Prince William & Kate recreated a Sussex polo kiss, how completely creepy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out on Wednesday for William’s charity polo match. He supposedly gave up polo, but then suddenly became keen for polo again once he saw his brother enjoying polo szn in Santa Barbara. Again, Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress which retails for £1,352. It’s a mid-calf white dress with a giant “M” down the front. M for Middleton, M for Copykeening Meghan, M for Mutton Is Where It’s At.
The photos from Wednesday’s polo outing actually answer so many questions for me. For years, I’ve wondered what, if anything, William thinks about Kate’s obsession with copykeening other women and whether he ever thinks his wife is a creepy stalker. Now I feel like I know the answer: he does not find it creepy, because he’s just as petty, obsessive and stalkerish as his wife. William and Kate BOTH have Sussex look-books and they’re clearly trying to recreate some Sussex moments. In May, Meghan went to see Los Padres play, and when she presented the trophy, a sweaty Harry grabbed his wife and kissed her passionately. William was the one trying to recreate that moment, only Kate is so used to William ignoring her and not showing any affection to her, she was pretty stunned that he leaned in to kiss her cheek. It was definitely a weird moment, especially given that… usually William and Kate are not affectionate at all in public, especially at polo.
Anyway, the Middletons are going to dine out on this for months! The Daily Mail will still be running “remember when William kissed Kate’s cheek” pieces in September. Body language experts will be called in to give testimony about how the polo kiss is ample evidence that the Cambridge marriage is perfect. I guess the new communications guy has started.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
Will looks annoyed in response to the guffawing of Kate
The kiss reminds me of the infamous Diana/Charles kiss. These two are on their last legs. No one can convince me otherwise. The only thing binding them is their one-upmanship of the Sussexes. Nothing about them is natural or spontaneous. On another note, when is William’s ‘baby’ due? Like someone said on social media, one half of the couple does not eat and the other eats too much 🙂
Kate looks like she is repulsed as William leans in toward her and she stiffens her arms to make certain he not get too close. Then air cheek kisses? Yeah, the passion, if ever there was any, is gone, and revulsion has set in.
And William’s got more of a girl bod than a dad bod now with those hips.
Omg you are so right!😂 The two seem to have reversed their roles. W gets feminine curves and K, as always, has a masculine stature. Even if not everyone agrees with me, but I think she has a very unflattering body. Too wide and long torso as opposed to hips and legs.
“she stiffens her arms to make certain he not get too close.”
She is TOTALLY keeping him at arm’s length there. that kiss was awkward…looks more like a kiss you’d give a good friend of the opposite sex…that is, you want to kiss that person hello but don’t want it to look/feel romantic or sexy. these two don’t like each other much.
Thank god everyone here has a perfect marriage and is a licensed marriage counselor and can determine the status of a marriage from a few photos selected to further a specific narrative.
Thishere – your general point would have more force if these two weren’t leaking to racist papers about their preferred narrative and also trying to further their own narrative about their in-laws who have better things to do.
@thishere LOL
They kiss like they just read directions in a book!
There is a video and it looks pretty awkward too.
I think the new PR guy found Celebitchy – right @ThisHere?
This looks like how I would greet a friend I wasn’t expecting to see — “Hey, nice to see you, thanks for coming.” It’s not how I would greet a spouse. Either a real kiss, or, ironically, no kiss at all would be more normal. But I don’t think it signals a divorce either. Their marriage is what it is, and after 20 years together as a couple, both of them know it/accepted it.
@C: You are right on!
@Green girl: Now THAT is a line! Very clever.
Still no eye contact I notice. Also, that dress style may not be the most flattering for Kate’s type of arms. Just sayin’.
He is “kissing” her like one would kiss a great aunt you see once every 5 years
@THISHERE- the assessments here are HARDLY the result of “a few” random pics. They’re the results of YEARS of pics which have quite clearly documented a crumbling marriage.
And it’s rich to accuse people here of being fake body language experts, when the majority of the observations require nothing more than common sense and experience with other humans, while the anti-Meghan channels/accounts/whatever are comprised of about 80% poons who fancy THEMSELVES all KINDS of experts, in an attempt to further a narrative for which they have NO OTHER evidence besides their suppositions and purported “analysis” of body language.
^^ Right @Annalise. And it’s not just pictures, it’s videos of their public events, Zoom interactions, tours, interviews (including their engagement interview, and their royal wedding ceremony). Also, reputable books about the monarchy, and about the W&K courtship, plus documentaries that reveal some truths and pieces to the puzzle. As well, W&K, along with KP handlers and royal courtiers just keep telling on themselves. The past several months have been chock-a-block full of articles, news, and photos evidencing all is not well in Lamebridge land. @ThisHere is either a newbie to the royal scene, a naive observer, or a Lambridge spin believer.
Moreover, CB has been covering the royal scene for years. @Kaiser and longtime CB royal news followers are knowledgeable, honest, and mostly on-target with their observations.
This is how I might greet my husband’s uncle who I haven’t seen since last Christmas
@ElizabethRegina, now I’m wondering about a Sliding-Doors type situation in which Harry never met Meghan. What would the Cambridges be doing now to try and hold anyone’s interest?
Odd that she’s the one stiffening her arms when she’s usually the one trying to feign intimacy for the cameras!
I kiss the dog with more affection then these two show lol
As l do with my cats! Lol
To be fair, I’m not sure that’s an apt comparison. I kiss my dogs with MORE affection than I do anyone else.:)
Kate wants to be pretty but she has absolutely no sex appeal. William has the new ambition to become a hearthrob king lol good luck with that. These two clowns
She’s a boring beige blank wall and he’s horsey face. If not for their association with the BRF, they would both melt into the wall. Charmless duo.
He appears “incandescent with RAGE” that she did not read his mind and play along.
They both have that look when a couple has tried to rekindle something but they’re just disappointed and embarrassed by each other. She’s embarrassed that she has to put on this display for him, and he’s embarrassed that she’s putting on the display. They probably both long for a different kind of marriage/life but just can’t make it work, and can’t pull off pretending anymore.
They look like acquaintances meeting and kissing on the cheek. The body language is super stiff and awkward.
