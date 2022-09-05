“Happy Labor Day, rest up and save your voice” links

This was Abel’s first stop with two nights back to back so it’s understandable that his voice is strained and lost :/ I hope he recovers quickly, he sounds devastated pic.twitter.com/ouCYnHdAXF — denji's groove (@98WKND) September 4, 2022

The Weeknd lost his voice in the middle of a show! [Seriously OMG]

Remembering Regis Philbin’s Free McDonald’s For Life card. [Dlisted]

Chris Evans looks attractive in Miami. [LaineyGossip]

Patricia Clarkson wore Alberta Ferretti in Venice. [RCFA]

Fox News called Maren Morris a “lunatic country music person.” [Jezebel]

Jodie Turner-Smith, this is not the look. [Go Fug Yourself]

A lovely piece on Serena Williams. [Gawker]

Mindy Kaling’s son Spencer says hi to his shadow. [Just Jared]

Recap of She-Hulk Episode 3. [Pajiba]

A poll about “quiet quitting,” which still makes no sense to me. [Buzzfeed]

This library exhibit is so cool! [Towleroad]

Avril Lavigne got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [Egotastic]