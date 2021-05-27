Prince Charles is ‘privately furious’ that it took 27 years to erase Diana’s interview

The other day, we heard that Prince Charles is making not-so-quiet moves to ensure that Princess Diana’s Panorama interview is never aired again. The Dyson Report came out last week and it showed what had been widely known for years. Martin Bashir forged documents and showed them to the Earl Spencer in an attempt to get the Earl Spencer to convince Diana to allow Bashir to interview her. Bashir also told Diana that her phone was being bugged (it was), that she was being spied on (she was), that Charles was banging Tiggy Legge-Bourke (hm) and that she shouldn’t trust her royal protection officers (eh). My argument is that all things can be true at once: Bashir fed into Diana’s paranoia, Diana had very good reasons to be paranoid, and Bashir was largely telling her things she had already believed. She also was hellbent on telling her story, which was what the Dyson Report said as well – if it hadn’t been Bashir, someone else would have interviewed her and she would have told much the same story.
Still, Prince William and Prince Charles are suddenly of the same mind about how Diana needs to be gaslighted and erased even in death. In his public statement, William argued that the Panorama interview should never air again. Charles’ people told the Mail on Sunday “there is a feeling that the BBC shouldn’t be showing any footage at all from the interview.” Clarence House also went to the Sun with some added context for why the BBC should just do what the future kings are telling them to do:
Prince Charles is furious that “lurid lies” from Panorama’s interview with Princess Diana took 27 years to finally be publicly corrected. The BBC has written to the Prince of Wales to apologise for Martin Bashir’s “deceitful” tactics in securing the interview and agreed to never show it again. Bashir’s underhand tactics included highly damaging and untrue claims that Charles was “in love” with William and Harry’s nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke and that his valet was pushing to sell stories to newspapers.
A friend of the Prince of Wales said: “The narrative that came from that interview about Charles needs to be changed. He is privately furious that it has taken 27 years. The interview and allegations caused long-term damage to the future king and his household.”
“The interview and allegations caused long-term damage to the future king and his household.” Yes, it did. Because that’s what Diana wanted to do!! She wanted to tell her story and damage the future king because he gaslighted her, emotionally abused her, spied on her and mistreated her. Charles’ argument that the entire interview needs to be trashed is just so evil, and further proof that everything Diana said about him was completely accurate. And besides that, he’s trying to unring the bell and pretend that Diana never would have said any of that if not for Martin Bashir? Please. No one believes that, not even Chaz. This is all about the “future king” throwing his weight around in the media and trying to dictate and control his dead ex-wife.
I do not see how William could be at that statue unveiling “honoring” his mother after he participated in this bullsh*t with his father. Wanting to erase this interview is like erasing everything she’s ever been through. I hope Netflix airs it. What a bunch of cowards.
The other day it was reported that netflix is working on a documentary about diana using the rest of andrew morton’s tapes. The ones that weren’t included in Diana: in her own words. Lamo, like she said many years ago, she won’t go quietly and i love that.
I hope the new documentary makes him wish there was just the panorama interview because I’m petty sometimes.
@Cecelia – Love this!
@JT – Same here!
They will go all out on their “iTs fICtiOn” campaign.
I think Netflix is wrong to make this documentary. Bashir manipulated Diana into giving him the interview and will once again be profiting from his deception.
@Mac – the new documentary is going to be based on Morton’s tapes, not Bashir.
@Mac: Diana sat down to be interviewed for Andrew Morton’s book in 1992, 3 years before the panorama interview. And she did it completely willingly. So its not wrong for netflix to make another documentary of those tapes. These are actually her own words.
@Mac – Netflix is using Andrew Morton’s tapes, not Bashir’s interview.
Netflix is really going to stick it to Charles with GLEE. He tried to mess with their business.
I was just thinking that it doesn’t matter what happens to Bashir his interview because the really explosive one was the Morton book and all those tapes.
