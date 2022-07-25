Will the Sussexes visit Balmoral this summer after the Queen invited them?

Queen Elizabeth headed out to Balmoral last week, and she’s likely to stay in Scotland until late September, or perhaps even into October. This Scottish sojourn is an annual event and the Queen reportedly still loves her Scottish summers, especially because she makes all of her relatives schlep to Balmoral for a few days or a few weeks. Often there will be overlap between visits – Prince Andrew comes and goes for weeks at a time, but he tries to avoid seeing Prince Charles. The Wessexes and Anne are welcome all the time, and the Queen’s grandkids are expected to all make the journey most summers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been on a royal holiday to Scotland in some years though. I think it’s been since 2018, when they were newly married. They notably skipped out on visiting Balmoral in the summer of 2019, after Meghan had Archie and when the British media was attacking Meghan on an hourly basis. But years have passed and there are rumors that the Queen invited the Sussexes to visit?
The Queen has held out an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by inviting them to Balmoral during her summer break. Her offer could see the US-based Sussexes stay with her briefly when other senior royals are not about. Her Maj, 96, arrived in the Highlands on Thursday and is set to stay for ten weeks at seven-bed Craigowan Lodge.
A Balmoral insider said: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes.”
Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, quit the UK in spring 2020 and have not been to the Highlands to see the Queen since 2018.
They visited Britain for June’s Platinum Jubilee but did not stay long and were kept in the background for the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. Another insider said: “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen. They barely had 15 minutes with her at the jubilee.”
But another source told The Sun on Sunday: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”
[From The Sun]
Considering the Queen personally invited Harry and Meghan to the Jubbly, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that she also personally invited them to Balmoral this summer. Now, does that mean they’ll go? I would be surprised if they did. Meghan will release her Spotify podcast this summer, Harry is probably preparing for fall promotion for his book, they’ve got Netflix projects and lots of work happening right now. Plus, the distance… why fly ten or eleven hours with two little kids just to visit Scotland for a few days? Even if they did make loose plans, y’all know Baldemort would rage and suddenly the Queen’s aides would start pushing stories about “there isn’t room for the Sussexes” and “the Sussexes demanded this and that.” Who needs the drama? (Obvs, the Windsors need the drama!)
-
-
Oh…now the new “ how dare he doesn’t come and see his frail grandma “ or “ how dare he forces his grandma to invite him over”
Haha, if they do go, I hope it’s a stealth visit again and the press won’t find out until they’ve come and gone. Ideal would be a picture of the Queen driving them around or Archie with the dorgies.
For safety’s sake please don’t let QE drive them around!
The queen is in her last days. Harry adores her. If they’re invited, I think they’ll make the effort to go.
@ Teddy, you are absolutely right. If the Queen extends the visit, they will make it work, even though they have a heavy work load.
As evident to their personally invited they to the Jubbly, as well as choreographed their entire visit. The BBC reporter stated as such. The Queen wanted to assure that when Harry and Meghan arrived for the Thanksgiving service, it was all orchestrated by the Queen. The BBC reporter suggested that it was an act of support and love from a grandmother to her grandson and his wife. Every bit of their outings were carefully planned, including shipping Cain and Unable to Wales.
@Teddy … “The queen is in her last days. Harry adores her. If they’re invited, I think they’ll make the effort to go.”
Agreed. I think Harry will/would definitely make the effort to travel to Scotland if invited by the Queen.
The British Press needs an event to focus on concerning Harry/Meghan keep the money rolling. It was Phillips funeral, Diana’s statue, the Jubbly etc. It’s always something so they can right ridiculous articles and make millions up to and after the weeks of said events. So now its Balmore. Typically, Royals will show up for photo-ops with the Queen to and from church. So, the British Media wants that photo of Harry/Meghan with the Queen, or they want to be able to say that Harry/Meghan wanted the photo, but the Queen said No. It’s the same thing over and over again just a different setting (i.e. the Queen said NO to the balcony appearance.) If they go or not the speculation and endless false articles will fuel/feed the British Media money machine for weeks. One thing is certain the Cambridges will be there to cover all bases just in case the Sussex do show up (We went first)…LOL
No matter how the tabloids try to spin it, we all know Andrew was the real issue with the balcony. IDK if they were invited to Balmoral, but I feel like this is a cover for the inevitable photos of Andrew and the queen going to church. Like the queen invited everyone, even the Sussexes.
