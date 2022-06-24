Princess Beatrice wore a pale Markarian to the Alchemist’s Feast: lovely?

Last night was The Alchemist’s Feast, which is a very cool name for an artsy society fundraiser/gala. The Alchemist’s Feast benefits the National Gallery and their Bicentenary campaign. Their big royal guest was Princess Beatrice and Bea’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice has been saying “yes” to every invite recently, and I do believe there’s an effort being made – by Bea and others – to push her into the spotlight. I think this is part of a campaign to make her a “working royal.”
Beatrice’s style has improved so much since she married Edo. While she still wears some bonkers fashion every now and then, she’s cleaned up her look so much. She’s consistently going “softer” – pastels, florals, less jarring colors and patterns. This gown is a good example! It’s likely Markarian and it suits her. Pale green is a tricky color but the black accents make it work. I wouldn’t have put this headband on her, but overall, the look is great.
Other guests included Damian Lewis (sob), Sienna Miller and Joely Richardson. I love Joely’s bronze jumpsuit, I just wish we couldn’t see her bra. Sienna looks over it but glamorous.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Beatrice is stunning in this dress. She and Edo make a handsome couple. She has really blossomed.
Bea has really grown into her looks. She is so freaking beautiful! Her eyes are gorgeous and she has such an interesting face (in the best possible way).
One of her best looks ever, and I love this hair-do on her. Bea has big features in a small face but this really balances them out.
The dress is beautiful and the black around the waist set it off very nicely. The white bag jars though. A black bag would have brought the whole look together.
She looks fantastic! On a personal note, I prefer B in her bonkers outfits. They just make me smile.
Bea has gorgeous hair.
Gorgeous dress. She looks great in it.
Bea looks better than I’ve ever seen her.
Agreed. She looks beautiful.
Edo on the other hand looks over it in these photos.
She really looks stunning. Such a beautiful dress. That is what a royal should look like.
I wonder if he is more introverted. He has looked overwhelmed at every event with the exception of Ascot.
I don’t know why but Edo always looks like he’s escorting his cousin to the senior prom.
I think Edo may have had some male “freshening up” on his face that’s keeping it from being as expressive as one might expect. It never, EVER looks right on men.
She DOES look stunning in these pics. Really think this is the best I’ve ever seen her look. Even her features look “softened”. She really does have the most gorgeous hair!
Damien Lewis…sigh… looks fantastic in that suit. That’s all.
Not loving Joley’s jumpsuit (neckline). What I’d like to know is how does she walk in that outfit?? HOW does she not trip in a pant that is pooling on the floor around her feet? Does she have to walk, holding up the pant leg?? Jumpsuits hold horror for me as I have to run to the loo at least once an hour (*very* small bladder lol). Having to get out of that thing…!! Yikes! lol
I know! every time i see someone with long hems that drag in piles of fabric on the floor I wonder how they can walk.
came here to say this! the overlong skirts are bad enough, but omg these pants! these are way too long for it to be blamed on the wrong shoes. she would need some Gaga platforms to make up for the excessive length.
you’re rich, get your stuff hemmed FFS! it ruins the look and is a tripping hazard. it would be really amusing if someone finally trips on one of these red carpets and people get a clue and start hemming their stuff!
Totally – she’s looking great. Marriage and motherhood really suit her, she seem much more confident.
I totally love this look.
DL clearly enjoys socialising with the royals. He attended a charity luncheon in May with Sophie, participated in the Jubbly horse show and now this with B. It’s interesting given that PH told James Corden that he’d choose DL to play him in The Crown.
I concur with every positive comment regarding the Beatrice dress: All shades of green are particularly flattering on reds, but I’m here for JOELY RICHARDSON, you guys. I’ve seen little of her since her sister’s passing and I was missing her. Very underrated actress.
Beatrice looks great. Something has definitely changed – maybe Edo is helping her, maybe she’s working with a stylist, or maybe she’s just realized what works for her, but she is definitely dressing so much better lately.
To me, she looks like she’s lost a bunch of weight. She’s got a great figure and weighing a little less has probably helped her confidence to maybe try more flattering clothes.
The Biden granddaughters wore markarian for the inauguration! Bea looks good. Really love this dress on her.
She looks nice, but they both need to get jobs. She’s never going to be accepted as a working royal. She, her father, her mother, and whomever else is doing this needs to stop.
Edo has a job. He is the wealthy CEO of his own real estate firm.
no denying that he does have a lot of free time, all the wealthy people that I know have very busy schedules.
Beatrice is a VP at Afiniti.
She still is employed by that tech/start up company and, as mentioned, he heads a real estate development/design firm.
