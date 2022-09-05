The Windsors think the Sussexes ‘need’ to constantly remind people they’re royal

Roya Nikkah at the Sunday Times did a lengthy piece about the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the “royal reaction” to everything that has been happening in recent weeks. I’m left with the distinct impression that the Windsors are obsessed with everything Meghan and Harry do, everything they say and everything they’re involved with. Instead of simply shrugging off Harry and Meghan’s charitable visit and flatly ignoring the “wayward couple,” the Windsors can’t help but telegraph their own creepy, intense interest with all things Sussex. The Windsors have to complain and explain why Harry and Meghan are bad, why they’re hurting the poor Queen, why Charles is beside himself, how William is (as always) full of rage. At some point, you’d think the Windsors would instruct their communications people to strike an ambivalent tone regarding the Sussexes. But they can’t – the Windsors know that the Sussexes sell papers, and the British media is constantly demanding their pound of flesh, so here we are.
The Sussexes are breaking the terms of the Sandringham Summit! A royal source says: “It is hard to see how what they’re doing would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.” The monarch soldiers on, but as a source who knows her well says: “She doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be — that will take its toll.”
Charles finds this all dreadfully painful: Charles’s friends say the jibes continue to be “painful” for him, particularly after spending time with Harry, Meghan and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, during the Platinum Jubilee in June, which Charles saw as a “minor act of reparation”, according to one friend, after the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. The friend says: “For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself by a couple he obviously loves and misses. That is incredibly difficult on a personal level. He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”
The Windsors genuinely thought Harry & Meghan would never speak: A royal source, who was involved in the negotiations around the couple’s departure, says the current direction of travel is frustrating: “Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavours and be happy — and that in going their own way, they might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do. But then the star power of them requires an association with the royal family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.”
No removal of titles: There is no appetite from the Queen to remove the titles conferred on the couple when they married. She has already forbidden them from using their HRH styling and the word “royal” in commercial ventures. As a well-placed source says of the family’s thinking: “You can never un-royal a royal. You can take the HRH away, you could take the ‘duke’ away, but Harry is still the son of the future king.”
The palace strategy: The Palace’s strategy is not to comment on every outburst, but to hammer home the distinction between official working members of the royal family, who represent the Queen, and the Sussexes as “private citizens”. In turn, the Sussexes continue to remind the world of their royal status. In her recent interview, Meghan mused on being a royal role model: “It’s important to be thoughtful about it because even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.” As a source who knows the Sussexes says, they “need to remind everyone they’re royal” because it carries a “higher status”.
The Sussexes are ruining the Windsor Brand! The plummeting of royal stock down under will ring alarm bells for the monarchy. There are fears the Sussexes’ antics will fuel the growing republican movement in Australia, which is expected to reappraise its status as a realm when Charles becomes King.
Meghan’s humble-brag comparison to Nelson Mandela: Meghan’s comments sent eyebrows skywards in royal circles. “The whole thing is just staggering,” said a royal source. “Nelson Mandela? Who’s next, Gandhi? There are simply no words for the delusion and tragedy of it all.”
William is not incandescent these days: The Duke of Cambridge is now acclimatised to the Sussexes’ gripes, which no longer raise his hackles as much as they once did. “He’s not really spending much time thinking about it,” says a source close to Prince William, though friends concede he does not relish the prospect of Harry’s book. The Cambridges are now happily ensconced in Adelaide Cottage, their new Windsor home.
The courtiers don’t understand the Sussexes’ strategy: Courtiers are bemused by the Sussexes’ determination to rage against the past. As Davis observed of Meghan in her article: “She has taken a hardship and turned it into content.” A source who knows the Sussexes questions why Meghan “is constantly looking back at how awful it was to briefly be a royal. What does success look like, is it a number in the bank? Is it that they’ve killed off the monarchy?” Another Palace source says: “Ultimately they are bashing the institution that has put them in the position they’re in, the longevity of that strategy is not sustainable.”
“The Palace’s strategy is not to comment on every outburst” – imagine the courtiers briefing Nikkah with that and keeping a straight face. Whenever Harry and Meghan do ANYTHING, the courtiers from every royal court run straight to the media to whine and cry. As much as the Windsors criticize and obsess over all things Sussex, surely they have to admit that Harry and Meghan have actually been quite conservative in what they’ve said so far. There was even a palpable sense of relief post-Oprah interview that Harry & Meghan didn’t get into the nitty-gritty of who said what and who was responsible for the torrent of racist abuse.
Nevermind the fact that – AGAIN – if the Windsors felt so strongly about keeping the Sussexes silenced and compliant, all the Queen would have had to do is accept the Sussexes’ offer of being half-in. It would have been that simple.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN.
“ Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavours and be happy” NOT! They hoped the exact opposite. They have to spin their actions because they were and are so deplorable. These Rota reprobates cannot tell the truth if it was in their favor and everything printed in BM is the inverse of the truth. The truth is always the reverse. They’re so vile.
didn’t they flip out about them continuing their life of service w/philanthropic endeavors as some sort of attack on TQ because service is something only certain royals are capable to doing?
Yup!! They were all up in arms when Harry countered that we can all life a life of service. By the reports of the RR’s you would have thought that Harry came to his grandmother and bitch slapped her into the 21st century…..
@ ThatsNotOkay, you are absolutely right!! They were thinking that Harry, sans Meghan and his beautiful children, would come back to Salty Island and fulfill his duties as the actual king for when Bullyiam becomes king. I honestly believe that they intended for Harry to fulfill all of the kingly duties while Bullyiam took all of the credit, on top of being the sacrificial lamb.
But I just don’t understand this. They can’t ‘un-royal’ them because even without the HRH (which Harry and Meghan both retain, they’re just not allowed to use it) or Duke title Harry is still the son of the future King and will therefore always be a Prince, yet they want to style Harry and Meghan ‘private citizens’ because they’re non-working royals? How does that work, exactly?
Are Beatrice and Eugenie considered private citizens because they’re ‘non-working royals’ or are they called, styled, considered Princesses of the British Realm?
It’s like they thought preventing the use of the HRH and Royal labels would make people lose interest in Harry and Meghan, which would be punishment enough (and also force Harry back into the fold). But now they’ve seen it wasn’t just the HRH and Royal labels so the punishment (and jealousy) continues.
There is ABSOULETLY NOTHING ELSE going on in the UK but Meghan, Meghan, Meghan and Meghan again…..LOL…Salty Island living up to it’s name!
@Yvette,
I thought that the two York Princesses are/were private citizens? Is that not true? I know that they are HRH’s but I thought they are not considered working royals because they only do an occasional bit for charity versus being full-time working royals with the required schedule.