@makeeverydaycount Exactly. They won’t truly be free of all of this drama until the old lady is gone.
Exactly! Its the British Media’s attempt to recreate the Philip Memorial or Jubbly will they/won’t they attend stories. They will paint the Sussexes as wrong either way and the media will get to fill the column inches. Rinse and Repeat.
Everyone’s making money….. all but the British Taxpayers. While the British Media had its nickers in disarray about the Harry’s UN speech, BP quietly released that the Queen’s duchy made 25 million pounds last year. To put it in prospective the Queen’s and Charles’s Duchies probably made over 50 million pounds combined. Meanwhile the British Taxpayers paid 100 million pounds in the same time frame for their homes, vacations, clothes, living expense (basically everything). So what happened to the funds from the Duchies…..in their Royal pockets. Instead of focusing on how they are being fleeced the taxpayer are more concerned about a speech that had ZERO content about the British Isle or it’s people.
@ MakeEverydayCount, that’s quite an interesting bit of news to drop when Britains taxpayers cannot afford the basics and must choose between food, petrol as well as housing.
It reminds me of ‘ole G.W. choosing to drop earth shattering US news on Fridays in hopes of people forgetting come Monday.
On a side note, as I watch Showtimes The First Lady, I am reminded of the evil doings of Rumsfeld as well as Cheney. Both diabolical, but especially Cheney as he had suggested to G.W. that his re-election would certainly be secure by a war, hence the lies of weapons of mass destruction.
Looks like Liz is trying to clear the family name after Dick completely destroyed it with his weapons of mass destruction.
They barely spent 15 minutes with her at the Jubbly? Didn’t they watch that Jubbly concert with her? They can’t keep the stories straight.
I just noticed that the Fail has a tab for Harry and another for Meghab at the top of their website. No tabs for any other royals. There really is just a BS pedaling industry making money off throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.
Oh mi goodness, how many olive branches are they gonna extend to the Sussexes? I say, if they aren’t taking them, why keep extending said olive branches? The Windsors are just foolish when it comes to the Sussexes, my goodness🙄 .
You know what would be an acceptable olive branch? A public apology.
This is never an olive branch if the DF prints it. It’s a trap to stir up new headlines. If it’s a genuine olive branch we hear about it maybe after it happens.
I swear, until the queen passes, they are going to drum up this headline every summer. It’s a perfect set-up to write stories about how mean the Sussexes are for not visiting Harry’s frail old granny.
@ L84Tea, no worries!! As once Charles becomes king, it will be their selfishness of not returning to “help” Charles as well as the survival of the Monarchy. Followed by Baldemort as well, but hopefully it will all burn to the ground during Charles’s rein.
What olive branch did Harry not take? He has seen the queen at least twice this year.
@Lizzie, If I got a buck for every olive branch extended to the Sussexes since they left that island in 2019, I would be a millionaire right now. But with so many olive branches extended, the Sussexes have only seen the queen only twice? Huh!!
Well there has been a pandemic, a miscarriage and new baby, so yes 2 times sounds just right.
I’m curious about those olive branches too
They were still living in the UK in 2019. We have photos showing them with the queen that year. They were at the CW service in 2020, as was the Queen. Since then, Harry has been to the Diana statue unveiling (no proof he saw the Queen then though), Philip’s funeral, the stealth visit before Invictus, and the Jubilee. It’s a bit wild to act like he’s ignoring the Queen. That’s a lot of cross continental trans Atlantic traveling in two years during a pandemic, a miscarriage, and toddler and a new baby.
I never said Harry’s ignoring the queen, I’m just stating that with so many olive branches extended to the Sussexes since December 2019 when they left, or I should say since the commonwealth service in 2020, to say that the Sussexes have accepted every olive branch from those Windsors is just a stretch. Let’s see, Chuck extended olive branches, the Cambridges have extended olive branches, the queen herself has extended olive branches, and the only times the Sussexes have been to that island was just the Jubbly (which they attended on invitation from the queen….olive branch). So many olive branches after olive branches yet so few times taken, no? I would give up if it were me but hey, if the Windsors are happy to keep going, then by all means keep at it, I guess. And maybe the Windsors shouldn’t have extended so many olive branches during a pandemic, but that never stopped them even knowing there’s a raging pandemic. They still sent those olive branches. Anyways, not my horse not my race.
