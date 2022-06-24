Roe v. Wade and Casey were overturned by SCOTUS in a 6-3 vote (update)

Update: I had a feeling it would happen today. The Dobbs opinion can be read here. The decision was 6-3. SCOTUS overturned Roe and Casey. Alito wrote the majority opinion: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
As soon as we heard the Supreme Court justices’ questioning during oral arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, we knew that the new ultra-right-wing SCOTUS would overturn Roe v. Wade. Politico further solidified that belief in early May, reporting that SCOTUS would overturn Roe this session. This week, the Court has released their opinions gutting state-led gun control efforts and protecting bad cops from being sued for violating people’s Miranda rights. It is more than likely that the Dobbs decision comes out today, although it’s possible the Court will wait until next week.
President Joe Biden is bracing for a Supreme Court ruling that would strip away nationwide abortion rights in the US, potentially setting off mass protests and heaping pressure on the White House to act, according to officials, even as there remains little he can do through executive action to fully mitigate the anticipated decision.
The nearing announcement — which is expected to come within the next two weeks as the Supreme Court concludes its term — will punctuate months of contingency planning at the White House and lobbying efforts by abortion rights advocates, who want Biden to take immediate action.
“We must be ready to stand as a united front when the decision comes down,” Vice President Kamala Harris told a group of reproductive rights leaders Wednesday in a videoconference. While she described the myriad hurdles women could soon face when seeking abortions, Harris did not lay out in detail any actions the administration is prepared to take when a decision comes down.
Behind the scenes, the steps the President is considering include eliminating barriers to accessing medication abortion and challenging state laws that criminalize out-of-state travel to receive an abortion, according to people familiar with the discussions.
[From CNN]
I’ve heard that President Biden will try to mitigate some of the immediate damage to women’s rights by issuing some Executive Orders, but so much will come down to the states. As soon as the Dobbs ruling comes out, at least a dozen states will immediately (like, within minutes/hours) move to criminalize abortion entirely. And those states will get it done. In the year 2022, women will be thrown in jail for seeking abortions or helping other women seek abortions. Congrats to all of the Jill Stein voters, you made this happen. A special thanks to all of the white supremacists too. This wouldn’t have been possible without you dumbf–ks as well.
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
-PICTURED: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett
-PHOTO by: Erin Schaff/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-042321_Supreme-Court-Pool_016
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – WASHINGTON, DC: Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch during the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019.
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas waits to administer the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, October 26, 2020. US President Donald J. Trump and her husband Jesse M. Barrett look on.
United States Senators listen when Judge Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on day two of her confirmation hearings to become an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The hearings are expected to last four days. If confirmed, Barrett will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
Pictured: Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Pictured: Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Washington, DC – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: President Donald J. Trump, Amy Coney Barrett
Pictured: President Donald J. Trump, Amy Coney Barrett
Washington, DC – President Donald J. Trump acknowledges Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court's 115th associate justice, following her swearing-in on the South Lawn of the White House. Justice Barrett is joined by her husband Jesse, holding the Bible, and their children.
Pictured: Amy Coney Barrett, Donald Trump
Pictured: Amy Coney Barrett, Donald Trump
FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – WASHINGTON, DC: Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019.
I think its going to be next week, but we’ll see. Either way, its horrifying to think about and I’m so mad about the Supreme Court right now.
I remember saying to people in 2016 – back when so many were like “well Trump and Clinton are BOTH problematic” – to think of the Supreme Court and vote accordingly.
and I freaking hate McConnell and Gorsuch should be ashamed to be in that stolen seat. as should Amy Coney Barrett (her seat wasn’t stolen, but she should be ashamed to be following RBG.)
Kennedy resigning was a kick in the pants too.
Resigning and then being replaced with freaking Kavanaugh! But I can’t say that he should be ashamed to be in that seat bc we all know he has no sense of shame whatsoever (its clear none of them do but I didn’t expect him to have any.)
Kennedy was kind of stuck, though, because his son worked at Deutsche Bank, and there was a lot of press about how they were loaning the Trump Org money under questionable guidelines. And I think his son was involved in some of those loans. At the least, there were some….not great optics for Kennedy.
Clearly the optics don’t matter since we have rapists and people involved in actual attempted coups on this court deciding our future.
Kennedy must have known what was coming though, so it must have been bad/Trump must have threatened something. He supported more liberal rulings especially over time—I can’t believe he’d have wanted this—even with Kavanaugh as a former clerk. There’s something not right there…
I thought next tuesday too before they hightail it outta town. But then I read yesterday that it was unusual for them to hand rulings down today, so maybe they are taking a page out of the “bad news dump on friday” book. We’ll see. Either way, it’s coming.
They’ve got 9 cases left to announce per SCOTUSblog, and they’ve been doing 5 or 6 each day so something on Monday will probably happen. Some of the ones left involve gutting the EPA, school prayer, and border enforcement which have some pretty hefty consequences that people pay attention to. I’m not a court expert but I’d guess they save the four ugly ones for Monday (abortion, prayer, borders, and the environment), and today go over the other ones that seem to be about tribal disputes and health care reimbursements.
Why are we going backwards more importantly why are we citizens letting our country go back not forward.
The republican party brainwashed people and tapped into their fears, racism, misogyny, and insecurity — blame minorities, immigrants, and women, for all your problems. Carry a gun because immigrants and blacks will try to victimize you. It’s not the republican party’s fault that you didn’t get into college (because we cut funding to your public school), it’s the fault of women and minorities for taking “your” spot in college. It’s not the republican’s fault that rich corporations are getting richer by sending jobs to third-world countries, it’s the immigrants’ fault for taking “your” job. It’s not the republicans’ fault for violent crime because of easy access to guns, it’s blacks’ fault because they’re inherently violent. But if you vote republican, we can keep those pesky blacks, women, and immigrants in their place, and YOU can finally achieve what you deserve.
That Trump was able to become president was a sad day for America because it revealed that we Americans are way more racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and all-around bigoted than we wanted to admit. But now that’s it’s out there, white males are embracing it (and to a lesser extent white females too because of racism, and men of color because of misogyny). Welcome to America, where your particular brand of bigotry (whatever it may be) can flourish.
This is only the first step to get women out of the workforce and back into the home taking care of children. Birth control will be next.
You covered it, Krabapple. Every word.
It’s done. “States’ rights” has always been about controlling other people’s bodies and forcing women to carry to term new plebs and prisoners for the white wealthy to monetize and exploit. We’ve been headed back in this direction for decades and now we’re finally here. Expect exponentially more death from guns and botched medical procedures in the future.
