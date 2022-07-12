Page Six: Prince Harry’s ‘juicy’ memoir is actually still due for release this fall

As I’ve said, the British media is still desperately trying to hype Harry’s long-gestating memoir as the most scandalous thing to ever happen. They’ve been promoting Harry’s memoir now for more than a year, ripping out their hair about what Harry COULD say, trying to get ahead of various “damaging” stories and using “Harry’s memoir” to further their own particular agendas. The Mirror truly wrote a piece discussing the “nine bombshells” Harry COULD reveal. As always, the British media tells on itself. But now Page Six’s sources – within the publishing world?? – claim that Harry’s memoir really is “juicy.”
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will give the royal family plenty to worry about, according to multiple sources. The Duke of Sussex’s $20 million book contains yet more explosive truth bombs, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
It is still due to be published in the fall of 2022, despite reports it has been pushed back, and one NY publishing source told us: “It’s juicy, that’s for sure.”
Another publishing insider added: “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”
As Page Six revealed previously, Harry has gone out of his way, however, not to include anything derogatory about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
[From Page Six]
It would be funny if there were months and months of stories speculating about the publication being pushed back and how utterly dramatic it will all be and how royal eyebrows are being Botoxed in anticipation, and then the book suddenly comes out and people only have a few days’ notice. It would be hilarious. The Sussex Squad would crash Amazon trying to order the book and Harry would do a whirlwind three-day media blitz in New York. I would love that.
My theory is actually sort of similar to that. The publisher doesn’t want to announce a firm release date because – as everyone saw with the Oprah interview – the royals and Salt Island media will do an oppo dump on Harry and Meghan just weeks or days before the release. I think that’s the biggest factor in the squirreliness with when the book is being released. Harry and the publisher want to control the narrative around the book and not have to deal with whatever unhinged attacks from the Windsors.
I just want him so badly to burn the whole edifice down. I know he won’t but full scorched earth is what the Windsors deserve.
Exactly. Even if it is “juicy,” we know he’s not going to go full scorched earth but I want to him to do that so bad. Tell us EVERYTHING Harry.
Why do we know he’s not going to go full scorched earth? I think there’s a good possibility that he just might – if not in this book, then possibly in a future one (I’m still a little unclear on the subject matter for each book in the book deal). But also possibly in an interview about the book and I’m guessing he’s going to give Oprah either the exclusive interview that he does to talk about the book after it comes out, or at least the first interview. I think that even if what he wrote in the book wasn’t scorched earth, what has gone on in the past few months (probably after he already finished writing it?) might encourage him to be a little more loose lipped in an interview. I think he’ll give a lot more insight into the inner palace politics and how each house can kind of brief and leak against each other and more info on the role the courtiers play and the quid pro quo with the British media – at least in those regards I expect him to go full scorched earth.
I don’t think he’s going to go “full scorched earth” because he has had ample opportunity at this point to do so and he has not. he could have burned it all down in the Oprah interview, to Dax Shepherd, in the Me You Can’t See, and he did not. he could have said a lot more in his Today show interview (or was it GMA?) as part of the Invictus promo.
Now does that mean there won’t be interesting tidbits, or that he’s not going to expose some things? No. But giving “more insight into palace politics” is not the same at all as “full scorched earth.”
So I do think that there will be some big revelations in this book and that it will be interesting, but I think harry is going to hold back on a lot, even after the past year.
Harry is probably too classy to go to cambridge or windsor level but definitely I feel it will be a lot of between the lines shade (yay) and also direct call out of behaviours and acts from the levitating royal staff, hopefully including the cambridges and the windsors that are just no longer acceptable nowadays. Of course he will finish every shade with compassion and understanding.
Based on his original statement last July, it didn’t sound like he was planning a hit job – at least, not on the family. The BM – and some palace staff? – may be another story.
