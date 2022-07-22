Duchess Camilla ‘joked’ about Prince Harry & Meghan’s kids having ‘ginger afros’

There’s this weird/funny pattern with almost all of the “royal biographies” released in the past three years. At first, the British media overhypes all of the early excerpts which are usually massively critical of the Sussexes. Then after the initial anti-Sussex blitz is over, additional excerpts come out and they usually make the other royals look terrible, then suddenly the British media doesn’t want to cover the book at all, or they don’t want to cover the book with the same enthusiasm. It happened with Robert Lacey, it happened with Tina Brown. It didn’t happen with Robert Jobson, because his book was about embiggening Prince William, and after the first excerpts made William look terrible, the British media completely ignored his book. So, we’re at the “the British media will start ignoring Tom Bower’s book” phase of things. Bower’s anti-Sussex dumbf–kery enjoyed a good blitz for a week. Now it’s time for Bower to make other royals look awful:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have fled the UK, and the royal family, over Camilla Parker Bowles, according to a new book — which also alleges that Harry will expose his stepmother as “racist” in his upcoming memoir. Tom Bower claims in “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” out now in the UK, that “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.”
Bower goes on to write that Camilla allegedly made a “racist” remark about what Meghan and Harry’s future child’s hair would look like, sometime after their relationship became public.
“During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics,” Bower writes in an excerpt obtained by Page Six.
“First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’”
Harry allegedly “laughed” at the comment, but, per Bower, “subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury.”
Bower also predicts that Harry’s memoir, expected this fall and ghost-written by American journalist J.R. Moehringer, will further explore the divide between Harry and Camilla.
“Meghan was expected to help the ghost-writer understand the pain inflicted by the royal family on herself and Harry,” Bower writes. “Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist.” Bower writes of Prince Charles: “Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain.”
If Camilla was reeling off comments like that to Harry, then that explains why Prince Charles has been banging on and on for a year about how worried he is that Harry’s memoir will be a burn book about Camilla. That’s Charles’s guilty conscience speaking – Charles knows exactly the kind of racist, derogatory and offensive comments Camilla has made about Meghan and the Sussex children. It also just sort of backs up everything Harry and Meghan said during the Oprah interview too. While I still believe Prince William was the one who said sh-t about the baby’s skin color TO Harry, I also believe that several royals were saying sh-t to and about Harry and Meghan.
This is supposed to be a future Queen. She is beyond disgusting. Looking down on everyone while being primitive and trashy all on her own
This is Camilla in a nutshell.
Camilla is trashy. Sure, she’s probably great 1on 1 and maybe pretty good at socializing at private parties, but her private opinions are that of a jealous, racist woman. The more we learn… worse it gets.
How awful for Meghan to have been exposed daily to these awful people.
Assuming this is true. This is Bower after all.
@ silver watcher, ” assuming this is true ” is exactly right. Bower has written nothing but lies so why would we believe this nugget is true? We can’t cherry pick what parts we want to believe, even though she likely said some nasty things this may not be one of them. I think his ” sources” are all bogus and poking the bear hoping for a reaction.
Spell check not ” silver” but wiglet
Camilla is scum, but she is not THE racist. Meghan said, there were several conversations between “the racist” and Harry in which “the racist” expressed concern about Archie’s potential skin color and what a dark skin baby would make the monarchy look. You hear these rats continuously keep bangin on about how Camilla was “the racist” blah blah blah, but they forget one thing: both Sussexes said they will never reveal the racist’s identity because if they did, the damage said revelation would do to “the racist’s” reputation would be irreparable; in like “the racist” would be toast if they were ever revealed. So no, Bower can keep trying but his wild claims are still just wild claims at best. Camilla’s reputation is already in the toilet so revealing her as “the racist” would change nothing. Secondly, there was no way Camilla would have several convos with Harry over Archie’s potential skin color, no way
Yup. All of this.
It’s rather ironic that they were so worried about the skin colour of the children. That family has so much inbreeding over the centuries, it’s a wonder that none of them had tails!
100% this. It was William and was more or less confirmed by the palace a monthish ago that it was William. Willy has returned to his old tricks of throwing other family members under the bus to cover for his horrible actions.
Do you think the real racist was Wills?
Cams is too easy a target for this – this stinks of KP and/or Carol(e) throwing her under the bus to protect the real racist(s).
Bower has clearly been smoking sh!t as half of what he’s saying looks like it came straight from the Daily Fail comments section – #DuchessofTights is currently trending on UK Twitter with about 15k tweets, most of which are dragging Khate.