Equality
I deleted my comment because it was the same as yours. This is exactly how acquaintances greet each other where one goes in for the cheek kiss and the other is caught slightly off guard.
So strange how William might awkwardly kiss her cheek for the cameras, but ignores or sneers at her all the other times.
Right? They once fawned over how these two were looking at each other. Only it turned out that it was a cropped picture and they were actually talking to different people.
This is how I greet my brother in law so completely not couple-y/sexy way. Those two could not be more separated.
And we all know that’s not how Kate would kiss one of her brothers in law!
^^ Tee hee @HeatherC. 😉😂
This is exactly what I thought. That “loving kiss” looks pretty much the same as how I would greet my brother-in-law or one of my friends’ husbands. Romantic, my foot!
The video shows a double cheek kiss that you would see anywhere in Europe between strangers. They can freeze frame it all they want but Charles and Di also did this in the last years of their marriage before the public knew of the animosity.
They remain excessively awkward for a married couple of over a decade.
For 2 people that have known each other intimately for over 20 years I expect them to not look so awkward during any physical contact.
It seems there are couples out there who no longer have sex but are content in their relationships. It’s not particularly realistic to still be all over someone you’ve been with for decades but it’s silly to fake it. If they’re reached a point where they’re still happy together and sex doesn’t matter, they should just be true to that.
Either they’re over and faking it in the hope people don’t notice it or they’re happy and faking it because it’s what they think people want to see but either way the fakery shows.
@BlueDot Yes, there are many couples like this. However, even without a sexual vibe, those couples tend to display a degree of comfort and familiarity. These two don’t reflect any of that. They come off as two slight acquaintances who can’t stand each other but are polite for the sake of expedience. If you look at all the pictures of them, they almost never look each other in the eye. And William in particular acts as if Kate isn’t even there. When forced to look in her direction, his mouth is always pursed, nostrils flared as if he’s annoyed, exasperated and over it.
At the London Olympics when the camera panned to them, and they kissed for the camera, they were awkward, and seemed more like friends than a married couple. Which was odd because they were still together as a couple at that point.
William’s been described as shy and socially awkward, so maybe thats part of it. Maybe he’s embarrassed at any pda, and would be awkward kissing any girlfriend.
There are pictures of him with his arm round Zara and kissing Lupo but that’s not embarrassing, like with a gf.
That doesn’t explain the way he looks, or doesn’t look at her though. He gazes at his friend Tom van straubenzee adoringly.
Her dress has a big “M” on it for Meghan lol… or Middleton?
I know, the big M! yesterday someone said it comes with a belt. a belt would definitely help here, but I don’t think it would fix it. it’s just not a great dress. it looks like someone was assigned to design some number of dresses and this is the one they did right before knocking off for lunch.
I think it looked awkward not only because we know they’re not really into each other, and also it looks to me like Kate was taken by surprise when it happened. which suggests things like that don’t really happen irl.
Dying at this body language. Coworkers who don’t like each other very much. Oof. Yikes. 😬😬😬😬😬
This is the standard Real Housewives double cheek kiss greeting performed by every cast member and every spouse at every dinner party, fashion show, fake product line debut party, etc. It means nothing.
I’m trying to think how often we see couples doing the double cheek kiss. You know, couples, who might be assumed to be on more intimate terms. Guess not!
I feel like Stevie on “Veep,” watching Dan and Bree trying to awkwardly flirt on camera. Eww.
Makes you wonder how they got together to make 3 kids
This is definitely NOT how a married couple would kiss. This is a friend sort of kiss.
This is a troubled marriage and it shows all the time
No I wouldn’t say troubled. They’re friends with benefits and still go on date nights.
However, IMO, Kate is much more into William and it shows here with these recent photos. William loves Kate but I don’t think he’s ever really been “in love” with Kate.
William also loves his private life, his private time. Norfolk will always be his real home away from home.
do we even know they go on date nights, or is that just PR spin that Carole et al put out?
That is an awkward kiss for a supposedly happily married couple- I don’t think I’ve ever cheek kissed my partner as though he was an acquaintance, so odd.
Yeah, that’s… an odd choice. I cannot imagine my partner kissing me on the cheek in public. Or anytime, really. I kiss my male friends on the cheek when greeting them, I don’t kiss my hubby on the cheek to celebrate a victory of his. If he tried to kiss me on the cheek I would be seriously offended!
I have to admit that if I am about to get out of the house and have just finished a full face of make-up including thoroughly applied lipstick, I don’t like a big smooch. It would ruin the lipstick etc. In that case I sometimes „turn the cheek“ and I get a light cheek kiss.
Don‘t know what that says about the state of my marriage.
They still look stiff and awkward….
I don’t mind the idea of a cheek-kiss in general between a married couple. But this one is just…..awkward. They look like friends kissing, not a couple who has been married for 11 years. My husband and I have been married for 15 years and no, our PDA is not as passionate as it was in the beginning, LOL, but I think there’s still some….familiarity or comfort…..to it, I guess. But here, there seems to be none of that.
No one’s looking for a sweeping back-bend and passionate smooch — that’s not the norm for any of us married as long as they have — but I would absolutely be giving my husband a quick smooch on the LIPS in this type of scenario, as would he.
Full disclosure, the only time my husband ever kisses me on the cheek is if he’s ready to head off for work in the morning (he leaves pretty early) and I’m just getting up and haven’t brushed my teeth yet, lol.
To be fair, being English to the core, I would kiss Mr Hench on the cheek like this in a very public scenario with others watching. But probably just the once – the two cheek kiss is standard friend greeting.
Also I would say that the video of this kiss comes across a lot less awkwardly than the stills. However, either way, K&W do NOT have H&M chemistry.
Come to think of it, I absolutely give my husband the full-body-contact, arms-around-the-neck, smooch on the lips regularly in public. And I wouldn’t even say we have a particularly steamy marriage after 10 yrs and two kids lol!! But we do have a great “marital friendship” and, frankly, we like each other. So…the opposite of whatever this is
Golly, that looked awkward. The thing is that not every couple is demonstrative or comfortable kissing in public. I think any mature person can understand that. If that’s the Cambridges, then fine. So, why are they forcing themselves to act in a way which is not natural for their dynamic? That’s what I find strange. I guess when you’re a “performative” person, everything becomes performative and insincere.
