Carole Middleton wore a Boden jumpsuit & denim jacket to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge has not shown up in the first four days of Wimbledon. It’s like I’ve said for years now – as soon as Kate got what she wanted, the patronage of Wimbledon, she rarely makes appearances at the tennis matches. She successfully pushed out the Duke of Kent last year, and now Kate is the only active royal patron of Wimbledon. I believe the Queen is still a patron of record, but the Queen hates tennis and hasn’t been to Wimbledon in decades.

So in Kate’s absence and Queen Elizabeth’s absence, the true Queen of Salt Island came out to Wimbledon on Thursday. Carole Middleton arrived with her husband Mike, and they sat together on Center Court. It doesn’t look like they got seats in the Royal Box, which I’m sure irritates Carole to no end. I’m not entirely sure which matches they watched, but my guess is that they were there for Katie Boulter’s win over Karolina Pliskova (Boulter is a Brit) and probably Rafael Nadal’s match on Center Court too. Carole’s favorite, Roger Federer, is not playing Wimbledon this year.

For Thursday’s appearance, Carole wore a £150 jumpsuit from Boden. I don’t have an ID on the white jean jacket, but it offends me? I know the ‘80s revival is in full swing but that looks like a child’s jacket and white denim is tragique (in my opinion). Curiously, Carole wore a topaz necklace from Kiki McDonough for this appearance. Eagle-eyed British fashionistas noted that Kate wore the same necklace to actual royal events in years past. So did Carole borrow Kate’s necklace, or did Carole buy the same necklace for herself? If Carole is borrowing Kate’s clothing and jewelry for public outings, that’s kind of creepy?