This was my line of thought as well. Her reputation has always been damaged, at best.
My money is on William. The Monarchy has shown time and time again they’re willing to destroy others as long as William retains his polished facade.
Yup. Camilla’s ‘joke’ doesn’t fit what Harry and Meghan talked about in the Oprah interview. This just proves that everyone was saying racist s*** around them.
I can see your point. It’s always easier to throw one of the married-ins under the bus, than one of the bloody royals.
(Typo but I’m not gonna fix it.)
I think this theory makes a lot of sense. William has the most to lose if it’s discovered he’s the one who said whatever was said (and I have no doubt that whatever was said was much more aggressive than one tasteless joke).
All of what everyone has said, but also the fact that in the interview, Meghan didn’t even acknowledge William’s existence. It said it all to me.
Whoa @Digital Unicorn you were not exaggerating!!! Kate is getting DRAGGED on Twitter right now. Everything she does backfires on her and I’ll bet Willy is incandescent with rage right now lol. First almost giving the son heat stroke just so she could play the “strict mother” and now clearly being the source of bringing up a petty feud everyone has moved on from while your country is struggling to afford food.
I immediately thought this is just another attempt to defuse and deflect from the real racist conversation. They already tried saying it was Anne but that didn’t stick.
The very fact of royal ‘experts’ naming various Royal Family members as the culprit proves they either don’t know who made the comments, or everyone knows it was William and this is a collective ploy to keep the light off him. But have you noticed? Since the Oprah interview Prince Charles, duchess Camilla, and Princess Anne have been fingered as suspects … but not William. Even though all of the royal experts/reporters agree about the major argument between Harry and William while he was dating Meghan that caused a riff between them.
Furthermore, wasn’t it just months ago when a ‘royal expert’ claims that Charles was the one who made the racist comment? Something about a breakfast conversation when Charles asked what the children would look like and a mildly horrified Camilla replying ‘I’m sure they’ll be beautiful’?
this entire family is trash…
Yes they are, that’s what they do to entertain themselves in their bubble, didn’t the Queen called someone a gorilla in their documentary, saying he had a short body and long arms ha ha ha 😫
So agree. A 75 year old former mistress foisting herself on the public while talking about hair texture and farts. For me this sums of that charade over there in Britain.
I forgot about the Biden fart fiasco! LMAO. Even my mother (who is not a royal watcher) was OUTRAGED when I told her what CPB said about Joe. She’s so terrible. And by constantly telling us how terrible she is with the racism and drinking and adultery and gossiping about farts, they’re making Charles seem equally horrible. I don’t care how “earthy” or “horsey” she is–what kind of head of state would marry such a lousy, mean woman? She has no redeeming warmth, she is unfashionable, she never seemed to try to have any sort of relationship with H or W, she’s a booze hound, she’s lazy, she never apologized for having an affair with Charles while he was married to Diana, and she’s just all-around horrible. Charles couldn’t find anybody better than this? If we’re supposed to believe this is his soulmate, then what does that say about his soul?
I couldn’t agree more. I used to say that Camilla was a trashy snake, masquerading as Diana‘s friend. The only thing that’s different now is that she is also a nasty old bitch.
Well, she wouldn’t be the first Queen to act that way. Not by a long shot. That family has centuries of royals like that in their history. She’ll fit right in.
Another reason to abolish the monarchy.
On top of that she’s only a former side-piece who looks, frankly, like Dobbin’s bag. I swear the homeless guy on the corner has more class.
Everything is a “Joke” with these people when they say things that are hurtful and hateful
I don’t like the author and don’t believe him… but this isn’t too far fetched for them(Camilla had blackamoor antiques all over her house ) and British ppl have a weird sense of humor… but SMH 🤦♀️,these ppl,they are just a disgusting bunch of entitled and useless ppl who look down on ppl who actually works and pay for their asses 🤬
I think this confirms that the one they referenced on Oprah was Prince PwT. It is exactly his MO to sell out Camilla for her joke, so everyone will assume Camilla was the only secret racist, and people will stop looking at him. We see you, Baldy.
She WISHES she had a ginger Afro.
Old trick. Sit down.
@NEV YES. She should be so lucky.
So the palace source is KP. Too easy to put Cam under the bus.
That’s how I saw it as well. As soon as I saw the headline I thought that’s either the Middletons or KP. There are far to many extracts which make Kate out to be a saint and damns everyone-else.
