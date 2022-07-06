Duchess Kate wore a £1,352 Emilia Wickstead dress to watch William at polo

Embed from Getty Images

Here we go! As previewed earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for polo today. We only have these grainy photos at the moment, so if we get these photos at one of our photo agencies, I’ll probably do another story tomorrow. It was widely reported last year that Prince William had given up polo and, to trim his expenses, sold off a dozen polo ponies he and Harry had stabled somewhere. I argued that William sold off Harry’s polo ponies as a nasty way to get under Harry’s skin. In any case, it appears that William was suddenly quite eager to go back to playing polo… after he saw Harry enjoying a polo season in Santa Barbara. William and Kate, committed to copykeening.

Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress which retails for £1,352. She’s really been into this hemline recently and I don’t really know why, but whatever. I’m also sure she’s copykeening someone, probably Meghan, but my immediate reaction to this dress wasn’t a specific recall to anything Meghan has worn recently. I do think this is a new dress though – while Kate “recycled” a look for Wimbledon yesterday, she wore an overpriced dress for her husband’s revenge-polo match.

In the second paragraph of the Mail’s coverage, they mention Prince Harry. That’s how obvious it is that William has only returned to the polo fields because Harry enjoyed such a well-documented polo szn.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 📸@PA pic.twitter.com/6jd8jRgnha — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) July 6, 2022