There are more videotapes left unaired from her public speaking coach Peter Settelen apparently he has or had copyrights to those films more of these https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3OyVhfKtjA
I hope Netflix will air them
Thing is that kids are straying fast and far from traditional media and more and more into internet where nothing can be deleted. That Panorama interview will therefor public consumption until there is the web so Chuck can stay furious.
I concur with all you said Kaiser. And yes, Diana went all in and wanted to do damage. It sucks that she was lied to and tricked to tell her story. And it sucks to see her son act the way he is acting in regards to this issue. As for Chucky, we all know what a megalomaniac he is so this is no surprise. When Harry stated his father did not take his calls – that was was the final nail for me.
The problem is that this interview may have been the catalyst for her losing her HRH and protection detail
Ultimately her life?
Without Bashir lying, prodding her into it she may have stayed suggesting books be written in her words etc etc
Things could have been different for her
Llke father like son. Charles and William are the same petty assholes.
Yup same petty a*holes. And i often come across clips of Charles and Diana when they were doing their tours or appearances.Chaz doesnt even have a poker face,he COULDNT EVEN PRETEND! Those are now the expressions that are creeping on William ,he is so over it. Not that he was ever Prince Charming but Baldy used to try a little with Kate in public.
@ Noki, and we have seen that ship sailed years ago with Keen Doucheness. Baldimort has been ignoring her for years and her only comfort was Harry as he would chat with her and be kind to her.
Baldimort is cut from the same cloth as his father.
Harry is cut from the same cloth as his mother.
I am certain that once Baldimort finds a replacement for the Keen duchess, she’s gone.
Agree – the similar body language, demeanour, and facial expressions are quite striking.
This is Netflix all over again. Now everyone will be rushing to unearth copies of the interview to see what all of the fuss is about. Good job Charles! He’s really a master manipulator, lol.
Tampon Chuck to Grumpy Willy: We will simply unplug our IBM PCs and the interview that shall not be named would be erased forever! MWAHAHAHAHA!!
Did charles just forget his own interview from 1994?
I came to say the same thing. His was so much worse, and the leaked phone calls! Can someone find those and re-release them please?!
Around the time of the Crown season 4 somebody posted the transcript and the actual tampongate tapes on twitter😭. I couldn’t even listen to the whole thing. It was so cringe
Hello the internet is forever https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vukxTSuLKxA
Hoooooollllyyyyy … dayum. If I were Chucky, I’d worry about his recorded and published phone transcripts, not Diana’s interview. Given that the phone taps were made illicitly, he actually has a copyright in these. And they’re MORTIFYING, far more so than anything Diana said to Bashir.
booboocita loool he can’t even dare to claim copyright that would get more attention to those embarrassing tapes Camilla was then still married to Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles is deluded if he thinks the world is ever going to forget and change their minds about what happened. And ANY goodwill he might have built up the past 25 years as a man who might have grown and learned from his past mistakes has been completely shattered.
This is also proof that he will NEVER acknowledge or admit the damage he caused to Harry growing up and Meghan recently because in his mind he is the perpetual victim and never did anything wrong.
Agreed.
Agreed 100%. and I actually think that a big part of this IS about sending a message to Harry, that he better shut up because they think they can erase him too. But its 2021 and Harry is partnered with some of the biggest names in the world, so no, they can’t erase him.
Maybe not so much erase him, but make it seem like him and meghan are paranoid.
It won’t work. It will NEVER work. But they will twist themselves until the day they die insisting it will.
Any goodwill would have been built up by showing that he was a dedicated and attentive father. That facade has been thoroughly debunked!
He is deluded, but royalists and Meghan haters are now using this to discredit Diana’s interview, because they will literally repeat whatever message the palace/media put out, if it means they get to discredit meghans experience. I’ve literally seen tweets saying ‘but Diana was paranoid cos she was tricked’. They only say this cos there were too many similarities between how they treated Diana and Meghan.
The Meghan trolls loved Diana, but have no problem siding with the people who made Diana’s life hell, it’s it means they can ruin Meghan. These royalist trolls will do anything to ensure Meghan is ruined and if that means temporarily throwing Diana under the bus, then so be it.
