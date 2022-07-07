Prince William & Kate recreated a Sussex polo kiss, how completely creepy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out on Wednesday for William’s charity polo match. He supposedly gave up polo, but then suddenly became keen for polo again once he saw his brother enjoying polo szn in Santa Barbara. Again, Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress which retails for £1,352. It’s a mid-calf white dress with a giant “M” down the front. M for Middleton, M for Copykeening Meghan, M for Mutton Is Where It’s At.

The photos from Wednesday’s polo outing actually answer so many questions for me. For years, I’ve wondered what, if anything, William thinks about Kate’s obsession with copykeening other women and whether he ever thinks his wife is a creepy stalker. Now I feel like I know the answer: he does not find it creepy, because he’s just as petty, obsessive and stalkerish as his wife. William and Kate BOTH have Sussex look-books and they’re clearly trying to recreate some Sussex moments. In May, Meghan went to see Los Padres play, and when she presented the trophy, a sweaty Harry grabbed his wife and kissed her passionately. William was the one trying to recreate that moment, only Kate is so used to William ignoring her and not showing any affection to her, she was pretty stunned that he leaned in to kiss her cheek. It was definitely a weird moment, especially given that… usually William and Kate are not affectionate at all in public, especially at polo.

Anyway, the Middletons are going to dine out on this for months! The Daily Mail will still be running “remember when William kissed Kate’s cheek” pieces in September. Body language experts will be called in to give testimony about how the polo kiss is ample evidence that the Cambridge marriage is perfect. I guess the new communications guy has started.

