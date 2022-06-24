Duchess Kate dusted off the wedges of doom during the Cambridgeshire trip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a “full day” of events in Cambridgeshire on Thursday. Their first stop was the Fitzwilliam Museum to view their commissioned couple-portrait. After they left the museum, they went to Newmarket’s July racecourse, where they met people and observed Cambridgeshire County Day. At some point during the grassy, country events, Kate switched out her blue suede pumps for her ratty, janky old wedges of doom. It’s been a while since she’s worn those hideous death-trap shoes. I feel like we haven’t seen them since, like, 2020? I honestly thought she phased them out of her professional wardrobe, but no. Kate sometimes backslides sartorially and this is what happens – an LK Bennett dress which is too wispy and girlish for her and her ugly-ass wedges.

William and Kate also visited East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in Milton at some point on Thursday. Kate is patron of EACH (so is Rose Hanbury) and this week marks Children’s Hospice Week. William joined her – they did some kind of discussion with parents, and then Kate played with some of the kids.

They also visited a “housing charity” with modular homes for unhoused people – these seem like fancy-yet-simpler trailers?