Prince Charles invited the Sussexes to stay with him in Scotland, they declined

Weirdly, the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on British shores was used as an opportunity for Clarence House to spread a number of stories in the media. I fully expected the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to latch onto the Sussexes’ visit to embiggen themselves (and they are), but I didn’t think we would get like five major stories about Prince Charles and his many feelings about Harry and Meghan. Clarence House even leaked the news that Prince Charles extended an invitation to the Sussexes to come and stay with him in Scotland during their visit. They turned him down?
Prince Charles has extended an open invitation to Prince Harry despite the Duchess of Sussex saying their relationship was “lost”. The couple are “always welcome” to stay with the Prince of Wales, royal sources have revealed ahead of Harry and Meghan’s trip to the UK this week.
A close friend last night described how Charles has once again tried to bring his son back into the fold.
The insider said: “He hasn’t wavered, despite the attacks, which seem to be coming with increased vigour. The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate. He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”
Back in July, the Sun reported that the Queen had personally extended an invitation to the Sussexes to visit her at Balmoral. Then a day later, Buckingham Palace courtiers sniffed at the idea that the Sussexes were invited, and sources claimed that Harry and Meghan turned down the offer anyway (which makes me suspect that the Queen did invite them, probably during the Jubbly). As for Charles and his “standing invite,” sure, whatever. It’s perfectly clear that the Sussexes fashioned a simple visit focused on their charities and causes and the Windsors are desperate to insert themselves into the Sussexes’ narrative. Which is pretty pathetic and funny. Like, how desperate is this entire family?
It seems to me that if Charles wants his son, daughter in law and grandchildren to come visit he should stop the attacks of Clarence House on Harry and Meghan. Simple. Show your commitment to your son by not trashing him and his wife.
“Staying” with Charles or the Queen muddies the Sussexes’ security demands. They know people would immediately state, “See? You should just stay with your relatives to get the security you want when you’re here. Stop complaining.” So until that’s settled, there will be no rapprochement. Give them what they need to be independent and safe, and then you’ll see how much easier relations can get.
With the Fail absolutely giddy with endangering H&M with their multiple headlines about their lack of security how can it be a surprise that they don’t want to take a side trip even further away from the mission of their trip – to visit charities. It’s like Charles can’t be bothered to fly to the US???
They’re desperate to latch themselves to Harry & Meghan’s coattails. Nope. Too bad so sad.
Charles is desperate in changing his reputation for how terribly he treated Harry and Meghan. Charles is perfectly capable of getting his ass to California to visit Harry and Meghan at their home, if he wants to make amends.
Harry and Meghans trip is an extremely tight schedule of many engagements. Hell, when Harry and Meghan landed on Saturday, he could have gone to Frogmore and popped in. Why should the Sussexes be expected to make the only efforts?
Charles, stop with your pathetic attempts of being the a loving and caring father is a distant memory. You failed, accept you are a horrible father.
Does anyone know the name of the disease that makes Chucky’s fingers balloon out of proportion and swell like they might explode any time?
I knew the man was morally unfit to become king, but now physically 🤨.
The demise of the monarchy rests right there, in this blood-injected finger-like set of tampons. No need to use Meghan as a scapegoat.
So, Meghan telling her truth is considered an “attack” of the RF. Charles and the Queen are in Scotland so why is the British Media making a big deal about the Sussex visiting them in an entirely different country. These people will NEVER STOP with the PETTY FOOLISHNESS!
It’s useless. They will attack Harry and Meghan until the end of time. Everyone’s lives are all upturned due to their existence. They need to find someone else to attack and leave Harry and Meghan alone.
I am so happy that they seem thrilled to be back to support their much loved charities without a care in the world!!
The entire folks on Salty Island can FO.
I recoiled at the word “attacks” too. H&M, like anyone else, have the right to assess people and express themselves on their experiences with them. They have been quite restrained and focused on doing their own thing. I really am learning the meaning of the expression “a hit dog will holler” by following this tale.
