WB. Every day that FP isn’t on set the money is going down the drain. WB doesn’t want to lose millions of dollars solely to have FP in Venice.
Florence is doing her job. She doesn’t have to do more because you want her to or because Olivia wants her to. She only needs to do what her contract requires.
Florence is also showing us that you don’t need to deal with a toxic boss if you don’t want to and don’t need to.
“Florence is also showing us that you don’t need to deal with a toxic boss if you don’t want to and don’t need to.”
*ding ding ding!!!* Exactly! I’m truly not getting this “do your job” talk—THIS is what sounds petulant, to me. Why scoff at someone successfully fighting /negotiating/asking for the possibility to maintain their boundaries? We all have non-negotiables at work; lines we won’t accept being pushed to cross; I can’t fault someone defending theirs.
I don’t know how actor contracts work, but I also think it’s pretty naive to think that she’s going against the studio and saying “f!#k it and f&$k WB!!” and there’s absolutely nothing the studio can do to just make her do interviews (and is stomping around because of hurt feelings, and all execs are just placating her like a tantruming child). As many have pointed out already; they’ve likely weighed the cost/benefits of Florence giving much more telling interviews if they pulled the contract card and forced her to do them, and decided it’s not worth it. I’m gonna assume WB wants the option of working with Florence again after Dune, if she’s not already contracted for X more films with them, so I’m guessing WB was the one to say “f&#k it” and let her pull out of pretty minor and—at this point in all the drama—ineffective promo.
Even if all interviewers were banned bringing up Olivia, Harry, and Shia, would Florence saying the usual pabulum of “such an interesting script” and “really identified with the character” etc etc etc be believed by anyone? Would it convince people, even her fans, to watch DWD if they weren’t already going to?
If I was a studio exec wanting to minimize more negative drama around this movie, these, at best airy and at worst, damaging, interviews would be the first negotiating chip I’d offer.
You mean both Florence and Olivia bosses the execs at WB agreed that Florence did not need to do any press or agreed it was best she not do any press. Thereby fulfilling her contract. See still professional
OW doing the most with that s**t-eating grin plastered all over her face in every pap shot. She is such an a**hole.
Another take is they just don’t need Flo to be there so don’t care that’s she’s not showing up. The cast that do show up are enough.
Yeah, when it come to Hollywood, if the studio’s happy, that’s what matters.
The film is actually getting more publicity out of Florence not doing the press conference than if she were there. Nothing I’ve seen so far suggests that the movie is actually good, so getting people curious about it is probably a wiser marketing move.
There will probably be a reevaluation of the film’s quality in ten years or so.
Olivia got caught being duplicitous likely because she was raised by a bunch of rich people who taught her to be that way, and it works for most directors. I have to hand it to her, she handled that question really well. And she seems unbothered by all the shit she either consciously or unconsidered created for this film. Ever since she said she based Chris Pines character on Jordan Peterson I’ve been hooked. Will defs see this movie.
This situation makes me rethink the whole ‘ I have no idea why they tracked me down at comic con to serve me, I’ve always been cooperative.’
Yup!! OW is not a woman if character. She has proven to be anything but.
Yeah theres something about Sudekis and then Shia both going absolutely nuclear on her that makes me so curious about how she handles conflict (away from the cameras)!
FKA Twigs can certainly tell you how Shia LeBoeuf handles conflict 🙄
Are we really bypassing the fact that Shia is an abuser? And that he released a private convo between him and OW while on a cleaning the slate tour where he admitted lying about his dad in’ order to have a better film and the people’s sympathy? OW is no Saint but as far as we know she did not abuse anyone and line any director had to manage people’s egos and agendas. We don’t know what went down with FP.
My guess is they are probably all on board with her staying away. If she shows up for sure the conversation is about their conflict and not the movie. And if she is asked questions and refuses to get involved in the fray, it makes it worse. I suspect everyone thought this was for the best. The focus is supposed to be on the movie.
I hate pile-ons. Everybody is being unprofessional here: OW for wanting to hire a known abuser (even before the FKA Twigs matter, we knew he was a horrible person); SLB for, well basically everything he’s done including releasing a private convo and lying about his father who apparently was a great dad just to get sympathy for his autobiographical film; FP for not showing up and letting the world know that there were differences between her and OW; and the public, only too happy to throw two women against each other and choosing teams.
