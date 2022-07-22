UK journo: Prince Harry has ‘no qualifications’ to speak at the United Nations

I’ve been around for all of the media/royal meltdowns over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whenever they do anything. While it doesn’t surprise me that there’s been a week-long media and commentator tantrum over Prince Harry’s United Nations speech, I have to admit that this was nowhere near as bad as I expected. I thought the negativity would be wall-to-wall, especially in the British media. While they are hysterically unnerved by Harry and Meghan’s UN trip, it also feels like none of it is getting much traction? I mean, Meghan McCain devoted her Daily Mail column to it. Piers Morgan foamed at the mouth. But beyond that, it just felt subdued. Or maybe I’ve gotten used to it, who knows. It definitely felt like there was more hysteria over the Sussexes going to the Jubbly than their UN appearance. All of which brings me to this: Us Weekly was so desperate for drama, they interviewed Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British journalist who specializes in stories about… terrorism and the royal family. He had some thoughts about Harry’s speech!
Following Prince Harry‘s keynote speech at the United Nations, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti weighed in on why he believes the royal’s appearance didn’t seem appropriate.
“I can’t say I was surprised [about his speech at the U.N. General Assembly Hall in New York] bearing in mind, he’s making a habit of this. But I certainly wasn’t impressed,” Sacerdoti exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 19, about the Duke of Sussex’s recent involvement. “The reason for that is that Prince Harry made out that he really wanted to kind of duck out of this royal circus that he felt he was trapped in.”
The journalist claimed that Harry’s actions weren’t lining up with his previous statements, adding, “Why was he speaking at the U.N.? Because he’s Prince Harry, otherwise, without meaning to be too offensive, no one would be interested in a guy who scraped through high school’s opinion on world affairs.”
According to Sacerdoti, Harry, 37, has “no qualifications” to be discussing worldwide issues. “He’s, literally, completely unqualified to have anything important to tell to people, but instead he’s using his position as somebody in the British royal family to spread what he sees as an important message,” he continued. “Now, I’m not disputing whether it’s an important message or not, but I am disputing whether or not he’s really got any right to be spreading it to us at the same time as having told us, he doesn’t like the attention of being a royal.
The broadcaster concluded: “If you want to use the status of being part of that royal family, for what you see as good causes and good ends, you have to obey their rules because that’s just kind of polite.”
They’re so mad that the Mandela Foundation requested Prince Harry as their keynote speaker for Mandela Day. They’re so mad that millions of people have watched the video of Harry’s 15-minute speech. They’re so mad that he spoke about the liberal/progressive issues he cares about. They’re so mad that he’s a prince and he’s living a life of his choosing and they can’t control him. Harry has “no qualifications” – does someone need a PhD to be invited to speak at the UN? Besides that, Harry has done work in the African subcontinent for decades. Last thing: you can really tell that Harry’s speech was incredibly effective because of the way right-wing figures and right-wing sites are attacking him. If he was a Tory stooge like his brother, those people would have no issue with him.
😂😂😂😂😂 They are so triggered.
I really don’t think they understand how the Royal Family works.
“The broadcaster concluded: “If you want to use the status of being part of that royal family, for what you see as good causes and good ends, you have to obey their rules because that’s just kind of polite.””
The issue is is that Harry couldn’t stay in the Royal Family AND use his status for good causes because it would be seen as too political. It’s why Buttons can’t actually say what kids need at a young age because it would be exactly what the Tories took away from kids when they scrapped things like Sure Start. Harry wants. to use his voice – elevated for sure by being a Prince – to make an actual difference in a way that he can’t if he’s part of the Royal Family.
I don’t understand why our journalists don’t seem to get that. Oh wait *remembers that most of the journalists worked for the Tories and/or Prince William*
It’s why there are no pictures of the royals at food banks! God forbid we contrast their clothes, cars, and crowns (One Royal hat has it’s own car!) with the millions of people in England going hungry. We can’t have that. It’s “political” (Insert eyeroll gif)
This is just code for “Harry looks like a leader and William doesn’t”
LOLOLOLOL Harry can speak wherever he wants. We all know what good he can do for the world, just like his mother, who was just 19years old when she started royaling. This reporting makes Willie and Katie look so so bad. I think we all know that Burger King is not qualified for earthshot with his numerous helicopter runs for um… ROSEBUSHUNG LOL and of course KKKate is so unqualified for her EARLY YEARS. Her passion for children shows: Waitie Katie studied history of arts just to follow Burger King anywhere. (nothing against history of arts)
I assume the qualifications needed are “being invited and accepting.”
