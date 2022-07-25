Prince William thinks Princess Diana’s Panorama interview was a ‘false narrative’

The Dyson investigation was completed last year. That investigation looked into everything that went into Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview on the BBC. Martin Bashir falsified documents to “convince” Diana to speak to him, all part of a convoluted scheme which also involved Diana’s brother, the Earl Spencer. There’s no question that Bashir deceived Diana. There’s also no question that Bashir told Diana some things which she already believed, like she was being spied on (she was), that Charles and Tiggy Legge-Bourke were having an affair (many people, including Camilla, believed that) and that she couldn’t trust her royal protection officers. When the Dyson report came out, Prince William made a statement on camera where he called his late mother paranoid, and not just that, he also claimed the Panorama interview made Diana and Charles’s relationship “worse.” Like Charles wasn’t a whole tampon for Camilla for years, like Charles hadn’t given his own tell-all interview to Jonathan Dimbleby where he admitted the affair and dithered about being king. Well, as always, William and Charles are united in trying to erase and invalidate Diana’s interview.
Prince William ‘believes Diana would never have agreed to a Panorama interview without manipulation by Martin Bashir’ and is ‘frustrated’ by the BBC’s failure to address the ‘false narrative’ it established.
The Duke of Cambridge is said to be ‘frustrated’ and still feels ‘a lot of hurt and pain’ over the 1995 Panorama interview. The interview, watched by 23 million people, saw Diana declare ‘there were three of us in this marriage’, causing a worldwide sensation. It is widely thought to have contributed to her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 – a year prior to her fatal car crash in the Tunnel de l’Alma in Paris.
William believes the BBC has failed to address the ‘false narrative’ that was established by Bashir’s interview, The Sunday Times reports.
Bashir showed Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, forged bank statements to gain access to the Princess. Those statements suggested Earl Spencer’s former head of security was receiving money from a tabloid newspaper and the security services to spy on Earl Spencer and Diana. Bashir then tricked her by peddling a string of lies, including the slur that Prince Charles was having an affair with then royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke – now Alexandra Pettifer – and that she became pregnant and had an abortion as a result.
I wonder why William is doing his father’s bidding so hard on this issue? There’s some kind of quid pro quo going on between them. Charles has been hellbent on erasing Diana’s interview from the historical record for decades, and William has only come to this side in recent years. Granted, William always hated the interview too, and he and Diana fought about it at the time. But William is rewriting Diana’s experiences and convince everyone that Diana didn’t know what she was saying? Yes, she was paranoid – for good reason. She was being attacked on all sides, and she wanted to get her own narrative out. She was merely trying to SURVIVE. Did Bashir do some sh-tty stuff? Yes. But what William wants everyone to forget is that Diana was always going to speak to someone. She was always going to do an interview. Even the Dyson Report noted that Diana was being pursued by a few different journalists to tell her side and she chose Bashir. My point is that what Diana said in that interview was not a “false narrative.” It was HER narrative.
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2017.
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada
Diana is wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith at Kangol
City Hall, Prince George, British Columbia
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada
Diana is wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith at Kangol
City Hall, Prince George, British Columbia
PRINCESS DIANA OF WALES, LADY DI.
1996 WASHINGTON DC
PHOTO WAS ON THE COVER OF US NEWS MAGAZINE AND WAS THE BEST SELLING ISSUE IN 70 YEARS.
LADY DI
PORTRAIT.
RETRATO.
HEADSHOT
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Beach Head Cemetery in Anzio, Italy, to honour those killed in the Allied landings of January 1944.
Diana is wearing a dress by Catherine Walker
Earl Spencer leaves after speaking at the Isle of Wight literary festival
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220503-
Prince William unveils a plaque during a visit to the new London centre of James' Place to learn more about the charity's work to save the lives of men experiencing a suicidal crisis.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
The man is so empty he rattles when he moves
What a brainless derp. Sit down a-hole. No one wants to hear from you.
William is Charles’s son and Harry is Diana’s son.
End of.
Perfect summary. No notes.
Perfect.