I still don’t think he’ll go scorched earth because: his original idea was to talk about the influences in his life, and common experiences with people in general, though he’s a prince. Sort of like TMYCS. He won’t want to dilute that point. Also, he (and Meghan) are still in the process of establishing their careers and right now don’t need the distraction of a lot of hot revelations (though of course the tabloids will find things to run with anyway). Finally, Liz is still around, don’t think he’ll want to upset her. And, there’s the question of whether or not he and Charles are attempting to rebuild a relationship, in which case, if that’s something Harry cares about, he’ll be more circumspect.
Would love it if he burned it all down though! He has enough reasons. Just don’t believe he will – yet.
Haz signed a three book deal. I’m certain he’s working on the sequel and will wait until granny bites the dust before publishing. Every day the RF prove everything in the Oprah interview has turned out to be true…and I’m sure Haz is going back to update and name the courtiers. Either way, I’m here for it all!
Seems to me that the RF has already gone scorched earth on itself with the way it’s been reacting to H&M over the past several years.
Exactly, Eurydice. They have revealed far more about themselves than Harry ever has.
Looking forward to reading it.
Some of us were saying the same thing yesterday that the date for the book would probably be announced only a few weeks before just like they did with Meghan’s book and that details are being kept under lock and key. This news sounds plausible. I hope it is as juicy as it’s rumored to be. People need to be exposed.
I am putting no expectations on this book other than what Harry said..that it would be an honest account of his journey.
Whether it comes out tomorrow or two years from now I’ll be there to buy it.
I feel like so many people especially some fans had expectations on what Harry and Meghan should do in regards to the jubby and when Harry and Meghan didn’t do what those fans wanted or expected…those fans almost turned on them/overreacted.
Sooo I think it’s best to just keep an open mind. Maybe it will be like Oprah with some truth “bombs” and juiciness or it might not…we just have to wait and see.
Actually, I was one of those fans and we never turned on them. We were briefly upset when it seemed they were going to do the WHOLE jubbly circus despite all that happened, and were particularly angry about potential exposure/exploitation of Archie and Lili by the RR, but once we saw their actual movements we were fully on board and many of us apologized for doubting
@dee you may have not but some people did. They had a whole thread of it nonstop for a few days. But Harry and Meghan don’t need fans like that so it’s okay.
They gained a lot more post jubby anyways.
his family members get nervous if Harry and Meghan step out to dinner in Montecito, so not sure if that’s a good barometer of how “juicy” the book is. I don’t think its going to have a lot of tea, but I also did not expect the Oprah interview to have a lot of tea and Harry and Meghan really did have some things to say there, didn’t they?
I think there will obviously be some promotion around this book but he doesn’t really need it, its going to be a huge bestseller anyway, and half the people buying it are going to be the haters, lol.
I go back and forth about how “juicy” it will actually be. I think that at the beginning, his intentions were just to write purely about himself and his own journey, and focus on how he turned himself around, his time in the military, founding IG and Sentabale, etc.. And maybe that’s still exactly what it is.
But the fact that the BRF has CONTINUED participating in the harassment of H&M every. damn. day. since they left makes me feel like it’s possible that he’d grown angry enough to include some family stuff that he wasn’t planning on? The nonsense “bullying” accusation, learning Knauf sold them out to the DM, weeks-long teeth gnashing over his newborn baby’s name, the refusal to provide security, the harping over FC even though they paid back every penny, and everything else; too much to type here…he might have reached a breaking point and will end up revealing more than he originally intended? (At least I hope that’s what happens!)
@Becks lmao at them getting nervous about the Sussexes stepping out to dinner. They’re in a constant state of nervousness over the fact that Harry and Meghan have the audacity to continue to exist and breathe air.
That’s kind of what I think too – that this started out more like “meet Harry the person, not the prince” and the tone has likely shifted a bit (potentially?)
I would love to see him burn it down. I don’t think he’s going to do that here, but he may have a few more sparks in this than I was anticipating.
