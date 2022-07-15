Will Prince Harry’s scandalous memoir be released as an October Surprise?

I’ve been wondering this week if royal gossip might be sort of slow this summer. Traditionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go into hiding for two or three months, and the Queen goes to Balmoral and no one gives a sh-t about Charles and Camilla. I actually wonder if the Sussexes will have all of the headlines to themselves, if they want that. They’re due in New York on Monday, at the United Nations. Meghan’s Archetypes podcast is coming out. And there’s still the matter of Harry’s memoir and whether it will really come out this fall, what it will contain and whether Harry does any promotion for it. It’s clear that the British “royal gossip” is going to be focused heavily on the media and royals telling on themselves and projecting their own bullsh-t onto Harry. Thankfully, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has yet another story about this bloody memoir and what it all means. Some highlights:
The gloves are off in Harry’s memoir: Royal author Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast: “Prince Charles’ operatives have been scrambling for months to find out what other bombshells await, but to no avail. No one expected Harry’s book to be a valentine to his relatives. But you get the sense in the wake of the Jubilee that now the gloves are truly off.”
How could the royals ever reconcile with Citizen Journalist Harry? Duncan Larcombe, a royal author and former royal editor at The Sun, told The Daily Beast: “How can the royals welcome Harry back into the fold when he has effectively turned himself into a journalist? As long as that book hangs over them like a sword of Damocles, how can they be expected to extend an olive branch? Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to to do about Harry, but he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book. The reality is that if, as a senior member of the royal family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule No. 1 of the royal family.”
It seems William has been keeping tabs on news of Harry’s memoir: Few at the palace or in William’s circle of friends seem to be much persuaded by a recent spate of reports suggesting the book has been delayed or canceled. The consensus is that the book will come out this fall, more or less in accordance with the dates the publishers have been saying, although publishing sources concede it is a little odd that the book’s publication date has not yet been officially announced.
Curious: The Sussexes’ office did not reply to a request for comment (Prince William’s office was also contacted by The Daily Beast and also did not comment on the issues raised in this article), but the publishers themselves have insisted the schedule is unchanged. And a publishing source cited in a report by Page Six earlier this week said the book was coming out as planned this fall.
The Oprah interview actually didn’t hurt the Windsors that much?? While the interview seemed at first to be a hugely damaging event for the royals, the passing of time has revealed it to be much less destabilizing than feared. The royals are still here, and appear to be getting on just fine without the Sussexes. And while Meghan and Harry have their fans, the attacking tone of the interview didn’t appear to win them many new ones.
An October Surprise? If Harry’s book follows the usual publishing schedule for Christmas blockbusters, it will likely be published on so-called “Super Thursday,” the second Thursday in October, when literally hundreds of the biggest titles in the world are released in preparation for the all-important festive shopping season.
Keenshot: Intriguingly, just a few days later, William and Kate are expected to make an official visit to the U.S.—their first since 2014 when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte—for the final of the 2022 Earthshot prize which will see five green businesses or initiatives awarded grants of £1m each. One can only imagine the intensity of William’s fury if he is obliged to spend the weekend of his big green initiative answering questions about his little brother’s book and the collapse of his parents’ marriage.
No olive branches: Larcombe adds that it is quite likely that Harry would currently be embarrassed to “look his own family in the eye” if he has indeed fired a missile into the family that, although it has yet to land, could cause terrible trouble, upset and disappointment when it does if it is deeply revelatory. Andersen said: “Anyone who imagines an olive branch will be extended by either William or Charles before Harry’s book comes out is delusional. What more evidence is needed than the cold shoulder the Sussexes received during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee? It was painful to watch, frankly.”
[From The Daily Beast]
It would be SO FUNNY if Harry’s book was an October surprise and if it came out right before William and Kate keened and preened their way to Boston for Earthshot. Oh my God, I absolutely need that to happen now. I’ve felt for months now that this big Boston trip is going to be a disaster for William and Kate, either they’ll f–k it completely (Flop Tour-style) or, worse yet, people will simply ignore them and it won’t be the big, splashy “reintroduction” in the American media market they wanted. Like, will Hoda go to Boston? Only if she gets an interview with William. And if William deigns to give interviews, of course American journalists will ask him about Harry and all of that. A mess.
As for all of this hand-wringing over the memoir and how the Windsors feel about Harry’s ownership over his narrative… they wouldn’t be so concerned if they hadn’t treated him like sh-t for so many years. F–k around and find out.
I can only hope so. Bring them down Harry. It’s Egg and Buttons time to face the music.
American journalists are not going to agree to the kid glove crap the royals try to pull, especially William and Kate. How do you not address Charlies Sainsbury bags of money, or William’s “African population” comments, and of course how they treated Harry and Meghan? WHAT ELSE DO THEY HAVE TO TALK ABOUT? (Well, what else do they have to talk about that is INTERESTING. They don’t do interesting.)
Wouldn’t’ it great if there were NO crowds to greet them or they are greeted by the boos the derangers wanted SOOOOO BADLY for Harry Meghan they had to make them up?