William is deplorable to attack his dead mother’s character and credibility 25 years later. What’s Charles trading for this, I wonder?
@C-Shell … What I don’t understand is why it’s okay for William to be ‘upset’ about issues surrounding his mother from his childhood, but Harry is described as weak and having mental/emotional issues by the RR for doing so.
Adeleide Cottage?
Truly. I honestly believe if Diana was still alive she’d be estranged from William like Harry is too.
She’d be so devastated by the dreadful person he’s become.
+1000
I would say she was not paranoid but suspicious and rightly so
Exactly, they were desperate to know her business. And I don’t think an interview was what made the relationship between Charles and Diana so bad.
Exactly – if she was paranoid, it’s because their bullying made her need to be suspicious and paranoid all the time (and let’s not forget, she ended up tragically correct about her biggest fear…)
By bullying her, they literally damaged her mental health.
So for someone who claims mental health is an important issue to him, for William to weaponize the mental health issues his father, grandmother and other BRF/Courtiers bullied his mother into having, is beyond shameful.
I hope any mental health organization he works with recognizes this and ditches him.
“Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean everyone isn’t out to get you.”
I agree with you, putting a label on her misses the point. Everyone WAS out to get her, she could trust no one, and what she said to Bashir was her truth as she lived it.
Agree @ C-Shell!!!! We all know that Diana was suspicious in regards to everyone due to she had lived so many years with Charles and the rest of the family/trappings that came with it, her feelings were justified!!!
@ Meghan C, as for Willy declaring that the interview was the breaking point of their marriage is complete bullocks!!!!
They are all desperate to dispel that it was Charles that caused the end of their marriage, NOT Bashir or Diana, but the fact that Diana loved Charles and he had no intention of being faithful. Charles wants to wash away his responsibility in the marriage and Bashir was an easy proverbial sacrificial lamb.
I haven’t seen this interview since it was aired on BBC. I.watched it today actually on FB and l thought Diana was very fair to Charles , referring to them as a team, about his jealousy ??Well he was a proud man and she loved him ! She spoke about de pressure of visiting very sick people daily and turned to food as a comfort blanket when she got home at de end of her day. I think she.wanted people to know she and Charles did their best but Charles called de shots on their separation and divorce not her,.she wanted to get that out there that she wasn’t bailing. . I still don’t know if they would of divorced if she had not done a interview but genuinely l thought she came across as a lovely lady, polite, who at de end of de day blamed de daily media intrusion for pressure within her marriage, cameras in her face every single day, can you image what that is like for anyone . William your mother would be so ashamed so ashamed of the man you have become, bitter bitter bitter…..
What’s the tongue in cheek saying- it’s not being paranoid if they really are out to get you.
William’s pretty much proving that correct in his statements. Even Diana’s closest in the firm were vipers waiting to sting her, including her very own despicable son.
Quid pro quo, indeed. Carole must be very nervous these days.
I agree. I also think he knows his own infidelities are going to come out and wants to paint Kkkate as paranoid and delusional to preemptively silence her and the Midds by extension. 🥚 thinks Diana was wrong for going against the heir’s wishes and wants to push that she, like H&M are subversive and shouldn’t be trusted because they all challenged the institution and upstaged the heirs and are more popular. He’s an entitled, self-centered, jerk who can’t accept that his birth order doesn’t make him amazing.
But would Kate do anything to give off the impression that she is paranoid? She’s been more than happy to keep quiet and take the embarrassment, then to leak her side of the story or to file for separation. If Will’s infidelities were to come out (which I think they will eventually), then I think Kate would do everything in her power to make Will stay. She’ll try to get the message out there that they’re sticking together / working through their issues by going to couples therapy. She will do anything to get that crown and she’s proven that many times before.
If he leaves her for another woman and wants a divorce, she would, and so would her mother.
The marriage was over the year before when Charles named Camilla as mistress and forced the. Parker Bowles divorce the divorce of the Wales would have happened without the panorama program imo
Tessa, I agree. I hope that the Crown shows PC’s interview–there’s no reason to leave it out. It needs to be included, IMO, to show the whole picture. I find it beyond disgusting that while PW was upset about his Mom’s interview, nothing is ever said that he was upset about his Dad’s. What does that tell us?