Epic fail. The polo kiss gives Diana and Charles vibes. Nothing like the sussex heat. Did the new American pr guy not do his research cuz this calls back to an equally awkward Diana and Charles polo photo.
@Jais, I just posted about the C/D polo kiss! This one is a duplicate of that painful time.
Lol they were trying to copykeen the sussex polo pics but….it landed somewhere else entirely.
^^ LOL! Exactly. W&K are always on their back foot trying too hard, after lazing around the first 10 years of their marriage, piggybacking on Harry’s ideas and hard work. Now, it’s all about W&K desperately wanting to be H&M and hopelessly thinking fetch will happen. Endless Lamebridge refrain: “Anything you can do, I can do better.” NOT!!! 🤣🤪🙄
Jais, the new PR guy is apparently actually British. He just worked in the London office for an American company (NBC U).
Ohhh. Cannot imagine having that job either way.
Yes! It’s a carbon copy of the awkward Charles and Diana kiss that they actually recreated.
Jais, someone needs to come up with a new aftershave, Sussex Heat. I would buy it in a heartbeat!
Right? Me too!
Lol, imagine spending your whole life trying to catch up to the people who are just living their lives.
and trying to catch up to the people you are constantly bashing.
they hate ’em because they want to BE ’em.
And in Kate’s case, one of those people is her late MIL who has been dead for almost 25 years.
She must get whiplash constantly going back and forth from her binder full of Diana’s wardrobe to her ever-growing one of Meghan’s.
Ugh these two. Zero chemistry. Her dress is awful, too long and the cut, the neckline, armholes are odd. Her faces, chill out, sis.
For someone who does absolutely nothing, she is utterly exhausting!
@Southern Fried: I am trying to figure out why she insists on long dresses that flare at the bottom (too girlish), are too long and have a seam at the waist. An elegant sheath or shift would suit her much better. I do like her shoes though!
Someone did a comparison of Prince Charles and Diana “sharing a polo kiss” and the similarites are STRIKING.
Could they be coplaying Charles and Diana as well as HM?
Kate is obsessed with Diana and was aiming for Di whereas William could have been aiming for Harry? As a result, awkwardness endued
Could they be any more pathetic?
It’s pretty bad.
I wish there was video of the cheek kiss. Something about being so overcome with emotion that he was like “I think I’ll give my wife a kiss on the CHEEK” makes me chuckle.
There is video. It was a regular two cheek kiss that the aristo types give to their friends.
@AmyBee, seriously? OMG, I thought William meant to kiss her on the lips but she didn’t realize it (because he never does that, ever) and that’s why it ended up looking so awkward. He was actually GOING for a cheek kiss?
I need to see this video.
@Jay, I am lmao at your comment below this one. Because it’s actually the truth!!
@mindy_dopple, haha, me, too. I’m picturing Will suffused with envy and rage at his brother, like “You know what? I’m gonna show some affection to MY wife. Kate, prepare yourself for a dry, aggressive cheek peck!”
Jay that is the exact vibe! Close your eyes Kate and think of England I’m coming in for the mandatory kiss! Uugh let’s not linger that is enough. This is pathetic and sad to watch. Imitating your brother who barely acknowledges you because you were awful to him is so …..sad
^^ It’s wacko weird, tragic, and pitiful.
Harry is the Windsor/ Wales Winner in more ways than one. H is blessed with his mother’s charisma, her rebellious, fun-loving personality and a similar empathy and caring for others. That, combined with a tall, lanky physique, athleticism, sexiness, ginger magic, a deep baritone voice, and the best partner in the world who is dynamite in her own right, in addition to being the wind beneath his wings!
Harry met Meghan and he ultimately escaped his spare, third wheel British royal fate. Hallelujah! 💖🥳
It’s even worse, he didn’t even kiss her cheek. They just pressed their cheeks together lol.
Has she actually got some Chanel flats on like Meghan’s? Creepy.
They’re not chanel flats but they are the same colour and Kate’s are sling backs.
She totally copied Meghan – it looked to me like they were Chanel flats too and I found this photo at Sydney Herald that shows her flats DO have black-capped toes (Chanel, of course). She is so brazen, ugh! https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-share-a-kiss-after-charity-polo-match-20220707-p5azqj.html
Even if they’re not exactly the same as Meghan’s, that’s clearly what she was going for.
As someone who used to love Kate back in 2011-ish and actually hunted eBay for clothes of hers that I liked in my size (I know, I know…and yes, I’m sufficiently ashamed of myself for having to admit that!), I derive great joy at the thought of her up all night doing that now, looking for specific “Meghan” items, getting frustrated when she can’t find them, and having to settle for something similar-looking 😂
She probably has What Meghan Wore bookmarked and scours it constantly looking for inspiration.
I am not sure I have ever seen Kate in flats like this before. Sneakers or something like supergas or boat shoes? Yes. Wedges? yes, too many times to count. But dressy flats like this? I’m not sure we have. I’m not going back to check, LOL, but just pointing out in general that this is a look that M does favor (the dressy flat.)
They might really believe it’s all PR and what narratives get pushed in the press. It that Harry and Meghan just exude love and charisma. They can’t mimic that and it’s a big cringe to try.
Someone — and I can’t remember if it was here or on Twitter— said a couple of weeks ago that Kim K wearing Marilyn’s dress and looking awful in it just proved that it’s not the clothing that makes the wearer look spectacular, it’s the other way around, and we keep seeing this with Kate. Meghan’s clothes always looks great on her BECAUSE SHE’S MEGHAN and it’s her own natural style. Kate has yet to grasp this, evidently, and idk now because it could not be more obvious in photos.
Doesn’t Kate have at least one friend who cares enough about her to, for her own good, be honest with her and tell her how blatantly obvious the Meghan-copying is? What about Pippa? It seems like even she would be able to see this. I sincerely hope that if I was doing something so transparently pathetic, someone would try to intervene! Ffs
Ah yes… Kate drive all her friends away and still isn’t accepted by the Toffs.
If a few friends, family or the press started comparing me to another woman like they try to with Kate I would be mortified. It’s embarrassing to not be your own person at this stage in that type of life.