If his foundation is bowing out, and he *may* only remain a figure head, WHY do they need to come. God knows they do nothing to promote it or the winners’ actual accomplishment (ie: why they won, what the follow up is, using the prize money).
Let’s restate the matter for the simple-minded: Harry is not waiting for an olive branch. Harry is not interested in “returning to the fold.” Britain should not keep the lights on waiting for Harry, nor should they drive slowly down his street. Harry is not only not into you, he is over you. He is not coming back, and he is not bringing his family back to royal life. The End.
Exactly. The rota and the palace need to accept this and move on. Harry is done and isn’t coming back.
@Merricat: Exactly. I don’t know why the BM is always claiming that Harry wants to come back. He hasn’t said or done anything to prove that.
If the Oprah interview was so irrelevant why do they keep talking about it?
@Louise177 … Likewise, if the Royal Family is doing just fine without Harry and Meghan, why are they so obsessed with them? Why does Kate keep copying Meghan? If no one in Britain wants them back, why are there 50 stories a day about them in the British media?
I think Harry wants to visit England often, he just wants to do so on his own terms. They’re trying to control him and Meghan with their offers of ‘They can use ‘my’ security team when they visit’ and all that nonsense. I also believe the Queen will leave something in her Will that protects Harry and Meghan from any future/planned shenanigans against them after she passes.
I honestly don’t think the queen cares enough to put codicils in place in her will to protect Harry and Meghan.
If Liz cared enough, she’d’ve done something in the first place, and they wouldn’t have to had to leave! Or she’d’ve done something in this last visit to curb the Rats. We KNOW she can do it, as she’s done it for The Noncey Pedo (no photos allowed, no press near Windsor etc).
I don’t hold my breath when it comes to her doing anything other than leaving them some money.
I think the Royal Rota keep talking about what Harry needs to do to win enough favor to come back because that way, the portray Harry as the loser who got banished and is desperate to return, rather than the responsible adult happily over here doing what’s best for him and his family.
My favorite line in this whole piece: “How can the royals welcome Harry back into the fold when he has effectively turned himself into a journalist?”
LOL. The royals LOVE journalists!
That’s why they’re in bed with so many of them.
Striking deals with them, hiring them to run their press/comms offices, etc.
They just don’t like what Harry will have to say as one actually telling the truth.
(Also, they seem really afraid of what Harry will say about Charles & Camilla’s affair. What could possibly be worse than what we already know, given the tampon remark and the Camz’ exacerbating Diana’s mental health struggles? All these articles do is spark further interest in what Harry might say. He’ll sell a ton of books for that reason, but my guess is he will be super classy in the book and save the good gossip as ammo if needed later).
EXACTLY!
It makes me grind my teeth that they constantly act like Harry should be the one in this scenario who must make amends. Bullish!t. Well, we know that the BRF (or at least Bulliam and Camilla) read the Rotten Rats, so if they can keep the family stirred up with all the hateful rhetoric, they can ensure there won’t be any reconciliation and can write about it for years.
@ C-She’ll that’s truth. Peace and love doesn’t sell especially when it comes to the royal family. They need to keep up the narrative that the whole family hates Harry and Meghan to continue to sell/get clicks.
That’s why Harry can say something simple like he did in the today show interview and the rota have a freakfest about it claiming the “family” is disappointed, how dare he blah blah.
No matter what Harry does or says in his book they will claim that the family
can’t believe he would talk or not talk about them.
But it’s really clear that only William is cooperating either this press now. I think past is his own jealousy/hate and another part is a quid pro quo that keeps the Cambridge’s protected.
This is actually the perfect description for this type of behavior, both from the English royals and the BM in their incessant stories about Prince Harry returning to the fold. I mean, what part of “Goodbye, the Sussexes left in 2020” do they not understand that drives them to keep writing about olive branches from William, like William held any cards over Harry? Repeatedly writing such nonsense is absolutely the equivalent of “leaving the nights on” and “driving slowly past his house” in the vain hopes that he’ll be there – alone, see you, invite you in and rekindle old flames.
Exactly, he’s moved on and made a new family and life for himself elsewhere.
But that doesn’t sell papers/get clicks.
Agreed 100% with all of you. Number One – if olive branches are extended, it would be the Sussexes doing the extending. It’s up to H&M to decide if Charles and Wills are finally decent enough to associate. It was the Sussexes who were treated horribly and forced out by jealousy, pettiness, racism from the RF and constant harassment and racial abuse by the British press. It is up to the Sussexes to forgive if they’re ever inclined. Charles, Willnot, and Cannot owe Harry and Meghan an apology, not the other way around.
Man, these people are delusional! Why would H&M come back into that dysfunctional family of vipers, people who gleefully brief the public about snubbing a baby’s first birthday, people who despise Meghan, people who create a narrative in the press that Harry is weak and hen-pecked, people who are salivating waiting to demean Archie and Lili? Why in the name of everything righteous would they leave their lovely, love-filled California home to go back to being the Family Scapegoats and Workhorses? Why would they bring their children back into a family who sees them as lessers?