Also, in what way are the royal family qualified to do anything? What qualifies them to run foundations or have patronages? Literally none of them are qualified. Does he not see that?
What qualifications do Charles and William have to be monarch? I want to see the qualifications.
What qualifications did PW and PC have to speak at the COP? What qualifications does QE have to address and be leader of a church? Did she pass seminary training? What qualifications did PW have to address the Church of Scotland? PC studied anthropology, history, and archaeology. How does that qualify him to make speeches about the environment? K studied art history. How does that qualify her as an early childhood expert? Many celebs without degrees have spoken at the UN advocating for things they are passionate about. PH actually is qualified to speak about Mandela since he knew him and is working with his foundation.
@Melissa, 100% this.
He’s not technically wrong: Harry is not a specialist or expert on these topics; what he brings to the table is his platform (which he *has* successfully transitioned from Prince Harry, Puppet of the BRF to Prince Harry, Global Celebrity & Ambassador of Various Social Justice Causes – obviously much to this dude’s chagrin).
But what on earth qualifies anyone in the BRF to speak on anything about which they are regularly expected to speak?
Clearly not their education – apparently Charles is the first to get a university degree and not one of them has an advanced degree – nor, for the most part, their practical training (of course, if they want to speak about horse races or shooting parties, I’m sure they’d be well qualified).
They are all only qualified by an accident of birth or an intention of marriage.
And if the world is willing to listen regardless of whether Harry “plays by the rules” the right wing media declares are polite, then he remains equally qualified.
(I’d even argue, more of the world is willing to listen *because* he ditched the BRF. They really don’t understand how we plebeians who make up the majority really don’t care about that royalty stuff, and how non-Brits think the aristo system is made-up BS.)
@equility this is exactly right. This dude has no idea his statement is actually so bad for the monarchy. They ALL have absolutely NO QUALIFICATIONS
@ equality, thank you My Dear. You have responded beautifully to this wanker, chefs kiss 💋 💋
+1. You said it.
What does he mean qualified as in an actual degree? We have seen royal members with actual degrees doing less.
And the world saw Diana who also “scraped through high school” do much more.
@C because of her link to the royal family.
Diana was noted for her community service before she met Charles while she was at West Heath Girls’ School and she used her platform to do good, and that didn’t change when she got divorced. In fact, the royals and press criticized her for getting involved with work like landmines the same way they do with the Sussexes, something that many have conveniently forgotten.
Who disputed that? I’m not really sure what your point is, unless you’re trying to say that’s why Harry spoke at the UN too. But the thing is, it’s not, because he’s the son of Diana. That’s a link to the monarchy in a way, but there’s a reason nobody asked William, also a son of Diana, to speak.
@Ines the fact that Diana was empathic, hardworking, and just magnetic all contributed equally. She would not have had the impact she did if she were not those things. If we pretend it was just a matter of her being royal, then we’d be able to pretend that any member of that family could have the same impact by just showing up. And we’ve seen that’s not the case (with William’s earthshot, for example).
But I get it, both Harry and Diana (and any of the royals) would probably be relatively unknown if they were some random member of British gentry or of a lower part of the British class system. But they might not be. They might pursue the same interests and activism, or they might not. The thing is, we don’t know, and pretending we do is an exercise in fantasy.
The reality is, every member of that family has an enormous platform because of who gave birth to them or who they married. Not all of them have used that platform the same way. And when some of them use it to effectively advocate on a world stage for people with HIV or disabled veterans (and so much more), to say ‘it’s only because they’re royal’ is an excuse to not acknowledge the impact of their work.
It can be true that he only is where he is because he’s a member of the British Royal Family and that they wanted him to speak because of what he’s doing now.
We can’t deny that if he had come from a normal family background that it would be unlikely he would be where he is but that’s just how it is. We don’t live in an equal world. At least he’s trying to do something positive.
The UN is more interested in activism than degrees. Just ask Greta Thunberg.
I would add that the UN is more interested in philanthropies than degrees (if only because philanthropies co-fund so many of their programmes.) I’m assuming that’s what’s at play here – he’s probably invited in anticipation of what Archewell’s future portfolio of projects and grants will include. There’s probably ongoing work to build that pipeline that they want to start previewing in terms of causes they’re interested in supporting.