Funny thing though, yesterday they took a gun right AWAY from a state saying that the right to decided concealed weapons in public couldn’t be decided by the state AND then turned around and sent Choice to the states. It shows that the court is no longer anchored to anything outside of their own bias. So I have a suggestion. The moment a women realizes she is pregnant with a child she will be forced to carry she is immediately paid child support for the duration of her pregnancy. The minute the child is born it is handed over to the man who has full custody and all responsibilities including all of the woman’s medical expenses. If Roe was handled as such it would be a non-issue. The decision is based on a 1861 law and the words “history and traditions of the country’ is peppered throughout the text. What is next? Loving? Obergefell? Contraception?
@ snappyfish, I am loving this law!!! I say we start bringing to our supposed legislators that are our voices in DC!! If they intend on stripping US OUR OWNERSHIP, it’s reasonable for the men to be held responsible as well!!!
Unfortunately for me I have Cruz and What’s-his-Name. So I am doubly screwed…..
The Anti-Saloon League successfully delayed the implementation of the 1920 census and got Prohibition passed—how did that work out for the nation? When you sow the wind, you reap the whirlwind.
I am so outraged, bewildered, angry for my American sisters. This is going to be catastrophic, especially for women of colour. I can’t believe that a so-called civilised country or ‘leader of the free world’ would take such disgusting actions. I’m prepared to host any woman who can fly to the UK for an abortion. I will look after you from beginning to end.
This country is garbage. Women will not only lose access to Pap smears, mammograms, and birth control, but will die by unsafe abortion, suicide, and murder-which is the highest mortality contributor to US pregnant women in the country, even above birth complications
Yes they will @ Eloise. I can’t wait to get out of this god forsaken state. This entire country, except for a few sane states, are off their f#cking rockers. They just can’t stand allowing Women to have a RIGHT over their own BODIES!!!! So they take action and strip us of OUR RIGHTS!!! I hope they ALL suffer catastrophic, public expulsion and are stoned out of their homes, offices and back into the Stone Age where they belong!
The sadness and RAGE this brings. I just don’t have words.
So awful and depressing.
Six justices believe life begins at conception and ends at guns.
What a succinct statement. I wish you were wrong, but you’re not. This is such a dark, demoralizing day, even though we knew it was coming.
Embryos and guns have more protections than adult women in the US.
Perfectly stated.
I hate this.
Tragically, I also agree.
100%. Says it all unfortunately.
So true. This has been coming for a long time. What a sad day. And there’s more to come. All hell is about to break loose here.
@ smegmoria, I don’t either. I can’t stop shaking.
When I was a kid in the 80s/90s, I really thought we were so close to women’s equality. I saw Sandra Day O’Connor, I saw women going to space, and thought that it was all upwards from there. I mourn the optimism of my youth. I see now that we’re still just brood mares, providing the “domestic supply of infants”.
This is a breathtakingly awful moment. We have to take to the streets. This can not be passively accepted.
If you live in Houston there are Beto sponsored canvassing events this Saturday, join the movement
I wish taking it to the streets would change the outcome, but it won’t. This rollback of Row v. Wade has been decades in the making. And it has a lot of popular support in conservative states, even if it’s not a majority at a national level. All we can do is support women in states without choice to access safe abortions elsewhere. Then vote for pro-choice candidates and wait 20 years for a less conservative SC. (Although Kavanaugh looks like he’s a whiskey and a tantrum away from an early heart attack.)
If you don’t take to the streets and vote and protest the other option is to lay down and take it. Are you fine with that? Bc I’m not. Protest at Houston city hall at 6:30 tonight. I’ll be PROUD to take this to the streets
You’re conflating my two statements. There’s nothing wrong with public protest — but it won’t be effective in actually changing the Supreme Court ruling. If you read the second part of my paragraph — I specifically say that voting IS effective. I’m not saying to lay down, but everyone needs to be realistic and understand that the opposition played the long game in getting Roe v. Wade overturned. And, unfortunately, we’re also going to have play the long game in getting it reinstated.
My mother has been a nurse for over 50 years, and she spent a huge chunk of her career in quality and risk management. Yesterday, she pointed out that there aren’t nearly enough obstetricians to treat all of the women who will be forced to give birth. It’s a prohibitively expensive speciality for many reasons, including the tail coverage one has to have. So many gynecologists don’t practice that piece of the speciality anymore.
Thank you for sharing this type of information Susie. I think that it is very important to ground this atrocious and sickening turn of human rights, in the facts.
Like many other people, I am sick to my stomach over this. So what exactly will be the criminal consequences for abortion seekers and providers? Are we going to fill our jails with pregnant women and doctors. What a f*%king travesty.
@SusieQ, I did not know this horrible fact. Thank you for bringing up awareness.
This is such an excellent point. So many terrible consequences will emerge from this decision.
If only all those “Hillary is just as bad” morons had voted for her.
A big price to pay for performing wokeness
(Not @people at this website, as I’m guessing you were all too smart for that).
I am thinking the same too. There will be a much higher demand on health professionals in general especially women’s health ones. I was previously applying to med school to do obstetrics but am applying to NP school instead to be a nurse midwife bc it’s much more accessible with my background. Like you said, the women who didn’t have a choice, it’s going to be heartbreaking to help them with their pregnancies
Not just women but children too. The children who get impregnated, and the children born to parents who lack the resources to give them a chance of having healthy lives.
And the ripple effects of domestic violence, child neglect, and child abuse will, indeed, be heartbreaking.
I am thinking the same too. There will be a much higher demand on health professionals in general especially women’s health ones. I was previously applying to med school to do obstetrics but am applying to NP school instead to be a nurse midwife bc it’s much more accessible with my background. Like you said, the women who didn’t have a choice, it’s going to be heartbreaking to help them with their pregnancies
That’s who I keep thinking about too. I used to for an org that also provided crisis services for sexual assault. Every night, this one clinic in one corner of one city saw about 30 people, mostly women and girls who were raped. That’s about 1,000 every month and that’s only people who sought help. Less than 10% of the cases were ever prosecuted and fewer than that resulted in conviction. That’s with doctor and law enforcement testimony.
It’s so easy for an evil person to get away with rape. With forced pregnancy, victims will be linked to their abuser forever, especially when the vast majority of the rapists get away with it.
So true, there are also shortages of pediatricians and primary care doctors. This is going to get deadly and nasty fast.
Also, those pushing for this favor abolishing benefits programs. They’re fine with homeless, starving kids. Just not near them
Have you read ‘Evicted’ by Matthew Desmond? He demonstrates, page after pagr, that welfare benefits are never, ever enough to provide for adults, let alone children. That due to the privatisation of social housing, renters pay up to 75% of their money on housing.
So what the hell happens to all these unwanted kids? Kids whom people do not want, or can support? They can starve to death, right, while these men – 100% of whom will never become pregnant – roll back equality 50 years and further.
