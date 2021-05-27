Countess Kate wears Ralph Lauren & Jigsaw for the final day of the Scottish tour

Today is the last day of the Earl and Countess of Strathearn’s Scottish “mini-tour.” The stated purpose of the trip was for William and Kate to do some kind of “charm offensive” to quell the growing calls for Scottish independence. I’ll be real – I think Kate was especially photogenic and if she had been sent to Scotland on her own to wear buttons, wiglets and tartan and play with Scottish kids, the tour probably would have gone a lot better. As William was sleepwalking through the events, his visible misery was a kind of Greek chorus for how stupid the tour really was. It will be interesting to hear from Scottish people if the Keen Charm Offensive really did much to change anyone’s mind.
For their last day of events, Kate and William played tennis with kids, visited a community park associated with Fields in Trust and did a couple of other quickie events. Kate changed clothes in between events. Earlier in the day, she wore a green Massimo Dutti jacket and a polka-dotted blouse from Jigsaw. Then she changed into an old Ralph Lauren sweater to play tennis. Her sneakers are Superga. No jeggings! But lots of buttons.
In all of the press from the Scotland tour, the people interacting with Will and Kate have been really complimentary, although I guess it’s not to anyone’s benefit to quote the people who are like “why are they here?” “are they just on a taxpayer-funded holiday?” and “does she think that Scottish people just wear tartan constantly?” You can read some of People Mag’s coverage here and here.
(Of course they had to be photographed by some benches! The Bench comes out in less than two weeks, thanks for the keen promotion!)
I cannot stand those cropped pants. I just can’t Especially when paired with a blazer.
Yes. I do like a polka dot blouse, though.
Yeah, this was a suffer by scroll-down situation for me. I was really vibing the shirt and blazer, then scrolled to the next picture and was like whhhhhyyyy? The pants are too baggy.
I too like the blouse, it paired nicely with the blazer but the pants look like they were an after thought and she didn’t have anything in her size. Just not meshing well.
Those green pants are bad, which is weird bc I thought the black pants she wore yesterday fit her nicely.
I don’t really mind the ankle pants so much, but with sneakers? Really? It’s not like you are running to the corner grocery to pick up a carton of milk! ok, if you want to be comfortable wear a flat, or a low chunky heel, but the sneakers are a really bad look with the jacket outfit. When she changed to the tennis sweater, she could have changed her shoes, and it would have been appropriate in this context. did not need to wear the sneakers with both outfits.
Kate has a long torso, and cropped pants just accentuate the disproportion.
Exactly! Which makes the choice of short pants even more peculiar. The waistline issue clearly bothers her because she wears dresses with artificial waistlines and those peplums that hide the real waist, but wears these short pants that make her legs look shorter than they are. Makes no sense.
I wonder if William looks so sour because reporters are yelling questions about Harry and Meghan.
They are just devoid of any authenticity or charisma. The problem is that we see the same rictus grin/concerned face over and over again. Plus they bring nothing to their projects. Going back to St Andrews could have been accompanied by some sort of impactful gesture that would have benefitted charities attached to the university or taken something with them when they spoke to the students. I’m amazed that no one in their team thought about it.
The reporters did what?!! 😂
Her face looks puffy 🤷♀️
ok Thank you. I have been noticing this lately with Kate. I hate to make assumptions but she’s been glowing. She’s glowing and William has been in a bad way. Let’s put 2 and 2 together here and what do you get?
I think a few of us thought that, but won’t say it. It would be the bribe she wanted. Which would only be another lamb to the slaughter in that train wreck, toxic family.
Really, I think she looks the opposite. She been looking haggard. If she was, wouldn’t her sickness kick in and thus no more work???
She looks pretty botoxed which she tends to stop when she’s pregnant so I don’t think it’s that. Makeup (and possibly fillers) can give you a glow (and a puffy face).
This would also be very out of character with her previous pregnancies — she typically experiences HG and immediately dips as soon as the pregnancy test turns positive. She’s been way too active recently (for her standards) to be pregnant. At the very least she’d use that as an excuse to not have to work.
She looks haggard to me. She’s smiling brightly but not glowing. Her pics are always photoshopped to be in warmer colors than real life anyway, to flatter her (and the airbrushing).