But in the grande scheme of things Charles is still deluded and he will never be popular or wanted as a monarch. Diana will continue to haunt him for the rest of his life.
February-Pisces, PC does remember that Meghan said she has receipts, right? I think he needs to be careful. He’s gaslighting Diana, again. He can’t possibly think he can try to gaslight Meghan and her experiences in the brf, can he? I am always surprised how short sighted that Firm and family is.
I think Charles gaslighting Diana is his way of fighting back against the harry and Meghan interview. He knows he can’t say sh*t cos Meghan has receipts, so by invalidating Diana words, he’s indirectly invalidating Meghan and harry words, without actually doing it.
I guess Charles doesn’t understand that the internet is forever.
Down with the monarchy!!
“Prince Charles is furious that ‘lurid lies’ from Panorama’s interview with Princess Diana…”
This is worded very specifically to make it seem that the things DIANA said during the interview were lies not the fabrications Bashir used to “persuade” her to do the interview.
That is championship-level postmortem gaslighting and bullsh*ttery.
Correct me if I’m wrong (I only have sporadic memories of the sit down) but none of those false claims from Bashir made it into the actual interview, did they? Were they discussed in the media aside from Diana’s actual words? It was Diana’s actual experiences, observations, feelings, etc. which can obviously be subjective for any person. But to make it purposefully seem the thing was full of *Diana’s* lies is disingenuous and chicken sh*t at best. AT BEST.
Way to prove her right, Chaz. Rotten.
Bullseye! She said what she said and she meant to say it. The only lies came from Bashir BEFORE the interview.
See, this is what I find so peculiar. Much like Meghan’s Oprah interview, this was about Diana rehabilitating her image – she said so to Bashir. But overall, she didn’t do it, in this interview, by ripping into Charles. She was more respectful of him, and their marriage, than I expected. Even says she admired the honesty of someone in his position publicly admitting the affair with Camilla, though Camilla is only a small part of the discussion. Yes, she mentions early on that at that point “friends, on my husband’s side”, started to act against her. But when she starts discussing how things changed for the worse once she and Charles were separated, she refers to “people in this environment” – Bashir asks, “The royal household?” – and she replies, “People in my environment, yes, yes”. And we know what Diana said elsewhere about the influence of the “grey men”.
If it were me, I’d want this interview out there, Charles comes across much better than so much else written about him then. So I must be missing something. Is it an attempt to diminish what’s portrayed in the Crown, or what Meghan, and Harry, have said in the last few months? Problem is, he’s not going to be able to tarnish the admiration/sympathy people still have for Diana. And Harry and Meghan have Oprah, and now Apple, behind them, for a start.
Plus, TQ was still the active head of the royal household when this interview was done. The defacto head the last few years, especially with Philip retired – has been Charles. So this time, any crap promulgated by the Firm that both H&M have referred to where they are concerned, can be laid directly at his door (even if a lot of it came from KP, he exerted no control). Which makes it look like, the actual lie in the Bashir interview, was that Diana DIDN’T directly blame Charles for more.
I missed your post as I was typing mine – yes, yes, this. And I’ve been struck by how similar to Diana’s is Harry’s understanding of his own RF situation. The echoes to Diana have been implied and Harry talks about his side of the generational trauma, but if Diana’s and Harry’s interviews were viewed side by side, I think the connection would be more immediate and the effect pretty devastating.
Charles will be King. Philip was a consort. But Charles acted like William is head of the household when he seemed to let William call the shots and oust Harry. it is very peculiar. Diana had already indicated Camilla was the ‘third person’ in the marriage via Morton. Charles admitted he was having an extramarital affair with Camilla, so Diana did not say anything new when she said three in this marriage.