As many others have posted I believe the author knows most of what he’s written is a load of tosh but, wants a reaction from Harry and Meghan (preferably a lawsuit). Twitter posters have fact checked many of these headlines and found them to be misleading and/or damn right lies. I find it hard to believe a real investigative reporter wouldn’t do the same.
I do believe Camilla would say something like that but, I honestly don’t think she meant it with malice. I agree it’s a totally inappropriate comment to make but, I think she just thought she was being funny!
The person who had “concerns” knew exactly what they were saying and the fact Harry went on the record with the conversation shows which conversation he felt was malicious. If he/or Meghan had been hurt or offended by the “Afro” comment he would have included it with the “concerns” conversation. I have to wonder if Bowel has included the “Afro” comment to get someone (anyone) to defend Camilla’s comment by releasing the name of the “concerned” royal.
Oh, but she just has a “wicked” sense of humor, people. I mean, afros in and of themselves are a “funny” hairdo, but can you imagine a “ginger” one! Two strikes right there against a kid they might have. Won’t that child look ridiculous, lol! What? Can’t you take a joke? It was meant to be lighthearted–she wasn’t being mean-spirited. She was just laughing at what she thought would look ridiculous on a human being, because she, of the horse teeth, face, and ass, is the arbiter of refinement and good taste.
@thatsnotokay perfectly said!
They did tell us she’s going to be emulating Phillip.
Legendary comment there
I don’t think that was all that was said. There was stuff in there so terrible that PH would not even repeat it which makes you wonder what words were used. This is just to (in the RF minds) attempt to make what was said sound like just a joking moment. He must have done most of his interviews (if truly any) with KP or the Middletons since he’s attempting to throw everything off onto Cam. Since the book is supposed to be about PH’s growth as a person, I doubt Cam gets much mention.
Sounds like they drank a gallon of haterade. I would have been thrilled if one of my kids had a ginger Afro, but my only redhead eventually went blonde and then brown.
My nephew (half Black and half white via both his parents) started out with a super ginger fro, but has since gone blonde.
I knew it. I was one of the only ones that said it was Camilla because of the way Charles came out to bat for her so hard and all of a sudden there were articles about camillas opinion of Meghan. But what people seem to have missed out, is bower’s attempt to minimise the incident. Meghan did not say “a racialise comment” or “an offensive comment” or even “a comment about our unborn child’s hair”. She said “how DARK his SKIN might be”. That is not the same as talking about ginger afros, that is far more serious and actually racist (and colourist). Turning it into a joke about ginger afros allows Camilla to deny it, and also make it look like Harry and Meghan were overreacting and also try to obliterate from our memory that Meghan said skin colour and dark, not hair. If Twitter is anything to go by, it seems to be working. How dark skin might be is not a comment about hair. He’s trying to gaslight people. But yes, I always thought and still believe it was Camilla.
Or, there was both a conversation about how dark his skin might be, and “jokes” about ginger afros.
No, Meghan said there were “concerns” in the conversation that was had about their baby. Camilla was not going to have a serious conversation with Harry about it. But as we saw with Princess Michael, they are all racist and aren’t beneath joking about it. So as Becks said, I think there was both a conversation and also a bunch of racist jokes.
My takeaway from the Oprah interview was that Harry was referring to a separate, particular conversation early on in their relationship which shocked him. My guess is that it was with William and their rift deepened that moment. I think that is the conversation where Harry asked William who the hell he thought he was. Meghan referred to several conversations in tandem with Archie not being made a Prince and not being given security. I think those conversations were something like “we don’t want Meghan’s baby to be titled but we are concerned that we will be called racists if the baby is born with dark skin” 🤮 Just typing it out disgusts me.
I’m just tired of people looking for any and every reason to believe the royal racist WASN’T William. It’s very easy to say it was Camilla — she’s a dried-up raisin and it “makes sense for her to have antiquated views” (that’s according to a friend of mine who just will not believe William and Kate are not lovely people 🙄). It.Was.William. With some Kate thrown in. I’d bet on that. I absolutely believe Camilla’s boozy ass would make “jokes” about a ginger-Afroed baby, but she was NOT having any kind of meaningful discussion with Harry about what it would mean for him to have a black-presenting child. TBH, would Harry really care THAT much about what his homewrecking stepmother really thought about his wife/child-to-be/life choices? No. But he WOULD care about his flesh-and-blood brother spewing such grossness. Which is why their relationship is space and will be for the foreseeable future.
