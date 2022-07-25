Source: Duchess Camilla ‘is not racist’ & she wasn’t the person Harry referenced

Thanks for retweeting that awful Duchess of Cornwall story so much! On Friday, we discussed some of the latest excerpts from Tom Bower’s garbage book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. As with most royal books these days, Bower decided to go full-on hate-for-profit, and he seemingly spends most of the book blatantly lying and/or screeching about how Meghan is the devil incarnate because she’s so “sensitive” about racism. But like all of the anti-Meghan books that came before, Bower leaned in too hard and ended up making every other royal sound sh-tty. Bower reports that in 2017, Camilla apparently made some comments about what Harry and Meghan’s children would look like and whether they would have “ginger afros.” So now the internet is like “wow Camilla sucks.” Suddenly, all of these unnamed sources can’t wait to cry and deny, not to mention complain and explain.

Camilla Parker Bowles is not the senior royal who made the alleged racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, multiple sources tell Page Six. The allegations came from a new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” by Tom Bower. It reports that, in the early days of Harry and Markle’s romance in 2016, the Duchess of Cornwall — Harry’s stepmother — remarked during one conversation with her stepson, “Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first made their claims that a member of the royal family had asked what skin color their future child would have in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 — but would not name the culprit, only later ruling out Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. However, one highly placed source told Page Six: “Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.” Page Six has previously reported that Harry is not a big fan of his stepmother, but another palace insider said: “Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism.” In the book, Bower also reports that the Sussexes may have fled the UK and the royal family over issues with Camilla, and speculates that Harry will expose her as “racist” in his upcoming memoir. “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family,” Bower writes. Insiders told Page Six that the Sussexes are believed to not be reading the book and will not be responding to its claims.

“Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about…” Interesting. I think we can separate those two assertions and say that Camilla IS racist but that she was perhaps not the person referenced by Prince Harry. That’s one of my theories, although I think it’s worth noting that Harry and Meghan definitely indicated that several people were saying sh-t. I imagine most of the racist sh-t wasn’t being said directly TO Harry, which is why he spoke of one particular person who spoke to him about what his children’s skin color would be. That person who spoke to Harry probably wasn’t Camilla. It was probably William. But again, to be clear, they were all saying racist sh-t.