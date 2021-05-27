‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper is suing her former employer Franklin Templeton

This week is not just the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. It also marks the one-year anniversary of another racist crime, one which also got national headlines and one which showed the insidiousness of racist white a–holes. In late May 2020, Amy Cooper called the police to report the “crime” of a Black man, Christian Cooper, telling her to leash her dog in Central Park. Christian Cooper is a bird-watcher, and the area of the park had leash laws. Instead of leashing her dog, Amy Cooper called the cops and feigned hysteria, claiming that a Black man was harassing and threatening her. Christian Cooper filmed the incident and publicized the story, but he did not cooperate with authorities and later said he did not want her to be charged with a crime. Amy Cooper did lose her job at Franklin Templeton soon after the incident. And… now she’s suing her former employer.
Franklin Templeton characterized a former employee as “racist” for calling the police on a Black birdwatcher whom she had words with while walking her dog in Central Park, publicized the incident on Twitter, and falsely claimed it conducted an investigation before firing her, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan.
Amy Cooper said the May 25, 2020, incident was spurred by her fear of the birdwatcher, Christian Cooper, who she says had a history of “aggressively confronting” dog owners for walking their dogs off-leash. He similarly initiated the dispute with her in the same aggressive manner while she was walking her dog alone, causing her “to reasonably fear” for the safety of her and her pet, Cooper said.
That’s why she called the police, Cooper told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in a Tuesday complaint. Franklin Templeton would have known that if had performed the investigation it told the public it had conducted, she said.
“We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves and that the Company responded appropriately,” Franklin Templeton told Bloomberg Law on Wednesday in an email. “We will defend against these baseless claims.”
The company didn’t really look into the incident before firing Cooper the following day, just shy of five years after she was hired, the suit said. It only interviewed her in the immediate aftermath, when she was still “palpably distraught and fearful of her safety,” Cooper said. And it never spoke or tried to speak with Christian Cooper or any of the other dogwalkers he had previously accosted, she said.
That includes a Black man who issued a statement to the media May 26, 2020, stating that he too feared Christian Cooper “because of his body language and screaming” when confronting him while he was walking his dog off-leash in the park, the suit said. Nor did Franklin Templeton seek the minutes of New York City Park Board meetings predating Christian Cooper’s attack on her that would have detailed his prior aggression towards dog owners and his statement to the board that “it has gotten ugly between birders and unleashed dog walkers,” Cooper said.
It also never tried to obtain the full versions of her 911 calls to the New York City Police Department, Cooper said. The company instead broadcast her firing on Twitter in terms that implied she is a racist, Cooper said.
The report goes on and on but let’s stop at “obtain the full versions of her 911 calls.” Plural. She made the initial false report to 911 in Christian Cooper’s presence, on camera, but she doubled-down when a 911 operator called her back minutes later, where she again claimed that he harassed her and threatened her. She was trying to force the cops to come to Central Park and have some kind of violent altercation with Christian Cooper and she’s a disgusting, racist C-U-Next-Tuesday. Basically, this f–king Karen is suing her former employer because she claims she had every right to call the cops on a Black bird watcher who told her to leash her dog, and because Franklin Templeton took one look at that video of her vile, reprehensible behavior and wanted no part of it.
Amy Cooper suing because her employer noticed her racism after authorities went easy on her (in part because she was white) is basically white privilege and white fragility having a baby.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 26, 2021
Good luck racist trick.
Exactly.
We need a new name. What is worse than a Karen there needs to be a new category
The thing is, this will settle out of court. She’ll get some bucks and so will her attorney(s). That’s how the game is played. That’s why she’s doing this, because…. does she even have a job at this point? It sucks that in a sense she’ll win (with a settlement out of court), even though she’s dead wrong. Yeah, and she’ll probably write a book about it too *eyeroll*
This is just….
Christian is a much kinder and thoughtful person than me. With that said, if I encounter a Karen and live to tell I’m pressing charges, asking for a restraining order, and then going to civil court.
This is why I dislike when BIPOC victims extend unearned compassion to white people. There’s no benefit to trying to save them from their own repurcussions. It just reinforces the idea that BIPOC exist to soothe white distress. I would have been on TV every day screaming “drrrrrraaaaaaaaaag her, twitter!”