I don’t really think this campaign is about the royal family, which is why it doesn’t really make sense from Charles’ point of view. This is about damaging the BBC, and damaging public support for the BBC, and it’s the agenda of the Conservative Party and the tabloids. They want to get rid of public media that isn’t the propaganda mouthpiece of billionaire owners like Murdoch and Rothermere. Royal fam have probably just been blackmailed and/or fooled into going along with it.
Does he really think this is helping him look good?
The Streisand effect is in full swing over there. Keep singing like a canary, Chuck! We all recall exactly what Diana said in that interview and on those Morton tapes.
Another brick in the wall.
Charles, William and the rest of the Windsor lot continue to show us they are beyond vile.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
I’m in my late 30s, have never actually watched the interview, and still know that he is and was a narcissistic, abusive, gaslighting prick who did everything Diana said he did, so I’m not sure what he’s hoping to accomplish by not having the BBC air it again?
Im not too sure either. He confessed to being a cheating bastard a year prior to diana’s interview so i don’t know how he’s going to try and rewrite his own words. Plus, there’s still andrew morton’s book and the tapes. She said, what she said. Tho the means by which that interview were required were definitely dubious. Not only that, diana’s words have been part of the public domain for far too long now to all of a sudden pretend that she lied. The narrative is set. No matter how much chucky wants to rewrite it.
The interview was called “revenge” but, as I remember, Diana didn’t sound vengeful – more sad, resigned, mature, analytical about her experiences. And she was sympathetic in a way toward Charles. I don’t recall her saying that Charles was unfit to be king, more that they had talked about how being king would curtail the freedom he had had as Prince of Wales and that she wasn’t sure if he could adapt to it. I suppose those were stronger words then compared to what people say now, but I think the real reason why Charles would want Diana’s interview to be erased is that Diana appears in it as a perfectly sane human being.
@Eurydice – having never seen the original interview, I recently read the transcript, and it’s as you say (I said something similar above but you expressed it better, and more concisely!). It comes across to me as counterproductive in terms of Charles’ own image to be trashing this interview. She expressed a lot of sympathy and understanding towards him, but of course, she was nuts? Okayyy…
Yeah, I think the interview is not as bad towards Charles as has been portrayed, which is why I find this reaction so over the top. Yes, she confirms the affair – but so did Charles himself. Yes, she talks about cutting herself, but also mentions that it upset Charles because he loved her. She doesnt even come out and say that Charles should be skipped as king – its more nuanced than that.
Is the interview good for the royal family? not at all. But it’s also not like Diana was saying “Charles is an evil evil man and he should never be king and down with the monarchy!!!!”
I think the biggest problem with it is that made Diana very sympathetic and very real (some people had never heard her voice before that interview). It humanized her and that was a problem for the royals.
All Charles is doing now is bringing more attention to the damn thing.
@Becks1 – I’ve wondered if the bit about Charles’ reaction to her harming herself wasn’t a subtle dig, because she actually didn’t use his name but said something like “anyone who loved somebody would be upset.” It could be taken as “he didn’t love me, so he wasn’t upset.”
Diana DID indicate to Morton that Charles ultimately made negative comments about her bulimia. When she fainted on their Canadian tour due to the effects of bulimia he scolded her. That was already out there through Morton.
@Tessa – yes, but that was to Morton. I think in general the Morton tapes are more damning of Charles than the Bashir interview. Even if you interpret the cutting part to be implying that Charles didnt love her like @Eurydice mentions (my theory is Diana was being very smart in her wording there and deliberately leaving it open to interpretation) – she could have just said “he didn’t love me, so he didn’t care.” She was very careful in the Bashir interview at least from what I’ve seen (I’ve seen most of it but I don’t think the entire thing.)
Again it didn’t make the royals look good, but she could have said much worse things.
Charles is an awful person. Everything Diana said was the truth.
B@#!h please.
The world saw what you and Camilla, and The firm did to her: all of them brought Diana to the breaking point, it’s a miracle she came out alive from the ’80s.
She was spied and gaslighted, then she told her story, and nearly 30 years later Charles and Will are gaslighting her in her freaking grave.