Well said, MeganC, I’ll add Malala to the list. By this ridiculous thinking, she should have no voice on the world stage because of her age, she was 16 when she spoke to the U.N.
Um, his brother couldn’t even hack the art history program and had to accept a geography degree. Tell me that wasn’t a gift to the ffk. Shame on Charles for being so neglectful of Harry during his school years after Diana died.
Well its interesting that he’s ranting about Harry not being qualified because…..none of the royals are actually qualified, right? What would make William more qualified than Harry? (because that’s the subtext here, obviously – that it should have been William invited to speak and not harry.)
They didn’t ask William because they didn’t want to be told how they are ruining Africa for his children by having too many children of their own.
@ Becks1, William has disqualified himself from any platform that promotes progress for POC. Willy has already shown the world his views. Willy has also not spent any time in Africa to create programs for the progress for POC. Willy only looks at Africa as a playground for his personal use. That and an excuse to see Jecca, I believe that is the one that got away?
@ equality, yes! They don’t need to have some white man to tell them when or if they should have children. They became a Republic for a reason. They are such of the entire BRF. They were given the boot already.
Abraham Lincoln was not “qualified” to be President. Idiot dropped out of grade school. And yet, white landowning men and subsequently male electors elected him to hold the nation’s highest office. Imagine that. Is there something to be said for life experience? For being smarter and more worldly than a formal education might provide? Hmm…
@ThatsNotOk, oh that is such an excellent point! Well said 👏🏻 I also wonder if we went back through world history how many other movers and shakers didn’t have the education to back up their native intelligence, drive and charisma……?
We don’t have to go back into history – Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard. Most of the big names in tech dropped out of college. Oprah dropped out and then finished a degree 16 years later.
Ok they mad! Love this!
Prince Harry 10 – Salty Island 0
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Those hateful, jealous harpies hate to hear the truth about what is going on in the world. I’m so glad that Harry spoke the truth, this anger at him exposes the lies they tell themselves to feel better.
I wasn’t familiar with Harry before Meghan. But looking back besides his history of of doing and saying racially insensitive things, how they missed his transformation into the kind of man he is today will always surprised me. He’s never been right wing. He’s never been a symbol of toxic masculinity. So to see those with these values feeling so betrayed by him baffles me.
I started paying attention to him when he accompanied the group to Antarctica , walking with the wounded, and that was about 10 years ago. I knew then he was seriously committed to his endeavours
Qualifications are sort of antithetical to the concept of royalty, no? If Harry were still in the fold, they’d say nothing about qualifications.
Exactly. I love how often their arguments aren’t making the point they think they are.
@SarahCS, of course if Harry was still part of The Firm, they would be signing his praises. But since he isn’t and he has become the epitome of his mother, they just can’t stand it.
Harry is his mother son.
Both of which they can’t stand.
I am old enough to remember when the “men in grey” informed the BM that they did not want Diana championing AIDS patients, for fear she would become “the Patron Saint of Sodomy.” That has always stayed with me. I was in high school and there was still so much misinformation and fear about AIDS during that time. Strangely it feels very similar to Harry’s treatment today. The monarchy is afraid that Harry will embarrass THEM, when they are really doing it to themselves.
Are they missing the part where he was invited by the Mandela Foundation? He didn’t just breeze in on a whim, he was the keynote speaker, invited!
They have to keep ignoring that part because then they have to ask why the FFK keeps NOT getting invited to do these things. This why they got pissed about Harry’s Global Citizen appearances. Why isn’t PWT being asked.
Nyro, I wonder if this is enough that Wont will actually start working and creating something? Wait . . . I’m over that thought.
Agree. At this particular event all the haters have done is draw more attention to Harry and how well qualified he actually is for the speech. His own causes were front and center perfectly aligned with Mandela’s work. The other royals couldn’t have done as well if their lives depended on it.
Harry is a caring citizen of Earth. That is the only qualification he needs.
That dude Sacerdoti and the rest of them writers of hatred against the Sussexes cannot comprehend why the world does not follow their lead in hating Harry and Meghan. Harry did a superb job in his speech. He was confident, articulate and unassuming. What more do they want.
