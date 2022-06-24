Prince William ‘doesn’t know who Harry is anymore, they’ll never recover’

I still say that IF the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles did not go out of their way to spend time with Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor during the Jubbly, that alone says that the “royal rift” will never be healed. I don’t care how mad and how racist these a–holes are, it says something awful about Charles, William and Kate that they likely didn’t even bother to see their niece and nephew or grandchildren. I tend to believe William and Kate made zero effort to see the children. I have a theory that Charles did see them but he is not leaking anything about it (until it is useful to do so). Anyway, I bring this up because Us Weekly’s sources are talking about how Harry and William’s relationship is beyond repair. And I agree. William is so constipated with rage that he made no effort to see Harry’s children. That’s it in a nutshell.
Still on the rocks. Prince William has “not been in a good place” with Prince Harry for years, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and his younger brother, 37, “hit rock bottom” after Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a tell-all interview with CBS in March 2021, the insider says, adding that the bond between the siblings is “doomed” and “irreparable.”
Per the insider, William “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained,” especially after the royal family was “burned so many times” by the Duke of Sussex’s vocal criticism. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”
Despite their different points of view, William “still loves his little brother,” per the insider. “He’s his own flesh and blood and that underlying affection will never go away. William’s not one to bear grudges but what’s right is right. He’ll be civil to a point, but he’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but.”
Duchess Kate is doing her best to salvage the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry, an insider exclusively reveals. “There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate,” the source tells Us of the Duchess of Cambridge, 40. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry.”
Kate, for her part, is “frantically trying to play peacemaker,” but so far her efforts have proved unsuccessful. “[She] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday,” the insider adds. “The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope.”
Us Weekly is the second outlet to report that Kate contacted Harry in Montecito, which means that Middleton HQ wants that story out there. A return, at long last, to the Katie the Keen Peacemaker narrative. I doubt Kate has called Harry. Full-stop. I doubt she has his number. As for William and his inability to show compassion, empathy or understanding towards the Sussexes, that says more about him than Harry. Harry has spoken in very raw terms about how he felt like the royal family and media were colluding to destroy and kill his wife. Harry has spoken in raw terms about his anger about the smear campaign against his wife. And William’s answer has been sustained rage.
William may not know who Harry is, but we certainly know who William is: racist, jealous, vindictive, furious.
Another embiggening article for Kate. Luckily we saw her mean girl cosplay part 2 in full display in church when she glared across the aisle to mouth something with her husband studiously ignoring her and the object of her ire. I think they are trying to reverse the damage done by the ill-thought-jubbly PR when they made a point of running to the tabloids about not attending Lilibet’s party and the queen refusing to take a photo with her only grand daughter of mixed heritage. You’d think by now they would have learned their lesson.
Elizabeth- thank you for mentioning the nasty side eye glare. It was the first thing that came to mind. She isn’t good at playing the undercover peacemaker.
Saying they’re equally stubborn is saying William’s racism is on the same level as Harry trying to protect his family. And THAT is racism right there. What the royals don’t realize is that THEY are outing themselves as racists, not Harry. What, exactly did Harry say about William? That he’s “trapped,” which is not a big enough deal for William to be this butt-hurt for this long. But Harry spoke about unnamed racists who questioned the color of his future children, and THAT revelation would be enough to piss off William. William outed HIMSELF as the unnamed racist, by his own actions.
Yep@mrskrabapple, a person can stubbornly continue to be racist while another person can stubbornly refuse to accept racism. Technically, they’re both stubborn but equating it as the same is a complete fallacy. Useful tool for racists though.
With regard to CB headline on this story- I believe it.
CHCB, well, I’ve come to the conclusion that no one really new who Harry was before all of this happened. I think they believed their own spin of the dim Prince, who was used as a scapegoat for everything. If anyone had bothered to try to get to know him after his military service, they wouldn’t be so surprised about how he has reacted to everything. The brf may not know who Harry is, but he does know who they are.
I think you nailed it. I think William has primarily thought of Harry as his sidekick, and, particularly as an adult, has never bothered to get to know him as an individual, and possibly never viewed Harry as a separate person. William might not even be capable of seeing other people as autonomous— and completely separate from himself and his own needs.
You know how sad of a family they are? From reading his interviews during or about his service alone, a total stranger from the public like me from around the globe could see Harry was not happy as a royal and longed for another kind of lifestyle.
And this was a nearly a full decade before Meghan ever even came on the scene. He spoke how he wanted a normal life, went into the military for it, to be one of the blokes, his feelings were abundantly clear to anyone who cared to listen. None of his family cared to listen. His new family he created does though of that I’m certain.
1. Kate does not have any of their numbers.
2. I whole heartedly believe Will doesn’t know who Harry is as a person. Because I believe he’s NEVER known who Harry is as a person. He’s never put in the effort, only seeing Harry as the guy in the shadow to take the hits for him and do the work for him. Never as a person. Harry asserting not only his wife’s personhood but his was too much for Will and fried his circuits. It’s not how it was suppose to be according to him.
Yes, this. May i add that it doesn’t seem that William knows himself. He seems lost at 40; thus all the embiggening pieces. It takes a nasty combination of privilege, a lack of self-awareness, and coddling to have reached 40 without knowing who you are. To paraphrase Mama Ru: how can you really know someone else if you don’t know yourself first?
You know, the more Sussex Squad posts stuff about Harry’s life on Twitter, I realize how much stuff he’s actually done that got next to no attention. He’s done A LOT in his life, and I’d bet that that’s what BP/CH/KP (especially KP) are worried about wrt his memoir. They know he’s not going to gossip about the family, but if he tells his stories about all the stuff he’s done, it’s going to look like a) why were they hiding him away/minimizing him? And b) what in the heck has William even been doing with his life??