Huh. It’s almost like the Sussexes don’t care about “olive branches.” And why should they? It’s meaningless when KP and CH continue to brief against the Sussexes, continue to perpetuate falsehoods, continue to foment racist hatred against them.
It’s all window-dressing from the racist royal family that helped drive a married-in to suicide ideation. Anti-racism is just one of my horses.
These olive branches are good PR to benefit the RF, not Harry and Meghan. As in, see we’re making the attempt for reconciliation and if they don’t accept our attempts at rapprochement, at least we tried. They’re the ones refusing us. Too bad the constant vicious briefings against the Sussexes shoots that lie out of the water. Who would willingly walk into that nest of backstabbing vipers knowing their MO?
^^ Ya know guys, with all of the extended olive branches lying around, CBers should be able to construct an olive tree with global SussexSquad members, and then get together with Meg, Haz, Archie, Lili, Guy, Pula & the chickens to plant the darn olive peacekeeper somewhere on the grounds of their Montecito estate!!! Then we may as well have a party, sitting under the extended branches sipping tea. 🤣🤣🤣😂😅😆😜
The Sussexes certainly have enough bathrooms for hundreds of guests to layover and chill for the rest of the summer. We could even hold down the fort and feed the dogs and the chickens should M&H decide to fly thousands of miles to spend a few days with the Queen at Balmoral in August. Tee hee! 😉🌱
Are we calling barbed wire olive branches right now – who knew
This! What type of “olive branch” is this? I don’t think they they were invited anywhere near that place because no way they would advertise that. It seems so random. Also, most of these so-called olive branches are some made up event by the rota for drama. Just this week they’re melting down over there because Harry and Meghan are actually doing ok.
When an elderly relative you love asks something of you, you try to accommodate. Plus, the kids get to frolic in the Scottish countryside and experience a bit more of their back story. Meghan and Harry can work from anywhere these days. And especially if it’s just them and the Queen, they’ll really get to spend quality time with her, and Lili with her namesake.
Ok so we are believing the tabloids today huh? Because it’s a “ nice” story filled with less insults??
You can believe whatever you want to believe on any day, any time of year. I’m not stopping you. It’s a non-story, this is a gossip site, and people speculate all they want. Enjoy your day!
Unless it’s a direct and named source it’s all hypothetical imo. And we can discuss it at face value for the sake of gossip without believing it.
😬
Nah. People don’t get a pass on being awful human beings just because they’re elderly. This is the same elderly relative who wouldn’t put a stop to the family and media trashing Meghan 24/7 when she was a new bride and when pregnant. Who could have, with a few words, put a stop to most of it but she chose to keep quiet. This is the same elderly relative who, more recently, wouldn’t even call off the hounds (the family and media) or correct the story when they were trashing her infant great-granddaughter (a baby!) by declaring that the elderly relative refused to have her photo taken with her own great-granddaughter! Some elderly relatives can go to hell IMO 🤷🏽♀️
Not to mention that when the kids saw the queen recently and had the opportunity to spend quality time with her, we were told that she would only grant them 15 minutes.
The daily trashing of Meghan with that horrid bower book the queen could have made a statement speaking up for meghan but she did not
Harry by his own admission is very much attached to his grandmother. Doesn’t seem to blame her for anything. People being mad at her doesn’t mean he is. He may want to spend time with her. Meh, they can go, not go, their decision and they shouldn’t be judged for it.
@SussexWatcher, what reason do we have to swallow the palace-leaked report that the Queen only spent 15 minutes with the Sussexes? Especially after she expressly invited them and wanted them to be there to help her celebrate her 70-year-reign Jubbly! I will adhere to the Sussexes’ advisement to only believe what we hear about them from them. If we don’t hear it from them, then it’s none of our business.
It seems to me the Queen has perked up a lot since the Sussexes’ two visits in April and June. Harry may have helped facilitate some things for his Gran behind-the-scenes to help her feel better. Or, maybe just seeing Harry, Meg and the great grandkids from Cali in-person has given the Queen a new lease on life.