Funny how he’s not worried about the public being “let down” and lied to in the myriad of false stories circulated about H&M. He’s not worried about people being misinformed as long as it’s royally approved lies.
It’s not a false narrative, as we all know. But maybe that’s part of the problem, Diana’s own words are out there in that interview, and the royal family – including William – want to silence her words and twist the narrative around her to their advantage and liking. That’s what they always do. It’s also why the Oprah interview was such a problem and why the memoir is such a problem – its taking away the power from the Firm to control the narrative.
So now they’re still trying to control the narrative and the way to do that is to tell people that the Bashir interview wasn’t “valid,” it was bc diana was paranoid, etc.
And this is a great example of why it’s rarely a good idea in PR terms to remain silent – it just allows “the other side” to “control the narrative.” At least if you provide something, even if it’s not a great story, you’re getting your words out there and it will be reported on. Silence allows the other party to take charge of the narrative.
Diana knew this instinctively, and did her generations’ version of providing receipts through the Morton book and the Panorama interview which remains justly famous. She really was a genius at PR, this was no virginal victim lamb but the Mouse That Roared! (tm Vanity Fair).
Exactly. Diana was prescient – just like Harry. She got her story out in the Panorama Interview AND the book “Diana Her True Story.” I suppose they will come after that book next.
Exactly. If you don’t tell your story in your own words, others will do it for you. This is why Meghan was well in her rights to do the interview when there is eleventy million books and articles out there about her.
There is a letter written by Diana dated Dec 22/95 which states she was already of the information presented to her by Bashir. I’m not 100- sure if the letter is real but if so it really blows away accusations of being tricked from William, who was a child at the time, and her brother Charles, who had his own issues.
It was published in connection with Dyson inquiry, which deemed it authentic Diana communication on her KP notepaper.
He is really trying to silence her voice just like he has been trying to silence Harry and Meghan.
There’s just no way every evil thing William has been doing behind the scenes doesn’t come out. I refuse to believe he’ll get away with it.
Maybe in William’s twisted little mind, he believes if Diana never talked, she would have stayed married to Charles, remained under royal protection, never died and would still be around to serve him, talked Harry into staying too, etc. He’s probably angry that Diana didn’t just suck it up and stay in her miserable marriage. He probably believes she should have put up with it for his sake. Because he’s selfish and everything comes down to what he wants/needs. And that 13 year old boy inside him is still furious that the interview humiliated him.
I’m short, he’s in desperate need of therapy. How dare he disparage Diana and her truth even after death.
The thing is Charles was emotionally distant and put Diana down publicly. He was not nice to her nor even civil. Jephson witnessed his putting down Diana, and Charles was heard at another event talking about Fergie and Diana’s “little minds.” His mistress was allowed to sit at Diana’s place at Highgrove in Diana’s absence (certainly without DIana’s permission) and Charles allowed Camilla to call Diana that ridiculous creature. DIana could not have put up with that sort of behavior from Charles she needed to move on. It was in essence a facade of a marriage not a real marriage. Diana had wanted a real marriage. William has no clue.
I mean – how back handed was that “…whatever in love means…?”
This sounds plausible and very sad.
In his mind, without the interview maybe they would have continued their aristocratic marriage and she wouldn’t have died.
It’s not true of course, but could totally be how a grieving boy would see it – and that boy grew into a narcissistic man who never went to therapy and just fixated on that interview as the thing that ruined his life.
I don’t feel bad for him because he’s an awful person who has made his own bed, but it’s a sad waste of a life that could have been so much more.
@ ShazBot, if you are referring to the sad waste of life, are you inferring Baldemort? If so, he has proven this path for his life. He has spent his entire life directing his path. Baldemort had every intention of not working, the Queen never suggested such a ridiculous plan, so that he could just play helicopter pilot and have as many affairs as possible, all while living the life of a grifter for his 20+ adult years.
Yes, about W.