They’re just going to look bad by comparison.
Spot on. Harry loved his brother and I hope for his sake, still do because anger and unforgiveness will stand in the way of healing.
Having said that, memory will ensure that history does not repeat itself.
William is surprised, impressed and jealous of this person whom happens to be his brother.
All those who expect Harry to forgive that POS bulliam WITHOUT also saying that bulliam should apologize to Harry and Meghan before any talk of forgiveness enters the chat, are no better than the over-privileged, over-indulged, selfish, unself-aware, no-account POS that bulliam is.
@Charm In my opinion, forgiveness is possible and probable. Forgiveness is the act of letting go. It in no way is the same as reconciliation, and it’s more for the one doing the forgiveness than the one that needs it. Forgiveness can be the final act of washing your hands of someone, letting none of their darkness touch you anymore.
I believe, just my opinion, that reconciliation shouldn’t happen. Any apology William gives will be grudging and insincere and he won’t learn any lessons, actually will look for opportunities to repeat or worse.
Spot on 💯 Heather C
I keep thinking of an interview Ricky Gervais gave after the Golden Globes. Ricky rightfully pointed outrage was misplaced, he simply spoke about things members of the audience had actually done – the outrage was directed at RG when really it should have directed at the various celebrities William is incandescent with rage that his brother publicly disclosed what his family had done – yet the horrid behaviour of William and his wife doesn’t seem to be the issue at all. If the Cambridges had been descent people, there would be nothing to tell.
“William’s not one to hold a grudge.” Give a girl a warning! I almost spit ☕ all over my new phone.
Lol lol right?!? Could have fooled me. Sure seems like he’s holding an *obsessive* grudge.
I cracked up at that. He’s not one to hold a grudge BUT he’ll never forgive Harry. Sounds like a grudge to me lol.
He means he’s not actually holding that grudge with his hands. Billy had the grudge surgically attached.
LOL!
LMAO!!!
It makes me incandescent with rage how William’s PR strategy is to play the offended party who can’t trust the others. I think Charles will have a more cordial relationship with Harry over the time not close but civil especially if the security problems are resolved. But if I was Harry I would just stay away, Charles is gonna want him to help legitimize Camilla as a queen in exchange to play nice. As for William yeah there’s nothing left to save in the relationship.
I honestly wonder how the security issues will shake out. Not exactly trusting courts right now.
Apparently they either didn’t read or fully comprehend Omid’s column about this tactic.
I really hope Harry does not attend the coronation. I know Camilla has been normalized as part of the RF, but when I really think about her being crowned Queen in the historical context of what happened to Diana, it is absolutely vile.
While I hope he does. It will be literally Charles’ s crowning achievement. Harry’s absence would be making a major statement, and, if it’s a few years off, Harry’s decision to not include his kids could have permanent repercussions that I think would be problematic for him (and Meghan) to make on their behalf.
I don’t think his attendance has to imply applauding Camilla or her role. I see it more as formally and rightfully asserting his birthrights and those of his kids.
I’m also hoping that at some point, Charles makes a trip to California. That could go a long way towards beginning to build healthier family connections.
Agreed. I want Charles coronation, if it happens, to be a moment of karma for all he did to Diana. Ignored and reviled.
@Blithe re PC visiting H&M in California- the fact that Charles has not done so by now tells me he never will.
You don’t have to get along with a sibling to allow the cousins to play together. Keeping them apart is for your own personal grudge, not their well-being. And good on you for perpetuating personal conflicts and trying to extend them through future generations. Isolating and demonizing the only partially people of color in the family, removing them from royal status, erasing them from history books. Watch out for that eraser, Charles and William, because it’s all over the page and on the loose.
Exactly. We saw pictures of Harry and Meghan interacting with the Tindall kids and Harry is on the outs with Mike. It’s not the kids fault that the parents don’t get along. Kate is a self proclaimed early years expert, she should know this. Not interacting with her niece and nephew and not having her kids interact with their cousins is mean and petty.
It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens 15-20 years from now when all the cousins are adults and capable of reaching out to one another without parents or others interfering. The current adults in the Firm have all behaved appallingly bad–the queen, Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, even Zara and Mike–to the Sussexes. One day the Tindell kids, Peter’s kids, the Cambridge kids are all going to grow up and see and read about these racist shenanigans, and then form their own opinions about it. Some of them might easily take the view of their parents and look at their relatives in the US as traitors who didn’t support the queen, blah blah blah. But some of them might want to have a relationship with them and the cousins they didn’t get to grow up around. It’s gonna be wild to see.
L84Tea, it’s not going to take nearly that long, I don’t think. Kids now are computer literate quite early, and I’d imagine that kids, especially kids who go to boarding schools, will not only talk, but easily find information online and, as you say, form their own opinions about it, in addition to getting impressions from extended family members.
The Archwell email is VERY easy to find. So easy – a bright, curious 7 year old could do it.
Why would you want your kids to be on interact with other kids whose parents don’t like you, even if they’re family? Why would you want their kids to rub that off on your kids? I don’t think Harry and Megan invited them or their kids, I don’t think they want them anywhere near them or in their lives. He’s keeping that space. I do believe Charles saw the kids, I believe that the terms were that he had to keep his mouth shut.
