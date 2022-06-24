Royalist: If Prince William wants to be king, he has to sort out his beef with Harry

Tom Sykes writes the Daily Beast’s Royalist column/articles. Sykes has been shady at times, but in recent years, he’s definitely had a more anti-Sussex agenda. But across the British and American media recently, it does feel like there’s been an almost imperceptible shift of “wow, the Windsors are actually in really bad shape, huh?” Perhaps it’s the post-Jubbly blues, perhaps it’s the many failed comebacks of Prince Andrew, perhaps it’s Prince William’s 40th birthday keenery going down like a lead balloon. That’s where the latest Royalist column begins, with William’s birthday messaging and how William is previewing his “roadmap” for his turn as Prince of Wales, “ally of the downtrodden, friend of the earth and modernizing rejector of at least the more archaic anachronisms of monarchy.” Except that Sykes rightly points out that the fact that William has done nothing but “be engorged with rage” on the Prince Harry issue will end up being the biggest problem for William alone.
William refuses to say anything about Harry & Meghan: Hanging over all these splendid intentions and noble goals, however, like the Sword of Damocles, is William’s unreconciled dispute with his aggrieved brother and sister-in-law. On this matter, William has uttered not a word. And, sitting in their Montecito mansion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the ability to lob a rocket into the best laid of William’s plans at any time.
On Harry’s memoir & the Sussexes’ Netflix show: It’s hard to think of anything more likely to make the royals break out in a sweat than a senior insider defecting to the media. But that is effectively what has happened, and so far William has demonstrated that he has no idea how to handle the entire Meghan and Harry debacle, other than to try and pretend it’s not happening.
Petty William: In the longer run, the ongoing failure of William, in particular, to extend an olive branch to Harry, in particular, looks both petty and potentially dangerous. Duncan Larcombe, the former royal editor for the Sun told the Daily Beast: “If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here. Eventually, William will have to pick up the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife. The onus is on William. If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother. William has got a lot more to lose than Harry. The monarchy could be lost on his watch. That’s Harry’s ace in the hole.”
Obstinate & keen: The failure of William to smooth things over with his brother speaks deeply to one of the defining character traits of the Windsor clan: obstinacy. To be fair, the obstinacy is on both sides. Harry is waiting for his apology, but William’s view, put simply, is that he is not the one who needs to apologize. He is not the one who committed the ultimate crime of snitching on the family to the media.
William’s refusal to see Harry & Meghan during the Jubbly: The striking disregard in which William now holds Harry and Meghan was of course amply demonstrated by William’s unwillingness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Harry during the Jubilee. The decision to airbrush Meghan and Harry out of the celebrations by banning them from the official key events was of course not necessarily in William’s control (although his success in getting Andrew kicked out of the Garter Day procession shows he does have huge influence), but his failure to offer to meet privately with his brother can only be blamed on him.
Failure to broker peace: The notion that any such reconciliation would have belittled the jubilee somehow feels increasingly like a convenient excuse for the failure of the palace to broker a peace deal between the brothers; one would have rather thought a photo of Harry and William dancing together to Ed Sheeran would have added immeasurably to the general gaiety of the nation and telegraphed a happy message of royal unity. William does not have the option of silencing the troublesome sibling who has chosen to speak out against him If he cannot make peace with Harry, the rancorous fall out from a vicious family argument gone global will dog him, and his reign, until the end of his days.
The only thing I disagree with is Larcombe’s description that William and Harry’s fallout was “a frankly pretty minor dispute.” The reason William can’t just call Harry and apologize and make peace is because once anyone starts pulling on those threads, everyone will know that William and Kate were largely behind the smear campaign against Meghan and Harry, and that the Cambridges knowingly tried to drive Meghan to suicide while she was pregnant. Not only that, William and Kate have continued to heap abuse on Harry & Meghan since 2020 too, unless you believe a little elf ran to Robert Lacey and called Meghan a “sociopath.” Not to mention the Jason Knauf/Daily Mail crap. But… I agree with the larger points being made here, which is that this ongoing mess speaks to William’s stupidity, short-sightedness and pettiness. Sucks to be William.
