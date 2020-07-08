Prince William & Harry are splitting the remaining money from the Diana fund

Prince William and Harry’s separation has been a slow-going process but it’s still happening. There will be little common ground or few joint-projects left when all is said and done. I actually forgot that William and Harry were part of Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, and that there was still money in the fund left to be distributed. There was money left in the fund, and William and Harry’s brotherly divorce has meant that they’re just splitting the money down the middle:
Prince William and Prince Harry have taken another step in the ongoing breakup of their official business. The proceeds of the fund set up in the memory of their late mother Princess Diana will now be split between the brothers’ charitable efforts. Since 2013, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which was originally set up in the wake of her 1997 death, has been paid into the Royal Foundation.
The Diana fund has not been actively fundraising for many years but receives money from legacies and other donations. Last year, the Royal Foundation received around $27,000 from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, according to its annual report. Harry doesn’t have a charitable entity in the U.K. any longer since the disbanding of Sussex Royal, which had been planned as his and Meghan’s future philanthropic vehicle. The couple gave that up when they stepped back from their official royal roles earlier this year. They are now making plans for their new organization, Archewell.
Harry has asked his share from the year to go towards his HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale. That is a fitting place for the money as the organization, which he set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Africa was inspired by his mother’s work in combating AIDS.
The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was originally set up to receive the vast number of public donations and money-raising from projects like sales of Elton John’s commemorative version of his song “Candle in the Wind,” which he performed at Diana’s September 1997 funeral.
“Last year, the Royal Foundation received around $27,000 from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, according to its annual report…” Good God, the Royal Foundation is so shady. William and Kate’s foundation is such a scam! They raise all of this money, they “take” money from Diana’s memorial fund, and yet the charities supported by the Royal Foundation languish unaided and unfinanced. Anyway, I’m glad that Harry won’t have to deal with William’s financial schemes and scams any longer. But it is sad to think that the brothers can’t even bury the hatchet about something to do with their mother. (Still, that’s on William.)
Meanwhile, do you remember the frenzy in the days and weeks after Harry and Meghan announced their Sussexit? There were curious stories about William being “incandescent with rage” about… everything, and then there was this even more curious story about William telling people that “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives, I can’t do that anymore.” It was William’s way of lamenting the fact that Harry married a biracial American woman and now Harry and Meghan weren’t down with the “everybody under the bus for King William” program. The way those quotes were picked up at the time, I knew that Willileaks had put it out there and that he was practically issuing a formal statement. Turns out, William actually said that to a Times reporter, and that Times reporter was the unnamed source (a “friend”) for a Times piece:
William is just disgusting, leaking like that to a Times editor. Well, it confirms what we have all been saying. I am just surprised that he leaked directly and not by proxy. Not very swift. Now, hopefully, more will understand just how warped William is and how wronged the Sussexes were.
no wonder he looks like a toe now he’s so ugly on the inside. my brother and I don’t get along that often but damn I would never sell him out like this.
I agree it’s so disgusting what he has done, but i don’t think he realises the enemy of your enemy is NOT your friend. Just because the British public may not like H&M does not mean they will like and support him, there is only so long he can sell them out to ‘boost’ his image, at which point he will be alone with the wolves
@Tealie, exactly , william is foolish to think the press likes him, when the time comes they will chew him alive and it wouldn’t be pretty. He saw what happened to his mum when she played the media game and decades later wills is doing the same thing . And with social media the disgrace n effect would be massive than Diana’s era . I hope he is ready for that
the more and more details come out the more I strongly believe that one of the reasons why the cambridges were so upset at meghan was because she actually did refuse these two from taking money from the funds that the cookbook raised.
the fact that these foundations/charities/fund receive money yet is somehow so ineffective (kate’s charities closing down for instance) makes me wonder where and who the hell is the money going to?
Don’t they throw fancy parties and pay various staff? That all costs money.
I bet some of the money is being used to maintain the Middletons’ lifestyle.
