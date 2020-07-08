Christian Cooper is not cooperating with authorities to prosecute Amy Cooper

Yesterday, we discussed how the NYPD had actually decided to charge “Central Park Karen” Amy Cooper with a misdemeanor. Amy Cooper called 911 and feigned hysteria about an “African-American man threatening me” because he told her to leash her dog. The way she almost gleefully feigned hysteria and panic was really something, and you could tell that she was so happy at the very idea of getting the police to murder a black man for asking her to follow Central Park regulations. The man in question is Christian Cooper, a bird-watcher and beautiful nerd who merely filmed Amy Cooper’s horrendous actions. Christian has gotten a lot of positive attention from the incident and he’s used that attention to promote bird-watching and racial justice. But when it comes to Amy Cooper, he doesn’t think she should be charged or prosecuted:
The Manhattan district attorney’s decision to charge a white woman with filing a false police report against a Black man in Central Park does not have the support of one key person: the victim himself. The man, Christian Cooper, has not cooperated with the prosecution’s investigation. The woman, Amy Cooper, lost her job and was publicly shamed after a video Mr. Cooper made on May 25 was posted online; it showed her calling 911 to claim an “African-American man” was threatening her. Those consequences alone, Mr. Cooper said at the time, were in his view perhaps too much punishment.
“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Mr. Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.” But he added that he understood there was a greater principle at stake and that this should be defended. “So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”
Mr. Cooper’s decision not to cooperate may present some challenges for prosecutors. But it also reflects a wider debate among people who generally consider themselves allies in the growing movement to call attention to and fight racism, not just in policing, but in society.
Christian Cooper is a better and more compassionate person than me. I want all of these unhinged Karens and Kens locked up. I know there are great arguments on both sides, arguments about our flawed criminal justice system, arguments about compassion and grace. But I still think about how easy it was for Amy Cooper to call 911 and pretend that she was being “threatened.” Think about how easy it would have been for the story to have an even more tragic ending. Prosecute this bitch.
Speaking of, did you guys see the stuff about The CAREN Act? The CAREN Act should be a national bill.
Racist 911 calls are unacceptable that's why I'm introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies. #CARENact #sanfrancisco
I think this man is just too nice of a person. It seems he has forgiven her and that is his right. I just hope she learned from this and sets an example for others moving forward.
I don’t think she has learned anything and still won’t if she doesn’t get charged with anything.
Not only is this gentleman a dreamy bird nerd, he is classy as all get out. I am a fan!
@Lynn, you captured what I wanted to say much more eloquently and gave me a chuckle. Well said.
Our people are too forgiving.
Agree. I’m tired of this narrative that black people are always supposed to be performative, always be forgiving and be the better person. This woman tried to get this man killed, period. She weaponized her tears and the police like so many others. The goal is to deter these calls. I’m sure he just wants to move on and is tired of talking about this, but this b@tch needs to be prosecuted.
He’s a better person then I. Yes she’s received a lot of crap, but she did it to herself. This isn’t a one time thing for her. There’s first hand accounts that everyone in her building hate her. She’s always starting shit with everyone, even tried to get her doorman fired. Thankfully, nobody listened to her, knowing her reputation. They said she feels like a perpetual victim, when in fact she’s always the perpetrator. There needs to be some serious consequences, because clearly she doesn’t get it.
CAREN/Karen. Lol
Christian Cooper is too good for this world. What a compassionate, lovely man. Unlike him, I am not too good for this world and think Karen Cooper needs to be charged.
IDK, having this woman pay a fine for a misdemeanor seems like performative justice to me.
Her response to what was happening was too fast. And if that’s her default, there’s no easy way to train an old dog. Consequences. Harsh consequences will disrupt the default and maybe she’ll think first. But if she’s resistant and can’t see her mistakes, she’ll do it again. If people don’t see themselves clearly, change is moot. Punishment is moot. Maybe she thinks she’s a victim in all this. Regardless, she needs therapy in order to live in a society. Court ordered schooling about the basic tenets of social responsibility.
Naw, I totally believe he is preparing to sue her in civil court. Just a feeling.
While I commend Christian Cooper for being the bigger man, I wish he wouldn’t take this stance. As a white woman, I know other white women, and Amy Cooper isn’t going to learn unless she learns the hard way.
Also, this is not just about him. Him not cooperating just allows this to happen again because other Karens tempted to behave this way will think it’s no big deal. He’s letting the racists win by not forcing Amy to face consequences.
I fear Amy Cooper or another like her will, in the future, get an innocent black man killed by police as a result of Christian being too forgiving.
Am I crazy to feel this way? I respect his goodness and what he is trying to do, but I think his goodness just keeps any real change from happening. It may be in his best interest to forgive Amy, but I don’t think it’s in society’s best interest.
Is he good? Is he tired of the attention? Does he believe that she may have learned her lesson? Is he compassionate (she lost her job)?
All of the above probably. But this needs to be taken to another level or the Karens will never learn.
She already knows what it’s like to be in court surrounding her obsession with a married man. This woman needs help with her mental health. Not an excuse for her a**holery, but she’s not going to get better, charges or no charges, without some professional intervention. Mental illness gets worse as you age if left untreated.
Maybe he’s just a good, secure person who appreciates the support he has gotten from the world and doesn’t need to for her to be punished for his validation. I firmly believe that people like him are what will change this country. No anger, no retribution, no self interest, just goodness, mercy, and understanding. I will continue to aspire to be like him. Thanks Christian Cooper. ( I even started looking up birds I didn’t recognize in my yard, just because he peaked my interest in them.)