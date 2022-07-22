Prince George turns nine years old with a new portrait taken by his mom

Prince George of Cambridge turned nine years old today. Kensington Palace released a new photo of the prince ahead of his birthday, just in time for the photo to be featured in all of the morning papers in Britain. The photo was taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. All we know about the location is that A) it’s not a photo from the Cambridges’ family vacation in Jordan last year, B) the photo was taken this month and C) the photo was taken during a family vacation “in the UK earlier this month.”

So… they were on vacation in early July. I guess that’s why Kate, the royal patron of Wimbledon, completely skipped out on the first eight days of the Wimbledon fortnight, including the centenary event with Roger Federer. They were on vacation! And they only returned to watch a few matches and pose at a polo match, then they were out of London and back to their vacation schedule. Guess that argument that Will and Kate disappeared because they were so focused on the move to Windsor was bullsh-t? Shocking!

As for George, he’s a cute kid. We’ve seen a lot of George and his siblings recently, maybe that’s why this photo isn’t creating a “oh, he’s so big” buzz. We just saw him two weeks ago, and we saw a lot of the Cambridge kids during the Jubbly. Obviously, people are leaning in hard to “he looks just like William,” but I’ve always seen some Middleton in him. And no, this isn’t an invitation to fight in the comment section about who he resembles.

Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Prince George turns nine years old with a new portrait taken by his mom”

  1. MakeEverydayCount says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Why does his hair color change so often? Poor kid. One can only hope the best for him, but we have pretty much seen what “Royalty” does to these children.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      July 22, 2022 at 7:45 am

      What royalty does to these children is why I’m glad Harry got his kids out of the fold. They get chewed up and spit out because of the “invisible contract.”

      Maybe Charlotte and Louis will be able to lean on each other for support as spares, but who knows. 10 years down the road the RR can’t keep attacking the Sussex and their kids to protect the Cambridge kids.

      Reply
      • MakeEverydayCount says:
        July 22, 2022 at 8:02 am

        I have a feeling George will grow up resenting one or both of his parents. The world isn’t the same when Diana had William/Harry out in front of the cameras. It’s changed significantly.

      • Tessa says:
        July 22, 2022 at 8:36 am

        I think will resented not being treated more special by his parents which is why george gets taken to events and his siblings stay home

    • LadyMTL says:
      July 22, 2022 at 8:11 am

      Not defending the concept of royalty, or the BRF in general, but hair colour can change a lot. My brother is blonde and his hair has changed so many times! When he was very young he was white-blonde, then as he got older it changed to golden-blonde (slightly darker than George’s in this pic), and now he’s in his 40’s it’s very dark, what we used to call ‘dirty blonde’.

      I think George looks really cute; I hope he has as great a birthday as he can, considering.

      Reply
      • MakeEverydayCount says:
        July 22, 2022 at 9:10 am

        George’s hair color changed from when this picture was taken and Wimbledon. We are not talking about years we are talking days, weeks at the most. Nothing against George, I blame the horrid mother.

      • Nick G says:
        July 22, 2022 at 9:30 am

        Growing up in Jamaica, most of the many British kids at my school had almost white blonde hair. But their mums mostly said they had brown or light brown hair back home. Being outside all the time at school in the hot tropics really bleached it out. When I see George’s hair, it just makes me think they take even MORE vacation time than we figure.

      • Rapunzel says:
        July 22, 2022 at 10:17 am

        Re: hair color:
        Is it possible that at Wimbledon he had some product in his hair to style it? That could make his color slightly darker, depending on the product used.

        Also, is it possible the hair color was manipulated via photoediting to make George’s hair more similar in color to William’s at that age? I could see CopyKate doing that.

    • Shawna says:
      July 22, 2022 at 10:34 am

      My son’s hair changes with the season and the level of sun he is or isn’t getting. And it looks different in pictures depending on the surrounding light. No conspiracy there.

      Reply
    • MissMarirose says:
      July 22, 2022 at 10:52 am

      It’s just the light. His hair looks lighter in the sun (see the pic of him with Charlotte holding a bouquet) vs. in the shade of the royal box.

      Reply
  2. Dee says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:44 am

    Taken by his mother. Where will the money go for the use of this photo? More buttons?