Lorelei, I think in order to tell his story of the events in his life that has shaped the man he has become he will need to talk about specific events. I expect it will have his perception of the bm and how it affected his Mom and him as a young child. He will have to talk about the grey men, because he had to deal with them. That’s where I expect any bombs to drop. Layer in all of the people he has met in his travels, the military and Sentebale, Invictus, and well all of the rest, and I expect it to be a good read.
I really don’t expect him to get into a lot of the family although he will undoubtedly need to speak about his parents and his relationship with W while growing up. It’ll be interesting to see how far he will go in these areas.
Not sure how the publishing world operates but for the average consumer Harry’s bio will be bought when it arrives for sale. End of story…all the media hype is just extra fluff.
I can definitely understand the secrecy around this book, but I hope they release the title soon so I can start looking for it on my library catalog and place a hold on it.
Got my Audible and Amazon @ the ready to reserve
They have to give independents and Barnes and Nobel advance noticed to order copies so they can compete with Amazon, or there will be hell to pay. So they will have to release a pub date at some point, unless they get all book stores ordering copies to swear to secrecy under penalty of death about when the book will drop, which, somehow, I just don’t think is doable.
Oooh this just reminded me that I have a friend who works in marketing at B&N…I will see if she knows anything!
@Lorelei – ha! I bet I know your friend!
Publishers do this all the time – it’s called an embargo. Surprise drops used to happen more frequently with Oprah’s Book Club – I used to work for B&N corporate and it was a scramble every. singe. time. They release a dummy ISBN, and it has a pub date, and booksellers are (by contract with the publisher) under strict secrecy not to release any details until the pub date – at which point the real ISBN and title and other book details go live on websites, and they can uncreate the books at the physical stores.
Occasionally a bookseller will break embargo for a particularly persistent reviewer, but that’s rare and comes with the potential consequences of the publisher not working with that bookseller for at least a while later in retaliation.
That’s really interesting, thanks! So it could be a total surprise release.
Thanks for the “inside baseball”!
He needs to do a Beyonce surprise drop. Do a Today show interview and announce that the book is now on sale. And then do an Adele and make it physical copies only, at least for the first few days. And only in America. Make it so that the British gossip rags will literally have to get the book faxed to them, page by page. Lol. And then go straight from the Today show studio to a small bookstore and and do a book signing, live cameras capturing New Yorkers lining up for the book. The whole book launch should be centered around doing everything to exclude and piss off the British media for as long as possible. 😂
this would be awesome 🤣
I have no idea how publishing works but this would be my dream. Surprise drop and blocking that island from access, even for a day, would drive them absolutely insane. Just imagine them all scrambling to get their American contacts to send them the book. Imagine them seeing video of Americans lined up with the book in their hands, Harry sitting right in front of them signing it and taking pictures. The entire British media would shut down. Imagine the chaos in the royal houses. William would probably self combust.
@Nyro I like the way you think 😂
I like the way you plan! Great PR move for the people on the streets to get the first copies. They would probably limit the number of copies an individual could purchase. What a street party in the making if this event happened.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if that book signing happened in NYC while Baldemort was there for Earthsh!t? But Harry is not cold blooded like I am. At least I don’t think he is, lol.
A CB, in another post, suggested that H gave Oprah a copy of his memoir on their recent visit with her. This sounds plausible if he’s decided to give her an exclusive interview in order to promote his book. Of course, I don’t think the memoir will need any paid promotion but H might need to blunt the disinformation campaign that will be unleashed by the BRF and their subjects in the media.
I don’t think the book will juicy, just his journey from HIS prospective, finally. I hope they announce the date just a few days before if possible. It’s obvious everything is being kept under strict lock and key.
Yes. And I also don’t believe Page Six has any inside sources with the publisher. They understand the sensitivities surrounding this project. I doubt they’re going to risk unleashing an even bigger sh!tstorm just for a gossip rag.