As far as I know they don’t have offices at the palace or a dedicated p.r. team, both of which would have required funding from the Queen if they were part of the working royals. Come to think of it, I am not sure if Edward and Sophie have these things either. I know that they are full-time working royals but, I assume, anything they do just falls under The Queen’s offices.
Anyone know more detailed info on the York’s and/or Wessexs?
My understanding is that the Sussexes remain HRH but choose not to use it. There is no forbidden, that is manufactured. Ditto their not being allowed to use Royal – it is not a BRF trademark
When the Queen dies I hope to see a revival of Sussex Royal – such a beautiful brand
The Prince of Wales must either mend bridges with the Sussexes or face dealing with William alone once will has the Duchy ££££££ and therefore no longer any method to rein him in
He and doily dolly will be the end of the BRF
💯 no one in the institution actually hoped for this. And they are so dumb, they are “bewildered” about things the entire world can see.
So tired of hearing about the “poor” Queen and how worried she is about what H&M say. Is she on “tenterhooks” worrying about all the nasty, racist things constantly said by the BM about her grandson, grand-daughter-in-law and great-grandchildren? If all that was fine with her, then whatever H&M say should be fine. The ONLY thing the Windsors are truly worried about is the “growing republican movement”, and not just in Australia. The irony of saying they can’t answer and don’t explain while they are doing JUST THAT.
But the queen’s perfectly fine with Andrew. She thought his interview was great! I can’t with these people anymore.
Haha! This legit made me laugh because it’s so true.
Well said! How this is not the first thing out of every reporter’s mouth, I do not know.
Everything you said. Everything.
^^ Exactly @Equality!!! I truly wish all the Salty Isle nonces would STOP trying to hide behind the late 90s Queen! Betty surely ain’t concerned with none of what these crazed articles are claiming!
I have personal experience with a feisty 95-yr-old relative who remained strong mentally, but whose physical well-being began to suffer at that advanced age, understandably! My aunt began to fall a lot, yet she refused to acknowledge the dangers of what was happening. She remained rebellious, independent, and unwilling to face the reality of life’s walls closing in on her. She insisted upon doing things her way to the bitter end, thus she died on her own terms. I’m glad I got to spend some extended time with her in the year she died. As a result of that experience, let me tell you that in general, elders in their late 90s tend to sleep a lot when the end is near. They dream and think a lot about the events of their early lives, even if they refuse to face and adequately deal with present, ongoing realities!
So Betty is probably more worried these days about her own creature comforts, her afternoon tea, her remaining corgis or dorgis, and the sad fate of her favorite son. She likely dreams about the best of the good ol’ days with Philip, which was surely during their courtship and in the very brief early years of their marriage before the burdensome duties and stuffy restrictions of the institution took hold, and especially well before her father George VI died. Betty probably relishes the time she spent in Malta as Princess Elizabeth, the young eager-eyed wife of a dashing naval officer.
I’m sure the Queen loves her grandson Harry, and she probably tolerates Meghan. I do wonder whether her regular Zoom contact with M&H and their kiddos has been curtailed somewhat since Harry’s Invictus interview and the Jubbly visit? I certainly don’t believe a word in any of these lying, projecting, gaslighting BM tirades. 🙄
TQ is not on tenterhooks, but the rest of the family is, and that is by design. I have come to see that Meghan’s timing is once again impeccable—to put it out there that she’s not done talking means if they try to pull anything else on this upcoming trip, they are getting exposed. Firing a pubic warning shot is a much better way of getting them in line then any other method of negotiation. This makes me suspect that unpleasant things went down during the Commonwealth trip, and Meghan, by bringing up the lack of an NDA, is keeping everyone in check.
You better say it again, @equality. The Queen is so easily offended, yet she has steadfastly remained utterly silent in the face of the unrelenting abuse the BM piles onto Meghan? That’s some straight up bullshit.
lol. Seems more like the Windsors and the media are doing the most to remind everyone!
They brief on them daily and are anything but silent in response to anything the Sussex’s do. They got lucky with the covid lockdowns and for some reason seemed to feel like the Sussex’s would never talk or be public again.. shortsightedness of the BRF and their attack rats is unbelievable. Covid gave them years to get there shit together and clean up the mess they made but they chose not to and continued with a full court attack on a woman who lost her second child and while she was carrying her third child. It is unforgivable.
If the Sussexes are irrelevant why is the Fail doing a live stream of the Manchester event?
That’s the million $$$ question. I went to the comments on the Fail and said the same thing to a commenter that was like “why are you writing about them DM, you are not helping”. I said “YOU are not helping. You want the tabloids to ignore them while y’all come on here and comment incessantly nonstop? Not going to happen”. The tabloids need to quit blaming the Sussexes, the tabloids are the ones writing and obsessing about the Sussexes, not the other way round.
A livestream? Whatever happened to “We’ll be focusing on the Cambridges instead of Sussexes in future?” Did they forget about that already? Or was that uttered in a fit of pique and not really sincerely meant?
Those petulant courtiers who can’t get over that Harry and Meghan escaped their control or the Cambridges who can’t do without someone to be their whipping boy any longer.
Well @Ducheese, everyone (including yourself) who click on the DF articles or enter the Comments section, are continuing to give Harmsworth everything he wants and needs. Which means far too many people ‘aren’t helping’ to limit the BM’s Sussex obsession. They are all simply aiding and abetting the tabloid screeching, especially from DF.
The Palace clearly has no strategy. Everything they do lately is completely reactionary to the Sussex’s every movement.
Like many have stated before, if there no more land mines left to explode over what they did to Harry and Meghan, or even Harry growing up Windsor, they should have been able to move on by now. But they remain in a permanent state of fear.
Or, they are painfully aware that Harry and Meghan doing well outside the institution will make their subjects start questioning to point of the institution and the house of cards will come tumbling down. Probably why they keep trying to insist that they are nothing without the institution or that they are trying to remain tethered to the institution.
@Snuffles – your last para nails it. That’s the big fear and the thing the palace didn’t think through when they kicked them out. And now they are in a classic catch 22. As the source said “you can’t un-royal a royal” because, if you could, then the writing would be on the wall for all of them. But by the same token, tha5 means H&M have to stay royal too. Hahaha.
How we know that H&M don’t need the royals or titles to be relevant, they’re Harry and Meghan, not Prince William, not Prince Charles, not the Queen. They’ve transcended the titles and are first name level. When peggs and jeggs or Chuck and cowmilla can show anyone giving two shites about them or anything they do without using their titles, then they can say something.
The way they have managed to bungle themselves into a catch 22 is truly breathtaking. The lack of any self awareness whatsoever is exhausting.
