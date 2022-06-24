Natalie Portman wore a sparkly Celine to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiere

Last night was the big world premiere for Thor: Love and Thunder in LA. All of the stars came out and it was a big Marvel outing. Natalie Portman is back in the MCU as Mighty Thor/Jane, and she’s been enjoying the early promotion. At the premiere (and at Jimmy Kimmel Live), she wore a really cute Celine dress which looks great on her. I have no notes on the fashion, but I do think her makeup artist did her dirty.

Tessa Thompson wore a custom Armani. This looks so cool! Like she’s wearing liquid metal.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The vibe is off and that’s all I’ll say.

Christian Bale’s big debut in the MCU. I’m shocked that he even came out for the premiere! It’s also funny to me that Bale was not part of all of the Thorshambles stories from the production in Australia. Bale was in Oz, working and minding his business.

Jaimie Alexander wore a blanket.

Chris Pratt came out too. Blah.

49 Responses to “Natalie Portman wore a sparkly Celine to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiere”

  1. Dorcas says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:23 am

    So excited, looking forward to watching when it drops

    Reply
  2. Mina_Esq says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Was it the same make-up artist that one of Kanye’s girlfriends (what’s her name???) was using? That horrible eye shadow style seems familiar.

    Reply
    • Delphine says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:26 am

      I just came to say how much it looks like Julia Fox’s makeup, but I think Julia’s makeup was inspired by Black Swan so this is full circle fug.

      Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Yeah the makeup is too much for a simple minidress like this. The original Black Swan wanted her look back from Julia Fox. Also don’t like the length. It looks like it’s creeping up when she walks.

      Reply
    • Erin says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:32 am

      Yeah, that eye shadow is terrible and is it purposely supposed to be different/asymmetrical like her dress or something? Because the right eye’s shadow is just like coming out of the corner of her eye while the left is normal and swept all over the crease and under the brow bone.

      Reply
    • Gobo says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:32 am

      Definite Julia Fox vibes. Weird. Did she do somethi g to piss off her stylist/make up artist? Because it is not good.

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Natalie would look fantastic if it weren’t for the eye makeup. It just looks like the MUA smudged it all over the place as they were finishing up or something.

    I’m not really looking forward to this movie. I didn’t like Natalie in the other thor movies, so I don’t have high hopes for this one.

    Reply
    • Ravensdaughter says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:38 am

      She has such a beautiful face; there is absolutely no need for all that makeup!

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      June 24, 2022 at 1:09 pm

      Agreed, @Becks. It felt like she was sleepwalking through Thor, like they were too beneath her or something. I just remember wishing Kat Dennings had taken the lead role instead.

      But maybe now that Natalie gets to have more of an interesting role, and with a more fun director, things will be better? I’m still going to watch it t some point, so I hope so.

      Reply
      • AppleCart says:
        June 25, 2022 at 9:59 am

        Whe she stuck her nose down at Thor. She was on her Oscar hunt. And she had a good point as being relegate to the ‘girfriend/damsel in distress’ role to be boring.
        She got her Oscar she seems now in it for the paycheck and the fun. I think as an actor not every role has to be so heavy. Hav some fun girl!

  4. HeyKay says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Oooh, the make up is bad, bad. Holy cow!
    Pretty dress tho.

    Reply
    • dlc says:
      June 24, 2022 at 6:51 pm

      I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who thought Kat Dennings really sparkled in those Thor movies. so far I have seen Natalie Portman in Thor, closer, and star wars. She seems like an extremely unshowy actress.

      Reply
  5. Soapboxpudding says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Natalie’s make up is tragique. Way too harsh. Tessa looks fab.

    Reply
  6. Jjjj says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:31 am

    “Thorshambles stories”?? Can someone explain?

    Reply
  7. Watson says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:35 am

    Tessa looks incredible. Natalie is gorgeous naturally but has been a miss for me in the style dept for…years. The dress is nice but isn’t wow and for a star of her calibre she could get anything she wants so it’s frustrating. Also the black swan eye makeup just doesn’t go with the dress at all.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Natalie looks fabulous. She’s the best dressed on the carpet. Why is the worst Chris doing the duck face pose? Gross.

    Reply
  9. Nuks says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Every picture of Chris and Elsa on Instagram is like that. It’s a class in body language and the camera not lying. They have little kids, so whatever makes it work for them, but I wince when I see that body language. It’s rough.

    Reply
    • M says:
      June 24, 2022 at 9:50 am

      She looks like she’s there against her will. Classic fake smile while gritting your teeth.

      Reply
      • Arralethe says:
        June 24, 2022 at 9:55 am

        Her shoulders are all the way up too. Almost like she’s flinching because his arm is round her.

    • Emma says:
      June 24, 2022 at 10:49 am

      Yes, it’s the same I the photos from the premiere oh her new Netflix film. They arrived separately

      Reply
      • Nuks says:
        June 24, 2022 at 11:37 am

        If they’re going to continue this way (together for the kids, maybe not splitting for another 5 years), they need to hire someone to teach them poses that tell a better story.