For all we know OW may have had a reason to be upset at FP. We just don’t know. And please stop bringing up the affair. No one knows how it went down and as long as there is no abuse, it really is between her, Sudeikis and Styles.
Florence is not “not showing up and letting the world know that there were differences between her and OW.” She has negotiated a deal with her studio, which is responsible for both DWD and Dune, to balance between promoting one film and shooting the other. And given the utter narcissism that OW has demonstrated throughout all of this, I think that if OW had a reason to be upset at FP, we’d know about it.
FP is at Cannes earlier than expected apparently so there it is. Lots of speculation on this. Or did you see the contracts she signed with WB? It’s so weird to see how everyone is talking about stuff no one knows about.
Huh? Cannes was in May. Dune is shooting now. FP arrived in Venice this morning, at the same time as the DWD presser was going on. And no, no one knows what has been agreed so we’re all just saying what is most likely. And what is most plausible to me, is that WB was happy for Florence to do no press here and get back to shooting Dune (because actors do not piss off their studios, generally), and that there is no reason for OW to be upset at FP.
The people dragging Florence because she isn’t doing press are really something. It’s always part of the actor’s contract but there must have been a renegotiation with Warners and it worked out in her favor. Either she promised to do more for Dune when the time comes or she has another offer from that studio and they want to keep her happy. I imagine the studio feels that this movie isn’t going to be a hit and they aren’t pushing to spend money on in-person promotion. Venice was decided a long time ago but you’ll notice it’s only 3 people from a large cast that showed up, at least for the press conference.
Regardless, I love all the “she has a job, she needs to do it” people. Way to empathize and back up a women who is standing her ground for what seems to be very good reasons.
RME. I like Florence, but I maintain the ‘poor Flo didn’t want to work with an abuser narrative’ is kind of dumb considering a) she openly liked a bunch of pro Johnny Depp posts to the point she was in Buzzfeeds article about people who like Johnny Depp and b) actors sign on to do press, it’s part of their job, and if she wasn’t a young yt actress she would be getting criticized for it and c) that doesn’t seem like it was the main issue between her and Olivia. Actors get paid a shit ton of money, skipping out on promotional work-unless they have mental health issues or someone was abusive-just because they don’t like their co-worker is kind of petty and immature.
@Div
WB who should have the most problem with it doesn’t, that says it all.
Olivia hired Shia in the first place with his background of abuse and animal killing.
“b) actors sign on to do press, it’s part of their job,”
And as pointed out elsewhere, if it were in her contract she’d be doing the press, even if were just Zoom and phone calls.
Since she’s not even doing that, it’s not part of her contract. It may have been and got renegotiated, I have no idea.
As she’s had no problems promoting other projects, it seems to be something very specific to DWD, not that she’s some petulant brat.
Criticising her behaviour while outright criticising Olivia for being horrible means you support abusers or something.
You like her but you are only concerned with her social media posts not with Wilde literally backstabbing Pugh to get a known abuser to stay on a film set? Some of you bend over backwards to equate clicking like to actually hiring abusers….
And further to that it was well known that Shia has a history of being very problematic with his leading ladies, see Mia Wasokowski. Why would a supposed feminist hire someone like that to act against a very young actress?
Cloe but how did she backstab FP? She seemed annoyed with her which could be an absolutely legitimate feeling. Also why so selective with the recording? Because she is clearly mediating between the two (she says that both Shia and Florence have a point). Yes Shia is an abuser but we do not have any evidence that he was abusive on this film set and so accusing OW of ignoring abuse is misogynist and absolutely unfair.
I would also like to add that we do not know if she was even the one who wanted to hire Shia or if that was the studio. For the film The Power of the Dog the studio stipulated that it would only be greenlit if Benedikt Cumberbatch was in it. I remember that before DWD Shia was on a pretty successful redemption arc. I would absolutely not put it past WB to insist that Shia should be the lead.
I read on another site the reason why Shia Labeouf left DWD is because Florence would not agree to have actual intercourse on film or in rehearsal with him.
According to this other blog, if a film calls for love scenes part of Shia’s “process” of getting into character is to try and coerce his female costar into a sexual relationship either behind the scenes or in front of the camera.