This @Renata
@Renata between this & Amber Guyger using the fact that Boham Jean’s family & the judge hugged her after her trial (because she had them convinced she was remorseful) in her appeal of her conviction for murdering him, I hope BIPOC people have learned their lesson to press charges and not believe the remorse until the Karen has spent enough time going out of her way to show her remorse by way of making demonstrable changes in their behavior/actions
Christian Cooper has and all White circle of friends and a white boyfriend. It isn’t compassion for Amy Cooper but him not wanting to rock the boat .He didn’t even upload and share the exchange it was his sister. Once again a BW advocating on behalf of a BM who one dosen’t want it and two would probably never do the same for his sister if she were in a similar situation. BW need to learn to mind there own I give this a kind of pass because at least this was her actual brother
Completely agree, Renata! Spot on!
@Cait, I’m sorry to say that I agree with you as well. I was really disappointed in his minimizing of what she did, and how BMs tend not to stand for BW in the way we stand for them in general. It’s absolutely a toxic pattern!
You said a whole word Renata! And you too Cait.
All I can do is shake my head at this whole thing.
He was much too nice to her. She should have been prosecuted and he should have been willing to cooperate. This woman was/is notorious in the North Woods for refusing to put that dog on a leash despite the danger to bird and small animal life. Central Park is NOT a giant dog run—pets are supposed to be leashed and you’re supposed to clean up their poop.
This is what happens when a person with her personality type never faces consequences for their rotten behavior. Her entitlement is off the charts and it is way past time for her to learn she can’t get away with any and every thing. She was openly play- acting to get someone killed; she should have gone to jail and then been deported back to Canada.
Yes, I remember comments on at least one NYT article at the time from area residents, and at least one park employee, about this woman and her obnoxious behavior with her dog. She was well known.
She’s Canadian? F*ck no we don’t want her back!!
Really, we don’t want her. Sorry you got stuck with Justin Beiber too.
She will never think that she is perpetrator in all scenarios of her life, she is always the victim. She used her skin color that day, and all the days before and after this incident, to perpetuate this image of being the victim. All that has happened to her were the result of her own behaviour, nothing more. She should have been charged for filing a false police report, but I don’t remember if she was or not. As for Mr. Coopers behaviour, I thought and still think that he was in no way threatening or presenting any form of threat towards her. In fact, Mr. Cooper was kinder to her in the days that followed than I would have been. He stated that he didn’t want this woman’s life affected by 15 minutes of bad and racist behaviour.
Amy Cooper was and will always be a racist, perpetrator and victim.
@BothSidesNow YUP. Yes yes yes yes and yes. That’s who she is and maybe a miracle could happen and she could change, but it’s unlikely. There are people who get off on the power trip of being the righteous wronged person. (ahem Donald Trump).
Christian is very kind and forgiving. Way more than I would be. He was also so composed. She doesn’t get it and never will.
Amy Cooper is going to sue Christian Cooper and his sister next. Mark my words.
Elie Mystal’s tweet is a *chef’s kiss* level of perfection.
But you are a racist, Amy my dear, you are.
This bitch didn’t learn SHIT! She should have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I totally agree. I was so mad when I saw that she was suing her former company. She got off easy and now she wants to drag her own ass again through bad publicity??? I’m sure her life has been “destroyed” and financially she’s been ruined… But these are the consequences!! I’m so tired of people not wanting to accept the consequences of their disgusting actions.
If she wins any money, I hope Christian sues her for half or more of it.
If she wins any money, it would be a travesty of justice.
I can’t even with this whitewashing woman…. *shocker* her apology meant nothing and she believes *she* was wronged.
Thinking she is the victim in this situation is peak Karen.
Karens gonna Karen…….
And this is peak Karening…..
YES! I mean really, where is the freakin audacity passed out and why does she have so much of it?
LMAO @Sayso Well said
This woman is straight evil.
That tweet was perfect in every way.
I will never get over it if this bitch gets one thin dime.
These Trump-fueled asshats–I look forward to the day they no longer feel empowered to spread their filthy entitled behavior to the rest of us. It is seriously crazy that Trump was ever in office.
Well, I don’t care how many people he screamed at, I am afraid of dogs, and you cannot even imagine how much I loathe those who don’t leash them. They terrorize people and they don’t care. I am so sick of dog people. Don’t get me started.
I am a dog person who believes in leash laws.
Me too, I love my dogs, but they are on a leash. And when I’m out running alone, other dogs scare me…so if they aren’t on a leash, I’m wary, I don’t understand why people don’t understand this! It’s pretty f#$King simple. Not everyone loves your dog, and I’ve got a 12 yo Golden Retriever, the sweetest kindest old sweetie on earth, but she’s on a g-d leash!
mellie, a golden retriever is an exception for me. if i ever got a dog that would be the one. yes, of course, it should be leashed, but they are about the one dog i’m not afraid of.
