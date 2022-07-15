Ivana Trump passed away in her New York home at the age of 73

Ivana Trump passed away yesterday. She was 73 years old. The news was announced by her ex-husband, Donald Trump. At first, I wondered if she was possibly dealing with a severe illness privately, but it doesn’t sound like that at all. It sounds like this was a sudden death which took people by surprise. She was apparently found at the foot of a staircase within her home in New York.

Ivana Trump, the Czech American businesswoman and ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday in Manhattan. She was 73. The 45th president announced the death of his first wife and mother of his three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, on his Truth Social platform. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.” He continued: “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” Police are investigating whether Ivana Trump may have fallen down the stairs at her home on East 64th Street, police sources told The Post. She was found at the bottom of the staircase and believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, though the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. Building staff discovered her body around 12:40 p.m. and then called the cops, sources said. Ivana Trump’s health had been declining over the past few years, a source close to the family said.

[From The New York Post]

Page Six spoke to Ivana’s best friend Nikki Haskell, who said that Ivana was actually about to travel to St. Tropez this week, in what would have been her first big trip since the pandemic. Haskell described Ivana as being particularly worried about Covid, so much so that Ivana stopped traveling and only left her New York apartment to go to a few local restaurants.

The younger people won’t remember this, but when I was a kid the morning news – like, Good Morning America – would have updates on Ivana and Donald Trump and their messy divorce after Ivana found out about Donald’s affair with Marla Maples in 1989. Their divorce was so, so tabloid. Ivana and Donald softened towards each other post-divorce, and it was said that they still spoke a lot and that she was one of the few people he really trusted. Ivana always had a lot of sh-t to say about Melania Trump too, and I think Melania hated her.

Anyway, “Epsteined” is currently trending on Twitter and conspiracists seem to think that Ivana was murdered because she “knew too much.” Please, don’t. She was an elderly woman in poor health who likely fell down some stairs. I do think it’s extremely tacky that Donald Trump is fundraising off his ex-wife’s death though. Maybe Ivana would have wanted it that way, a grift to the bitter end.

Ivana Trump passed away & I shit you not, Donald Trump & his team sent out an email announcing it & adding a fundraising link to donate to Trump. I want so bad to be joking. There is no bottom to the grifters. pic.twitter.com/jzCERxK5ET — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) July 14, 2022