One of the main problems is, there is no ‘Palace’. There’s at least six separate ones acting for their own self-interest and PR. Queen, queen’s courtiers and former courtiers (Young and Geidt and their personal racist axe to grind against Meghan), Charles, William, Kate/Midds, Andrew. Some would argue Queen/Charles are the same, but I think she still gets her own licks in around the courtiers and Charles.
What’s Geidt’s personal racist axe against M?
Actually, Geidt had been given the boot before Meghan arrived on the scene. Charles and Andrew joined forces against him for tightening Andrew’s purse strings, forcing him to step down as trade ambassador and advising against his friendship with Epstein. Geidt had told Charles that a speech he’d given to The Firm about his father stepping down from royal duties would direct more attention towards the Queen, not Charles readying to take over as regent. Charles got his fee-fees hurt so he and Andrew replaced Geidt with Edward Young, who we all know had it out for Meghan from the get-go.
QEII unofficially assigned Geidt to ‘keep an eye on’ Harry and Meghan, even though Geidt was official not working for her anymore. He created the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in Spring 2016 and made Harry president as a way to try to keep Harry in the fold (just a few months before Harry and Meghan met). I thought Geidt was also back as unofficial advisor to the Struggle Foundation of W&K, along with Knauf being official. There was that whole scandal of Geidt (while employed by BoJo) trying to get Carrie Johnson a position with the Foundation because of his pull with Billy Boy. I view him like Jamie Lowther-P. He’ll never go away, will always be pulling royals strings in the background.
Adding, Geidt remains an official trustee of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. With his issues with Meghan? I’m sure he pushed to have their QCT President and VP roles eliminated/removed, even though they could have continued those as private global citizens/charity supporters. But Geidt wanted Meghan (and subsequently Harry) stripped of everything.
^^ Eh, Harry worked with Geidt to create the QCT. Harry was always slated to become QCT President. And yes, the QCT was intended as a way to keep Harry in the firm by giving him something substantive to do that would also benefit the monarchy’s hold on the Commonwealth.
I don’t see Geidt as one of the bad guys of the firm. For sure, he’s a loyal royalist. But at this point, since he was stripped of his long-standing role as the Queen’s advisor and royal firm peacemaker, he has no inner circle power, and no significant role. I question whether Geidt is willing to actively work with Edward Young, who was responsible for leading the coup (as Charles’ head guy), which forced Geidt to resign in the first place! Also, I have never heard that Geidt has had anything to do with KP’s RF. I think Geidt understands Will’s f’ed-up limitations, so he probably is giving KP and RF a wide berth. You must be thinking about Simon Case or another Tory government nonce, in respect to RF.
As a consolation for Geidt’s ousting, the Queen bestowed additional honors on him, and he was assigned an executive role at QCT. The enthusiastic way Geidt greeted Meg in advance of the QCT panel discussion on Int’l Women’s Day, in early 2019, I seriously doubt he ever had any designs on or instructions to “keep an eye on the Sussexes,” for the Queen. 🤨 If anything, Geidt was at QCT to assist M&H, and I think he respects the fact that Meghan has been good for Harry. By this point, without M&H involved, I doubt the QCT will continue having much stature, reach, influence, or relevance. I bet Geidt played no role in M&H being stripped of their QCT roles. Geidt is smart enough to know how important M&H were to QCT.
I think the Queen loves Harry and perhaps she passively tolerates Meghan. I doubt she wants any harm to come to M&H, but neither is she in a position to ease the rota’s and the firm’s attacks against them. I believe Harry realizes this too.
Honestly if i were the Sussexes i would let the Windsors ‘have’ their precious Salty Island since that is the main place the Keens and Co pretend to work. They can support their UK charities in many other ways its not worth the emotional and security headache. The rest of the world is their Oyster.
For the most part they have, but I think Well Child is particularly precious to Harry and being there for those children is important to him.
If it were the place of my birth, where I had the most memories of my deceased mother, and still had family and friends then, no, I wouldn’t let them have it. The charities obviously want them to attend. I especially wouldn’t give up when PW is getting ready to invade the US.
Peggs is going to look so dumb when he’s caught raging and being the ass he is and can’t force the media in the US to not print it. Lolol gotta love it.
Harry and Meghan should not cave to the Windsor demands, to only visit the UK when the Windsors want them around. They should be free to visit friends and family, visit charities, visit his mother’s grave without his abusive older brother’s permission. And as equality writes, William is trying to make himself the PR Prince of the USA while denying Sussex Family the ability to visit the UK.
Exactly, Snuffles, equality & nota! The Windsors & their supporters should not dictate when or where the Sussexes visit the UK. They had the opportunity to do that years ago & rejected that plan. Now, the Sussexes are totally independent and are free to travel to visit friends, family and charities when it’s safe and prudent for them.
William going to the US is pure ego. As future future king he should be focusing on the UK and the commonwealth countries that haven’t left yet. Has he even visited every country in the commonwealth? Seems to me as though there are still a few in the continent of Africa that he has avoided.
There are 18 CW countries in Africa that require the care and attention of the British Royal Family. William and Kate should do another 3 week tour.
I tend to agree. England represents very unhappy memories for both Harry and Meghan, Harry has spoken about how being there makes him feel. Surely as the pair are now more globally focused, there is little need to go to England. For any visits with Eugenia or other friends, I believe all could meet up in any number of places with better climate even the Sussexs home!
But it also holds happy memories for PH and he has said that he wants to show the UK to his children.
Good point @Equality! Let me adjust my thinking. I can understand Harry wanting to share his happier memories with his kids. Perhaps, simply not doing publicized charitable work in England is the answer. The Sussexs have proven that they can go to England and leave with no one the wiser!
Wouldn’t it be funny if the Sussexs spent a month or so in England visiting friends, seeing sights, etc but no one knew knew about it until They mentioned it in interviews!
They don’t respond to every outburst while responding to every outburst — do I have that right? Nikkah is just another troll cashing in on the Sussexes. I wonder how her credibility doesn’t take a hit with this stuff. 🤷♀️
The Windsors’ and 🤡🤡🤡 obsession is total.
That’s cute you think she ever had any credibility.
LOL, I know. She gets on all the documentaries, though, so SOMEONE thinks she knows what she’s going on about.
This part! Using the frail queen angle to buttress what Meghan or Harry say about the firm or press is pathetic. And Meghan didn’t even say much about them. If the queen is supposedly too frail to hear Meghan said just existing threatens hierarchy, please tell be how she can do her job when PM are briefing her about war in Ukraine, cost of living crisis etc? Pick a lane.