The Cambridge children should not be allowed anywhere near the Sussex children. I’m pretty sure William has said some hateful things about his nephew and niece and Archie & Lili are probably referred to in the Cambridge household as Harry’s wife’s children, not Harry’s children. Kris Middleton has probably said some slick things about the Sussex children to the Cambridge children as well (if not Kate herself). The Cambridge children will likely not ever want any type of relationship with Archie or Lili so it’s best to not even try to start that up now. Under no circumstances should Archie or Lili ever be in the presence of Uncle William and Aunt Kate and if that means Archie & Lili will have no relationship with their first cousins, so be it. They’ll survive and so will the Cambridge children.
How many of these stories are we going to get a year???
We get it Billy Idle is mad, and Wraith is peacemaking or whatever.
It’s been 2 years, Harry hasn’t mentioned William not even in the Oprah interview.
It’s best Archie and Lili grow up in the US far away from the unmitigated mess that is the RF. The RF will feed those kids to the wolves given a single chance.
They’re going to try to throw Archie and Lili to the wolves anyway. It’s very pathetic and this is exactly what Harry was talking about in TMYCS about generational trauma. Thank you for proving his point, Cambridges. (Though I’m loving Billy Idle)
I’m not sure they’re going to get the option to throw them to the wolves. The Sussexes will maintain the kids privacy until they are at least tweens with their own sm. And at that point, if they choose to live a life outside of the public, they’ll have nothing.
Billy Idle, OMG. That’s brilliant. 👏🏻
@scorpion Billy Idle is a perfect name for TOB.
Another cheer for Billy Idle. Perfect!
Billy Idle, omg😅🤣😂😂🤣😅
‘Billy Idle’ is brilliant. It’s also G-rated and fits with an existing media narrative, so it could absolutely catch on with the press.
Holy hell, Billy Idle is PERFECTION!
“Eyes without a face, got no human grace”! Perfect
PW is “not one to bear grudges” but he’s not going to speak to PH because he doesn’t understand him? People have siblings that are different from them and it doesn’t keep normal people from still having a relationship. Good look for future church leader and diplomat. If Kate wants to reach out so very badly maybe she should start with reaching out to apologize to Meghan.
Why are all these stories being put out there talking about William hating Harry because of the Oprah interview in 2022? that was a year and a half ago and Harry really didnt say anything badly about Willy UNLESS W is the one who questioned skin color. And of course he is, that isn’t news, but it is just such a telling on himself and obvious that W is a terrible narcissist who cannot stand that H doesn’tneed OR WANT W in his life. I think Harry at this point is just fine with no contact. It is the only way to deal with narcissists and I say that as someone who has little to no contact with my brother, who is a diagnosed narcissist.
Since these commentary from the Cambridges is usually the opposite of what the truth is. This means that what the Cambridges did to the Sussex’s was so unforgivable that the relationship is irretrievable.
Question to the CPers: What generation in the royal family did the briefing against each other to cover one’s own ass and throw each other under the bus begin? I mean, I can believe courtiers were always doing this on some level but I feel like it kicked into high gear with Charles.
Oooh that’s a good question. I kind of think that this type of backstabbing and jealous guarding of favourable narratives has always been the royal way since time immemorial. For example, in the middle ages it would have been the way to swing armies behind you to battle over the throne or if you were, say, Henry Bolingbroke, you would have had the PR out there spinning how you were a much better man for the job than an immature, teenage Richard II – even though your claim to the throne was more tenuous.
I think it’s just the methodology that’s changed as media has changed. One of the most egregious PR Royal cover ups, for example, has been the nonsense that the queen’s uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated “for love”. They’ve been spinning nonsense for the masses for a very long time.
I agree with you Hench. I just listened to a 30 part (okay maybe 25) podcast on the Wars of the Roses and my big takeaway was…..well there’s always been backstabbing hasn’t there? At least back then there was actual power with the throne. But my thought is that as long as there has been power, there have been power grabs, and that often means using someone else as a scapegoat (so that you look better and like a more viable option I guess?) What the Windsors in general have done over the past few generations isnt necessarily anything new for royalty, I think its just remarkable bc its playing out so publicly and the end game appears to be so ambiguous.
Like William isn’t throwing Harry under the bus so Harry can never be king. Barring some sort of huge change or tragedy, its 99% likely that William is going to be king after Charles. So none of this PR war makes a difference in that regard. He’s just doing it for his own popularity.
Becks1 – this. Not even Henry VIII cared that much about other people being more popular as long as it didn’t threaten his actual power (even if he stretched that category to mean a lot of things). Nothing Harry does will affect William’s birthright. But he’s in a rage all the time regardless.
@Becks1 – ooh, a multipart podcast on the Wars of the Roses sounds right up my strasse. May I ask which podcast?
100%, Becks. Going further back, The Lion In Winter actually undersold the Plantagenet drama and family infighting (Eleanor of Aquitaine 4eva!).
I think a lot of it in recent times comes from the Queen Mother, honestly. Weren’t there stories from when Harry and William were kids that she’d fawn all over William and ignore Harry?
Harry got such a raw deal from his family — he was born to be used, and used up. The fact that he realized just how messed up that was and broke away is what they’re so pissed about. Harry asserting himself as an actual human being is an unforgivable sin to the RF and none of them will ever forgive him for that. Because they’re garbage people.
Wait for it…..wait for it…..it was called….The Wars of the Roses, lol.
I really like this podcast called Noble Blood (not all British stuff but mostly, she just had a two part episode on Franz Ferdinand’s life and death) and she had this historian on for an hour long episode about the Wars of the Roses, named Derek Birks, and he’s this retired history professor who now writes historical novels. So he has a 46 part podcast (I just checked) on the WotR but each episode is anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, so its not super heavy. He’s actually pretty funny and loves making Games of Thrones references lol. I recommend it!