Anyone who thinks it would be worth it to put up with racism, condescension, and envy to be royal-adjacent must remember that Harry is a blood prince. He is royal no matter where he chooses to live.
Uh, no “olive branch” from PC? Didn’t he already claim to have met up with PH to see the children? And now Cam and Meghan are great friends. So I guess, PW seems to be the only one with the issues. Poor incandescent baby is afraid of what he will be asked in the US? Well, stay home.
Telling on racists is always worse than being racist/dolling out racism, since time immemorial.
Word
Can’t wait for the boos for Wills and Kate in Boston. Please treat them like the shits they are!
But will people actually care enough to go boo? Outside of royalists MAGAs who go see them would anyone else go?
I just don’t think they are that important or relevant for that here in the US like Harry and Meghan are for the haters in the UK.
The haters would move heaven and earth to go see Harry and Meghan.
If people actually care enough to go and see them, I hope they each hold up a single stemmed rose.
I live right in the heart of Boston, and there hasn’t been a single word about them coming or about Earthshot. I can imagine the event might be at the JFK Library because they went into partnership last year some time, but nothing is listed on their site or on the Earthshot site. Maybe it’s too early for PR, I don’t know.
I’m also in boston(north end, hi!) and I have heard absolutely nothing about them coming here or an earth shot event. I can’t imagine many people here caring, except insofar as it makes the already awful traffics worse. I don’t think enough people care about W&K to come out and see them, but I honestly don’t think enough people care to come heckle them either.
@Carrotface – we’re pretty much next door neighbors! Yeah, there’s a general apathy here about the RF. It would be funny to see them taking a tour of the Freedom Trail – “here’s where we declared we hate you, here’s where we decided to kick your asses, here’s where we dumped your tea in the harbor, here’s where we read the Declaration of Independence every 4th of July and list 27 ways your King sucked…”
@Eurydice – was wondering about all the heritage sites in and around Boston and why the FF monarch was keen on visiting there, “here’s where we declared we hate you…” Sounds like a great learning trip for me, not so much for them. Maybe there’s a branch of one of their other Royal foundations needing alms.
@Eurydice, I laughed quite loud at your Freedom Trail commentary. Quite epic. I’m envisioning it being filmed in a Drunk History kind of way. One of the rare times I think I would make time to watch the Cambridges.
@Carrotface, one of my favorite meals while on vacation (10 years ago) was at Ristorante Saraceno in the North End.
Agreatreckoning, you are brilliant. The only thing Willnot and Cannot could do in Boston that would be remotely relatable to an American audience would be a drunk history-esque trip around the city. Ooh, led by a Wahlburg, that would be amazing.
Fellow Bostonian here, if my schedule allows for it I’ll go shout HAVE YOU EVEN SEEN YOUR NIECE YET? at them
Not gonna lie I would grab a friend and go hold up a sign or do the same. I would also ask why are you leaking lies about your brother to the media?
But yeah I see some people going but not much interest beyond some spectators….
@Miss 617, William would just reply “Yes, and I’ve seen the other kids Pippa has too.” Cos didn’t he say something similar when, after Archie was born, the press asked him if it was pleased to have a nephew and he shot back with “I already have one” or some such comment, referring to Pippa’s son?
Hell, I’d ask if they even saw Archie more than 3 times! Christening, polo, and…? Even his first Christmas was in Canada!
What is it with Tom Sykes these days??!! Andersen and Larcombe know nothing, of course, but they love to hate on Harry and Meghan so Sykes has them on speed dial. Predicting that H’s memoir will be released this fall is a very safe bet, so let the salivating begin, right? Their conflation of a memoir into a “tell-all” book is just deliberate obtuseness at this point so they can speculate about all the skeletons Harry might drag out of the Palaces’ armoires.
Once Burger King reads every page of the book, then he’ll decide whether or not he’ll throw Kate and CarolE under the bus to deflect from his role in making Meghan battle suicidal ideation and for forcing Harry out.
Please release it at Halloween Harry, after all life with the Windsors is sure to be a classic horror story.
I would LOVE it if Harry’s memoir came out right before the Keens Earthshot thing (is that in boston now? have they officially scheduled it?) or even right after, to cut off their news cycle.
If they do an interview with hoda or whoever, my guess is the questions will all be approved in advance so nothing juicy or especially interesting will get asked. Just lots of nonsense about saving the planet for George and charlotte and Louis.
Just posted above that there’s no news about it here.
No American journalist on that level would ever agree to ignoring Harry’s book just to interview William. The last time he has maybe a little bit of clout over here was like up to a year or two after his wedding. After that, everyone realized he was a no-personality flop who was rapidly losing his mother’s looks and that Kate was not a Diana and was never going to be a Diana. If he comes here with Earthshit, the only thing he’s going to be asked about is Harry and Meghan.