I feel so very sick.
I worked with a OBGYN who’s been in practice for over 40 years. He told me awful stories of the “abortion wards” that were run through the 1970s. And I have hospital administrator friends who tell me that, when the Dodds discussions first came out, some hospitals in the country already started planning to free up wards for botched abortions. We’ve slid so far back in the name of white supremacy & religious extremism.
Wowwwwww…never even thought about that. And if access to abortion care is restricted with no exceptions, how can doctors let patients experiencing ectopic, missed miscarriages, retained placentas etc go without treatment? I would be dead without my abortion. How will that square away? WTFFFFFFF!
This is how abortion was legalised in Ireland. A doctor refused to perform an ‘abortion’ on a woman who was miscarried and she died of sepsis.
Yep, my insane horrible maga in laws never talk about how their own daughter’s life was saved because she benefitted from the right to an abortion when she had one with an ectopic pregnancy. They don’t think about it as an abortion though and have never called it that because she’s a Christian and white and she is their family so IT’S NOT THE SAME!
@handforthparish Except that in this case, they don’t care if we die. It’s a feature, not a bug.
To them it’s an honor for the mother to die with her child aka “its gods will”. As long as their warped and truly evil interpretation of Christianity has been check marked, what do they care about a woman’s death. Husband can always marry and pick up another broodmare to them.
The reality (from the point of view of Christianity) is that these pro-life people are truly serving Lucifer not Jesus. They are just too blind to realize they are the true devils. they don’t follow Jesus teachings anymore, but they have veered far away from the bible into their own made up dogma at this point.
They don’t care.
This was always going to be the result. People who voted third party in 2000 helped begin this. That stolen election, where the Supreme Court managed to overturn a fairly voted election by stopping the recount then saying it was too late to restart it, made the SC the most powerful branch of government, and Republicans learned from them on that 1. They could steal elections and the public would go along with it (see 2016 and 2020) and that 2. They needed the Supreme Court at all costs. People’s rights have been getting eroded since 2001, but those not affected have not been paying attention. Now all of a sudden people are shocked by this outcome because it affects over half the US population? Too many heads in sand. “First they came for the *fill in blank* but I did nothing because I was not “fill in blank*…”
Really good points. While there is no coming back from 2016, I still believe the 2000 election was the most important one of our lives. That’s why I don’t ride with “never trump” republicans.
I remember clearly before the 2016 election, pundits were saying to think of the Supreme Court when you decide who you’re going to vote for. It was predicted. And here we are.
Thank you for this.
It is true that if so many hadn’t voted Stein/written in Bernie/voted for Trump because “they’re the same”/abstained in 2016, we wouldn’t be in this pickle, but neither Roberts nor Alito should be on that court.
I have. had. it. with people who are STILL both sidesing the two parties and claiming that the GOP isn’t worse than the Democrats and shouldn’t the Democrats just perform magic and undo all this? WTF, no. The Democrats believe in rule of law. NBC, CBS, ABC – they’re all soft core right wing propaganda in that they use the GOP’s framing, pushing nonsense stories about the Democrats and let serious issues within the GOP drop quickly (Ginni Thomas, hellllllo). The GOP gets a messaging arm like no one else.
It’s vote solidly Democratic from now until a new, legitimate second party arises.
True… that was also the time that the SC made the second amendment an individual right, bolstered by NRA fundraising. This is the culmination of over 40 years of Repugnuts f*ckery and them being able to stack their voters with single issues, like abortion & guns.
100% those that voted 3rd party. I’m still pretty pissed as hell at my husband for making that stupid stupid choice. I guess at least he voted but still….
So well said @ ThatsNotOkay!! It DID start with the 2020 election which we all know should have been handed to Gore, not Bush. What a clusterf#ck he was during both of his terms, including his father as well. Though GW was in bed with the Devil, Rove, who would have sold his own mother to the Feds if it bought him any time to flush documents.
So you are right @ ThatsNotOkay. Our downfall stated back then and this is where we are now. The Republicans had better be careful these next 5 years as the pendulum always needs an adjustment at some point.
They’ve already blocked off the area around the building itself, so yeah more than likely it will be today.
This court blows 6 ways to Sunday –as evidenced by their decisions in the other cases yesterday. Biden should have started packing the Court on day 1, but I guess when your COS is Ron Klain it’s not surprising that this administration has done jack sh$t.
The Handmaid’s Tale will now be available in the Current Events section of your local library and bookstore.
It literally reminds me of handmaids tale. I made it to I think season 3 before I had to stop bc I was having so much anxiety like this is where the world is headed. I would rather DIE
I mean Atwood was inspired by how history had treated women(particularly women of colour) so it was rooted in reality. It just is depressing to watch society move backwards again.
Can’t bring myself to watch the series as the news is close enough.
Biden cannot expand the supreme court unless voters first expand the dem majority in the Senate. This all comes back to the voters. Remember Ralph Nadar campaigned in FLORIDA in 2000, and Bernie did us in in 2016. Third party voters have a lot of blood on their hands, which they continue to deny. I have as much use for them as I do for MAGA. Zero.
Thank you for pointing this out. We have the slimmest majority in the Senate thanks to the VP, and we can’t rely on Manchin and Sinema for anything so in practice we really don’t have the majority. The people that want Dems to make these sweeping changes can never point to a single Republican senator they could guarantee wouldn’t flake out, or offer a process that wouldn’t be overturned in the next election of a republican president (EOs). We need to vote, and if you have family in GA, PA, FL, NC, and WI tell them to vote too. All of those states have Senate seats up
Seriously the comment you’re responding to is the kind of thinking that got us here. Magical fairy demands Dems should just make this happen from the presidency when they president upholds the laws, that is his job.
Thanks for keeping it honest. We need to expand the democrats in the senate or this country is done.
Your comment blaming Ron Klain and Biden for what republicans are doing and democrats can’t fix without a real majority in the senate is how we got here.
You want what you want? Get two more democrats elected to,the senate so we can end the filibuster that Manchin and Sinema refuse to even modify.
Stop blaming democrats and especially the president for something he literally does not control. Even Trump couldn’t just make laws he wanted. That’s what congress does.
I love this comment.
Yup, this all the way.
It’s not up to Congress, Biden, or Ron Clain—it’s up to women VOTERS to start voting in their own best interest.
Ok, so I tried to stay out of this but I’ve had enough.
Look, only one Republican has won the popular vote in the past 18 years. Why? Because Republicanism is largely unpopular. Trump won because of years and years of GOP gerrymandering and redistricting. The GOP has been gaming and exploiting the electoral college system (which is broken BTW) for as long as they’ve known their shit is unpopular because of their obsession with power and hatred of democracy. And when their guy lost last time?