Charles. How helpful was it for family relationships when the palace helped a tabloid Meghan sued months before Oprah or when they put out the bullying claims just before it? Or allegedly spoke to various biographers about Harry & Meghan to tell us meghan is the devil? Or how helpful is it to employ people from the Fail or work with Angela Levin?
As for Charles can’t speak – so hes never done interviews or books about how he didn’t love his first wife & his parents were cold/bullies? how did we know about his meeting Archie & Lili around the jubilee? Who is telling Roya about his feelings of bewilderment? The jokes write themselves.
The palace thought Meghan would be powerless to address their behaviour & so they were bold with their smearing. Now she has made clear she can speak if she wants to but has chosen not to but also has a platform, they want to act like victims.
Anyway it’s the press who are connecting the brf to everything H&M do & other royals who are being tagged into stories about H&M eg using their UK visit to promote William’s upcoming nyc trip.
I read that too fast and started imaging a building supported by a flying queen angle buttress
@ ABritGuest, brava!!!
I can’t even say how weird this is. It’s like they’re saying H&M should be grateful that they were treated like sh*t and tossed out of the RF. After all, it led to “content” and a healthy, wealthy life. And they hoped H&M would become philanthropists? What happened to only royals can live a life of service?
They have to find some way to take credit for their success, but the reality is that the Sussex’s took the lemons they were given and made lemonade with them – Beyonce style!
No one else that family would be able to do the same. NONE OF THEM.
It’s so funny because Andrew has had the same royal advantages as Harry and he’s been a failure at everything – worse than a failure.
I am just now aware of that after reading@eurydice. Both Andrew and Harry are second sons and the spare, having been born into the same advantages, yet look at the different outcomes! Why have I not realized the obvious comparisons? One of the game changers is Fergie vs Meghan. Another is empathy. Let’s throw in work ethic. Humility.
@Eurydice Ed and Sophie had the royal-adjacent advantage also and couldn’t make it as non-“working” royals.
The family plotted to exile Harry and Meghan when it became clear that they would easily outshine (and outwork) the Cambridges by far, but it’s the Sussexes who needed to remind people? And now the only way the rest of family can get any attention at all is by the media playing “will they-won’t they” when it comes to acknowledging the Windsors at every insignificant royal event (or just inventing one, if necessary)?
All the free time they have to think of excuses, and THAT is the best they can come up with.
“The values of the queen”. Now THERE is an interesting term. Why doesn’t the media do a public deep dive into those values? The queen’s shitty values leave a lot to be desired.
What the BM should be discussing — why wasn’t William invited to participate or speak at the OneYoungWorld summit? This is the audience he desperately needs to court at a major event in a country of which he is FFK. And they don’t want him.
@ Gabby, yes. They should do a deep dive into QEII’s “values”, which extend to her horses and Andrew. While they are looking into QEII’s values they should also look into the cash for access that Charles is involved with, on top of those who benefitted from his access.
As for the Windows, they have lost this battle regarding Harry and Meghan. They should be thankful that Harry and Meghan haven’t dropped every receipt that they have. As for keeping a united family silence, that’s rich coming from them and all of their “sources” leaking their feelings. They are the first ones to speak to the RR’s, perfect example of Charles’s “invitation”. My gawd, get a grip on Salty Island….Harry and Meghan are done with all of you.
* Windsors, not Windows 🤦🏻♀️
“ There is no appetite from the Queen to remove the titles conferred on the couple when they married. ”
Honestly? If I were H&M, I would give up using the titles myself. They have enough star power to style themselves “Harry and Meghan” – they don’t need those royal titles anymore (if they ever did…).
Seriously f*ck the Windsors – I would want to rid myself of anything I could related to them.
Yes – H&M can toss their own titles and just go by Mountbatten without the Windsor. Hahahaha
I think those suggesting M&H should give up their Sussex titles are simply projecting their own preferences onto M&H. In some ways, this is not unlike the useless projecting onto M&H by Salty Isle rota/ tabloids.
Meghan and Harry will not be giving up their Sussex titles gifted to them by the Queen on their wedding day. While neither Harry nor Meg need or covet the titles, Harry does have respect for some of the historical traditions of monarchy.
M&H know the titles do not define who they are, but at the same time, why should they provide any satisfaction to the hateful rota and BM by giving up their titles? They don’t officially use them exclusively, but the fact they hold the titles should still be respected.
Honestly, I think Meghan is moving in that direction already. It’s Archetypes with Meghan, not the Duchess of Sussex. It’s MEGHAN in huge letters on the cover of The Cut and “the duchess” in tiny type.
And if they renounced their titles, especially while the Queen is alive, the British media would scream from the rooftops what a slap in the face to the beloved Queen it would be. Absolutely nothing they do will appease the British media or institution, not even disappearing and going silent, because they will NEVER stop talking about them. Diana has been dead for 25 years and she’s still a hot topic. So Harry and Meghan might as well do whatever the hell they want.
“Harry and Meghan might as well do whatever the hell they want” I agree 100%. I was saying *I would want* to stop using those titles. Not even necessarily renounce them (especially before the queen passes)
To your point, they will get jumped on regardless of what they do, but that’s not why I was saying I would stop using the titles – I was saying I would want to completely separate myself from that institution for my own mental health.
Remember, the RR was very upset Meghan listed herself as “Meghan (no titles)” on the Archetypes podcast. They wanted to know who she thought she was to just be using her first name like she is Beyonce or Cher or Madonna or somebody.
Again, I’m not saying they do it to get the RR off their backs . They will hate no matter what. I would want to separate myself from the BRF as much as possible if I went through what H&M did.
Colby, there isn’t any way for H&M to separate themselves from the brf. No matter what, Harry will always be a prince. I’m wondering if someone figured out that people in the US would happily call them Prince and Princess? Princess Meghan is written on social media and there’s nothing the brf and bm can do about that. Just as Princess Di became a household name, Princess Meghan will do the same. Yes, we know she’s Princess Henry, but that won’t stop people from calling her what they want. They’ll have to learn to live with it.
I think what the goal is now is to make them destitute. I doubt they think they’ll ever get Harry back into the Firm, so they just want to destroy their credibility. This is a prime example of the “Empire” attitude. They don’t frame the issues globally. They just think they do.
@Colby: “I was saying I would want to completely separate myself from that institution for my own mental health.”
Yes, but you are not M&H. We aren’t helping them by projecting our own desires and preferences. It’s probably best if everyone would simply let M&H live their own lives w/o OTT scrutiny.
PH likely sees the titles as a gift from the grandmother he cares about. So I don’t think he will give them up, at least while she is still living. As long as nobody is having a big fit for Fergie to give up her (well-monetized) titles, they need to shut up about Meghan.
