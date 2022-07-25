Source: Duchess Camilla ‘is not racist’ & she wasn’t the person Harry referenced

Thanks for retweeting that awful Duchess of Cornwall story so much! On Friday, we discussed some of the latest excerpts from Tom Bower’s garbage book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. As with most royal books these days, Bower decided to go full-on hate-for-profit, and he seemingly spends most of the book blatantly lying and/or screeching about how Meghan is the devil incarnate because she’s so “sensitive” about racism. But like all of the anti-Meghan books that came before, Bower leaned in too hard and ended up making every other royal sound sh-tty. Bower reports that in 2017, Camilla apparently made some comments about what Harry and Meghan’s children would look like and whether they would have “ginger afros.” So now the internet is like “wow Camilla sucks.” Suddenly, all of these unnamed sources can’t wait to cry and deny, not to mention complain and explain.
Camilla Parker Bowles is not the senior royal who made the alleged racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, multiple sources tell Page Six.
The allegations came from a new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” by Tom Bower. It reports that, in the early days of Harry and Markle’s romance in 2016, the Duchess of Cornwall — Harry’s stepmother — remarked during one conversation with her stepson, “Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first made their claims that a member of the royal family had asked what skin color their future child would have in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 — but would not name the culprit, only later ruling out Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
However, one highly placed source told Page Six: “Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.”
Page Six has previously reported that Harry is not a big fan of his stepmother, but another palace insider said: “Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism.”
In the book, Bower also reports that the Sussexes may have fled the UK and the royal family over issues with Camilla, and speculates that Harry will expose her as “racist” in his upcoming memoir.
“The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family,” Bower writes. Insiders told Page Six that the Sussexes are believed to not be reading the book and will not be responding to its claims.
[From Page Six]
“Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about…” Interesting. I think we can separate those two assertions and say that Camilla IS racist but that she was perhaps not the person referenced by Prince Harry. That’s one of my theories, although I think it’s worth noting that Harry and Meghan definitely indicated that several people were saying sh-t. I imagine most of the racist sh-t wasn’t being said directly TO Harry, which is why he spoke of one particular person who spoke to him about what his children’s skin color would be. That person who spoke to Harry probably wasn’t Camilla. It was probably William. But again, to be clear, they were all saying racist sh-t.
Harry said who it wasn’t. Everyone else, it was.
Why would anyone need to make an official statement about NOT being racist if you haven’t done something that would cause others to call you or suspect that you’re a racist.
Because he said it was a senior royal and specifically said it wasn’t the Queen or Phillip. That leaves Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate at the top of the pyramid (with the Wessexes wishing anyone cared or knew they were senior royals). And it’s pretty clear to me that the Flab Four each weighed in with various racist takes. So, yeah, you have to make a statement saying you’re not racist only if you have said or done racist things. Looking at you Camilla, William, and their hangers-on (spouses).
Not a single member of that family bothered to so much as mutter an objection to the racist attacks on Meghan. They are all racists.
Thanks MeganC, that’s exactly what I was coming on to say. It just takes one person to speak out against that kind of racist behaviour, or any kind of disrespectful behaviour, to bring the others up short. Harry felt that he needed to take his family away from all that garbage. But those people in the royal family will never acknowledge that they’ve done anything wrong. They just blame Meghan for anything and everything. And if they don’t have anything, no problem – they just make up something.
Anyway, they all keep talking and wondering and worrying about what Harry is going to say in his book. The Internet means that people on both sides of the pond are going to be very interested in getting that book, so they can keep talking about it – Harry will make a motza! Can you imagine the stories that are going to be written about them after that?
Ya it’s absolutely William. He has been caught on camera saying problematic things more than once. Also isn’t it true that the party that Harry was photographed in the nation uniform was a colonials and natives party? How is the picture of Harry’s costume the only one that got photographed. I would put good money on the palace giving the paper harry to protect William and his more problematic costume….at a colonials and natives party.
