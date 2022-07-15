Ivana Trump passed away in her New York home at the age of 73

Ivana Trump passed away yesterday. She was 73 years old. The news was announced by her ex-husband, Donald Trump. At first, I wondered if she was possibly dealing with a severe illness privately, but it doesn’t sound like that at all. It sounds like this was a sudden death which took people by surprise. She was apparently found at the foot of a staircase within her home in New York.
Ivana Trump, the Czech American businesswoman and ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday in Manhattan. She was 73. The 45th president announced the death of his first wife and mother of his three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, on his Truth Social platform.
“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”
He continued: “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
Police are investigating whether Ivana Trump may have fallen down the stairs at her home on East 64th Street, police sources told The Post. She was found at the bottom of the staircase and believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, though the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.
Building staff discovered her body around 12:40 p.m. and then called the cops, sources said.
Ivana Trump’s health had been declining over the past few years, a source close to the family said.
Page Six spoke to Ivana’s best friend Nikki Haskell, who said that Ivana was actually about to travel to St. Tropez this week, in what would have been her first big trip since the pandemic. Haskell described Ivana as being particularly worried about Covid, so much so that Ivana stopped traveling and only left her New York apartment to go to a few local restaurants.
The younger people won’t remember this, but when I was a kid the morning news – like, Good Morning America – would have updates on Ivana and Donald Trump and their messy divorce after Ivana found out about Donald’s affair with Marla Maples in 1989. Their divorce was so, so tabloid. Ivana and Donald softened towards each other post-divorce, and it was said that they still spoke a lot and that she was one of the few people he really trusted. Ivana always had a lot of sh-t to say about Melania Trump too, and I think Melania hated her.
Anyway, “Epsteined” is currently trending on Twitter and conspiracists seem to think that Ivana was murdered because she “knew too much.” Please, don’t. She was an elderly woman in poor health who likely fell down some stairs. I do think it’s extremely tacky that Donald Trump is fundraising off his ex-wife’s death though. Maybe Ivana would have wanted it that way, a grift to the bitter end.
I know it’s wrong to speak ill of the dead, but once a Trump, always a Trump.
Telling the truth is not speaking ill of the dead.
“If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should’ve behaved better.’
Horrible people don’t magically improve when they die. They are just dead, horrible people.
The timing though! T*** and his kids were all scheduled to give depositions today, that they’ve been fighting off for a year. And now…they’ll be postponed. I’m suspicious of anything and everything to do with that crime family.
Also…do people typically die from falling down the stairs (outside of movies)? I don’t know the stats but that seems more like an injury/broken bones type of thing?
Sure they can, depending on how big the stairs are and the angle at which you hit your head/neck, and if you are bleeding and unconscious and no one is around, you can bleed to death. It’s unclear from this description though whether she died from the fall or whether something else happened that killed her and was the reason she fell.
You can even bleed out internally from the head injury.
I had heard that it was being taken into consideration, the possibility of a cardiac event that led to her fall down the stairs. I also read that she had been in declining health for some time now.
Personally, I don’t think the fall was the dominating factor or cause of her death although surely falling down a flight of stairs can kill you as others have mentioned.
American staircases are the new Russian windows.
We’ve not heard anything about “poor health” with her, other than she seemed to hold onto whomever she was walking with at the time. If she was planning an overseas trip, her health couldn’t be that bad, or she wouldn’t be flying.
With THIS family, NOTHING is coincidental.
Given how most millionaires live, the stairs were probably pure marble with wrought iron and gold railing, and likely 100 steps high….
I think it will turn out she had a sudden cardiac arrest, aneurysm, or stroke, something like that. It could be from tripping down the stairs, elderly people sometimes do die from a fall down stairs.
When you’re older and in poor health, a fall can be fatal. It’s an extreme shock to your system which may have led to cardiac arrest.
She may have had a stroke or heart attack and THEN fell down the stairs. We will never know unless a coroner’s report is released.