“But across the British and American media recently, it does feel like there’s been an almost imperceptible shift of “wow, the Windsors are actually in really bad shape, huh?” Perhaps it’s the post-Jubbly blues,”
Or it’s most likely the realization that now the that the Jubbly is over, H&M have absolutely no reason to come back to U.K. until the queen passes away! And the royals + tabloids have no access to any Sussex-related news. And won’t for a long, long time!
Hence the “please make up with your brother” stories were getting flooded with. 🥚 might be too stubborn, but I guarantee you the tabloid will dangle one or more of his many secrets to get him to play ball for them! It won’t work, but he’ll be too desperate not to try!!
I think it’s also the sudden realization that, when it comes to future kings, William’s all they’ve got. Charles has already been through the wringer – so, if you want to scrutinize the monarchy, you have to scrutinize William.
Agree. There’s no more events on the horizon, apart from a funeral, that will draw the Sussexes back to England. So now William needs to make amends so they can come back and the BM can get clicks and photos.
@Truthsf: Exactly.
It could also be that the British media and thereby the royal rota have discovered that there was no finding of bullying by Meghan in the independent investigation. Meghan “bullying his people” has long been the excuse for William’s rage and hatred of Meghan. So, if there was no evidence of bullying found, what reason does William now have to continue his petty campaign to isolate and destroy his brother and sister-in-law?
For a long time now the talking point has been “Harry needs to fall on his knees and apologize for what he’s done!” by the rota. Now it’s “William should stop being petting and pick up a phone and apologize to his brother.” Incredible.
Have you ever known anyone like this? Someone who cannot – ABSOLUTELY AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES – apologise or admit a wrong, or take responsibility for saying or doing something unforgivable almost to the point of death? I have. It’s simply awful. It’s like they’re “them” plus this enormous, black impenetrable secret that shades and shadows them every moment of their lives, in every relationship, in every interaction, whether they’re alone or surrounded by people.
Who knows if some of them ever allow themselves to feel even the tiniest particle of shame, because if they do, then they might have to face it all. And that feels like death. Worse maybe.
None of this is on Harry – whatever William did and said about Meghan and/or them as a couple, and/or their baby, was unforgivable, in that he hasn’t and cannot admit it and ask for forgiveness. Of course his responsibility is magnified by a million times for not only not apologising, but for pushing the blame on Harry and never, ever admitting any of his part in the split.
Had this all been about spoilt, selfish Harry and his bully wife, William would have been able to open up and do everything he could to fix the break. To help Harry. His behaviour, his blistering anger, his appalling behaviour – all of it points to William. Stuck and incapable of facing what he’s done. It’s a bad, bad spot to be in; as day by day it becomes ALL there is of him.
That is one screwed up guy who’s entire life will be ruined by his terror of accepting what he did – and continues to do – and what it’s made him.
Everything you said, Jane Wilson
I think Tom Sykes is interesting bc he’s one of the few who, while he has no love lost for H&M, also can be really snarky and critical about the Cambridges. Basically he’s not a fan of either couple for different reasons based on my reading of his articles.
For this one – yeah, I think this is a good take on it. Everything else aside, it just looks really bad that all we heard from William’s camp is how he can never forgive Harry (but remember he doesn’t hold a grudge!) and how he’s incandescent with rage and how mad he is at Meghan and everything else.
You only need to look at Charles to see a better way to handle this – again, just on a surface level – at some point after the interview (maybe it was when Philip died?) Charles pivoted to being “sad” about Harry but “hoping they could reconcile” or some BS like that. We can discuss whether Charles actually feels that way and all the other games he plays in the press, but as a basic message from Clarence house about their relationship, it was a lot better than “Charles is incandescent with rage and refuses to ever talk to Harry again.”
Eh? “He [W] is not the one who committed the ultimate crime of snitching on the family to the media.” Puuuhleeeze Sykes. Who committed the ultimate crime of snitching on the family to the media besides KP’s very own Jason Knife? Wish I could be sorry that everybody’s figured out you (and Catty) are #1 suspect as the royal racist wigged out about Harry’s offspring with Meghan.
Also what’s the “Harry spoke out publicly against his brother” claptrap?
Harry said he feels sorry for his brother and their relationship is “space”
In the annuals of brother speaking out against brother those comments wouldn’t even register.
Unless this Royalist guy is confirming that it was in fact FFK Wills who voiced concerns about the skin color of any future Sussex children … in which case Harry pointedly chose NOT to call his brother out. So again, what exactly is the problem?