I was walking my retriever in the school field I was sharing with a man, his 3yo and a kite. All of a sudden my dog took off doing 100mph right towards the toddler. Both me and the dad went racing to the child, the dog got their first. She bumped the toddler with her nose until she plopped down, then put one paw on her leg and started barking at the kite in the sky. I guess she saw it as a menace to the little girl? She danced all around that little girl barking at the kite and didn’t take her paw off her once. Her dad started filming it, because his daughter was laughing so hard.
Same here. Dog owners who let their dogs off leash don’t understand that leash laws are there for their own dog’s protection as well as for others.
I had a dog who didn’t like other dogs so I always kept her on a sturdy leash when we went for walks. So many times, people would let their dogs run up to her without a leash and just say “oh, (s)he’s friendly.”
Yeah, b**ch, mine isn’t and will bite your dog. Put it on a leash!
same here. My wee beasties are on leash unless at home or a dog park.
I love dogs, had them all my life but wth is wrong with people letting their dogs come bounding up to you? Leash it. Train it.
I agree! I don’t understand why people don’t leash their damn dogs when they take them outside in public areas like parks. Probably the same people who don’t pick up after their pets after letting them poop all over peoples lawns or in public parks.
I am a dog owner and I hate how Chris Cooper is being portrayed as aggressive and unreasonable just because he wanted the leash law adhered to. And how slimy to find a man of colour to bolster her story, it’s the same disgusting defence as “I can’t be racist, I have a black friend”…
I am hoping that suing a law firm is an exercise in futility. I hope this frivolous act of a still wounded and bitter jerk ends in her utter decimation and further humiliation. Guess what lady,, they had cause to fire your butt. It doesn’t matter if it was a wee bit of evidence or a modicum of guilt. You outed yourself, you were caught and you faced the consequences of your actions. Happens all the time. You can’t sue your way out of accountability.
When I was a little girl I was chased by a dog, so for years I refused to go near one. But you grow up and meet a nice guy who has a sweet dog and you get over it. But my ex-boyfriend always had his pup on a leash when we went ANYWHERE. He was a responsible owner and it is incumbent on dog owners to have their dogs on leashes.
That horrible Amy Cooper needed to be held accountable for how she treated Christian. He wanted peace and to move on but forgiveness without consequence is unwise.
I am over all the dogs everywhere as well. I was chased by one as a very young child and that dog had to be put down because it attacked a child. I am TERRIFIED of them. No matter where I go I see dogs. I really don’t want to buy merchandise for my home or family when I know dogs roam around in the store. Especially when my son is allergic. Rant over.
yep! i hear you, i have my own childhood trauma dog story. and the best is whenever you say something, people snap “stay in a hotel that doesn’t allow pets, THIS is a dog friendly hotel” or “get an apartment in a complex that doesn’t allow pets, THIS is a dog friendly complex”.
Oh, I’d LOVE to. Find me one. Find me one. It’s all “we love dogs, we welcome dogs!” everywhere. Give me a break, if you don’t want to be around dogs, you have no choice and if you say so, you are looked at as if you said you hate children. Well, I love children, and i’m not a monster. I don’t want to be around dogs.
I am ok with dogs I know, but never fully trust any animal.
What is amazing is lack of empathy people have with us “non dog” people. I was out with my mom (who is 74) and we were at a home improvement store…inside. We walked by a dog that was leashed and the dog lunged at my mom and she expressed her shock and dismay. The owner said: Oh don’t worry, he won’t bite. I turned and said: How do we know that? You have no idea if we have a fear and YOUR dog LUNGED at my mom to the point he was pulled back by you. She sat there like I was off balance. UNBELIEVABLE.
Darla — “It’s all “we love dogs, we welcome dogs!” everywhere.” — that has not been my experience at all. Most landlords where I’ve lived (the states and abroad) won’t allow any dogs (or cats). I also have never seen a restaurant that welcomes dogs. Wish I could move where you are!
Really grating and saddening to hear how many dog owners are so irresponsible. The bottom line is that if you have a pet you must be responsible for it. Otherwise you’re risking the safety of others as well as the well being and life of your pet. Ugh.