At least, Betty knows her favorite grandson is happy and that he is building his own legacy with Meghan to pass on to their children, even if it is outside the confines of the firm and that it very likely will supercede the teetering monarchy. That will be a good thing. 👍
Why on earth would the Sussexes up root their children for such a long flight to have doggy photographers hiding out to get pictures as well as endless stories written about this visit? This is another one of many stories those gutter rags will author to print how they ignored the feeble Queen. Pretty sure she does not even know they have been invited. Pure nonsense. If it were me, if invited, I would decline.
Agree, they will totally go if she invited their family. It should be easier and less messy/stressful than traveling to the Jubbly.
According to Bower, the Queen was happy that Meghan wasn’t at her husband’s funeral. I’m not sure she wants Meghan at Balmoral either.
I have a theory on that. Perhaps the queen really did say at least Megan is not also coming. Because she knows how William and Kate get around Meghan, and she is over their bullshit!
Yeah but who wants to visit a stuffy plaid covered palace without AC with 2 toddlers?
So the queen of England and a well known billionaire is now just a nice old lady – come on pull the other leg while you’re at it
Why would they spend their well deserved relaxing time in a dusty, damp, old castle around backstabbing, tabloid-leaking RF members and staff, if they can spend these precious times in sunny Californy, the South of France, etc., with trusted, loving friends on nice beaches, estates, yachts, etc.? In short – they have better options to relax
Harry and Meghan were just in the UK last month and their kids saw the Queen. There is no need for them to go. I thought Harry didn’t like going to Balmoral? He hardly ever goes anyway.
That’s where he and William learned their mom died so it probably brings up bad memories. William never tends to spend too much time there either so I think for both of them it’s probably a place of sadness and grief. And from Harry’s recollection, didn’t he say they told them Diana died but then went to church and acted like nothing was wrong? It’s not a place either William or Harry probably like to revisit.
The story goes that the family went to church the morning after Diana died and there was no mention of her death. Harry turned to Charles and asked him if he was sure Diana was dead. Apparently the Bishop was told not to talk about Diana during the service. Terrible.
The Queen happens to be on while I’m working. The family MO when faced with bad news seems to be to pretend that nothing happened. TQ has them take the TV and radio out of the boys room and the “nursery” like not actually hearing their Mother is dead will cause them to not think about their Mother being dead. What a mess…….
Unlike the tabloid reporting, I don’t think Harry and Meghan have ever been to Balmoral together as part of the late summer royal gathering. In 2018, they spent the early part of August with Charles and Camilla at the Castle of Mey. That is when I believe that the discussions and frustration of Charles with Harry regarding Thomas Markle occurred. I remember it being said at the time that they snubbed the Queen by not going to Balmoral that summer.
for a family that claims they did nothing wrong, they’re sure extending a lot of olive branches, aren’t they?
As for the Sussexes going to Balmoral…I kind of doubt it? Harry never really went that often before getting married (supposedly bc it brought back memories of his mother’s death), and I think in 2018 they went to the Castle of Mey with Charles, not Balmoral. And that’s another long flight with small children. But maybe they will.
I can see this being a wonderful opportunity to spend time outside the Jubbly blahblah with the Queen, have Archie and Lili experience a Balmoral summer (which is de rigueur for all Royal children, grandchildren etc) and take some great pictures.
Harry made it clear that he wants to be able to go back and forth to the UK like any other expat, so yes it’s a hassle when you live so far away but worth it IMO. I would think they would also combine it with a few days at Birkhall with Charles since they’re there already and probably didn’t get to spend a lot of time together on the last trip, again because blahblah Jubbly. And Scotland is so beautiful (and cool!) in the summer. They’ll do what is best for them and their family and the BM can go suck a lemon.
Having a brief visit with his father for Lili’s birthday is totally different than staying with him in his home in Scotland (and by home of course I mean castle). I just can’t imagine M & H wanting to spend that much concentrated time there. I guess anything is possible but I doubt all of this story.
I doubt they will go but I can believe they were invited. It seems like Balmoral is a pretty open invite for the family members as it is so why wouldn’t the Queen invite her grandson? I’m sure harry and Meghan have been invited every year; its just not harry’s favorite place by all accounts and when you factor in their work, the long flight, the fact that they were just in the UK in June, etc……I’d be surprised if they went.