I know there is evidence he’s been like this since birth, but I do wonder what a more compassionate response to their mother dying would have resulted in. If they’d been allowed to grieve as they needed to, and gotten therapy, and had people love and support them.
We know Harry found a home in the army and then all of his charity work gave him purpose and that M pushed him the final mile. But he really had the advantage of being the spare. William had his worst impulses coddled and was given no support at all. The man is an awful person but it still is such a waste of a life and a position that could have been so much more and done good. Instead he’s probably the worst of them.
I don’t think there is quid pro quo between W&C, I think W is just like Charles in this aspect and knows a story is about to drop shot his own cheating ways. I think he’s trying to get ahead and convince ppl that cheating is not so bad so they don’t hate him like that did Charles.
So was Charles’ interview confessing adultery the year before or Diana’s first hand sourcing in the Diana tapes or Morton book also false? No.
I do have a lot of sympathy for William & Harry over how their parents marriage imploded in the public eye & i don’t doubt they were embarrassed by their interviews & public revelations. but William rewriting history to suggest that the interview made the relationship worse like his parents weren’t already separated & his father hadn’t cooperated with the dimbleby bio that said he had never loved Diana & had been forced to marry her 2 years before panorama- isn’t it. Feels like William is trying to scrub a painful childhood memory AND an account that supports somethings that Meghan & Harry said about the institution. Thank goodness H&M’s interview was with US TV not a British org so will probably be harder to bury- no doubt why the royal press machinery were so upset about it.
(It’s also very telling that the queen only ordered a divorce when Diana spoke in an interview not when Charles did.)
And not only that, Charles interview really forced a divorce of the Parker Bowles. Charles admitted he was involved with married Camilla. The Queen ostriched over it but only acted when it was Diana’s interview.
I’m convinced that William fervently believes that everyone in his life must suck it up and suffer in silence in service to him as the “future king”. I could easily see post Panorama interview William screeching at Diana “If you really loved me you would have never given the interview and stayed!!”
Why did Charles confess to adultery in the dimbleby interview? Was it only bc it was revealed through the phone tapping? Had that already happened? I don’t know much about that time period but I’m baffled as to why Charles confessed. I though they never explain.
@ ABritGuest, we mustn’t forget the pain that their affair caused Cowmillas children as well. Wasn’t it reported that one of her children told Charles to stop calling their mother and to stop destroying their family?
The Parker-Bowles children suffered as well. They saw their parents marriage implode on national tv as well, in addition to the hurt to their father as well.
Yes, we can feel empathy for W & H for the loss of their parents married as well as the untimely death of their Mum, as well as the possibility that W is still hurting by what happened. BUT W is perfectly capable of seeking help in regards to what happened. A child that suffered immeasurable pain and hurt can try to heal those wounds.
Yet, Baldemort is still trying to erase what his mother spoke regarding her feelings as well as the the destruction of their marriage. I have revoked my empathy for Baldemort due to his constant disqualifying his mother feelings as well as rewriting her history.
I’ve revoked my empathy based on how he’s treating his brother, right now, as an adult that should have some insight, some self control and who should know better
Isn’t it interesting that he interrupted his holidays for this, a useless statement gaslighting his mother. Doesn’t he have a 40th birthday bash to plan? Kate at least got those dodgy portraits which is more than the heir to the throne received. Or is he off on holidays with another mistress?
I do not understand this feckless heir that no one in the RF seems able to rein in, nor do I understand why he continues to shit on his supposedly beloved mother in public. How awful to live a life with such rage…
People blame Meghan for the rift between Harry and William but I think it started a long time ago and among those differences were how they viewed their mother. I think Harry was the driving force behind their various tributes to Diana over the years and William went along to show a united front against the Royal Family. Harry’s not there anymore so he no longer has to pretend.
I think the fault lies squarely on William for the rift. Harry was scapegoated and whatever not so nice things William were played down. William also had no business advising his brother on who he should marry. That was totally out of line.
@ Amy Bee, that sound like the perfect scenario as to how the brothers sought to preserve their mothers legacy. Now that Harry is gone, Baldemorts truth is coming out in stereo for all to hear!!