I understand why the jealous lazy sneaky Cambridges have attacked the Sussexes repeatedly however I really don’t get why people in the UK and in the States have this vehement hatred of them. Is it because Meghan and Harry have exposed the truth about the RF and people don’t want to believe it? What is it ????
I don’t believe it. How could the Sussexes possibly go to Balmoral when they have a very tight schedule and left two small children at home in California, who they will want to return to as soon as possible.
The invitation could have been extended after their itinerary was set and they declined because the logistics of adding a overnight or two in Scotland would have been difficult. I can totally see Charles sending a “since you are going to be over here anyway…” invitation that puts the Sussexes in a no win situation.
They are not in Scotland. If Charles made the offer, it was to gaslight the Sussexs.
From the article’s wording, I didn’t read it as Charles saying why not visit while you’re over here for your little charity stuff, but rather that it’s a standing invitation to visit him in Balmoral sometime during his annual vacation. Which is the least he can do, the very least. Truly could not do less, except possibly not even be there on the odd chance they decided to take him up on his offer one of these years.
Why on earth if there was an invitation the Sussexes stay with Charles? I would stay as far away from this deplorable piece of filth I could. He is the worst of the worst and on top of that he ie an opportunistic tool of the government and gutter press in the UK. The whole of that clan is beneath contempt .
He put Harry’s family’s lives in danger by cancelling their security so why’s is he so shocked that they refuse to play “happy family” now? It’s pathetic that he has to use this issue for PR! By his inaction and complicity with the smearing of Meghan, he played a major role in driving the Sussexes away. It’s too late for him to play in he supportive dad now. Pathetic!
Exactly!
Charles and the firm are abusers. Pure and simple. And in this attack they’re using DARVO. Classic abusive tactics- “deny, attack, and reverse the victim and offender”. That’s why he’s “so shocked” and pretending to play supportive dad you see.
It’s quite ironic- Charles and Thomas Markle are almost the exact same person underneath the surface. Both abusive narcissists.
The choice of staying at Birkhall with Charles or Balmoral where Andrew is camped is a pick your poison moment. I appreciate Charles sticking close to the Queen so she doesn’t give in to Andrew’s full court press. Anne’s looking relaxed and out of f-ks to give, rack up another event and on to the next for her.
Isn’t this discussing family business in public and a slap in the face to the Queen? Since the things they are doing are not centered in Scotland, why would it be a shock that they wouldn’t stay there?
@Equality: Exactly what you said about “discussing family business” publicly. I was just thinking, “Isn’t it a shame the BRF can’t speak to the press like they claim the Sussexes do?” These people are always saying that H & M speak to the press but, as a matter of fact, the BRF do it all the time without fail. Only they just hide behind anonymous “sources.”
This is another angle to make the Sussexes look like rude and ungrateful children to Charles. So old sweet Dad invites his kids to stay with him and they turned him down. knowing full well as long as they are smeared and attacked, they won’t play, but the unhinged population won’t get that part.
Chucks is desperate to cleanse himself of the Sainsbury store bags full of money by trying to get as close a proximity to the Sussexes and get a sprinkle of their stardust as possible. Well, sorry moneybags for titles scandalous Chuckie, it’s not going to work.
Sainsbury!! Now, now, it was Fortnum & Mason! 😉
So the great dad shows the love by letting this be known by the media Charles needs an attitude adjustment
Well, you know how it is when some folks think that performing “fatherhood” equals (or is better than) being a real father.
The irony of the Windsors constantly complaining about how the Sussexes trade on their royal connections while constantly trying to ride on the Sussexes’ coat tails is kind of hilarious, if it weren’t so pathetic. Hey, CH, the Sussexes are traveling ON BUSINESS. They do not hie off to Scotland for summer holidays, but do go on in a pitiful attempt to make Charles look magnanimous and H/M surly. 🙄
Exactly. Some people, like H&M, actually work through the summer — they don’t skip off to Scotland for weeks of leisure.
Charles is in Scotland, the Sussexes are going to Manchester, Germany then London, why the hell would they stay in Scotland.