I’m sure William wishes he lived in another century because if he did he would undoubtedly have had Harry carried off to the Tower of London ages ago.
@Becks1 – brilliant. Thank you!
@L84Tea: Oh yeah, Billy Idle’s first act as king would be to give Harry the Duke of Clarence treatment.
@Becks1: THANK YOU for the podcast/author recommendation. I’m interested in the present-day royals largely because I’m a history enthusiast – it’s fascinating to watch the same age-old rivalries and dynamics play out in the low-stakes/high-exposure environment of the BRF.
There are a lot of great podcasts about history my favorites are:
– The Ancients
– Not Just the Tudors
– Gone Medieval
– Tides of History
– Dan Snow’s History Hit
– The Rest is History
– History Extra
and an especially entertain one called You’re Dead to Me (it always have 2 guests on: 1 academic and 1 comedian).
You’re Dead to Me is a great name for a history podcast! Will have to check it out. Thanks to all for the various recs.
Thanks @ArtHistorian – I’ve added some of those to my list. Already a fan of NJTT, History Extra and History Hit. I’d also recommend Noble Blood – highly entertaining and bloodthirsty tales of history.
Wonder how long they are gonna keep whinning about H&M, it been like two years already. K&W plus the RR should get therapy or proper mental health check. this is not normal
He needs to shut up already. He is a whiny, furious, constipated, jealous, vindictive, petty man-child. GROW UP! His brother doesn’t even mention him and Baldimort can’t stop running his mouth. He’s beginning to look like a maniac with impulse issues.
Yes! TOB has crossed into Scammy Markle territory. Constantly trumpeting to the world how supposedly hard done by he is by Harry. It’s like side B of the Meghan is a Mean Daughter single by the Marklebillies – “Harry the Hateful Hobo Prince” By WillieLeaks and Scarecrow. I can see them on Hee Haw right now!
Let them keep it up. They’re at Prince Andrew’s level of oblivious, and at this rate will eventually be as popular as he is, what with the growing amounts of disgusted onlookers.
[She] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday,”
Why should Harry contact him, when William and Kate made a big deal about not going to Lilibet’s birthday party and not inviting Harry to his 40th or is that the plan? Get Harry to call just so William can slam the phone down on him and then “leak” another “incandescent” story to the tabloids.
IMHO this story being “leaked” to an American publication is once again laying the ground for the Earthshot visit to the US. It’s not William’s fault that Harry will have nothing to do with him, Kate tried to reach out but…….
Are these the same publications that were saying Harry and William were face-timing each other prior to the Jubilee. Yeah, fakenews!
That was the Mirror, ‘Royal Sources’ er Bill informed the tabloid of the face timing.
It was to mitigate the fact that the Queen had a word with William about the need for ‘unity’ at the jubilee.
In other words, leave Harry and Meghan alone during the visit, after all, Meghan is a “loyal wife and good mother”.
He relayed this info to the mirror but blamed Harry for the dysfunction. His wife used “loyal wife….. in her byline to at least one media during the jubilee.
“He’ll be civil to a point, but he’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but” …. that actually describes H’s approach to his father and brother since Sussexit.
Actually Willy and Catty aren’t even civil at this point, regardless of how they try to spin Catty as the peacemaster.
William never knew Harry. That much is clear.
I doubt Harry cares at this point. He has his family now, he is building new relationships and probably strengthening others that he already has that are worth it.
People think just because someone is your brother, sister or any other blood relative you are supposed to love them and just let them do whatever. That’s not the case, you have to put boundaries even with your family members to preserve your sanity. I completely cut communication with one brother who I might add help raise, and another I just deal in the only ways I can deal with him. Both are selfish, toxic and manipulative. So Harry is not the only one with toxic family members, I’m just glad he realized that and put his happiness and that of his family before those vipers.
Now they will continue to be obsessed with him and continue talking about this man and his family until he dies. What a pitiful life they must have.
Harry continue winning!
@Cel2495 as sorry as I am that you have relatives who cause you such suffering, I’m so inspired by your expressing how you know your value and you care for yourself!
I am so fed up of being fed this pack of lies. If course W and K never saw the children. I’m not blind, I saw her face when she turned to look at them at the church jubilee service. The mask slips a little more every day. This is not the face of a peacemaker. Give me a break.
Her nasty look was telling. And they want us to believe Kate is playing peacemaker? Please
It’s the face of a life long mean girl that fills her day with made up drama where she is the victim and in charge.
“There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate,”
Roll the theme music, cue Kate running in slo-mo, cape streaming out behind her, onlookers cheering….
Yeah, no. We all saw with our own eyes what ACTUALLY happened when Kate tried to play peacemaker between the brothers at Philip’s funeral. William barked something at her and she dropped back immediately, looking chastened and Wills and Harry marched off leaving her behind.
I’m puzzled as to why the Middleton camp keep feeling the need to roll this narrative out. Do they not think Kate has enough roles as Saviour of the Monarchy, Early Years Expert, Perfect Mother of Three, Top CEO and Future Future Queen? Is this a message to the RF about her indispensability or is it a message to Harry?? See Harry – I still care! I’m still trying to make things ok for you..
Hilarious picture Hench!
I hear Born Free music soaring in background.
“I’m puzzled as to why the Middleton camp keep feeling the need to roll this narrative out. Do they not think Kate has enough roles as Saviour of the Monarchy, Early Years Expert, Perfect Mother of Three, Top CEO and Future Future Queen?”
Because 1. They need a savior Kate story re: the brothers that doesn’t include Meghan.
2. Because none of those roles you listed gets her even a fraction of attention & headlines that Meghan gets. And we just saw it with both news of her reaching out to family members of the school massacre, or sending a letter of support and snacks for the Moms demand volunteers.