The narrative created to get Diana into the interview was false. The narrative she relayed IN the interview was literally from her own lips and true.
The RF’s attempts to muddy these two things together are insulting.
Exactly. They don’t even define what that “false narrative” is, as well. Are they saying that the whole interview was tainted by Bashir’s actions? Or, are they saying that certain statements were not true? If so, then which ones?! I think Diana was pretty much correct about there being three people in her marriage! It is despicable that they appear to be trying to cast out everything that Diana said in that interview as untrue, in large part based upon her alleged mental illness. William should be ashamed of himself.
They’re still gaslighting Diana twenty-five years after her death. That’s some sick sh*t.
This x1000.
Thank goodness that Harry and Meghan got away to protect themselves and their children.
The narrative to get Diana to do the interview was false, Diana’s narrative during the interview is true. It was what she believed. To have him silence his mother like this is incredibly sad and feels like such a betrayal and a misunderstanding of what many women are enduring. This dude doesn’t have a clue. No wonder why he and Kate seem so dumb.
William hasn’t matured since that age–and that’s a sort of normal thing. To be stunted when a traumatic event has occurred in your life. He probably still thinks his parents wouldn’t have gotten divorced and they could have had a happy four-person, perfect family life had Diana not spoken about her pain in that relationship. So he’s happy to help Charles do some crafty revisionist history. Too bad there are way too many people still around to remember how it was, to believe how William and Charles wish it would be.
Diana and Charles formally separated at the end of 1992 there was very little chance of s reconciliation
And Tampongate was in 1993, though the disgusting conversation at the heart of it took place in 1989.
Will’s assertion that Diana speaking her truth contributed to the breakdown of his parents’ relationship is just utter crap.
What a disloyal, twisted jerk.
If I were Harry, I’d want space, too. Can you imagine Diana’s utter humiliation at Charles’ hands? It’s appalling.
I love the line, “it was not a false narrative it was her narrative”. I’m confident William…and Harry, was severely traumatized by many things we know nothing about. He may well indeed have had a completely different experience of that time and that may be his truth. He should seriously sit down with a therapist and process his trauma and then he is free to express HIS narrative should he want to. It’s not that William sits In a different place than his mother…of course he would as a child experiencing all this publicly. It’s that he thinks erasing his mother’s version of events will heal his pain and, in doing so, he is establishing himself as a perpetrator of the trauma he suffered and is sadly projecting this onto the next generation. By no means is this me Having pity or denying the privilege or thr evil done by the BRF where there must be reparations, and I think the monarchy should be abolished because. Just look at what this causes everyone, including the privileged members. Putting someone on a pedestal “above” people, is a fancy golden way of establishing them as someone not worthy of belonging. It’s not leadership it’s abuse which begets abuse which begets suffering
It’s because to believe Diana would be to endorse a criticism of the monarchy. Or, specifically, the way those two men conduct themselves. In my opinion it’s a similar position to what the Duchess of Sussex found herself in, only they can’t turn Diana, of all people, into the narrative’s villain. So they turn her into a victim and completely remove any agency she had.
I get that the interview was the worst thing that happened to William and he would love for nothing more for it to be “discredited” so he can justify a painful childhood memory as “this isn’t what mummy wanted to say, she was just manipulated therefore she really didn’t embarrass me and was forced too” etc etc. So on that part I do have sympathy but as others have pointed out, acting like the interview was the one that made everything worse is… not true. The marriage was already dead long before that and Charles had made it clear he didn’t care about her.
He blames his mother for not just looking the other way – as he expects his wife to do. Also he was horribly embarrassed she admitted to adultery when it aired and still is, I think that is the part he never wants replayed. Funny, I never read he confronted Charles for admitting to an affair in a TV interview. He is racist and sexist.
