People Royals: Prince Harry ‘continues the work of his late mother’

Prince Harry covers the latest issue of People Royals, the quarterly magazine devoted to People Magazine’s royal-specific reporting/stories. What’s interesting about that from an editorial perspective is that… People Magazine didn’t put Queen Elizabeth’s Jubbly on the main cover. Nor did People put Prince William’s 40th birthday on the cover. It’s fascinating to me, because you would really think that QEII would get the cover, right? But maybe People’s editors are leaning into coverage of the younger royals and what they’re up to. And Harry is, of course, the most compelling royal figure these days. The cover story of the quarterly magazine is all about how Harry is his mother’s son.
Prince Harry is continuing the work of his late mother, Princess Diana. His journey from schoolboy to Army officer and champion of the charity trail blazed by his mother is chronicled in the latest issue of PEOPLE Royals.
Six years ago, Harry told PEOPLE, “There’s other times when I think, ‘All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud.’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.” Since then, Harry — at 37, he’s one year older than his mother was when she died in Paris on August 31, 1997 — has seen his life change irrevocably. He and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (who he married in 2018) and their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have settled in Montecito, California. One thing that hasn’t changed? His connection with those in need.
“He has that joie de vivre, and that connecting touch,” biographer Ingrid Seward, who knew his mother Diana well, says of Harry’s talent for hands-on public duty.
That is never more apparent than when he visits with the WellChild charity that helps ill children and their family and caregivers. Harry “has patience more than anything else. The most important skill is to listen and understand and he does that really, really well,” former CEO of the charity Colin Dyer has told PEOPLE.
And he has a magnetic appeal in widening the publicity for both banning landmines and helping those maimed by the weapons. “He’s stepping into the void” left by Diana, says activist Ken Rutherford. Adds the U.S. executive director of mine-clearing charity HALO Trust, Chris Whatley: “There’s no comparison to the public attention” generated by Harry such as when he visited Angola in 2019.
Harry, of course, is not alone in following in his mother’s footsteps. On Monday, his brother William, 40, explained how he is also tackling the ongoing issue of homelessness that Diana introduced to both of her sons. One day, William said, he will introduce his own children to the cause too.
*sad clown noise* William also tries to follow in his mom’s footsteps too. That’s what it felt like! Anyway, yes, Harry is Diana’s son. Harry got so much of Diana’s personality and he got all of the right lessons from Diana’s life. When Diana sensed danger, she was consumed by it. When Harry sensed danger, he got the f–k out there to protect his wife and children. It’s also weird to me that People Royals is talking about WellChild and HALO… and not mentioning Invictus? Strange. I know that Diana didn’t have anything to do with Invictus, but Invictus is the best example, imo, of how Harry is Diana’s son.
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220422-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
USA Rights Only – The Hague, UK -20220415-Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games, at Nations Home, Invictus Games Park (Zuiderpark), in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, King Willem-Alexander
Positive press for Harry in People? Wills is going to be incandescent.
Why does Will hate Harry so much? Because he had children with a biracial woman? Seriously? I don’t get it.
That and Harry refuses to be William’s scapegoat and whipping boy anymore.
What HeatherC said. I honestly think that William and Charles thought Harry was being dramatic and who cares if the press was attacking Meghan though they stopped it when the press went after their wives.
He hates him so much because W is incredibly jealous of him. H has everything the public loves and W has none of it. That’s why W+K fit together so well: both are eaten up by hate and envy.
William thinks Harry told the world how much of a racist William is, during the Oprah interview. But Harry never gave names, and it was only William’s behavior afterwards that “outed” him as the racist. Now he can’t forgive Harry.
@Beverly. Harry was the scape goat for William their whole lives. For example: there were photos of Harry in a Nazi uniform at a Birthday costume party (I’ve seen it reported that the party was actually thrown by William). It was (rightly so) a scandal.
What wasn’t reported was that William picked it that costume out for his younger brother.
William went in BLACK FACE as a ZULU WARRIOR. No pictures of Bulliam we’re released though, were they. It’s constant, the way the BRF tries to Black Sheep Harry in order to make Bulliam the “Golden Boy”.
William hates Harry because he left. Abusers hate that. He really hates him because he’s HAPPY. That’s why.