Both stories got international play all over the world. Yet outside of England, Kate barely gets mentioned in a few U.S. tabloids. And if/when she does, those story has to have a connection to H&M.
@truthSF – very good theory. Makes a lot of sense!
Isn’t the Middleton camp just poking the bear with this schlock? It seems guaranteed to further enrage the Willy.
I don’t understand the point of this continued story. It’s not interesting or useful from anyone’s point of view – not Will or Kate or the BM.
See Digital Unicorn’s theory just below – I think that makes sense. Maybe at this particular point in time, talking about Harry is simply a mechanism for Will/KP and Kate/Middletons to brief against each other.
Hmm, there is a lot of conflicting statements coming out about Harry and Cains relationship and Cains fee fee’s. Me thinks the Meds and KP are briefing against each other – I totally side eye any article that paints Keen as the keenest peacemaker that ever peace made.
Do they even have Harry’s number?
It makes me think of that TMZ exclusive that they had to get someone from the UK embassy to go to Harry and Meghan’s home to inform him Prince Phillip’s death.
Susan Collins reportedly received a call from Meghan on an unlisted number.
I think other than the Queen, Eugenie and Prince Charles no one else from the family has his number. Most likely I believe, any communication with William is done through a third party like lawyers or secretaries.
Just my opinion.
IIRC, someone was calling him that night (so someone in the royals has his number) but either his phone was off or he wasn’t answering, so that’s why someone went to his house, because they needed to make sure he had the news before it broke on the news.
You’re right Becks1, I had forgotten about that.
Maybe Harry has a number that certain people from the UK like Charles can access but Harry and Meghan have a separate number they got in the US for their new life. Maybe an old UK number for emergencies and a new number William will never get.
There is no way k8 would not have harrys phone number, if he changes his number, she would hire a private eye to find out what it is. The girlie is obsessed.
Wow. So Kate and CarolE must have the keys to Adalaide Cottage in hand and are back to their old tricks with US Magazine. Brazenly trotting out the Kate as the Peacemaker stories again? And notice how its Harry who is supposed to do get in touch with William on the big baby’s birthday all so that Kate/CarolE have a new scoop to sell the tabloids.
In other words this peacemaking story is fake news
Yup.
Only one of the brothers is STILL out here talking sh!t about the other. Only one of the brothers is trying desperately to set the narrative that he is the wronged party, and he wants to be the one to set the terms of the relationship, or lack thereof. Only one of the brothers uses his birthday profiles to talk about how terrible it is that Harry left HIM. And Harry? His relationship is still SPACE.
Well-said! I thought that description in the Oprah interview was telling. People were caught up on the Charles bit but that always read to me as Harry was disappointed because he had actual expectations of his father. The relationship being space with his brother, whoa child, that says “I’m done with that”.
I agree @Sunny. Harry sounded hurt over Charles’ actions, like he expected more from him, and sounded like he still loved him (which I know angers some people.) Harry said he wanted to repair his relationship with his father. He just sounded like he was done with William.
Now I am wondering if part of W’s anger and ongoing obsession with this is that Harry is D-O-N-E with him and there’s literally nothing he can do about it. Maybe he actually knows everything Sykes wrote is true and has tried to negotiate a high level peace for PR purposes and Harry is giving him (extremely deserved) dirt. So his only play in his idiotic mind is to keep putting out briefs that he can’t forgive Harry to make it seem like he actually has the power. Obviously it’s not sustainable though.
If Cain put in this much effort in helping his charities instead leaking nonsense about Harry and Meghan, the charities would appreciate it.
He and the royal family copy everything the Sussexes do and fail at it.
Harry is a grown ass man, he is not Cain’s whipping boy anymore.
Intense Therapy sessions would do more for Cain, than worrying about Harry in an Alien land.
This jealousy against Harry didn’t start when Meghan came into Harry’s life, he knew from a child, people like Harry more than him, because he was always a turd.
Jan
It’s thought by many that William leaked Harry’s location while he was serving in Afghanistan to the tabloids. William wanted Harry home before he outranked him in a military sense.
Harry stepped back rather than put his brothers at risk. He knew it wouldn’t stop. That’s how blind with rage his jealousy is for Harry.
I find it interesting that whenever the mention of reconciling whether its between Harry and Billy or Harry and the RF, its only Harry that is mentioned and never Meghan. As far as they’re concerned they only want Harry back, not his children or Meghan just him and that speaks volumes. Its heavily cited that Harry has wanted to leave for ages and my theory is he met someone who he knew was amazing and out of his league but also was willing to leave the RF in the future b/c PH saw his future via his uncles and wanted better for himself and his future family.
I do genuinely think this is why part of his previous relationships did not work out. Both Chelsy and Cressida are part of the posh/aristo circles which they relish coupled with having a good relationship with the RR – the latter being impossible when you’re with PH. Ppl forget the press mericlessly picked on Fergie and while she did her part in generating bad press, most of it was b/c that is the biz model. You make one of the heirs look back so that the media focus is solely on that one “bad” couple and one good one and no one delves deeper. However what decent person could put up with bullying press that shapes how most ppl view you and beg for money and a home from their older sibling b/c they cannot work outside the RF? Its better to date or even be the mistress of royalty than it ever would be to marry them.
Chelsy did not get the best media treatment to put it mildly Kate probably would have been in uncomfortable with cressida in the family because will was interested in her half sister Isabella
What do Billy the basher wants us to do with this information? Like we get it! You hate your brother and will never speak to him again. Those Polo pictures of Harry and Nacho got him upset I see
Ooooohhhhhh yes….youre so right. The pix of Harry and Nacho are global and the entire internet had been posting that N is H’s true brother.