I would hope you’re right, but I think you’re giving some american journalists too much credit. I can see some asking “and what about your brother’s book” William answering “what book” and the interview moving on. But, hopefully I’m wrong.
I think for a true sit down interview, if it’s with a journalist and not, like, an environmentalist agreeing to interview William, it’s a norm for a publicist or whatever to try to set some ground rules and ask to avoid certain lines of questioning. But given how big of a media draw the Sussexes are (even the rota regularly uses them as clickbait), it simply won’t be possible or credible for William to get by with a “no comment”, even if he pretends not to have read his brother’s book.
Any reporter worth their salt will certainly have combed through it, looking for a way in: “Your brother has talked about about…as his first foray into realizing the earth was in great peril. Do you feel the same?” William and his media team might be deluded enough to think that the dullard future future king is a big get on his own, but a TV producer certainly won’t be.
And another thing – I’ve actually not seen either of the Cambridges give a full length interview on camera. How would the rota feel if they give one to an American outlet?
“Harry would currently be embarrassed to “look his own family in the eye” ”
Nah, fam. Harry is the type to not only look them dead in the eye, but burn a hole in their heads while thinking “I wish a mutha fucka would!”
I don’t get this. Harry has done nothing to be ashamed of. Why on earth would he have a hard time looking into the eyes of the people
Who hurt him???
Yeah, he would be afraid to look his money laundering father and sex abusing uncle and racist brother in the eyes I’m sure. How can Harry face them again after writing a book about himself? The horror! I really don’t see how people like Sykes and company can say and write this crap with a straight face.
More like he’s embarrassed by them.
Oh, I hope so. The British press took Random House silence to mean that the book was canceled or delayed but I don’t think that’s the case. It’s clear that everybody has been sworn to secrecy to prevent the British press and the Palace from undermining the book before it comes out.
Hee. I continue to be delighted by the Sussexes’ lockdown skills. The NSA and CIA should take notes…🙃🙃
Seriously, can we talk about how they have managed to effortlessly pivot into a completely private life while working hard for the causes they believe in? The NSA and CIA have nothing on Harry and Meghan.
🤣🤣I’ve often wondered if Harry did some army intelligence work—or has friends like that advising him.
Unfortunately the palace , the firm, the queen, Prince Charles and William could not turn the clock back to 2018.
if they had properly handled the media and the staff who relentlessly leaked , they would have nothing to fear from Prince Harry’s memoirs
I don’t know if it’s co-incidence but, The Guardian have found papers where Officials were warned of “serious wildlife incidents at the Sandringham estate” Guess what? The named royal is Harry! Admittedly he’s only 23 at the time and nothing was ever proven but, I find it interesting that this has been dropped now.
I think fans of H&M better be prepared for an onslaught from all quarters between now and the release of the book. The palace will do whatever they can to smear Harry to weaken any credibility to Harry’s revelations before a page has been read.
Sandringham is managed to protect the birds that the royals like to hunt. They are protected from being investigated if birds of prey are killed there. The police have to ask permission to enter the estate. There have been reported incidents at least six times between 2005 and 2016 involving birds of prey, mostly involving poison and traps. In 2007 someone reported seeing an endangered bird shot on the estate at a time when PH and a friend were duck hunting. Nobody saw who shot it. It could have very likely been an employee hired to protect the prey birds for hunting. Crimes against the endangered predators are common on these type of estates to allow mass shooting of the prey birds during hunting parties. It’s not a can of worms that the RF environmentalists should be eager to open because it will expose their own practices.
@Laura D, that isn’t a new story that’s been dropped now as @equality mentioned. The Guardian & other outlets have written about it before. The Guardian wrote about it last year(and previous years) after Harry’s memoir was announced. I’ve wondered if Harry is the named royal in order to protect an unnamed royal.
William Van Cutsem is the friend that was hunting that day and they were supposedly with the gamekeeper. While Harry is friends with WVC too-TOB is actually closer friends with him(he’s a godfather to Prince George). It was only a few days before that William & Harry were partying it up at the World Rugby Cup. It’s curious that some of the stories/images and Will’s partying from that seemed to have disappeared. I wonder how much of the Sovereign Grant money is spent on scrubbing the internet.
Something I didn’t know until today: William Van Cutsem’s brother Nicholas married Alice Hadden-Paton. Alice’s brother Harry Hadden-Paton is the actor that played the character of the Queen’s private secretary Martin Charteris in The Crown in the first two? seasons. (I thought he was a made up character but he’s not-thought I read that somewhere). Martin Charteris is/was a real person and a private secretary to Queenie! Charles & Hugh Van Cutsem Sr. were good friends. Nicholas Van Cutsem is one of Louis’ godfathers. All the bleating about Harry&Meghan/Netflix/The Crown and all along, Charles’ good friend’s son-in-law, was an actor that played the Queen’s private secretary. (I believe I got all that right-correct me if I’m wrong)
I think that Sussex fans and people globally, in general, have come to not be surprised that the BM/BRF will put out spurious stories re: Harry & Meghan, simply for living their life and being welcomed/respected by people in high places/overall.