Same. I have been bitten in the face and arm by a supposedly sweet fluffy dog, and people act like you’re a murderer or something if you ask them to hold on to their dog! I’m sick of it. No, not everyone wants to have Fido slobbering all over their clothes or jumping on them or even getting in the way of their bike/run/suitcase/etc. Seriously. And I have allergies so these big fluffy canines can cause a big problem, but then years ago I was in a tiny shop where a woman and her two kids and huge lab came in and I clearly needed to pass by them in a tight space but as usual, a tall Black woman is intentionally invisibilized by ww. So I had to stand there and asked her to please move the dog out of the way. She gets upset and said loudly to her kids, “Not everyone likes dogs”. B**** No, actually, it’s *you* I don’t like, your dog is just unfortunately collateral. Move it the f- out of the way! So rude and also simply incorrect but they feel they have a right to narrate the f-ing situation to suit their entitlement and privilege. Bringing them in to every indoor space including stores and places with food. If I see an indoor restaurant or grocery with a dog that is not a service animal, I leave. I’m sorry but no. That dog will gnaw on its own ass and then kiss someone’s face and walk all over the place. I get that people in this country coddle their pets and treat them like babies and I get it (when it comes to cats lol). But it really goes to far when white folks want to get someone murdered by the police for daring to ask them to lease their dog in a place where dogs are supposed to be leashed! ffs!
My sister has extreme allergies to dog dander, and the “doggo” people are the blight of her existence. They bring them everywhere – restaurants, etc. My grandmother has osteoporosis and has to literally scream sometimes at people who let their big dogs come bounding up to her because getting knocked down just shatter her hip or something. There are so, so many irresponsible dog owners who just think they are fine because the dog is the center of their universe.
Bless you @Darla! You have said the thing I was just thinking. I am so tired of people bringing unleashed dogs to outdoor restaurants, parks, etc.
Same, Darla, same. I hate it when people’s dogs rip my clothes and they say “oh he’s being friendly.” —The dog owner owes me new pants.
I love dogs and I hate people who let their dogs go off leash. I had a golden retriever (he passed last summer, RIP buddy) and I could take him off leash, he was pretty lazy and just kind of ambled about, never chased a squirrel or anything a day in his life, and often at the bus stop I would drop his leash because he would just…..lay down. But I still had his leash right there.
My husband would try to take him places off leash and I would say no, mainly bc the big thing he liked was attention from humans, so he would just amble up to the nearest human and want to be petted – which sounds cute, but some people are really afraid of dogs, esp big dogs, and even if they’re not afraid of dogs – “I” know he’s not going to hurt a stranger, but how does the stranger know that? They dont. Plus, even if you love dogs, a strange dog wandering up to you can be annoying.
Now we have a lab puppy we’re teaching to walk on a leash and off leash dogs drive me INSANE bc they freak him out and I dont care how nice your dog is, he doesn’t like your dog in his face!
Also I hate retractable leashes.
ETA to clarify my above comments – I “could” take him off leash because he was so lazy and laid back, but I did not.
Becks, I was at a store (home improvement place) and this guy had this big dog and it was big. The dog’s leash was on the floor and the dog could have taken off at any time. And when I gave him “the look” he simply stepped on the leash. I went to the manager. My best friend is a huge dog person and she says it’s gotten out of control – we place animals over humans.
This dog abusing “dumbo” needs to fly away from society… 🐘
Well, as long as we’re doing bullshit lawsuits, how about we charge her and all the other Karens out there for ruining a perfectly good name?
(Yeah, my stepmom is a Karin, so I have to defend her honor!)
We can always call her what she actually is: an Amy.
Seriously though, the Karen meme has jumped the shark. People need to move on.
it’s the Karens who are jumping the shark. their behavior is appalling and downright dangerous. it’s handy to have a word for it. it happens so much!
do I feel bad for nice women named Karen? sure. but try telling that to dudes named Dick!
It’s just like- absent everything else, if she was great at her job it would have taken her company more than 2 seconds to can her. I am SURE there were previous HR complaints, and they saw the video and sighed, “finally”, and called legal to get the ball rolling. I know people like her and this whole thing is just so predictable.
I thought the same thing – the whole 911 call and playacting panic just rolled too easily to think that it was a one-time unrehearsed act. Although I doubt that any current Franklin Templeton employees will come forward, I sure hope that previous ones start telling tales that will show that this is NOT an isolated incident of racist faux hysteria.
And ps: real dog lovers love leash laws.
Absolutely love them. Keeps my dog safe.
I don’t understand what her lawyers are trying to prove here with the board minutes and such – that just tells me that far too many people are walking their dogs off-leash in an area where they’re not supposed to. So she should be excused for her racism because she was just doing what every other over-privileged ahole is doing?
This is PEAK white woman bullshit. Girl BYE.
I walk my dogs off leash in on-leash areas, I have to admit. They are not water dogs, so don’t crash into fish-bearing streams. We all tend to stay on the paths, tho occasionally they may go off-side to explore a scent.
