Countess Kate wears Ralph Lauren & Jigsaw for the final day of the Scottish tour

Today is the last day of the Earl and Countess of Strathearn’s Scottish “mini-tour.” The stated purpose of the trip was for William and Kate to do some kind of “charm offensive” to quell the growing calls for Scottish independence. I’ll be real – I think Kate was especially photogenic and if she had been sent to Scotland on her own to wear buttons, wiglets and tartan and play with Scottish kids, the tour probably would have gone a lot better. As William was sleepwalking through the events, his visible misery was a kind of Greek chorus for how stupid the tour really was. It will be interesting to hear from Scottish people if the Keen Charm Offensive really did much to change anyone’s mind.

For their last day of events, Kate and William played tennis with kids, visited a community park associated with Fields in Trust and did a couple of other quickie events. Kate changed clothes in between events. Earlier in the day, she wore a green Massimo Dutti jacket and a polka-dotted blouse from Jigsaw. Then she changed into an old Ralph Lauren sweater to play tennis. Her sneakers are Superga. No jeggings! But lots of buttons.

In all of the press from the Scotland tour, the people interacting with Will and Kate have been really complimentary, although I guess it’s not to anyone’s benefit to quote the people who are like “why are they here?” “are they just on a taxpayer-funded holiday?” and “does she think that Scottish people just wear tartan constantly?” You can read some of People Mag’s coverage here and here.

(Of course they had to be photographed by some benches! The Bench comes out in less than two weeks, thanks for the keen promotion!)