They are virtually assuring thAt the crown redoes thT interview word for word
THIS I would love. I actually feel like there’s really only one person whose opinion of the Diana-Charles debacle matters at this point in history, and it’s Peter Morgan. As far as I can tell from the most recent season of The Crown — the first Diana season — he is 100% on Diana’s side with some sympathy for Charles (more than Charles deserves, tbh). I assume the next two seasons, which will heavily feature a mature Diana, will definitely showcase events from her perspective. And b/c of the popularity and influence of The Crown Netflix series (more popular than the actual Crown at this point in time!!), whatever Morgan’s version is will stand as the definitive version on the matter for years to come.
I’m privately furious that they managed to erase it and are rewriting history in front of our very eyes. Thankfully, the internet exists but I have little faith in history books.
Only in Britain will the story be as the monarchy demands. The rest of the world will write it differently.
Not surprised though. Look how they went after the Tatler article on Kate and cut out all the unflattering passages ( but kept the insults to Meghan in there). They have been worked up about this since the Crown and even more so since Harry and Meghan’s interview.
Were living in a royal dictatorship. In the uk nobody on tv is even allowed to say anything negative about them, unless it’s harry and Meghan. Literally not one broadcaster here has ever said one slightly critical thing about Willie or keen. I think it’s very much because they can’t, they would probably lose their jobs it they did. I see broadcasters tiptoe around discussions about them like they are scared of slipping up.
Diana did not lie. And Charles has no control over anything to do with her, he divorced her
This time Camilla will show up at the Diana event.
As I recall, when Charles was first seen with Tiggy, the tabs commented about how touchy feely he was when he was with her and his and Diana’s sons. Charles himself helped create the “rumors.” IMO.
It’s interesting because I’m sure I’ve read that Diana & Charles were on good terms when she died and I always respected the idea that he insisted on going to get her body against palace wishes. Harry also did him a solid during the Diana 2017 documentary saying he was there for him & William.
What would have been smarter post Crown season 4 is to play up that he was forced to marry Diana & Camilla was true love match (playing on the sympathy in season 3 for him) & it was an unhappy marriage but good thing were their sons & him & Diana were friendly enough when she passed. And then keep quiet.
Feel like this would be better than trying to act like Diana lied especially when the Sussexes’ claims of coldness/neglect still reverberate and mirrors Diana’s experience.
+1
I remember reading/hearing that too, and now I’m wondering if it was just another palace PR piece to make them look better. Charles is good at doing those (i.e., walking Meghan down the aisle) but he doesn’t have any follow through I guess? Because you’re right, that definitely would have been the better strategy. Though maybe it doesn’t work now that they’ve done the same thing to Meghan.
Agree with this totally.
If the Crown or any PR played up C and C as a “true” love match it would be untrue. Charles had many other women in his life. Including the luckless Lady Dale Tryon. ANd he proposed to at least one other woman besides Diana. And Charles a 32 year old man was not “forced.” He just wanted to blame his decisions on others, a huge weakness of his. He was not forced, Philip’s letter said that if he did not want to marry her don’t keep her waiting, and end the relationship if he did not want to marry her. No forcing. And it would look bad for Charles to say he was “forced” when his father was very sick. I think Charles was worried about Himself when he went to get Diana’s body with Diana’s sisters. He was her ex husband and less than a year after she died, a book by Penny Junor (Charles friend) wrote Charles VIctim or Villain and said that she had the cooperation of Charles, and it included much slamming of Diana, in short, a gaslighting exercise. Some even asked “what’s he doing there” when he was seen with her sisters. Plus some booed him because they thought Camilla came with him (Jane looked like Camilla). I remember it well. Diana’s mother was not even called by Charles or the Queen to offer condolences. A mighty cold family. And Charles is an opportunist.
(1) They may have to re-name the Streisand Effect, the Prince Charles Effect. He is really talented at making bigger stories out of things he wants no one to talk about.