They have jobs, but there’s no way that they will be made working Royals. TQ and Charles already picked their line up.
I would have said the same thing five years ago, and then again when the Andrew stuff came out, but there’s about to be a lot of royal work and very few bodies to do it.
Considering how much time off the “working” royals manage, they have enough bodies to do it if they actually work full time like their “subjects” do.
Bea looks lovely. Def the best she ever looked. Love the dress!
I’ve never seen her look so good.
Beatrice looks great. She has gotten better at styling, and I am now catching myself purposely checking out her outfits. Really like this gown, and even the headband.
^^ Yeah, to be honest, all the women in the royal firm have learned a lot about upping their style and fashion sense from Meghan. Ever since the phenomenon of M&H, the royals have been more in the spotlight on the world stage. The York Princesses have definitely picked it up style-wise. I think they choose better designers and maybe listen to better style advice. I also agree that Bea probably benefits from Edo’s stylish sensibilities.
I tend to agree with @Kaiser about the headband. Less is more in that respect. She could have played up earrings instead, with maybe a black bag. But overall, Bea looks really good. Much softer, glowing and blooming. She’s clearly very happy with Edo. But that’s been obvious to me from the beginning of their relationship. Since marriage and giving birth to Sienna, Bea has truly come into her own.
I believe they will get jobs, but shady ones that will somehow get money because of their standing in the royal family. I think that’s been Edo’s plan from the get go and Beatrice is totally on board. Don’t like this couple together. I think they’re heading into the Disney VIllainess terrain Kate showed us at Phillip’s funeral, only profitable because they don’t get money thrown at them by Charles. Something is brewing, IMO.
Agree, but I have a different take. I think Chuck is pushing Bea out front bc she is a blood royal as is Edo, and she has a much better relationship with the Toffs and other wealthy people than Keen and Peen. I also think Chuck wants to put Keen out to pasture along with Sofiesta. Both are problematic and bring serious negative attention to the crown and aren’t well liked. Bea gets sympathy points bc her parents are garbage. Bea also fits in. Keen doesn’t and never will and she’s lazy and dumb. Edo is a grifter, but at least he has enough money to buy them a house that they own, not a crown property. Bea is also much more modern and younger than the rest of the royal women. So I think this is a soft launch by Chuck to test responses to Bea. He also had her meet the Dutch royals for a charity event a few months ago. If peen is removing keen, Bea will be the lady of the house. She’s not annoying like Zara and her thug and Bea and Edo are better looking.
jferber, you need to check under #5 above. Bea has a job and Edo owns his own real estate development company. I understand that he’s wealthy.
^^ @jferber, I really don’t get the utter disdain you appear to have for Bea and Edo. As other posters already noted, Bea and Edo both work. Edo created his own property management and design firm at the age of 23. He is hugely successful in his field. Bea has an artsy job due to her royal adjacent status, but at least she bothers to actually work, unlike her cousin Will’s wife. 😉
^^ I had attempted to modify my immediately above comments @jferber, so as not to harshly judge your views, but the edit didn’t go through. I understand how some people perceive Bea & Edo in a negative light. But if you check out Edo’s background, it’s clear that he’s got a genuine work ethic, which he learned from his working-class businessman stepfather, not from his playboy aristo biological father.
@KFG, you make some interesting points about Chuck possibly viewing Bea & Edo as positive, presentable assets to the firm. You may be right in that respect. However, you are wrong to tag Edo as ‘a grifter.’ He’s clearly not. He’s a successful businessman, and he’s very good at his work. He’s got thoughtful views about architectural design and property development, combined with creativity, sensitivity, and a strong work ethic. I know this from doing substantive research on his background and his company.
At the same time, Bea & Edo are also royal adjacents, who more than likely hold stuffy British class system views. I don’t sense that they have been nasty toward Meghan though, so that counts for some semblance of decency, at least.
Love this dress and styling! It’s how you do a sophisticated glittery look without looking like an attention seeking, celebrity, ballroom dancing contestant.
This. She looks like an elegant grown woman, not a woman child who plays dress up in her mommy’s gowns.
The dress drags on the ground & unlike everyone else here, I think that color on her is boring.
Edo reminds me of that criminal/grifter real estate guy that Anne Hathaway was dating quite a while back. I hope not, but he seems to be into the whole royal public event life, which is great if Bea likes it too and he loves her for herself and not just as a Princess. I imagine the exposure is good for his family’s business interests and there’s nothing wrong with a little hustle.
Either way, I expect they will become fixtures in the press whether full-time official royals or just out and about and involved with non-royal charity work.