August31 is the 25 th anniversary of Dianas ‘ death. There will be a lot of media splash around this, so would expect that Harry and his publisher would wait until that blows over so as not to appear disrespectful to his mother’s memory. October sounds about right.
But who, outside the fanatics in the UK would ever believe Harry would be disrespectful to his mother? I don’t think anyone would buy that.
I said “appear” disrespectful. It’s a positive comment, not to be taken in a negative light. No one here believes Harry could be disrespectful, therefore publishing after the anniversary to avoid such a charge.
Late Oct./beginning of Nov. is around the time important books drop for Holiday sales. Even big movies drop just before Thanksgiving for increased tickets up to and incl. Christmas.
I’d also think the pubs. want this to make a splash all at once, and nothing will be leaked before this.
There’s no official date for the Cambridge invasion? Is that to avoid Harry’s book dropping the moment they touch US soil? You know KP is mad about the Sussexes UN appearance. Why are W & C going to Boston? NYC is hostile territory for them?
1) Why are W & C going to Boston?
Beats me. Boston is a right racist town, but one imagines there ain’t a lot of royal fans there…
2) NYC is hostile territory for them?
Anywhere with sentient media is hostile for them. And that’s not even counting the fact that New Yorkers know bullshit when they hear it. 🤣🤣🤣
Did not know the Keenbridges were coming to Boston, very much not a racist city.
JK Boston is perfect for them- super racist (I live here)
It’s also got a large Irish-American Catholic population. I wonder how some of them will feel about the British Royals visiting?
A good bit of IRA funding came out of Boston.
AnneL and Eurydice, the Irish-Americans should be the ones to show up to boo!!! Now, that would be icing on the cake. I’m mostly Irish and British (although as you can guess I’m most proud of being Irish), and that would make me really happy.
Yes, Boston is openly, proudly racist. Their new PR guy must be doing his job because that’s a perfect location for them.
We should all show up to his event with signs that say “Prince William Get Off Our Land”
Not Tom Sykes quoting the likes of Larcombe and Andersen? Was Neal Sean busy? I guess Sykes has a quota of royal articles to fill so he has to scrape the lowlife barrel to get what he can. Careful Tom, you’re starting to get that Daily Fail stink on you. His articles are becoming part of the “No click zone” for me.
Royal reporting is so schizophrenic. I’m sure that Larcombe is one of those that has cried about how William needs Harry & Harry needs to return. Plus after the flop Caribbean tour even H&M haters were saying that they could have done a better job of it & the firm needed the ‘diversity’ that Meghan brought.
As for memoirs being a big no no didn’t the Duke of Kent just release one. And didn’t Chuck share his diaries with Jonathan Dimbleby for a bio where he called his parents cold etc? And speaking of betrayal, Jason Knauf has just been announced as a trustee for Earthshot so clearly William was fine with everything he did to Meghan from filing the bullying claim to assisting the Fail with Meghan’s lawsuit.
The royal press are salivating for this memoir hoping Harry really spills the tea. Which is interesting as thought they claimed the Oprah interview was lies & the royal family are a loving supportive family. So you wonder why William or Charles have any reason to be concerned.
I would LOVE if the royals get barely any mention in the book just because I know it would hurt their egos so much. I think if anyone is going to face any fire from the memoir it will be the press & courtiers like Edward Young, Jason Knauf & Simon case.
Isn’t Angela Levin authoring Camilla’s memoirs at this very moment? Always a different standard for Harry & Meghan who must be silenced at all costs.
We all knew that Egghead would keep Knauf on speed-dial to continue doing his dirty work despite moving to India. That little rat will use his position as trustee for Earthshot to continue smearing the Sussexes any way he can. And of course Egg and Stick are still too stupid to understand the meaning of “tainted by association”. My fondest wish is that Harry reveals information in his book that undisputedly proves that Knauf was the mastermind behind leaking Meghan’s letter to her father to the press and the bullying accusations. I want to see him go down.
@ ABritGuest, I am with you in the contents of Harry’s memoir. This book will contain his life up to this point and his plans for the future. There will be little to no deep dives into his relationships with the BRF, nothing that is not already public. I believe these unhinged attacks are nothing more than an insight as to how much they will be dragging Harry’s memoir up until it’s released which will revert to unhinged comments about the contents after the release. Harry and Meghan will never be free from the BM attacks, which are completely ignored by them both. IF the BM think that writhing these articles daily are causing harm, they are sadly mistaken.
IF Charles, or Cowmilla, had behaved as decent people, which they couldn’t bring themselves to be, they should be worried about Harry’s memoir but Harry will not be dropping any bombs in this book. Harry isn’t one to take that route, unlike the rest of his family. Bullyiam should be extremely worried!! Not only has his plan to exile Harry and Megan into oblivion, the exact opposite has happened. Bullyiam isn’t a FRACTION of the man that Harry is, and he knows it. This is why Bullyiam continues to release the RR’s on Harry, as well as Meghan.