    • CourtneyB says:
      June 25, 2022 at 3:29 am

      Is there gossip out there? On informal photos they look really happy together.

      Reply
  10. goofpuff says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:42 am

    The execution of the eyeshadow makeup for Portman does not photograph well. It looks like a beginner trying their hand at winged shadow for the first time. why did they not test this out first?

    Reply
  11. Jais says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Tessa’s dress is so cool. Love it on her.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 24, 2022 at 10:58 am

      I thought she was best dressed for sure.

      Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      June 24, 2022 at 2:07 pm

      I love it, too! I really enjoy how daring she is with her fashion. I also liked Jaimie Alexander’s dress, it’s fun. She is one of the most gorgeous women and I’m so happy she’s in this movie. I missed her in the others. I think she’s a highly underrated actress.

      Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      June 25, 2022 at 8:56 am

      Agreed! I love her dress. It is absolutely perfect. She looks gorgeous and effortlessly cool.

      Reply
  12. Arralethe says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Natalie looks like she’s cosplaying Millie Bobbie Brown here, or is that just me?

    Reply
  13. Solidgold says:
    June 24, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Bale is in the MCU?!?!?

    Times must be rough in Hollywood.

    Reply
  14. Case says:
    June 24, 2022 at 10:08 am

    I’m really enjoying the super sparkly dress trend. Natalie’s makeup is bad but the dress is so pretty! Tessa looks awesome too.

    Reply
  15. Talita says:
    June 24, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Natalie’s make up is really bad! Julia Fox and Black Swan gone wrong.

    Reply
  16. Seraphina says:
    June 24, 2022 at 10:30 am

    I love JA’s blanket look for some reason. Not sure why but I do. And the color combo is good too.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      June 24, 2022 at 10:40 am

      I love it too!

      Although how high are those heels

      Reply
    • Glamarazzi says:
      June 24, 2022 at 10:41 am

      I love the blanket. LOVE. So arresting.

      Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      June 24, 2022 at 10:43 am

      I love it too!

      She and Tessa have the best looks here. Everyone else was either not trying (guys, you could at least have someone polish your old shoes or at least wipe the dirt off them) or must have ticked off their stylists, MUAs.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 24, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Same. It’s different and really draws the eye and it flows. The shoes look amazing – would like to see a close-up.

      Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      June 24, 2022 at 2:09 pm

      Me too! I commented above before I saw this. She is so gorgeous, it looks comfy and fun. Except the shoes, those look fabulous but definitely not comfy. LOL

      Reply
  17. MsIam says:
    June 24, 2022 at 10:46 am

    I like the dress but like others have said the eye makeup is terrible. It makes her look 10 years older. And I never liked her Jane character in the Thor movies so I don’t know about this one. I really hope her ditzy sidekick character, the one that was in WandaVision is not in this one. Sorry not sorry. Everyone else except Blanket Lady looks nice. Although Christian Bale’s wife (?) Looks kinda of grandma in that dress length.

    Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      June 24, 2022 at 2:11 pm

      Kat Dennings? She was my favourite part of the original Thor movie! I love her. (Though I couldn’t watch her waitress tv show, that was awful) She is engaged to Andrew W.K. and I believe they were on the red carpet for Love and Thunder, as well.

      Reply
  18. JustMe says:
    June 24, 2022 at 11:36 am

    Natalie’s makeup is too harsh but the picture of her shoes…feet should not take that shape – how is that comfortable

    Reply
  19. lucy2 says:
    June 24, 2022 at 11:55 am

    I love Natalie’s dress. Tessa looks good too.
    I have no interest in this movie.

    Reply
  20. Mar says:
    June 24, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    Natalie looks like Millie Bobby in these pics. The makeup looks like a 7 year old did it. Not good.
    Jamie Alexander’s forehead could not withstand any more Botox , that’s for sure

    Reply
  21. HeyKay says:
    June 24, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    Christian Bale needs a freshening up in his over all look.
    That suit makes him look like he slept in it overnight. And stop with the All Black Everything constantly.
    Not a make over, he is IMO, very handsome but, a new wardrobe with more style.

    Better cut suits, more subtle detailing, etc.
    Bale and Keanu Reeves are my “type” they should be signing contracts to be seen in well cut, tailored Armani! Mmmmm, hot guys in beautiful suits = always good. 😀

    Reply
    • CourtneyB says:
      June 25, 2022 at 3:31 am

      I’m seeing this for Bale though I do love the MCU. I just wasn’t a big Ragnarok fan. I’ve crushed on him since Little Women. He and Keanu are both on My List.

      Reply
    • AppleCart says:
      June 25, 2022 at 10:05 am

      I don’t think Bale gives a crap about his looks. He is probably just contractually obligated to be there. My guess, he just picked up whatever crumpled suit was on his bedroom floor and wore. His wife however is a Saint. She seems to be the only one to keep him from falling apart mentally. She looks great.

      Reply