Whenever ANYONE shows ANY sign of discomfort, I call them in
Whenever I meet up with a party of people, I call them in
Whenever I meet up with an aide walking a “handi-capable” person, I call them in
They are both older, they both speak dog and understand quite a lot of English words,
One from Mexico, one from California. Both understand a little Spanish too!
I have been ticketed (and paid) because I have broken the rules
My truth: I cannot imagine acting-reacting-acting up in this manner. A person has asked you show rudimentary control of your off-leash dog, and basic courtesy to another person.
What employer wants to be connected with open, blatant racism and inappropriate, out of control anger? I think she deserved to be heavily fined and take some kind of anger control classes. Her employer might could have helped insist on the classes if she wanted to keep her job. A lost opportunity to educate, and now, she’s continuing to travel down a path of destruction. Not taking responsibility for one’s actions is destroying human relations, It is the ultimate moral failure of the ‘me’ generation ( I am one). The blame game sucks. When laced with racism, it’s a hate crime. Yet there seems to have been no repercussions to her outside of losing her job. So she still hasn’t learned anything…I find that very sad.
Sorry, but I don’t agree with this. I appreciate you being honest, but walking your dogs off leash, in a leash required area is NOT okay. Use a long lead (not a retractable leash) if your dogs like to explore a little off the path. What you said yourself, ‘when anyone shows discomfort’, shows that what you are doing is causing a problem.
I respectfully don’t agree with this either. It shouldn’t be up to other people to show their discomfort that dogs are not on a leash.
I walk my dog off-leash in a cemetery that has a population of dog-walkers, but she wears a basket muzzle and I leash her if I see anyone around. I’m not taking any chances.
Agree with you @Willow This is not okay @Gail
Yeah, totally disagree with this. It’s an on leash area for a reason. Leash your dog. Even the best trained dog is capable of having a moment and booking after a squirrel or bird. I have several dogs. I adore them. They are family. But I also love them enough to leash them when they need to be leashed.
Why should someone have to be uncomfortable and show signs of that uncomfort for you to do what you’re supposed to do in an on-leash area. I have two dogs and people who disregard laws because they think their dogs are above it really ruin it for the rest of us. I think you should reconsider
Nope. By time you have forced me to show my “discomfort” (fear, it’s fear, you just made me afraid and forced me to show it to you), you have done something that I would like to speak to you about, without your dog. Put your dog inside, let’s chat. That’s what I’M thinking, okay?
And to add what @Willow said below, @Gail you can’t always account for surprises. And what about people who see your unleashed dog and then loose access to those areas because they won’t go there with an unleashed dog on the loose. They don’t know anything about your pets. They see unleashed dogs in an area where they are legally supposed to be leashed. It’s deeply entitled of you to do this. Keep your dog leashed.
I don’t agree with not having your dogs on a leash either. My grandson was 2 and bitten in the mouth by a neighbor’s dog. The dog was always friendly and never showed signs of being a biter and knew my grandchildren well. I myself would have a dog on a leash at all times. Even in my yard we have a tie out for any dog that is living with me.
@Gail, you have no idea what impact your dogs are having on wildlife or the environment.
Aside from all the things other commenters have offered about how your behavior is problematic for other people trying to enjoy that space, you and your dogs ARE negatively impacting the wildlife there.
Just because they aren’t in waterways or they are supposedly under your voice control, just having a ‘predator’ … which many species of bird, mammal, etc would sense any canine, including your dogs, to be … moving around off trail and loose, sniffing around and potentially leaving their scent trail, changes how wild species see that area and move in it. Prey species sense a predator and have a fear / flight / avoidance response, which in some species cause them to abandon an area, in other species could cause them to expend energy hiding, fleeing that means they have to forage more to make up for it, and in other species can actually cause death. And other predators (fox, coyote, etc) either avoid an area or feel the need to step up their territorial defenses, marking more, visiting more, etc if there are potential rival predators around. Dogs on leashes and staying on trail, like people staying on trail have less of an impact, because wildlife learns where ‘safe’ spaces are around the spaces people use. People who manage parks, other recreation areas think carefully around what public access they allow, whether to designate areas ‘on-leash’ or ‘off-leash’ or prohibited for pets altogether. It’s not up to every visitor to just do as they please.
For example, a local wildlife refuge prohibits dogs at any time, even if they are remaining in people’s cars during the visit, precisely because just the *presence* of a dog on that land, in that airspace, negatively impacts wildlife in many ways. A nearby state park allows dogs, but requires them to be on-leash at all times, and another one allows off-leash but under owner’s control at all times. And there are reasons for each of those decisions.