What Lorelei wrote, 100%.
She needs a fashion intervention. And a come-to-Jesus moment about her Meghan mimicry.
“Doesn’t Kate have at least one friend who cares enough about her to, for her own good, be honest with her and tell her how blatantly obvious the Meghan-copying is?”
Are you kidding? Do you think anyone wants to be the recipient of a demon hair-flip from Kate?! No sir.
*sigh*
She copied Meghan’s flats from the Invictus Games. The Cheek Kiss has been aligned with EXACTLY that pose with Charles and Diana at a time there was no love lost, down to William’s jersey number “4” matching his father’s. These cretins are SO PERFORMATIVE! My god.
ETA — wow! We’re ALL noting the same elements of that performance. If they read CB, this should be an interesting day for their new comms guy. LOL
What they recreated was absolutely not a Sussex Kiss! Harry and Meghan ooze undeniable sexual chemistry. What William and his wife put up was at best a Charles and Diana moment…nothing on the lips…Kate – just like Diana- clearly trying to maintain some distance so Will’s sweat doesn’t drip onto her! Look for the Charles and Diana polo moment and you’ll see the similarities. Meghan never gives any distance…she and Harry always look like they want everything the other has to offer. Big difference!
Moral of Story: Be yourself. There is only one of each person in the world. You can never win, trying to be just like someone else!
^^ Yeah, it’s just that the kicker is: W&K don’t know who they are, and can’t be bothered to make any effort to find out. At the same time, they have absolutely nothing to offer, except for Will’s first-born British royal heir status, and all the p.r. self-embiggening they keen after. The rest is zilch, and lots of it. SMH 😴🙄
Lol the dress looks like one of those tacky trompe l’œil beach cover ups with the sexy lady outline- AND it’s uneven at the shoulders. $1500 for that mess is robbery.
W not smiling when she’s guffawing in his face, that is HARD to do guys, I reflexively smile at annoying people all the time. His permanent sneer-face is really staring to bother me more than her giant grins.
Yeah, this dress is unflattering on her. Although, kudos to her, she looks more muscular and ripped than her husband. I bet she’s a better polo player!
Somebody who watched them play tennis said they were surprised Kate wasn’t very good at it, she was a bit hit and miss, but that she was better than him, he was rather stiff.
She honestly looks like she could bench press William.
This is pretty bad, in terms of copying. We’ve seen W&K at enough polo matches over the past 11 years to know that this is unusual PDA for them, so its not like someone can say “oh they always kiss each other after a match.” No they do not. H&M’s kiss at the polo match last month got a lot of press in the british tabloids so now the Cambridges need to do the same thing.
It must be so exhausting to base your UK life off of what someone else is doing in California.
Becks
They almost never arrive or leave a polo match together either. I’m trying to think of when they even socialized at a polo match with just themselves like this before and nothing pops up.
The second hand embarrassment I’m feeling for them is off the charts. I can’t believe they actually went there and tried to do the polo kiss just a few weeks after. I’m shocked Kate didn’t wear a hat.
Some deranger tried to score points but showing a photo of Kate kissing William on the cheek at a polo match in 2011 to say that this isn’t them copying H and M. Not realizing they showed just how rare it is for W and K to even do a cheek kiss when you have to pull from 2011.
And that 2011 cheek kiss was somehow more heartfelt and more intimate than this one. They still liked each other then, and were on their post-wedding high. This one is pathetic.
I agree. Showing the 2011 pic showed there was much more chemistry between them back then than there is now.
truly believe H&M are the only thing holding that marriage together.
HA!
Which is funny when you think of it. Harry and Meghan have turned out to be Kate’s “blessing-in-disguise” even after she worked tirelessly to push them out and kept up a lie that almost cost Meg her life! The only reason William won’t walk away is because he cannot allow his brother to beat him – even though Harry already has! William cannot bear to be the one with the broken marriage while Harry and Meghan’s love grows bigger with each passing day. He will fake it until he no longer can!
The thing is, Harry’s not even trying to “beat him” he’s just living his glorious life in beautiful California with his amazing, in-love-with-him wife, adored children and work he finds meaningful.
If Will’s is trying to beat Harry, he’s playing a solo game against himself… and loses over and over again because there’s no soul to it, no truth just chasing after a ghost.
William won’t pull the plug on the marriage until he is pushed to his absolute limit with Kate. When that will happen? I don’t know.
@S808, totally agree. Commented upthread about an alternate universe in which Meghan didn’t exist…where would the Cambridges be now? They only bonded over their hatred and envy of Meghan and of Harry’s relationship with her. On their own, they’ve got nothing.
@Bubs, I would never say I was glad that Meghan had to endure what she did because it was (and still is) beyond appalling, it was inhumane— but at the very least, it *did* set into motion the chain of events that led to the Sussexes being where they are now.
If William and Kate weren’t such deplorable human beings, the Sussexes would likely still be stuck as working royals, surrounded by dull racists and incompetent staffers, constantly being told to work less and do less and be less and tone it down— all while being stabbed in the back and sabotaged by Harry’s own family. On some level, H&M can be thankful to the Cambridges for being such trash, because it paved the way for them to be where they are today.
Meghan seems like the type of person who believes that everything happens for a reason, so hopefully she can take comfort in what good did manage to come out of the horrendous treatment she endured.
I will like to add, imagine that Harry and Meghan “kinged” for William for years into their golden years, then he reveiled his controlling and punitive personality?
When their earning power was greatly reduced?
The silver lining is that it happened sooner rather than later, and the Sussexes had the critical-thinking skills to recognize the abuse.
Even when. Things started Downhill for Charles and Diana their polo kiss appeared that they liked each other. Wll and Kate looked uncomfortable
My sentiment exactly. Charles and Diana loathed each other by the time of the polo cheek kiss, but they knew how to play the game and make it seem like they still cared, and that the misplaced kiss was accidental. These two are rank amateurs when it comes to keeping up appearances.
Have u seen it? I think I saw some affection, as it flew away right next to them, gently waving goodbye….
No matter who W&K hire they go out and copy H&M.
Wearing a giant M is original I guess.
The M says it all. Jaw dropping!
William just completely exposed the both of them with that sham of a kiss.