I believe BOTH of them (as well as other family members) made comments (both to and behind H&M’s backs, to each other), with William’s being the most hurtful, of course!
But I think the one about Archie’s skin color had to come after the wedding (when they announced the pregnancy), otherwise, HOW/WHY would Harry have William stand up with him at the wedding, and during the walk about with H&W, going into the church, greeting the crowd, they *both* looked fine and happy together. There wasn’t any visible tension during that walk.
Just doesn’t make sense if he said it *before* the wedding…? Not saying W didn’t say *some* things, but this particular comment.
The incident describe with Camilla doesn’t fit with what Harry and Meghan talked about. So this doesn’t prove that she’s who they meant at all. It just proves that everyone in that trash family was saying racist stuff around them.
Who knows if she made that exact comment (his book has been full of so much other BS that its hard to take any of it seriously), but if she did, it kind of fits with what we’ve been discussing here. The whole family is pretty racist and Harry probably heard a lot of jokes similar to that one – jokes that some just call “off color” and then others think are pretty racist. (I mean Prince Philip anyone??)
I do think this is part of the concern with the book – that it exposes not just THE racist who had “concerns” about how dark Archie would be and what that would “mean” for the family, but also just the sort of….everyday, casual racism of the royals, the comments Meghan must have heard, the microaggressions, etc. All of that will of course be part of the culture of the Firm, it won’t just be that Camilla made a racist joke about “ginger Afros” once, its what the staff were saying, how they were taking their cues from the royals, etc. I know stories like this will hurt Charles’ pro-Camilla PR campaign, but I think in the long run the bigger problem is that it will expose the “very much not a racist family” as being “very much racist” and not just bc of Camilla.
So very well put. All of this.
I could def see this. The whole family (and all their various hangers-on) have snobby, outdated views on everything (especially what passes for humour) and seem set in aspic. I fully believe that they are casually racist in everyday conversations and need to be called out. There’s a part of me that would love for them to see how hurtful and disgusting they are and to change their behaviour, but I’m not holding my breath. I just hope this hastens the fall of the Mountbatten-Windsors.
I don’t understand who would tell bower this conversation though. It’s not Harry because he does not speak to any of these faux authors and would Camilla really tell on herself like that?
It just seems to convenient for this kind of story to come out and divert from the skin colour comment that William likely made and was referred to in the Oprah interview.
It doesn’t mean that Camilla might not have said a racist joke, but this entire book has been full of lies so this seems like a diversion from the duchess of tights thing.
Yeah, that’s what I think too. This is just a very convenient story to make Camilla look like THE racist, and we know this story would not have come from Clarence house or any of their usual go-to sources, so either bower just completely made it up (possible) or its a leak (direct or indirect) from KP to deflect attention from the Cambridges.
I think this particular story is true and it comes from William, yes, in a bid to divert attention from himself.
It would make sense he would be mad after all the Jubbly “reconciliation” overtures that he was distinctly left out of.
Any of the serving staff in the house could overhear at any time and be a “source” for the extra income. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Remember the old saying, “The walls have ears” lol
I would not put money on her being The Racist but I have every confidence that they are all very much a racist family and regularly said racist things and committed microagressions without the slightest idea that what they were doing was racist. That’s how they roll.
First rate educations and the ability to travel the world a hundred times and this is the royal mindset. They’re all trash. Ugly inside and out.
First rate educations to be sure, but only gained because of who they are, not their actual intellectual capabilities.
Ugly inside and out and not smart.
And it’s only a few, not all are educated well, starting with Liz. Also, let’s face it: how many “passed” the courses on their own merit, w/out “help” from others or the schools for the prestige of having a “royal” student.
I feel like I can’t pick and validate Bower’s claims without validating the rest. He was already shown to be a liar, so he remains a liar on everything. Even if he comes out with something positive about MM, I choose to not believe him.
Yeah I said something similar in my comment. He’s been full of lies and BS thus far, but because this is something negative about camilla people want to believe him. All this really confirms for me is that KP is feeding Bower a lot of the lies, it explains the damn crying story we talked about yesterday.
I would say that too except they’re trying to paint it, like he painted Harry’s friends, as just joking around and Harry and Meghan overreacting.
Selene: I agree with you. I don’t want to cherry-pick what to believe about somebody else when an author has alleged such a huge mass of patently false stuff about Meghan and Harry. It’s safest to say everything he writes is unreliable, as much as I suspect Camilla as being capable of making such ill-intended jokes.