So your ‘not all dog owners’ or at least “not ME and not MY dogs” rationales for breaking the rules really don’t fly. The ‘on-leash’ rules are there for a reason. If you are bringing your dogs into an area that requires they to be leashed, you should have them leashed. If you don’t want to walk them on leash, you need to find somewhere else to walk them, not to make other people, other dogs, and the wildlife that LIVES there accommodate your preferences.
I’m always curious as to why people who have their dogs off leash feel that the law doesn’t apply to them. It’s not a suggestion, it’s a law for a reason.
I’m with you Gail! *ducks* everyone does it in my city, honestly outside of like a real phobia, I don’t trust people who don’t like dogs. About this Karen, she’s trash and can’t believe she’s suing, hope she loses all her money in legal fees.
You are putting people and other animals (not to mention your own) at risk by doing this. I don’t trust people who don’t leash their dogs and don’t feel that laws apply to them.
This is a bad take, DiegoInSF. I am a dog lover, and dog owner (two) and I understand why some people might not like dogs. Whether it is past trauma, allergies, or just plain don’t like them – it is not your call to make.
She knows exactly what she is doing. She’s living in New York City and has run out of money. Decent people will not hire her. She wants settlement money so she will go away while simultaneously “raising” her profile so that the Republican White grievance party, of which she must surely be a member, will offer her a job because she’s a victim in their eyes.
Perfect. she is just a horrible utter c**t of a human being. Next thing she’ll get a show on Fox…
Yup. Reading the articles, she’s spewing hateful garbage that will win her sympathy with the racists, and maybe a rich MAGA husband, if that’s what she’s looking for.
What she may actually be looking for a settlement on is the fact that they said they fired her after an investigation, when to the outside it looks like there was no time to have done so.
Best outcome would be for Franklin Templeton to file a motion to dismiss that says the investigation involved looking at her HR files and there were complaints there.
Now I’m wondering if she’ll run for office like those two gun-carrying assholes who threatened demonstrators in the midwest.
Agreed. It is PEAK white privilege for her to sue them for canning her racist ass. I do wonder who this racist trashbag is working for now.
Not a lawyer, but if she didn’t have a contract with her employer, i.e., if she’s an “at will” employee, they can fire her at anytime.
If she does have a contract, they could still have chosen to sever it based on her actions.
Exactly!
Every time I hear one of these a-holes whine about how their documented racist behavior has unfairly portrayed them as racist, I think about that line in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” where Bette Davis screams at Joan Crawford, ” But you ARE, Blanche! You ARE!”
Thank you so much for this, Jennifer! It is going to drive my partner crazy when I start screaming this at the television …
Can I just say, kudos to Christian for calling out these entitled idiots walking around central park with their dogs off leash in non-off lease areas. Love him!!! And lol at Karen trying to sue her previous company. What an ignorant moron.
-I’m still not over the video of her that Mr. Cooper shared of her making -that call. The way she LIED and the phony inflection and screaming she did towards the end before ending 9-1-1 call is chilling. She INTENDED harm to come to Mr. Cooper and she got off scott free for this behavior.
I hope that her former employer files a counter suit against her. She’s gonna learn.
I totally approve of her lawsuit.
If she hadn’t sued, she could go to a job interview, own her “past” racist behaviour, say she has gotten help, and is a different person. She would eventually get a new job.
But now, she’s doubled down on the “I’m the real victim here”, she’s broadcasting that shes litigious, she’s practically yelling that shes not sorry, and that her apology last year was worthless.
No punishment she’s had so far is half as hard as what she continues to do to herself with her own bigoted mouth.
Link to complaint: https://www.bloomberglaw.com/public/desktop/document/CoopervFranklinTempletonetalDocketNo121cv04692SDNYMay252021CourtD?1622052428
@LightPurple— going to survive a motion to dismiss? Seems pretty weak; no mention of going to the EEOC; no mention of a contract which wouldn’t allow Franklin Templeton to fire her at will; very thin on facts to support her allegations.
The cry of racists everywhere: “But I’m the REAL victim!”
What has become of America when so many people will take take the side of the employer over the employee? And an investment group at that? With democrats like these is it any wonder worker protections are so weak here? I hope Amy takes them to the cleaners, goodness knows they can afford it. And if she really wants to go above and beyond donating her settlement to the National Audobon Society would be a happy ending to a sad story.
I would agree with you if her claims had merit. But baseless lawsuits by employees create a large body of case law that supports employers. She is not doing anyone any favors, least of all the employee who may have legitimate, fact based allegations against their employers.
I presume from your tone that you favor the wackadoodle party where you pretend to be all about personal accountability except if it’s one of your own.