It’s the same as the Meghan bullying accusations… vague words with nothing behind them, where if the RF, the Firm, the RR actually provided any details it would immediately identify the RF/Institution as the liars and mean spirited bullies that they are.
The “ultimate” must be actually saying it yourself instead of sneaking through “sources”. Odd that the “ultimate crime” isn’t continually scapegoating your brother to the press or being nasty and racist to him.
Yeah Harry had the spine to put his face to what he said, not leaking through relatively anonymous sources.
The problem here for William is that Harry left and had de nerve to leave on his terms and f….k every thing else. Harry, Harry Harry thats rings in his ear constantly! He is stuck in this Guilded Cage with ‘ God help him’ his childish wife, in Williams head he never wanted this life or maybe even his family ‘l do believe he loves his chiildren’ ……..and that’s what de.author has said here,. Harry has de life he wanted but was stolen from him by birth place. That’s it, never come to terms with that, constantly eating away at him becoming bitter and twisted,,,,,.bit like Golam in de Lord of de Rings!!!!
It seems like you’re missing Sykes’s point. To WILLIAM and his bonkers family, the “ultimate crime” is being honest with the media instead of sneakily using “sources” or rolling over and letting the most important members abuse you. He doesn’t mean he thinks it’s a big crime.
Let’s see, so “snitching on the family to the media” is worse than “smearing his brother and wife in the media via leaks and slimy employees”?
Gotcha.
Knauf leaking private messages to the Daily Mail to help with the lawsuit relating to Tom Markle is the line that was crossed. Not the Oprah interview where little to nothing was said about William.
No other royal has assisted the other side in a lawsuit ever. William and Kate did something that Charles has never done, or any other Windsor. And helping out the Mail on Sunday only showed vindictiveness against Meghan because Charles had a similar lawsuit himself and nothing Meghan was suing about was out of the norm. She wasn’t revealing any royal family secrets. It was Knauf who did that and it only made Meghan’s case stronger.
Absolutely. “Hoping they could reconcile” puts the ball back in Harry’s court and, as we heard, there were a couple of short meetings – a possible one in April and a more certain one during the Jubbly. People can imagine what was said during those meetings depending on how they feel about H&M, but the message of communication is still there.
The ultimate crime is telling the media that racism has occurred, not the racism itself. That pretty much summarizes that whole institution. It’s okay to be racist but just don’t tell me i’m racist.
And how weak is William? We all know the answer to that but the media has been slyly pointing it out all along. He needs Harry to be king.
Has anyone said that Charles needs Andrew (pre reveal as a pedo) or Edward or Anne to be king?
Ding ding ding! Will is not just a dull, boring, lazy, racist, he’s not smart enough to do anything to keep the monarchy relevant. Without Harry there to do the work, come up with ideas, and accomplish them, 🥚 has nothing. Earthshit is a bust and people keep pointing out his connections to neo-colonialism. He and bones screwed up Heads together on a grifting scheme, and he lacks any self-awareness. He can’t even discuss his bday without ranting about Harry. 🥚 whole life he dumped his duties on others. If Chuck were smart, he’d dissolve it before he dies
Actually the greatest crime about racism isn’t racism itself, it when a white folks are told there is racism (or are racist) they can’t see or understand the racism because it didn’t happen to them, not realizing that whites (they) aren’t the intended target. In Sykes article, he never mentions the racism, thus, minimizing the potential impact on Meghan and kids, the insidiousness of racism and everything else is something HM should get over with. WK were either the perpetrators or cheerleaders so they would have to see their behavior as wrong to make redress, which will never happen.
This 👆👆👆. “The ultimate crime of snitching on the family to the media” is what they accuse Harry of. It wouldn’t matter so much if he had adopted their methods and talked to the RR through aides, friends etc. as William does. But the fact that he “dared “to break his silence and stop covering his brother on TV is something that William can’t handle, perhaps because he has bad memories after diana’s interview in which she also”dared” to expose her husband’s terrible behavior…for him, it was some sort of treason and history repeated itself with Harry. William ‘s choice of wife was the guarantee that there were never be a repeat of his parents drama..and to be exposed, nevertheless, by his own brother who was always there to take the blame for whatever he did, that’s the ultimate crime that he won’t forget or forgive..he certainly needs therapy to recover but that presupposes self awareness which he recently doesn’t have. The racist behavior is an integral part of him. He lacks the will to change it because he doesn’t acknowledge it.