When she’s trying to get pregnant she puts on weight and stops the face work and stops working. So I don’t think she is trying or is pregnant. He just can’t stand her anymore anyway.
@ MMadison, FOUR kids….
Maria, Kate looks extremely orange in these pictures. I’ve noticed that they tend to photoshop her warmer. There was that one picture recently where someone pointed out the shadows on the ground were orange, too. I don’t like orange Kate. I’m not sure why they think that would’ve helpful. “Girl. Look how orange you f*cking look!”
@MMadison I had the same thought a few times yesterday, but then would see photos from a few hours ago or the day before and she looked as gaunt as ever, so I chalked it up to a combination of lighting, makeup, camera angles, etc.
I could see it going either way, tbh. They might think a baby would buy them some goodwill/happy headlines, put people’s focus on that instead of all of their recent drama, etc. But considering how chaotic and tense everything is right now, I also wouldn’t be surprised if Elegant Bill immediately vetoed the idea of a fourth. He might have gotten a vasectomy after Louis was born for all we know. Time will tell, I guess!
ETA Maybe it is true and that’s the reason Bill is so pouty? Who knows with these two.
She’s smug for a reason.
Also, if she IS somehow pregnant, there’s still the little issue that her husband seems, by all accounts, to be utterly miserable by the news. You’d think if they were so happy and content with their little family and it were expanding, Will wouldn’t be walking around looking like Eeyore all the time. I just don’t buy it.
Swirl
That’s incorrect.
Kate was only said to have had HG during her first pregnancy and that was later recanted by KP as their own claim.
Why are his hands clenched to death in every picture.
@Wiglet Watcher, hmmm…I definitely recall the media referring to her HG with Charlotte, and I think with Louis too (as in, this is why she’s been laying low as she isn’t well). But it wouldn’t surprise me either if they pulled the HG claim — definitely wouldn’t be the first time they contradict themselves.
Swirl
It wouldn’t be the first time the media lies to protect Kate from working.
The HG claim was put out by a very sloppy KP. At the time KP was even more of a clown show than it is now. And immediately recanted, but by that time the rumor got legs.
Truth is there for all to see. Kate has great pregnancies by all accounts. And any Ill feeling only arises to avoid work while she flies off for a vacation.
Totally agree, her face does look quiet different and puffy lately which is not what it usually looks like when she is at her most thin. I’ve been noticing it the entire tour. Hoping it’s just some work though.
Wow. Entitled bores walking around offering condescending smiles and meaningless mouth noises.
If this strategy moves the needle anywhere but back I’d be shocked.
I agree. The timing of this tour could not have been worse. With the mess of a government that’s going on right now and the tour not really generating much excitement due to lack of impact even the rota rats who have gone back to lobbing slurs at the Sussexes to generate interest.
She looks really good here and William I’d more relaxed. I didn’t really like the outfit she wore to play tennis.
People seems to be sad for her with William not giving a damn about the tour but that’s not my interpretation. I think she really enjoys being the center of attention.
Yeah i think she likes it too. And that also explains why she had so much trouble with meghan on the scene all of a sudden stealing her spotlight.
I agree that she loves being the center of attention, but she would undoubtedly enjoy it more if her husband could try to look even slightly less miserable in her presence. Seeing some of the photos from this tour must be hard for her. Idk; it’s all such a mess at this point.
ETA I just noticed that Bill looks slightly less tortured in today’s photos compared to those from the past couple of days. I wonder if he had a talking-to by someone at the palace? At least he’s smiling more today. Or maybe he’s smiling because this tour is almost over and he can go back to barely seeing her?
@Lorelei, I think it’s the latter – the tour is almost over. He can return to his sweet rosebush within hours. I think any talking to by the palace would cause him to be even more petulant and incandescent with rage. No one’s gonna tell him what to do! He’s the future king don’tcha know. Charles…?? New phone, who dis?
TOB always perks up when the end is in sight. They probably went from the tennis court straight to the chopper and back home. Reminds me of the last day of school before summer vacation … everyone is feeling good.