Haha! so true
I am not taking the side of the employer over the employee. I am taking the side of Chris Cooper, NOT to be the victim of an angry, entitled, dangerously ignorant jerk. I didn’t want her fired, I wanted her to face consequence for her actions. Losing her job was one of them, a minor one in my opinion. She can now sue, that’s her prerogative. They will defend, that is their right. Yes, I want their decision to hold, because I believe an employer has the right to believe their business is not served by employees like this, and they took appropriate action.
There are absolutely unscrupulous operators out there. People lose their jobs unfairly. But in this case, you are so missing the point. And I find it very odd you are on her side.
In the same way that I believe all of us, even the worst of us, have a right to life and think the death penalty is wrong, I think all of us, even the worst of us, have a right to a living and not to be at the mercy or our employer. If you aren’t missing your job altogether because you are in jail and/or haven’t been found guilty of a crime in court I think you should be able to keep your job. People, even bad people, losing their job for stuff that happens outside of work rubs me the wrong way.
Erin, I agree all of us have the right to the opportunity to make a fair living.
But I also think that employers have the right to not hire and not keep employing people who have demonstrated that they are cruel (doing things that may bring harm to others … ie siccing the authorities on someone who has done nothing wrong or holding a dog up off the ground by its collar, and causing obvious distress), who act in ways that are deceptive (ie making false claims to police … playacting distress or being under threat) , or who flout rules, the law because they don’t think it applies to them.
Because as much as that one employee should have an opportunity to hold a job, the other employees who work at that company should not be subjected to working with someone who is deceptive, or cruel or who willfully violates rules, and the company has a right to not have someone who has demonstrated they are deceptive or cruel in their employ, representing their company to customers.
Basically, being a jerk, or being a racist, does not make someone part of a protected class under the EEOA. Those aren’t classes that are entitled to employment protection the way race, gender, religion, ethnicity, age or sexual orientation are.
Erin, she was on video telling Christian that she was going to call the police and tell them that a Black man was harassing her. She made a point of using the word Black. She knew exactly what she was doing. If I were here employer, there is no way in the world I would want an employee like that. She is a huge liability. And if I were a fellow employee, there is no way I would want to work with someone like that, lest I inadvertently piss her off and she tries to use my race to get me fired.
First they came for the racist dog-stranglers, and I said nothing because I was not a racist dog-strangler….
Yeah, no. I’m all for corporations protecting the public from racism & firing people who exhibit racist behaviors. This is an odd stance.
Let’s not forget who she is dragging through the mud in her filing- Christian Cooper. Again.
I do not hope she gets a penny, since that will set a precedence that businesses can’t fire people for being racist to others (can you imagine?!) and that Christian Cooper sues her for slander.
What labor or worker rights are being violated here, exactly?
I’ve also been chased by dogs in non-offleash pathways. I’ve gone to non-offleash parks only to arrive to dogs racing around as their owners stood by and I left because I just can’t deal with it.
My city has so many dog parks. So many. And all of these incidents happened very near dog parks. If the owners wrrent so lazy, they could have walked or driven 2 minutes to the dog park.
I don’t care how well behaved or trained your dog is or you think it is. People are in non off leash parks for a reason..they don’t want to deal with you or your dog. I’ve yelled at a few of them. And I get told “he’s very friendly” and “you’re overreacting “.
Dog people need to know the park rules. And I don’t care about your dog’s friendliness I don’t want to have to think about how to avoid a dog that is chasing me when I’m just on a run. Amy Cooper sounded like one of those dog people (and also incredibly racist). Anyway I forget where was going with this, but if it’s an on leash area, put your dog on a leash! Why do these dog people think the rules, laws and bylaws don’t apply to them?
It always goes from “It’s okay! He’s friendly!” to cursing me out with a quickness for stopping and standing still (with my dog, on a leash) and simply saying “This is not an off leash area.” It’s a leash LAW not a leash suggestion.
So basically she’s learned nothing at all. And still sees herself as the victim in all of this. Of course.
Ugh, this jerk. The racism is just…I have no words. It’s all on camera. She wanted to wield the police as a weapon against a black man. She should be in jail.
I also canNOT believe the rescue let her have her dog back after she practically choked the poor thing on camera.
I am a dog person. I have a rescue dog who came from an abusive home. She is terrified of everything AND she is strong. I have encountered quite a few off-leash dogs (in areas where they should be leashed) and the owners will yell out, “Don’t worry, he’s friendly!” and I shout back, “Well, my dog is NOT!” My dog could easily injure a smaller dog. Easily. And she is not light and I have to hoist her up to keep her away from little ankle biters who are not as well-behaved as their owners think. My dog is half-pitbull and could be euthanized if she reacted negatively to an aggressive small dog. Luckily she has not so far, but I only like to socialize her with bigger dogs because then I know she won’t see them the same as her stuffed toys which she destroys.