I’m sure the royals & their enablers have seen them and are not pleased. LOL I know for a fact that Nacho has seen them and he appreciates the Squad.
Bulliam is impotent with incandescent rage. As per usual.
Nacho and Harry do seem to be particularly triggering for Willnot. It’s fascinating, to me!
Ten fake dollars says that Wandering Willy sees Nacho as his “replacement.” Because William thinks that everything Harry does is about William.
What do Billy the basher wants us to do with this information? Like we get it! You hate your brother and will never speak to him again. Those Polo pictures of Harry and Nacho got him upset I see because we been hearing about this same topic since those pictures came out.
William needs to move on. Harry is out there thriving. And all William can do years later is OBSESS over his brother not being his scapegoat anymore.
The RR can’t spin this anymore. It’s childish and unhealthy. It paints William as such a dull and spiteful moron. But what else is there? William has accomplished nothing in his life that lasts more than a few years and is simply busywork created by others.
I believe that W&H haven’t been close for years, long before Meghan came along. People seem to forget that the Cambridge’s lived in Norfolk for years while Harry was based in London. Harry was in the military for 10 years and when he had down time, he seemed to spend it in Botswana working on conservation issues. I believe that the mythical closeness of the “boys” is just that, a myth.
There are still people under the delusion thinking Charles loves and cares about Archie and Lili. He doesn’t give AF about them and I’m sure he doesn’t consider them his grandchildren. Charles is the same grandfather who cuts off the security from his son and infant grandson in the midst of the pandemic. He’s also the same grandfather who wants to strip Archie and Lili of their future titles (prince and princess). He didn’t even bother to hold Archie in the christening photo the Sussexes released for his (Charles) birthday in 2019.
Charles seems to pay most attention to George and them Louis
Agreed. If and when King Charles confirms that Meghan correctly quoted the courtiers and no, Archie and Lili will not be given their birthright titles, it’s my hope that all the black/brown nations of the Commonwealth leave, with a quickness.
I am not under that delusion.
William and Kate need Prozac and a good therapist.
Is mental healthcare a thing in the UK? Well in royal and aristo circles? I’m really starting to think that’s not an option for them. Or they believe it will make them look weak in some way. Which is silly considering one of Keen & Bill’s “initiatives” was mental health at one point. I guess for them the only real mental health help is to lock one away and pretend they don’t exist. To paraphrase Dorothy from Golden Girls: “they need a therapist who enjoys a challenge”.
I don’t think they have mental health issues. What they have are character disorders ie. narcissistic personality disorder. Kate is a somatic narcissist who pours all her energy into maintaining extreme thinness, cosmetic procedures and an expensive wardrobe. So prozac and therapy would do nothing. Therapy doesn’t help people who think they are just fine the way they are or as one of my favourite squaddies says “have no shame.”
William is so damaged himself that he should take a page from Harry, and get therapy.
I don’t see why Harry is expected to crawl back by the BRF.
He is happy in his personal life. He and William could certainly mend fences privately, if William could bend.
Team Harry for the win. I think H&M kids will be happier out of the public eye too.
William is angry and seething with rage because Harry outed him for who he is; his character is forever sullied by his racism along with his kingship and he can’t come to terms with that. He can’t walk it back and he knows it. Now he’s projecting that he’s the victim and Harry is the bad guy in all of this. Both he and Kate got ahead of themselves with their overbearing attitudes and it backfired big time now they are living with regret written all over their faces…including Charles. They betted on Harry forever taking their crap and Meghan said not this time…we have options and we are out of here. Now everybody has to live with the consequences of their behavior.
I recall prior to H&M leaving, the RF had just thrown Andrew under the bus and hung him out to dry and the tabloids reported that the RF was using Andrew as an example to the Sussexes of what would happen to them if they didn’t step in line and come to heel. They needed to choose whether they want to be royals or whether they want to be celebrities. Well, H&M took matters into their own hand and showed them now Bulliam, Kate & Charles are crying foul as the monarchy falls apart.
It’s hard to think of William and Kate doing any good in the world because it’s hard to find the good in THEM. By trying to destroy Harry and Meghan, I hope the Cambridges haven’t destroyed themselves. Harry and Meghan face the world with good intentions. When have William and Kate done something lately that clearly shows their good intentions? I personally believe that one should always try to do some good in the world. It would be nice to see William and Kate doing their bit and set a good example at least for their children. How would they teach their children to look out for each other and explain William’s relationship with his own brother? It would be just wicked to demonize Harry, Meghan, and Archie and Lili the eyes of the children.
I have asked this over and over again. I cannot think of one good thing they have done for anyone. Showing their faces, as the barest possible minimum, is all they ever accomplish.
“the boys”
The fact that a 40 year old man and his 37 year old brother are still referred to as boys is so weird.
Bex says: “the boys”
I know! Irks me no end when they say “litttle brother” about an adult!
The “younger brother” is what adult minds say!
Like you are still referred to as the special “baby of the family”even when you are 50!
Then at what age does someone become the “toddler” of the family!
Such idiocy!
William would have know his brother if he had not been so obnoxious to him and Meghan
“William isn’t one to hold grudges”?! Really? In the umpteenth story about his long lasting grudge against his brother and sister-in-law. The veil of Diana’s boys have been yanked off and the ugliness that is William is on full display. Harry & Meghan fled for their lives, yet William is pissy his plan worked and the world noticed.
If the British embassy had to send someone to tell Harry about Philip, what makes Us think I’ll believe that Katie the Keen Peacemaker has Harry or Meghan’s number? She doesn’t because they don’t talk.