It can happen – necks can break, a knock to the head can be fatal. (As a reader of murder mysteries, and watcher of Midsomer Murders, I can tell you that as a murder method, pushing someone down stairs seems highly unreliable, but as an accident, it definitely can be fatal)
I was thinking of Midsomer Murders as well lol.
Being a history buff, I was actually thinking of Robert Dudley’s wife, Amy Robsart, who fell down the stairs under mysterious circumstances while alone in the house. He was Elizabeth l’s lover and it was a very notorious event back in the 16th century with the Earl of Leicester under suspicion.
However, under more modern circumstances, falls down the steps are quite prevalent as you get older and are in poorer health and more shaky on your feet. While it can result in broken bones, it’s not unusual to cause death if you hit your head or break your neck. And of course a severe medical event can cause a fall down those stairs too. I’m very mindful of the stairs in my home as I’m getting to a certain age, ahem.
ETA: l just saw Flowerlake’s comment below about Amy Robsart too.
@Feeshallori, interesting snippet to add to your info about the death of Robert Dudley’s wife Amy who “fell” down the stairs to her death in his castle…..
I saw a BBC history program about the castle, and it showed the aforementioned stairs. I was surprised that it wasn’t a staircase as I had imagined, but a small flight of about 4 or 6 steps. Incredibly suspicious that this caused her to die of a broken neck and two wounds on her head, one the depth of a quarter of a thumb and the other the depth of two thumbs.
That is interesting, such a short flight of steps for such a violent death. Another suspicious detail that was brought out at the time was that her head covering wasn’t disturbed at all and remained in place, giving speculation that she was murdered and her body was placed there. One of those past mysteries that’s up there with a murder of the princes in the tower.
The murder.
@ Emme: Those 6 steps were stone, no handrail.
People fall in tubs/showers & die. It all depends on what body part takes the hit.
People can certainly die from falls but I think it’s more common that people fall due to onset of a medical issue (heart attack, stroke, asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, migraine etc etc) and are unable to protect themselves from the fall trauma so it all compounds to become a serious or deadly fall.
I didn’t know about the deposition timing. UGH!
I heard it was cardiac arrest. Not sure whether it occurred because of the fall or is what caused the caused the fall.
Cardiac arrest from a thug coming into the house with DT’s key and shoving her down the stairs.
There was a big ‘fall from staircase’ case mystery in the sixteenth century: Amy Robsart, the wife of Elizabeth I’s favorite Robert Dudley.
Yes, I remember. It was written he pushed (or he had someone push) her down the stairs so he could be free to marry QE1.
And it was also a part of that movie, “The Staircase”, with Colin Firth and Toni Collette.
@Jan. The Staircase is based on a true story of a novelist who murdered his second wife
Yes, I know, PottyMouth 😊. I was just referencing another staircase murder (bludgeoned/fall).
I do think that falling is one of the leading causes of death for the elderly.
Sadly lots of people die falling down stairs. Always hold the hand rail.
I was shocked at how frail and bloated she looked recently.
Also as you get older you may be on blood thinners and any sort of fall can cause brain bleed (because you med cuts down your clotting ability). If that were the case there may not have been any outward signs. The medical community goes back and forth on managing any clotting issues with risk of fall in elderly.
Or as they are saying a sudden MI just dropped her while she was going down the stairs.
When I heard she fell down stairs, I thought it was most likely that she’d had a boozy lunch that didn’t mix well with her age/balance and stairs. Or a perfect cover for murrrderr.
Of course. Elderly people can die from injuries sustained in a fall on level ground. Adding a tumble down the stairs isn’t going to help.
My friend’s dad died after a fall down icy stairs. He lived for two days after he was found but succumbed to head trauma.
My cousin fell down the stairs inside her home last December. She was knocked unconscious and her body went into shock. She wasn’t found until 2 days later when she didn’t show up for work and a wellness check was done. She is still in a rehab facility. Falls are extremely dangerous, especially to elders.
Totally agreed on falls. I am seconded to Coordination for my home care agency this summer and I have had five people processed just this week that are needing our care due to a fall. And my grandpa had a stroke on the grand staircase of a cruise ship years ago. There was top notch medical care on the cruise and he suffered longer consequences from the fall down the stairs than from the stroke. I honestly cannot even figure there is foul play here. Not that I wouldn’t put it past this family, but I think this is just a tragic circumstance at an awkward time.