Bullyiam will forever be seen as well as associated as the one that caused the greatest amount of harm to Harry throughout their lives. As Meghan came onto the scene, both Cain and Unable became unhinged with jealousy and pettiness for the masses to see. Hell, we just had another glimpse of it during the Thanksgiving service.
The BRF have cemented their own reputation, not Harry and most importantly Meghan. They can all suck it!!
They will be loved in Boston. That whole royal “I only like Black people when they aren’t near me” energy is perfect for Boston.
I grew up in the south and currently live in the south. But the most racist encounters I’ve had in my life I’ve been in Boston.
No they won’t – it’s the heart of the War of Independence.
There is enough hate in Boston to go around.
@Moxylady – sure, but that doesn’t include love of the royals.
Y’all I saw a Newsweek article about Michael of C U Next Tuesday (oops, Kent) and in the article blurb they put a picture of Meghan, presumably to entice readers. 🤣🤣 Even Newsweek has caught on that no one else cares about the royals unless H&M are d
somehow involved. 🤣
She’ll always be the ‘U-boat captain’ to me.
Too funny – Charles’ “operatives” have been scrambling for months? William has to decide what to do about Harry? William already did plenty and there’s nothing else he can do now. And if he’s so worried about his “big green initiative” he might try publicizing it by actually talking about the work instead of just how he and Kate will making another trip.
The funniest part is how the Oprah interview didn’t damage the Windsors. The Windsors damaged themselves and if “getting along fine without the Sussexes” means shopping bags of cash, colonialist tours, multi-million settlements of sex crime cases, profligate spending, and non-stop whining through their media minions – Yes, indeed, the Windsors are doing just fine.
ES is becoming independent of the royal foundation. Knauf is one of the new trustees.
William is the President, though, isn’t he?
Yeah, Will is president. I guess, he will get to work closely with his buddy JK.
Do you think it ever occurred to Charles to have a chat with Harry himself about the book? Noooooo, put the minions on it.
Tom Sykes is such a douche.
It irritates me to read that Harry’s crusty and diseased anal sphincter of a brother is “keeping close tabs” on him. I hope the book comes out at a time that will most overshadow TOB and his laughable EnviroPrize. William has to decide what to do about Harry? AYFKM?
As usual these clowns get everything a$$ backward. If Harry’s family want him to leave them out of his life story then maybe they should have ‘extended the olive branch’ first and not shown him a ‘cold shoulder’ at the Jubilee. His family should have actually done a lot more than that, like apologize to him and his wife for their backstabbing. But at this point too little, too late.
Harry is never coming back. Not part-time. Not after the Queen is gone and Charles is king. It isn’t going to happen. William, Charles, the RRs, Mike Tindall, Harry’s ex friends and the Grey Men have spent far too much time slagging and abusing Harry and Meghan for Harry to ever consent to being back under the BRF’s control. It ain’t happening. He’s not expecting an olive branch from William. He knows it’s not coming. He knows William believes deep in his soul that what he did to Harry and Meghan was his divine right as heir. Harry also knows William will never change and that he is beholden to the BM to keep his secrets. And he knows that William would sell Harry & his family out in a heartbeat.
For folks that insist they did nothing wrong to Harry, they sure seem mighty anxious about what he might say. As the saying goes, hit dogs will holler. I still don’t think Harry will reveal anything salacious. I think this book is about his journey from the little boy walking behind his mother’s coffin to the man who gave up royalty for his wife and child. Harry is so much more than Prince Harry. The BRF as usual have underestimated him. I do hope the book comes out the same week as the Lamebridges graces the US with their presence. Watching Egghead & Keen squirm their way through visits would be priceless.
This is all such BS, and very out if touch with how Harry and Meghan are viewed outside of Sykes’ little world. If he honestly thinks that being interviewed by OPRAH in a broadcast that went out to all corners of the world didn’t improve the Sussexes’ popularity, then I don’t know what to tell him.
It’s news to me that the prospective Cambridge visit is going to be to Boston – we’ve heard L.A mentioned, New York…do they think these cities are all next to each other? The funniest thing would be if the Red Sox are doing well in October, cuz ain’t nobody gonna have time for FFQ and her husband if that happens.
But Kaiser also puts her finger on the sore spot here – the Cambs simply can’t and won’t do the kind of media that sells in America. They won’t be able to approve questions or avoid uncomfortable topics if they do a sit down, with Hoda or anybody else. Can you imagine them doing a late night show, even a pre-taped bit? And sticking with just local media and maybe a speech at a “forum on the environment” just won’t get them the kind of profile they desire, certainly not enough to overshadow H’s memoir.
I could see them using all of this as an excuse to appear virtually at the awards presentation, you know, to avoid the carbon emissions. Cough.