I’d love to see a really detailed, deep dive analysis on royal fundraising. I feel like everything we know is all PR and speculation
There is no way money could be taken from the Royal Foundation and given to the Middletons.
yup, I agree. Meghan protected Hubb funds and the king and queen of keen, who’s way of running a foundation seems to be taking funds from one charity to support another, were pissed. I just know Meghan took one look at the RF’s financials and knew her and Harry had to get the hell outta there.
“I’ve put my arm around Harry all my life ….”
“… but I can’t do it anymore because he finally saw the knife in my hand that was going to go in his back.”
No wonder RRs are so comfortable with talking crazy about H&M online. Why bother to keep it professional when a future monarch is keeping about them like this in public?
I got a giggle from the Facebook blurb. William has done nothing about cyber bullying on his own online platforms but is taking pot shots at Facebook. Me thinks Willy sees the impact H&M are having by joining that campaign and wants a piece of the pie.
I saw that Facebook part too and thought he wants it out there that he was ‘having’ these discussions with Facebook last year. If he was good for him… but 👀😒
1 more month until Omid’s book comes out. I expect these stories to ramp up. Stay strong Harry & Meg!
What are the reporting requirements of the royal foundations? I work for a charity in Canada and we have fairly rigorous reporting about how much money is spent on marketing, how much goes to the programs, list top ten salaries etc. I’m interested to know if the Keens do this.
Meghan and Harry probably found the Keens corrupt and that’s the issue. And William’s refusal to care about racism.
It’s funny that William saw himself as some kind of steadying guide for Harry, because when he supposedly had his “arms around his brother”, said brother was dressing like a Nazi, running around with escorts in Vegas, smoking weed, and calling people ethnic slurs. Now he’s addressing institutional racism and recidivism in the US criminal justice system. Taking those arms from around Harry was probably the best thing that could have happened to the man.
The quotes about the steely side of William being apparent when Harry started war against the press& then leaving for the US shortly after telling.
In recent weeks we’ve had Tatler talk about rumours of closeness between William& Rose Hanbury, Spectator talk about how Simon Case was responsible for Flybe budget flight, and now ex editor of Times is spilling that William has been talking to editors about his relationship with his brother& suggesting link between William& Harry’s exit from Britain. In case William doesn’t know it- the press are NOT his friends.
Yep. I think the media have been secretly leaking these stories and dropping hints about William. That man and his wife are puppets for the Tory government. I think he’s been jealous because Harry not only married a beautiful, accomplished woman but he has his freedom and is certainly more respected by figures than William. The root of all this madness is jealousy and if the Cambridge’s think that the media won’t turn on them, they’re deluding themselves.
I saw a theory that the media wants to drag the Royal family into this lawsuit because they were both involved in the smear campaign. I think this is about controlling the firm but also getting back at them because this whole thing had damaged the media even further, messed their money up etc. That photo of Andrew at Epstein’s estate and Ghislaine/Kevin wasn’t just random. That was a warning shot, along with Tatler and I’m sure many will follow.
He said this in October of 2019 but they waited to use the quote after it was announced the Sussex’s were leaving. Horrible. William is a horrible, awful person and I hope karma comes for him HARD.
So the media did the media thing where they change the littlest detail and create drama. They changed the timing of when he said this to push their narrative. Still not okay, and cringeworthyp for him to say but at least we can see how the tabs can greatly shift any narrative with just the smallest tweak.
I’m not surprised that William said this, but what is surprising that he didn’t send one of his staff but he himself above about his family relationship to a stranger. He is so bad at everything including smearing, harry the one pple call unintelligent when asked said they are all on a different paths but he will always love his brother . Petty PWT couldn’t even hide his shitty behaviour and hatred of his brother in public . This petulant man will be our future king , thank God they don’t have real power
I was surprised that I was so surprised at this revelation yesterday. Like, I knew that people close to the Cambridges were going to the press (Carole etc) – I just didn’t realize William was comfortable enough with the “leaks”* that he would shit-talk Harry at a bar to a Times editor.
I’m not even sure this qualifies as a “leak.” this is a quote. This is William talking directly to a reporter/editor. So when roya nikkah (I think that’s who it was) ran that story in January – there’s a reason they felt comfortable enough making that quote the headline. There was no pushback on it from KP and now we know why.