The only false narrative people have taken from that interview is that Camilla was Charles’ true love and he only ran around with her. Let’s be clear; Charles was for the streets. He was running around with five or six women at the time, none of them worth mentioning save for one. His most serious side chick other than Camilla was Lady Dale Tryon. The Crown shows Charles being off fishing in Iceland when he learned of Lord Mountbatten’s death. The truth is that he was at her house. She was smart enough to keep their relationship hush hush and was not attached to him but Charles certainly was attached to her. If there’s a false narrative to be corrected, it is that the monarchy, the Queen, and societal standards kept Charles from being with his true love Camilla. Charles’ true love is Charles and Camilla only has him because Lady Tryon would not.
As for William, he is beneath contempt. To borrow a phrase from his fellow Englishman, William is so full of sh*t that if you gave him an enema you could bury him in a matchbox. If anyone knows from false narratives, it is William. He sold false narratives about being a full time pilot whose work schedule wouldn’t permit him to undertake the duties of a full time working royal. He likes to portray himself as a devoted family man when, in fact, he’s a philanderer. He spreads the false narrative that he is an environmentalist all while flying in private aircraft, having three children, and wanting to have four large homes. And, who could ever forget the massive false narratives he created about Meghan and Harry.
I am not surprised in the least that William would turn on his mother and gaslight her when she’s in her grave. He clearly doesn’t care that that family assassinated her (Harry’s security squad lawsuit has exposed their machinations), tortured her, and smeared her. He now fully subscribes to the dogma that everyone must willingly sacrifice for the heir lest they be sacrificed against their wishes. His mother is now just another piece of meat to be tossed into the maw of the rabid press he gladly feeds. Kate better watch her back.
@ NYC212, exceptional comments!!! Though I didn’t know of Lady Dale Tyron.
I also have nothing but contempt for Baldemort. He has erased any good will or empathy by his actions of not only what evils he committed against H&M, but his blatant ongoing actions of rewriting history of his Mum.
Baldemort has zero discernible qualities as he continues to expose how awful of a human being his is. Baldemort will never become a man of character, just the shell of one that needs to feed his own ego while trying to hide his own shortcomings.
Charles himself called Kanga Tryon the only woman who ever understood him.
Probably the only thing that brought Camilla into a more favourable light with Charles was that Kanga spoke openly and indiscriminately about her affair with Charles, whereas Camilla kept schtum. She blabbed to the tabloids and media constantly and it wrecked her marriage and her relationship with her daughter. I watched a great video some years ago called “Prince Charles’ Other Mistress” about Kanga, but can’t seem to find it anywhere. In any event, Diana actually befriended Kanga and both showed solidarity in the face of Camilla’s long-term affair with Charles and their despicable treatment of her. She died a few months after Diana in very poor health.
Kanga was a traditional mistress as far as I have read Camilla had more ambitions and actually put down Diana in a letter to Charles camilla did go to the media with her side of the story during Charles and Diana marriage Camilla called Stuart Higgins editor of the sun he confirmed this
William appears to harbor a lot of deeply buried resentment towards his mother, and likely blames her for the breakdown of her marriage, even for creating the perfect storm which brought about her own death. He’s using the Bashir interview as a means to vent his innate anger at her and paint a false picture of her *paranoia* as the problem, not the fact that she had every right to be paranoid. All of this has created a badly flawed human being — a bitter, selfish, arrogant person full of anger and self loathing which is directed outwards at his wife, his brother, SIL, and anyone else who gets in his way. He needs years of extensive therapy to unpack all the sh*t he’s got roiling around in his head, but of course he won’t do that, he’ll just go on being an untrustworthy, deceitful and perfectly awful person.
Father of the year material. I feel for his children, I really do.
I agree. I wonder if he’s abusive towards them too in private.
There is something deeply disturbed about this guy. What exactly is the “false narrative “? He wants to erase what his mother actually went through.His parents had a bad marriage, his father entered that marriage in bad faith, never respected their mother and was resentful of, and unfaithful to her. They both were and he was witness to it. I don’t know why he thinks trying to rewrite it to make it all Bashirs fault or the BBCs fault. I get that he, in his own way, is trying to make sense of what happened, but the way he is so controlling and wanting to change facts is disturbing. It’s the same way he goes after Meghan and Harry. He can’t control them so will relentlessly attack them.
