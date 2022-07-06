Duchess Kate wore a £1,352 Emilia Wickstead dress to watch William at polo

Here we go! As previewed earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for polo today. We only have these grainy photos at the moment, so if we get these photos at one of our photo agencies, I’ll probably do another story tomorrow. It was widely reported last year that Prince William had given up polo and, to trim his expenses, sold off a dozen polo ponies he and Harry had stabled somewhere. I argued that William sold off Harry’s polo ponies as a nasty way to get under Harry’s skin. In any case, it appears that William was suddenly quite eager to go back to playing polo… after he saw Harry enjoying a polo season in Santa Barbara. William and Kate, committed to copykeening.
Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress which retails for £1,352. She’s really been into this hemline recently and I don’t really know why, but whatever. I’m also sure she’s copykeening someone, probably Meghan, but my immediate reaction to this dress wasn’t a specific recall to anything Meghan has worn recently. I do think this is a new dress though – while Kate “recycled” a look for Wimbledon yesterday, she wore an overpriced dress for her husband’s revenge-polo match.
In the second paragraph of the Mail’s coverage, they mention Prince Harry. That’s how obvious it is that William has only returned to the polo fields because Harry enjoyed such a well-documented polo szn.
I’m surprised Kate went to the polo after a full day of tennis yesterday. Are we going to see the press complaining that William is playing an elitist sport?
The Keens are working as a distraction to their welfare status. Williams’s shirt look a bit small or it is stretch material?
Kate’s style of dress is usually favored by Queen Letizia and so is that straight hair ( same as Meghan). If we start seein Kate wear lots of slingbacks and still pumps.. it’s Letizia she’s cosplaying.
His shirt DOES look tight. Is he trying to show off his “rippling muscles”?
His pants! Trousers? Always featuring his junk. Gross.
I saw photo’s on twitter today of some PDA from them. Hands on each others back and even a kiss on the cheek. Sussex cosplay all the way.
They seem to have gotten a memo that their marriage needs to look more legit. Between that painting of them unveiled recently and current joint engagements (even if William is distant in some), they are all in on the public marriage at least. We know the FFQ doesn’t want to get divorced, and at least for now, the FFK is playing along.
There was some eye-rolling on Twitter about that.
Ooof, I just saw the PDA. They look awkward AF. The body language is baaaad.
2011 and 2022… but sure, they’re copying the Sussexes ; )
The “Working Royals” play Polo meanwhile the Government established in the name of the Queen is in shambles. William/Kate are so relevant.
I think I like her dress, Just not sure about the huge ‘M’ on the front. What’s that about?
M for “Meghan, look-at-me” what else
More likely M for MINE! Hands off my hubby other women (as if they’d want to put hands on 🤮)
OMG you’re right, it’s an M! At first I thought it looked like giant bunny ears, but it is totally an M. Either way, hideously ugly. Kate has truly gone off the deep end.
Flaunting that Middleton heritage loud and proud! LOL
In all seriousness I’m not sure what, if anything, is intended by it.
I can see it standing for Middleton. Kind of like the way Anne Boleyn would wear her B necklace. LOL
If this were Facebook I would post a GIF of Meghan laughing, LOL
omg I Think you’re right and its a M! IF not, its close enough lol.
I actually like the dress overall and her hair from what we can see here, but I think in general when she copies Meghan she looks better (which may be bc I like M’s style more than Kate’s normal stuff?)
I guess it’s supposed to be a nod to ‘60s mod French style, contrasting color in geometric lines following the shape of the dress, according to descriptions … as worn also by Iv*nka Tr*mp in 2020 🤢
Definitely looks like an M.
(How did I get this weird picture by my name???)
I dunno, I think it looks like a Barbie costume. Not for a person to wear to look like Barbie, like an actual small costume manufactured for Barbie dolls in the 1960s.
That didn’t take long. These people are not original at all. Pathetic.
I remember when Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping down, I thought maybe they could have stayed longer and try to make it work. My friends and I were saying that the jealousy and envy could not have been that bad🤢OHHHHH 🤢how wrong we were, that would have never worked out. If the Sussexes had waited 1 year later it would have been too late🤢
Their copykeening upsets me. They are just so slow thinkers, have nothing new to present
My first thought was that this looks like something Queen Letitzia would wear & she did wear a high necked, cream, sleeveless, below the knee dress like this just over a year ago at the Biblioteca Nacional. No olive(?) accents, though. And Letitiza wore a pair of killer heels, of course.
The dress itself is fine, not a fan of the hemline, but it seems popular, at least for the women in these photos.
It does not matter what the occasion is, If attended by the Cambridges, it will be a disappointing fashion show whether it is a royal visit or a sporting event.
As long as she refuses to own her personality, it will be one continuous process of shift shaping irregardless of who is the “rival” .
