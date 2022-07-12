Page Six: Prince Harry’s ‘juicy’ memoir is actually still due for release this fall

As I’ve said, the British media is still desperately trying to hype Harry’s long-gestating memoir as the most scandalous thing to ever happen. They’ve been promoting Harry’s memoir now for more than a year, ripping out their hair about what Harry COULD say, trying to get ahead of various “damaging” stories and using “Harry’s memoir” to further their own particular agendas. The Mirror truly wrote a piece discussing the “nine bombshells” Harry COULD reveal. As always, the British media tells on itself. But now Page Six’s sources – within the publishing world?? – claim that Harry’s memoir really is “juicy.”

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will give the royal family plenty to worry about, according to multiple sources. The Duke of Sussex’s $20 million book contains yet more explosive truth bombs, Page Six can exclusively reveal. It is still due to be published in the fall of 2022, despite reports it has been pushed back, and one NY publishing source told us: “It’s juicy, that’s for sure.” Another publishing insider added: “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” As Page Six revealed previously, Harry has gone out of his way, however, not to include anything derogatory about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

[From Page Six]

It would be funny if there were months and months of stories speculating about the publication being pushed back and how utterly dramatic it will all be and how royal eyebrows are being Botoxed in anticipation, and then the book suddenly comes out and people only have a few days’ notice. It would be hilarious. The Sussex Squad would crash Amazon trying to order the book and Harry would do a whirlwind three-day media blitz in New York. I would love that.

My theory is actually sort of similar to that. The publisher doesn’t want to announce a firm release date because – as everyone saw with the Oprah interview – the royals and Salt Island media will do an oppo dump on Harry and Meghan just weeks or days before the release. I think that’s the biggest factor in the squirreliness with when the book is being released. Harry and the publisher want to control the narrative around the book and not have to deal with whatever unhinged attacks from the Windsors.