Headband no for me (is it navy?). But otherwise very princessy in a good way.
I don’t mind Beatrice, Working Royal – a younger royal woman who isn’t Kate would be refreshing. I imagine she’ll be down for bread and butter engagements, though she prob won’t be allowed to go full speed and have Anne and Charles-levels of engagement numbers… I hope she negotiates a deal where she isn’t scapegoated in the press for the Cambridges’ benefit. At least, not too often anyway. I suppose the English media beast must always be fed.
SunnyW, I think they should just keep doing what they’re doing as non working royals. They get out and about, but the rr aren’t chasing them or pictures of their daughter.
Exactly. She’s living a high profile royal life (galas, garden parties, charities etc) without being a working Royal dealing with the rota. They’re ironically getting closer to the half in/half out proposal they rejected for the Sussexes.
Beatrice looks fabulous! From her hair and make up to that dress. Very nice.
She looks really good in this outfit. It’s a vast improvement from her usual styling.The hem is a bit too long for my taste and the sleeves a bit big, but the overall simplicity and elegance works for her. She often wears things too fussy that make her look frumpy.
She looks stunning! And I think the headband looks great. And notice the soft PDA. I’ve often wondered if TOB was just raised to not do any PDA but Bea here is showing that blood royals are in fact allowed to touch their partners in public.
I’d be OK w/Bea doing more royal duties, if it meant less work for Anne.
Princess Anne has done more royal engagements than W&K.
Give Anne a day off. 😀
Damien Lewis looks very good!
And Sienna Miller looks nice but bored. Does she get much work these days? I mostly see her on red carpets.
She was just in “Anatomy of a Scandal”. She was one of the leads in that.
She looks so elegant and sophisticated in this.
She’s a 10/10 here
It looks like Bea has had her colours done! Those cooler tones really suit her. She has a beautiful eye colour, I’d never noticed before.
I fell in love with Damian Lewis when I watched “Band of Brothers” and have been ever since. Amazing actor. 💜
Good to see him out
I love redheads. I’m obsessed with Hiddles. But Damien Lewis absolutely smolders. ❤️
I feel so bad for him losing his wife. He was devoted to her.
It’s lovely seeing Damian Lewis again. He was at an event that Tom Cruise was also at…a premiere in London, something to do with the Jubbly…?
I could care less about Bea, but seeing Lewis out and about got my attention.
Yes, looks like Beatrice got a promotion. Baldemort and Waity desperately needed a new scapegoat to throw under the bus.
Ooops, I mean… the BRF need young blood to maintain relevancy and public interest.
With H&M out, Eugenie living her own life, and none of the other cousin’s interested, Beatrice was the only one left, in fact, thirsting after the role.
She’s always wanted it, right? She married an ‘aristo’ and wore the Queen’s dress at her wedding. This has been in the books for a while.
She looks happy, like she’s finally getting what she felt was hers.
Yeah, as soon as she outshines them (which isn’t difficult considering the lack luster performance of W and K) they will attack her in an instant
They will hold her dad over her head to keep her in her place. Unfortunately, he will give them plenty of ammunition. As long as Edo isn’t trying to be a “statesman” then Baldemort will probably leave him alone.
Bea is very pretty. That’s a sentence I never imagined typing but she really is. The Yorks don’t tweak right? She’s just naturally grown into a beauty through happiness and confidence? Love to see it.
I think she looks great and now carries herself with a lot more grace. She used to be goofier before, and the photographer always seemed to catch her mid-guffaw. They were determined to paint her as unpolished to make a certain someone look better.
Also, I fully believe that she and Eugenie were trolling everyone with their unforgettable outfits on the Lamebridges wedding day, simply because they dislike her. Those outfits were hilarious.
I don’t remember which one wore that absurd hat to the KW wedding, but it launched a thousand hilarious memes, so that’s a win in my book.
Beatrice’s outfit was actually quite lovely imo. It was the hat that was bonkers.
Bea’s best look ever. That colour is fab on her.
She looks lovely.
I’d love to see Bea rewearing that copper dress she wore awhile ago with her newfound fashion sense. That color was fabulous on her.
Less volume on the sleeves would have been nice, but yeah, Bea has leveled up. It’s more fun to see surprising things like this—clothes that may not be my cup of tea but scream personality—than Kate’s dull choices.
Def one of her better looks. She looks lovely overall.
Lose the headband and sort out the hem and it would be perfect. It’s just a smidge to long, you can see it puddle on the ground when she’s posing.
How hilarious would it be for Duchess Dolittle to be made to look bad by either of the York sisters’ work ethic.
