Gwen Stefani’s beauty rule: ‘Overdrawing of the lips works. It’s real.’

Did you know that Gwen Stefani has a makeup label? That would have been groundbreaking 15-20 years ago, when she was known for loving makeup and before every single celebrity had their own makeup line. Gwen’s line is called GXVE and it’s sold exclusively at Sephora. The line debuted in March and the first lipstick sold out in a couple of weeks. Gwen chatted with Glamour about the line, the beauty tips she’s accumulated over the years, the tips she’s picked up from YouTubers and IG influencers and a lot more. This is a pretty light, fun, girly interview. Some highlights:
The oversaturated celebrity-makeup market: “People warned me [about creating a beauty line], but I didn’t care. I knew that the one thing that would make it different was this is something that’s so real and authentic to who I’ve always been since I was a little girl. I feel like I’m definitely doing what I was meant to do.”
One her first jobs was as a fake makeup artist at a department store: “I was a fake makeup artist in the sense that they never trained me and I didn’t ever report to anybody. I found magic in the makeup. It’s not even about how people look; it’s how they feel. Once that makeup goes on, the confidence that comes with it is what stayed with me.”
Living her purpose: “I’ve always tried to just live my purpose, but even more now that I’m more mature and more aware of my faith and gone through so many things that forced me to say, ‘Okay, I don’t care about anything else. I just want to do what my purpose is.’”
She loves the makeup influencers: “[GXVE] was almost like my backup plan in life that I’m getting to do now, but I get to kind of do both [as a singer and creator], which is so great. And also be part of this influencer movement that’s happening, where we share our secrets and our tricks and learn from each other. It’s a super beautiful community.”
How much time it takes her to do a perfect red lip: “I could do a perfect red lip in less than a minute. In fact, I never worked with a makeup artist my entire career, really, other than one here or one there. I had a bad experience when I was doing [an early] No Doubt record. This guy came and did my makeup for the artwork and I remember thinking I looked ugly. I was like, “I look prettier when I do my makeup,” but I was too scared to say something. I still look at those pictures and I’m like, “Ugh.” After that I took it into my own control.
What beauty rule is bullsh-t: “There’s a lot of product out there that is B.S. I see some girls trying to sell all these layers of things that you need to put on before you put on makeup. And some of it’s right, and some of it’s not.
What beauty rule is completely accurate: “Overdrawing of the lips works. It’s real. I did it one time when I first learned it, and my kids were calling me out, like, “What did you do to your lips?” They’re teenagers, so they know what’s going on. I was like, “No, I swear. Let me take it off and I’ll show you. This is overdrawn right here. And when you overdraw the top lip like that, you just get this really pouty [look].” You see people hacking it all the time and it works.
A beauty trick she recently learned: “I just started doing this thanks to a makeup artist, which is sometimes doing your eyebrows first before you put foundation on. It’s a really great way to start because your eyebrows frame your face. So depending on if you want to highlight them or not, that’s something that has helped me a lot.
The thing is, with so many of the celebrity women going their own makeup or skincare lines, I often get the feeling that they don’t actually know much about the industries they’re barging into. They think they can just coast in, use their name and somehow they’ll have a hit line. To me, someone like Gwen has credibility though – she has been wearing makeup for 30-plus years, she knows how to do her own makeup, she’s known for her makeup, and clearly, she loves watching beauty influencers and TikTokers and YouTubers. You can tell that she really sits there and watches the videos and picks up hacks and tricks. Anyway, I would feel like a clown if I tried to overdraw my lips but I’ll take Gwen’s word for it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, GXVE Beauty’s Instagram.
sooo… the overdrawing is her cover story for getting her lips done? yes, it’s clear that she overdraws them (I HATE the way it looks on anyone), but she also got ’em done lol
Came to say same. Her lips used to be super thin and her smile really gummy. That’s not lipstick. I’m so over these peoples lies and she seems about a decade late with her spin.
I had to check this out, and at first I thought you were right, but after looking at multiple pictures of her I think there is a mix between subtle lip fillers (her lip size vary from picture to picture), a lot of overdrawing, but also I think she has done veneers to help with that gummy smile.
She has clown lips. Sorry, Gwen
Off to the mirror to try the overdrawn “hack” – I love lazy Sundays.
And good luck to Gwen with her makeup line, it’s refreshing to hear her excited approach to the influencer community – a lot of older celebrities go for the “get off my lawn” approach.
Not sure what she means by over draw – is it lining the lips just outside the boundary? Because people have been doing that for years. And I always do my eyebrows first – then again, I don’t wear a lot of foundation.
Susan Lucci for one! I remember watching All My Children as a kid and thinking, why is Erica’s lipstick all over the place?
My mom always did that! But then, she always wore a red/reddish color.
I tried it once, using foundation to “blur” the lip line… it really doesn’t work with anything but a dark lipstick, and even then, I felt like a clown lol
Her makeup (like her plastic surgery) looks good in controlled, stylized ways. A still photo? A perfectly lit video from the right angle? Sure. Everyday life? Nope, looks wacky and painful.
Overdrawing your lips only makes it look like…you’ve overdrawn your lips. This “hack” coupled with the white highlight line above the cupids bow needs to die.
I am with you, Lucy. If the overdrawing is meant to fool people into thinking you have fuller lips, it’s not working, because even I can spot the overdrawing a mile off. If the overdrawing is meant to be noticeable, then why try to hide it? Just get a thick red Sharpie and go to town!