IF true, I can completely understand why Florence did not feel safe around him. And IF true, it’s disgusting of Olivia to attempt to “woo” him back with that video.
I feel like this isn’t much of a stretch to believe in considering Shia openly bragged about killing stray dogs to get into character for “The Tax Collector”. Mia Wasikowska also begged her management to get her out of doing the film “Lawless” because Labeouf frightened her with his drinking binges.
Thank you. This is the reason why I am not on board with OW. Because she went on – either because the studios made her or because she wanted to – hire an abuser to film intimate scenes with a young actress. However, we don’t know what happened after this convo and she may very well have changed her mind when the FKA Twigs story hit the fan. We don’t know and I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. For all we know, FP was also happy to work with Shia LB. THEN something happened and the truth of the matter is that we don’t know what. It’s just speculation, even the theories you relate here.
You know what? Shia is an absolute crap stain enough to not be making stuff up like this. Why the heck would Olivia allow him to have intercourse on film or in rehearsals? Think! He talked about having real sex on film for an older movie. Stop mixing stuff up –
this is serious.
Olivia looks ridiculous. So does Harry, but that’s his schtick. Chris P looks good. Could be I’ve missed seeing his face without the beard. I thought I saw Gemma was present as well.
As for Florence, she obviously has the studio’s support so what’s the point in calling her unprofessional. They’ve given her permission to do as little promotion for this film as possible. It’s not as if they had her scheduled and she blew them off. And the studio is also protecting Olivia. The press can’t ask about Shia or her relationship with Harry. What more can the studio do to help the movie out?
Absolutely this!
People:
#metoo! Speak your truth! Report your abuse, domestic or workplace! We support you!
Also people:
Not like THAT. How unprofessional not to return to work & sit alongside the person who abused you, lied to you, lied to people about you!
Come ON.
Thank you!! There’s a lot of picking and choosing who gets to stand up for themselves and who should shut up and do their job.
But how do you know that OW abused her or lied to her? I find it really gross to accuse another woman of abuse or enabling abuse because you do not like her.
It almost is as if OW being openly feminist is making her a bigger target because people automatically assume that she must be a hypocrate and phony.
If FP came out and said OW enabled abuse then I will absolutely change my mind but until there is any actual evidence OW should be getting the benefit of the doubt. It is absolutely crazy that people would rather believe that OW is an enablind devil than that FP can maybe be a little bit bratty sometimes. Also remember the sainthood you’re all bestowing on FP for when she is no longer the shiny new thing and she is in the backlash phase of her career at least be kinder to her then.
Here are two direct quotes from the Aug 24 Variety story:
“But in 2020, as production was just starting, Wilde made the decision to fire LaBeouf. The studio cited a scheduling conflict. Now, for the first time, Wilde speaks about the situation: “I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”
And “A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior,” Wilde says. “I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported.”
Now, that may not be abuse, but it sure as hell sounds like gaslighting.
How does that sound like gaslighting? Where is the actual evidence that the work environement was not safe? FP has not said anything about not feeling safe. We do not know what the issues between FP and OW are. They could simply not have gotten along but that does not mean that OW did not try her best to make FP feel safe and good. Even now OW is making an effort while FP is pettily letting herself get photographed dringking while the press conferernce is going on. FP could have stayed inside. Those photos and OW’s efforts are actual facts…
If OW’s actual priority was ensuring that her lead actress in a very sexually explicit film was protected, she wouldn’t have urged an extremely sketchy lead actor (who had been credibly accused at the time of casting) to come back to the project, as we know she did and was captured on video. And then she lied about it (or at least let a lie be included, in a cover story about her in the major trade publication in her industry). This isn’t rocket science.
Isn’t the leaked video enough evidence that she was not only lying about firing Shia, even worse, she was begging him to stay and making reference to Florence in a grotesque way? Really? Talking like that to the woman she was “protecting”? Good saves me from saviors like that who would throw me to abusers at the moment I’d turn back
People are trying to connect Florence Pugh’s opinions about Johnny Depp to this situation as if the two things are in anyway related. Do I find it disappointing that a young woman whom I believe is very talented supports Depp? Yes. Do I believe that having a problematic opinion about abuse somehow inoculates a person from being a victim of abuse? No, of course not. It’s honestly the same “perfect victim” fallacy that painted Amber Heard.
