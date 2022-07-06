Duchess Kate blew a kiss to her parents in Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon on Tuesday, which was Day 9 of the Championships (and the first time either of them showed up this year). I was actually a little bit wrong in yesterday’s post, and so I’ll correct myself. I assumed that the Future Future King and Queen would not deign to appear at Wimbledon if they weren’t watching from the Royal Box on Center Court. I was wrong! Actually, Kate has watched matches on the outer courts before, but William has not. He did on Tuesday though – after they watched Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in five brutal sets on Center Court, the Cambridges left the Royal Box to catch the last two sets of British player Cameron Norrie’s quarterfinal against David Goffin on Court 1. Norrie won! Norrie won while Bill and Cathy watched on in some seats designed for peasants.
The vibe was decidedly “off” between William and Kate, regardless of where they were seated. Kate seems more social at Wimbledon, she enjoys talking to the people around her and making weird faces, while William concentrates on the matches. It was the same on Tuesday. I’m also starting to think that William might be a Djokovic fan? They end up going to a lot of Djoker’s matches. I also think it’s notable that they skipped out on watching the women’s quarterfinal after Djokovic’s match. Kate and William are not all that supportive of women athletes, not even when the woman is Ons Jabeur, the first North African woman/Arab woman to ever make it to the Wimbledon semifinals.
As I said yesterday, Kate wore a sister-wife dress from Alessandra Rich, one of Kate’s new favorite designers for high-necked, peplum’d, button-covered, ruffled disasters. This Rich dress was actually a repeat – Kate wore this same look to a Jubbly event, The Big Lunch. The dress retails for £1,515, so don’t give Kate too much credit for “recycling a look” or whatever. That being said, Wimbledon is trying to be more sustainable these days. Ralph Lauren redesigned the ball kids’ uniforms using recycled materials. So Kate was theme-dressing, sort of.
Carole and Mike Middleton also went to Djokovic’s match on Center Court. For this match, the Middletons DID get into the Royal Box seats, unlike their appearance last week. When Kate saw her parents, she blew them a kiss. I wonder if there was some kind of deal worked out, where Carole and Mike got Royal Box seats if Kate was there. Hm.
OMG your picture selections make my whole day 😂
They are *chef’s kiss*!
Everything for the show. Planned and predictable..
The top photo is an all-timer. Literally LOL’d.
The picture game is an entire art form. Chef’s Kiss! The top one is amazing lol
I find it hard to believe that people like David Walliams and Beckham can sit in the royal box whenever and the parents of the FFQC can only sit there when she is present.
The tennis association also invites people to sit in the “royal” box. It’s not just for royal use. Walliams and Beckham are actually famous in their own right for talents so are VIP’s. What are the Mids famous for besides a daughter marrying in?
Sort of like the prize you get at a state fair because your cow had an impressive calf.
The royal box by definition was for the royals and their guests – nowadays its more about VIPs and celebs than the royals – so it makes sense that there is a rule that says that if the royals want to bring guests they have to be present.
Plus it gives me joy that the Meddletons are denied the preferential treatment they so desperately want.
It gives me pleasure as well. That sour puss on CarolEs’s face last week was divine!!!
Pictures great those expressions lol
William’s expression says it all “I wonder what Harry is doing”😀I think the Cambridges deserve an A for trying, their efforts are in overdrive.
Someone onTwitter said that William looked so suave and cool that he should be the next James Bond..the comment section was 🔥
@ Hic, I thought he looked constipated, but that’s just me……
Well, if she drugged, William should be, too, at least toake their shambolic marriage look bearable if not happy for the peasants.
Kate’s skin looks kind of rough and Will’s actually looks good. Could just be because they sort of blurred him out and focussed on her in the pix. The tennis association also has guests who use the royal box so Carole and Mike probably only count as VIP’s if more important people aren’t scheduled to be there.
That the difference airbrushing makes.
Growing up in Texas, I had my fair number of bigoted, over-tanned, chain-smoking acquaintances and relatives. The kind of nasty old bitter Betties who are just hateful.
Tbh this is exactly the vibe Kate’s face is giving me in pic one.
It looks like genetics to me, probably is a variety of things though, lifestyle e.i., didn’t Kate smoke? She was also bigger on tanning than Will who has been told his whole life physical vanity is beneath him.
For a while.. maybe several months,I have thought William’s had some work done. His jawline and neck have less fat and he looks more symmetrical and defined overall.
That said, the way he’s holding his mouth to speak… it doesn’t look very natural… it’s as if only his lips are moving and not the rest of his face, not even around his mouth or jaw.