All of this. This is a country where Presidents and First Ladies do late night shows. We’re a people who actually like folks who are good at everything and look good doing it. And we expect folks at the top to have those qualities. The Cambridges come from a world where you don’t have to actually do anything to be admired or revered, you just have to “be”, be born to the right people at the right time. That’s it. This is why they can’t understand why Meghan’s Ellen appearance was far from ” embarrassing” or “beneath” her. Royals aren’t supposed to get in there with the people. Partly because they’re a bunch of snobs but also because they don’t have what it takes. Harry was always the only one in that family, who was able to garner any kind of attention from Americans. Won’t and Can’t simply do not have what it takes to win over an American audience. It’s 2022, not 1922. The days of gazing up at rich white folk simply for being rich and white are long over.
Nyro, I agree with you, but would add that in present day we’ve had too many of the wealthy in this country finance the far right extremists. We’ve had way too many of the wealthy take advantage of the pandemic to rake in money hand over fist. I could go on, but you know what I’m saying. So, tell me why we would be happy to see an entitled rich couple who gives new meaning to their careless disregard of those “beneath” them? I wonder if they’ve even thought about that, because I have no doubt that this has also been happening in the UK.
I think William is so afraid of Harry’s memoir because of how badly William bullied Harry growing up until he left. I doubt their family knows the extent of how badly Harry was bullied. But William seems the most afraid behind Charles. I think Charles is afraid because Harry will spill the beans on how awful he was to Diana and spill how distant Charles is to both of his sons. I just don’t see Harry out and out burning the whole show down. Harry is more the type to insinuate.
Harry is the effin’ keynote speaker at the UN for Nelson Mandela Day. That’s no small feat. Funny how none of that gets mentioned in these unfounded and hysterical rants. The jealousy and indignation of these old farts is pathetic. Just swallow your pride and admit that the Sussexes are light years ahead of the rest of the BRF in terms of public service, philanthropy and compassion and whatever drivel falls out of your mouths only puts them in a better light.
They can’t swallow their pride – that’s all they’ve got left.
I saw his keynote speech referred to as an “informal chat” yesterday. Ya gotta laugh.
LOL. Yep, a keynote speech at the UN is now considered an “informal chat”. We’ll tuck that one away for future use. F*ckin’ fools.
Maybe what journalists COULD ask William about in October is whether he/his team were aware of the US 501(c)(3) called Earthshot (Trademarked) that looks/sounds way too similar to his little prize by the same name. Both websites even reference why the name came about….interesting. There is also another US based Earthshot called Earthshot Labs (again involved in the same type of environmental causes). Did Will’s team NOT do a Google search to see if the name Earthshot was being used elsewhere…or is his “grand idea” actually him just lifting the whole idea from a US organization. If anyone wants to see the similarities, just Google Earthshot.com. Maybe journalists could focus on that and see what Wills has to say.
Iz_Q, since it’s already been trademarked here, can PW use the name in the US? Enquiring minds want to know.
October surprises only work if you are running for President or playing baseball. So I’m actually guessing his book will be released later, and I doubt it will be a surprise. I can’t imagine a publishing house wouldn’t publicize it profusely.
See, I don’t think Harry will need to do a shred of promotion; the fact that his book was released will in itself make news, and it will undoubtedly sell out quickly. The publisher might have contracted him to do *some* appearances, but he’s not some unknown author— or even a well-know author, but one who needs to get it onto the public’s radar that they have a new book coming out. IMO he could totally drop it Beyoncé-style and not lift a finger. It’s going to be a bestseller regardless.
I could see him doing a few days promo in NYC and that would be it. Today Show, GMA, maybe Colbert, depending on the actual content of the memoir, and maybe one or two other similar things and that would be it. And I could see all that happening the same week the book is released.
This book is going to be a huge bestseller. I think to the extent that there is promo, it will be to provide an immediate counterpoint to the rage and obsession of the RRs, like what we saw with The Me You Can’t See (and Oprah talking about the privacy issue etc).
the fans are going to buy it, the royalists will buy it, the haters will buy it. TONS of people are going to want to hear the story of Diana’s second son, directly in his own words.
The statement from Random House, the Publisher, and Archewell in July 2021: ”
The book is set to tentatively release in late 2022.”
“Tentatively”, ” Late!! 2022″, not autumn. Again for those at the back, “Late!! 2022.”
It’s mid 2022. How can anybody believe anyone who is so stupid to talk about a delay in mid 2O22, about anything scheduled to be released in late 2022?
Also, given the fact that no other new/official statements have been released, – neither by the author nor by the Publisher – since the one in July 2021?
So, y’all need to calm down and wait till THEY (Publisher/Harry) speak.
“One can only imagine the intensity of William’s fury if he is obliged to spend the weekend of his big green initiative answering questions about his little brother’s book and the collapse of his parents’ marriage.”
This is a grown ass 40 y/o man that will be furious if he has to answer questions. Not the look they think it is. He doesn’t look powerful, he looks like a toddler screaming because his brother blew out his birthday candles before him.