Also, why are people acting like Pugh took a sacred blood oath to the production of “Don’t Worry, Darling?”
What evidence is there that Pugh was abused? Don’t make things up to suit your argument. Olivia is wrong period. All Pugh has to do is do her job properly at Venice.
So you don’t think your boss talking about you behind your back, making derogatory comments about you, counts as abusive workplace harassment?
And there’s video to prove it?
And that’s just ONE thing wrong here.
Because I do. And obviously Florence does too.
@Pointillist
She is and WB gave the ok for her not to do press so how is she not doing her job.
( Don’t make things up to suit your argument)
Funny how you didn’t say the same thing to DIV about their comment above .
A) what you’re describing is not remotely accurate
B) Fulfilling contractual obligations doesn’t necessarily mean doing press.
While the DWD cast was participating in its press conference, Florence arrived in Venice earlier than expected looking like a rockstar:
https://twitter.com/cravemedia_/status/1566740991452647426/photo/1
She does look like a rock star (or pop star)! At least someone knows how to dress appropriately for the weather.
I clicked with such excitement to see Pine and then gasp – that hair. No no no no no!
Someone on Twitter said he was cosplaying Florence with the hair. 😂
But it’s not just the hair, did you see the clothes! Who styled him??!!?
In that blazer and pants he’s giving me “the older lady who works in the accounting dept” vibes.
I noticed Olivia didn’t call Florence Miss Flo, how kind of her. If Florence is grey rocking herself out of this mess then good for her.
We assume that Florence made the decision herself not to promote this film. The reality is it was probably down to a whole team of people from the studio to publicists who made that call. No actor would let petty differences get in the way of doing their job. And if they did, they would most certainly feel the consequences. Look at how many actors have had to smile and play nice with Harvey Weinstein in public knowing exactly what he was like?
At the end of the day this may be Olivia’s film, but it’s success is also imperative to Florence as well. No actor actively wants their film to flop.
I dont think florence make this decision to not doing any press conference by herself. She has her own pr and WB to consider in this hoopla.
This is their best method to make sure people watch the movie and not talking about the gossip because believe me gossiper will desect all her saying to attack olivia and harm the judgement for any movie awards.
I seriously can’t remember this, was Emma Watson called “unprofessional” for not promoting Little Women? I remember how awkward her castmates got when asked about her. Was there some drama too or everyone agreed that she wouldn’t be there? (which seems to be the case of Florence Pugh).
Let’s get superficial: Olivia, just because your trousers have a line on the front they don’t automatically turn into riding trousers! Why shiny black leather? I think brown boots would look ok (still don’t think those trousers should be tucked into boots).
Chris Pine looks amazing! Harry is ok.
Studios include obligatory publicity attendances in their contracts with actors and Florence is not a powerful enough actor to be able to avoid these obligations. If she isn’t attending it is because the studio has no issue with it. I also agree with those that say the studios know even more about the behind the scenes issues that aren’t being made public.
Having Florence at the press conference would have made an awkward press conference even worse. Already the festival was shutting down questions relating to her. And I felt for Gemma Chan and Chris Pine because they looked very uncomfortable.
Team Florence all the way.
Maybe when she notified the studio execs that if required to do publicity with/for Olivia that she would simply answer all questions honestly, they decided she’d be better off not doing any press. *shrug*
Cost-Benefit Analysis: If Warner Bros. is ok with shelving $90M Batgirl, they’re ok with Florence skipping media and capping her promotional activities for $20-25M DWD. It’s called limiting the damage.
Dear Chris Pine,
Please get a fresh hair cut.
Thanks
He’s trending a bit by the way. People keep saying that he needs to be rescued from the press conference!
Lol is it that bad.
Appears all the actors may need to be rescued from the movie – it’s 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. If the trend continues to be mostly rotten reviews, then the movie will be DOA.
Note: Florence is the only one getting good reviews, the rest are meh.
How twisted and f***d is OWs mind to create a whole history in which she looks as a savior to another woman from an adviser when actually she was begging to that abuser to stay in her film while snubbing the very same woman she was “protecting”?
Seriously, we all saw the video and still she doesn’t seem to care she’s been exposed
What’s wrong with her???