People here have been expressing how manicly happy Kate has been lately and especially on this tour. Someone yesterday said that she is delighted that William is stuck. I think for the first time in a while she knows for sure that there wont be any affairs/divorce/ anytime soon. William has to remain the squeaky clean Prince and Future King. After Sussexit the Royals need to seem more stable than ever before.
I think if William wants to dump her, he will. And I think he might want to.
Idk she does seem very secure. But we all know what a little smear campaign can do so if william wants to get rid of her he can. I just don’t think he will get the blessing from his grandmother if he ever would want to divorce.
We all know how cocky Kate can get when she feels ‘secure’. The last time she felt ‘secure’ in her role was when she tried to oust Rose from the Norfolk Toff set and got her arse handed to her superbly. Maybe she’s trying it again, but on William because she knows he’s stuck?
Kate forgets that William is his father’s son. She’d better pray that the one he gardens with on the regular is not HIS Camilla.
There is def a smugness about her at the moment – I tend to this that whatever bush he was trimming might have ended, hence why he looks so miserable. That could be the reason for all those Top CEO stories from Ma.
The smugness never lasts, he will find someone else but i do agree with others that once TQ passes he will dump her ass.
I think he wants to just go, but it’ll be the end of the monarchy if they divorce. Imagine the pressure on him. That may be part of her smugness – she knows he’s stuck. What kind of marriage is that, though, when you’re pleased your partner is chained to you or that you’ve got a pregnancy out of it as some sort of deal? Toxic stuff.
Maybe Rose moved on to some really cute guy with no tabloid press breathing down his neck. That would explain Kate’s uber-guffawing and TOB’s sad face.
If he definitely wants out, he’ll leave and he won’t care about what the “optics” will be or how “bad” it’ll look. He’ll just do it.
Yes, because his father helped pave the way to make that happen. It’s not a shocker if it does and he will try to rebound his image.
I think Kate is a terrible person for many, many reasons, but I have to admit that I would feel very sorry for her if this happened.
For all of her flaws, she’s always been there for Elegant Bill, and despite what she helped to do to Meghan, I wouldn’t wish a smear campaign by the British tabloids on my worst enemy. Especially if they had the backing of the palace.
Not to mention what it would do to the kids if Bill decided to go nuclear on her via the press in order to keep the public on his side in the event of a divorce.
I don’t think William will go nuclear on her in the press because I do think Kate and Carole are smarter than that. I think he will THREATEN to do it, and they’ll know he’s not bluffing because if he ran his brother out of the country, he’ll run Kate out of KP, so they’ll take their losses.
I think the knowledge that William could go nuclear on her in the press, with the full backing of the palace, would keep her in line if it came to a divorce, especially if the divorce came with promises of “you can still attend the coronation” or something.
ETA but if the Middletons fight back, then I do think it would get ugly.
@Becks I guess what it will come down to is who has more dirt on the other?
There’s certainly plenty of Middleton fodder for Bill to work with, especially re: Party Pieces sketchy finances and that idiot Uncle Gary, but god only knows what Kate has on him, and what sorts of receipts she would be able to provide.
If she has enough to be able to ruin him by releasing whatever info she has if he ever decides to peace out, and he knows just how damaging it would be to his reputation regardless of how much he fights back in the press, it could explain his obvious unhappiness.
ETA As soon as I was done typing that, I was like, jfc what a sad existence. How awful it would be to have your marriage hinging on, for example, how much sh!t Dan Wooten would be able to throw at you or whatever. It ALMOST makes me feel sorry for them. Almost.
@Lorelei I would feel sorrier for them except that Dan Wootton wouldnt have anything to throw at you if you were behaving yourself, you know? Like if my husband and I were to divorce, as things stand now, there wouldn’t be accusations of cheating, potentially emotional abuse, in-law manipulation, pot farms, sketchy finances, secret smear campaigns to drive out the brother and SIL, etc. They made their choices.
I think she does have enough to ruin him but that’s only if the press prints it. We’ve seen for years now that the press is easily intimidated by the royal family and barely want to utter the name “Andrew.” So I think the system would be weighted against her.
I could see William and/or the royals going to the Midds “We’ll give Kate a fatter settlement and even throw in a house in Kensington (if not an apartment KP itself) if you guys agree to go quietly and sign NDAs about the whole thing”. Idk if it would work but they would try it. Or William could go “I don’t care, Kate’s not getting anything extra!” and the royals and Midds proceed to chuck mud at each other for months if not years.