Guess who is going to try and demand his own cover, too.
Are you telling me there are pics of prince william in black face somewhere out there and they are keeping them secret. Oh I want those pics to go public sooooooobad.
Perhaps inappropriate to say, but Harry has the qualities that the Commonwealth needs in a king.
Does the Commonwealth need a king? There was that whole independence struggle…
Maybe that was the reason for “its inappropriate to say”, I don’t know, but to me ,its really no biggie as the Commonwealth has no ruler, king or otherwise.
Compare and contrast: “The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three” ……..AND……..
“Prince Harry……His journey from schoolboy to Army officer and champion of the charity trail blazed by his mother”
LOL, very descriptive isn’t it? William is defined by his baldness and fathering 3 kids…(really that’s all there is to William), while Harry is defined by his work, contributions to society and efforts to making the world a better place for others. Notice how Harry too is balding and isa father of 2 children but PEOPLE is saying, “there’s more to this man than just being a balding father of 2 while there’s absolutely nothing more to (his brother) William than being a balding father of 3. I have nothing against her majesty but I trully believe that, the reason why the Queen or William did not get the cover but Harry did is that there’s nothing to write about TQ or William in terms of contributions to society, really.
Love Harry but the Commonwealth needs to get rid of its ties to the British monarchy. I speak as someone who belongs to a Commonwealth country.
Harry has a lot of good qualities, and I am sure he will do much good in his life through charities and on the world stage. BUT, nobody needs, or should have, a monarchy, or even ANY titles (sorry, that includes “Duke of Sussex”) that are inherited. There is nothing special about anyone’s bloodline, not even Harry’s. His son (and only his son, because girls cannot inherit peerages), should not be called “earl” either. I know that will offend people, but that’s how I feel. I do not want to be a hypocrite and say the entire royal family should be done away with, along with dumb/sexist peerages, yet excuse Harry from that scope simply because I respect him. ALL these titles need to be done away with “in principle.”
You got that right! Accidents of birth are just that and not evidence of worth.
Their articles are so underwhelming what is this ? I could have come up with that. There’s nothing new to the article. I doubt Seward would have said this now so that means it’s an old quote same with the HALO person. Anyway yes Harry has the best of his mother.
They put more effort when it’s Will and Kate they have to embiggen
Their articles are toilet reading. No matter the subject.
I always think of that line in “The Big Chill” by Jeff Goldblum’s character (a writer for people): the articles aren’t meant to be longer than the time it takes for someone to take a d*mp” lol
@Jan90067 which is curious, because back then – 1980’s – People was a relatively decent magazine, an enjoyable read. Still run across occasional older People articles when doing searches. The difference between those and the mindless sound bite clickbait they push nowadays is night and day.
William is tackling homelessness… by collecting homes.
Truly! “On Monday, his brother William, 40, explained how he is also tackling the ongoing issue of homelessness that Diana introduced to both of her sons. ” No, he didn’t explain how he was tackling the ongoing issue, but instead explained that he will focus on tackling it. There is no THERE there. Goodness me.
What a wonderful photo of Harry, and why can’t they just let him be great? I mean he’s a good person, with a good heart. It’s plain to see. It can only help the royal family to have that guy in their circle. Of course I just answered my own question. He can’t be greater than they are. sigh.
He’s making sure his kids aren’t homeless.
Someone should please check on baldemort
I think it’s safe to say he’s, as usual whenever any pays any positive attention to Harry, incandescent.
probably throwing a massive fit that it is his birthday, and how dare they say anything nice about Harry, and how he now needs 100 embiggening articles instead of 85.
I LOLed at the line about William in there. the editor probably said “we have to include the other brother or else we’re going to get a nasty call from KP.”
harry IS following in his mother’s footsteps and I do think she would be very proud of him – not just for his charity work, but for how he protected his wife in a way that she (diana) was never protected.
I’d love to se the difference in the circulation numbers based on the cover. There is no excuse for not having the Jubbly on the cover except that it won’t sell, so here they are dusting off news from six years ago on the royal who sells.
This is a very bad sign for William’s embiggening in the states if the magazines literally can’t sell the lies because no one cares.