Well, they voted to overturn the election.
So please miss me with all these comments about progressives voting third party (I seriously do no know a SINGLE prog who didn’t vote for Clinton) or women not voting enough (come on man, we are literally one of the most reliable voting blocs) or whatever other bullshit reason people want to use. It’s really not hard to see why this happened and it’s because the GOP, like it or not, is simply masterful at gaining and retaining power. They use the tools they have to exploit an imperfect system and they can do so because their base will never hold them accountable.
Do we have a voter apathy problem in this country? 100% But sadly, some people need a reason to get out and vote beyond the threat of a greater evil.
Republicans will continue to suppress the vote and the only way Dems can combat this is through transformative policy that makes people’s lives materially better in a tangible way. Simply put, the party needs to change.
Plazagirl, I think you need to be more specific there, because there were subsets of women voters that DID vote in our best interests in 2016 but were screwed over by the 53% of white women voters who decided to go with race over gender.
The senate isn’t gerrymandered so if enough voters show up and vote Dem then the Dem candidate gets the senate seat. If there are 60 Dems then they can do way more then they can now.
And people not going out to vote in Michigan and Wisconsin let trump win those states in 16 by a slim margin. Hillary had a path to win the presidency but apathetic people either did not vote or voted third party.
So whining about Biden is useless because he barely has a majority and executive orders can only do so much.
People need to vote for Dems in massive numbers, including in state elections. That’s how this gets changed. Because the GOP have been getting their asses out and voting for 40 years to create this situation.
The Scotus building being protected against demonstrators is pretty rich when they ruled people can demonstrate the hell out of the homes and clinics of abortion providers. I am so disgusted, women will die and we all know it.
I’m never having kids. I decided that a long time ago. And people ask me why? Because this is what the world is turning into? PURE AND TOTAL HORRIBLENESS!!!! I CAN’T!!!!!!!!!
We also have a formula shortage. A health care provider shortage. A food shortage. A recession coming. A housing shortage.
It’s almost like we have a monopoly on every industry and the businesses are running the government…oh wait
Don’t forget that there is also a shortage in childcare and teachers. The problems that would come from an uptick in births won’t end as the children grow up.
I am 100% with you. I know I am the target demographic they want children from – and there is no chance.
Yup! Literally just tweeted the same. Cannot wait until the next time someone sincerely asks me why I don’t have kids. Because there is no future in this country and it will continue to get worse until I die.
We are still reaping the results of the Trump administration. Why can’t there be a virus that only attacks ethically repugnant, horrible men?
Repugnant men And Women! Misogynistic behaviors are not just for men!
I think we have real hope in the Florida lawsuit. Jewish women have abortion built in to their religion as a right. To prevent it stomps on their right to practice their faith. It’s an amazing loophole and I hope it works.
I’m still getting sterilized in 3 weeks, but my heart aches for all those that do not live in a state or cannot afford this luxury.
The Satanic Temple is also pushing a lawsuit using a religious freedom loophole, in Texas I believe. One of their core tenets is “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.” They are also suing the FDA to be allowed to distribute RU-486 for religious ritual purposes.
I honestly doubt it will go through, much like I doubt the Florida lawsuit using Judaism will prevail. The Talivangelists don’t care about anyone but their fellow X-tian nationalist extremists.
There are plenty of women that have had a hand in this too unfortunately. I hate this so much because for these wealthy right wing supporters it won’t make a difference to them. They will always have access to whatever they need, abortions and anything else. They figure this is the price to get a corporate friendly court system. Never mind the rest of us.
You’re both right, of course. Women have had a hand in this, as well. I hope you’re right about the loophole, too, Wiglet.
The stacked Christo-fascist courts don’t give a single f*ck about the rights of Jewish women.
@Lucy 100%. It’s deluded to think there is any angle that will make THIS Supreme Court backtrack. This majority is their decades long dream come true. There will be no loopholes allowed.
I so agree. I feel nauseated and my head went numb. Very difficult to digest the fact that it was overturned and even harder to digest the fact that THIS is what we have to deal with even though Trump is out of office. I just can’t even focus on these two startling facts – and at the same time.
3 justices were nominated by a twice impeached criminal president. 5 we’re nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote. 6 were confirmed by senators who represented less than half of the population. #ExpandSCOTUS
This isn’t justice.
–Quote from Twitter – PoliticsGirl
Double Edit – But the Former FLOTUS is spot on!
https://twitter.com/MichelleObama/status/1540345715616006148
A angry middle finger and I told you so every person that told me I was being dramatic back in 2016. Both during the election and after trump won. “Nothing is going to happen to roe v wade”
WE ALL TOLD YOU SO.
EXXXACTLY!!!
Remember the phrase, “Oh Congress won’t let him (Trump) do whatever he wants.” Yeah, that worked out well.
The facts coming out in the Jan 6 hearings are shocking. Shocking and appalling. Richard Nixon was an amateur compared to Trump. Each and every person who voted for Trump needs to understand what their vote did to our country. I dont think we are ever going to fully recover. The damage is too severe.
Yup. I was told I needed to calm down. I was overreacting.
Of course it was mostly men that said that to me.
Just gutted. Sick today. Even with the leak of the Roe v Wade reversal last month, it’s a blow.
The only thing that would make me feel slightly better in this moment is a screenshot collection of every condescending asshole who said this would never happen.
All those idiots who voted 3rd party because their “beliefs” wouldn’t let them vote for Hillary (aka they were misogynistic assholes) who then cried about “checks and balances” when trump won.
In hindsight they are to blame too
Folks refused to learn the lesson after the 2000 election debacle. This coming November midterm election is basically our last chance to try and salvage this mess on a federal level. If folks don’t get their butts up for that, then I don’t know what to say. And I’ll be putting in my citizenship application to my parents’ original country.
I lost my last hope in the Supreme Court reading Sotomayor trying to defend Clarence Thomas. They are all in it for themselves.
That was so disgusting. No one cares if Clarence is nice to a colleague while he destroys our rights.
Yep. It’s like “oh, I bet he does know everyone’s name—and gave the list of names to his wife so they could target them in their attempted coup”. Repulsive.
I am furious and heartbroken for the people that this will affect directly because it affects us all really. But I live in a blue state that has codified Roe v. Wade and just signed strict gun sense law yesterday. All of the forced births and lack of simple healthcare is gone like that. I will do whatever it takes to help those who need it. If that means an underground railroad for abortions then so be it. I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.
“But I live in a blue state that has codified Roe v. Wade and just signed strict gun sense law yesterday.”
Yeah I do too but it’s REALLY important for people to understand that even if Roe is codified, it is NOT protected if the GOP institutes a federal ban which is VERY likely going to happen when we have our next president, which will not be a Dem.