As for the media, @Becks1 is right that they’ll only print what they want but they would also make a lot of money from a major royal divorce and a “War of the Waleses 2.0” so could just say “fuck it we are printing it”.
@Sofia I was thinking that, the press would get so much mileage out of a divorce that it seems it would encourage the messiness, but that’s been true about a lot of stuff about William. I don’t think there’s a lot that Kate knows that the media doesn’t, so it would be interesting if they choose to print things that they have been sitting on for years. But, it COULD get very messy, for sure.
I just think your first scenario is the most likely scenario. “You’ll get more money, you’ll get a nice house, security for life, you’ll be my most treasured friend*….if you go quietly.”
*what was it that Henry VIII called Anne of Cleves? My most treasured friend? Sister? something like that.
I don’t know…maybe she knows the end is near and this is overcompensating. This playacting and all of the interviews and leaks coming from CampMiddy. Or maybe she wants to look like “hey, I did my job, don’t blame me that this marriage didn’t work” so is plastering on the hyena grins. In some sense she is how she ever was (with the OTT laughing, etc)…and I don’t think that is/was secure. Meghan is secure. Daniel (of Sweden) is secure. Kate…not secure. IMO
Royalwatcher, I don’t think that this is different from any previous appearances. She’s been playacting all along IMO. I can’t help but think that she was told that she had to get off of her *ss and start working. She was not given a choice. I think W is p*ssed because 1) he has to work, and 2) he has to be close to Keen. These two are not a match made in heaven–closer to hell, I think. W may be waiting until TQ dies if he intends to divorce Keen. It could be that they’ve already worked out the financial side of things for a (legal) separation. Keen will do everything she can to keep her position, so of course she’s performing at will. I don’t think it’s going to work in the long run, because W is clearly completely over it. I keep wondering if the Mids have lost their advantage over W. That’s the most dangerous thing to Keen. Time will tell us. There are those who wonder if K might be pregnant again, but I seriously doubt it. There won’t be a 4th when W didn’t want the 3rd. If Keen has even an ounce of maternal instincts she would never bring another child into that marriage.
Oh, great, their final day at the trip, we can sum up now! So… ehm.. What did they do at this tour?
The charm was definitely lacking in this charm offense
In the words of Aretha Franklin, gowns, gowns, beautiful gowns.
It would have been so great if they came with even just one project. One new thing to debut. One money making scheme for a charity. Something for people to buy. Just anything that would actually show what the royals can DO for the people of Scotland. Instead we have a bunch of photo shoots of Kate wearing new clothes that focus close up on Kate. Not the people she’s meeting, not the charity she’s helping, just Kate. Even in pictures where she’s talking with someone, they’ll usually show the back of the person’s head so they can get Kate’s face and outfit. They did nothing here. They hardly raised awareness. I have no idea what charity any of their visits were connected to and I can’t find out by looking at the pictures because they’re all just Kate hyena grinning or Kate hyena grinning while doing a back bend, shoving her hips out in front of her. There was no real charitable theme. Was this mental health? Was this early years? Was it thanking people? I have no idea. It just looks like they set up a bunch of photo ops. Was the theme “Scotland is open for tourism?” How come they never plan a project for these tours? It would be such a great opportunity to sell themselves and what they do if they came and launched something (other than a boat).
@Amy Too, excellent comment. Instead of copying Meghan’s wardrobe, she should try copying Meghan’s approach of using her royal role to actually make positive impacts on people.
There are charities involved in this tour but they are doing very very poor job highlighting them& keeping the focus all on kate.. There’s nothing in for the charities to have these 2 they only get a tag at the end of their posts keeping the focus on kate, her clothes &her hyena laugh
What a useless “tour” from start to finish. If they seriously think this is going to charm Scotland into staying, they’re even dumber than I thought.
And Kate’s not doing anything different from her usual schtick, yet some posters will cry that we need to give her credit for doing the barest of minimums. Absolutely NOT. Don’t feel sorry for this woman; she signed up for this and knew exactly the kind of man she was dealing with.
The main difference here was that William couldn’t be bothered to look like he cared once she showed up. He didn’t look that miserable for the pub event.