TRASH. To think that is horrific but to say it out loud too? Trash AND stupid. These people!
This surprises me only because I always thought it was William that said it. It is interesting to me that Harry wasn’t offended by it and didn’t have a negative reaction to it (per this account) until he spoke with Meghan.
IF this story is true, my theory is that it was “just” one of many racist jokes the royals made and thought they were hilarious. I think this is separate from THE conversation about skin color. It was very clear from the Oprah interview that Harry was appalled by the skin color conversation when it happened.
But this is Bower so who has any freaking idea what actually happened.
You thought that William said what? As folks pointed out, the comments Meghan and Harry mentioned weren’t about skin color, so “ginger Afros” jokes wasn’t what they were referring to.
Also, this guy has already been shown to make stuff up and lie, so anything he claims about anyone is suspect.
I doubt very much that Harry laughed.
That comment was added to give Credence to the,”even Harry thinks these things aren’t big deals until that evil Meghan gets her hands into him”. They’re doing their best to normalize these microaggressions as people just joking around and having a good time and Meghan is just so uptight and can’t take a joke, and everyone is having a good time until she ruins everything. They refuse to see how these comments are based on negative stereotypes and prejudices because that would then make them need to change their behavior.
also, sometimes people laugh not bc something is funny, but because its just awkward and uncomfortable, and you think “holy eff did they just say that, how do I react” so you laugh but its not because you thought it was funny.
@Becks1 exactly. A former supervisor once bemoaned the fact a Black contractor had been hired by saying, “But what about all of the qualified contractors we didn’t hire?” She said this and several other racist things linked to the contractor hire to several people in our office, and we’re a diverse group. Uncomfortable laughter was the reaction by many. Sometimes jaws literally dropped and stayed open. But the overall reaction was ‘holy eff did she just say that how do I react’ and people just kind of doing or saying whatever they could to end the conversation so they could get away from her.
WTF is their collective problem, seriously. It’s like every royal remaining on the island is hellbent on being as awful as possible in each and every way. How did she even come up with that ”joke”, how on earth would it be funny.
Urgh
My only question(s) is how many books need to be written? How many books can one read on the royal family and their dirty laundry? How many books should be written about Meghan without people getting tired of it all. Or people just get excited that Meghan will be exposed in one or another. What happened to living your own life? How can one live their life as a hater and gleefully wait for one woman to be taken down.
Sigh…
If the market value is there without risk of libel lawsuits books will keep coming out. But I think this will be the last big one about Meghan . Unless something big happens irl
Charles is so freakishly over protective of Camilla, wife or not he really coddles her image as if she is some delicate flower. That energy should have been on an innocent 19 year old used as a vessel for your children.
Charles hired a spin doctor to create the great love story of c and c which is belied by his having many women in his life
That is why I think Bower’s book sources where Carol(e), KP and the Daily Fail comments section.
I wonder how Chuck will react to this.
Yep, the entire House of Windsor is a racist mess–Harry, too, until he stepped outside himself, saw it for what it was, and made himself a better man (and more power to him). I can’t believe this is a surprise to anyone. Just because they won’t admit it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been obvious from the beginning. Their fading “empire” rests on the shoulders of their racism.
Welcome to the 21st century, you ridiculous pretenders to “nobility.”
This! 👏🏼
What kind of nonsense is this?
“…he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain.”
They didn’t “turn away from Britain”. They were forced out and then made the best of it.
Yeah the continued spin and lying about how things happened and are happening is obnoxious.
Weren’t there some folks on here talkin bout “I don’t get why no one likes Camilla. She seems like a hoot. I’d love to have a drink with her!” Yeah, go have a drink with that ole witch and her lazy daughter in law. Trash.
I’ve never understood that line of reasoning, either. Why would anybody want to have a drink with CPB? She looks like a witch.
Step daughter in law
Well, maybe if they’re buying. It would be a good chance to ask them a few choice questions. I bet they’d expect you to pick up the tab though.
Bower is making Camilla look really bad to say the least
Camilla is making Camilla look really bad.
Yes and she always did
I read Tom Bower’s source list at the end of the book (yes I p*rated, IDGAF) and he cites mostly Daily Fail and Sun articles, Scamantha, Sperm Donor, Camel-Toeminey, DanWoot and nearly a dozen other of KP mouthpieces.
I do believe Camilla is racist, but I don’t think she is stupid enough to be an in-your-face racist. This book is a hatchet job courtesy of your friends at Kensignton Palace.