Maybe that was the plan…beginning to lay the groundwork more obviously. 😏😉
They did not recreate the Sussex polo kiss. This was a greeting between two friends kiss not between two who been together for 20 years and who also share 3 kids. They were a believable couple earlier on in their relationship now not so much. I understand things change over time but these two don’t even seem like they like each other as human beings let alone as a couple in love. They can cosplay Harry and Meghan all they want it will always fall flat because they don’t have charisma or the “It” factor that draws people to them like Diana had, like Harry have, like Meghan have. You can’t replicate that, playing dress up isn’t going to get that. Putting on LeBron sneakers isn’t going to help you play like LeBron when you don’t have LeBron’s talent.
It also falls flat because W&K are not hot for each other and it shows. It’s not easy to fake lust when you despise your spouse. I’m married 14 years and am in the thick of tiredness with smallish kids, but even my husband will still dip me and kiss me deeply out of nowhere. These two couldn’t fake charisma if it fell out of the sky and smacked them over the head.
The other problem is that it is all too forced. Nothing is real or natural about this polo event. It is all being done off the backs of copying a couple who live thousands of miles away, minding their own business. William has a serious problem with this and it is only going to get worse. He couldn’t even kiss his own wife on the lips. That is how pained he is by having to pretend everything is still completely fine within his own marriage and life. This is when evident cracks are going to show even more because when a couple is under pressure to compete in a one-sided competition with another couple who just simply have the It factor, then it’s game over. I hope this shameless cosplay continues because we all know none of it is for real. With every staged PDA, kiss on the cheek, or even a ‘festive’ glance, their marriage crumbles just a tad bit more and that’s the real karma of the situation.
Harry and Meghan live their authenticity every single day. That’s part of their It Factor. These two don’t have a clue who their authentic selves are, so they’re left with a sham marriage and sham lives. They’re doing everything possible to convince everyone else they’re authentic when they can’t even convince themselves. Neither one knows who they are, so they’re left with copying and pretending. I hate to think how their kids will see themselves as they grow up.
The stans were raving about the kiss and the PDA yesterday but I remember these were the same people who complained about Harry and Meghan’s PDA and declared it unroyal and unprofessional. I’ve realized that the royalists’ complaints were really jealousy because their faves weren’t affectionate in public. Also this event showed that Kate has no friends. It seemed like she hung out with her assistant private secretary the whole time
They must feel bad that outside their little bubble, no one acknowledges their faves…everything they do is overshadowed by something bigger. If only Boris Johnson got the memo that the keens needed yesterday to get their manufactured PDA in the world’s view…lol
Oh, no, Bojo stepped on their moment, how dare he!
Paid lackey: “Sir, in-house research clearly shows that you may gain as many as two percentage points with women 46-60 by giving your wife a sign of affection publicly. Perhaps an impromptu kiss might do the trick.”
William: “Must I?”
Paid lackey: I’m afraid you must, Sir.
Harris I am unwell, pray fetch me a brandy.
LMAO
Just close your eyes and think of England, Sir. That’s the ticket.
I’m amazed these two have threee kids together. They have zero chemistry. The fact that they have been married over 10 years and together for 20 and we have one pic of them kissing each other on the lips is…..odd. Meanwhile we have plenty of Harry and Meghan. And Harry and Meghan make a 1 second kiss look like a full on makeout session.
The original polo kiss from when H&M were still in the RF…yowza, hotness!!
The polo kiss that launched a baby!
@Jaded, I totally agree! Archie got made that night, I’m convinced of it!
I mean, in took him over 4 years to even notice her despite her hovering. It’s surprising they even had a relationship.
In the first kissing photo, you can’t see Williams whole face, but it looks like those fake smiles he gives the public where the teeth are bared but the eyes are not smiling.
Can you feel the passion ?
LOL
“can you feel the love tonight?” Ummm no no I can’t
For someone who was raised from birth to be aware of cameras and photo ops, Will seems unable to control his sullen expressions around his own wife. It’s honestly a bit shocking how bad he is at it. Does he WANT us to know he can barely stand to look at her? That kind of intentional communication would be very Dianaesque but I’m not sure that’s what’s happening here.
It is a bit shocking and its something I keep coming back to when we have the discussion of whether or not they will get divorced. he can’t stand to be around her and he doesn’t really care who knows it at this point. If he was faking it better for the cameras (since he is definitely aware of the cameras like you said), then I would be more inclined to think “no divorce” but as it is…..
I actually think the disdain is mutual. Kate also cannot stand him but unlike William, she has more incentive to stay in the marriage and to fake it for the world. During their last tour, I watched a clip of Kate asking for his hand to help her down some stairs in her gown but at the bottom of the stairs, she dropped his hand abruptly. Between her dodging his touch at the Mary Berry event and a few other times (like this kiss where you can see how she is trying to keep him at a distance with her arms), I think Kate is just more committed to pretending in front of the cameras than William. She is just as repulsed by him on the inside as he is to her and I think behind the scenes she does openly show it. This was not the case a few years ago. However, Kate will hold on for dear life because of the time and energy she’s put into it (sunken cost), the perks of the position, and simply to beat Meghan (she seems super competitive, especially against other women). She’s fueled by these things whereas William never poured that much energy and time into her and his perks remain even if she’s gone. The only thing keeping him in the game is his competition with Harry. That’s what William and Kate share.
I agree with this. Ever since the pigeon flinch, kate has been more strained in acting like she is into him. There are more hyena laughs than ever and the eyes don’t hide the disdain on her end despite the large smiles. It was going on before the Mary Berry show, but that was the first sign that Kate as well was angry too.
Yes, Kate’s simmering hatred and repulsion of William is giving me major Melania Trump vibes.
A few years prior, there was resentment but still a desire to possibly make it work. I think she has taken William off the pedestal she used to place him on and he will never be that guy to her again, even if they decide to rekindle. There was a sense of awe she held towards him for who he was and I think that feeling of amazement is long gone.
Kate is able to do the fake having a good time deal but she cannot fake the physical closeness without cringing and stiffening up.
I wonder if she will turn her head like Diana did when/if things get worse. BUt Carole is probably there giving her pep talks, Carole seems to be out and about a lot now.