Kate not looking miserable isn’t really an achievement because we only see a few minutes of photos and she’s always known when they are taking photos.
Beach dreams – kindred spirit 😂 100% agree with you.
Also NOTHING to report on apart from her clothes. Photos do not show very many people turned out to meet them. Charm tour? Doubtful.
Kate is doing exactly what she does on all the tours, smile and laugh, the difference here is that there aren’t really any “heavy” visits – the first day they visited a hospital (I think?) but most of the visits have been “let’s play outdoors! beach yachting! Let’s revisit our college days! movie night!” I mean Will even watched a soccer game at a rooftop bar and it was “work.” even if they are meeting and talking about things that are a bit more serious, it’s a very different vibe than some of their tours like to India or Pakistan, where they do fun stuff and heavier visits mixed together.
The other big difference here is that William is not playing along like he usually does, so Kate is a contrast.
Yes! I don’t know why people are praising Kate for all of the “work” she did on this tour when it is exactly as she has always done. What load was she carrying that she hadn’t carried before? Kate smiling over enthusiastically and William looking like he sucked a whole ass bag of lemons is the norm. She didn’t do or say anything than she normally does. It’s ridiculous. This tour is interchangeable with every other tour right on down to the Diana cosplay. It seems the PR is working for people to think she is doing more.
Was Kate supposed to be on this tour – or was she made to go because william was a zombie on the first day? This tour would have been sht without her (and it is a nothingburger tour). Kate is lazy but when she works (doing fun things of couse) I can recognize that she puts in the efforts while there, more than willie – I mean she at least has life in her eyes. Is someone there for william, seriously?
But if the tour is packed full of specifically “fun things” how is it “putting in an effort” to look like she’s having fun? Kate had fun while doing amusement park type fun ride stuff that was chosen specifically because she would enjoy it. Beach yachting? Wow. Movie night? Big effort. If anything, William managing to keep his surly face on in the face of go karts and movie night and soccer games seems like much more of an effort. Like when you’re 14 and your parents take you on vacation and you have to actually try really hard to keep your “I’m too cool” surly face on to protect your “I’m way too mature and worldly for this family vacation with my little brother and parents” persona when you’re at a literal amusement park, or watching a comedy movie. That’s work. Laughing while having a fun time isn’t really work.
Amy, the bar is in the floor for royal engagements. All you have to do is go there, look interested and take nice photos. Kate usually understands the assignment (unless the engagement is of a serious matter/intellectual). So yes, Kate is doing her job here. She engaged with the kids, took nice pictures and doesn’t look like she wants to die.
Ah Jigsaw. I suggest everyone read Belle Robinson from Jigsaw’s interview about Kate “working” there. Very illuminating.
Yeah, if I were Kate I would purposely never wear Jigsaw again, just to avoid people making the association and thinking back to that time.
This tour has barely made any noise in the media and the little bit of attention that it has gotten has been all about her basic suburban mom wardrobe. This is what the UK is paying millions for? For Kate to go do an on-location IG influencer fashion shoot that nobody’s even paying attention to?
It is also quite insulting to Scotland that this is what’s supposed to charm them. The charity visits are supposed to be in support of the charities except the coverage has been about what kate wears. So it won’t even benefit scottish charities. I haven’t seem them with any politicians to execute a bit of “soft power”. This was well and truly a waste of money. I cannot wait for the report on how much this tour cost the taxpayer tho.
Haha. I went online to look… had to search the Scotsman for a mention of it and came up with a very polite article, buried. The tabloids had 2 articles about Harry, and the Friends reunion, but crickets on Will and Kate. Another (popular? If I’ve got it wrong please correct me) had this to say:
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19329887.sky-news-gets-pelters-report-william-kates-orkney-visit/
@ Nick G, thank you for the link. It seems that the Scots are no more charmed by Lazy and Keen as much as we are! No one is charmed, not even the wildlife.
They sure are ornery in Orkney! Thanks for the link.
Not a fan of the green outfit. Seems like it’s a bit of a mismatch for the thing they’re doing. As for the tennis outfit, it’s okay but I got “cricket” vibes from it. If she wore that to play cricket or visit a cricket place, I would totally get why.