Have we ever seen the Middletons in the royal box without Kate also there? I kind of think we have, but I could be totally wrong. And admittedly I am not the best one for Wimbledon gossip LOL.
So W&K def went on vacation and came back bc they were told they (at least Kate) had to make at least one appearance at Wimbledon, right?
@Becks: I believe they have sit in the Royal box without Kate being there in the past.
Carole’s dress looks like a sofa.
I have a vague feeling from the past that Kate used to have fairly good Wimbledon fashion game — summery, floaty or pleated, light colors, eyelet, natural-looking fabrics. And remember when she’d wear the French boating stripe shirts with blazers? Sure, it got old, and often was paired with the wedges of doom, but it’s so much nicer than this 80s rayon sister wife stuff.
For someone with access to beautiful and luxurious natural fabrics, she wears so much rayon and polyester – whyyyyyyy????
Kate’s taste is all in her mouth.
@orginialala
+1
With PC promoting natural fabrics it would be an easy win for her (as the wife of ES sponsor also) to wear something more eco-friendly.
According to outlets like People and Marie Claire UK though that dress is the most glamorous perfect queenly dress to grace the royal box. Ugh.
Hahaha yes! The People article and the others were so so obsequious. Dude that is a “sister wife escaped from the cult but doesn’t know how to shop yet” dress.
You guys are causing me to spit out my coffee today 🤣🤣🤣
Brava to you all!
For all the talk about Meghan being always camera ready, I find that it’s Kate that actually pose a lot there’s never a seemless transition between her facial expressions. It’s like she imagine a pose and just do it instead if idk just be normal. Thrifty Kate has always been a fallacy you’re nit a recycling queen if you pair an old dress with newly bought expensive jewelleries/accessories.
There’s a picture of them walking over a bridge between buildings and Kate is looking down strait into the camera. It’s amazing how she always knows where the photographers. No one else in the pic is looking at the photographer except her.
One of the royal blogs used to track the photos of Kate staring directly at the camera at every event and it really was a lot, and just her, as the other royals tended not to look directly at cameras. It was really remarkable how much she alone did that.
I recently saw a slightly longer version of the video of Kate captured in the church when she turned to look back at H&M and muttered, ‘Wow” under her breath. The longer footage showed her right before turning back to look and she looked dead on into the camera when none of the other royals around her were. It was weird. Especially since that means she knew a camera was on her when she turned to sneak her look in.
I keep telling you guys she has the eyesight of an owl!! She can spot them out from over 150+ feet! Her Mum has the same ability as well. Well, I guess the Coach has completed her job. 🙄
Considering I rewear things weekly and she rewears every few years, no not thrifty.
It just dawned on me that it takes being on heavy doses of antidepressants for the currently most photographed world class celebrity to constantly make faces like a four-year old. Catherine’s facial expressions in public scream unhappiness and attention craving (Bully-Iam has never appeared more estranged from her). I wouldn’t be surprised if I her she’s been on medication since after Louis’ birth (due to the ptsd provoked by Rose Hanbury’s betrayal… and Meghan existing). I am also under the impression Karen undergoes regular hypnosis sessions to help her cope with being vicariously stuck to Willy, to her mother grand dreams and to being denied another pregnancy.
Kate’s dress would have cost more the retail price because of the changes that were made to the original design.
It was disappointing that William and Kate didn’t stay to watch a bit of Ons Jabeur’s match before going over to Court One. I couldn’t help but notice the difference in treatment by Wimbledon staff when Meghan went to Court One and when the Cambridges went. It looks like Wimbledon went all out to make sure that William and Kate were surrounded by Wimbledon members and staff and did nothing for Meghan when she went to see Serena on Court One. I keep harping about this but it was very hurtful to see what they did to her and it was another sign that the British establishment was not welcoming to Meghan.
Which time was this, when she went alone with her own friends,dont remember reading anything. Other than i did notice the area she and her friends sat was quite empty.
It was when Meghan went with her friends. They were complaints in the press about her being there. The whole thing became part of the smear campaign against her and Wimbledon was a willing participant.
Kate playing up to cameras blowing kisses at her parents will in dark glasses watching game
Holy spray tan, Batman!
I don’t think it’s spray tan. I think the Cambridges were enjoying a sunny vacation somewhere and got told to come back. Look at William, that’s a very natural tan.
Kkkate’s skin is starting to look like leather. She looks rough. He looks annoyed that he has to be seen with her in public acting this way. She always looks like she is drugged. Like seriously what adult makes these redic faces all the time. It’s bizarre.
@KFG — and that photo is likely photoshopped to take out the obvious wrinkles. That’s what decades of power-tanning, smoking and starving yourself does. I’m 69 and my skin is WAYYY less wrinkled than hers. Thanks sunscreen!