Agree totally – I’m not saying H&M should give them up to stop people from hating on them – we all know that will never happen no matter what they do – I would just personally want to separate myself from the institution as much as I could for my own peace of mind. In the same way some women go back to their maiden name after a divorce, ya know?
Equality, and let’s remember that Edward retained his HRH and Duke of Windsor title. The man who was a nazi collaborator. I assure you, if they take H&M’s titles they will have to explain how they’re worse than Edward.
The idea that the queen has any say at all in Harry and Meghan “keeping” their titles is more typical rota spin – it is neither in her power to strip them of their titles nor to grant them permission to use the titles they already have.
She can “request” that they refrain from using the titles that have already been conferred, same as with Andrew, but it would take an act of parliament to remove them completely. Even the Windsors, dumb and racist as they are, see that trying to remove the duke and duchess of Sussex titles but not the duke of Kent or duke of York titles would be a no go. And nobody can take away the fact that Harry is the son of the future king, or rewrite history so that we all forget he’s Diana’s son.
The irony is that in the totally unintended way that tyrants always create their own adversaries, the RF gave Harry exactly the tools he needed to dismantle them: The whole family relied on Harry’s star power for so long, they sent him on all of these world tours as their “charm offensive”, and now they’re somehow surprised that he has accrued so much goodwill across the world? They painted him as stupid or just a party lad, which I believe made him work even harder and he created two huge organizations before he was 30, experience that sure came in handy when he needed to find work outside of the RF. When he started a family, they hounded and threatened his wife and baby to the point where he left – for one of the largest media markets in the world. The Sussexes were supposedly considering Canada or New Zealand as part of their half in, half out proposal, but the royal leak drove them straight to California and forced them to create a business from scratch. Finally, they insisted the Sussexes avoid using their given titles, so he went by “just Harry”, which is much more accessible as a brand. Ask 100 Americans, and I doubt more than 2 could name their titles correctly, but they know exactly who Harry and Meghan are!
All of this is not to credit the royal family for Harry’s success, just to point out how their continued lack of understanding and fundamental underestimation of him and Meghan has led to the very outcome they fear.
@Equality,
You raise a point that I hadn’t thought about as far as a gift from The Queen. At any rate, and with no ill will meant, The Queen is past elderly and moving into ancient! I would think optomistically , on her part, she has five years left but, likely much less. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry chooses to divest himself and his family of the titles when she passes.
^^ Not even then will M&H need or desire to give up their titles. Once again, none of us are M&H, so it’s rather useless for us to project onto them what we think they should do, or suspect they might do. M&H are doing just fine w/o any counsel from either Sussex supporters, or Sussex haters.
Why are we still going on about them giving up the titles? Why should they give them up? I recall from the Oprah interview that they said they still would have stayed in their royal roles if they had the support and were protected. It’s the royalists who use this as a threat. Look how weird the haters got when Meghan didn’t use the title in her podcast. What exactly is them not having the title supposed to do?
I think that ridding themselves of the titles really cuts any vestige of hope that anyone (including Charles) has that they might change their minds and come back into the royal fold. I believe that it would also highlight how far removed the Sussexs’ philosophies and goals are versus that of the House of Windsor. I do understand that Harry may be unwilling to return the titles until after his Grandmother’s passes though. After that I don’t see that the Sussexs will have any “senior royals” left that they care to be associated with.
^^ Thanks for your excellent insight @L4frimaire. ITA that hate against the Sussexes has little to do with their titles. Whether they are titled or not, Harry is still a born royal, and Meghan is his princess. She would be known as Princess Henry of Wales, if she didn’t hold the Sussex title. Haters will continuously find things to complain about regardless of anything M&H do or don’t do.
@Dobie, M&H don’t need to give up their titles to prove anything, much less to make any distinctions about their beliefs vs the monarchy’s antiquated ‘philosophies.’ IMO, Harry will always wish to be civil toward the relatives who remain kind and civil toward him and Meghan.
Honestly, we don’t have any idea of everyone Harry may still be on good terms with, aside from Eugenie & Jack, and possibly the Chattos. Certainly, Harry is still in contact with some of his Spencer cousins.
All I think the Sussexes ever did was expose the clown show that the Men in Grey are running. They used Harry and attempted to use Meghan as their bread and circuses. It backfired horribly once Meghan came onto the scene.
I’m also beginning to get that intuitive feeling that Meghan’s “humble brag” is somehow strategic. I don’t know what the strategy is and the story is still cringe but there’s something about this that feels like these morons in the British media are playing right into Meghan’s hands.
IMO i think Her Wedding was a socio cultural moment in history a multicultural wedding in the highest echelons of british society. as a Black brit the royal family is on the perihery of my existence i dont take much notice but every WOC i know was sat glued to the TV to watch how this playout out. so she is right the wedding was a spectacle and with Charles giving her away it was a moment. for a few minutes we naively thought a change was upon us. boy were were proved wrong.
It was Lili bit the issue I have here with her comments is that it shows a stunning lack of humility on her end. Comments like that play right into the hands of Salt Island.
@K8erade
Your comment sounds a bit like so much gibberish. What “stunning lack of humility” are you on about? Because what has @Lili said in her comment that made you jump to your preposterous conclusion about “stunning lack of humility” on M’s part?
Meghan will NEVAH! make herself small in a vain attempt to appease her haters so she can escape “playing right into [their] hands” because thats a recipe for disastrous mental health problems.
She just made this very point on her podcast with Mariah, when they both told their worldwide audience that there were too many women out there making themselves smaller just to fit in, in a vain attempt to escape being labeled as a diva.
Meghan was literally told by those *uckers in sunken palaces that she should try to be 50% LESS of herself, so that the pathetic, worthless, good-for-nothing heirs could shine.
If an admirer back in 2019 told her what the effect of her wedding was on them and she relayed the conversation, those are just facts. What has that got to do with Meghan’s “humility” or lack thereof? If some worthless *uckers cant handle a simple fact-based utterance thats their problem, not hers.
@K8erade
Meghan and Harry’s wedding was the most watched royal wedding, ever. 1.9 Billion people tuned in. There were TV screens & Tea Parties set up in public spaces in South Africa for people to watch the ceremony, something that DID NOT happen when the Cambridges got married.
As @Lili said, it was a cultural event. It is disingenuous for Meghan to pretend otherwise to make the left-behind royals feel more comfortable. There were people watching her wedding that NEVER, EVER cared for or watched any royal event before in life. Meghan is allowed to reference the impact that her wedding had. Meghan is allowed to discuss that her wedding to Harry was a social and cultural crossroads, where the royal family had a choice on whether or not they would modernize and reflect the demographics of the Commonwealth, or remain stuck in their past.