(2) He cannot “erase” Diana- and that will haunt him for eternity. He was an awful person, he used and abused and gaslit her for years. He married at 20 year old seemingly because she fit the bill for the “role”, and he could easily manipulate her.
He was too pathetic to stand up for what he really wanted.
I don’t think Charles wanted to marry Camilla in the first place. He told Dimbleby he was not ready to marry her when he met her and walked away, not even letting her know they had a future. Then when she married someone else just a few years later he made her his mistress. If it had not been Diana, it sure IMO would not have been Camilla. He wanted to have his cake and eat it too.
Too late Charles! All biographies of Diana have the Bashir interview front and center. He can’t go running to Sarah Bradford and Tina Brown, for example, to censor their books.
he is so awful.
He can’t erase the interview no matter what. Diana was going to give an interview even if Martin Bashir never existed.
I get why William wants it never to be aired again. He was teased about the interview and if my mother said the things Diana said (even if it was true), I would be embarrassed too. So I’m guessing he thinks that if an interview that’s been in public domain for 25 years will never be aired again, it’ll make people forget it existed and therefore he won’t be reminded of the interview and the teasing he got.
But unfortunately for him, that’s not how it works.
Can Bill Middleton and Charles actually press the BBC and other media outlets from showing the Bashir interview? I hope they aren’t successful.
Charles is angry, that even in death, Diana manages to outplay him.
Yes the BBC director has already said there’s no intention to air the interview again although they may use clips still. Doubt the BBC had plans to air the interview again anyway but think the royals are also concerned about future films like the Kirsten Stewart one or upcoming seasons of the crown that may recreate Diana’s interview.
Tessa I’m just referring to Charles meltdown after crown season 4 came out which was months before Philip’s death. Crown season 3 made Charles quite sympathetic & like Camilla & him were star crossed lovers. in that Dimbleby book he did claim that he never loved Diana & was compelled by Philip to marry her so my comment was that in immediate aftermath of season 4 which Charles was clearly sensitive about, he should have leaned into that narrative rather than having a tantrum.
Also would have been good then to say no briefing against the Sussexes. From the Oprah interview they might not have spoken out if the briefings & lies against them hadn’t continued post their exit. We might have still been here speculating that he was and had supported Harry privately.
And yeah likely was just PR that Charles & Diana were friendly before she died but might have been smarter to play into that rather than this revisionism. I’ve seen a lot of non royal watchers unimpressed by what looks like the firm trying to cast doubt on what Diana said & join in the right wing agenda against the BBC
Philip had been in and out of hospitals, the Crown was earlier this year and he was not well. The thing is if Charles gave this “Great Love” story, his actual experiences and earlier confessions belie this story. Especially when he told Dimbleby he did not want to marry Camilla when he met her, plus all his other relationships in his life. Penny Junor wrote a book called the Duchess which was a love letter to Camilla in book form and she took slams at Diana. And she said Camilla and Charles cooperated with her. To me that would make his comments about Diana hard to believe. Charles needs to face the facts, that he caused the problems himself by going into the marriage in a dishonest way. I think he still blames Diana for it and not himself. Plus is Charles that clueless not to realize it’s been out there for years what was said in that interview and he is making himself look very foolish. IMO.
This!!
I wonder if his coded message to Harry is even more sinister. In real terms, “We control the narrative,” “your story is ours to tell” and “We can erase you from the narrative” can translate into the ominous, “you know what happened to your mother can happen to you, too.” It’s like Putin’s heavy-handed threat to Biden, “Stay healthy.” Or Stalin’s brutal murder of Kirov (of the Kirov Ballet) and building a statue to honor him immediately afterward. Or like Diana’s “ceremony” 24 years after her death.
This does seem to be the playbook: Clarence House briefed the press that Charles would privately support H&M for 1 year after they left. Harry took back the narrative by telling Oprah (and millions of us in the audience) that Charles didn’t honor that commitment (for reasons we still don’t know). Charles had to be shocked that his son would do that – tell the truth like that.