Once again, I’ll give credit to Kate for actually looking like she’s enjoying this tour which her own husband can’t do.
Oh thank God! I thought I was the only one who got ‘hobbit test cricket” vibes from that ridiculous sweater.
She wore a suit to plant some trees and flowers.
I’m always on the fence about Kate. I think she looks kind of naturally happy here, which is good, but I also know you can’t necessarily trust a smiling face. At least her donkey chompers aren’t out (thanks to whomever made the donkey comment yesterday). As much as I think her jeggings are dated, I prefer them to these trousers. I do like the teal blazer, but matching polka dots WITH buttons…it’s just all so keen! I could overlook that, but the shoes are the real deal killer for me.
Both pants are terrible. I blame you all for those cropped, baggy, unflattering monstrosities! (Kidding, mostly.) She started out so promising with the wide-legged tan ones. These are just a mess.
Lol, I’m trying to decide if I can accept the blame. No, she’s on her own with her sad wardrobe. There’s no excuse…she has every resource available to her.
The top half looks fine. The lower half with the weirdly cropped pants, no socks and bright white sneakers just looks weird. I know she was doing an activity later so that might explain the sneakers, but the lack of socks for a sports activity just seems wrong to me.
This is entire tour seemed like them playing games and I can’t see how this will stop a vote for Scottish independence. They go on these tours to be entertained by the peasants and that’s a far different tone than even what Charles and Camilla do.
Here’s what i don’t get. If you go on a charm offense to make sure Scotland doesn’t leave the union, surely you then have to make sure the tour is in benefit of Scotland? To sort of perpetuate the idea that they actually give a damn? This tour has been nothing but william looking sour and “what kate wears”.
Those pants really don’t work on her and the irony is – the blouse and blazer would have looked cute with jeans and short boots. here it looks almost like a suit but not quite so the sneakers look really off.
“Scotland exists and is a place to use for our summer day camp themed photo shoot” is not really selling the whole “Scotland needs England and the BRF, we do so much for you” idea.
I really liked the blazer outfit more when I thought the shirt was black and white polka dots.
Me too.
Royal fans seem upset about lack of coverage for the tour. Apart from fact that they are back where they met I hardly saw this covered outside of the rota. The big story in Britain has been about the PM’s ex advisor spilling tea about the government’s inadequate handling of covid.
I really can’t see how this tour would have made any difference to the independence movement. But I also think royal engagements are covered in such a shallow way by the royal rota eg focus on royals appearances & gossip etc that it just seems like PR for the royals & lacks impact. the orgs they visit don’t always get the attention they should. I think the rota does a disservice & breaking from them is actually a good idea.
I also see that Kate is doing the necklace with her kids name thing. Amazed by Meghan’s impact in the short time she was a publicly funded royal.
@ABritguest, this just goes to show how unimaginative and disinterested the Cambridges are in anything that involves even the minimum of work. It shows how they have absolutely no input in planning these their tours. And because there’s no input nor interest in the planning from the Cambridges, their aides are left to figure out what might interest the bosses and in particular what would be the least incandescence provoking activities and plan those for these lazy duo. For all 3 tours the Sussexes did, (Oceania, Africa and mini tour Morocco) there was plenty of coverage about the organizations, charities etc they both visited. The Sussex tours were evidently all focused on the charity organizations, fundraising and exposure of these organizations and thier needs; there was very little fun or games etc. I don’t even remember the Sussexes doing any sports related thing. And this just shows how smart team Sussex is, all their tours were worth the money invested. There of course were some fashion discussions but for the most part, the tours were all charity focused and the reporting about them and subsequent discussions evidenced that.
@ BABSORIG, this is why Baldimort and Keen Doucheness could never compete with Harry and Meghan. When we saw Meghan arrive in one country doing their tour, she came out of the car with a binder. Clearly showing that she was prepared and up for any challenges. All of their tours focused on the charities and the disadvantaged people on the tours. Harry and Meghan interacted with everyone and would include children in majority of tours as well. Meghan often gave speeches, well written and executed brilliantly, to show support and inclusion.
Jesus, more cosplay dressing: vintage-style tennis sweater to play tennis? Could she be less creative?