Same folks appeared on Tina Brown’s source list as well.
@gigi I disagree. Camilla is stupid enough to be in-your-face racist. Because these people think these are “jokes” and that they’re not being racist. These people are the kings of micro aggressions from the top to the bottom. They think if they aren’t literally saying “I hate black people” that they aren’t being racist.
This. Absolutely this. They think racism is based on hate only and not also ignorance. I can tend to forgive shit like this is when you point it out they are mortified and apologise, but I suspect when it as pointed out, Camilla rolled her eyes and talked about thin skin, because that’s exactly what the British upper-classes do when they are caught being bigots.
I can see this happening. Because the unfortunate fact is that the people who are ready to believe this book would be very quick to laugh at this as a joke and say the Sussexes were being poor sports. This guy called the UN a center of hot air and people were on his side – why would the racists who hate Harry and Meghan find this “joke” offensive? Bower knows his target audience at least.
What’s funny about having a ginger afro🙄?
Right?! Harry could have one with some length and a pick.
William asked Harry directly about Archie’s skin color. That’s why Harry pays him dust. William is the racist. I can believe Camilla and a few others made comments or jokes and thought nothing of their impact. In spite of that, she isn’t the reason they fled the UK. Nice deflection, KP. Won’t work. William is still the racist. He still enable and encouraged all of the malicious abuse H&M suffered.
Absolutely. They’re trying to deflect by dragging CPB through the mud, but this tactic is old and backfiring on all of them. I don’t think Kate or CPB or Sophie or any of the women in the RF (besides *maybe* the York girls and Fergie) were particularly kind to H&M, but they weren’t the actual cause of the William/Harry/Charles fall-out. Any royal watcher with half a brain can see that there was something acrimonious bubbling between William and Harry long before the wedding day tights conversation and the “red afro” comment and whatever else they’re trying to pin on the women. Yes, wives/girlfriends can complicated family relationships, but the fact that they keep trying to pin this whole thing on CPB demonstrates that the RR would rather do anything–and blame anybody–to avoid having to truthfully dissect what caused the estrangement between the two brothers. I’ve been an avid royal watcher since 1997, and I don’t believe there’s anything CPB could say or do that could get under Harry’s (or William’s) skin. They don’t care what she thinks. They never did. She could have shouted racist tropes and laughed at red afros for days on end, and M&H would have ignored her completely. But I’ve always believed that Harry genuinely felt let down by Will and Kate’s behavior with Meghan (whatever they did or said), and the fact that his book might contain details has the entire royal apparatus running scared.
😂😂😂😂 Oh dear oh dear!!!
The book is the gift that keeps on giving. So many people are now looking to distance themselves!
We all knew that there was not one exclusive racist in that family.
This is not suprising but very much disgusting.
Cowmilla is a racist without any doubt, but the real racists who hate Meghan and her kids are BULLIAM and his ugly wife.
I have no doubt she said some comments but H&M specifically referred to skin color. Now it’s possible she talked about both hair and skin color though.
And H&M said multiple conversations so I really do think it could have been more than 1. And the fact that you could make a case for almost anyone from Charles down to the Kents is not good in general.
I DO think most of them made comments, macro AND micro-agressive. HOWEVER… Harry said he wants to reconnect with his father. With WILLIAM the relationship is SPACE. That speaks VOLUMES to who made *that* comment.
This is VERY MUCH a racist family, thank you very much! (fixed it for W).
Just can’t believe bowers on pretty much anything. Sure, this sounds like it could be true. But since it’s from him, I don’t believe it.
This checks out for me and I believe there were a lot of insensitive jokes made about the skin, hair, and looks of the unborn children. Camilla is the type to make such a comment and then laugh it off without even considering it’s offensive and wrong.
This family has been so up their own arses for decades that they likely don’t even realize their way of thinking is archaic, especially the older royals. It falls in line with the article about Harry’s friends casually saying racist and bigot things in front of Megan during their hunting weekend. If these people have never been held to task for their cruel “jokes”, why would they think they’re being offensive. It would take others calling them out for any sense of awareness to crystallize and potentially create change.
I can see this being true. Or that Camilla said something. But I don’t believe this because there’s too many mistakes that we already know about.
William the terrible or dd Middleton’s gave this joker that information to detract from him, maybe Camilla did say it, either way this really does not look good internationally on her or Prince Charles !!!