Remember Natasha Richardson? That’s who comes to mind for me. In her 40’s. Fell on a ski slope in Canada, felt okay, so declined medical evaluation. But wasn’t okay. Started to deteriorate a couple of hours later. Blunt impact from the fall caused a hematoma, which led to her death.
I mean of course there’s the whole “The Staircase” true crime documentary on Netflix which is all about that guy who was accused of murdering his wife and it goes back and forth over whether she fell down a staircase or whether the husband bludgeoned her to death. And of course the infamous “owl” explanation that she got attacked by an owl but I won’t go into that lol. But yes, I do think people can die falling down the stairs, especially if related to a medical episode (seizure, stroke, heart attack, fainting etc.).
She’s been in terrible health. Every photo I’ve seen of her from the last 2 years shows her hanging onto an aide. So cardiac arrest or fall, or combination, is unsurprising. And for you people questioning if you can die from a fall, yes. A friend works with patients with traumatic brain injuries and it’s frightening to see how easy it is to have a serious injury or death from things as seemingly innocuous as tripping over a curb. If you hit your head the wrong way, that’s it.
Odd that she didn’t have/use an elevator. They are cheap to install or retrofit,
Stairs are dangerous! My grandmother died from falling down the stairs when she was about Ivana’s age. There was no other medical issue involved. It was to the basement. She simply tripped and her head landed on concrete. Given Trumpian interior design tastes, I’m picturing a lot of marble.
Yes, that’s how designer Laura Ashley died, as a result of injuries caused by falling down the stairs.
Yes they can, especially older people. My hubby’s grandmother died that way in her 70s.
My mother fell down her ordinary sized stairs and smashed her head. The ambulance crew said she wouldn’t survive long enough to reach the hospital. Doctors all said she would die. She was in a coma but then made a miraculous recovery.
My Grandpas elderly cousin fell down her stairs and broke her neck and died.
And his friend, an elderly man, fell down his stairs and died.
So yes, you’re very likely to die from falling down stairs.
And no, my grandpa didn’t push them.
My mothers neighbour fell down her stairs which are right next door, and broke her back very badly. It’d be difficult to fall down stairs and come away unharmed.
It’s just a wee bit fascinating that she happened to die in an accident literally the day before 2 of her kids and her ex-husband had to testify about some of their crimes. Quite a coincidence.
Anyways, RIP Ivana, I’m right in the age group that my first intro to her was in The First Wives Club!
Came here to say the same. I had noticed how frail she seemed in photos lately, so a fall like this could easily be deadly. So far the reports on NBC news say cardiac arrest, but it also notes that it may not be the cause of death. Apparently a heart attack can happen as a result of a fall. I’ll keep an eye on this developing story b/c I can’t help but wonder if this was a panicky last ditch effort to keep from being disposed today (after they’ve tried everything to weasel out of it). With this particular person out of the way on this particular day, they got two birds with one stone.
Really not a conspiracy theorist but wouldn’t be surprised if she died like a week ago and they waited until yesterday to announce.
This I could totally see. I don’t think there’s anything nefarious about how she died. But I could see her dying a few days earlier and them taking advantage of the timing of her death to avoid testifying.
Thank you all for talking me down from this conspiracy theory. It’s just too convenient.
she’s photographed just about daily so I don’t think so. but when i told a friend that she had died, his first comment was, “wonder which kid pushed her.” sadly, tons of people believe that that family is fully capable of murdering her for sympathy, a leg-up in the proceedings, or just plain money. i’ve always thought that the family’s money was smoke and mirrors.
Where her kids actually close to her!?They seemed to be stuck to Donald ,they reminded of royal children,that they must stick to their name and fathers side post divorce.
I get the impression that they were, that she was the one who primarily raised them even before the divorce. I think they only became so pro Daddy when they got older and they could use him to make money (and he could use them for the same.) Joe Scarborough once met them at a party or something (years before the presidency, I think maybe during the Apprentice years) and said something to Trump about how well mannered they were and he said something like “that’s all due to their mother.”