If she embrace her own style, she would be able to dress for the occasion as she sees it, she seem to be at a quandary of what it means to be a royal.
It would also work as a long game strategy.
All this negative energy, planning and running circles is so unnecessary.
She’s got M eghan on the brain. I’m sure she picked it subconsciously, but it’s a real tell.
The dress would look better if it was shorter.
Wow. He allowed her to touch him in public and doesn’t seem to recoil.
New face. Who dis?
Botox, tanning?
She does look darker than meghan. Atleast she manage to win that.
William either is bulking up his body or he is on the way to get fat.
He drink protien shake or steroid?
I’m pretty sure William plays in this tournament every year, so likely has nothing to do with copying Harry. The dress is…OK. I struggle to wrap my mind around how much rich people spend on clothing.
I just saw some pics of Will playing and…yikes. He’s definitely no Harry in a polo outfit and his waistline has certainly expanded. As for Kate’s dress, that awful print ruins the look. I *think* it’s meant to be one of those minimalist outlines of a dress. Whatever it is, it’s hideous.
William is definitely getting a “beer belly” there, and it is apparent when he’s sitting on the horse. Apparently thicker in the middle, as well as thighs. Someone’s being fed well, and since his wife is a walking stick, I’d guess he’s “eating out” a lot.
Polo players wear protective pads in the midsection.That’s why it looks like a beer belly. The pics of him before he changed, he has no beer belly. He is a fit guy.
Looks like a belly to me in the pale blue shirt.
@Poolma Then why do Harry and Nacho look fit when playing? And PC always looked fit and thin when playing polo.
Poolma, I don’t think that’s the case? I’ve never heard of midsection pads. Knee pads, helmets, etc., yes.
Ok, just me, or has anyone else noticed Kate’s hand on William’s back in the last pic? I mean seriously? That is totally Meghan’s thing. Too much.
Because this is a classic PR outing suggested by their new PR person. It’s just that they’re to dense to properly execute it. Why only bring the dog and no kids? Why do they claim to be relatable and yet emphasize how elitist the sport is? At least with Meghan and Harry they’re more dressed down and seen relating with “regular looking ppl”. Also the arm of his back thing is classic PR, you know it’s PR when it’s just Kate engaging
Hah. The dog. Trying too hard to be like Nacho, who is Harry’s real brother.
Are there really regular people at the Santa Barbara polo grounds? It’s an elite sport and crowd for sure.
If you check The Fail, there’s a pic of them kissing (he pecks her on the cheek; her hands are on his arms), and one of them walking with his hand on her back. Literally the MOST affection we’ve seen of them in almost a decade.
I saw their performative kiss in a video.. it was just that..a performance.. they’ve definitely orders to look more loving and caring towards each other. The rumours for the 4th house as a separation house for Kate and William’s indifferent behavior towards Kate during the jubilee must have shook their PR person and forced them to be more affectionate in public. Their awkwardness, however, is evident…
It’s so pathetic- I actually saw a comment on Twitter that Kate wasn’t “clinging” to him, she was just showing affectionate or some kind of nonsense. Their fans can’t even compliment them without dragging the Sussexes down. This couple makes me sick and I can’t believe there’s people out there that buy their shitty PR
They still manage to stand pretty far apart for not being able to get “cigarette paper” between them, even with her hand on his back.
They are trying so hard.
I could easily get a dress like that for under $200. So it’s like $3,000? Just because she can (take the bread out of hungry children’s mouths). Well, I’ll have to end this with a classic, This bitch!
Beyond just Will and Kate, there’s such a difference between the Cali-cool polo szn guests and the UK polo guests. Maybe I just need to see more pics but this just looks more formal.
Interesting to note that the gents seem more interested in the woman in the coral dress than the FQC.
As am I TBH, in the sense that I like what I see of that dress.
This is so : look at us! We have friends too
🙄
Problem is, it looks so stuffy! I fully expected her to trot out the kids and dress more casually and act like she’s BFFs with everyone there, but the best she could do was a handshake and a distant pat on William’s shoulder?
So true.. Well they tried to look like they had friends. And the pat on the arm was so predictable
Only those people look more like fawners than friends.
More performative bullsh*t, Keen is trying to show how romantic and in love they are jUSt LikE tHe sUSSexEs! Nice try, I’m sure Egghead would recoil if she tried to kiss him. Notice how she knows exactly where the cameras are, even from a big distance? The cosplay is soooo obvious.
They really are competing hard with H&M. Harry playing polo all season with his hot wife must have really ruffled some feathers.
Someone give her back her clutch! This is second time I’ve seen her without one and the way she holds her arms when they aren’t at her crotch with her clutch… She looks like she’s on a rampage.
That dress is ugly.
As usual she finds the cameras to look right into them.
William’s pants are too small.
She holds the backs of her hands forward rather than to the sides. I find that a little odd, but then maybe some people must do walk like that & I’ve never noticed before. When my arms are relaxed & at my sides, the backs of my hands face outward, not forward.