Over a year later and the British Media has yet to write an article wondering if Prince William was the royal racist. This is why Baldimort is the perfect nickname for him–he who shall not be named.
Will be interesting to see if Camilla throws Baldimort under the bus in exchange for this tidbit.
Poking the bear worked! Buckingham palace says this is false, Camilla said no such thing! News flash!
LOL they can’t stop telling on themselves!! So they CAN comment, huh?
Bower better watch his step if he’s upset PC and Cammy enough for them to launch a denial. He’s making enemies of the Sussexes and the BRF.
He might find himself sued.
But hey, maybe that’s the point. Get sued, launch discovery, get dirt for more books.
this is their first try at getting ahead of the story – a pre-emptive strike of sorts.
i wonder what they will try for their second iteration.
it’s very sad that that the Queen spent so many years building this thing up and it is currently eating itself alive.
Someone went public and said this was not true. Making comments about a African American’s hair is still a major sensitivity. Black people who wear braids and lock in their hair are look down on in the workplace; some companies use to put in the dress code no Afro centric hairstyle because it looks “unprofessional”. There’s a lot to unpack but that’s part of it.
Well, she did say she wanted to be more like Philip.
Camilla a bitch?! Shocking! Never! Said no one. I’ve never been part of the “Oh she looks like she’d be a boozy old hoot!” fan girl club.
Someone is out for Camilla. Will and Kate are clearly the most likely suspects. But why are they gunning for her? Are the Cambridges distracting from Will and/or Kate as the racist Harry/Meg mentioned? Are they peeved she’s gonna be Queen Consort (I think Carole is…could she be the source?)? Are the trying to smear Cammy in hopes of causing outrage against Chuck to wreck his reign? Do they just have a grudge against her?
The motivation behind this is what is most interesting.
I do think that someone – William and Kate, the Middletons, someone on that side of things – is peeved about the Queen Consort thing. i think the midds obviously wanted Kate to be the “next” Queen and i think William wanted his wife to be the next queen. I think they were betting on camilla being princess consort. My guess is they knew a year or so ago that charles was going to get the queen to announce that Camilla would be QC and that’s why we started seeing all the stories about how camilla didn’t like Meghan, or “what will Harry say about Camilla in his book?!?!?!?!” which made everyone speculate on how awful Camilla must have been to Harry, etc.
Looking back, I think all of that “speculation” was coming from KP and was basically trying to smear Camilla with the only real thing left – that she was horrible to H&M. (we know all her other secrets and misdeeds), as an attempt to stop the QC announcement. That would line up with Bower writing this book.
Curious who Bowers sources are. He claims to have spoken to about 80 people….which sounds to me like a kid saying “I got like a bazillion and five!!” Going to assume he spoke to 1-an aid from Clarence house. 2-Carole Middleton, 3-Uncle Gary, 4-Angela Levin, and 5-some rando who owns every royal commemorative plate.
Doesn’t mean 80 people gave him any information.
Here is my theory. There was plenty racially insensitive jokes going around amongst the family, but the “royal racist” comments were unforgivably horrific. Probably something about Meghan’s black DNA polluting to royal blood line. These Megxits/Derangers have been hammering on ENDLESSLY about how they believe Meghan never actually gave birth to either Archie or Lili. Apparently there is some clause that an heir must be “born of the body”. That’s why they are trying to prove Meghan never gave birth so they can remove Archie and Lili from the line of succession.
The royal racist comments likely involved the N word.
Bowel Movement has received overt or subtle pushback from Vanity Fair writer, Buckingham Palace about the Queen, and now from Clarence House about Camilla.
All of his references are the usual suspects: tabloids, Markles, and royal reporters.
The references and acknowledgements are very revealing.
What was the pushback about TQ?
@Rapunzel the pushback from BP was that the Queen didn’t say she was glad Meghan didn’t come to Philip’s funeral. Or she wasn’t likely to have said that or however they phrased it. They will pushback on anything that makes one of the Unroyals look bad but of course throw Meghan and Harry to the wolves.
Who knows if this was the actual/particular comment that she made, but my money has ALWAYS been on Camilla being the one to have made the infamous comment about skin color referred to in the Oprah interview. It fits with her overall personality, she speaks before she thinks and is irreverent. Also remember the video from Harry and Meghan’s wedding – a lot of the royals had some interesting reactions to the pastor but hers was one of the worst, especially for such a senior royal that knew she was being taped – Kate was giving her side eyes while she was openly snickering and making comments.