Wouldn’t be surprised if you were right. And as others have said, P&C do not have great reputations, anyway, so if they had said the racist comments it wouldn’t matter.
Even without seeing the photo, William had the colonials and natives party for his 21st birthday. It was well publicized and there is plenty of video of white pasty aristos driving or walking into KP grounds wearing African tribal costumes, which should have been obviously offensive since William turned 21 in 2003 and people knew then that this was racist.
But William never got called out for wanting to have this racist theme. Instead Harry was the only one targeted as if no one else at that party was also being racist.
There was a pic of 🥚 at his party. The palace had it squashed. He was wearing blackface and a Zulu tribal outfit. He’s also the one who picked out Harry’s costume for the party.
HA! Exactly what I have been thinking, it is Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.
(spoiler)
They all did it.
Process of elimination, all roads lead to KP.
“…..multiple sources tell Page Six.”
How much do we want to bet that all of these “sources” are employed by Charles in his residence(s)?
When it’s important to Charles, he sends out the troops asap to protect his interests/spouse. I guess Harry and Meghan didn’t rank that high, eh?
Oh, Cammi is definitely a racist- see her face in the church the day of the wedding when the black pastor was talking. However, I agree she was just one of the many racists in that family and wasn’t the one Harry singled out. That was William “Space” Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Yorkies were also making faces & giggling, especially B.
As were the Wessexes, Zara, Fergie as well, I believe… can’t remember Anne.
The only two royals that look like they were even paying attention to thie Sussexes’ wedding ceremony were Prince Edward and his son James. The rest were, as others have said, smirking or looking away. I don’t think that Prince Andrew once during the ceremony actually watched the couple. He just sat there bolt upright staring straight ahead.
I don’t think these people understand the meaning of the word “racist.” And not being the person who made the one comment doesn’t let you off the hook for all the comments you did make!
@DenaL – “I don’t think these people understand the meaning of the word “racist.”
Honestly, I think that is probably very true. the Windsors probably think as long as they aren’t using a racial slur they’re not racist. I know so many people who don’t think they’re racist because they think legal segregation was wrong. But they move to all white neighborhoods, use coded language to discuss schools, pick where they grocery shop based on the demographics, and vote for political candidates who want to restrict voting rights, etc.
But they don’t think they’re racist bc they’re not using racial slurs.
@Becks1: This statement needs to be on billboards around the world…You are a racist if:
By far the most disturbing part of being racist is when racists vote for political candidates who want to suppress minorities voting rights by illegal means.
They use the “I don’t say the n word” as their definition of not being racist but they have all done racist things.
That said I don’t think Camilla was the one to ask about the baby’s skin colour. I don’t think Camilla and Harry have that many discussions. It’s William and all signs keep pointing to him despite all the sad attempts at diversion.
I know soooo many people who think so long as they’re not using racial slurs or if (literally) they are not members of the klan, they’re not racist. Especially if they have a Black friend. Yet they do everything you say and use so much coded language it’s ridiculous.
@Becks1: You’ve just described most folks in North Texas. They truly do not believe they “have a racist bone in their bodies.”
must not be in the bones. perhaps it’s the blood. (actually it’s the brain, since it is a learned attitude.)
Even last week, when they were saying CPB had made the *joke* about Archie having a red afro….I mean, what’s so funny about a red afro anyway? The British literally colonized the entire world and took ginger genes to every corner of the planet. I’m from the midwest and I can name at least a dozen people with red afros/afro-textured hair. The fact that they used “red afro” as something to jest about reveals both their racism and their ignorance.
So Camilla is not racist at all but did she make the joke about Archie having a ginger Afro? Notice that detail isn’t actually denied?
OMG! Ok Camilla isn’t as nice as Charles wants to paint her but, OMG! They’ve actually done it! They’ve actually told us that it was William. OMG! All those years KP spent slating H&M to take attention away from William and then one false story too many to a wannabe investigative journalist and the real truth is confirmed. By process of elimination, WILLIAM is the royal who was “concerned” about Archie’s skin colour!