Most of Meghan’s problems in the UK stemmed from The Firm & the Rota trying to ‘put her in her place,’ humble and humiliate her. She left the UK, she is no longer required to undercut her impact, to minimize anything about herself.
Meghan and Harry’s wedding was a BFD. It was HUGE. People celebrated. That’s not a humble brag, that is just a fact. That is not just HER truth, but THE truth.
People like to pretend like there were NO street parties around the world when the Sussexes wedded, it’s just crazy. All reporters that were tuned in from Windsor and from around the world showed street parties so, I don’t know why people continue on and on with Meghan shouldn’t have mentioned the comment. And I’ve asked here several times but no answer have I ever got but, if Meghan had said “and said to me when you got married, we were in the streets rejoicing just like we did when Jomo Kenyatta got released” would there have been such an outcry? If not, why? Was Mandela any better/greater than Jomo Kenyatta or Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkuruma, Patrice Lumumba etc etc? And if your answer to my last question is yes, I ask: why do you think he was any better/greater than the other heroes?
This is a family that believes they have a god given right to be king or queen of the United Kingdom while living in taxpayer funded palaces and wearing stolen jewels while calling this service or duty. They need to sit down about accusing others of humble bragging.
@nic919 I agree about humble bragging coming from the royal family these are people who constantly need their egos stroked so their whining and caterwauling is completely hypocritical. Meghan is better than them and I say all of this as a woman of color. It was still an unnecessary story, especially given Mandela’s struggles. It gave Salt Island just the ammo they were looking for and it feels like she blindly walked into it. It’s the type of cringe I feel when someone walks into a door. I love Meghan but it wasn’t her finest moment and clearly an error but I would avoid comparisons like that in the future if I were her. I still love her. If she wants to rise above she needs to show real humility. Not the faux humility of the BRF.
“Stunning lack of humility” .. Lol..when you’ve been driven to the brink of suicide, and you come out of it, you earn the right to be anything but humble… That said, her comment was in the context of representation and what it means for some to See her as a princess. Anyone with more than 2 brain cells can see the comment for what it was.
The Palace continued to smear Harry and Meghan after they left so why did aides expect them to remain silent? These people don’t live in the real world.
Amy Bee, why doesn’t TQ issue a statement telling the bm to back off of H&M? That’s all she would have to do. Not one member of that family has done that.
Invisible Contract.
“Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavors, and be happy”. Of course they did! That’s why they leaked their location, and cut off security and money while they were making the transition. Poor Charles, his feelings are so hurt and he’s just bewildered by it all. Please.
I still adore Meghan’s dynamic fashion choices during this last short visit as royals, so different from the intentionally neutral outfits she previously wore – the blue dress in the famous umbrella picture, the red gown matching Harry’s uniform – and this green dress. You can see from the picture of everyone walking in that Kate, dressed in red, as usual had planned to stand out amidst the drab blues of everyone else. But – here’s Meghan, in that amazing caped green dress, pulling the rug out from under her. And Harry, with a matching suit lining. You coulda had a bad b!tch, indeed.
Right, poor bewildered Charles. He just doesn’t understand why the Sussexes are even alive at this point. Why hasn’t yanking their security and leaking their whereabouts had any effect yet? Why are they alive and sartorially slaughtering the rest of us? The green cape on CW day was perfection and Meghan’s smile was so serene and a beautiful contrast to her sil’s dumb little hat and rude faces.
@ Jais, every time I see Meghan, her chic ensembles all effortlessly put together!! Even when she arrived for the polo match giving home-age to Pretty Woman was brilliantly executed!! How can we not love and covet everything she has worn????
From CW to her and Harry walking in the rain together looking lovingly into each other’s eyes!! It’s magical!!
And her Dior look at the Thanksgiving service was perfection!!! It’s no wonder that Dior is calling her their muse.
I think the impact of that green dress might have stoked K’s frostiness on that unforgettable day.
@ SURE, that day? Not the 5,342 others….🤣🤣🤣🤣
The green dress was just the frosty icing on top of her hate cake.
Sure, and what does it say about KHate that the color of a dress would just be another reason to hate Meghan?
I think it was the whole ensemble that made K green with envy. It was a MEGawatt look that eclipsed what the other royal women were wearing.
I still LOVE that green outfit anytime I see it. Epic.
That green dress gives me life every time I see those photos. The lady is a goddess!
If I were Harry, I’d never give up my birthright. He is Diana’s son, so they can never strip him of that. I don’t think they will take the Sussex title away because people will be reminded of how poorly they treated his mother, & how they took her HRH away.
Excellent point!!!
The Windsors didn’t take Diana’s HRH away, that was Diana’s petty revisionist history talking. Her own lawyer admitted she traded her HRH for more money from Charles, taking every private penny he had in exchange. Only after that, she found out Fergie had kept her HRH in her deal and Diana would have to curtsy to Fergie. Diana pitched a fit, went lying to the tabloids about the mean Windsors taking her HRH. As a result, the Queen issued new Letters Patent stating anyone who divorces out of the family loses their HRH. Diana’s divorce ended up being legally final first and Fergie lost the HRH she had kept her in pre-divorce arrangement with QEII.
Did the lawyer tell this story while Di was alive to confirm or refute?
“The Windsors didn’t take Diana’s HRH away, that was Diana’s petty revisionist history talking.”
There are a lot of reports stating that PC is the one insisting Diana to lose her HRH. We will probably never know the truth since Diana is not here with us anymore. I believe Diana over Windsors anytime. Windsors also said Harry and Meghan refused the title for Archie along with many lies they told the public through their rota rats about the Sussexes. Every lie Windsors tell seems others look villian and the strongest person in the room like this would be ever possible. The courtiers serve to and lie for the Windsor heirs, not other members.
Notasugar is correct! Diana did famously bargain away the HRH. That didn’t seem to hurt her immense popularity at all! It did require her to cutsy to others although that shouldn’t even make a difference to the Sussexs because after The Queen passes I definitely don’t think that they will be attending public or private events with the remaining family so curtsying/bowing becomes irrelevant.
Oh nos, the poor queen is on tenterhooks!! The world might learn the full story of what happened to the Sussexes! Well maybe the Firm should have treated them better 🤷♀️
Lol, the Queen isn’t on tenterhooks. If she’s anything like the 90+ year old people I know, she doesn’t give a rat’s ass about all this drama.
Yeah, if the queen didn’t care about her son molesting young women or her other son accepting bags full of money, then I don’t really care about her other concerns.
“Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavours and be happy “
This is a lie. BP/KP have been undermining them since they announced they were stepping back. Look at the Commonwealth service, the briefing against Lilibet etc.
Jewel – Define “excessive money” … include a compare and contrast of the Sussexes with the Cambridges, with QEII, with Charles and Camilla, with Andrew.
Also this trip to the UK is supporting, promoting charities.
The palaces don’t talk? They do through their mouthpieces like Roya. The title nugget blows up these online petitions to strip the Sussexes of their titles. Roya left out some important points: 1) Parliament would be the one to strip titles and the last time that was done was after World War 1, when some British nobles sided with Germany during the war; 2) striping the Sussexes’ of titles opens the door for Andrew to lose his.
Stripping the titles would also bring up the question of “special” blood. If PH could be stripped, why not ALL the rest? It would show that there is nothing superior about any of the RF. If you believe you are appointed to rule then wouldn’t you have to believe that all members of the family in succession are born to inhabit that spot?
Harry is a born prince you can take all the titles you want from him. He will still be prince Harry. That fact they can’t change.
Harry isn’t going to renounce his titles because his titles are Archie’s. He wants Archie to have what’s rightfully his and for him to make his own decision about going by the duke of Sussex or just continue to go by Archie.
I understand he doesn’t want his kids to be denied their royal status because it would be giving those evil people exactly what they want which is to pretend his his kids don’t exist.
Betty won’t and Charles won’t but William may strip the titles when he gets the throne. He will say it’s the right thing to do for the monarchy or some other malarkey. He will want to make a distinction between his kids and those of the nonworking, commercial royals who made their home in another country. Denying Archie his birthright will feel like sweet revenge. He’ll come up with some letters patent that declares titles only be passed down to those with British residency of X amount of years (whatever number Archie can’t meet).
Oh, William will turn into an absolute TYRANT towards the Sussex’s once he becomes King. He might even try to ban them from entering the country. He will 100% act a fool.
I doubt if William will. He’s too lazy for one thing. Its not like he will be king any time soon plus he’s trying to “win” America. Attacking his biracial, American citizen niece and nephew is not going to help.
Does he have that power without the approval of Parliament? My understanding is it takes Parliament to remove a title. The house of Lords would never allow such strictures to be applied to titles.
Harper
He cannot – it is down to parliament to do it and they won’t because the only timt they did it was acts of treason at the end of WW I and WW II
And that would fuck everybody else up from common Earls to Dukes .
Yes, I agree with @equality and @Fortuona – removing H&M’s titles would be a bad precedent for Parliament to set. I can only see this if the monarchy is abolished altogether.
Yes, William is a lazy waste of space but he is not lazy when it comes to his warfare against the Sussexes. He chartered an entire empty plane to stick it to them. He sets up happy family photo shoots and then pretends some peasant photographed them unknowingly to feed his image. I’m not so sure that the Queen and Charles wouldn’t have done the half-in/half-out for the Sussexes but for William’s tantrums.
Any document drafted to strip the Sussexes of their titles would be worded in a way that described their behavior as a threat to the monarchy. Burger King would come up with mumbo jumbo that frames their exit and commercial ventures as akin to treason. He would do it as an exception explicitly not applicable to the rest of the aristocracy and word it so that Parliament felt they were preserving the essence of the aristocracy by stripping them. I doubt there would be that many Parliamentarians that would stick their neck out for Harry by then. We haven’t had a vengeful king of England in a long time but there’s one on deck.
Would lili get a title also like lady Louise has
Under the existing 1917 letters patent, don’t the Sussex children automatically become HRH and Prince/Princess when Charles becomes king? Unless QEII issues another special letters patent as she did when W&K were expecting, in this case to deny that. ‘the children of any Sovereign of these Realms and the children of the sons of any such Sovereign and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales shall have and at all times hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their respective Christian names or with their other titles of honour’. If QEII or Charles don’t want that to happen, new letters patent have to happen now before QEII passes. I doubt Charles would dare strip the *automatic* HRH and titles from Sussex Family and his grandchildren once he’s king. What William will do when-and-if he’s Tyrant King is another story.
notasugarhere, but won’t that affect Peg’s children, too, if he starts issuing new letters patent?
@notasugarhere Yes, Archie & Lili get their titles immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Charles floated the idea of QEII issuing a NEW Letters Patent, that would remove the title from Archie, but QEII never issued anything and Charles couldn’t issue the LP on his own. Now, when he becomes king Archie and Lili will technically be Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet and any LP that King Charles issued would require STRIPPING the titles from the first mixed-race royals. In addition, he would have to get the new LP approved not just by the UK parliament, but also by the 14 other countries where the UK monarch is head of state.
Post the Cambridge colonial flop tour and the announcement that all seven of the Caribbean countries are looking to get rid of the UK monarch as head of state, the new targeted racist LP would most likely be a very hard sell.
Exactly. On Lili’s California birth certificate Harry was listed in the father section as HRH Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex. Despite being born in the US Harry wants his daughter to be legally recognized as royal and a successor to the throne has the right to be recognized as a blood princess.
The disingenuousness of these people, both palace and reporters makes my head spin. “Everyone thought they would go off and be financially independent, and pursue their financial independence and be happy”. Well that’s exactly what happened and the leftovers have been bitching about it ever since. Harry and Meghan want it to be known that they felt forced to leave. They are not going to pretend like they just decided to strike out on their own for no reason. Looks like the Windsors don’t understand actions have consequences for them too, not just for other people.
It’s so funny that Roya was one of the reporters running stories about how the “Palace 4” were so desperate to testify against Meghan in court but she can somehow with a straight face type quotes from a “royal source” saying that the palace is so shocked Harry and Meghan would still “feel the need to rail against the system”. LOL. Did they really think Harry and Meghan would just be ok with them allowing Jason Knauf to break his NDA to try and help the Fail take her down when he wasn’t compellef by a court to do so?
It’s like Meghan said in the Oprah interview: how can the firm expect silence from her when they still play such a large part in the attacks and lies being aimed at her on a daily basis? They should count themselves very lucky that she’s only done 2 real interviews since she left and hasn’t named names but i think The Cut interview was a very clear warning that if they keep poking at her she won’t always play nice and they’d be very wise to heed it.
@ Chelsea, well said!! Not only Meghan but Harry as well. IF Harry speaks the truth eventually it will cause irreparable damage to the Monarchy and everyone involved with having played their part in their exile, the constant lies and betrayals from not only the FK but the FFK and his horrid wife as well.