Codifying protects against the SC decision but NOT against a fed ban.
In other words, literally all of us are at risk for having our rights taken away by a small but powerful minority.
And codifying into law protects only until that law is challenged…and is overturned by this very same Supreme Court. Which it will be, without a doubt.
I still am having a hard time processing all of this. It’s horrifying as a mom of 3 girls. This is really the world they have to endure. I just… don’t have words. Things just keep getting worse.
My kids do not want to ever live in the US and that breaks my heart as an American. They pointed out to me a few weeks ago that they wouldn’t know what to do if a gunman entered their school, because that hasn’t been a problem where we live up to now. And now this. It’s flipping ridiculous that the United States is so ant human rights! In my family the politics are split between Democrats and Republicans. F Jill Stein, but I mainly blame Trumpkins for this isht. I cannot get through to my relatives, some of whom agree that various assault weapons should be banned and many of whom see that at least some forms of abortion should be legal and still f-ing vote for the crazies.
Honestly I think you and your kids are very lucky. I for one would move out of this shit hole in a second if we could but we are just entering middle age with young kids so there really isn’t a county that’s going to take us. What I am doing is telling my kids that they should look into studying abroad and then stay there. That they should try and get out of this country as soon as they have the ability too and we will help them as much as we can. I don’t want my kids to have to spend the rest of their lives here, I already feel horrible for having them and living here in the first place. Growing up in the 80s-90s in a conservative household and state really had me thinking we lived in the best country in the world. What a sham that was. I feel hopeless and no matter how much I donate or vote things are just getting worse.
Same here, Erin. I wish every day that I could leave the US. My family circumstances prevent it…for now. And it’s not so easy to gain citizenship in other countries either.
I mean just fyi abortion is completely illegal in most European countries as well. So…
@Elizabeth. That statement is wholly incorrect. Only six European countries do not offer abortion on demand or on broad social ground. But have some more facts, if indeed such things interest you –
https://reproductiverights.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/European-abortion-law-a-comparative-review.pdf
@elizabeth, fyi that’s….just not true. And it’s not just abortion being taken away now, it’s the insane gun culture, it’s the disease of the religious right that has taken over here that you can’t find anywhere else and it’s only getting worse.
It’s just the luck of the draw that led my branch of our family to leave the US and move to Canada: even with all the right-wing shit that’s going down here (Proud Boys and trucker convoys, anyone?), I’m so grateful I’m not to be south of the border right now, but very aware that we’re normally a few years behind the US politically.
I am inwardly screaming/shouting crying at this horrific act. Republicans won’t be happy until every women of child-bearing age is pregnant or dead. Or both. God damn to Hell every psychopathic POS on that court, and every legislator/PAC/ funder that made this awful day a reality.
I am in Canada too. Immigrated with a boyfriend 10 years ago. Best decision I ever made. I became an official Canadian this year. Proudest day ever of my lfie so far. I guess there is zero chance I may go back to the states now to live. I noticed on My expat FB group people are discussing renouncing their citizenship from the US.
@Elizabeth What an ignorant comment to justify a horrendous act against human rights. Just FYI, 95% of women who live in European countries can safely and legally undergo abortions if they choose to. Where do you get your facts from?
It will get worse after the midterms. A number of states already have anti abortion trigger laws in place. Birth control, the morning after pill and IUD’s all work by preventing already fertilized eggs from implanting in the uterus. The new abortion laws state that abortions are illegal after the moment of fertilization.
If you don’t care once the child is born, you shouldn’t care if the child isn’t born.
You cant have your cake and eat it too.
As that sign points out– its none of your business!! Unless you want to raise that kid, sit all the way down.
No matter what happens today, we will find a way. Watched The Janes on HBO Max last night and it was inspiring. Granted, it shouldn’t have to be inspiring in 2022, but here we are.
You are a lot more optimistic than I. Given the amount of brainwashing thanks to the Murdoch owned media influence, I’m not sure that we have enough people or wherewithall to undo this damage.
So states have no right to make changes to gun laws, but will have every right to make changes to women and their bodies. The court needs to be expanded…yesterday.
welcome to Gilead
I really wish these pro-birth people would STFU and read about lives that are upended as a result of their policies.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/06/20/texas-abortion-law-teen-mom/
https://www.newsweek.com/judge-bans-11-year-old-rape-victim-having-abortion-1717723
(although it looks like in this instance, she was finally able to obtain one due to the global outcry).
They don’t care. They don’t care. They don’t care. The cruelty and suffering inflicted is the point.
The thing that kills me is that they rule states don’t have the right to control guns but they do have the right to control womens bodies. They aren’t even trying to hide their politics
They’ve also gutted Miranda saying a person has NO RIGHT to sue the government for the constitutional violation.
They’ve also made it illegal for states to NOT fund religious schools with tax dollars.
This court is a disaster on so many levels.
This is what happens when people go high when others go low. The dems have had ample opportunities to end the filibuster and put roe into law. They didn’t. This court is 100% invalid and disgusting. Once we get progressives in charge, we need to expand the court remove barret, Kavanagh, gorsuch and Thomas. I hate religious institutions and this is why.
Once case not getting enough attention is the ruling of Shinn vs. Ramirez that came out last month. The Supreme Court basically said evidence of person’s innocence after a conviction is handed down is irrelevant. A potentially innocent man is about to get the death penalty and this was his last recourse. There are already plenty of innocent people who have been wrongly convicted and killed by the death penalty; this will just justify malfeasance by the legal system and prevent wrongly convicted individuals from seeking recourse.
I knew the minute Trump was elected the Far Right would be working like mad to overturn Roe v Wade. It was only a matter of time. And great that the SCOTUS just expanded gun rights. Sometimes I don’t think I know this country at all. We are headed backwards in the most horrible way and I don’t see it stopping any time soon. Unless you are a white male (preferably wealthy), you are worthless. Women, non-whites, non-white women, in particular, are being targeted and oppressed in ways I would never have thought possible in this country and time. I have firmly believed (even before Trump) so much of the anger that exists in this country is because we are becoming “less white.” People long for the good old days when white men were in charge (and they still are, in many ways) and everyone else was considered disposable. Nothing unifies people like hate, fear and a common “enemy.” People who don’t think we could become a fascist country are very short-sighted.
Precisely.
And since white men have all the rights, they should be the only ones paying taxes. The rest of us should keep our coins.
But there will be more babies no matter the race now, so their more whites logic makes no sense.
@Andrea – but they still need bodies in the for-profit prisons and cannon fodder for the military.
@Andrea, call me crazy, but I do have a feeling the true end goal is to overturn the result of the Civil War.