“Very much not a racist family” my arse! He’s going to have to spend less time “saving the planet” and more time “saving his skin” 😆 😆 😆
Laura, I cackled at the “she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about” quote from the source. Not only did Charles’s Clarence House minions make sure to “clear” his wife, they made sure to confirm what H&M said and put the spotlight on Willileaks. I am cackling!
Like I said last week, I don’t think Camilla is THE racist that H&M mentioned in the interview but I bet she makes a lot of racist jokes and comments and thinks that if someone takes offense, they’re just being “too sensitive.” I’m sure most of the Windsors probably thought their racist jokes were witty and hilarious.
This, exactly. As the Windsors have been depicted forever, their privilege and belief in their own superiority has given them license to be obnoxious and ALL the “-ists”, wildly overestimating their “humour,” and dismissive of their victims’ feelings and lived experiences. I hope we’re seeing the chickens coming in to roost, at long last.
Look it doesn’t matter what she said or didn’t say , its out there now in public domain, ohh to be a fly on de wall in Clarence House this weekend ! Telling you one thing this has not gone down well, Camilla probably knows who leaked the comment ‘maybe Harry said it to William at de time’ and you know what ? Everyone who is anyone knows now who is responsible for this Oraph comment,.A Senior royal, not C&C , not de Queen,.who is left ???
Prime example of this: Edward’s comment to the PM of St. Lucia.
omg yes. I had forgotten about that. great example.
They’re all racists, but Harry thought his brother would be different for his sake. Unfortunately, William couldn’t be different and didn’t want to be.
Agreed. No doubt they all said some racist shit, but I think William said some particularly nasty shit to Harry’s face and Harry was furious because he expected better from his brother.
Right. William never put Harry before his own selfish needs and interests, and Harry knows it, but — bless him — probably never dreamed his brother would turn on him so thoroughly. William never “put his arm around” Harry, but his betrayal was unforgivable.
I don’t understand why the royals are so focused on Meghan’s race. Neither Harry nor his children will ever be King of the UK so their all white monarchy line is safe. They are being racist because they want to be. They are horrible people.
But the lily-whiteness of the monarchy has been tainted, don’t you see.
I don’t think this is quite it. I don’t think that Harry ever expected William to be any different for his sake at all.
I think they’re all racist, but what William said was categorically worse, and downright evil and appalling in a way that “ginger afros” just wasn’t. I do think that there is the “generic” sort of racism that people like Camilla and the friends that Harry ditched espouse, and there was the sort of racism that I think William expressed, and the two were not the same.
A, ITA. Willileaks was probably extra vile and vicious and that shocked Harry. Of all the main blood family members, he has been the one to never show an ounce of joy about Archie coming into the world. We saw that picture where QEII and Philip looked thrilled. Charles at least put on a show and continues to leak comments to the press about wanting to see the Sussex kids, and how happy he was to finally meet Lilibet. Meanwhile not a peep from the only uncle on that side. And when he was actually asked how he felt about becoming an uncle, instead of saying that he was excited and happy for his brother, Willileaks said he was already an uncle. Who does that?
William doesn’t consider Archie and Lili family. Period.
So…. page six says Cams is not the racist referenced. So who is, page six? If you know for a fact it’s not Cammy, then you know who it is and should say.
It’s definitely William and/or Kate. They are the only ones the Sussexes clearly still have major issues with. They’re the only ones the press would protect by not saying it’s them. They fit the bill for everything the Sussexes said to Oprah.
It was characterized as being said in discussions with Harry which is why it can only be William. Harry is not talking to Kate on her own. Especially not since her fit on Meghan which you know he is aware of.
if I had $1 for every story of the BRF protesting they’re “NOT racist” …
I could carry suitcases of cash around like Charles.
You’re racist, mfs.