I definitely think William is giving this new comms guy a chance and following his suggestions to amp up the small gestures of affection (nothing too onerous, keeping in mind the side piece’s feelings) in order to downplay the rumors of marital separation especially in light of the gossip surrounding the fourth home.
Burger King will give it a go and when NOTHING happens, when there is no sudden rush of public gushing over these two, when Harry and Meghan continue to reign as the hot couple, then he will go right back to stomping off ahead of Kate, rolling his eyes, and icing her whenever she guffaws in his direction. It’s hopeless.
@Toot oh I absolutely think the disdain is mutual, and sometimes Kate’s mask/control slips and we see that come out (i.e. the pigeon flinch on Mary Berry, her posture here for the kiss). It’s interesting that she is much better at faking it than the person who was raised in front of cameras and knows how the decline of a marriage can play out for those cameras.
@Becks1, I find myself wondering if, along with the mood boards and look books for copying Meghan’s style, she stands in front of her mirror and role-plays her “romantic” expressions and reactions so she knows what to do. Inexplicably, she’s coming across better than Will is at playing to the cameras and the public.
@toots- I remember that moment! She was in the hot pink dress going down the Mayan stairs and the moment they got to the bottom she dropped his hand like it was hot. I was actually fairly shocked by it. It was from far away but still so clear how she just dropped his hand. It was funny.
Agree becks1 that it’s so interesting that Kate is technically better at playing up to the cameras. William doesn’t have that. Maybe cuz he’s the heir? And yep nic919- the hyena grins do seem more strained as time goes by.
@babz- in front of the mirror or with Carole giving critiques and directions.
@Emmlo, ITA, it *is* shocking that William cannot do the ONE thing that has been stressed upon him every moment since the day he was born. And I also agree with you that it’s not intentional on his part; I don’t think he’s actively trying to send any messages. He just can’t help but let his true feelings show on his face and in his demeanor with Kate. God, they must both be so miserable at all times.
I also don’t think he’s trying to do anything. I think he’s just in a state of being and that’s how he be. Lol
@becks1, I think it makes sense when we think about it. With Kate, she’s had to pretend her whole life to fit in with this aristo crowd. It’s more of the same but with cameras. William was born into it and instead of molding himself around his environment, his environment was molded to fit him. There’s a rigidity towards appeasing others when it comes to William. Any appeasing he does with the media is done through gritted teeth and clenched fists. His birth into this media circus probably makes it worse in the sense that he’s has 40 years of this and he’s probably sick of it in a way that is hard for us all to understand. William’s go to move was to just smile, look handsome, say something neutral. But that no longer works. He is not practiced in the art of faking chemistry while I’m sure Kate has had to fake a lot of things along the way up. He was tight to be cordial. He can do that. But he can’t be warm and romantic. He was not taught that.
@Toot, you and Babz have good points. I absolutely think Kate practices her looks in the mirror (think of how many times she gazed lovingly at him at the Bond premiere and he never looked at her lol) and William obviously does not. Does he not care? I’m not going to say he’s not capable of looking warmly towards her, because we have seen it before (although its been about a decade…..) But that was probably natural, and he’s not going to fake it (either can’t or won’t) and she’s still willing to play the game….for now.
@lorelei- yep that’s just how is it as toots says his state of being. Becks1-the “for now” in your last sentence was foreboding! I’d love to see more slips from Kate bc at least they’re real.
Is it just me or does her face look different again?
Her teeth look smaller?
New fillers?
@NorthOfBoston, lately, I feel like her face looks different with each new set of photos we see of her. It seems to change dramatically from one day to the next! A lot of that can probably be attributed to Photoshop, but not all of it. It’s bizarre.
Its hard to tell whats different bc of the photoshop. So while I think her face looks different, how different is it actually? Like let’s say she got some work done so objectively her face looks different, and then let’s say two different people photoshopped her in the sets of pictures so not only is her face objectively different, but the editing is different as well, so it makes her look off from one appearance to the next,
They’ve clearly been told to clean up their act after the shenanigans the Jubbly brought them. Even I was shocked at the distain and hatred Willy sneered at Keen during that time and I’m hardly shocked at the disgraceful things they get up to. It looks like their new PR guy is coming out swinging, trying desperately to recreate the polo magic we see with Harry & Meghan in sunny Santa Barbara. This new schtick won’t last 5 minutes. They will be back hating each other by the end of the week and if anything, this obsession to be H&M will cause even more cracks from within their marriage. What a pathetic existence these two lead.
My God, they are so pathetic! Do their deluded stans actually buy this?! Or are royalists also amused by this ridiculous display? If anyone has wondered over to the dailyfail pls let us know 😬
If you look at her body language, you can see that it looks like she’s trying to hold him away from her. It’s like being hugged and kissed by a relative you don’t like, but feel compelled to be cordial to in public.
Hot meter: negative numbers. 😂
It’s funny and sad that this 40-year old couple, with all the money and resources in the world, spend their energy trying to copy their in-laws.
It is giving off “let’s keep some distance because you are my supervisor and we don’t want this double kiss thing to be too weird” vibes.
The tabloids’ “body language” experts are already saying William and Kate’s love for each other is genuine, and you can see it in the way they smile at each other and are reluctant to separate their bodies. I sh!t you not. And they aren’t putting on a show like Meghan and Harry, because the Cambridges know how to conduct themselves in public.
That kiss is giving greeting your aunties and uncles at a family function energy
Everything I want to say is just mean, so I won’t say it.
Oh, but now I want to hear it! This is a safe place, please share haha
When it comes to Kate I’ve erased a few comments too. She just somehow brings out the derision in me. I suppose it beats contempt?
It’s tough because there’s a part of me that always tends towards feeling sorry for her, since the way William treats her is so disrespectful that it’s inexcusable—but because of how she treated Meghan, I cannot muster up any sympathy whatsoever for her. It’s like a constant little tug-of-war in my head. But she did it to herself. If she had been kind or at least decent to Meghan, she would have a lot more people on her side right now, imo.
I will say that the mere fact of her seeming awkward kissing in public doesn’t mean much to me, in and of itself. If my husband were all sweaty after a tennis match and leaned in to smooch me when there were lots of cameras around, I might not be that into it because I’d feel kind of shy about the PDA and also, I wouldn’t want to get sweaty stubble on my face. It sometimes give me a little rash.