This is true! And if this magazine is quarterly, wouldn’t this be the one he’d want to be on so he can drum up excitement for his visit to American later this year? Not a good sign at all.
The sound you hear is that of incandescence roaring in Kensington Palace.
And they released it on his birthday too. I love it.
That pic of Harry hugging the guy in the wheelchair…can you even begin to imagine William being photographed spontaneously showing emotion and affection to a stranger? He couldn’t even get that close to his own wife.
As Diana put it “Good King Harry” indeed. I find myself wishing that William would finally have the hissy fit to end all hissy fits and walk away. He doesn’t want to do the job, is entirely unsuited to it and it oozes out of every pore all the time.
Personally, I don’t like this phrase “Good King Harry” I think Diana only said it out of pity that Harry is the “spare”. In that dysfunctional system the competencies or achievements of the heir don’t matter except he came out of his mother’s vagina first.
It wasn’t out of pity, except pity for the future of the UK. She was acknowledging that Harry has a better temperament and far more sense of duty than William, but unfortunately Wm was born first.
IMO Invictus and Sentebale, @Kaiser. He co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso and dedicated it to their mothers.
I agree.
Ingrid Seward was no friend of Diana and did not know her well she slammed Diana in her books after diana passed away
It irks me to no end how these royal reporters are allowed to say they know them well, only because they’ve been either interviewing them or just getting information about them, and then writing recycled crap about them for eons .
I vividly remember on W and K wedding day that Harry brought along a red rubber springy toy to amuse and distract the child bridesmaids and pages in the carriage back from the service. PH has the knack with children because he is such fun. I also loved the young girl seated alongside him at the Invictus Games who is stealing his popcorn and how he reacts when he realises. He has Diana’s rapport with people and it is heart warming and authentic. Let’s hear it for redheads!
The reaction of the little girl’s mother was pretty funny too.
Is there video of that?
I googled it and there are all kinds of videos about it.
Sometimes when I see a pic of Harry it seems he looks like prince Charles or Philip
So glad People changed editors.
I’m still waiting for the cover on Meghan that doesn’t involve crying and tights. When that happens, then I’ll believe things have really changed. The crying and screaming from Buckleberry will be awesome.
All the covers for Meghan, honestly. I want to see full fashion spreads, long interviews, all her wonderful ideas and perspectives.
I agree . With an oped of her ethos – The Tig style.
This cover is so low-quality. It looks like one of those templates you can fill out. They could’ve used Canva or something, it looks so cheap!
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE THE COVER😍 CAN I SAY LOVE AGAIN😄
Right, like I love his joyful face, but rest screams last-minute submission.
@SELENE
IT’S A START.
He is great. I read the comments in People’s tweet for this cover and almost all mean tweets against Sussexes are from accounts which username is few letters plus number, something like: kate45678902. So someone is paying bots to write tweets against H &M… We already knew it, it’s not new but here is so evident is even silly the try
“On Monday, his brother William, 40, explained how he is also tackling the ongoing issue of homelessness that Diana introduced to both of her sons.”
This one sentence perfectly encapsulates both brothers’ personalities, with regards to the memory of their mother. Harry shows us he has her heart and empathy, Willnot tells us.
Since when has homelessness been on William’s radar because the big issue appearance was the first I’ve heard of that cause being attached to his name
I keep thinking about “Game of Thrones” and the phrase ” the king that was promised.” The media and the royals are trying to prop up an empty crown.
Wait, it doesn’t call him dim, in a trance or led around by Meghan. Are they really saying that Harry is his own man? I’m quite surprised that it’s this author. Has Omid made some rrs jealous because of his Yahoo hire? We know that the next time she writes about Harry it will be in tabloid and she’ll say the opposite. These people.
Yes, it’s interesting that she never mentioned the other things that Harry has done like Invictus, Sentebale and Travelist. I do think that was done deliberately. If she listed everything that Harry has done, it would really make Wont look bad. It would make Kant look bad, too. Both of them are OLDER than Harry. LOL
😂😂😂 People royals: *glowing words of praise for Prince Harry
also People royals: *oh, shit, we better mention TOB “yeah, him too”
😂😂😂
I get such a lovely feeling when I see Harry smiling. When I see William I don’t feel anything good.