If she used spray tan instead of actual tanning she wouldn’t have such a damaged skin. Of course they were on vacation. Maybe Brits will have another 30K bill to foot if they came straight from Mustique to Wimbledon…
Love the pic of Mike with his Bus Pass /Travel Card!
In that first pic Kate’s hair (the part of it that’s real) looks *very* damaged. Odd for someone who has access to the best hairstylists, salons, and treatments.
She needs a deep conditioner and a sheet mask, badly.
As well as a NARS or Pat McGrath foundation to provide smooth and better coverage.
Holy wiglets- that first pic😂 Kaiser, you have a good eye for the absurd and farcical.
If Kate wore sunglasses more, she wouldn’t have the deep crow’s feet she is trying to Botox away. And apparently, because Will is wearing sunglasses it’s allowed lol
The FFQ’s skin looks horrid. And of course the FFK is a fan of Novax.
The vibe between them is always so weird. It’s like they barely know each other. They certainly don’t look married.
People on twitter posted photos of William smiling at Kate saying how in love they looked, and calling them lovebirds and soul mates. But these pictures show the usual dynamic of him ignoring her.
I don’t think they’re a couple anymore but there was one photo on twitter where he was smiling at her and seemed more amiable than usual.
I thought it seemed they were smiling and interacting with each other a lot more than usual and actually seemed pretty at ease with each other – particularly William seemed very relaxed which we usually don’t see. And it seems from the tans that they were on vacation together. And the Middletons did make it into the royal box at least once this tournament – maybe things are going better with them all?
Or, Will has been told by CH and BP to stop being a jerk in public to Kkkeen bc it makes him look bad. They don’t want the FFK to look like he mistreats his wife like chuck did Diana. So in public he can’t do the jubbly a-hole leaving her behind and being rude. This is why she’s preening so much.
@KFG maybe, but it seems in the past he hasn’t really been able to fake his body language when he’s tense and unhappy. I feel like there’s been in general a large change in his body language and demeanor since covid and Harry leaving but it’s hard to say what exactly it was during that time period that might have led to it. The last few weeks post Jubbly though his body language seems much different and he and Kate actually look pretty happy together as of late in a way that he seemed unwilling to fake in the not so distant past. Who knows?
They are aware of the comments circulating on internet about the 4th house as a separation house, therefore they try to convince us that all is well.. perhaps, all is well considering that they probably live separately, already… this could be the cause for their happy interactions recently? Who knows?
@First Comment, it could be, and certainly I could see how Kate would be capable of faking it like that even if things were bad. I just don’t get the impression that William is able and/or willing to fake things in the same way – I mean if he were, you’d also think that he would have tried to fake some more chemistry in the years that followed the Rose Hanbury rumors – but at least post covid through until recently he hasn’t seemed able or willing to do so. Something has been off since covid/Harry left, but some sort of dynamic with William and Kate post Jubbly had changed and they do seem genuinely happier together for whatever reason – Im curious myself what has changed – and maybe William is just faking it, but again if it were easy enough for him to fake it why wouldn’t he have done so during and after the years of Rose rumours?
@Siobhan, people, during sussexit, claimed that William and Kate were very closed to a divorce due to William ‘s affair but they were forced to reconsider by the general turmoil provoked after M and H left… the monarchy couldn’t afford a second blow/scandal involving directly the heir that’s why William was extra angry with H and Kate and the whole situation and he couldn’t hide it. Right afterwards we were in the middle of the pandemic and decisions were postponed, therefore, more frustration for W. I guess, now, they finally decided that it’s better for the heir’s image to stay married and present the image of a happy family, so they agreed on a 4th separate house for Kate so that they could remain married, just like the example ot the queen and Philip. After all, the press is covering for them. Why not guard the status quo if an amicable deal is made between the 2 of them? Plus, the new PR person seems to realise the social media game better and forces them to interact more.. that’s my explanation for the recent PDA and the happy interactions.
Maybe they have been separated so long that time has washed some bitterness away, the togetherness no longer tortures them, and they are settled in the next phase, where it’s like being around an old friend.
I don’t know that they look happier so much but I do think he’s been trying more. There are so many events where he never looked at her once or almost with disdain. I’d agree that recently there are a few pics and moments where he doesn’t look disgusted or miserable. I’m thinking the Caribbean tour humbled him somewhat. Combined with the fact that separate living spaces are secured, they are trying more. William usually just avoids. Kate will reach out and touch him when cameras are around, but interestingly when William touches Kate, she recoils hard. She really seems to find his touch repulsive. I think she loves the idea of him and being a royal and wants him to adore her. But at the end of the day, she is not physically or emotionally attracted to this man. She wants the photos and the positive reinforcement from them looking in love but honestly sometimes she looks like she wants to throw him off a cliff. It’s just interesting bc there are so many photos of him avoiding or looking at her in contempt but sometimes you see the cracks in how much she finds him just as repellant.