Page Six wouldn’t even need insider sources to be able to figure out the Brit tabloids’ dominant MO of floating trial stories with slightly differing details in order to maximize story clicks.
Yeah I don’t think the book’s publishing date is going to be announced months, more like a few weeks. They do need to give some advance notice for pre-orders on Amazon/getting it shipped to bookstores. Once the book is out and the most juicy passages start circulating (because there will be juicy info in it, though maybe not the kind the RRs are looking for), we’ll have a million think pieces from the Daily Mail about how Harry is the worst and damaging the BRF etc. etc. etc. But the Sussex Squad won’t care and the book is sure to be a New York Times bestseller just like The Bench was.
I follow writers on Twitter and books are getting majorly delayed because of paper shortages and backlogs at the Chinese printing presses. Some of the anger is at big books taking up all the production capacity, so smaller authors who really need every sale are getting pushed out in favor of bestsellers, whose books fill the stores, but also end up with piles of returns and remainders.
So Harry’s book could be a Bigfoot that is getting production space to get out this fall, or he could be pushed back like so many others.
Also, if there is a book you want to give for Christmas, order it now. Second printings are having delays, so make sure your order will be included in the initial press run.
Whatever is in it, I love that Harry is doing this. H and M story is such a survivor story and, while they are so privileged, they acknowledge that. H: “I’ve got what my mom left me and without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”, and use it to lift up others. Whatever is in the memoir, the fact the publisher is making the Institution sweat, is enough of a burn for me!
I imagine Harry will allude discretely to some of the juicier issues but it will mostly be about his journey, not the road blocks, that led him to where he is today.
At this point, I think “juicy” means any information at all.
I just love how with that picture of Harry from James Corden’s interview, there is now also a pic of Meghan with the same pose.
I don’t believe Page Six exactly, but I do believe that Harry’s book will make the BRF look bad because that’s just the truth. For example, I bet that anything Harry can write around Diana’s death and how the RF treated it will make them look like the heartless assholes they are. Which is exactly why they are worried.
For a reported 20 million dollars the publisher expects some juicy truth bombs.
UK Murdoch media (the Sun) first “reported” the book was delayed. Now. US Murdoch media ( the Post) reports it’s on schedule and is destructive. IMO. This is a coordinated attempt simply to generate conversation about the Sussexes. At this point I don’t think they know anything. It’s true, the Post broke the story about the book in the first place but they haven’t had anything concrete since. The publishers likely figured out where that leak came from and shut it down. And the “they’re doing a reality show” story isn’t getting any traction. So we’re back to the book. I actually hope it doesn’t come out this fall. I want the BRF/BM to continue to live in fear about it for a while longer. As for whether or not Harry is going to go scorched earth. The fact is that anything he writes will be labeled scorched earth by the UK media.
Of course it will be juicy. Americans are used to the sanitized People magazine version of the royal family. Harry will be giving them the true version. I thought I was pretty educated (thanks to this site) about what went on with Sussexit and could anticipate what we would hear on the Oprah interview, but I was blown away by Meghan’s truth.
I think it will be the same with Harry’s book. It doesn’t mean he plans to burn it all down. But I think the truth will be pretty ugly and who knows what will happen then.
Harry existing as an individual person and having thoughts, feelings and experiences that aren’t owned & monetized by the vipers and UK media and used in service of the current or future monarchs , in itself is a bombshell and will outrage the family and salt island. Doesn’t even matter what he writes about.
That said, I hope he’s as honest and shows the same compassion as the Oprah interview. I also hope they time it to launch with the reality show or Invictus doc launch. I’d enjoy seeing all the heads explode.
They’re definitely top secret planning a release with only a few days notice. This is the MO of the Sussexes (and every other huge star right now). Obviously the British media and the royals don’t understand it – they talk about everything for years in advance so when it finally happens you;’re already sick to death of hearing about it.
August 31,1997. The 25 th anniversary of her death. I wonder if he will wait until just afterwards to drop the book.