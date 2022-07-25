Will the Sussexes visit Balmoral this summer after the Queen invited them?

Queen Elizabeth headed out to Balmoral last week, and she’s likely to stay in Scotland until late September, or perhaps even into October. This Scottish sojourn is an annual event and the Queen reportedly still loves her Scottish summers, especially because she makes all of her relatives schlep to Balmoral for a few days or a few weeks. Often there will be overlap between visits – Prince Andrew comes and goes for weeks at a time, but he tries to avoid seeing Prince Charles. The Wessexes and Anne are welcome all the time, and the Queen’s grandkids are expected to all make the journey most summers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been on a royal holiday to Scotland in some years though. I think it’s been since 2018, when they were newly married. They notably skipped out on visiting Balmoral in the summer of 2019, after Meghan had Archie and when the British media was attacking Meghan on an hourly basis. But years have passed and there are rumors that the Queen invited the Sussexes to visit?

The Queen has held out an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by inviting them to Balmoral during her summer break. Her offer could see the US-based Sussexes stay with her briefly when other senior royals are not about. Her Maj, 96, arrived in the Highlands on Thursday and is set to stay for ten weeks at seven-bed Craigowan Lodge. A Balmoral insider said: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes.” Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, quit the UK in spring 2020 and have not been to the Highlands to see the Queen since 2018. They visited Britain for June’s Platinum Jubilee but did not stay long and were kept in the background for the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. Another insider said: “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen. They barely had 15 minutes with her at the jubilee.” But another source told The Sun on Sunday: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”

Considering the Queen personally invited Harry and Meghan to the Jubbly, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that she also personally invited them to Balmoral this summer. Now, does that mean they’ll go? I would be surprised if they did. Meghan will release her Spotify podcast this summer, Harry is probably preparing for fall promotion for his book, they’ve got Netflix projects and lots of work happening right now. Plus, the distance… why fly ten or eleven hours with two little kids just to visit Scotland for a few days? Even if they did make loose plans, y’all know Baldemort would rage and suddenly the Queen’s aides would start pushing stories about “there isn’t room for the Sussexes” and “the Sussexes demanded this and that.” Who needs the drama? (Obvs, the Windsors need the drama!)