But this isn’t an isolated incident. In their case, we are talking about many events together over the past few years where he barely looks at her, the affair rumors and “new” (separate) homes, how strained they both seem, etc.
Then there’s the obvious copy-keening. He gave away his polo ponies and now he’s all over the sport again, with his wife there? Sure Jan.
Those two are toast.
I laughed so hard when I saw these photo’s.
I’m absolutely certain on the H & M polo post that this was predicted.
Dear lawd they are so transparent. Mr and Mrs Misery Guts.
This was definitely predicted. Up to the kiss when presenting the trophy except I guess it was William who initiated it instead of Kate.
They made me laugh too. So, so obvious. I think they have also made it official that they are copying H & M with this pose.
Somebody should keep a running tab on what Harry & Meghan photo/outfit/action the Cambridges will copy. One point added for each correct guess, and one point subtracted for an incorrect guess. Then every quarter tally up the votes, and the winner gets a prize.
My husband has a skill: he can tell if people are having sex together or not. Lol he’s called out two couples for having extramarital affairs that were later confirmed to all of us. He figured all this out from a singular photo. It’s pretty amazing.
He has no idea who these people are. I asked him if they’re having sex. He said “only for PR” and that the “tenting” with their arms between them is what gives it away. He said he would even say they do not like each other and that the body language is incredibly stiff.
These photos look like they depict two people who see each other maybe once a year because they work in the same field, greeting each other at a networking event. The hug lacks intimacy. There is so much space. It looks like they haven’t done this in a while. I know many people feel like this confirms they are together (and soooo in love!) still but watching the video only proved to me these people are totally separated. They will try to appear as a unit so as to beat Harry and Meghan but they are emotionally out of the relationship. I think the current plan is to keep Kate because she serves a purpose to the Firm but in his heart of hearts, William is so over it and I think the possibility of him leaving is very much present. I think their scheming will keep this chugging along for a few years but ultimately, I do think there will be a public divorce.
I vote that we hire your husband as body language expert and give that royal body language expert Judi James a run for her money.
He would love the job! Haha One of the couples having the extramarital affair didn’t even touch in the photos they took for work. My husband looked at it and immediately said to me that they’re having sex. He was adamant about it. Turns out, he was right.
I showed him pics of Harry and Meghan and asked him if they’re having sex. He said they absolutely were doing it. Ahahahha
Can he tell if Kate is having an affair? I think she’s banging her tennis trainer, her impressive arm muscles are the giveaway. LOL
Get Kate to take a picture with her tennis instructor and I’ll let you know what my husband says lol
Any tennis instructor would have better options available to him than KKKate.
Someone on twitter posted a photo of Kate with her arm round a man, on a polo field, he’d been playing polo, and it looked like more than friends. The poster suggested it was her man friend. I don’t know who he is. He had brown hair.
I have that skill too 😉 and can tell by body language pretty much what kind of person someone is. I once had a friend who kept picking absolute losers and pegged at least two of them beforehand. I told her one was a liar, and she said, “I thought he had honest eyes!” No … it turned out he was lying through his teeth to her the entire time. That ended badly. So did her next one. I told her he was arrogant and dismissive. I was right about that one also. It also ended badly. Having been with enough dirtbags and having worked in mental health, well, it helps greatly. Those pics of Kate and William aren’t sincere or intimate. For the camera only and mainly to copy Harry and Meghan. No words for how childish and petty that is.
These kinds of pictures make it so clear – William is incandescent with jealous rage over Harry finding and marrying Meghan because no passion exists between himself and CopyKate.
His face turned blotchy-red like he’s having an emotional regurgitating allergic reaction to touching her cheek. I guess the RR and BP said, we need to publish some kind of pda-ish photos so we can taunt H&M that Will and Kate’s love for each other is on par w/ theirs. But, H&M know some of the sad realities and truths about, Will Kate’s marriage. It was happening and on decline before H&M got married.
IMHO the pictures are of two people who are very uncomfortable with PDAs. The second pic looks like William is saying to Kate “Let’s get this over with”! This is definitely a PR stunt so there will be pictures of them being affectionate towards each other. Maybe the penny’s finally dropped that all this “stiff upper lip” and being very “British” just doesn’t cut any mustard on the global stage. Whether it’s enough to quash the rumours of them living separate lives remains to be seen.
It was more of an air kiss since he couldn’t bear to kiss her on the lips. She looks like a goddamned cheerleader in that white fakakta dress. It does nothing for her. And with that kiss, he might as well have been kissing his sister (if he had one) as chaste and passionless as it was.
Jfc this is so cringe and hard to see.
That pic of Baldy looking back at open mouthed Keen, reminds me of the moment during Trump’s inauguration, when he looked at a smiling Melania only for her face to change once he turned away 😳
That’s it. That’s the comparison.
I don’t think it looks like a copy of Meghan/Harry, it’s a cheek kiss that is much more Will and Kate’s style if they show public affection at all – basically the same kiss as they had at the Santa Barbara polo grounds after a match like 10 years ago when they were on an American tour and Kate was presenting a trophy.
LOL, like I said above, they rarely, rarely kiss at polo matches. It just doesn’t happen. The fact that it happened once 11 years ago in Santa Barbara doesn’t say a whole lot. They’ve gone to a lot of polo matches since then. The fact that this public (and awkward) kiss happened, what, a month after Harry and Meghan’s public polo kiss? says a lot.
Back in 2011 they didn’t show open disdain to each other like they do now. There is a marked difference 11 years later that goes beyond being an old married couple.
I mean I don’t disagree – though something does seem different to me lately and I’m not sure what it’s owing to. I have trouble believing it’s just a new comms director asking them to show more public affection – William hasn’t seemed capable of faking it in the past.
It’s honestly uncomfortable seeing these two interact at this point. I wonder how long they will wait until after TQ passes before announcing their separation. On another note, that dress is hideous. The only time she has ever dressed well was when her stylist was on maternity leave and the replacement was a thousand times better.
