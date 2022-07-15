“When Beanie Feldstein quit Funny Girl, she did not blindside producers” links

In the ongoing Beanie Feldstein-Funny Girl saga, producers say they were NOT blindsided by Beanie’s sudden departure. [Dlisted]
Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk had a second child with the stepdaughter he raised since she was 4 years old. This family is disgusting. [Just Jared]
Man, Issa Rae has a bangin’ body. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris is a nicecore triumph! [Gawker]
Curious timing on the Huma Abedin-Bradley Cooper story, hm. [LaineyGossip]
I did not recognize David Boreanaz as a kid. [Seriously OMG]
American bread sucks compared to other bread. [Pajiba]
Simone Ashley wore Monot to The Gray Man premiere. [RCFA]
Jewelry from women-owned businesses! [Buzzfeed]
Tamra Judge: Denise Richards hit on me too. [Starcasm]
Colorado police charged a Republican clerk with election tampering. [Towleroad]
Addison Rae has a bonkers new collab. [Egotastic]
Broadway shows have lots of producers. Entirely possible some knew, some didn’t. If I didn’t, I certainly wouldn’t be letting anyone know it.
This Errol Musk story is so gross. Can all these people just disappear please?
I don’t know how the Funny Girl producers have allowed this nonsense to go down. I don’t get it. Beanie supposedly received a standing ovation opening night and then suddenly couldn’t sing at all? WTH? She’s now left the show and they bring in Leah who has a horrible reputation and has for years. This smells so bad, I smell it here all the way from Broadway.
The Musk family is disgusting. The father of the toad is a predator and who know what else he and that son of his have done. Horrible people.
Interesting Huma and B. Coop information indeed.
Standing ovations on opening night are pretty much the norm. The reviews were tepid at best and then the show got only one Tony nomination. Box office receipts started to go down, reports are that the show has been playing at 65 per cent capacity, which for a new musical is not good. Beanie should never have been cast, she just never had the pipes. We’ll see what happens when LM takes over.
I know nothing about her talent but I have a real soft spot for her, and my sense is that she was pushed out. I also know nothing about Lea Michelle other than what I’ve read here about her racist, bullying behavior, so I don’t have good feelings about her. I read an analysis somewhere about how this role has always been played by Jewish actors, although I think that’s a grand total of two so far? just Babs and Beanie? Being Jewish but not at all connected to Broadway, the casting doesn’t matter much to me. We totally watched Funny Girl on video growing up. It was part of my cultural environment growing up, and I like the idea of Beanie in the role, but I’m completely tone deaf and not good at identifying musical talent. I think the part should have a highly talented actor.
Yes. Broadway is a cutthroat high stakes business, especially for musicals. They’re not going to keep someone on just because she’s nice if the box office is tanking. Beanie has an appealing personality but it just didn’t work out.
Beanie didn’t quit. She was fired. Maybe she’ll collect unemployment?
It’s nice that they seem to have allowed her to spin this as creative differences. There’s no shame in not being able to walk in the exalted footsteps of one of the greatest performers of our lifetime, but it doesn’t hurt anyone to be kind about it.
The Musk story is disgusting. My abusive mother’s husband (a terrifying pedophile and sexual predator) told me when I was seven years old, that when I turned 18, he would divorce my mother and marry me. Creeps everywhere.
That poor step daughter. No one was watching out for her apparently. Father and son are both gross.
Beanie just didn’t have the chops to carry a major Broadway musical. Not too surprised to be honest. People in that field usually have a pretty deep background that gives them training to be on Broadway, but she had nothing but TV/Movie credits and none of them were musical.
Musk is disgusting. But not surprised. His mom left with nothing from abuse long ago and detailed it..and then made a life for herself and her kids as a nutritionist and model. She worked 4 jobs at one point bc she got nothing from this man.
Beanie..I can’t with that name on a grown a adult woman. She just called in sick this weekend. Again. Have some dignity if you are leaving. I hope Lea bombs. She’s the worst and her obsession with “Christoph” is next level.
I heard the producers were anonymously panning the show themselves, which led to the 65 percent seating capacity.