I have an Occurrence at OwlCreek Bridge-type daydream where Tyler Perry pulls up in a limo outside of the Ritz in Paris and Diana jumps in and puts on her seatbelt instead of getting into the limo with Dodi.
TP saved H&M’s life when his plane (supposedly?) picked them up on March 14th, 2020 (5 days after the 2020 Commonwealth Service). That’s gotta bother Chuck. Losing that control.
They think it will be erased? *laughs in internet*
Chaz, sit down. You’re not helping.
She may have been tricked into the interview, but where were the lies? She STILL said what she said. Martin Bashir’s messiness does NOT absolve Charles.
Christ, not even her death was enough for him…
That ship has sailed and nothing is going to make all of this mess go away.
I’ve never had any paranormal experiences, so I can’t verify if there’s such a thing as ghosts. But I really hope there are, because I SO want the ghost of Diana to haunt Charles!
Good luck with that Charles. He must think the public is so stupid. He may have rehabbed Camilla to a point where she is not regularly booed and she can come out of her house without being pelted with tomatoes, but it’s not going to work with gaslighting the public that Diana is a liar. Concentrate on doing good works instead, Chuck. Start with sticking up publicly for Harry and Meghan. Fly to California and rebuild the relationships. Be a good man first, and your will for revenge against Di will dissipate.
I’m surprised. Charles is usually smarter than this but their PR teams have been absolutely horrible lately. He’s being very emotional instead of strategic. I get him wanting the interview gone but doing it right now is going to backfire and Streisand effect the entire thing. Everyone has just finished watching the crown and the Diana documentaries Netflix pushes. Harry is very loudly saying the media and the royals are emotionally abusive. Everyone knows very deeply that Charles was horrible to Diana. Charles image is at its weakest since the 90s and he wants the play this power move now and look even crueller with nothing learned. The current popular memory of Diana is she was a 19yo with a deeply cruel husband and in-laws. Right now it’s super easy for the public to realize this has nothing to do with bashir or deceiving Diana but is solely about silencing her and winning another point in their battle. Hurting a popular saintly figure right after the world has been reminded why it loves her is SO STUPID. He should have waited until things quieted before he did this or waited til next season of the crown when Diana would seem older and more of an equal fighter. He is merely strengthening his image as the bad guy and he doesn’t have the time and wedding to fix his image like he did in the 90s. Also the crown is going to show this interview and when they do it’s going to be a powerful way of undercutting Charles AGAIN and all the internet is going to be filled with blogs describing it AND talking about Charles and William trying to silence her again.
Also William is SO DUMB I don’t know about the brits but internationally his power derives as Diana’s son not Charles. Being Diana’s son means you have to seem if not fighting against the institution then at least recognizing that the institution must be modernized. So publicly being spiteful towards the mother that everyone loves for the institution that everyone hates is another act of self sabotage. Either these new crisis managers are as bad as the old crisis managers or the work can only be as good as the clients and these will always be dumb clients
@Susie Ya’ know? Something about your comment made me think: Harry knew this was coming. All of it.
He knew all about the effort to silence his mother’s voice, manipulate her memory; he knows the playbook. The timing of his Oprah interview? Could be a coincidence, but you know what? His words, (in that globally televised interview was equal to the Bashir interview) and gave his mother’s voice credibility when he maybe knew her sanity, her judgement and her credibility were just about to be very publicly called into question.
The Whitewashing of the Princess Diana interview has been in the making for years. The first time was when the initial ‘look into the way the interview was masterminded’. At that time internal BBC investigators couldn’t find any ‘smoking gun’. Suddenly new inquest and Bashir is a pariah. Lets get real, Princess Diana claims then and now stand up the test of time and was ‘the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth’. She talked about her marriage, Charles infidelity, and Camilla. Charles current marital situation proves Princess Diana was right. He is now married to his co conspirator, Camilla. Of course he doesn’t want the interview shown again, because it will remind and reenforce that he is a spineless, adulterous, jellyfish.