(I can’t imagine Don Jr or Eric being well mannered, at least not at this point though.)
Notice how Ivanka hasn’t been seen publicly with her for years. Her elderly and somewhat eccentric looking mother didn’t fit her ‘brand’ I guess.
I read an interview with one of the kids once a long time ago (pre-Donald being president) and they said that their Czech grandparents pretty much raised them (Ivana’s parents). If the grandparents were decent people, somehow their parents’ influence won out.
Can a bunch of raging narcissists actually be close with each other regardless of time or proximity?
In today’s world, 73 is not old, especially when one is a wealthy person with concierge care. Secondly, anything surrounding that family is suspect. They will do ANYTHING to take focus off of the Jan 6 hearings (like the idea of a 2024 run.) This just looks like a case of throwing pasta aginst a wall to what sticks.
They’ve shown time and time again that they will eat their own for self preservation.
Yeah, I think of elderly starting at 80. There are some women in their 70s in my yoga class who I would never describe as elderly! Or they would kick my a** 😂
Thank you! As a 73 year old I certainly don’t feel “elderly”. (God, I hate that word!) I will, however, be extra careful on our stairs. 😧😮
It’s not elderly. My mom still works and goes hiking. But she’s not a pill popping day drinker. She’s also not the ex wife of one of the most evil men in modern history. So there are differences.
Like Indiana Jones says, “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.” Two bouts of COVID (yes, I’m vaccinated and booster’d), two years of working from home in isolation, and at 58 years, I feel like 90 some days.
I agree, the timing is suspect. But accidents happen, and older people don’t recover from falls easily. And it’s entirely possible that she tripped and hit the precise combination and angle of strikes to help her shuffle off the mortal coil. Nasty family, but I do feel a bit for her kids. Losing a mom is always difficult.
Anyone can trip down a stairs. I posted above that my grandmother died falling down the stairs in her early 70s. Sure she was moving a little slower and I think not reacting quickly was a contributing factor. However, I’m a klutz and can definitely see falling at the top of the stairs, and if I had hit my head the way she had I would have been a goner too.
I am finding it really hard to believe that she was only 73. That is only ten years older than ME and I have lived much of my life reading about her and the orange one. Even in the early 80s when I was in my late teens they were of such a much older world…
My Mom is 77, and she just spent a week white water rafting in the Grand Canyon with my brothers and most of our kids, 73 is not old anymore.
Sorry you fell down the stairs and died and all that, but how do you give birth to three kids, ALL of whom end up being the worst? Can’t be all Donald, can it?
Truly. Back in the day, she prided herself on being tough as nails. Like her ex, she was no prize herself when it came to displaying any public kindness and warmth. I’ve long thought their children must have had some of the worst parenting ever, if they ever even saw their partying, flashy, jet-setting parents much at all.
Basically, Donald just married a younger version of his mother.
i can definitely be talked into the idea that she laid the groundwork for overt racism and greed with those kids, but as adults they are responsible for their own reprehensible, evil actions and statements.
Sorry, Kaiser. This is hella suspect.
Okay, maybe I’m wrong! I just don’t see what her death would achieve politically/criminally for her ex
It delayed their criminal trial. Mark my words, they are going to try to use this to weasel out of it. Trump is already fundraising off of it.
I find the timing quite suspicious. Also, was Ivanka living alone? She seems the type to have live-in staff.
I loathe the previous president, but I don’t think this is anything more than a “lucky” coincidence for him. That doesn’t mean he isn’t using it, but I don’t think he’s responsible for it. I’m open to being wrong about this, however.
@Merricat that’s where I am. I think the Trumps will absolutely use this to their advantage, but I don’t think DT was behind it.
At best it gets the Trumps a delay or a bit of sympathy they can play on whilst on the stand. But it doesn’t stop them being depositioned.
Do I think they caused it? No. Do I think they will milk it? Hell, yeah.
