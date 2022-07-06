Duchess Kate blew a kiss to her parents in Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon on Tuesday, which was Day 9 of the Championships (and the first time either of them showed up this year). I was actually a little bit wrong in yesterday’s post, and so I’ll correct myself. I assumed that the Future Future King and Queen would not deign to appear at Wimbledon if they weren’t watching from the Royal Box on Center Court. I was wrong! Actually, Kate has watched matches on the outer courts before, but William has not. He did on Tuesday though – after they watched Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in five brutal sets on Center Court, the Cambridges left the Royal Box to catch the last two sets of British player Cameron Norrie’s quarterfinal against David Goffin on Court 1. Norrie won! Norrie won while Bill and Cathy watched on in some seats designed for peasants.

The vibe was decidedly “off” between William and Kate, regardless of where they were seated. Kate seems more social at Wimbledon, she enjoys talking to the people around her and making weird faces, while William concentrates on the matches. It was the same on Tuesday. I’m also starting to think that William might be a Djokovic fan? They end up going to a lot of Djoker’s matches. I also think it’s notable that they skipped out on watching the women’s quarterfinal after Djokovic’s match. Kate and William are not all that supportive of women athletes, not even when the woman is Ons Jabeur, the first North African woman/Arab woman to ever make it to the Wimbledon semifinals.

As I said yesterday, Kate wore a sister-wife dress from Alessandra Rich, one of Kate’s new favorite designers for high-necked, peplum’d, button-covered, ruffled disasters. This Rich dress was actually a repeat – Kate wore this same look to a Jubbly event, The Big Lunch. The dress retails for £1,515, so don’t give Kate too much credit for “recycling a look” or whatever. That being said, Wimbledon is trying to be more sustainable these days. Ralph Lauren redesigned the ball kids’ uniforms using recycled materials. So Kate was theme-dressing, sort of.

Carole and Mike Middleton also went to Djokovic’s match on Center Court. For this match, the Middletons DID get into the Royal Box seats, unlike their appearance last week. When Kate saw her parents, she blew them a kiss. I wonder if there was some kind of deal worked out, where Carole and Mike got Royal Box seats if Kate was there. Hm.

