Carole Middleton wore a Boden jumpsuit & denim jacket to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge has not shown up in the first four days of Wimbledon. It’s like I’ve said for years now – as soon as Kate got what she wanted, the patronage of Wimbledon, she rarely makes appearances at the tennis matches. She successfully pushed out the Duke of Kent last year, and now Kate is the only active royal patron of Wimbledon. I believe the Queen is still a patron of record, but the Queen hates tennis and hasn’t been to Wimbledon in decades.
So in Kate’s absence and Queen Elizabeth’s absence, the true Queen of Salt Island came out to Wimbledon on Thursday. Carole Middleton arrived with her husband Mike, and they sat together on Center Court. It doesn’t look like they got seats in the Royal Box, which I’m sure irritates Carole to no end. I’m not entirely sure which matches they watched, but my guess is that they were there for Katie Boulter’s win over Karolina Pliskova (Boulter is a Brit) and probably Rafael Nadal’s match on Center Court too. Carole’s favorite, Roger Federer, is not playing Wimbledon this year.
For Thursday’s appearance, Carole wore a £150 jumpsuit from Boden. I don’t have an ID on the white jean jacket, but it offends me? I know the ‘80s revival is in full swing but that looks like a child’s jacket and white denim is tragique (in my opinion). Curiously, Carole wore a topaz necklace from Kiki McDonough for this appearance. Eagle-eyed British fashionistas noted that Kate wore the same necklace to actual royal events in years past. So did Carole borrow Kate’s necklace, or did Carole buy the same necklace for herself? If Carole is borrowing Kate’s clothing and jewelry for public outings, that’s kind of creepy?
She looks a little cranky, wonder if she tried for the royal box and was told no? I don’t know the rules around that though.
I think Kate will be at Wimbledon this weekend (I dont know the schedule though lol.) When did we last see her? She’s probably been away for a week or so and will come back nice and tan.
ETA I just checked. We saw her on the 22nd/23rd (not sure which was the exact date of the visit) for the Cambridgeshire visit. Some said at the time she was going on vacation and I bet they were right.
Since a lot of British players have been eliminated already, it’s likely she doesn’t show till the finals next weekend. Also her refreshing schedule has to be considered.
Doesn’t Keen only come for the MEN’S finals anyway? It’s not like we see her there that much anyone, only one day, two at most.
She’s popped up at the women’s finals a handful of times in the past 6 years. I remember being very surprised when she appeared for the women’s semifinals in 2016.
@Becks1 I read your comment as —
“She looks a little cranky, wonder if she tried for the royal BOTOX and was told no?” 😆
Hoo! Pippa’s face is in for unfortunate roads ahead.
Is it just me or does the lady in front to the right of Carole (basically in front of Mike) look like Pippa 20 years from now in the first photo? I mean, I know she has shades on but I wondered if she was some relation.
I think she’s dressing too young for her age but that said I disagree a bit with everyone that says her face is bad – I think again for her age it’s just fine and normal looking. I think she just needs to improve her eye makeup a bit but really she just looks her age which is normal.
Nah Pippa is happy and living her best life. Her energies aren’t absorbed by the thankless task of pimping out her children.
She looks fine for her age and much better than she would with a face full of fillers and Botox.
Really? To me that looks like a gross excess of alcohol, complex carbs, a cheeky cigarette or twenty, and not bad for 85. My mother is Irish, 83, has had to endure the harsh Canadian climate, and looks 20 years younger. She’s had two strokes and is still grieving for my father. Carole looked stunning at Waity Keens Wedding, and with better care for her health could look much more attractive.
“Tragique” is a good word to describe the outfit. Yikes.
Indeed the outfit is?!? So Mike is in a suit very business casual and Carole is in a jeans jacket and a jumpsuit that would fit in on any kids playground (but weirdly would also make nice granny curtains); did they know they were going to the same place? That is a junior high jacket on a granny nursery school student being taken to the park by dad when he gets home from work 🫢
She looks so common
It’s horrible! The jumpsuit’s style is ridiculous, the fabric print is ridiculous, & the whole thing is ill-fitting. The white jean jacket doesn’t go, due to color & style. The shoes have a really weird heel, and the blush color of the shoes doesn’t quite match the blush color of the bag. Well, OK, I think her sunglasses are nice enough. Mike seems to be a bit rumpled & not his usual natty self. None of his colors/fabrics go together, either. And as a couple, they neither match nor complement one another.
I would be fine with this outfit if the jacket was another color…The bright white is just dissonant against the cream (or blush, or whatever it is) of the bag and shoes. Maybe a blush or blue blazer would have worked better.
If Carole is borrowing Items Kate has worn to work engagements that’s a big issue. Kate’s items are not hers. They are paid for with tax funds. Not private funds. And that means they cannot be used by civilians.
It’s a rule the Midds pretended to comply with by issuing statements they bought copies, but now it’s too obvious kate is funding her family with Tax funded items for their own private use.