If Harry were teaching a college course then the argument about qualifications makes sense. But this was a speech in tribute to someone who’s work and life he admires. And how that activism is needed today and how regular people can get involved instead of waiting for the “experts” to tell us how to think and what to do. These bitter folks slay me.
You know what? KPop group BTS weren’t qualified either and they were invited to speak to the United Nations, TWICE and knocked it out of the park each time. They were also invited to the White House to discuss Asian hate crimes and they aren’t even American.
Why? Because the people at the United Nations and the White House know they have enormous reach and popularity and using their platform helped get the message out.
It’s the same for Harry and Meghan. These people are PR savvy.
Exactly.
People like Harry and BTS reach people that otherwise don’t get reached.
Lots of BTS fans donated to UNICEF after they did a campaign, for instance.
Having speakers like them or Angelina makes the distance between the organization and people much smaller.
They are so mad because Harry and Meghan are everything the FFFKQ are not, and they know it. Imagine if the future of the monarchy had this amount of impact? The British Crown would have assured itself of lasting at least another 100 years. Now? Good luck to Charles.
It’s funny how the rules change since Harry got with Meghan. Suddenly you need to be qualified to address topics. Where’s that energy in the press for Kate as an art student speaking on early years or Camilla who was maybe a typist (?) talking about domestic violence?
Apparently the only other royal to address the UN general assembly was the queen who has minimum formal education. She’s head of state because of who her parents. What qualifications does she have ?
The Nelson Mandela foundation invited Harry to commemorate Nelson presumably due to the relationship he’s had with the family over the years, his charity work in Southern Africa (and this project they are apparently working on with Archewell). So the British media can stay mad.
LOL, I was posting very much the same thing! I guess the Queen was trading on her royal status, right?
Camilla worked as a secretary and a receptionist BC (Before Charles) but got fired. So she’s like totally qualified to be QC. Now if William had been invited to speak at the UN about Earthsh*t, he would have mumbled something something for 5 minutes and the royal bum-kissers would have lauded him like he was the second coming.
Well, the Mandela Foundation has received far more attention having invited Harry to deliver the keynote (and working with Archewell on their leadership project) than they would have if anyone else had given a speech on that day, in that place — even other, “senior” members of the BRF. Good for them.
This hypocritical 🤡 really has lost the plot to talk about “qualifications” to address the UN. Let’s see, the Queen, who has little to no formal education, spoke to the General Assembly, having no qualifications other than the circumstances of her birth.
Ha, good point!
Sounds like someone’s jellie!
I wonder for how long the British Press will run with the claim that Harry can only do this or that because he’s a Prince? It just makes them look so incredibly stupid. There are endless stories of BRF corruption, crimes, shady financial deals, as well as diplomatic and business failures. If the Prince title guaranteed success then all or AT LEAST one of the BRF members would have the same level of success as Harry and they don’t.
Being born into that family just means you are known. If being known or royal made success a given then that firm wouldn’t have been so shook by Harry success they would have expected it.
These people are screaming into the wind at this point. No one cares. The more they attack and completely reach to the skies when it comes to the Sussexes, the more it exposed the other royals.
Harry has a long relationship with the Mandela family and has spoken on Mandela day before. No one else in the family has the same relationship that Harry has ( maybe the Queen) Harry was more than qualified to speak at the UN for Mandela day. His speech was amazing as was well received and that triggers them so bad.
Charles made a speech surrounded in gold sitting on a golden toilet 🤣. William has nothing that the rota can go look Harry William is doing this. William has the Boston mayor involved so there’s his own link to politics, since Harry had the mayor and governor while at the global citizen and now the New mayor for the UN. William going to Boston was a footnote in the daily fail yesterday and was covered more in the Cambridge stan friendly papers of people, daily beast, us weekly, she knows. The jubilee was supposed to be the queen moment but the rota was talking about California non stop for two days in a row afterwards. The rota should be focused on George, the new cottage, 🌎 💉, but what is in the paper. Camilla talking about Ginger afros which is offensive, Harry speaking at the UN, the endless who made who cry. Still California who is minding their own business
I’d say Harry is uniquely qualified. As far as I can tell, he’s the only internationally famous prince who’s the son of an internationally famous princess and has been involved in charitable work Africa for half of his life. He’s pretty much a unicorn. Why wouldn’t the Mandela foundation want someone who’s both high profile and deeply passionate?