Money bags wants attention, why would they stay with him, when his press secretary is from the dailyfail.
The BBC had a young lady on from Young World, and the old hag reporter was trying to get her to say something negative about Meghan and she would not bite, keep pushing what the conference was for helping young people and the Duchess is always helping young people.
I almost felt sorry for the hag trying to put words in the girls mouth and it ended making the reporter look like a harpy.
I couldn’t help but notice that the BBC is in lockstep with the tabloids with regards to Harry & Meghan. Makes me distrust everything they cover now.
Charles can’t stop leaking to the press. I get why Harry and Meghan have declined to stay with him. Plus, why would they, nothing has been resolved.
I assume Charles required shopping bag full of cash in exchange for a nights stay.
💯 Lizzie.
First of all, why would the Sussexes want to stay in Scotland for work in England and Germany? How does that even make sense?
Second, if I’m Meghan (or even Harry!), I literally would not feel safe staying in Chuck’s home, eating his food, watching my back for knives and my head for accidentally falling marble busts and the like. Hells no. Chuck has shown he doesn’t care about the safety of the Sussexes by stripping them of their security without notice and then publicizing their location. So why would they want to stay with him? Why would they want to help him improve his image at their expense? Can you imagine the number of “palace sources” stories and details that would be leaked if Harry and Meghan stayed in his home? Which he’s already doing by leaking they were invited and declined. IMO, he’s a POS and deserves nothing from the Sussexes but their backs.
Now why would they go stay with a man who runs to the press about everything? Did we need to know he invited them? Did we need to know they declined the invitation? The answer to both questions is NO!
Harry’s security issue could be solved if a certain future king endorsed his son getting the security he needs. Since Chuck “acts” like he’s so eager to see his son when he’s in town but again it’s only an act. He’s the reason Harry has no security to begin with so that’s not going to happen.
I don’t put anything, and I mean anything past that family. They are giving away every aspect of their route, including unarmed guards, plus fake invites, to stay with them. I smell a huge rat, I don’t want to hear see we offered them safe haven, but they refused, should something untoward happens. After fire/smoke in archies room, be on high alert, for foul play.
I’m so thankful I’m from a normal family. Jesus, the bold two facedness of this family is staggering.
I would disown every last one of them if I was Harry.
Charles has been running this dear old dad PR since the beginning of Sussexit. Before the Oprah interview, some of us thought he was possibly supporting the Sussexes behind the scenes as Charles was letting it seem that way in the press. Until Harry said what he said in the interview. Sure, Charles sent an invite, made sure to publicize that invite through sources, all while assuring the Sussexes do not get security through his RAVEC proxy EY.
IMO, even with all we know about the BRF and their messed up family…
I’d like to think that Charles, W & Harry could make some kind of peace., privately.
I don’t know about William, but I do hope Charles and Harry can make peace, and I think it’s possible. Hard to see with Wm.
Between Chuck and PrincePeggy, Chuckie is the sneakiest of the 2 and I think even Harry knows this. While Peggy is the raged-in-your-face kind of person, Chuckie on the other hand is the ‘smile in your face, turn your back and I’ll stick a knife in you’ kind of person. None of the two is trustworthy, both wish death for Meghan and the kids and Harry to crawl back to the UK a heartbroken, defeated and depressed man that they can easily manipulate. Chuck is NOT a good father/person IMVHO.
Peace privately? While they trash them publicly? Yeah right. What kind of “family” is that? Harry and Meghan should continue to stay as far away from them as possible.
This is just more of the same with Charles. He simply doesn’t prioritize his kids. He had more flexibility and access than anyone. If he wanted to see Harry and his family he could and would. But instead it’s the couple with a baby and a toddler who are supposed to be doing all the traveling.
I think Charles thinks the most of George, the direct heir.He is not a father first but part of the royal system and succession is his iMO priority.
A quick Google search suggests the quickest route from London to Balmoral takes just under seven hours one way.
Why on Earth would the Sussexes NOT want to spend their precious time on this planet traveling seven hours one way to visit the man who cut iff their security and threw them to the wolves? How can H&M BE so ungrateful?!?