Harry and Meghan said the comment was made during a conversation in reference to Archie’s title and security. And that it was several conversations. This was not some snickering joke about “skin color”. This was a serious conversation. I don’t doubt that Camilla is an asshat but the Sussexes were talking about something different. I wish Harry would detail it in his book instead of trying to protect the persons reputation.
If this is really coming out of KP, Charles set himself up by leaking all his “fears” about Harry burning Camilla. All William had to do was finish what his father started.
This bitch. The f-cking gall. That is no joke, but straight out racism against two babies that are her husband’s grandchildren. She has not changed a whit since her villainous hounding of Diana. And Charles is fine with it ALL. He was no passive party in the Diana tragedy and we will never know all he did or did not do to destroy her. Harry and Meghan need to break ties with all of them (except Eugenie and her family). They are truly evil and that’s not a phrase I use often.
1. I don’t believe this conversation ever happened. I don’t think a conversation would still be light enough after just telling Harry that Meghan still needs to work and that she won’t get protection for a discussion about what his future family would look like.
2. If this conversation did happen, I need context. The quote by itself isn’t racist. It’s pretty normal to discuss what a future baby might look like and even more so when it’s mixed race. In the interview they were very particular in their word choice. They said “concerned” not “curious.” Camila seems like a piece of work so it could be either but I need more context.
I think William was the one who said the racist comment and he’s trying to detour attention from him to Camilla and maybe his dad
Christopher Anderson who wrote Brothers and Wife’s (some sort of book about the Cambridges and Sussexes) said it was Charles who made the skin color comment but then it got debunked rebuffed by Clarance House, I wonder if William is throwing the other royals under the bus because it will be revealed in Harry’s memoir that he was the one who questioned Harry’s future children’s skin color
I think William said something racist about unborn Archie and that triggered Harry and Meghan to leave the UK
She’s hideous inside and out!
That’s funny how he’s like “oh, Harry laughed. He didn’t get mad until Meghan got mad” is the type of BS people always trot out to blame women for decisions men make.
IF Harry believed it was all jokes, why bring it up to Meghan at all?
The rest of his book is made up and while I can believe that, I’m not going to cherry pick and say “This is true” when I don’t believe the other nonsense he’s written.
Now to I like Camilla? Hell to the no. Wisdom and kindness eludes her in age just like beauty does and in my opinion always has.
I still think William is the one that said the “holy crap really?” racist stuff discussed in the interview with Oprah and why Harry wouldn’t pee on him if he was on fire.
Thank you for a precise and succinct statement. All the factual evidence points away from Camilla.
1. Who on earth believes this man knows “Harry’s version” of anything??
2. Yeah she probably said it. This is exactly the type of joke to expect from those with good intentions and limited exposure to people of colour. I expect my in-laws to make similar jokes (because the British don’t think racism is anything other than overt and malicious) but I also have a better relationship with them than Camilla does with H&M so while I will side-eye the comments, it’s not going to come across as poorly as whatever she said because they aren’t also leaking stories about me to the press.
3. The press is desperate for Harry’s book to just mention Camilla so they can finally spill all their tea under the guise that “Harry thinks” and I hope they don’t get the satisfaction.
4. Everyone knows the person who’s “jokes” were meant to be malicious was William. Stop trying to make fetch happen Bower!
Camilla is a vulgar woman. I act think she could have said something like this, whether or not the actual quote is accurate. Note when he claims she said it. When H& M were still dating, before any marriage or pregnancy. There is a clip from a Westminster Abbey service where Camilla is smirking at Kate and rubbing her stomach, within sight of a heavily pregnant Meghan (M is in the white pillbox hat), mocking her. But like Meghan said, there were several conversations so don’t think this is necessarily the royal racist that everyone is trying to find. Here’s the thing, this guys book is so anti-Meghan, so whatever insights he may have is buried under vitriol. He actually said something interesting about the Oceania tour that conveyed the Sussexes frustration, but had it buried in outlandish anecdotes and tried to negatively frame it as being so bad that they dared to be upset at how they were treated. Who knows if this is an actual Camilla quote from a real source or just gleaned from Twitter and gossip. This writer has been so blatant with his motivations to take down Meghan because he considers the Sussexes such a threat to the monarchy. Any legitimate analysis this book might have had is buried in blatant lies and ridiculous distortions.
Bower is not going to accomplish his goals because imo he is making peoplelike charles,camilla,Kate and will look mean and petty in the process
I’m sure Camilla is racist but I don’t believe she’s THE racist.