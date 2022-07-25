The Queen’s lady-in-waiting said Prince Harry & Meghan would ‘end in tears’

Remember when Kensington Palace employees ran to Tatler to brag about all of the cruel nicknames they had given the Duchess of Sussex? They referred to her as Duchess Difficult, Me-Gain and probably a lot worse. That was during Meghan’s pregnancy, in 2018 and 2019. Before all of that sh-t, they were calling her “The Degree Wife.” Those same salt merchants genuinely believed that Meghan would only “stick around” for three years tops. I just got so many flashbacks to how prevalent those stories were circa 2018 – that Meghan wasn’t in it for the long haul, that she was a flighty American who just wanted to marry a prince, divorce a prince and move back to America. It was wishful thinking for a lot of Salt Island – when Meghan tried her hardest to thrive in the UK, they began to try to force her to leave. And only her. They never expected Harry to leave with her and for the Sussexes to set up their American empire. I bring this up because of this crap from Tom Bower’s awful book:

An aide to the royal family allegedly predicted that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle will “all end in tears,” an explosive new book says. Lady Susan Hussey, who has been a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s, allegedly made the comments during a lunch with theater executives months before the couple’s wedding in May 2018, according to a report. The comments from the longtime aide were revealed in investigative reporter Tom Bower’s “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” released earlier this month. “While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future,” Bower writes. “‘That will all end in tears,’ she is alleged to have said. ‘Mark my words.’” Lady Susan, 83, had been part of the team of palace courtiers asked to help Markle adjust to life inside the royal family, according to Bower.

When you really think about it. it did end in tears. The Windsors cried salty f–king tears because they screwed it up. The British media is awash in salty tears because they can’t use and abuse the Sussexes endlessly. But Lady Susan Hussey obviously thought the same thing as all of those old royal establishment types: that Meghan wouldn’t stick around when they began to make her life a living hell. None of them believed that Harry would choose his wife and children over his privilege.