So what will Meghan do ? noticed you skipped her in your sermon.
Is this directed at me, @moi? Goodness, that’s the first time I’ve been accused of a sermon at any time, but let me try:
Like any human, I can imagine Meghan would like to spend time with her husband and kids in an idyllic Scottish setting, and make him happy by putting up with his family like millions (and billions) of us women do on the regular but maybe not, who knows? I think Meghan herself signalled that she was able to compartmentalise by pointedly referring to the RF as “my husband’s family” and good for her.
Maybe she’ll find peace flyfishing in a gorgeous trout stream with waders and her kids gamboling about on the river bank. Maybe she’ll love wearing a nice dress and a tiara for dinner (as we were dutifully told every year by the DF is the norm) and attending the Ghillies’ Ball in a tartan and having a sip of whisky. Life could be worse, you know?
IMO it simply makes sense for them to want to spend time with Harry’s father and future King as well as give their children the opportunity for quality time away from the Jubbly with their grandfather and great-grandmother, no matter what bad blood exists between them. Adults are adults and make their own choices – it’s not for me to judge. We’ll just have to wait and see
@LadyEsther- I’m diabetic, so please, cut the sugar.
None of your fantasy is supported by reality.
@Lady Esther: I don’t think Harry and Meghan have the kind of relationship with Charles and Camilla that they would willingly want to stay at Birkhall. I get it, you and others want Harry and Meghan back in the fold and there to be harmony but there has been nothing overt that suggests that the Royal Family recognise the wrong they did to Harry and Meghan especially as Charles is hiring an editor from the DM as his PR guy.
Agreed, but life is not so black and white. Love can exist with all kinds of tensions and sore spots and I’m sure that the Royal Family knows more about that than the rest of us combined. I don’t want Harry and Meghan “back in the fold” unless that’s where they want to be, and there appears to be no evidence that they want that. We have no idea who has acknowledged what behind the scenes.
Press games are part of being in the Royal Family, but it does not make them immune to love. It doesn’t equate to “no contact at all” unless Charles/The Queen turn out to be Thomas Markle (the only case where Meghan and Harry have made their choice for no contact clear) and it doesn’t seem to be that way for now.
@Lady Esther: The Royal Family didn’t support Meghan in her lawsuit against the DM. They briefed against Harry and Meghan in the press and believe that Meghan has radicalised Harry. I haven’t seen any difference in the family’s behaviour towards Harry and Meghan to suggest that love exists between them and the rest of the family. Charles is exactly like Thomas except he’s a multi millionaire. He has done similar things to Harry that Thomas has done to Meghan over the years.
@amybee- the family not only didn’t support Meghan in her lawsuit, but they sent Jason Knauf to be part of the claims against her.
We pretty much have this debate every time there is the possibility of the Sussexes going to back to the UK for whatever reason. Some people think they can go back and be happy and ignore the bad things that went down, and some people think they should never go back etc.
But to buy into either of those versions, you have to ignore what H&M have told us, namely that they want to be able to visit England with their children. I don’t think doing so means they’ve forgiven what happened and that there’s “harmony.” Family relationships are complicated.
@Becks1 – it does seem like deja vu all over again, doesn’t it? I think where people get confused is in thinking the RF is a united family, but it’s really a connected series of competing houses. Each one has a different agenda and I can imagine the paranoia between them is pretty high. In a way, H&M are building their own “house” and presenting a different kind of competition. As you say, complicated.
Oh a forgive the abusers narrative – how nice. Love a cosy no accountability story
So it has to be when none of the “working” royals are around? I thought PC was trying for the “good grandpa” PR.
If the last time she personally invited them, they literally only saw her for 15 minutes, with no baby photos, why would they bother again?
Insert meme of Will Smith from Bad Boys saying “That’s some funny $hit!”
Because…lol. Harry didn’t want to be around those folks for an hour long church service. Why would he want to be trapped with them at Balmoral for days on end?
Honestly, who cares, really?
I want her to wear Melania’s jacket and watch the world (BM) burn lol
Unlike the rest of the royals, the Sussex’s can’t take the summer off. They both have projects about to launch and are probably incredibly busy these days. So, I’m leaning towards NO. Especially will Harry’s security court case still pending.