This is just distraction and deflection from Saintly Bill increasingly obvious disdain for his own wife whom he doesn’t want to look at or be around anymore. Kate peacemaker is trying by PR means to save her own marriage because of reputational damage to image of Will who married uni sweetheart and never strayed narrative.
Lady Digby, I agree that this is KHate (and maybe Carole), who is behind this article. She’s trying to make herself important to the brf in someway, and this is what she chose and it’s the only thing she has. She doesn’t work and when she does it’s a fashion show and photo op for her. Anyone could do that, we don’t need her for that.
KHate is missing the boat here. She keeps throwing Wont under the bus. She’s playing a dangerous game. She may have Adelaide Cottage, but they could make her stay there VERY uncomfortable. Has she thought of that?
KHate has much to answer for in her role of pushing the Sussexes out of the family. It doesn’t matter how much she tries to cover that with the peacemaker title, it’s not going to fly. In fact, the more she does it the more people are going to start looking at her. That will prove very problematic for her.
Kate caused much of the trouble she could have denied the crying story I also think she would want harry to leave his family to be Cambridge third wheel again
Good. Harry and Meghan are well rid of this tool and his dithering wife. Soon it will be two years since the Oprah interview. Someone, maybe that crack PR person they hired, needs to tell them to let this go. Move on! Harry and Meghan have been talking about everything but that fckng family but those two won’t let it go.
Note to PR guru: this is making your employer look weak and unstable which is not the image you want to project. Note to employer: it’s essential to follow your PR expert’s advice if you don’t wish to appear like a loose cannon and a raving lunatic.
Feeshalori, I would add: Good luck getting KHate and Ma Mid under control.
Hmmm, the strong and noble, innocent Cambridges, blindsided by the weak, spoiled, out-of-control, raging Harry. Harry spends his life constantly attacking them and they are bravely bearing up, absorbing the unjust blows of cruel Fate. What heroes! /s
Prince William: *clears throat* “Thank you all for coming to my official press conference. I would just like to state for the record that I am absolutely not thinking about Harry at all, and if I were, it would be to think about how much he sucks and how I’m much cooler than he is. But I’m not. I haven’t thought about him in weeks. Possibly months. Also, just for the record, he smells funny. Like old milk. Okay, thank you all for coming out. Same time tomorrow?”
Hahaha – exactly!
Not just peacemaking but frantically peacemaking. Looool. Frantic is a true vibe imo. Not just copying but frantically copying her sil while frantically trying to peacemake with her husband.
This actually strikes me as true. I’m sure William is furious and Kate is desperate. Harry changed the rules mid-game! How dare he stop acting as the human shield for his brother!?! I remember hearing that William sold Harry to the tabloids both for the party Harry was caught dressing up like a Nazi (bad idea) and for his “drug use” (marijuana) to cover W’s equally bad or worse actions. This has always been their dynamic. No wonder W&K worked so hard to belittle disparage and break down M, they were afraid she was a threat to their status quo. (Who says they don’t have emotional intelligence?)
William had the “Colonial Africa” parties which were really offensive, and the tabs did not go after him for that. He was protected. will supposedly also dressed as Tarzan during the party.
What I don’t get is how can William and Kate be more angry than Harry and Meghan when it was the Cambridges who initiated the smear campaign. They got what they wanted and they’re still not satisfied. And the relationship was rock bottom long before the Oprah interview but if KP had shut up about Harry and Meghan after they left the UK, the interview would have never happened
” if KP had shut up about Harry and Meghan after they left the UK, the interview would have never happened” THIS ALL DAY LONG.
Meghan was super specific about saying how ridiculous it was to expect them to stay quiet while the firm continued to act against them. All they had to do was was STFU and let them live their lives. Bullies, however, are rarely capable of that if their victim has tried to escape them.
They are using the interview because that’s all they have
I wonder if they realize that people will think they are crazy after its been, lets say 2,3 or more YEARS since the Oprah interview and they are still acting like it happened yesterday. They look exactly like Trump, still talking about a stolen election years after he lost. Deranged. Completely.
I truly believe that at some point William made a pass at Meghan.
My man believes the same.
For two reasons. One, lording it over Harry forever, two, he would use it to buy himself an out with the press, with the added bonus of destroying Meghan.
Husband said same thing even before the wedding. “William has the
hots for Harrys girlfriend”.
Billy Idel, omg😅🤣😂😂🤣😅
My lord. They need to stop. First they were face timing, then William hated Meghan and would never forgive her, and now it’s Kate is calling Harry? Please! This makes them all look stupid as anything.
I seriously doubt that Kate has any influence on Harry or any credibility as a peacemaker, since she is at least 50% responsible for the racist, cruel tormenting of her pregnant sister in law. Sit down, Kate.
I don’t think Harry was never really as “fond” of Kate as the tabs say.
William turned 40, is planning some expensive party, and should still be basking in self-congratulations for (checks notes) standing on a balcony next to the queen. Yet article after article is about Harry. The tabloids can’t mention William’s name without also mentioning Harry. I don’t think William and Kate will ever get out from under Harry and Meghan’s shadow. Oh, how that must burn!
They will forever live under the Harry and Meghan’s shadow – and that is all of their own doing.
“…even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday…”
Bwahahah. If this ever happened, Harry probably hung up faster than a Criminal Minds perp trying not to be traced. 🤣🤣
What’s funny (not really) is the Kate-approved articles always mention how angry William is, and Kate is the voice of reason, and the real problem is between William and Harry. But William’s articles focus on Meghan making Kate cry, and that caused the rift between the families, and William is simply a good husband taking his wife’s side. I suspect the truth is closer to Kate’s narrative (not exactly they way she presents it, but the general premise that the rift started because of something between William and Harry, not Kate and Meghan).