Luciernega, why does she insist on wearing that color? She actually needs some COLOR not this neutral. She needs to cut that dress off to just below the knee. Why does she insist on dressing like someone’s granny? I don’t care what the styles are, she’s at a polo match–geez what is wrong with the (aristocratic) British that they can’t dress for the occasion rather than making everything about one-upping someone else’s dress?
Exactly! Even if she had a blue dress with red or white piping (to match Egghead’s uniform) or better yet, blue pants and a red/white shirt, she would have looked more appropriate.
I recently watched Spencer and even though the opening credits states it is a fable based on real people/circumstances I couldn’t help but feel how claustrophobic it must be to belong to the BRF. Diana was always going to strike out. Kate, however, seems the kind of person that would put up with everything in order to sleep in Queen Victoria’s rooms, have a personal dresser with POW tags in use to sort out her couture wardrobe, wear fine jewels to dinner, and use a tiara now and then. I don’t see them divorcing – he must like her complying nature, it must make things so much easier for him!
Omg I hope they keep doing this, because it is absolutely hilarious watching them feign any warmth between them.
Is this showing affection in public something that is fairly recent? The Queen and Phillip didn’t traffic in PDA’s. They just went about their “work” together. Granted the Queen was the Queen and she she always had to stand alone. I think a lot of this arises from the desire to make the royal family a soap opera, and give RR’s a way to make a living. If you just pare the monarch down to his/her constitutional role, there doesn’t need to be an entire class of people to report on what the sovereign does. If Kate and William were mature and people, they would realize that their position is unassailable, and there is no need to compete with how Harry and Meghan live their lives- which is a life of service. As far as I can tell, throughout the Queen’s long live of service, she hasn’t done anything that necessarily benefits the lives of her “subjects.” Harry is actually following in the steps of his father and grandfather who established organizations that helped individuals, as in The Prince’s Trust and the Duke of Edinburgh awards.
Okay, so I wonder: was this awkward because the original plan was for him to kiss her on the lips and he decided to kiss the cheeks at the last minute? Like, he just decided he couldn’t do it and changed up the plan?
This is the only thing that makes sense to me. Because I can’t see the cheek kisses being so awkward if they planned it. And surely, even Wills is not stupid enough to try any PDA without warning Keen, right? So it can’t be that Kate was surprised.
A giant M down the front! My god, that is priceless.
The comments were thoughtful, full of hilarity about the “gesture” and what it represented to the couple.
It has become a moot point. having been vastly overshadowed by the resignation.
IMO this is even *more* embarrassing than Kate’s failed attempt to recreate the Sussexes’ iconic umbrella photo, when W&K had two separate umbrellas and were barely even able to be captured in the same frame because William was walking so far ahead of her, lmao
https://www.celebitchy.com/759660/duchess_kate_wore_green_self_portrait_in_nassau_then_played_around_on_a_boat/
There was some picture floating around with Will on the horse with a dad-bod beer belly but thought it was photoshopped. He’s definitely filling out in the midsection. At least she definitely works out based on the muscular arms. Don’t like that dress. The piping is distracting, there is nothing appealing about it design-wise and the shoes and earrings do not look good. Even her attempts at simplicity are just fussy and dated. Does anyone actually expect touchy freely lip locks from these two? That’s not their style so don’t know why their so-called fans are so desperate for it. Some of those pics look like awkward office hugs. The biggest sign of genuine intimacy those two showed was on the colonial cosplay tour when Kate shrank into William because she was visibly uncomfortable around a crowd of Jamaicans.
The funny thing with the rota clowns is that they call on their body language expert only when William and Kate are faking “playing in love.” But never did they call any of these body language experts for interpretation during those many times when these two people were obviously cold and annoyed toward each other. Fawningly one-sided and bitc_y.
But these couple were obviously coached and are “acting” the loving couple part. Awkward both. Poor copycats. These two don’t know the meaning of originality. It’s all smokescreen as usual. Harry and Meghan are leaders and William and Kate are followers. Pathetic William and Kate .
Does Kate regularly lift weights?
First thing I saw was the giant M on her dress. Could this be a secret cry for a snack? McRib? McDonalds? Meow Mix? Milk? Mac and Cheese? Or perhaps a shout out to the people she emulates? Mary Poppins? Meghan? Mother-in-Law? Or she is longing for her past life? Middleton?
Then I thought to myself what if it’s a subtle clue and you’re supposed to read it upside down? If she stands on her head and the dress is weighted – is that W for William? Wiglet? Wish I were Meghan? Work Shy? Wanker? Windsor? Wish I lived in colonialist times? I have so many questions.
Something nice: her arms look very toned. She looks less frail.
In the pic where she is guffawing/hyena laughing at him – he is looking right past her into the abyss. There’s no one there, but he desperately wants someone, anyone to be there to distract from her. Then he realizes the void is more interesting. Looking at the grass, the gray sky. Looking at nothing is more worthy of his attention.
Between them they need about 12 more Crack Babies to make that kiss more convincing.
For some reason, I thought of the Big W they were searching for in the movie It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.
OMG I’d love to watch this “in motion”. The scene looks soooo AWKWARD!!!!!
He would have had more heat had he picked up the dog and smooched it!
There were photos of him picking up and kissing Lupo. And people at the time commented he was never that affectionate with Kate.
Dear god. These 2 are pathetic. What kind of miserable marriage does two 40 yrs old decent looking people have that act so awkward with a kiss on the CHEEK?!!! They really envy the Sussexes hot, passionate, trust worthy and loving marrriage. No titles or money will ever full fill their inner void.
You know, right, that if you hv to LIE in trying to make a persuasive argument, youve already lost.
Inter alia: how could a team that lost a match be presented with winning trophies? FYI several series of matches were played. Prince Harry’s team won some matches & lost some. But they won a couple of the series (incl the one when M presented the winners’ trophy because H&M & Archewell, along wth Los Padres were the hosts) & so they were presented wth trophies.
Truth is often simpler than fiction, dear.
PS: the hilarious cambridges are being compared unfavorably to their better counterparts because we were told tht Bulliam was finished with playing polo and had famously sold off their polo ponies. Now wth H bk in the saddle, suddenly here comes the copycat OtherBrother.
Thats why folks are laughing at him & the copycat wife.