It’ll be couched in economics and backed by corporate power, framed as debt and service owed, etc, but…
@esmerelda, you are absolutely right: it’s all about the neoconfederacy.
https://twitter.com/themittani/status/1128852267631828997?s=21&t=06E50XFXD3xtRmu2Iv5SEQ
https://www.harvard.com/book/how_the_south_won_the_civil_war/
Women have only had the right to vote in the US and Canada for about 100 years (and less than 80 years in France!). Women are actually living in an exceptional time and place in all of human history in terms of empowerment. The threat of a backslide is real if we don’t take it seriously. Those fanatical monsters will do anything to keep their power.
Then send me to jail for helping.
Ditto.
I’mm going to email CB from the UK. If I can help any woman to afford the aeroplane fare and other transport, and put her up before and after she has her abortion, I will do so. Every. Time.
If you don’t believe in abortion, don’t have an abortion. It’s that simple. I will never understand WHY they force these laws on everyone. Especially since, as mentioned above, the wealthy will have access to abortion regardless of the law.
Dang I’m really upset about this shitty ruling
It’s done. Both Roe and Casey overturned. I can relitigate 2016 forever, and I will, but I can do two things at once.
Now we begin. Truly we have not yet begun to fight. But we begin today. No matter how much you have already fought. We begin today.
Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell — the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.
And after that, he’ll go after affirmative action & Title 9.
I notice he didn’t list Loving in there, but he should have. They’ll be coming after that one too, guaranteed.
ETA: For the CBers who don’t know, Loving v. Virginia is what legitimized interracial marriages.
Me too. I will help.
It happened, the decision just dropped. Classic Friday big news dump. I grieve for this country.
Those fcking twisted, perverse ,hypocritical sacks of waste. What did they say to themselves?? They better be good girls or else they will have babies and then we can send those babies to school and get slaughtered as long as the NRA and it’s gun nuts are happy “?!? Will any country give women political asylum
?
I was wondering earlier this week if American women would start seeking refugee status with saner countries.
This so f2cked up. Basically, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch lied under oath. Bastards.
They absolutely did. It’s unconceiveable but McConnell is definitely the orchestra of this. He will be long gone and women will still be paying the price…
I have frequently told my American friends and family that I am here to aid in their escape when needed. They mostly laughed. I am dead serious. I can have a boat ready in Morrisburg to cross the St Lawrence in two hours or less.
I wish I were nearer the border.
Already been discussing with Americans who want to immigrate to Canada like I did and trying to help them out.
I can’t stop crying. There are no words.
Same. Sitting here, crying.
I seriously don’t understand the people in this thread who have the energy to yell at each other, insisting on relitigating 2016 and blaming the people who share your same political goals.
WOMEN WILL FUCKING DIE BECAUSE OF THIS!!!!! My GOD people–direct your anger to the political party who’s responsible for this.
Because we could not have gotten here without Nadar voters in 2000, and 3rd party voters in 2016. That’s why. And they don’t get to wash their hands of this. I can blame and plan at the same time. I’m a multi-tasker. And btw, they never do the work on the ground, they stay on Twitter, where still right now, bernie sanders himself is tweeting to depress Democratic turnout in Nov.
@Alice Agreed. Sanders is an absolute nut, along the lines of Corbyn in the UK. It’s all about their ideology and self-aggrandisement. They don’t give a damn about the state of the nation, only about getting their point across.
Kitten, some of us have been directing our anger at the Republicans for over 20 years now since the 2000 election debacle, but it has gotten us nowhere because many people who claim to share our political goals keep doing things that prevent us from achieving our goals. As Alice said, we can blame and plan at the same time.
I want to vomit.
Crying.
Most disgusting thing I’ve heard is Maggot Taylor Green just held an impromptu prayer outside of the court after the decision was released.
Currently researching a country to reside as an expat and how to give up US citizenship.
I just can’t…we’ve been fighting for so long…I just can’t…
Remember when the right used to scream “No Sharia law?” Interesting how in the past days, they’ve decided that taxpayers in Maine have to fund religious education & now women can’t have abortions.
This is government forced pregnancy. The GOP is in no way, shape, or form pro-life.
60% of women who have abortions already have a kid(s) and 92% of abortions happen within the first 13 weeks. The forced pregnancy religious fanatics have been spinning facts to imply that women who get abortions are crazed and do it in the last week of pregnancy on a whim. It’s all so misogynistic. In reality, women are making medical decisions based on their individual needs, limits, and circumstances.
The extremists are the first in line to take away food, medical care, and housing from poor women and children. It’s so twisted.
Pelosi saying our mothers had more rights than we do took the wind right out of me. I’m just devastated, fucking gutted.
It’s so unbelievable, and yet it is true. What a tragedy.
As I look from my balcony over Juan de Fuca Strait to Washington State and the Olympic Mountains, I can only shake my head and thank my lucky stars I live in Canada. Yes we have our problems, but thankfully taking away women’s reproductive rights, and possibly the rights to contraception and same sex relationships/marriage isn’t one of them. I had an abortion in my early thirties and I thank the universe that we had someone as brave and dedicated as Dr. Henry Morgentaler to lead the charge for women to have the right to legal abortion. He was imprisoned at the Dachau concentration camp during WWII and saw the atrocities the women went through, and it changed his world view. He had numerous threats made on his life and his clinics were bombed but he kept at it. He challenged the constitutionality of the federal abortion law, losing the first time in 1975, but won the second time in 1988. He was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008 for his commitment to increased health care options for women, his determined efforts to influence Canadian public policy and his leadership in humanist and civil liberties organizations. Justin Trudeau has said explicitly that there will be no change to Canada’s abortion laws, the subject is closed, and if American women want to come to Canada seeking one the service will be provided. Hopefully fund-raising groups will pop up all over red states to provide financial support to women to get to a blue state or across the border.
Don’t get too cozy, you know the Cons (specifically Poilievre and his followers) want to open the abortion debate here in Canada. He is following the Republican playbook and we will not recognize Canada if this disgusting grifter gets in.
YES!!!!! Oh they do have a playbook and those astute enough will pick it up and “improve” upon it. DO NOT LET IT HAPPEN.
In the past Poilievre used to be a staunch pro-life MP, however he has expressed his disagreement with legal marriage as strictly between men and women. He’s also stated that if elected Conservative leader, he would allow backbench MPs to bring forward pro-life private members’ bills, but would also ensure the defeat of any such bill or motion. Now I can’t stand the guy and think he’s as disingenuous as they come, but he will be held accountable to his comments. What’s happening in the US won’t happen in Canada.
As a Canadian, I would definitely donate. And yes, bless Dr.Morgentaler, who knew firsthand what happens to women at the hands of fascists.