Lacey’s book seems to place the time things really deteriorated was when William started telling Harry to “slow down” and would not stop doing it even bringing in Uncle Spencer to intervene. I think a lot of things were awful even before that.
Mrs. Krabapple, how long do you think Wont will take this before he decides to take KHate down. She always makes him look bad, and she’s the one that’s needed by the brf. I think she’s playing with fire.
We all saw Harry’s look of thunder at the commonwealth service after Kate snubbed Meghan. Harry is not going to forgive that. Especially when she’s already caused problems with the fake crying story and the likely scenario that she yelled at Meghan saying Harry would cheat too. Plus the Knauf assistance? Harry is not ok with any of that.
Considering their behavior to Harry and Meghan it is irritating when the stans proclaim William a “great man” and Kate “classy.” THey are just the opposite IMO.
Kate has been trashy and low class from the moment she tried to enter William’s orbit. And it has nothing to do with her commoner background.
Does KP think continuing all this BS is going to pave the way for a “conquer” America and shame H&M tour that’s planned? I wish I could stand along the motorcade route with a giant “FU Billy Idle and Khate” sign. We’re Americans, and we’re supposed to stand up for what’s right, especially when it involves our own. So glad Meghan isn’t a UK citizen and I hope Harry one day holds an American passport.
The elephant in the room is that Kate & Bill cannot bring themselves to speak to Meghan, Harry’s wife and the mother of his kids. They can’t even make nice in public with her. Until they reach out to Meghan, they will never reconcile with Harry. That is what this is all about.
This happens all the time in ordinary lives. We maybe don’t like our sister’s husband, but we put up with him in order to get along. Bill and Kate can’t do that & I wonder why. They certainly know how to fake smile, especially Kate.
Because PW wants to be Harry and Kate wants to be Harry’s wife!
Harry is who he’s always been. The guy whose best flourishes with Meghan. The guy who was sick of the toxicity for himself but more importantly for his family. The family he chose, not the one he was born into.
They both know the other all too well — they continue to play out their parents’ dynamic. PW is chosen one-like Charles who still nonetheless seethes with jealousy over PH’s people Prince/ Diana. We all know how this ended. And this is why Charles is so torn. He knows Harry has the warmth but if he lets Harry win, he lets Diana win.
So do I. The dream Sussex coronation day would be Meghan visiting an orphanage in one of the countries which would have seceded from the Commonwealth and ditched the monarchy, while Henry would be out somewhere playing polo like there’s no tomorrow. Why validate the status of his mom’s arch rival ?
Gosh I hate these stories. If these musings truly represent Will’s thinking, then he will never “solve” his broken relationship with Harry. To arrive at the right solution, you have to analyze the right problem. As long as Will focuses on the Oprah interview as the beginning of the breach, he will be focused on the wrong problem. That interview happened at the END of the abuses H&M suffered as working royals and was delivered with restraint versus what could have been revealed by H&M at that time. W needs to confront what happened to the Sussexes before their exit , admit how he and Kate contributed to their painful experiences, apologize and make amends. Then maybe they’d have a chance to rebuild.
Each brother has a different perspective on what the problem is, so the problem will never be solved to everyone’s satisfaction:
Harry sees the problem as William and Kate trying to harass Meghan to either death or exile and trying to erase his children from the family.
William (and Kate) sees the problem as Meghan and the children. If Meghan and the children are gone, then the problem is solved.
Because Harry is not going to leave his wife and children and because William is going to keep harassing Meghan (and the children) until the day Meghan dies, the only solution is space.
Harry has figured that out. William never will.
Who cares what the royal family thinks. People don’t speak to members of their family all the time. It’s nothing new to not speak to a family member especially when they are jealous and racist. So why is this such a big deal? It’s good for Harry and his family that he doesn’t talk to his racist family. Keep the negativity away. William is just jealous that Harry is living his best life and has a wife and kids who love him deeply. Harry has a soulmate and William has dead weight he’s trying to shed but can’t. Willy wants what Harry has therefore he is resentful. Everyone has someone in their family they don’t like or stay away from especially doing the holidays.
JD, where do I send the trophy? Charles knows Harry, like himself, is industrious and will always be able to sustain himself while glorifying the monarchy’s legacy. William is the heir, not the achiever. Invictus was Harry’s project, and he built that independently outside the Royal Foundation.
Charles, Harry, the family psychiatrist, members, and close associates of the Royal Family know who William is – A Psychological misfit.
I must say a rather pointless article. Nobody wants to open the Pandora’s box on Prince Harry and william relationship.
Why should the 6th in line decision to step back from being a full time royal at the ripe age of 33 created such devastation vis a vis their relationships with william and other royals.
Deep in my heart I truly felt-if the royal family and their media henchmen had left the Sussexes alone when they left them-that interview would have been entirely different with less anger and hurt-to keep beefing or squawking at them after they leave the monarchy caused Meghan and Harry to give an interview to get their side out-the royal family and the UK media keep attacking them and people did not know who is telling the truth-as the saying goes should leave well enough alone-just let the Sussexes live their lives on their own terms and I can assure all the Brits the names of royal family members won’t ever come out of their mouth-if their names appear our the Sussexes side it will be bland and noncontversial-nothing to see and nothing to feast your eyes and ears on.
Just wanted to say that the balcony photo of them is perfection!
It should actually be in the royal portrait gallery next to Khates cosplays.
It really is the visual essence of a disfuntional marriage and institution.