As for Harry wanting to duck out of the royal circus he was trapped in, my impression is that the trap wasn’t media attention. It was being stuck in a dead end existence with no meaningful purpose. But I imagine his memoir will give better insight into that.
@ Eurydice…Amen!
Word, Eurydice!!!
@Eurydice. PREACH!!!
Chas and Bill, the monarchs in waiting, were never invited to speak at the UN. THAT’S the real reason.
You can tell these reporters and tabloids hack experts were told the Sussexes were going to fail. They’ve been acting delusional and crazed since the Sussexes bought that home and signed with Netflix. They were not supposed to win awards, invited to the UN, super bowl appearance, Gloria Steinem and Anita Hill articles, NYT bestseller list etc. Harry wasn’t supposed to work for a billion dollar Better Up and Invictus getting bigger and bigger. They’re so triggered and traumatized.
The Queen was even less qualified to speak. She is just a royal with no education and no actual work experience. She is v good at shaking hands and small talk, pointing at or signing things. And supervising china arrangement for royal banquets.
Anyway keep crying.
And waving. Come on. She’s a champion waver.
So what counts as qualifications? Harry has done a lot of philanthropic work in general and has two successful organisations under his belt with a possibility of a third one (Travalyst). If people wanna get upset at someone famous for speaking, extend that energy towards every celeb that has spoken at the UN because Harry is not the first nor will he be the last
Let them be triggered… Int’l Nelson Mandela Day started being observed over 10 years ago, in 2010 at the UN and the RF never even lifted a hand or a voice to send a “Senior Royal” to speak on the occasion representing QE2. That’s their loss. Harry’s speech was superb, and showed many of us people of color that thiswhiteman gets it, and wants to help make a difference. Talking about qualified, QE2 does not have a degree or even barely a high school education. The taught by degreed tutors and governess mean nothing, because putting that into practice amongst the people and colleagues makes for a better debater on the world stage. Do good within yourselves RF, and stop comparing yourselves with H&M, because you’re going to lose, royally.
When the Sussexes unleash their full potential on these bigots, the meltdowns will surely be epic. I so appreciate how strategic the Sussexes are, they release on their own time table and the gutter rags have no clue or idea when anything with them will occur. I can only imagine the number of projects they have already completed but not released.
Harry’s UN speak was phenomenal and very well received. And as mentioned millions got to see/ hear it as well as learn a little more of his thought process and how he is choosing to live his life. The Sussexes have such a bright future and I am all here to celebrate.
So, the members of the BRF need actual QUALIFICATIONS now to speak? 🤣🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣
-signed: someone with actual formal qualifications on stuff like “the Early Years”.
Harry is more than qualified to give a speech. And he gave an awesome speech. I’m sure those who invited him are well aware of his skills, talents, and uniquely valuable experiences.
So, a born Prince who is 6th in line to the British throne, thrust into the spot light his whole life, being sent messages he is above people and a superior being from the OG colonizers. He loses his mother when she no longer had security, has an incident dressed like a nazi at his older brother’s racist party while struggling with alcoholism. Turns to the army where he completed two tours of Afghanistan; starts the charity, Sentebale with the Prince of Lesotho to use his privilege to highlight the AIDS pandemic there and actually learns and.humbles himself and creates real sustainable support that the people of Lesotho actually asked for. Marries a Black woman and realizes how all the racism towards her, is not only effecting her, but what she, as a Black Woman married into the BRF represents, and sees legitimate high levels of death threats towards his family especially his mixed race children, so after his wife was driven to suicidal ideation, instead of falling in line with his OG colonizer family, he did what he could to save his family and get them all to safety. He used his experience along with his wife, who is a double major from Northwestern University, an actress from Suits and a former UN ambassador, to make money and protect his family. He and his wife continue philanthropic efforts and have their own company, Archewell, that continues to work to create a better world…he’s NOT qualified to speak at the UN? After everything he’s pushed back against and overcome? So…are they saying the OG colonizers should speak?
They belittle Harry and embiggen royal losers. It shows the true stature of them all. Harry is a giant they cannot slay.
He’s human.
What is the United Nations if not about humans?
The Mandela family invited Harry to speak . What right do others have to question this family’s choice to honor Mandela. It smacks of white hubris to think you know better than the foundation.
and you know who has zero qualifications but holds the most elevated position in the land? that’s right. her majesty, the queen. so miss me with that nonsense.