Even better if Bea is doing visible charity work without the palace asking. If she shows up everywhere looking amazing she will get publicity, and the BF can’t say squat because she’s not a working royal.
She does. Bea does a charity with 3 other European royals about learning disabilities. She’s a good fundraiser. Her endeavors have been kept undercover bc she actually does better than keen and peen. Also the Toffs and aristos love her. She’s not dumb.
Eugenie also does very well with charities and left W&K looking inept at the COP.
i think Beatrice looks lovely. The dress is a lot of fabric and the colour seems to wash her out a bit. I am getting the impression that Beatrice has become a working royal. Perhaps the agreement is that she is Andrew’s replacement.
Lovely. Always struck by her resemblance to Queen Victoria.
I am shocked that no one has mentioned her missing daughter……….no royalist…..no rotarats…….. Where IS baby sienna.(that IS her name, right?)
^^^Please employ a heavy dose of /sarc on reading the above^^^ post. Just parroting rotarats and assorted other royalists when it comes to certain non-working royals, now PRIVATE CITIZENS’ children.
Odd, isn’t it?
Just Beatrice’s plunging neckline alone would have garnered another duchess questionable headlines. As I recall, when Meghan wore an off the shoulder look, didn’t they drag out the Big Book of Selective & Non-existing Protocols?
I really like the dress but find the sleeves slightly too voluminous- it gives me Joan Collins vibes.
She has been looking great lately though. Ever since she’s had her baby she’s looked more comfortable in her body and clearly has a much better stylist!
To me she’s gone the opposite route to her sister, who used to be more stylish of the 2.
Bea has been dressing way better recently- her blue outfit at the Jubilee was a lot nicer than the orande-y dress Eugenie wore.
Bea looks delightful here. Marriage and motherhood look good on her.
I also like Sienna’s look.
Only so much can be done about a Windsor face
I do think there’s something going on behind the scenes and Bea does look great lately but I don’t know why she wants this job, Bill is just going to use her as a fall person.
Beatrice looks amazing!! Her hair looks soft and shiny & I like the dress. The earring are beautiful.
Beatrice looks amazing!! Love the dress & earrings.
I love everything about this look! Well-styled, flattering, interesting. Slam dunk for Bea!
I am honestly baffled by Bea here….does she think she wont have the RR turn on her when William/Kate need some good press? I have noticed the last week since the bullying inquiry more and more really actionable articles are out there (Eden stalking some woman he thinks may be Meghan’s OBGYN) but she and Harry are not suing. I wonder what is going on.
@chillingindc — Wait, what? Stalking Meg’s maybe-gyno?? I totally missed this…what the hell‽
Bea looks good. York sisters with the right styling can knock Buttons out the park.
Bea’s husband still gives off scammer. Not wishing it but I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard about him being involved in shady business practices. Bea and husband is their best bet to take some of the load of 30 minutes charity visits off Buttons and Billy the basher. Give them more “work” without the upgrade to being senior royal.
Bea does look great lately. Personally I’m not that keen on the black belt, but the colour and cut of the dress look really good on her.
I think it may just be that she’s maturing (having hit her 30’s) and is finding her style. I thought the same about Diana – IMO a lot of her early fashion was frightful (bows, ruffles, puff sleeves, etc. – although to be fair that was true of a lot of 80’s fashion), then she became really stylish in her 30’s when she favoured much more sleek, tailored clothes.
As for Edo – he never really looks that into the whole public circus. I hope he’s not taking her for a ride. But he does work – it’s posh people work (as is hers, for that matter), where hours at the office are not particularly required, but still.
And he’s British – a lot of people seem to think he’s some kind of dodgy Italian count. I see this a lot. He has some Italian heritage but was born in England, went to school in England and University in Scotland. Since graduating he’s worked in the UK. I don’t think he’s ever even lived in Italy, His mum is English, his father was born in Italy but came to the UK very young and when he competed in the Olympic (skiing) it was for Great Britain not Italy. Edo is apparently entitled to some kind of historical title as Count due to his Italian heritage, but neither Italy nor the UK recognise the title, and he doesn’t use it.
This is the best she’s ever looked. Edo still gives bad vibes.
They look good.
I feel mean for saying it, but I think Bea had a breast reduction, and it really helps her proportions.
Does anyone know about Edo’s Daughter or is it Son that he has with his previous partner before he married Beatrice? Sure that the Royal Family will welcome this half sister or brother into the fold as they do need more people to help with all the ‘work’ now Harry and Meghan and their children are lost to an alien land and they do not ‘know’ Harry anymore! Role on the spin!