It’s actually a cricket sweater. She wore it in northern Ireland
It is also a tennis sweater, please note that they’re effectively the same thing (cricket sweaters have specific team colors, tennis have any colors). Even if she wore it before, still not exactly the most creative choice, which is what my point was.
I didn’t realise they were also tennis sweaters. I’ve only ever seen them being worn during cricket matches. That’s cool. But I feel like it’s a bit off here. Is that just me?
My first reaction was 1920′s tennis party.
Her looks was absolutley on top during this tour. I like them together here
God, she looks so frumpy here. With the entire world of different kinds of jeans open to her and clearly an unending budget, why is she co to using to wear these ridiculous clothes? Those sneakers are terrible and those pants do not fit her. Did she run out of outfits of Meghan’s to copy already?
I’ve been wearing Superga sneakers for at least a decade. They’re massively comfortable and come in multiple colors. They just brought on Hailey Bieber as a brand ambassador, which …..?
All I think of when I see pics of them is how much I miss seeing Meghan & Harry on royal engagements. Sure, they’re glorified field trips but at least we got a steady stream of visual content. I know Meg is pregnant and it’s for the best she’s not forced to be in public under constant scrutiny. But M&H tours were so fun. The underwhelming-ness of this tour makes me miss my faves.
I really really hope that they both go to the Netherlands next year for Invictus and they take the kids. That would be so awesome. Meghan and Maxima
Yessss, omg, that would be so fabulous!
I think Meghan will definitely go with Harry in support and solidarity. Not sure if they would bring the kids, but would certainly be a treat if so!
I’d be there for Meghan and Maxima!
Kate is getting better at smiling more normally and pretending to care about other people. Win? Also, isn’t Kate’s smile more of an American smile than an English smile? Her smile is big and wide-mouthed, showing all her teeth. Other royals tone down the smile greatly. Maybe she’s cosplaying Meghan with that, too? William is trying to smile bigger and looks hella uncomfortable. I guess the downside of being king is having subjects.
LMFAO at the photo of them surrounded by benches
I’m no W&K apologist but I do think they look content here.
I’m in Scotland. Parts of Scotland are still in lockdown. This “Tour of Scotland” does nothing to strengthen the Union of Nations – it just shows how out of touch Buckingham Palace & Westminister are if they think Kate’s buttons and Willi’s surly face will make a lick of difference.
Do you know approx. how much Scotland had to pay these 2 for their vacation?
Papers never mention how much tax payers had to pay these fools.
Honeychurch, I hope for the sake of the Scottish people that this tour did not cost a great deal. Those funds could have been used for Covid purposes. I also hope that the lockdown will be over soon, but I also know that fewer new cases and vaccinations take time. I’m sending positive thoughts from the US.
Honeychurch, preach!
So the road trip to Scotland tanked? It looked like fluff work and thrown together to counter the Sussexes’ narrative. If the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton (Harry and Meghan) went to Scotland the coverage would have been different. US mainstream press would have covered the Sussexes; the gossip press covers through Cambridges.
Oh that’s too bad. Harry’s The Me You Don’t See is an international success. But I’m sure they will have a nice little video of this tour for their you tube channel.
That first with the polka dot blouse and the green blazer and trousers is the only outfit she’s worn on this tour that I haven’t liked at all.
I think her outfits generally during the whole tour have been on point, even with the theme dressing. The predominance of events requiring sporty outerwear really did her a huge favor because she looks best and most comfortable in that style. Her pictures have all looked like they belong in a catalogue, lol. William has been a complete nondescript drag in comparison.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Wake me when the charm kicks in.
Damn she has got great hair and a beautiful smile – so pretty. I don’t like her too-short pants and blazer look. I hate that especially on tall girls. She looks cute in the tennis outfit. William is not photogenic and rarely looks good in stills. But in the live clips I saw on the news, he actually does look engaged so meh, can’t always judge a still picture, most of us are not good in stills.
is baldie wearing the same clothes from day 1?
Every time she does that hips forward leaning back thing (not specifically pictured here but it’s been a running theme) I keep thinking how much better Jeffrey Dean Morgan looks doing it as Negan in The Walking Dead.
That blazer and spotted blouse look like a corporate uniform from 1993.