Oh I absolutely believe he would have his ex wife killed to delay his children testifying. Absolutely
I totally believe he WOULD, but I doubt he did in this situation. She was in poor health, and it’s not an uncommon way to go.
She hadn’t looked strong and healthy in photos in recent years. Am I suspicious that she got paid off to recant her marital rape allegation against Trump? I sure am, and I’m suspicious about lots of things. But as much as I loathe Trump, his family, and his sycophants, I don’t see this as more than an accident for someone who no longer looked vigorous. We also don’t know if she might have been dealing with any medication side effects that could compromise balance and coordination. I’ll also add that, with aging, my depth perception isn’t as sharp as it once was, nor is my low-light vision. I have to be far more careful with stairs and uneven ground than I used to. There could be multiple factors we’re just not aware of.
yeah im not sure why we are assuming terrible people trying to overthrow the government are above anything
This.
It is suspiciously good timing for them.
And when you remember that Ivana accused Donald of raping her on the stairs, it seems like it could be a giant eff you, too. Stormy Daniels recalled that Trump’s goons threatened her and her daughter, so let’s just say it might have been an accident, but I wouldn’t rule out nefarious reasons, either.
I’m old enough to remember all the divorce drama too and how she went on to do the QVC thing and make big money and basically become a house hold name. She was pretty business savvy and really very well spoken, she knew that $14 million settlement wasn’t going to be enough for her to live on so she did something about it….rich peoples problems.
It was said that she was the more intelligent and more business savvy of the 2 of them during their marriage. It was because of her that they became the ‘celebrities’ they did.
I don’t know a lot about Ivana but I remember that she is supposedly the one who revived the Plaza Hotel and made it a destination again after Trump bought it.
I would definitely believe that Ivana was the more business savvy of the two, and she was said to be much more involved in the managerial side of things. I always found it interesting that post their messy divorce, she still chose to not only stick with Trump, but also to help him and advise him on his presidential runs. Once a grifter…
I was once at a charity dinner with Ivana on the next table (long story). There was a charity auction and she paid tens of thousands of dollars for a holiday that was probably worth $2,000.
She was a classic 80s celeb in many ways.
Um, yeah – another pointless anecdote from me! You’re welcome.
The Hench, there is nothing pointless about your anecdotes, I love them so hard.
It’s never any fun to lose a parent you loved, and it seems that her children loved her (never heard anything to the contrary), so condolences to them and to her grandchildren.
Also, a publicist I worked with when I was a reporter in the hinterlands (me in the hinterlands and she in New York), once told me the story of her friend and colleague who was assigned to publicize Ivana’s first novel. She was a low-key type (not into fashion, hair, makeup, etc.) and Ivana wanted to help her along in realizing what she (Ivana) considered a diamond in the rough. Which led to the night that she insisted said publicist feel her (Ivana’s) silicone breasts so she could tell for herself how realistic implants could be.
And a former neighbor told me this story, which she heard from William Styron, who was seated next to Ivana (in her pre-novel-writing days) at a dinner. She introduced herself and asked him his name.
“Bill Styron.”
“What do you do?”
“I’m a writer.”
“Where do you ride?”
“At a stable in Connecticut.”
She spent the evening talking to the person on the other side of her.
Ew. Both stories sum her up for me perfectly, thanks!!
Yeah. That was as close as I ever wanted to get to her. I heard the Styron story first and it was funny in a way, but the publicist one was truly horrifying. {shudders}
I figured the least I could do was to write a little eulogy for my fellow CB’ers, given that I actually *had* a couple of stories….
LOL
RIP Ivana. I will forever associate the Trumps as the epitome of the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, the ultimate in 80s tackiness. So not surprised that Orange Menace would try to fundraise off of her death, it makes perfect sense.
…and I feel nothing. Girl, bye.
@Lucy, you made me LOL! Hope it’s ok if I steal this, because yeah, I’m not a saint, sometimes you just feel nothing!
Lucy, I’m right there myself. When I see that the names of people I admire and respect are trending but I don’t know why, I briefly wonder and worry, did they die and has the world lost another bright light? No such feelings, however, for any Trumps or Trump-adjacents, now or ever
So Don actually managed to sound decent for once in a statement and then ruined it with a money grab?