YEP. Why is telling the media about your family being racist worse than…. your family being racist??? Make it make sense.
Also, Harry didn’t even mention William. William pitching such a fit makes it very clear that he was the one being racist.
It honestly seems like in order to acknowledge any racism on the part of the BRF, some of these people would require photographic proof of the Cambridges screaming at Meghan, in public and on camera, that she was the n word.
And even then, I’m sure there are some who would still try to deny it, somehow.
Yep. It sucks to be William, no hair, no ideas, no accomplishments, no moral compass, no looks, and no loving, gorgeous wife.
Very, very sad face.
Sad trombone.
What huge influence it was Charles who kept Andrew out will had no influence imo
The huge influence was the public rebellion. If it were PC or PW, the programs would have NEVER included PA.
“He is not the one who committed the ultimate crime of snitching on the family to the media.” This line says it all. Racism, abuse, back-stabbing, grifting, sex trafficking, rape – none of those are ultimate crimes, not even snitching on the family through others. It’s the snitching and owning it that’s the ultimate crime.
As for “a frankly pretty minor dispute” – it comes down to the fact that they just don’t believe Meghan. Why couldn’t she just deal with the pressure in the normal royal way, by becoming an alcoholic or developing an eating disorder or, better yet, getting a divorce?
Succinctly put. Perfect nutshell, Eurydice.
They ALL “snitch” to the media with their leaks, their “royal sources”, their friends as mouthpieces. THEY. ALL. DO. IT. Only Harry and Meg weren’t afraid to get their *own* voice out there.
This times one million! They all complain/backstab/whine!
One could do an excellent English Lit thesis comparing the RF to the Corleones. Wonder if George RR Martin is taking notes on this mess. 🤪🤣🙃
You have to be a special level of despicable to be able to sleep peacefully at night and go about your day after trying to drive an innocent women to the brink of suicide with no remorse of your actions. My God, May no one have the type of relatives Meghan and Harry have
…and these people are parents to three.
This applies to all the tabloid rats in UK too.
And I would add, he doesn’t even touch on the racism, specifically misogynoir, that William & co. and their media cronies heaped on Meghan. I’m guessing that was the crux of the matter. She was demeaned, dehumanized, and dismissed, despite her many virtues and all she had to offer, because she was a Black woman, specifically. Tom Sykes can’t even allude to racism, let alone even say the word. That in itself is racist.
I think Tom Sykes and the royals would say it’s not racist if it didn’t happen – basically denying everything Meghan said,
Merricat, yes, you nailed it. Abusers often tell their victims that revealing the truth is the biggest crime and betrayal possible. And there will be grave consequences for the victim.
Yep. As Harry said, “he’s trapped.”
The ultimate crime of snitching to the media? Ummm. William and his wife committed that original sin first. Only they are sneakier about it. Harry told the truth with his chest to protect his family. It was a clear message of keep trying it and I’ll say more.
The “ultimate crime” is driving your sister in law to consider suicide. But sure, the abuser often reacts as though the accusation is the crime, rather than the abuse.
The spotlight has been on PW because of TQ’s failing heath, the soft regency , him having to do more and now all these 40th birthday profiles making it crystal clear that his CV is thin, he appears to dislike his own wife and has some serious character flaws. His treatment of Meghan as American POC turned my stomach and made me very concerned about him and what he is capable of to all those who DISOBEY his command. Absolutely no way is Harry patching up things with PW and giving him any power over him, Meghan and their kids. Is this article shady because many people not brainwashed by the tabs can see that PW has behaved badly, is thoroughly lazy, has poor people skills , does not give a rats ass about anyone else and needs Harry back to shore him up! PW may want his scapegoat back but he ain’t coming!
Well, blow me down with a feather. That was the fairest, most accurate take on the situation from someone in the British media. No vicious side swipes blaming Meghan etc. Wow. I agree though that it’s not a minor dispute, but the PR narrative is a relatively minor dispute (brother decides to live his own life, does one interview) and that is actually coming back to bite Wills in the ass. IT makes him look churlish. But better than he’d look if the general public came to understand the true depths of his depravity toward H&M.