Yes! I get so annoyed when other dogs are off leash and come bounding up to my golden retriever. My dog is very anxious at baseline and that can cause her to have such a fear reaction that she’s pulling us to go home. I don’t really care how friendly they think their dog is, it’s not about THEIR dog. It’s such entitlement.
Yes. THIS. Great! Your dog is friendly! Says you…how do you know mine is? I was screamed at to train *my* dog better by a woman whose yippy little floof rushed at us. I specifically walk my anxious rescue through the neighbourhood so that we don’t have to deal with this! Go to the off leash park! Leash your damn dogs. There’s no excuse to feel these laws don’t apply to you.
Look, what she did to Chris Cooper was sickening. Seeing her phony “terror” and hearin her not-so-veiled threats literally makes me feel ill. And there is jsut so much to be said about what she did, about her lawsuit, and upthread, everyone has said all of those things.
But at the most simple core of this is a woman who was known to bring her dog to areas where leashes are required, and repeatedly not leash her dog. And now she is upset that someone told her that her dog is supposed to be leashed. Never mind everything else , I know “everything else” is actually the most important part, but for a monent put that aside. You are breakng the rules and are pissed about someone calling you out for it. You are already in the wrong. Then you get other people to come back you up nd say “We were also breaking the rules and he called us out on it too!” Like, do these idiots realize how ridiculous they look?
I also agree that there is a good chance that she sucked to work with and her company was happy for the opportunity to fire her.
I thought that I had followed the details of this last year, but I missed some details … this is not the first whackadoo lawsuit she has filed!
Amy claimed that she was in a relationship with a colleague but she broke up with him when she found out he had not left his wife.
She says that a few years later he wanted to reconcile with her after he was booted out by his wife and had impregnated another woman.
Amy says that she lent him $65,000, so he could settle with these two other women. She later sued him for that amount. He countersued, in a Fatal Attraction kind of way, stating that she had made the whole thing up and that she had been stalking him for years.
The case was dismissed when neither of them showed up for court.
I bet her HR file is a humdinger!
I was coming here to say exactly that! FT probably viewed her as a problematic employee anyway before the dog incident, and the dog incident became an easy way to remove her.
Good luck with that one. Employment in NY is “at will”. They can fire her for any reason as long as it’s not protected like gender, age, disability, etc.
Leash laws, lady, they are there for a reason. My neighborhood in Houston is very dog-friendly. I’d say one in three households has a dog, maybe more. People are out walking them all the time…..on a leash. The rules are very strict. One of my dogs, who has since passed, was a wonderful animal but a “bolter.” She would dig her way under the fence, get out if I cracked the door open for the mail carrier, etc. So she got out unleashed (and was way too fast for me to catch) a few times. Animal control was always there STAT and if I hadn’t managed to chase her down, I would get a call from them to come get her and have to pay a fine. Or someone would find her and immediately call me.
My current dog is the opposite, never strays far from my side, but I still leash her because those are the damned rules. How do people not get that? Are there no dog parks in NY that allow you to unleash them? Most cities have them. Or here’s another idea….if you have a big dog that needs to run, don’t live in an apartment in New York.
I love dogs but I don’t get the way they are now accepted everywhere. In restaurants, for example. It’s not that I mind eating with a dog near me, but I’ve heard some horror stories about experiences people had with dogs who were in eating places with their owners. And it just seems unnecessary. Dogs aren’t children, they don’t need to be with you all the time. If you want to get a pet-sitter, get one, or leave your dog in a crate for a couple of hours. I think it’s great that there are now dog-friendly spaces in public but not every place has to be.
Racist people always want their minute to explain why their racism was okay (pro tip: it’s not).
Like my state, New York is an “employment at will” state, which means that an employer can fire your a$$ at any time for any reason, unless you can prove that you were wrongfully terminated. Being let go for something that’s federally protected, e.g., age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, etc would be wrongful. The last I checked, being a racist Karen doesn’t fall into any of those categories, so I hope that this lawsuit will be shot down pretty quickly.
If you read her lawsuit, she is trying to hammer her square peg termination into one of the protected grounds round holes. Good luck with that.
Oh my gosh bitch GO AWAYYYYY.
Sorry but you deserve your karma, Karen.
You can’t say anything to anyone about their damn dog these days. It’s sad. As for ol’ Amy, I hope she doesn’t get one red cent from her former employer, and if she does, I hope Christian sues her obnoxious racist ass.