European here:it really feels like we are moving in opposite directions on our continents…Germany abolished the ban to actively promote abortion today meaning gynecologists can finally publicly say that they perform abortions on their websites -before you had to try and find one. Whereas in the US…more guns, less women‘s right…
I really wish that people will finally wake up and claim their rights!
Stay strong! Support one another and use your democratic power while you have it!
The Supreme Court shouldn’t be 6-3 when no Republican presidential candidate has won the popular vote since 2004.
Exactly. Our election system is fucked.
Since 2000. Bush did not win the popular vote against Gore.
I’m heartbroken at how hateful this country is. I knew that the 2016 election would destroy so much. Lives will be ruined and people will die. The darkest days are yet to come. We have to fight for those who cannot but I know that grief is what we are feeling now.
I need to do something productive as I just don’t believe protesting in my very blue state will do any good. Anyone know a program where we can mail abortion meds to women who need them in red states? Is there any safe place that women can somehow reach out to connect with willing donors?
I’m sure you have already considered it but activists for awhile have been saying the best way to support is to donate to local abortion funds. You can support the national network of abortion funds- these organizations provide, travel. lodging. general funds, and wrap around supports.
How can we in the U.K. support? Financially. Any links to any organisations or clinics? I understand if people don’t want to post them on a public forum. I only know of Planned Parenthood, but I’m certain there are smaller clinics that are going to be needing financial help. With love, and in solidarity ✊
voting means something. Long thought so bear with me. I kept hearing that people moved all lot through the pandemic out of so called more expensive states to cheaper states (often red states). Does anyone think that the number of moves was enough to change the political landscape of some of these states? I know that assumes that those who moved leaned blue. Does anyone know?
@Hannah, there are groups of local providers you can donate to, like ARC ( access to reproductive care) which covers the southeast united states. You can search abortion funds dot org to find other groups state by state. It feels good to do something proactive to help from afar. Keep fighting 💪
Not only are they coming for same sex marriage, but they will eventually overturn Loving. And more than likely Clarence Thomas will write that decision, and then wonder why he’s no longer married to Ginny the traitor.
https://twitter.com/MichelleObama/status/1540345715616006148
Former FLOTUS Obama is spot on!
I don’t know if this link will go through, but it’s a very important short New England Journal of Medicine piece that describes how the forced ending of bodily autonomy for women is affecting reproductive health care right now in TX.
The point is that no matter what state you live in, this is coming for us all. A world is here when not just women and girls seeking abortions, but really any kind of reproductive health care, is a hot potato, or a radioactive thing, that doctors, nurses, pharmacists, clinics, and hospitals will hold at arms length because they don’t want to deal with the potential legal repercussions of helping them using what was until now standard medical care.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2207423
I’m also seeing headlines about overturning lgbtq rights and contraception next. How is this real!? This is what people who understood the gravity of appointing these seriously sinister people were trying to warn others about when Trump was in there messing things up. I couldn’t be more upset for my American neighbours rn. This is beyond horrifying.
I am very angry,furious and not just at SCOTUS and the GOP. I’m angry at people like Susan Collins, and those 56% of white women who voted for Trump because they think this stuff won’t affect them or they were insulated from the hatred so many of us go through. They’ll go after gay marriage and trans bodily autonomy next. This is, to quote Newt Gingrich, right wing social engineering. I’m grateful I live in California but they are coming after all the states. I think we will have to challenge every new law they pass , as they try to violate women’s human rights and medical privacy. The fallout from this will have so many negative repercussions and none of these states will do anything to improve the health of women or support parents. Force birth is a violation of human rights, and criminalizing women who don’t want to be pregnant is going to cause so much upheaval.
Preach L4Frimaire! It is horrible!!!
It’s just a sad day for women who don’t have the economic means to go to a state for a safe abortion.
My husband this morning (jokingly) said “but what about her EMMAAAIIILLLSSS”. Like yes, thanks for voting for Gary Johnson. Now we have to deal with this dumpster fire
It’s only ever been about punishing and controlling women, especially poor women and women of color. Can only think of the suffering this will cause. The US is on a very bad trajectory…
Honestly, the “bad trajectory “ for some of us never really stopped. This backlash has been building even as Jim Crow laws were being overturned.
Perhaps now that the impact of this country’s prevailing policies will be somewhat more widely felt, more potential voters will look at what they’ve created and allowed to fester and be energized to actively create something better. I’m not hopeful though.
So true.
@CB, could you please post your email address in the comments here? I want to help in any way I can, whether it’s helping women if they come to the UK or funding their travel to Canada, Mexico etc.
I just set up a monthly donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF)–they support roughly 90 groups that they’ve vetted in advance, SisterSong, National Women’s Law Center, Center for Reproductive Rights, ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project are a few.
I’m Canadian but I’m damned well going to support my American sisters in this crisis!!
Thank you, @Jaded. I’ll certainly be making a monthly donation.
Oh and so we’re all clear: states can’t regulate gun control, but can regulate when, where or whether you can get an abortion.
If you’re in the US, double-check your voter registration, have your friends and family do the same, and vote Democratic up and down the ballot in November. Are they imperfect? Yes. Are they the only thing standing between us living in a white male’s 1600s cosplay fantasy? YES. Suck it up, and talk about all the good they do–and how much more they can do with just a little more power–from now until November. And find good reproductive health orgs and donate. Thank you.
Do you have any suggestions for donations beyond NARAL and Planned Parenthood? I’m wondering if the “Janes” networks will be active. I’m also wondering if, as cell phones, the internet, ATMs and debit/credit cards track our every thought and move, if the process of trying to help and to intervene might be putting vulnerable people at even more risk.
I highly recommend the app Signal. Put on the highest security settings. No one can even be allowed to screen shot messages and messages will vanish by a preset time even if they haven’t been read. It is secure and has not been sold out.
Maybe discord. They’re only monitored by Russians.
National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF)–they support roughly 90 groups that they’ve vetted in advance, SisterSong, National Women’s Law Center, Center for Reproductive Rights, ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project are a few.
I’m Canadian but am going to start a monthly donation to NNAF — we must support our American sisters!
MANY thanks Wiglet Watcher and NCWoman for this helpful information. I will spread it as widely as I can.
Jaded, your support is — and will be — very much appreciated.
🙏🏽
Michelle O referenced the United State of Women in her letter. I had never heard of them before.
I am the grandmother of 4 young women in their early twenties. I would gladly go to jail for assisting their access to reproductive freedom. At my age, life in prison is not a deterrent.
The War on Woman brought to you by the women who vote for these horrible men! Women got Trump elected… Women control election outcomes. This is awful.
They know how to keep their power and how to navigate in order to be the exception to every rule.
This decision will hurt women with low incomes and women who are in abusive relationships more than anyone else. Basically, the women that society never listens to.