Charles will largely come out unscathed but Bullyiam, and CopyKeen will not survive such a torrent of truths. They have already angered many of the peasants on Salty Island with this “need” for a fourth home. The Lambridges are already treading on thin ice from habitual disastrous tours, TOB inability to be a statesman and the excessive expenses that they cost the taxpayers.
IF the criticisms get bad, William would IMO blame Kate for the four homes
@Chelsea – I’m glad you brought up Jason “The Knife” Knauf in this mess. He’s still manipulating and briefing against H&M for William behind the scenes. His title may be Director of the Cambridge Foundation but that’s just a cover for the real work, which is being William’s dogsbody and he will stoop to just about anything to ruin the Sussexes.
I’m pretty sure you’re aware Jason “left” late last year supposedly because his husband had an overseas job offer, or some such. In any event, just to clarify, he’s no longer the Royal Foundation CEO; as of July that’s Amanda Berry, formerly CEO of BAFTA (and I’m sure her ending up at the Foundation is a story in itself – and remember how the doc about Earthsh1t won a BAFTA award not long ago).
However, as far as JK continuing to be William’s dogsbody – chances are you’re right. As we know, also during the summer, Earthsh1t was split off from the Foundation into a standalone entity – and one of the four new trustees is none other than, our Jason. His new job/title is something like Global Leadership fellow for Conservation International (isn’t that interestingly nebulous), plus one of the other new trustees is the CEO of CI. It’s all just too cozy, no?.
The only courtier to openly side against a member of the royal family to side with a tabloid in a lawsuit about privacy relating to a letter from her father. This is unprecedented. Courtiers might have feed tabloids on the down low, but never like this. So Knauf getting a cushy appointment with Earthshot is an obvious payback for doing William’s dirty work.
And you can be sure Harry is well aware of this.
This is a ridiculous article. Meghan & Harry are chilling, living their lives in the US, and can’t breathe without a bunch of salty asses writing 10 articles on things they are doing. If they don’t care about the irrelevant Sussexes, why for the love of God do the British press and Windsors comment on everything they are doing? Ignore them like the world’s press ignores the Cambridges.
More distractions from the Queen’s increasingly fragile health.
“You can’t unroyal a royal.” Finally! Someone one got the memo. Translation to BM- hey dumbasses, stop with the stripping of titles nonsense. The peasants might want to strip us of ours too!
The BRF and the BM hate the fact that the Sussexes are financially independent and philanthropic. They need the Sussexes positive PR, which makes them resent the Sussexes even more.
Oh and Charles, while we’re on the subject of reparations…
I finally understand why everyone likes that green dress, it is because it looks amazing outside if it is windy. I am still meh about the color and the hat.
The Windsor brand has been bad for years. It’s amazing that all the complaints about “ruining” the brand are blamed on the Sussexes which is a joke. THe Sussexes cannot be blamed for Andrew’s scandals, the three out of four divorces of the Queen’s children, Charles and Camilla, the way Diana was treated, Princess Margaret’s scandals, Philip’s politically incorrect comments, and so on. It’s amazing how the royals think they did nothing wrong. And then there is the way William is turning out.
Exactly. And let’s not forget Charles’s bags-o-money scandal and his friendships with a couple of notorious sexual predators/pedophiles. That is huge but, as usual, nothing will ever come of it. It’s all been swept under the carpet along with Meghan’s *bullying* stories and William’s Norfolk Community Peen activities.
As I recall, Charles “could not understand” why Diana was unhappy when she saw him wearing Camilla’s cufflink gifts on the honeymoon. Charles thinks he can do no wrong and “does not understand’ that he is the one who is behaving badly. He tries to blame everyone else for his own choices. He never owns up to his decisions. He’s doing the same thing now with his son and daughter in law and their children.
Tessa, yes, he’s really good a playing the victim. That’s the first thing I thought of when I read that paragraph above. I just keep wondering: Did Chuck really spend any time with Archie and Lili? I know what CH keeps saying, but is this true? Does he deeply love Harry? I find that hard to believe. Prince Charles, if you love your son so much, tell the bm to back off and leave Harry, Meghan and their children alone. Show us that you deeply love Harry.
What I like about Meghan’s outfit (red pant and blouse with fabulous shoes) is that it will really show Kate copied Meghan if she goes in a head to toes red look-
The Queen used to say ” don’t let sunlight in on the magic of the monarchy” or something like that. The old don’t complain, don’t explain theory worked great for Liz.
Charles, W&K need to keep quiet and stop trying to spin everything.
People see H&M are free citizens working with foundations to do charity and good works.
People are also seeing that Charles, W&K are busy plotting, lying, covering up and general over all crummy behavior.
H&M do not need titles or connections. We the people, see them as they are…good people trying to live life on the choices and help others also.
Harry does Dianas memory proud.
Will does not, he is so bitter and angry at everything.
So sick of all this drama, the Brit tabloids need to leave Harry and Meg alone, and they in turn need to drop those titles and stop talking about the BRF! End of….
Harry and Meghan are a Duke and Duchess. I don’t see why they would have to drop the titles. I do think that there would be no satisfying some (like William and Charles) if they decide to drop those titles. It would take an act of parliament to remove titles anyway. It seems to me tht the tabs are the ones that keep on coming out with stories like Will William and Kate meet with Harry and Meghan on the next trip over? Kate supposedly the Peace Maker. The royals could have called a halt to this years ago but decided not to. Apparently.
problem is a lot of people in North America who support H&M do not get the title thing- not regarding H&M but in general, it sounds archaic and existing to maintain privileges. quite frankly, titles have been used to support classism, bias and colonialism mindset. So to some non british, insisting to wear a duke and duchess title (either the Cambridge or however else) is a funny thing. You can explain from a british perspective as I am curious to know if it is ever seen there as something that has helped or prevented inequalities.
Jill – Duchess of Sussex is Meghan’s married name. Her husband does not have a last name that could be used as a replacement or addition to her birth name. Your criticisms regarding titles are well taken. However, the hierarchic structure of British society appears to be supported by the majority of the public at present time.
Jean – might I suggest alternatives to Brit tabloid reading material, such as reuters.com?
So why does your little scenario NOT include the RF stopping leaking nasty stories to the BM? And where is your indignation at QE’s cousins and PA and Fergie who use titles for profit?
Right? Some people are so obvious.
Nah. If the royals want those titles gone so badly, they can take them ant explain why the pedophile gets to keep his.
And Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have to use their platforms to tell what the BRF did to them if the BRF hadn’t authorized their tabloids to attack Meghan with that bs about making KKKaren Cambridge cry and that bs bullying story. Until the royal family still stuck on The Island of Misfit Toys learns to shut their own gobs, you’ll just have to deal with Harry and Meghan setting the record strait.