William and Kate are playing a dangerous game they think because the press in the uk protects them and that they can just leak shit to cover them blame others for their mistakes. It’s only a matter of time before more people outside of the uk connect the dots realize That Kensington Palace is the leaker the Cambridge’s are the ones who created and benefits for the smeared of Meghan and Harry . William is the one who made that racist comment about Archie skin color. All of the royal reporter shifting blame onto other royals won’t work and now that William decided has dragged the one person that Charles actually cares and loves after he spend years rebuilding her image look out because there no way Charles is going to be looking for payback .
There is video footage of kate recoiling from being touched by a black woman who is a cabinet member in the Jamaican government. Meanwhile she lets Tom Cruise escort her around for a movie premiere. So there is plenty of evidence of Kate being very racist that the media just tries to ignore. Also during her last trip to the US there was a gif made of kate making a snarky face and it was in response to a black woman at one of the engagements asking her to speed up whatever thing she was working on. And that’s just two video examples showing kate having a physical reaction to black women in a position of authority.
This was at a Harlem school. They were wrapping presents to donate for the holidays. She had already gotten her photo op and stopped working. The woman was not accepting of that and told her to keep wrapping. It was glorious!!
But I thought they said “recollections may vary”? Lol I love how they are just confirming it at this point.
Bower’s fan fiction is laughable. Like anyone believes Camilla could be the person to drive Harry out the country. Just the royal press complex protecting William. He’s blatantly the one who had a conversation with Harry that shocked him & the press are just trying to accuse anyone else to protect their golden boy. Interesting how they don’t really claim H&M lied about that particular claim (unborn baby skin tone) like they try to with other points of the Oprah interview though.
I will never forget in pre Oprah media frenzy how there was article claiming Meghan believed Camilla & Kate’s offices had leaked against her & Harry. They will always protect the heirs. When the royal press complex decide they’ve rinsed the current angle & want to tell another side someone like Kate with the stupid bridesmaid dress story is going to be get some blame for the rift between the brothers.
Yeah, Camilla was among the many members of the Royal Family who said racist things to Meghan and Harry. I have no doubt about that.
Sure she makes racist ‘jokes’ but she’s definitely not THAT racist. I just cannot with these people.
I mean I believe all members of the royal family are either racist or racially suspect even racist by microagressions BUT that story as it was leaked was mad sus. Camilla probably did say some racist stuff but Harry and Meg were clear on who is the top of the racist transgression pyramid
I commented last summer on this forum, that we would find out who was responsible for the skin colour comments in due time.
All we have to do is sit pretty, sooner or later people will expose themselves.
At this point it is safe to think that all the royals are racist. Whoever said that comment about Archie’s skin color or hair texture should have bitten his/her tongue. I am pretty sure they all said unkind things behind Harry and Meghan’s back about her race. They should have kept it very secret but it appears is not in their nature to be discreet.
Yes, Scorpion, agree. “Truth will out.” And when a “highly placed source” takes one player out of the guessing game, then that leaves 3.
Correction.
Source: Although Camilla is quite racist, she wasn’t the person Harry referenced. There, fixed it!
Page Six came out swinging hard against Bower’s book. Now he’s being discredited by and in a major US tabloid and gets to experience what that feels like. Queen Karma doesnt play. Social media has been buzzing about how racist FQC Camilla is. Not might be, or definitely isn’t but how racist she is. Interesting…
If you have to tell people that you aren’t racist, you more than likely are. I think its highly likely that this afro comment came from Saint Kate. Would Camilla even know what an afro is? But I agree – the evidence indicates that THE royal racist is indeed William.
These anti Sussex authors are doing more damage to the monarchy with their error filled and misleading “books” than Diana or Meghan could ever (hilariously) be blamed for. Keep up the good work BRF/BM and affiliates!
Of course Camilla knows what an Afro is. And considering her heyday cavorting with Charles was in the 70s, it’s probably MORE likely she would make a reference to that specific hairstyle than Kate. The biggest problem is that offensiveness like that is equally as likely to have come from any of them.
What’s also telling is that this high level source has inadvertently confirmed that there were conversations about the children’s skin colour/hair 🙃
Why oh why?