Jack and Eugenie just moved to Portugal for his new job so I wonder if they will go. Or just Eugenie and leave Jack working?
This is pure Windsor/Buckingham Palace PR. Pure and simple. It wouldn’t surprise me if this is the first the Sussexes have heard of this.
I’m not sure the queen knows they’re coming.
The sussexes definitly deserve a holiday hammocks on the beach being totally chilled out. is balmoral a relaxing holiday i doubt it. with all that protocol and news articles, because you know the bulter will have the daily mail on their morning breakfast tray. i suppose they will have to bite the bullet because we know the next one will be are they coming for christmas will they do the meet and greet. this is one of those prison sentences that you just cant get out of.
Once the queen is dead, Harry is free. I doubt he feels obligation to the remaining royals.
Agreed @ Merricat. Harry has no desire to maintain a relationship with his disgusting father. Once the Queen passes, Harry, and/or Meghan will visit for personal/professional reason, which will have bearing with regards to the BRF.
I’m leaning towards this being a fake story BUT the Sussexes could use this as an excuse to get out of the expectation of a Christmas visit. I mean, if they go for a week or two in the summer then that will be three visits to the queen this year, so no one can accuse them of neglecting or “snubbing” her, although we know some will try.
I don’t know if they’ll be invited for Christmas. That would force Charles and William to either come at the same time or skip it. This long summer vacation lets the Sussex’s visit and anyone who doesn’t want to see them can come at a later time.
Because the rumors of the invitation are all from (to say the least) unreliable sources, I’m not going to invest much into this, but I could believe Harry’s grandmother extended one personally. It’s said every year, but this year it’s true that this might be the last opportunity to spend time with the Queen in this setting, for whatever that’s worth. But, Harry’s not fond of Balmoral, it’s a hella long flight to make with toddlers so soon after the Jubbly whirlwind trip, and they’ve got a lot of plates spinning right now.
TL;DR version, I’ll believe the Sussexes go to Scotland when I hear it from them or see it with my own eyes.
Yeah, surely with the recent visit for the Jubbly plus the busy work period for them with book/podcast/doco production and release, surely a Christmas visit makes more sense.
I’m relatively new to Twitter and only follow US politics (and Celebitchy!). I know I must have been living under a rock, but I was astounded by all the hate for H&M over the past week. They were trending every second for a full week! So much deep, disgusting, disturbing hate. I must have blocked 200+ accounts.
I feel horrible for H&M. The Queen could easily release a statement telling people to knock it off. Meghan bullied Charlotte? Oh, please. I would never go to the UK again if I were H&M.
No sane person is part of that hatred. I don’t engage it; it’s like going into a crackhouse and expecting to have a cup of coffee and decent conversation.
Harry and Meghan are not on social media, so luckily, they don’t have to cope with weirdly aggressive strangers.
It makes no sense. They supposedly dislike H&M because they are privileged but complain about their lives while the haters are whining for the RF who are living far more priviliged lives than H&M.
If I were Harry and Megs I wouldn’t. They were just there and the nonsense that has been leaked since is still leaking. It also seems as though they didn’t spend that much time with her. So what’s the difference now? I would just chill at home with babies and stay safe.
Archie is having fun at Summer camp and Lili is enjoying her playgroup, why interrupt their schedule, for what?
Most likely the Sussexes have their own Summer plans,
As far as I’m aware Harry and Meghan have never visited Balmoral so I wouldn’t expect them to be there this year. This is the Palace fulfilling its obligations to the press. When Harry and Meghan don’t go, the press will say that they snubbed the Queen.
No way this is true. This is just another made up story to use to attack Meghan’s Harry over. Especially Meghan.
This “invite” is damage control from the Bower book. It alleged the queen’s lady in waiting said the Sussexes’ marriage will end in tears and gives it four years. The hit piece names the LIW (Lady Susan Hussey) and she is also Bull-i-am’s godmother.
Agreed. I bet balmoral & sandringham is an open invite to the family but perhaps palace is doing damage control over the nasty palace insider claims coming from bower’s book.