I would be more interested to see William asked questions about whether he ripped off the Earthshot idea from the US 501(c)(3) organization Earthshot (trademarked). Even the explanation for the name choice reads way to similar. They had to have Googled the name right? Did Earthshot.com NOT come up in a Google search? It was the first thing that popped up for me even before William’s little prize. So, William, did you know about the US organization before you launched yours? DId you visit their website? When exactly was the concept of Earthshot Prize conceived? Did you just rip off some other organization for the name, etc? Let’s see if he answers those questions.
“One can only imagine the intensity of William’s fury”
For someone who claims to care about mental health, William doesn’t seem interested in addressing his own anger management issues. And yes, I’d love to see William asked about the REAL Earthshot. And his constant flying. And having three kids while telling Africans to stop having kids. And his four houses. And which part of Harry’s comments actually upset him, specifically? Because William is the one who outed himself as the racist.
Boston is an interesting choice for sure. If they agree to a sit down interview (which all signs point to yes since they want to take over American media), then good luck to W & K. Even if they don’t ask about Harry (they will), they’ll definitely be asked about their glaring use of pollution-belching helicopters. They’ll ask about Boston, the home of the Am Revolution and many tough questions for which he’ll need to carefully read his briefing notes to prepare. If he stumbles through it like an oaf b/c he thought he could wing it, he’s in for a big surprise.
As for Harry’s book? It doesn’t need to hit shelves at all — just an excerpt. Drop that excerpt ahead of W&K’s arrival and let’s see what happens. I. Cannot. Wait.
The Keens probably have fans in New England/Boston, I worked there for years and incredibly basic white people run the show.
I worked at a huge store downtown and all the POC worked in the back, or we worked at night. Boston is racist as hell, there’s probably a lot of derangers there.
Boston also doesn’t have the media that NYC does, it’s a town compared to new York. It’s a college town, not a global economic force.
My three children who were all in college at the time of the Oprah interview use to make fun of me for listening to a Sussex friendly podcast on Sunday mornings, I was told “no one our age cares about Harry and Meghan”. Imagine my surprise when I learned that all three watched the Oprah interview.
At the college graduation for one of them, in Boston, one of the graduate speakers mentioned the royal family and not in good way. So the idea that the interview had no negative impact on the royal family is false. And good luck with a warm welcome in Boston, the city with the most concentrated Irish population for a U.S city.
There is a sense of desperation in the air from the royal rota, more so than ever. There seem that the circulation numbers are not being increased by cooperation nor non-cooperation from the royals or non royals.
Whenever there is all that is, leaks and telltales will eventually go the way of the dodo.
There is also a timeline on dysfunction. Even one sided competition can only go so far, in contrast to Prince Harry and Meghan, who try to live their lives with measure and purpose.
The usual reporting for royals is usually austere fare for local newspapers has been once more usurped by the tabloid in especially England; into boring formulaic celebrity news.
The only way to help sales was to give attention to those who want it rather than those who deserved it.
The UK owners and editors have bastardized political reporting to the detriment of the democracy and increased the misery on the population by making scarcity a staple.
The downside continues as the population organize and use their local newspapers as a resource.
This has created a void for mass disinformation and weapons of mass distraction.
Lower sales mean lower demand for data from tabloid press.
Now on to mass layoffs as the demand for non professional reporting services.
We can all make it up.
Tom is probably worried about his job, many of the tabloid press employees are moving to the US, more competition and less interest.
Fox news get the crappy stuff as news in Page Six, TMZ,NY Post and (AUS) too. There is Intouch Weekly, Radar, US weekly etc.
It is becoming a grind but “live by the word, die by the word.”
You had me at ” weapons of mass distraction “. All you say is true. Is it possible that H&M have started the descent of the tabloids?
What I don’t understand is why they are having their event in Boston? The only reason I can think of is this the big “star” attending this event will be Tom Brady (and possibly his wife) and they’re doing everything they can to accommodate Tom. Did the superbowl pics of Harry get to Billy?
Tom will be playing football in October. He won’t be taking side trips at all, never mind to Boston just to see a prince he doesn’t know give an award for a charity he’s not involved with.
Tom Brady seems like a guess.??? If working on some theory that they’re doing everything they can to accommodate Tom-it would make more sense if they were to have it in Tampa/Florida. The Buccaneers have 3 home games in October-away games are Charlotte & Pittsburgh.
I haven’t read Boston as a definite EP location either.
It’s probably Boston because they want to ride on Harvard’s coattails.
I’ve prepped myself differently. W and K’s trip may be successful for a certain segment of the American audience, and their new NBC alumni aide may call in some favors to get 1 or 2 major but soft-ball interviews, a la Savannah Guthrie, etc., while the Murdoch network arranges pos. press. Don’t care. Now PH’s memoir? I don’t expect a tell all. IMO H will tell the truth re key experiences/learnings that have shaped him. I don’t expect him to take revenge, but in thoughtful way, he will hold himself and others to account. More likely he will focus on those people and events that influenced him in the most positive ways. And I hope there will be a love story, because, well, it’s him.
super late but i hope an audio book with his narration is released as well!
Here’s a follow-up question for Kate when she get’s to the US, Have you met or held Lilibet yet?