I want to add Carole looks like hell here. No photoshop today.
+1–agreed on all points.
Just what i was coming here to say, Wiglet.
The tax paid clothes and jewels are supposed to be for work only. This is shady as a redwood forest.
Anything that is claimed for a tax deduction is something that should not be passed on the Carole. So that was a dumb comment and missed the point entirely.
Plus let’s not joke about knickers when there is photo confirmation that she does not always wear undergarments for work related engagements.
Yes, yes and yes oh yes Wiglet Watcher
ITA -she looks rough AF. This is Khate is about 5 years at the rate she’s going.
Give the ill fitting copy of the pink dress at Ascot – I think Carole is blagging copies of Khates clothes and jewelry either free or massively discounted. Its beyond creepy as FK but there is a long history of this with both Carol(e) and Pippa – if one got a freebie they all wanted one. Its like the downtown abbey set visit – Khate went first and then Carol(e) privately a few weeks later.
We know where Khate get the stalking from.
@DigitalUnicorn +1
Carole could be getting sent a “gift” in a dress and also one in Kate’s size to pass along. We know for a fact this was done with this family before.
I’d say more like 2-3 years, judging by unedited pics of Kate in the past few months.
I’m wondering if, as an incentive to get her to wear their brand, certain places give Kate a “buy one officially (on record) and we’ll give you store credit, or duplicates of the same item for free off-record.” Then her Mom, or whomever, can also be outfitted, but for free and not on record anywhere.
Yup, it’s not just creepy, it’s unethical & possibly criminal? I think the taxman would come after you if somebody in the US did that–write off work-related clothing expenses then loan them out to a relative for personal wear.
Borrowing clothes in particular seems very sketchy. Jewels, I get that in some way that’s a bigger no-no, but jewels don’t get “worn out” or damaged at the same rate that clothing does. Especially as Kate and Carole are clearly different sizes, if Carole wears something of Kate’s she likely has to get it altered or she’s more likely to damage it (e.g. you sit down in a too tight piece of clothing and pop a seam a bit), shortening the life of the piece.
I find it crazy that she is wearing these copies to such public events though. Surely she realizes people will notice and that it will lead to awkward questions and comparisons? If nothing else, I would not want to wear my super-thin daughter’s clothes b/c everyone would be saying how much “better” my daughter looked!
“All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy.” Oscar Wilde
All lies! Nah genetics are weird. Obviously age helps you appreciate your parents more if they were even halfway decent parents but each new generation has different lifestyles and nutrition standards so there’s a chance to be completely difficult.
LMAO! That should say *completely different* but you know what? It stands. Time for women to be difficult. And by that I mean loud and pissed off.
I am definitely completely difficult!
A true tragedy is reinforcing and repeating these tragic ideas.
There seems to be a lot of internalized misogyny in these responses.
Kindness propagates kindness. We cannot create a better world for women if we become the same monsters we are trying to defeat.
Well said!
Actually, this was in reaction to Caroke’s expression of discontent in the first photo. It reminded me of Kate.
*Carole*
Gee, thanks, Oscar!
I’m going to predict that Kate makes her first appearance at Wimbledon on the middle Sunday. It’s going to be the first time that they’re scheduling regular play on Middle Sunday so it’s going to be a big deal.
Carole not only looks cranky and pissed off, but her she’s looking rather bloated and a little lumpy, both in body and face. She needs to cut back on the fillers. Frankly, I don’t think that jumpsuit is doing her other favors.
She’s also cosplaying Meghan – Carol(e) doesn’t normally wear her hair straight like that.
She dresses like Khate who dresses like Meghan – a therapist would have a field day with Mommy Dearest and Muttons,
Prince Louis really resembles his maternal grandfather (forgot Kkkhate’s father’s name and can’t be bothered to look it up).
Mike.
I, um, love the jacket. I’ve been wearing jean jackets since middle school , and finally got a few in colors other than indigo, when I had a sundress binge, and wanted to look a bit more dressy. Yes, I fully recognize that having “dressy” and “regular “ Trucker jackets may raise serious questions. But love is love, and I’m kind of glad that a trucker jacket got welcomed at Wimbledon, and will be permanently enshrined in many photos. Lol
💯 🙌
I love it too! I wear different coloured jeans jackets all the time.
I have the “usual” blue, a white one, black, and am eyeing a lovely green one (to wear with some white jeans and a white T to a summer get together. I prefer them over cardigans for a summer evening. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I actually think this look is very middle school. I swear it looks like Cat and Jack from Target, especially that print.
Pucker up, William. This is the face of your future.
I agree.💬
She’s got some strong grumpy cat energy going in that first picture!
Ah so mismatching the same colors is something else CarolE must have taught Kate. This is better suited for a Mommy and Me Christian Girl Fall brunch in the South than the Royal box at Wimbledon.