No attempt by the brown-noser/asslicker tom sykes to minimize or ignore the hints that H&M gave of what really happened to lead them to exit the BRF, will ever diminish Meghan’s experience in that racist vipers’ nest.
So, no……his pieces was NOT “the fairest, most accurate take on the situation from someone in the British media.” Far from it. It was a cynical attempt at erasing a person of color’s experience of racism by white supremacists.
“William has uttered not a word”? Unless you count through friends, staff, and other “sources”. And wasn’t denying being racist uttering a word?
Wilbur writes the script and gets others to deliver it. He’s a ventriloquist.
William’s obstinacy is kind of classic and I’ve seen it before with people I know. X does or says something bad to or about Y. Instead of X owning it and apologizing to Y, his mind twists the facts and now X is angry at Y and everything is Y’s fault. It just illuminates how insecure and small minded William, I mean X, is.
Malignant narcissism is a helluva drug.
Skyes is a 🤡.
Harry and Meghan 100 percent deserve an apology. The amount of gaslighting in that family and media is on another level!
Harry and Meghan should keep their distance because these people operate on another level of sociopathy.
Isn’t Tom Sykes the brother of Plum and Lucy Sykes, the former British IT girls and aristo-adjacent set? If he is (and I thought he was), it does add some extra context to his pieces. He’s not just some random self-proclaimed royal expert. He is part of the British aristo-gossip scene so what he writes is somewhat a reflection of that.
I don’t disagree with anything written above except this: “and that the Cambridges knowingly tried to drive Meghan to suicide while she was pregnant.” I don’t think William and Kate are that malicious. They wouldn’t want her or the baby to die. They were just extraordinarily jealous and set loose their minions to attack Harry and Meghan. They didn’t really think thru what the consequences of those attacks might bring.
Really? I do. The smear campaign intensified after it was announced Meghan was pregnant. They didn’t want her to have Archie and they wanted her out of the family by any means. Even Harry says that.
I have no problem believing it.
I’m not sure if he is definitely their brother, but it sounds likely. he IS part of the artisto set; he had a whole article a few years ago about how well connected he was and how he heard about William’s affair with Rose from the daughter of an earl at a country dinner party.
If you didn’t want somebody to die wouldn’t you quit once you knew she was suicidal?
they won’t even stop now.
They knew.
I guess you hvnt been paying attention.
Valentine Low knew Meghan was suicidal so it’s obvious that Kate and William would as well. So in not retracting the false story about making Kate cry and being attacked for it by the media, on top of Kate and her passive aggressive comments about presenting the babies… yeah it’s intentional and malicious.
Three things really irk me about this hogwash — “sitting in their Montecito mansion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the ability to lob a rocket into the best laid of William’s plans at any time”. “[Harry] can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife” and “It’s hard to think of anything more likely to make the royals break out in a sweat than a senior insider defecting to the media.”
First of all, the Sussexes won’t lob anything at Egg and Stick. They’re too busy doing good in the world. They have their lawyers working diligently behind the scenes at stopping false information from being circulated via the gutter press. Second, Harry isn’t just swanning around playing polo with his adoring wife watching from the sidelines, they are working. Hard. At doing good things. Third, Harry hasn’t defected to the media, he and Meghan stay away from the media because the media are poison. It’s actually Egg and Stick who are playing into the media’s greasy hands. The Sussexes are very circumspect about what they release and who they release it too.
When will the Cambs stop feeding the tabloid bullsh*t train?
Ahem, didn’t Jason the Knife defect to the media to undermine Meghan’s case with William’s approval? Spare me the gaslighting.
Most people assume that other people are just like they themselves are — with all the pettiness and whatever goes along with that. I think a significant issue for William is not what the Sussexes have actually done, but what they “CAN” do. William probably hasn’t looked realistically at either Meghan or Harry. His fears for how they might use their considerable powered are based solely on his own pettiness and incandescence and selfishness— and he fears what he imagines he, himself, might do in their place.
In contrast, I think Charles might be angry and hurt by their actual behavior— as he understands it.
I totally agree with your sense that the Cambridge’s are playing into the hands of the media. Will seems like a little kid intent on showing that he’s “winning” —even as others can clearly see that he hasn’t mastered the game, or even understood the rules.
In terms of Top Two Crazy-Paranoid RF Fears, the Susssex rocket thing is second only to that “H&M will set up a rival Cali royal court” mess. And Andrew is the one who justifies becoming Howard Hughes-fearful.