These folks,(C&C, W&K and even H&M ), are all over 40 yrs old.
To hear the wailing & gnashing one would guess they were 10 yr olds!
“He said; she said” my goodness, get on with you damn lives.
“Camilla’s a racist”…… well, duh! She’s also an old drone who hasn’t aged gracefully.
” Meghan made Kate cry”….don’t care who made who cry. Get over yourself! You are grown women.
As for big brother Bill ……how bout mortal combat?
Enough with this playground back-biting crap.
As for assorted *lip readers* ,*body language experts* and other self as types “experts”, MY crystal ball and Tarot cards are just as good for laughs.
My hats off to M&H for ignoring this claptrap. I’m not going to speculate if they will or won’t go to Scotland. I can only say I would not. All that hassle for some time with an old woman who could/should have stopped things and yet she did NOTHING. Take a hint: she’s just not that into you.
I imagine Bower’s book must put off Charles if he blames Camilla for the racist comment. I hope Charles finds other things to complain about and calls out Bower. Just so there are many comments calling out Bower for lies.
These tabloids need to stop misquoting them. They did not say ppl were talking about their future children’s complexions, they said those ppl were concerned about it. These are two very different statements.
A frustratingly common tactic of the British press: misquote, misdirect, lie by omission, etc, to mislead readers and push a narrative and then harp on that narrative continuously while increasingly obfuscating the facts.
Same as the d*mn “privacy” issue. The Sussexes never said they want to live in seclusion and never be in the public eye yet there are still people pushing the “if they want privacy they need to step out of public view entirely” bullsh**.
@Mary
The privacy issue is the one that seems to irritate the ordinary person in the street. A friend of mine said she could understand why H&M needed/wanted privacy but, questioned why they’re always in the papers. I had to say to her read the articles. See how many direct quotes there are from H&M, look at what the story is referring to and you’ll see the articles are just a rehash of an old event or from an unnamed English source.
The problem for H&M is most people see the headlines and don’t bother reading the article, and as a result people don’t realise H&M are not courting the press.
@Laura D, and that is what is so frustrating and dangerous about this diversionary tactic of the British tabloids. People actually fall for it.
Yeah, I mean, this sort of “genteel” (for lack of a better word) racism is par for the course for people like Camilla in the UK. They think bc they’re okay with black people who they meet and greet during their trips abroad that they’ve done their due diligence as far as racism is concerned.
But I do think what the royal racist said went far beyond any jokes about “ginger afros”. I think they said something truly egregious and offensive, far beyond the pale. I remember reading a screenshot of a comment, a very long time ago, made by a white supremacist on some website, who said something like (and I’m sorry to paraphrase/reproduce it here), “You never know what colour your baby might turn out, even if your wife is white. I know two people who got married and had a kid. Both of them were white, but the kid turned out looking African.” They said it in the sense of how it’s important to “vet” one’s white partner’s family tree, to make sure there isn’t even a little bit of African DNA that might “pollute” their children.
My guess is that whoever is the royal racist said something like that, possibly maybe something like, what if their kids turn out darker than either of them. This is just a hunch though, I have no idea if this is actually true, but this is just one possibility of just how beyond normal offensive such a comment can be.
I agree with most everyone here. You can’t tell me that not every single member of that institution is racist. Yes, I’m including Harry in this. The difference between him and the rest though, is that he is putting in the work to become aware of his unconscious biases and unlearning them. It’s something he’s going to have to keep up for the rest of his life but he seems to be up for the task.
That being said, I don’t think she’s THE royal racist. It’s William.
Kinda off topic but still about Camilla: I thought she was letting herself she naturally but that pull between her nose and upper lip is weird. Think she gets Botox?
How does one square this with what is actually on the record:
Meghan was urged to keep working, there is no money for her security. The May nuptials were done in a short time to ensure that she got protection.
During the pregnancy that resulted with Archie, discussions of there will be no title, no security for the offspring etc
When Lilibet Diana was born, the uproar about her name, totally different to title.