I don’t think this is a quid pro quo between William & Charles. I think William is doing this because he hated the interview. He hated Diana’s weaknesses, her mental disease. He’s a Windsor and this interview damages the BRF’s legacy, his legacy. William is a narcissist. He uses people. I’ve no doubt he loved Diana, like he loved Harry, but that their jobs were to elevate and shield him. Instead, Diana told the world Charles gaslit her and had another woman in his bed and marriage and that the Queen et al didn’t care about her bulimia and mental distress. They used her and when she grew up and stepped out of line, they turned on her. Sounds familiar doesn’t it?
@ TheOriginalMia, well said!! Unless you are there in Baldemorts orbit to puff him up and bow down to him, he has no use for you. Whether you are family or not, Baldemort will have no use for you unless you give in to his whims.
Diana had bulimia nervosa which she got under control thanks to her doctor Diana was gaslit after she passed on will calling his deceased mother paranoid is a total disgrace
Exactly
She had very very good reasons for feeling this way
I have worked at an airline for many years I remember press booking & last minute cancelling flights at the gate trying to get on flights particularly the Dodi period
Never experienced anything like it before or since.I had a terrible foreboding as she was hounded & no one was properly protecting her as she deserved 💔
Ah yes, Billy the Basher, William the Incandescent, the biggest family backstabber is such a hot house flower he is frustrated by BBC failure to address the false narrative. As if he hasn’t been creating a false narrative about his brother and sister in law for years.
William’s position has weakened considerably during this Jubilee year compared to Charles’ and Camilla’s. Therefore he has little choice but to support his father in silencing his mother to ensure a smooth enthronement of C&C. William now hopes to become the Prince of Wales as soon as his father ascends the throne.
What went wrong?
First, his PR campaign to be the next king failed. The Queen confirmed C&C as king and queen consort in February.
Then his Carribean tour was a disaster with several Commonwealth countries considering to ditch the Queen as Head of State.
He couldn’t prevent the Sussexes from celebrating the Jubilee with the Queen. He lost his loyal patron Boris Johnson who is resigning as prime minister, weakening his political influence and his petproject Earthshot was taken out of his Royal Foundation to be some independent entity. His coming US visit to Boston for the Earthshot prize will be more low key than he anticipated.
2Cents, and he’s not in it alone. I think KHate’s profile has also been lowered. I can’t believe that they haven’t figured out that all they need to do is WORK. Be seen. I’m talking about the type of engagements that the brf are famous for. Show up, greet people, get their picture taken and leave. Do big numbers of them yearly. That’s what they need to do to keep in the public’s consciousness. Yes, that’s still going to be boring, but they sure as heck would be around alot. That’s not going to happen, because neither of them want to work. They seem to think that they can just do what they want to do when they want to do it. Well, don’t be surprised when you’re lost in obscurity.
Kate and William, no matter how much they work, are like blank canvas. They’re there but seem to be not there. They have started so many projects and charities (like Early Years and Earthshot) but it seems like as patrons they have no gravitas. They lack depth and seriousness in thinking beyond what’s on the surface.
William’s Earthshot can never hold a candle to Harry’s Invictus Games in terms of relatability, timing, wide reach, exposure, and impact. Earthshot will never reach IG levels.
“Paranoia is the feeling that you’re being threatened in some way, such as people watching you or acting against you, even though there’s no proof that it’s true. It happens to a lot of people at some point. Even when you know that your concerns aren’t based in reality, they can be troubling if they happen too often” Simple definition of Paranoia from google search is available to all so called experts to look up and think about before spouting their views about Diana.
Even the most anti-Diana person can see that she had reasons to feel threatened and proof that people were acting against her. There was an inbalance in the protection she had to answer back and put her case compared to the Royals and vested interests to keep the Royals in place without any criticism.
She tried to find someone to interview her before Bashir but they were warned off and frightened for their jobs.
Roll on the Crown, Harry’s Book and hopefully Meghan’s Book!
You’re not paranoid if they’re really after you.