Roe v. Wade and Casey were overturned by SCOTUS in a 6-3 vote (update)

Update: I had a feeling it would happen today. The Dobbs opinion can be read here. The decision was 6-3. SCOTUS overturned Roe and Casey. Alito wrote the majority opinion: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

As soon as we heard the Supreme Court justices’ questioning during oral arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, we knew that the new ultra-right-wing SCOTUS would overturn Roe v. Wade. Politico further solidified that belief in early May, reporting that SCOTUS would overturn Roe this session. This week, the Court has released their opinions gutting state-led gun control efforts and protecting bad cops from being sued for violating people’s Miranda rights. It is more than likely that the Dobbs decision comes out today, although it’s possible the Court will wait until next week.

President Joe Biden is bracing for a Supreme Court ruling that would strip away nationwide abortion rights in the US, potentially setting off mass protests and heaping pressure on the White House to act, according to officials, even as there remains little he can do through executive action to fully mitigate the anticipated decision. The nearing announcement — which is expected to come within the next two weeks as the Supreme Court concludes its term — will punctuate months of contingency planning at the White House and lobbying efforts by abortion rights advocates, who want Biden to take immediate action. “We must be ready to stand as a united front when the decision comes down,” Vice President Kamala Harris told a group of reproductive rights leaders Wednesday in a videoconference. While she described the myriad hurdles women could soon face when seeking abortions, Harris did not lay out in detail any actions the administration is prepared to take when a decision comes down. Behind the scenes, the steps the President is considering include eliminating barriers to accessing medication abortion and challenging state laws that criminalize out-of-state travel to receive an abortion, according to people familiar with the discussions.

[From CNN]

I’ve heard that President Biden will try to mitigate some of the immediate damage to women’s rights by issuing some Executive Orders, but so much will come down to the states. As soon as the Dobbs ruling comes out, at least a dozen states will immediately (like, within minutes/hours) move to criminalize abortion entirely. And those states will get it done. In the year 2022, women will be thrown in jail for seeking abortions or helping other women seek abortions. Congrats to all of the Jill Stein voters, you made this happen. A special thanks to all of the white supremacists too. This wouldn’t have been possible without you dumbf–ks as well.