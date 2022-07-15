Will Prince Harry’s scandalous memoir be released as an October Surprise?

I’ve been wondering this week if royal gossip might be sort of slow this summer. Traditionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go into hiding for two or three months, and the Queen goes to Balmoral and no one gives a sh-t about Charles and Camilla. I actually wonder if the Sussexes will have all of the headlines to themselves, if they want that. They’re due in New York on Monday, at the United Nations. Meghan’s Archetypes podcast is coming out. And there’s still the matter of Harry’s memoir and whether it will really come out this fall, what it will contain and whether Harry does any promotion for it. It’s clear that the British “royal gossip” is going to be focused heavily on the media and royals telling on themselves and projecting their own bullsh-t onto Harry. Thankfully, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has yet another story about this bloody memoir and what it all means. Some highlights:

The gloves are off in Harry’s memoir: Royal author Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast: “Prince Charles’ operatives have been scrambling for months to find out what other bombshells await, but to no avail. No one expected Harry’s book to be a valentine to his relatives. But you get the sense in the wake of the Jubilee that now the gloves are truly off.”

How could the royals ever reconcile with Citizen Journalist Harry? Duncan Larcombe, a royal author and former royal editor at The Sun, told The Daily Beast: “How can the royals welcome Harry back into the fold when he has effectively turned himself into a journalist? As long as that book hangs over them like a sword of Damocles, how can they be expected to extend an olive branch? Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to to do about Harry, but he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book. The reality is that if, as a senior member of the royal family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule No. 1 of the royal family.”

It seems William has been keeping tabs on news of Harry’s memoir: Few at the palace or in William’s circle of friends seem to be much persuaded by a recent spate of reports suggesting the book has been delayed or canceled. The consensus is that the book will come out this fall, more or less in accordance with the dates the publishers have been saying, although publishing sources concede it is a little odd that the book’s publication date has not yet been officially announced.

Curious: The Sussexes’ office did not reply to a request for comment (Prince William’s office was also contacted by The Daily Beast and also did not comment on the issues raised in this article), but the publishers themselves have insisted the schedule is unchanged. And a publishing source cited in a report by Page Six earlier this week said the book was coming out as planned this fall.

The Oprah interview actually didn’t hurt the Windsors that much?? While the interview seemed at first to be a hugely damaging event for the royals, the passing of time has revealed it to be much less destabilizing than feared. The royals are still here, and appear to be getting on just fine without the Sussexes. And while Meghan and Harry have their fans, the attacking tone of the interview didn’t appear to win them many new ones.

An October Surprise? If Harry’s book follows the usual publishing schedule for Christmas blockbusters, it will likely be published on so-called “Super Thursday,” the second Thursday in October, when literally hundreds of the biggest titles in the world are released in preparation for the all-important festive shopping season.

Keenshot: Intriguingly, just a few days later, William and Kate are expected to make an official visit to the U.S.—their first since 2014 when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte—for the final of the 2022 Earthshot prize which will see five green businesses or initiatives awarded grants of £1m each. One can only imagine the intensity of William’s fury if he is obliged to spend the weekend of his big green initiative answering questions about his little brother’s book and the collapse of his parents’ marriage.

No olive branches: Larcombe adds that it is quite likely that Harry would currently be embarrassed to “look his own family in the eye” if he has indeed fired a missile into the family that, although it has yet to land, could cause terrible trouble, upset and disappointment when it does if it is deeply revelatory. Andersen said: “Anyone who imagines an olive branch will be extended by either William or Charles before Harry’s book comes out is delusional. What more evidence is needed than the cold shoulder the Sussexes received during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee? It was painful to watch, frankly.”