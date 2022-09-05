“Happy Labor Day, rest up and save your voice” links

This was Abel’s first stop with two nights back to back so it’s understandable that his voice is strained and lost :/ I hope he recovers quickly, he sounds devastated
Abel looked like he was about to cry when he addressed the crowd. To make matters worse there was an adorable 5 year old cancer patient that came to see him backstage and she walked him out to the stage for his performance. Luckily she was there to meet him the night before and got to see his show and he shouted her out. If you see the video it is adorable as hell. Love him or hate him he is really good around kids and they seem to adore him
I felt so bad for Abel. He was visibly gutted that he couldn’t perform. Thanks for the tidbit about the little girl. I will have to find it.
Totally agree you can see his disappointment however the Weeknd is an epic vocalist who is now over 30, he started this tour mid July and there was at least one publicized report of his partying until 7 am in Miami in early August. All very hard on the voice.
He is a giant brand with thousands of team members and audience depending on him and he may need to learn to be more responsible with this instrument.
Also gotta say if it was a woman in his shoes who had been out partying with Dave Grutman and Drake we would not all be like “oh poor dear” RN, she would be getting skewered.
At least we know Abel doesn’t lip sync
I hope everyone has a relaxing holiday, takes a moment to appreciate the worker’s rights we have, must protect, and continue to fight for. But, if you’re escaping the heat with an indoor day, I *highly* recommend the Elvis movie on HBO Max for some well deserved laughs. It’s kitchy, hilarious, totally glosses over his predatory relationship with Priscilla, but I actually learned quite a bit that I didn’t know about him.
@ bettyrose, than you for the recommendation!! I needed one.
May you enjoy your Labor Day as well and everyone else in the CB Club too!!
Happy and safe Labor Day everyone. Fall is in the air! 48 degrees this a.m. Winter is coming.
I wish I was where you are!! It’s 91F and too hot for humans and our four legged beautiful creatures as well.
I wish I was there as well!
107 yesterday and 101 today 😜
Oh man I had the air-con on before noon! I hate it when that happens.
Mindy is gonna be the next guest on archetypes!
How exciting!!! I love her video of Spencer saying 👋 to his shadow!! I adore her!!
Library exhibit sounds so interesting. I’ve found some interesting things in books before, a small old French cafe menu in a used copy of Jane Eyre, a ticket stub to a Chicago play. I like to leave bookmarks, sometimes a postcard. Wish more people would do it. Of course with e-bks….
PS @ celebitchy, thanks for doing this today, a holiday.
May you all enjoy your Labor Day and take solace in appreciating those who came before us and those today that are fighting for the rights of workers around the world.
“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity”. Martin Luther King Jr.
But most importantly, be kind to each other, love each other and take care of yourselves. As for our magnificent writers and creators of Celebitchy, thank you for giving me a place to escape and working today, of all days, on this Labor Day!!
Yes, I echo that! Thank you CB writers for working today! And thank a union member today!