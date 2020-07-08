Kanye West no longer supports Donald Trump: ‘I am taking the red hat off’

It takes so much out of me to cover Kanye West. He is, at best, a giant time suck and a man with mental illness being exploited by media outlets when they merely transcribe his rantings without any context. At worst, Kanye is a dangerously ill man who is trying to hurt himself and his country through his willful ignorance. So, Kanye has a new interview with Forbes. This was how the Forbes piece started:
Kanye West’s Fourth of July declaration, via Tweet, that he was running for president lit the internet on fire, even as pundits were trying to discern how serious he was. Over the course of four rambling hours of interviews on Tuesday, the billionaire rapper turned sneaker mogul revealed:
That he’s running for president in 2020 under a new banner—the Birthday Party—with guidance from Elon Musk and an obscure vice presidential candidate he’s already chosen. “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life,” says West, “I’m doing to win.”
That he no longer supports President Trump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.”
That he’s ok with siphoning off Black votes from the Democratic nominee, thus helping Trump. “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”
That he’s never voted in his life.
That he was sick with Covid-19 in February.
That he’s suspicious of a coronavirus vaccine, terming vaccines “the mark of the beast.”
That he believes “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”
That he envisions a White House organizational model based on the secret country of Wakanda in Black Panther.
I’m out. Please don’t make me actually read past this. Please. What’s that? It’s my job? UGH. I will give this five more minutes and then I’m out.
On his presidential candidacy: At that point, he says, he’d miss the filing deadline for most states, though he believes an argument could be made to get onto any ballots he’s missed, citing coronavirus issues. “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” says West. He has no campaign apparatus of any kind. His advisors right now, he says, are the two people who notably endorsed him on the Fourth: his wife Kim Kardashian-West, and Elon Musk, of whom he says, “We’ve been talking about this for years.” (Adds West: “I proposed to him to be the head of our space program.”)
He lost respect for Trump when Trump hid in the bunker: A few weeks after he ended two separate text chains with me with the message “Trump 2020” and a fist raised high, he insists he’s lost confidence in the president. “It looks like one big mess to me,” he says. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” West also says that he contracted the coronavirus in late February, though he maintains that had nothing to do with his thoughts on running this year.
Joe Biden isn’t special: That said, he won’t say much more against Trump. He’s much less shy about criticizing Biden, which certainly won’t tamp down the idea that the Birthday Party is a ruse to help re-elect Trump. “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”
Nope. I’m not reading anymore of this mess. This isn’t cute. This isn’t a joke. This isn’t some next-level scheme. It’s just a man with a profound mental illness who thinks his every word and idea is brilliant. I can’t.
He is supporting Trump by siphoning votes from Biden.
Interesting. Why would you think that? His unfavorable rating is higher among people who identify as Democrats than it is among people who identify as Republicans. A lot of right-wing sites seem to think because he’s black he’ll get black support, but that’s just garden variety racism and it’s easy to look around and see that’s not the case.
Also I’m quite tired of seeing that he’s “officially” declared. He’s missed the deadline to get on the ballot as an independent in quite a few states and hasn’t bothered to file paperwork in the rest. It’s about as meaningful as saying he’s “officially” declared himself President.
@baseb
I think any 3rd party is bad news for dems. Like Nader or Perot.
This is his bipolar manifesting in delusions of grandeur and inflated self-importance. A few years ago, it manifested as him going on public rants against Jay-Z and now it’s this. He’s ill and those two enablers who are his “campaign staff” are disgusting for exploiting him and not trying to prevent him from embarrassing himself like this.
Also: I really don’t think he will siphon off a significant amount of votes, not enough to really hurt Biden. Everyone I know realizes how serious this election is and anyone who would actually vote for Kanye this year would have either voted third party, a joke candidate, or not voted anyway. What Democrat is actually going to vote for someone who is anti-vaccine, anti-choice, and has been ride or die for Trump for years? It also makes me uncomfortable to see so many people on here afraid that he’s going to siphon a significant amount of Black votes just because he’s also Black, despite all of his anti-Black rhetoric and behavior; honestly I find that logic kind of offensive.
Agreed. This is why the only thing Kim tweeted was an American flag, she never said she supported. him.
Fool…that’s all I have.
There is no proof that he was tested for Covid. I want to see the receipts. It makes me wonder if Trump or at least his campaign is in cahoots with Kanye as a way to get votes from Biden. Kanye really doesn’t totally step away from Trump – just took off the red hat.
I’m sorry but how can Kim stand by him now when she has specifically campaigned for planned parenthood?
Hope he shoves it where the sun doesn’t shine. What a joke.
I’m not worried about Kanye siphoning off black votes. I’m more worried about the same White dudebros who wrote in Harambe in 2016. After all, that’s who goes to Kanye’s concerts.
My only worry re: black voters is voter suppression and intimidation.
“Trump’s special.” GTFO.
What I find the most disturbing is that Kim (or any other person) would actually choose to marry and start a family with someone who has such serious mental issues.
So is Kim an anti-vaxxer too? Didn’t they all get the whooping cough vaccine on an episode of their show…or was that all fake? How are these two people married? They seem to have different opinions on EVERYTHING. Hmmm maybe secretly Kim and Kanye have the same opinions but publicly Kim acts as if she doesn’t agree with Kanye. I don’t know but this is all so weird.
Kanye can eat broken glass.
He should be ignored. He has not done any paperwork to actually run.
Him thinking he automatically has the black vote is profoundly insulting for black people.
Yes, please give us black folks more credit. Maybe some of his fellow dumb rich celebrity friends will drink the Kool aid but let’s not assume he has that kind of influence.
Nope..nope. nope. Let’s just collectively ignore Kanye pls.
Doubtful.
He’s doing this to split the vote and it’s not going to work. Such an obvious stunt.
Who would’ve thought that artiste Kanye, a man who considers himself a Genius albeit not reading at all, would become the living image of stupidity?
So Kanye’s taking the MAGA hat off in exchange for a tinfoil one?
Great idea.
And talking to the “expert” Jared Kushner?
Even greater idea.
The bigggest idea of all would be though to make amends for things like saying slavery was a choice, spewing anti-vaxx bullshit and giving back the milliins he took that should have gone to small businesses, to help them deal with hardships caused by the current crisis.