His pants really are too small. How does he bend over without ripping a seam?
Do my eyes deceive me or is there a Nacho lookalike in the last group picture, the man in the suit with the polo stick over his shoulder bears a striking resemblance to Harry’s “brother.” I guess William had to get a hot, hunky guy to cosplay Nacho too.
Yeah I wondered if they purposefully went looking for Argentinian polo players for this! But then again, polo is a big deal in Argentina, so it’s probably not hard to find ’em.
William has a definite potbelly. Cute on a nice guy, gross on a guy determined to outshine his nice and very fit younger brother out of racism and jealousy.
Aw this comment is funny and so true.. Honestly, these people look fine. Not the worst looking but also not the best. Meghan is so gorgeous and Harry is so charismatic and fit. There’s just no competing with that. The issue is that their actions are so gross nasty and mean that these okay features that could be cute turn to into extremely unattractive people and there’s no way to unsee it.
So an expensive white dress for an outside event with horses and dogs? She must not interact with the dog much. With my black dogs that white dress would be covered in hair.
I don’t know about you guys but the hemline really reminds me of the dresses Meghan wore for the Aus/NZ/Fiji/Tonga tour
This is a very nice summer dress. It would have been a good Wimbledon dress. I don’t see an M, just a deep V decoration in front. Can’t see her shoes, but spectators would go nicely here. Very rarely do I like her choices, but this is a good one.
the M is all I can see…. well ok that and that it looks like an apron.
Her flats are a direct rip-off of the Chanel flats Crown Princess Mary just wore in the Netherlands on June 21st with her cream colored dress.
This dress is similar to the dress style of Queen Letizia.
And if they want to copy hand on back PDA type stuff, study the Danish Crown Prince Couple. With the difference being with Mary and Frederik, it is authentic, loving and organic.
Chanel makes ’em better, that’s for darn sure.
They do. Mary’s are darling and she looked fantastic in them. Maybe Kate saw photos of Mary in the flats at the farewell reception in the Netherlands. Mary changed from the heels she had been wearing to flats knowing she would be on grass.
Personally, I think Kate has a variety of “look” books for multiple royal women.
I actually like this dress, though would look better knee-length. Too bad she didn’t wear it to do some actual WORK.
Chris Jackson just share on Instagram that the matched raised over £1 million! Wow!
The Sentebale Cup always does this and last year it was even 3.5 millions. Not really all that much for ten charities…
Kate’s silhouette from a distance looks ok. But up close, when you see her wrinkly face, it’s not good indeed. She looks “Jurassic.”
Someone wants a Polo Baby…
Oh I hope not.
I don’t mind the dress. It’s not fabulous, but at least she looks like she’s from the 21st century.
I like the dress with the original belt. Kate actually took a belt away instead of adding one like she does on practically everything she wears. They’ve definitely been ordered to do more PDA. How awkward was *that* meeting?! Oh to be a fly on the wall…
I saw a movie some years ago about a politician and his wife advised to look like the couple on top of the wedding cake. The marriage was under a strain but they should look happy for the cameras. That seems to be going on with W and K.
🫣 You guys…. Did you miss the ‘champions’ kiss she gave him on the cheeks?? 🫣
‘We can do it too’ 🤭
Their PDA is so funny to me. I definitely think they have been on a adults only holiday last week, because they for once look like they have fucked recently. And we all know Kate doesn’t miss Wimbledon for anything other than getting a chance of baby 4. He barely looked at her during the Jubilee, so she must be ecstatic.
She has definitely been studying Sussex PDA tho. Desperately trying to have what comes natural to Harry and Meghan. They’ll be back to their usual by the weekend.
I don’t think he looked happy, staring straight ahead, but they need to “prove” that the marriage is just fine and play to the cameras. I hope there is no Baby No. 4. The two of them look very awkward.
I can barely stand to look at pictures because the dress necks are always so high and I feel strangled just seeing it. I can’t have stuff on my neck like that, and even seeing it is so uncomfortable. It just adds to my pinched, too buttoned up feeling from them. Someone is going to blow someday and the cameras will be there.
Someone finally on my wavelength, Lucy. I was thinking the same thing. Why does she always wear such a neckline. It would feel really hot and uncomfortable too. Have we ever seen her in a v-neck anything? A v-neck on this dress would have looked great. But then her dress-sense is terrible considering the obscene amount of money she spend on clothes.
Because she has such a bony chest and no bustline left. She doesn’t want it highlighted. Many of her dresses are embellished to make it appear as though she still has one. The three pregnancies took their toll there.
And they show Affection! Their stans are going on about how much they Love each other. Yet when it did not involve Kate and William PDA was against Protocol Same old same old double standards.
talk about trying to recreate a Harry and Meghan pic at the polo club, wow. Holy desperation, Bat Man.