I work for the UN, and can tell you that as much as no celebrity is “qualified” to do the kinds of jobs that we do, they are extremely helpful when it comes to bringing attention to important issues. They also have teams of people that help them to get up to date, and without them, we might not get the type of exposure for refugees, for the interventions done to help alleviate poverty and improve public health… come on. Even if they’re annoying at times at least some actually do care enough to do what they can, and Harry has spent enough time abroad to have at least some understanding.
I was actually thinking about this a day or two ago! While there are surely those who will harsh all over Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson for their human rights work and ambassadorship, how could ANYONE claim that Harry, with his actual background in diplomacy, is any less qualified for such a role?! Celebrity DOES bring attention to many issues, as you said, and it is a noble use of an otherwise empty platform. Then again, I’m preaching to the choir: The people complaining about Harry don’t give a crap about human rights work. Ugh!!
Oh yeah, and thank you so much for the work you do in your own day-to-day. Thank you, too, for this insight into what celebrity can and cannot do — let’s keep expectations high but realistic, lol
Harry was born a Prince, and has decided that being polite didn’t do a damn thing. Does he want to make his own rules now? Why not? He is listening, learning, doing the work, and creating a new path for himself may have always been his destiny, but you can’t strip this man of his birth right and tell him to go away because he’s not complying to their bs.
He is a son of a “Queen of Hearts”, a woman, who by her own right and work, blazed a new path for herself as well and will remain an iconic face in history, visibly alongside easily recognizable faces of history and change for good, and her son has decided that he is going to carry on her legacy as his brother carries on the “other”.
He has the same rights to be on this earth as every single person does, walking his path, doing no harm and shining light in the dark places. And if the Nelson Mandela Foundation asked for Harry, you bet your ass Harry is going to show up. In my opinion, no special king classes can teach that in a human being. Love my gingers.
If Us Weekly had wanted to impress their readers they would have selected a UN expert to discuss UN qualifications to address the UN general assembly. Why did they speak to a BRF ‘royal expert’ anyway? What qualifications does he have to judge the subject of UN addresses in a knowledgeable fashion? UN ≠ royal.
I think the over-the-top hatred of Harry and Meghan is really showing how scared the royals are. They could have gone two routes: aligning with Harry which would have required apologies which they are too arrogant to do; or, doubling down on driving him away. They chose the latter and it’s backfired on them. The world is embracing Harry and Meghan, which puts the monarchy in the middle of an ever-shrinking circle of supporters. If they don’t wake up, they will find the rest of the world has marginalized them, and think little more of them than Scunny Bunny wearing a crown.
Where was this outrage when BTS spoke to the UNGA? They have a huge platform just like Harry and the UN is not opposed to using celebrities to get their message across because they under that people listen to them. As for the overall muted outrage from the press, I think it’s because most people thought it was good speech and it has been viewed by millions of people.
The critique is not based on the quality, content nor the delivery of the speech.
If the speech was in keeping with the theme and the organisation that requested that Prince Harry as the keynote speaker?
What is the problem? The organisation did not need nor sought the advice for a keynote speaker from this unknown “journalist”.
They have rightfully decided that Prince is the right person for this UN address. His demonstrated values and service are the requirements they needed.
Once more, a bitter tirade because the English tabloids realized that they are not central to the world view of anything of major importance. (Even if shared in US weekly.)
Right now their opinion is irrelevant.
Sacerdote? Never heard of him. Don’t think he is qualified to comment on who should be speaking at the UN.
“If you want to use the status of being part of that royal family, for what you see as good causes and good ends, you have to obey their rules because that’s just kind of polite.”
1. No one is asking Chuck or W to speak bc they are mired in scandal or laughably incompetent.
2. Bringing out those appearing-out-of-nowhere-just-when-you-need’em “RF rules” again!
Since he and Prince Seeiso initiated 2006 Sentebale in 2006, Harry as accumulated a long list of achievements. He is an accomplished man – put the respect there.
“If you want to use the status of being part of that royal family, for what you see as good causes and good ends, you have to obey their rules . . . ”
Ok, this is utter b.s. But let’s say for the sake of argument that Harry “wants to use” his status as a royal to do some good — what, EXACTLY, are the “rules” that he “refused to obey,” that would prevent him from speaking to the UN?