The refusal to allow her baptism at Windsor castle.
The ongoing security issues after the Sussexes changed their working status to present day.
The accusations of the nonexistent bullying.
The name calling ( a sign that the name callers cannot engage on an intelligent manner).
What would the reaction of anyone who was at the receiving end of this aforementioned behaviour be? this or focusing on Camilla?
What is the more harmful effect, a patterned behaviour from a prematurely promoted senior royal or alleged boorish
comments from another senior royal?
If I was at the receiving end of both, what would my response be?
I would choose peace.
The whole “it would make them look bad” comment Meghan made to Oprah suggested it was someone who was super obsessed with PR like Kate or possibly William. Camilla and Charles are of a generation where racism is different. I don’t think they’d ever be stupid enough to say something like this out loud. Neither would Elizabeth or Philip. I can see Camilla making a comment about Ginger afros thinking she was being cute and not racist at all.
Philip made racist comments all the time! He was a terrible person.
Actually, being terrible and racist people is a job requirement of being royal — otherwise, you’d feel so ashamed of benefiting from stolen wealth and the enslavement of other human beings that you couldn’t hold up your head under the weight of a crown.
(P.S. I’m being shallow here: The teeth of the woman next to Camilla in the bottom photo reminds me of Austin Powers.)
Well, well, well. Look at all these senior royals playing hot potato with the racist allegations.
Also, Am I wrong in saying that all of the senior royals have been eliminated by official statements except William? I know William responded but he never said HE wasn’t the racist commentator, he said the FAMILY was not racist. I think there’s a big foam finger pointing at the last man standing.
Not THE racist, just A racist, got it.
Remember, this is all a bait and switch to focus the debate on “tasteless jokes” instead of the outright racism that threatened Harry’s children. H and M weren’t complaining to Oprah about a stupid joke about hair colour and texture,as offensive as that is. They talked about “conversations” and “concerns” (multiple) about their future child’s skin colour AND explicitly connected that to whether or not he would get a title and security. That’s what makes it both notable and unforgivable.
I am sure Camilla has made awful and unwelcome comments and “jokes”, which should tell us a lot about the atmosphere around the royal family. But she’s wouldn’t typically be involved in discussing titles or security arrangements.
It was Charles.
@Sunnyjyl
Nah! On the Oprah interview, Harry was upset with his father but, wanted to build bridges. William is/was just “space and given neither brother has made any attempt to get in touch with each other it has to be him. TQ made sure they were sat apart at the Jubbly service and William made sure his children didn’t go to Lili’s birthday. Harry stood up to William and let him know that what he said was unacceptable and William has been throwing his toys out of the pram ever since. He’s used the BM to make Harry out to be the bad guy but, outside the UK no-one is listening (and to be fair a good number of people in the UK aint buying what William is selling).
William has severe control issues. He carefully constructs every message and image with an eye to the public. He is furious with Harry for not falling in line. He feels betrayed and in the right.
Charles made the comments about the baby’s hair and skin, or rather he asked questions about it. He has apologized, by the way. There is a way forward for him with Harry, that there is not with Harry and William.
sunnyj
what do you mean Charles has apologized? Do you know that from insider info?
@zinjazin – Thank you. 🙂 I’d written an in-depth reply as to how Sunnyjyl knew Charles had apologised but, it was lost in the ether!
@Sunnyjyl – Sid says wrote more succinctly why I think it was William and not Charles who made the comment: Sid says: “””A, ITA. Willileaks was probably extra vile and vicious and that shocked Harry. Of all the main blood family members, he has been the one to never show an ounce of joy about Archie coming into the world. We saw that picture where QEII and Philip looked thrilled. Charles at least put on a show and continues to leak comments to the press about wanting to see the Sussex kids, and how happy he was to finally meet Lilibet. Meanwhile not a peep from the only uncle on that side. And when he was actually asked how he felt about becoming an uncle, instead of saying that he was excited and happy for his brother, Willileaks said he was already an uncle. Who does that?”””