There was a picture of Kim K on daily mail the other day with her overdrawn lip. I can’t understand why she even does it, but especially with a dark pencil/liner? She looked like she had a Little Richard moustache.
If her kids called her out for looking noticeably different and she had to explain why it was a good look…is it really a good look? She said a lot without saying much of anything that would convince me to buy her products.
Oh thank god I’m not the only one who thinks that. The over drawing of lips is a trend that needs to die already. It is so obvious.
@ Lucy, yes please!! The lining of the lips looks ridiculous and it’s apparent as well.
I came here to say the same. Overdrawn lips look clownish and if you really want them bigger break down and get them surgically plumped. I hate the brown pencil lining the lips (like JLo does) which looks like you’ve been drinking your chocolate milk and got a mustache. Agree with the white highlight too. These makeup hacks need to die.
Exposed midriff with a love-handle side bulge is not attractive!
She’s bent at an angle and has skin. Geez.
Are you for real? That’s flesh caused by body movement. We all have it. Just go back to the 80s with your weird body rules. Gwen looks amazing.
Fat shaming is not cool here. And this example is especially egregious.
It’s fine that you don’t like Gwen but this is ridiculous and super unhealthy.
Gwen is incredibly fit — she works out strenuously. However when even the skinniest person bends sideways, there’s going to be skin pushed up over the waistline of your clothing. Furthermore, stop with the body shaming. It’s horribly damaging.
Yikes, this is a pretty shitty comment. Bad shaming is never cool, no matter a person’s size (and in this instance I have to question whether your eyes are even working)!
So what? Everyone isn’t stick thin and you should wear what you want. She’s in great shape, so I don’t see why this should be a problem for you. You mad because you can’t /won’t do it?
I think Stefani had a Lamb clothing and perfume line? I liked the clothing line a lot. Regarding makeup… covid broke me, man. The most I wear now is eyeliner, mascara and lipstain
I have a pair of Lamb shoes in my closet. They’re cute, I’ve worn them a few times but haven’t lately because.. heels… nope……..
I hate what she’s done to her face. She was always beautiful and her lips were perfect. It’s so frustrating to see.
GXVE? Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, does it?
It’s pronounced “give.”
Gwen Stefani’s Ultimate Fave Beauty Hack is wearing Other People’s Cultures.
Accurate & hilarious.🤣
Her ultimate beauty trick is never being self aware or reflective about her cultural appropriation when publicly discussing her appearance.
Plus, I love a red lipstick so much that I basically wear it whenever I leave house… but it’s not exactly an innovative make up idea? Idk literally whenever I personally was intrigued by a part of Gwen Stefani’s personal style it turned out to be cultural appropriation.
Yup. Use people of colour to gain popularity and make you appear more interesting while being a republican conservative that represses those same people. Yay!
I’m sorry, but I barely recognized her face. Her hack is plastic surgery, not overdrawing her lips.
Plastic surgery and photoshop are her friends.
I, personally, can’t stand her look. It’s vulgar.
Maybe it works on stage and for camera work. But it looks riDICKulous in person. And close-up shots. Hilarious. But I digress. If what you desire falls towards clownish, kudos. Exemplary work.
Considering her longtime makeup obsession, I would love to know more about her skincare line when it launches. She’s in her 50s and I’d love to know what products get her stamp of approval. It’s a sea of skincare out there and I like Celebitchy’s post about skincare b/c she’s tried a ton of things. I’ll stay tuned.
As for the overdrawn lip? It’s a no for me. In everyday light or bad office lighting, it looks stupid. I would look like I was loosing my grip on reality. Trixie Mattel looks tremendous with the overdraw, as does Gwen, but those are the only two I know of who can pull it off without looking unhinged.
Her skin care “tips” all have MD after their names.
Honestly, just check out Dr Dray on youtube or something.
My skin has transformed a lot since I started to follow her. Her videos are very educational.
Every one skin has different needs obviously but what I’ve learned is:
Expensive does not equal better.
Everyone should incorporate adapalene or other for of retinoid in their skincare.
Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen.
Slugging with Cicaplast Baum is amazing.
Don’t ruin your skin barrier, take it easy.
Frequent – professional – micro needling is great.
Thanks for the tip KayKay — I shall motor over to Dr. Dray YT today!
“Overdrawing of the lips works. It’s real. I did it one time when I first learned it, and my kids were calling me out, like, “What did you do to your lips?” They’re teenagers, so they know what’s going on.
Girl, you’re a decades long make-up love, there’s no way you only learned about overdrawing your lips recently, perhaps that term wasn’t used but fuller lips and how to fake/get them has been a thing since her earliest days of fame. Just admit you plump your lips, there’s literally no shame in that!
Sad. You can smell the desperation. Go to TomandLorenzo.com to see a recent photo of her. You won’t recognize her.
Holy catface!!! She’s moving into Jocelyn Wildenstein territory…
Sure, she gets work done. She never said she didn’t (or did). No shade from me for that. I will try the overdrawing the lip since I’ve never done that and I’m older than she is. I also believe it will not work for me in any way conceivable, but I’ll try just for the hell of it.
Well, I tried it and maybe I look a little better?
I would buy Gwen’s makeup. She definitely has legitimacy to me as a makeup maven. Also, I just wanted to give a shout out to her (now defunct?) clothing line, L.A.M.B. Although I almost never liked the purses, the clothes and shoes were so unique, and stylish, and seemed to perfectly blend a sort of counter culture punk rock aesthetic with higher fashion in an amazing way. I still love my LAMB pieces even though they’re 20 years old