I LOVE this critique of the look. def sizes down for the 3-7 age group in say Charlotte NC. (no offense to the stylish women who also live there and would never.)
I see this a lot among certain groups of ladies in the Midwest. They think they’re living the high life somewhere other than a suburban cornfield.
I’m bemused she’s now also shown up with flat, possibly chemically straightened hair. Is the Duchess of Cambridge capable of anything with mommy tagging along?
I can totally see Bones being petty enough not to go because Serena played and although she didn’t make it out of the 1st round, Bones still waited to make sure Serena left Salt Island.
Getting the face she deserves, that one. Kate will be next.
Boden. That is the Middletons‘ level. Seriously. Middle class, overly fussy and Blech. Since everything Kate wears reminds me of Boden or Joules anyway, they should stick to that.
Add over priced – the quality is a bit crap too.
I am just glad to see Paw Middleton alive. Been wondering where she keeps him locked up.
That is a sad sack combination of colors–cream, white, peach. I’m getting the impression that CarolE doesn’t have a wide range in her summer closet that allows her to mix and match well. She needs to invest in a capsule wardrobe in some classic shades, collected by someone who knows what they are doing, if she is going to continue to make these public appearances.
Coupled with the disheveled Ascot look, CarolE is looking a lot less sharply dressed than in the past. Perhaps a little depression setting in as a result of a lessened influence over Burger King?
Something’s definitely going on. She seemed irked at the seats she and her family were given at the Jubilee concert, then she was clearly drunk at her Ascot appearance, and now here she is, NOT in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, looking rather annoyed again. There is definitely some drama happening in House Cambridge and judging by Carole’s recent appearances, Kate’s been on the losing side of the drama.
If I didn’t know her name was CarolE, I would 100% guess it was Karen.
So glad they weren’t in the royal box, but that is super surprising given Khate’s status as patron… Like she doesn’t even have the clout to swing proper VIP seats for her parents? 😂
In general I think Carole looks pretty good for her age. I’m 63 and aging is tough for women as expectations are crazy. Having said that, I grit my teeth when I see her eyeliner. It closes up her eyes and makes them look small. And her hair is not a flattering style, it’s too long and straight. Not crazy about her outfit. Mike looks good, he always looks appropriate.
Right? I would be thrilled to have CarolE’s figure, but she wears clothes that make it look 2 sizes larger. The eyeliner is not good. But with a decent stylist she could really wear some clothes. She has a lot more presence in clothes than her daughter.
I love the look of jumpsuits but you have to take the whole damn thing off to go to the bathroom. And then hold it so it doesn’t drag on the floor.
That’s what I don’t get: Jumpsuits seem really inconvenient to wear.
That said, I love my white denim jacket … goes great with sundresses.
But Carole’s outfit is just awful.
Kate really resembles Carole as seen from these photos.
They both look like they’d rather be somewhere else.
And with anyone else 🤣
I am wondering if Kate will try to channel Diana by bringing George with her to a match. Diana had those famous photos with William. I would not put it past Kate.
Fascinating fact – The Queen’s dad played at Wimbledon! He was knocked out in the first round of the doubles in 1926! There’s film of him playing on the BFI website, lots of fabulous 20s hats in the crowd. I do think it’s quite funny that it’s one of our most prestigious sports events and HM is completely “Are there horses playing? Then HELL NO” about going. Think it was 2010 she was last there, for one of Andy Murray’s matches.
And she wore more fillers. Her eyes are getting smaller
It took me ages to figure out what was happening in her crotch area. I finally realized there’s a fabric belt tie and the loose ends are flapping about in that particular area in those particular pictures..
I’m looking for a short jean jacket that will stop AT my waist, not hips (like a shrug, but not really), to wear with sun dresses. I look too blocky in ones that come to my hips. I saw a woman wearing what I’m describing about 2 years ago and I loved her look. She told me where she got it (I forget now) but sadly, they were sold out and I’ve never found one again, though my efforts are definitely sporadic. I’m not against a white jean jacket, per se, I just don’t want one myself.
My favourite pic is where C’s mouth is open and everyone else’s is shut. Was she caught mid-yawn? Or is this the expression K emulates, cause she’s seen it all her life? LOL. Looks like Mike is an accessory, like bag & shoes. Must have husband. He looks pretty dis-engaged ~ ETA tho’ C’s hair is longer than I remember, it looks to me the same as she’s always worn it? Side part? I could go look, I guess, but need to vacuum….
That’s exactly what I want too! I have a linen jean jacket in what passes for faded denim and I found that the next size down works better for purposes (covering up my arms with sundresses as well as giving me sturdy pockets). I wear it for work several days a week . I bought a white gauzy linen one to have some variety, but I have never actually worn it. It’s also in my actual size, so comes too long on the hips.
I might be the only one, but I love the print of the jumpsuit. I actually bought a dress from Boden in the same print and it’s perfect for summer!