Wow, another line up of palace insiders and sources talking to Page Six. Where were the leaks coming from over the years?
I know right? Its a bit shocking tbh.
You know, y’all might have my head for this. But I’ve told my sons this. And mind you, saying something derogatory about anyone, in any way, has never been tolerated by me or my husband. I told them we’re racists. I told them to say it out loud. Scream it in fact. I told them to start their conversations from that acknowledgement. Because we simply have no idea how we’ve contributed to the systemic daily injustices we’ve ignored or missed or whatever. It’s not enough to be kind, loving, generous, tolerant people anymore. We have to say shit when we see shit. Period.
I absolutely agree that many of us need to start with that assumption, particularly if we are older. I grew up in an area that was very, very segregated (I am white). I had my first stand-up-to racism incident in the mid-60’s when I was just 7 years old. But I spoke up and acted against some incidences of racism that I saw toward another girl my age of color because I had been told by my parents that certain actions were racist, and hence, wrong. What about all of the other actions and words that are racist that weren’t specifically delineated to me as a child? I probably didn’t recognize them as readily as racism. So yes, we all need to start with the assumption that we need to continue to learn about and stand up against all forms of racism. One way to do that is to admit that many of us are unwittingly racist
A new day a new scandalous headline about the BRF!
The more each of the talk and throw dirty around on each other the worse ALL of them look. What a mess.
Cant believe these people are supposed to be heads of state and heads of TCoE.
What about discretion and tact and class and staying out of the limelights? What about dignity?
What about christian values such as forgiveness and love for thy neighbour? No
Better to run to the press with constant gossip and smears and blabber.
Again zinjazin thank you. 🙂 My comment where I wrote about William being the future head of the CoE was lost. Whether he likes it or not William will be the head of the CoE and yet he continues to treat his brother and his family abdominally. When he does become king will we all be expected follow his lead? Will we have to accept that we really do have to judge someone’s worth by the colour of their skin? Will he re-write the bible so it says “Suffer little children come unto me – except the dark ones”? I really want to believe there is some good in him somewhere but, his actions (and those of his awful wife) make it very, very difficult.
*abominably*
@Mabs, I absolutely agree that many of us need to start with that assumption, particularly if we are older. I grew up in an area that was very, very segregated (I am white). I had my first stand-up-to racism incident in the mid-60’s when I was just 7 years old. But I spoke up and acted against some incidencies of racism that I saw toward another girl my age of color because I had been told by my parents that certain actions were racist, and hence, wrong. What about all of the other actions and words that are racist that weren’t specifically delineated to me as a child? I probably didn’t recognize them as readily as racism. So yes, we all need to start with the assumption that we need to continue to learn about and stand up against all forms of racism. One way to do that is to acknowledge that many of us are unwittingly racist and that we need to learn more.
Duplicate, sorry!
I don’t understand why everyone’s fixated on the identity of the person who made the comments about skin color to Harry. Even if it had been William, William doesn’t get to make decisions about titles and security — Charles does. In theory, the Queen does, but we all know she’s MIA, here, so it’s really Charles. He’s also ultimately the one who’s been holding up the question of their security with the Met Police, or whoever. It’s Charles—bridge, or no bridge, the stench comes from his House.
@Bisynaptic Seriously? “””Even if it was William””” Seriously, that’s the hill you’re choosing to fight on? William may not make decisions about titles and security now but, he will do in the future. As a British citizen I have EVERY right to know which one of the senior royals has problems with skin colour. They represent me when they welcome foreign dignitaries onto these shores. I really do not want people from other countries thinking that because our royal family have “concerns” about skin colour the rest of the country does. William will be king one day and for him to have “concerns” about a member of his family being darker than the rest of them really does not bode well for a large number of his subjects. So, I say again it does matter who said it and, whoever it was needs to be brought to task immediately. No ifs or buts IMMEDIATELY.