You’re kind of missing the point. Sykes’s point is that Harry has the power in the situation. By going out and getting his freedom, he can do literally nothing while William flails around. Harry can do whatever he wants and Williams can’t.
Harry (and Meghan) may have the power but he uses it positively to expand his public service and philanthropy, he doesn’t waste it by “lobbing rockets” and sinking to the same childish, vicious levels his brother and SIL have sunk to.
There’s no way that the Palace banned Harry and Meghan at Jubilee events. They would have wanted those pictures of them next to William and Kate as much as the media.
A minor dispute with his brother….. we get it. The FFK can never be wrong, can never lower himself to apologize. Can never admit he caused this whole mess because he’s racist & ignorant. So let’s change it to a minor dispute! A family squabble. Lol. The peasants aren’t as stupid as the BM thinks. Good luck trying to pass Bill off as head of state & king! There’s not enough lying lackeys to whitewash the mess he created.
Harry has “chosen to speak out against him”, was that when Harry confirmed someone was speculating about Archie’s skin color. All I have heard Harry say is that he loves his brother and that they have different path. But we all know William is the racist they were referring to, is this an admission?
“Snitching on the family to the media” – the Cambridges have done nothing in the last 4 years but snitch to the media about the Sussexes. They emboldened their staff to go to the media and call the Sussexes names. They bullied a pregnant woman to the point of being suicidal. Being a bi-racial woman, she was nothing to them, they never saw her humanity. The Cambridges are despicable.
When Kate looked back in the church and saw Meghan sitting proudly, that “wow” was in part her acknowledgment that they failed to break Meghan.
“Vicious family argument”. I’m sure there was a lot of those, and we can guess who was being vicious.
What the Cambridges have done is eating away at them. It’s etched on their faces. Their inability to let it go two years after Harry and Meghan left speaks volume. They are still so caught up in their hatred that they’re destroying themselves in the process of trying to destroy Meghan.
William never loved his brother and he never imagined that Harry would not be around for him to demean and bully. Life for Harry under King William would have been a living hell with or without Meghan.
I’m tired of this never ending groundhog’s day. Talking negatively about someone is not the worse you can do, the worse is to ignore them and will take my cue from the Sussexes and ignore these two going forward.
It has felt like that wind has gone out of the sails a bit in the royal coverage since the Jubilee. Like that’s it…there’s no other carrot to dangle to get H&M back unless the Queen passes. Now they will just wait on all the projects they have to hit so they can obsess over that.
This makes me laugh so hard. The RR was salty they only got some window shots of Meghan and only the church picture. They wanted more of Harry and Meghan. I still say they did not want to participate in a thing because they wanted to 1) stay TF away from a lot of them and 2) not be blamed for taking the shine away from TQ.
At least some reporter finally said that William is acting like a child.
No attempt by the brown-noser/asslicker tom sykes to minimize or ignore the hints that H&M gave of what really happened to lead them to exit the BRF, will ever diminish Meghan’s experience in that racist vipers’ nest.
So, no……his pieces was NOT “the fairest, most accurate take on the situation from someone in the British media.” Far from it. It was a cynical attempt at erasing a person of color’s experience of racism by white supremacists.
Merricat, yes, you nailed it. Abusers often tell their victims that revealing the truth is the biggest crime and betrayal possible. And there will be grave consequences for the victim.
Harry is playing polo in Santa Barbara and has a gorgeous wife. He also has a mansion in Montecito and two beautiful children. I agree, Kaiser; William is short-sighted and stupid. NC919, you get a trophy too. William crossed the line. Harry knows that William is the culprit of the smear campaign. It’s eating William from within, and until he acknowledges his wrongdoing to Harry, he will suffer internally every day.
One of the problems the media has is with access to photos and filming of Invictus which is global and a big success. There has been a sneeky change to the British Team Organisers/fundraisers from Help for Heroes (who loved Harry and worked with him from the onset of the Games ), to the Royal British Legion who has Princess Anne as President or something and allegiance to the Crown. Prince William could well replace Anne and then have access to the Games and press of course! William tried his best to get Invictus away from Harry but the Army said no!
sammi, but Wont still wouldn’t have the ability to say that the rr is allowed. The Invictus Games Foundation, I believe, would still have control of that. Good luck with that Wont.