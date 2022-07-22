Duchess Camilla ‘joked’ about Prince Harry & Meghan’s kids having ‘ginger afros’

There’s this weird/funny pattern with almost all of the “royal biographies” released in the past three years. At first, the British media overhypes all of the early excerpts which are usually massively critical of the Sussexes. Then after the initial anti-Sussex blitz is over, additional excerpts come out and they usually make the other royals look terrible, then suddenly the British media doesn’t want to cover the book at all, or they don’t want to cover the book with the same enthusiasm. It happened with Robert Lacey, it happened with Tina Brown. It didn’t happen with Robert Jobson, because his book was about embiggening Prince William, and after the first excerpts made William look terrible, the British media completely ignored his book. So, we’re at the “the British media will start ignoring Tom Bower’s book” phase of things. Bower’s anti-Sussex dumbf–kery enjoyed a good blitz for a week. Now it’s time for Bower to make other royals look awful:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have fled the UK, and the royal family, over Camilla Parker Bowles, according to a new book — which also alleges that Harry will expose his stepmother as “racist” in his upcoming memoir. Tom Bower claims in “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” out now in the UK, that “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.” Bower goes on to write that Camilla allegedly made a “racist” remark about what Meghan and Harry’s future child’s hair would look like, sometime after their relationship became public. “During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics,” Bower writes in an excerpt obtained by Page Six. “First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” Harry allegedly “laughed” at the comment, but, per Bower, “subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury.” Bower also predicts that Harry’s memoir, expected this fall and ghost-written by American journalist J.R. Moehringer, will further explore the divide between Harry and Camilla. “Meghan was expected to help the ghost-writer understand the pain inflicted by the royal family on herself and Harry,” Bower writes. “Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist.” Bower writes of Prince Charles: “Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain.”

If Camilla was reeling off comments like that to Harry, then that explains why Prince Charles has been banging on and on for a year about how worried he is that Harry’s memoir will be a burn book about Camilla. That’s Charles’s guilty conscience speaking – Charles knows exactly the kind of racist, derogatory and offensive comments Camilla has made about Meghan and the Sussex children. It also just sort of backs up everything Harry and Meghan said during the Oprah interview too. While I still believe Prince William was the one who said sh-t about the baby’s skin color TO Harry, I also believe that several royals were saying sh-t to and about Harry and Meghan.