I’m sorry but it wasn’t all women it was specifically white women who voted for these men and for Donald Trump, this is on them.
Sadly, no. I still wonder when I see the banners “Black women for Trump” and they are at his events. Quite a few Latina women voted Republican too and this vote actually increased over the past year. I can’t understand them. Democrats are obviously not perfect and much more needs to be done for POC women but voting Trump and Republican is going against every chance of normal life for POC.
I am 69 years old and these are some of the things that were illegal and criminalized in various states when I was a child that are now at risk due to the fact that Row v. Wade established a foundation for a myriad of personal protections and liberties that are not specifically enumerated in the US Constitution.
My list is as follows:
All forms of Contraception. Seriously.
Sale or possession of Condoms
Abortion
Oral/anal sex between any consenting adults whatsoever
Any sex between any consenting unmarried adults
Co-habitation without marriage
Gay marriage
Unmarried adults checking into a hotel room. The hotel would call the cops. Even in liberal, blue states such as mine. (Oregon)
A lot of these laws were applied erratically and were used to harass POC and what was termed ‘same sex offenders’. This is the world we have now. It has been reported that the GOP wants to wait until after mid terms this fall for states to start criminalizing contraception. They will try to do this because their anti abortion laws state that life begins at fertilization. Contraception works by not allowing the already fertilized egg to implant itself in the uterus after it descends down the Fallopian tubes after fertilization has already occurred. That also means that surgery to remove tubal pregnancies which are 100% lethal to the mother if not removed may also be considered illegal and criminal. Please don’t get me started on what could happen to you if you happen to have a miscarriage.
Please don’t think you are safe due to the state that you live in. Texas is working hard on ways to enforce their backward laws in all other states. All it’s going to take is a compliant SCOTUS.
Sadly, I know where this decision leads, with regard to your moment on tubal pregnancies. Women will die. In my home country same law already led to several deaths, of young women, some of them orphaning living children because i.e. the foetus was severely disabled and doctors knew it will die soon, but had to wait for it to happen. Because otherwise the would have to perform an abortion. And dead foetus means huge risk of sepsis within hours. I can’t even contionue to think what it means to first be happy that your family is growing and to find out soon that there is no baby and your child has now lost his mother. I don’t even want to start on the future of unwanted babies who were born to parents who didn’t have the means/desire to have them. Tragedies are coming.
Many will die and many will suffer in numerous and awful ways.
But that doesn’t matter to them. This is a numbers game. They need workers. Not healthy and educated citizens.
TIME TO RIOT.
100%
Time to feel, organize then riot. In that order.
Missouri first US state to go full Gilead.
I’m still reeling from this.
As an American expat, I have had the right to vote in federal elections for the last US state I lived in and have done so for almost two decades. For any of you who are Americans living abroad, Democrats Abroad is the organization that helps people like us and their website is https://www.democratsabroad.org/ If you live abroad and haven’t voted, please sign up!!
All of this because a slim minority of the country went bugfuck absolutely goddamn insane after a black man became president. Racism is at the core of it all.
Thank fuck universal suffrage was attained back when this country still did constitutional amendments, cause you know what would be next on the chopping block if the GOP had their druthers. It pisses them off to no end that they can’t turn back the clock on senate seats being a statewide election rather than state leg appointments either. Constitutional Amendments, making their mission to turn this country into a theocratic fascist hellscape into a plodding inconvenience.
I can’t stop thinking about this, I don’t even know what to say. I’m not even an American but still feel robbed and violated by this decision. Just seeing all the comments on twitter about what will be overturned next really has be worried about what else is to come.
Pay attention. This is just the beginning. Thomas made it clear in his statement that there are more rights about to go on the chopping block: gay rights/marriage, contraception….They’re coming for all of us.
Register to vote and turn out en masse in November.
Yes, the GOP does not have any idea how to move the country forward into the future, let alone how to address current problems, so their solution is to bait the base by taking rights away from people.
This is their only idea: take rights away from people.
Of course Thomas won’t move to delegitimize interracial marriages. 🙄
This is why voting matters.
We have to make reasonable and rational men see how this will affect them as well, and mobilize everyone to vote blue in November. In doing so, were can get an unbreakable hold on the Senate. If we do that, we can both expand the court AND remove lifetime appointments. Both expansion of the scotus and institution of term limits have been a part of the scotus’ history.
We are rapidly succumbing to authoritarianism via a christofascist court eroding our own human rights before our very eyes. They are corrupt and illegitimate and November is do or die. We are in a far more desperate state now than even in ’16.
Are there any attorneys on this thread?
Could one argue that forced birth = involuntary servitude, which violates the 13th amendment?
I found this article very interesting. It makes a case that forced birth also violates the 14th amendment, that all persons should have equal protections.
https://msmagazine.com/2022/05/23/abortion-bans-13th-amendment/
The thing is the current U.S. Supreme Court is made up of several people, who now form a majority on the court, who were specifically elevated and appointed to the highest court in the land to bring a right wing fundamentalist world view into reality.
So asking if any of these other constitutional arguments can undo what was done today, is sadly a moot question. No way in hell is the current court going to resolve any future constitutional questions in such a way to find a right to abortion. They just won’t do it.
In the early 80s, my overly religious mom used to listen to a radio station called WDCX. The republicans have been working on this for the last 50-40 years to convince evangelical christians that you have to vote GOP to be a good christian and vote against abortion. Unfortunately it worked. So, there is a LARGE population of white women who voted for these guys year, after year after year. Why-you KNOW why. If you have tissue paper feelings you can stay in denial but white women need to go home, and speak to other white women and remind them how the men in power will betray them-again.
Your Canadian 🇨🇦 sisters walk with you. We see your pain and your fear. What diminishes you diminishes us all.
I was 13 when Roe came down in 1973.
I plan on voting against all republicans in November, I hope many Roe supporters
are with me.
Lot of conservative women about to get a wake up call. Too bad they’ve exhausted most of our reserves for compassion. I’ll save it for the ones who didn’t have a hand in destroying the future of their children, particularly their fathers.
America is losing freedom everyday.
The Women’s Lib movement is being erased from our lives.
I was in high school during the height of the WL marches, my Mom and I had some of our best talks about what we both saw as a better future with options for all.
This decision to reverse Roe v. Wade was lead by Judge Thomas, a man who was investigated for weeks before being appointed to SCOTUS. Investigated for sexual harassment against a woman.
Judge Kavvenaugh also has a vile history in his past personal life regarding his treatment of women.
I hate both these men. And everyone who supports their agenda.
Pro-Choice.
Honestly, I feel so frustrated and angry at how my country and Gov’t are going backwards!
This world is a complete sh*t show since lockdown and no one in power seems to give a damn about any of it.