Josh Hawley ran away like a coward on January 6th after riling up terrorists

In the immediate wake of the January 6th terrorist attack on the Capitol, Senator Josh Hawley was one of several MAGA a–hole Republicans getting the blame for inciting the insurrection. Hawley had, at that point, spent weeks fueling ratf–king conspiracies and questioning the legitimacy of the election. On the morning of January 6th, as he entered the Capitol, Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with the soon-to-be insurrectionists already outside:

Remember this moment: Josh Hawley expressing solidarity with an insurrection of domestic terrorists that he himself egged on by denying the results of a free and fair election to raise his profile for his own presidential run in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Q02z26fO3g — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 6, 2021

Following the insurrection, Hawley’s hometown paper excoriated him, saying he is responsible for the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol. He also lost a book deal and he whined about the First Amendment, but he’s still a sitting senator, and he’s still doing awful things. But here’s something: during last night’s primetime Jan. 6th Committee hearing, the committee showed never-before-seen footage of Hawley escaping the Capitol like a coward as terrorists breached the building.

Chickensh-t coward. Why didn’t he stay in the Capitol with his terrorist buddies? Why did this micropenis bitch exit so quickly? Didn’t he want to commit terrorism with his friends?

“Josh Hawley is a bitch. And he ran like a bitch….that guy’s a clown…No honor.” Former police officer with a breathtaking 75 seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLsL4jY1lT — Stephen Webber (@s_webber) July 22, 2022