He obviously didn’t write that statement himself.
He certainly didn’t write it that “and there were many” may have been TFG adjacent… but if he wrote it there would have been a biggest mostest manyest superlative plonked in there right before he lost his train of thought and went off on a covefe like ramble.
He didn’t write that tweet.
I’m sure he didn’t write it himself but he actually put it out there instead of saying something off-the-wall or nasty like he usually does.
That surprised me too, but then things went back to normal when I read he was fundraising. . . . .
Actually even his statement isn’t good. He never said he loved her, he said others did. It’s easy to lower the bar for him due to his personality but really, it was typical Trump – he took center stage and yet never referenced his own care for her. He spoke for her children.
If my divorced father who treated my mother like crap issued a statement for me and never said himself how much he had loved her I would not be happy.
No one wants their tormenter and alleged rapist writing the statement from their own kids when they die.
Good point.
I find it pretty gross that he was the one to announce it. They were divorced for decades, hated each other, and by her own recanted accounts, he was abusive AF. That he added fundraising onto the announcement makes it even more gross. But I’m not a bit surprised by anything anyone in that family and their circle do.
If she hated him she hid it well. She put out a statement about being worried for him when he had covid and she endorsed him as president. Her own quote: He is “pro everything I believe in. He is Republican and so am I. He’s achieved so much, especially with immigration.” Kind of gross that she was an immigrant but wanted to deny others the right to flee bad conditions.
What equality said. She did not hate him. She was chatting with him in the White House regularly.
@equality, they were both fame whores. She saw a benefit to being pro Donald
Why is Donald Trump announcing her death? It should have been her children doing it.
I just wrote a longer version of this above. Exactly. He just wanted to center himself over her kids, when he was so cruel and horrible to her. He usurped her last chance to get love from her kids and be spoken of by people who supposedly actually love her, though I am not sure that any of them care about her or visit her.
She divorced Donald Trump more than 30 years ago. When he was still a democrat. I get that people don’t like her ex-husband, to put it mildly, but a woman died. I would absolutely hate to be judged by who my ex is when I pass.
Aren’t we all about not making women answer for their (ex) men’s mistakes?
I’m sure there are some horrendous takes online about Ivana herself, but mostly I’ve seen that it’s gross that Donald Trump is attempting to profit off her death. He’s trying to exploit the death of a woman he cheated on and divorced over 30 years ago – a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when he was angry that his hair transplant wasn’t looking like he wanted.
She herself said in 2020 that Donald Trump was “pro everything I believe in”. So…tots and pears.
Ivana was right there beside Donald in the 80s practicing racial discrimination against black employees of Trump hotels and properties. She was also the one who raised her 3 kids who participated in a violent coup attempt on January 6th.
A true match made in hell. No sympathy from me.
Rip. It’s sad when people die suddenly especially.
Now I do agree that they are divorced many years ago eventhough they remaind friends, and since she has living children they should’ve announced it instead of him formally.
She was *plenty* odious all on her own.
Wow, Donald Trump is profiting from the death of his ex wife. The only thing that surprises me is that he has loyal followers still. I will never understand why people voted for a p@ssy grabber.
No joke. If you can talk yourself past that sentence, wtf?
Ever notice how often very wealthy celebs, who generally have several people on as paid staff, still die alone?
Ivana was 73, supposedly was worth up towards $100Million, and yet died alone after not being found for a few hours?
Whitney, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Prince all come to mind.
I don’t know, if I was sitting on $50+million I’d have a private duty nurse in house and a damn life alert. Just saying.
The woman lived to be 73 and her stinking Ex-Husband announces her death?
He had to get the attention, didn’t he?
Any of their kids could have made a statement.
Then, the Orange Tool uses her death announcement as a hustle for money donations.
Ugh.
Used by that narcissistic evil POS even after she’s dead. I’m sure she wasn’t a great person, but it’s still horrifying.
Yup.