Er, no. Its about 1.5 hrs flight from London to Aberdeen Airport (I have done this) and then 1.5 hrs car ride from the airport to Balmoral – its less (about 45 mins) if they use a helicopter. Not sure where you got 7 hrs one way from.
By car it would be around 7 hours
If Prince Charles wants to heal the rift between himself and Harry & Meghan, he needs to shut up and stop running to the press. The same thing with Thomas Markle. If he wants Meghan to forgive him, he must stop running off at the mouth whenever someone shoves a microphone in his face or turns up on his doorstep wanting a reaction to whatever Meghan said in this week’s podcast or her CUT interview. Prince Charles and TM want a photo op to show that all is forgiven; it’s all performative.
So are we to believe Chuck invited them to stay with him for the Jubbly AND for this visit to the UK? Sure, Jan. Since the BM like to recycle everything but the truth, I think they are using that invitation to make a new article. Esp since Sussex itinerary was only recently revealed and supposedly the royals’ schedules are planned so far in advance. As usual, someone is lying. Also, no way would I stay with any of those vipers w/o security at my and my family’s side 24/7 as well as food tasters and personally vetted assistants. The glee with which these a holes report their lack of security is just plain evil but the desperation in these articles for any news about them is truly something!
Is there any way that Charles could work on making family peace?
If they could all stop working separate angles on PR and go to one of the private country houses they have? Family counseling 24/7?
I just know how much hurt and loss we have all gone thru since covid hit.
In my own family, those of us still here have realized how precious family is, even the family we find hard to get along with.
But BRF is deeply, deeply Messed Up!
Charles is arrogant and old school monarch, who believes he has been twice overshadowed, first by his late ex-wife, and now by his youngest son and DIL. He probably thinks they should grovel on their knees for his forgiveness.
It was during Covid when Charles yanked their security after whipping up a hate frenzy against Meghan and Archie. And during Covid when Kensington Palace launched that fraudulent bullying probe. Not to mention all the other tabloid hate articles coming from various palace sources.
Charles can rot.
In answer to your question Kaiser about how desperate are these people? I would say very , they are as desperate as someone stuck in the desert who can’t find water. They should have treated Harry and Meghan and their children better. Salivating for some of the Sussex shine desperados.
This was Charles trying to put Charles in a good light — extending the olive branch type thing. Then when they naturally had to decline the invite due to a very packed schedule he could play the pity card. A typical passive-aggressive move.
This. The Sussex travel schedule was set before Chuck said “Come visit.” He knew they couldn’t come before he invited them.
Charles just allows the media to trash his son, daughter in law and even two grandchildren. He does not lift a finger to help but he put all his effort into getting the Queen to write the letter of approval for Camilla. Charles never changes.
I watched the documentary on HBO this morning with Diana, and Charles bolted hours after Harry was born to play a polo match and mingle with Camilla. When Harry was standing beside him during funeral services, he patted him on the back like he was telling him “good job on finishing your homework”. Charles is who he is. And Harry is (tragically) just more aware of it as an adult. *Most* people don’t change. Charles certainly hasn’t. Props to Harry for putting what I am sure are painful boundaries in place and being an affectionate, involved, and hands-on partner and father.
From what I’m reading (if there was an invitation) Charles didn’t invite H&M to stay with him during this particular trip, but it was a general “you’re welcome to come with the family during the summer while I’m at Balmoral.” But as we know, a vague “you’re welcome any time” doesn’t actually mean “please come.” It’s more of a courtesy thing you say when you don’t expect anyone to take you up on it.
Yeah that’s how I read it, too. I bet he’d be surprised as all get out if they showed up one summer, kids in tow.
that was/is most asinine ideal who ever thought up that should be fired or demoted.. The Sussexes are in UK and then Germany for their charities work. Why would they fly to see PC in Scotland? If he so sincere about seeing his son & DIL hop on that private plane/helicopter and meet them in London.. Britain is sorely lacking leadership whether its Royalty or Government and the only ones is suffering are the people..
