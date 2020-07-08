Kanye West no longer supports Donald Trump: ‘I am taking the red hat off’

It takes so much out of me to cover Kanye West. He is, at best, a giant time suck and a man with mental illness being exploited by media outlets when they merely transcribe his rantings without any context. At worst, Kanye is a dangerously ill man who is trying to hurt himself and his country through his willful ignorance. So, Kanye has a new interview with Forbes. This was how the Forbes piece started:

Kanye West’s Fourth of July declaration, via Tweet, that he was running for president lit the internet on fire, even as pundits were trying to discern how serious he was. Over the course of four rambling hours of interviews on Tuesday, the billionaire rapper turned sneaker mogul revealed: That he’s running for president in 2020 under a new banner—the Birthday Party—with guidance from Elon Musk and an obscure vice presidential candidate he’s already chosen. “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life,” says West, “I’m doing to win.” That he no longer supports President Trump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” That he’s ok with siphoning off Black votes from the Democratic nominee, thus helping Trump. “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.” That he’s never voted in his life. That he was sick with Covid-19 in February. That he’s suspicious of a coronavirus vaccine, terming vaccines “the mark of the beast.” That he believes “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” That he envisions a White House organizational model based on the secret country of Wakanda in Black Panther.

[From Forbes]

I’m out. Please don’t make me actually read past this. Please. What’s that? It’s my job? UGH. I will give this five more minutes and then I’m out.

On his presidential candidacy: At that point, he says, he’d miss the filing deadline for most states, though he believes an argument could be made to get onto any ballots he’s missed, citing coronavirus issues. “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” says West. He has no campaign apparatus of any kind. His advisors right now, he says, are the two people who notably endorsed him on the Fourth: his wife Kim Kardashian-West, and Elon Musk, of whom he says, “We’ve been talking about this for years.” (Adds West: “I proposed to him to be the head of our space program.”) He lost respect for Trump when Trump hid in the bunker: A few weeks after he ended two separate text chains with me with the message “Trump 2020” and a fist raised high, he insists he’s lost confidence in the president. “It looks like one big mess to me,” he says. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” West also says that he contracted the coronavirus in late February, though he maintains that had nothing to do with his thoughts on running this year. Joe Biden isn’t special: That said, he won’t say much more against Trump. He’s much less shy about criticizing Biden, which certainly won’t tamp down the idea that the Birthday Party is a ruse to help re-elect Trump. “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

[From Forbes]

Nope. I’m not reading anymore of this mess. This isn’t cute. This isn’t a joke. This isn’t some next-level scheme. It’s just a man with a profound mental illness who thinks his every word and idea is brilliant. I can’t.