Or it’s just silly season & the press are bored making things up so they have a new narrative. if H&M don’t come (and I don’t think Harry has been to Balmoral for like 5 years) then it will be: “they snubbed the poorly widowed queen in her jubbly year!”
Same will happen at Christmas.
They seem to like claiming that somebody said before the wedding ‘it’ll only last X years!’ and then when that date passes someone else comes out with a different person who supposedly said before the wedding ‘it’ll only last X+1 years!’ and repeat repeat repeat…
God these tabloid writers are lazy as hell.
Unless I hear it from the queens own mouth, I believe nothing that “sources” say. They know nothing. They make stuff up just to fill airtime or create page clicks. This is most likely not true.
Whenever I see the queen referred to as “Her Maj” Awkwafina’s “My Vag” starts playing in my head.
To petty Betty, the answer should be no. Also there is no way I would spend Xmas with that trash heap of people. Those people including petty Betty, has shown who she is, believe her.
Age doesn’t make one wise or good, it is earned and lived. That pack of hyenas have failed,(see jubbly pictures). Charlie is looking more and more like a weasel every day, and willie, and k8, I simply have no words.
If they really were invited, I can see them going. Harry has shown a deep respect for and commitment to TQ. They know she doesn’t have much longer and likely want the kids to know her. Plus you know Will and Kate will be elsewhere most summer so they can avoid them. And there’s less media so they could come and go pretty quietly.
It might be the only opportunity to share this part of his life with his children. He certainly doesn’t want to raise his kids like he was but I could see giving them the experience one time.
How many times now have we heard this exact story from the tabloids? “The Queen Invites the Sussexes to Balmoral!!” will be quickly followed by “The Sussexes Better Not Dare to Visit Balmoral!!!” which will be quickly followed by “The Queen is Devastated After the Sussexes Fail to Visit Balmoral!!!”
It’s a manufactured narrative that the tabloids can use to bat around the Sussexes to fill pages. That’s it.
It is summer, hardly any news…..what about a click bait?
It will start about the yearly invitation and add that in this instance, no other family will be there, just to ensure that it clear that the rest of the family is still on board with whoever.
At least one more article of “will they or wouldn’t they” ; if so when?what about security?
If the Sussexes do not go to Scotland, the third article is “The Sussexes have once more, snobbed the Queen and …or they go quietly and no one is aware. ( wishful thinking on my part that it will not be known either way.)
Well Wisher, ITA. This is just the BM doing it’s crazy stuff. What I don’t understand is that anyone would think that H&M are eager to go back to the UK after all of the articles after the Jubbly. H&M went, did what they said they would do (and I believe they limited their exposure), stayed completely in the background, and went home. The BM came up with so many articles that were completely crazy. I think the BM is quite capable of writing more of the same whether H&M go to Scotland or not.
I think H&M are busy now, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they’ve already talked with TQ about this Summer. If Harry is worried about his Grandmother being quite frail, then he could go alone for a few days and then back to work. It seems like they’ve got a lot going on, but who knows.
Here we go again. The Queen invited the Sussexes, and they snubbed her. There is no indication the heat wave has ended. Is Balmoral air-conditioned? Where is the rest of the Royal family? We’ve hardly seen the Queen; the British tabloids want to organize her visitors’ list. Can someone give those clowns something to write about other than the Sussex family, please!
Well considering it is about 18 degrees (65F) in Balmoral these days, with rain most days, AC might not be necessary. One reason I love to go to Scotland in the summer is that one is rarely bothered by heat!
Maybe the queen would like a picture with Lili and Archie since there was an issue with her eyes last time and they couldn’t take one.
It’s probably easier for the Sussexes to avoid the rest of the family if they go all the way to Balmoral to see the Queen (mostly the Cambridges). But did they ever go up there before they left the UK? I keep seeing posts saying Harry doesn’t like Balmoral which isn’t surprising given the place is tied with memories of him learning about Diana dying and grieving his mom’s death. I wouldn’t want to return to a place so heavily tainted with those kinds of memories. I just really can’t see them flying out all the way there again a second time with a baby and toddler when they just flew out for the Jubilee.
It’s a 50/50 proposition. They’re busy, have two small children and made a trip just recently. But it might be Granny’s last summer at Balmoral, or at least the last summer where she’s active enough to enjoy the place fully. Decisions, decisions.