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      July 22, 2022 at 7:46 am

      The money was once said to go to the Royal Foundation, but that was never confirmed or repeated. All signs point to the Cams pocketing the cash.

      Funny enough early on some twitter folks posted pics of Kate taking photos of the kids. There was a full crew for lighting and 2 other photographers with cameras around their necks or being used, but the photo is always credited to Kate. It was one of the better photos. No portrait view. Just nice.

      Reply
  3. Daphne says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:44 am

    I wish they’d let him have a more modern hairstyle.

    Reply
  4. Emmi says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:47 am

    I’m not one of those who think Kate’s a shitty photographer but this one – aside from the adorable child – isn’t great? The blurred background makes it super boring. You’re apparently on a beach (right?). Show the beach, it’s a great backdrop!

    I do like how the kids seem completely free and happy in her pics. I think a professional photographer could do more with it from a technical perspective but there is something about pics taken by parents. The kids just look less staged. Every photo of me taken during childhood that wasn’t taken by someone I knew isn’t great. I look bored, apprehensive, confused …. I was a shy kid. I wasn’t going to beam into the camera like I did with my mom.

    Reply
    • Mia1066 says:
      July 22, 2022 at 8:24 am

      Her pics (if they’re hers) tend to have this bland style. They’re never great shots. Some pro photogs discussed this exact thing with Louis (I think his) birthday pics at the beach.

      Reply
    • Sofia says:
      July 22, 2022 at 10:07 am

      For me the issue isn’t that Kate *herself* is a bad photographer, it’s how she’s hailed as this brilliant photographer when she isn’t. And it’s perfectly fine for her to be average. I think her skills are on par “mommy bloggers” and that’s fine. You don’t have to be great at everything yet the press still praise her every photograph like she’s the next Annie Leibovitz or something

      Reply
      • Emmi says:
        July 22, 2022 at 10:09 am

        To be fair, what else are they going to praise? Does she have any other hobbies or skills? I’m not one of those who thinks she’s epically lazy. Even if you have help, raising kids is a job. But outside of that …. yeah.

      • Nic919 says:
        July 22, 2022 at 11:33 am

        Pretending that kate is anything but average is part of the establishment way of pretending the royals somehow deserve living off millions of taxpayer money in multiple manors and palaces. They shouldn’t do it but they will continue because there is nothing exceptional about Kate and this is the closest thing they have.

    • Cj says:
      July 22, 2022 at 10:28 am

      I’m betting not showing the beach is on purpose because they don’t want people figure out that sand isn’t anywhere in the U.K. despite what they say about where they are.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Are they in the UK? When you blur out the background and crop you could be on a beach anywhere.

    Reply
  6. Purley Pot says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Happy Birthday George. He looks like a young Louie Anderson to me.

    Reply
  7. Moi says:
    July 22, 2022 at 7:54 am

    The mention of “holiday in the UK” is very deliberate. They want people to think they are only holidaying at home. When we know Mustique or whatever warm tanning spot is their final destination. Schools in the UK just closed for summer yesterday so what holiday were they on this month??

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    July 22, 2022 at 8:01 am

    so this confirms what many of us said, they went on vacation and that’s why Kate missed so much of Wimbledon this year and why she and William came back so tan.

    Anyway, happy birthday to George, he’s a cute kid and looks pretty happy here.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 22, 2022 at 9:09 am

      The blurring to conceal the background is on overdrive for this photo. Normally they aren’t this blurred. So do we even know if it was the UK? With them anything is possible.

      Reply
      • swirlmamad says:
        July 22, 2022 at 9:50 am

        Yeah, they weren’t in the UK. Maybe to try to hide that quick trip to Mustique or wherever.

      • Lexistential says:
        July 22, 2022 at 10:15 am

        Hiding the vacation location is my thought too. Beaches in the UK are easy to tell versus beaches in Mustique.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 22, 2022 at 11:41 am

        The blurring is Kate’s one photographic technique. Anyway, cute kid, nice photo, and as Emmi said, like any other photo of a kid beaming at his parent.

  9. Julia K says:
    July 22, 2022 at 8:13 am

    He looks happy here. In public he appears anxious, so this is nice to see.