“cardiac arrest” is nearly always the cause of death, because the heart stops beating.
does nothing to explain her death. is she lived in one of those NY apartments with a marble staircase, a tumble down the steps-whether or not she had been drinking-could easily cause a skull fracture or a broken neck. those places are made to look “rich” but they’re not suited for old people.
they don’t say how long she had been dead when they found her, but I’m guessing it was at least the night before (they found her around noon).
I think Ivana was depressed about her life and it only worsened over the years considering her marriage failures however I suspect what put her over the edge was the recent loss of her partner who died relatively young of skin cancer.
I also suspect Ivana became an alcoholic and was mixing alcohol with drugs. She slipped and fell on her staircase while under the influence. A tragic accident. No foul play.
These trashy people are up to their necks in so many scandals, any timing of Ivana’s death would seem suspicious. That said, the wrong Trump fell down the stairs.
Seems fitting that her demise was at the bottom of an ostentatious marble staircase. Such a soap opera ending.
@Nicki – “the wrong trump fell down the stairs” – YES.
He also used the announcement of his beloved ex wife’s death to grift for “donations” to his election fund
It is only because I have a mother who is a couple of years older than Ivana and I love her so much do I feel a bit sorry for Ivanka. As a daughter losing your mother must be heartbreaking. I don’t like those people at all though, not one of them.
I feel the same my Mom will be 78 in September. And she is all the family i have left in the world. I cherish the time I have with her. She is super healthy and thinks she is 50 in her head. But I still worry. Losing a Parent is the worst.
girl_ninja, I almost always agree with you and your posts, but this time not so much.
My mother will be 82 this year, but I’ll save my sympathies for the families of all the COVID victims, and those who died in on Jan 6 and after. Ivanka is a stone-cold B*TCH who only cares about her own skin. I would bet that she’d save herself even over the lives of her kids. certainly over the lives of her husband, mother, father and brothers. she only cares about Ivanka.
Interestingly, in 1990 her father died at 63 of a heart attack. He was an informer for Czechoslovakia’s intelligence service and relayed information he got from Ivana. There’s no doubt she was VERY wily and street smart — she’s supposed to be worth in excess of $100 million — but her innate grifting talents really got polished after she married ‘The Donald’. After they divorced she got remarried 3 times to some pretty sleazy Eurotrash kind of guys. All that said, while I don’t want to believe she was deliberately offed, there’s still something very fishy about it. The timing is just so suspect.
She married 4 times. Trump was #2. She stayed close to #4, the much-younger actor until he died of metastasized melanoma about a year ago.
I’m old enough to remember The Donald & Ivana gossip. Ivana didn’t just ‘find out’ about Marla Maples. Marla confronted Ivana on the slopes on a family ski trip. The Donald brought his mistress on a family ski trip. And Ivana was every bit The Donald ‘s equal in sleaze, nastiness, hatefulness, racism, tackiness, classlessness & more. Bummer, she died alone.
So close, karma, so close.
Or is this just your opening move
I legit HOWLED at this. thank you.
LOL
She was pronounced dead at the scene, nothing that mentions that CPR was unsuccessful, so obviously dead for a while. Sad she died alone. Has looked bloated and unsteady in recent photos, just didn’t age well it seems. I was never a fan of anything Trump, but I did admire that she landed on her feet after the divorce and went on with her life.
She had awful taste in hair styles. Maybe that’s where Donald got his ideas?
I’m no fan, but to die all alone on a staircase is just sad. Same for Prince found dead in an elevator.
No one should have to die alone like that.
I thought she had live in staff or at least a personal aide. Why was she not found until 12:40?
Gosh this is really scary timing.
I’m just hoping she left a tell all.
She gave birth to 3 massive turds so I’m having trouble shedding a tear.
Ahem:
73 is not “elderly”.
Signed,
You Should Be So Lucky
(Seriously, as long as we’re being sensitive to people, us almost-olds have feelings too.)
I wonder if the stress of her children’s depositions caused health problems for her?
Died of trauma to torso related to accidental fall according to ME in NYC.
Seems fitting that her demise was at the bottom of an ostentatious marble staircase. Such a soap opera ending.