Before I read through any comments, I just want to say, I’ve got to get some of those wool knee socks for this winter! They’re beautifully made & look nice & cozy.
A little off topic but I am curious about his puffy red hands. Have they always been like that? Is it a medical condition? Looks painful.
He’s always had short fat sausage fingers. No idea if there’s a health condition on top of that.
His hands look painful. Peggington has Chuck’s hands. Harry has his mom’s long slender hands.
This just tells us so much about the RF view of work: Charles sees no reason why, in the middle of their business trip with a tightly packed schedule of events, Meghan and Harry won’t just swing by his Scottish estate, just for kicks. They. are. working!
The whole Sussex family was just in the UK for the jubbly. If Charles didn’t spend enough time with them then, he has only himself to blame. This is not some taxpayer-sponsored tour where they can comp their stay at a resort and pretend that their vacation is responsible for tourist revenue. I fully expect H and M to make every hour count.
Plus, they have two young children that they are probably desperate to get back to, something else the RF probably can’t fathom. Charles is probably like “Why would you want to be home to tuck them in, do you not have staff for that kind of thing?”
Totally agree with this, Jay.
I’m late to the party again. 😢 And this would have been the PERFECT time to drop my theory that, after the Queen dies, Charles will offer the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh dukedon to Harry and Meghan.
In fact, Charles might have invited Harry & Meghan for JUST that reason. And in fact, maybe THAT’S what Charles has been discussing with the Queen every day, and so maybe he won’t wait til she dies! Finding a way to bring Harry back into the royal family would be a hell of gift before she dies!
Because M&H are no longer working royals they will not be getting another title and certainly not the Duke of Edinburgh one. For several decades this title has been discussed for Prince Edward and given his increasingly high profile/workload, as a result of M&H leaving the working royal stable, it will likely go to Edward.
Charles has always seemed the most willing to leave the door open for H&M to come back. And before that, he also seemed the most open to a half in half out arrangement.
And is there a law that says Harry & Meghan can’t come back??? I don’t think so. I believe that would be up to Charles when he becomes king, and I think Charles is fully aware that the monarchy needs Harry
Regarding Edward, Charles seems to have made it VERY clear that Edward is NOT getting the Duke of E title. If he was, he’d have it by now. What could possibly be the point in Charles waiting like this?? Oh, and Edward totally bungled his tour in the Caribbean so I doubt he’s getting rewarded anytime soon
And just because you don’t WANT H to be offered the D if E doesn’t mean Charles isn’t thinking about it. If H&M came back they could VERY well be given more titles. There’s no law, that says they can’t, and luckily, it’s not up to you
This is a continuation of my last comment.
….. It would certainly explain while Charles was refusing to give it to Edward. And If you think about it, it’s perfect! It’s a big enough honor to as not insult H&M, it would keep them in Scotland AWAY from W&K, it might even derail the independence movement in Scotland! I could see H&M agreeing AS LONG AS they are allowed to continue with Archwell and everything else they’ve been involved with in the USA in the fullest capacity, and AS LONG AS, Harry gets his military honors returned. Best of all (for Charles) he is a hero!! He brought the favorite home! Plus his kingship was highly uncertain without Harry’s popularity. Can you imagine the cheering crowds Charles would get, upon announcing that he has brought Harry and Meghan home????
The thought is Charles will give the DOE to Edward when he is King. And honestly, for those of us in the Commonwealth, I’m pretty sure that there wouldn’t be cheers for H&M. Just ambivalence.
What’s the point in waiting until he’s king? And I said theyd be cheering for Charles, for being able to bring Harry back.
And the people in the UK are HARDLY ambivalent about H&M
The people In the UK are ambivalent about H&M??? Okey doke 🙄
Why would they go to Balmoral when they have commitments far from Scotland? It’s not a holiday for them. Where is the sense in that? Also, looking at those pictures, Charles really was determined to yoke himself to a woman so completely lacking in style and presence. This whole story seems to be about trying to put the focus back on them and create a false conflict.