I think they have separated but now are more happy to play the game because they are each getting what they want. It is nice to see them together without William acting openly hostile.
Whatever BP and CH did to try to stem the bleeding seems to have sort of worked? I mean, when was the last time we saw them so frequently together in public without a tour to force them together? It has been years. This reads to me that Will is on his best behaviour because he is getting what he wants(a clean separation)
Their interactions still remain awkward if less hostile and for a married couple of a decade that screams red flags. They should be comfortable with each other and they simply aren’t. William is likely turning off the hostility because after this quick flurry he can do what he wants for the summer.
Maybe Mama Carole took Will aside and told him he should be more of a loving husband to Kate and how she adores him, etc.
Commented before reading but agree with both of your comments sunny and nic919
Kate’s hair looks dry. William’s dome looks sun-kissed. Welcome back from vacation, Cambridges! That’s about all I can say. Was surprised to see Kate blowing a kiss her parent’s way. Sorta juvenile. But that’s Kate.
So happy for Ons!
Kate officially looks like Carole.
That’s all I got.
And that is the worst thing that can be said about Khate.
Charles blows a kiss at Kate in church… and next thing we see Kate blowing a kiss … as Bunny the talking dog would say “ugh”
And I can’t put into words just how much the purple and green Wimbledon ribbon clashes against the ugly blue of that 1980s C&A dress Kate is wearing. It’s like the ribbon is an afterthought?
She also blew a kiss to Louis after his tantrum during the jubilee … it was pretty funny because her lips barely moved (due to botox, fillers etc.. part of their new communicative strategy in order to be more approachable? Who knows?
I have come to the realization that every outing that involves Kate be it state visit or Wimbledon, will be a disappointing fashion show.
Until she owns her personality, be comfortable in her skin and find her style.
Then she would dress for the occasion, since she seems to be clueless to what
it means to be royal.
I understand that she is playing the long game and doesn’t want to lay it all out but….
In other news, I watched the pics of Kate on the Fail, I finally saw the wiglet hiding in plain sight in a comb over.
Someone at the Fail, does not like Kate or is it her vanity that gets in the way, most of the pics were simply awful and revealing.
I’m sorry but the long hair combined with these little house dresses just looks…yeah, sister wife. She is not coming across as a sophisticated royal.
Carole’s dress is tragic, too.
I couldn’t help but notice that Kate is making the same faces that Louie made at the Jubbly. He is definitely her mini-me.
Mrs. Beasley goes to Wimbledon!
They just never look happy together
Always use the picture of Kate with her tongue sticking out. This is the true Kate– awkward, infantile and stupid. I should say bovine.
That and her always adjusting her hair and pushing it and pulling it.
She’s acting like someone who has won something. Like the cat who swallowed the canary, but every now and then, the tension and stress of it all sips through. I think she was threatening to leave her husband and some major negotiation took place and he agreed ( for now) to behave himself. Think back during Anzac Day and the days before and after, he was a nervous wreck and she was looking fed up.
Camilla asking for her to take the cover picture for that magazine was a “thank you” somewhat equivalent to the Queen giving her that medal when the cheating scandal came out. Her parents in the Royal Box, her husband on his best behavior.
I do not think Camilla wants to help Kate I think she wants to keep tabs on her and it was Charles idea to have
Kate take the pictures to do the happy family spin and try to promote Camilla as matriarch all very calculated
That dress, while a pretty colour, is straight out of the early 1980’s. Whoever dresses her hates her. It does nothing for her. Why won’t she step away from “matronly”?
One year at Wimbledon Diana wore light blue/turquoise dress with white polka dots and pearl earrings. Another year a light blue blouse with dark pink polka dots. Another year pink with white polka dots. Another year she was sitting next to Sarah Ferguson who was wearing navy with white polka dots. Whatever else Diana was wearing at Wimbledon, she was nearly always wearing pearl earrings.
So it’s a case of Carole googling Diana at Wimbledon. Plus Diana is known for her love of polka dots, so Meghan wearing them recently will have annoyed the Cambridges.
A tan really improves William’s appearance. So we conclude that the patron of Wimbledon missed the first week because she was on vacation?
Does anyone else think that uber full head of hair on Kate is at odds with the rest of her emaciated appearance?