    Reply
  10. Sofia says:
    July 22, 2022 at 8:40 am

    Happy Birthday George! Cute photo

    Reply
  11. KFG says:
    July 22, 2022 at 9:01 am

    I can’t wait for his tell all book. Like he does not seem thrilled to be an heir and I bet he makes both parents regret using him as their buffer.

    Reply
  12. KBeth says:
    July 22, 2022 at 9:17 am

    They have very cute children. This is all I have to offer.

    Reply
  13. ***Stevie*** says:
    July 22, 2022 at 9:18 am

    George’s eyes look like Diana’s brother’s eyes.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 22, 2022 at 11:45 am

      In that one photo of him & Charlotte walking side by side, his head tilt down & upward glance made seemed very Spencer-y to me. Very much like Diana’s brother & father. And Diana, come to think of it.

      Reply
  14. girl_ninja says:
    July 22, 2022 at 9:38 am

    He’s adorable. I hope he doesn’t end up like his father but that will be difficult to escape. Maybe little Louie will escape the fate of spoiled awful royal son like his uncle Harry did.

    Reply
  15. Cee says:
    July 22, 2022 at 9:41 am

    The only thing he got from William, thus far, is the blond hair.
    He is a cutie and happy birthday to him!

    Reply
  16. HeyKay says:
    July 22, 2022 at 10:00 am

    When I see this young boy, dressed in a suit and tie, doing “royal duties” I think of the young ones I know IRL and I agree that Prince Harry was absolutely correct, as the next heir Prince George is trapped.
    If the BRF lasts that long. But for George, his life will be tracked, publicized, etc.

    Maybe Harry has opened a few minds.

    Reply
    • Kay says:
      July 22, 2022 at 12:24 pm

      He always looks so shy and sad in the suit photos, and the combination of suit and slicked down hair exacerbates that. It’s such a stark contrast from how happy he looks in “off-duty” photos. He’s a cute kid, and now that I’m a mom myself, it makes me sad to see a tiny human who doesn’t have any power to dream of the kind of life they want…it’s foisted upon them.

      Reply
  17. Lexistential says:
    July 22, 2022 at 10:14 am

    Bland as that photo is, I’m glad George looks happy. He always seems so anxious in his public pictures, and when he doesn’t look nervous, he looks resigned (and very much like a bored kid who needed to be with his friends).

    As for the photo- I agree with those upthread. Show the beach if he was photographed on the beach. Blurring the background makes the photo defiantly mediocre (and perhaps purposely hides the vacation location).

    Reply
  18. TeamMeg says:
    July 22, 2022 at 10:36 am

    I love the blurred background! The soft colors make a beautiful backdrop. Such a gorgeous kid, right?! And the ear-to-ear smile looks genuine. It’s a treat to see George looking this happy. Nine is a wonderful age for a boy. The last year of full-on boyhood…very special.

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    July 22, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Yes, she locked down the copyright. So maternal to make millions off your children.

    Reply
  20. Shannon says:
    July 22, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Just wanted to comment on the hair color changing.
    My 2 cents: hair color can look different depending on the exposure of the photo as well. Kate seems to like her images a bit overexposed, giving the photos an airy/light feel. It’s actually a very trendy aesthetic for things like portraits, wedding photos, influencer day-in-the-life photos, etc, and unless the photographer does things in post processing to mask out the portions they don’t want that to effect, it can even change the tonality of hair color/skin color etc… I could see this being the reason his hair looks lighter. You can even see in the Wimbledon photo above that that photo is slightly underexposed and everything looks darker.

    Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    July 22, 2022 at 11:53 am

    We didn’t find out until recently what an insufferable brat William was as a child so I really don’t believe what we read about George now. He may be a really great kid but if her weren’t the rr would cover it up.

    Reply
  22. HeatherC says:
    July 22, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    Cute kid. He makes an otherwise standard mommy photo look cute.

    About the hair, was he wearing product in his hair, like gel, to keep it in place when he went to Wimbledon? That will change the appearance of the color. And like others have noted, Kate likes her over exposure.

    Like I said, cute kid. Too bad his parents wouldn’t let him stay just a cute kid a while longer but the beast must be fed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment