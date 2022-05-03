Politico: The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade & Casey

This is why Mitch McConnell stonewalled Barack Obama on Justice Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. This is why the GOP forced a sexual predator named Brett Kavanaugh onto the Court. This is why Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans threw together Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination in a matter of days after Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed. This was always the endgame: overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. They will come for Griswold v. Connecticut next, probably in the next court session. But for now, at the end of the Court’s 2021-22 session, a majority of five justices will overturn Roe and Casey.
The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO. The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Deliberations on controversial cases have in the past been fluid. Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled. The court’s holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months.
The immediate impact of the ruling as drafted in February would be to end a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion. It’s unclear if there have been subsequent changes to the draft.
No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending. The unprecedented revelation is bound to intensify the debate over what was already the most controversial case on the docket this term.
A person familiar with the court’s deliberations said that four of the other Republican-appointed justices – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – had voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices after hearing oral arguments in December, and that line-up remains unchanged as of this week.
The three Democratic-appointed justices – Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – are working on one or more dissents, according to the person. How Chief Justice John Roberts will ultimately vote, and whether he will join an already written opinion or draft his own, is unclear.
[From Politico]
The fact that they didn’t even need Roberts’s vote. That’s what they wanted too. Because even though Chief Justice Roberts was appointed by W. Bush, they feel like he’s “squishy” on conservative issues, like whether women should have access to health care, or whether women should have reproductive freedom. So the right-wing of the country fought on this single issue for decades and they finally got what they wanted with Donald Trump: the ability to remake the Court entirely. While overturning Roe was always the endgame, let’s be clear: this Court will f–k everybody over for decades to come. Next year would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
-Washington, District of Columbia – 20210423-Supreme Court of the United States 2021 Group Photo
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
-PICTURED: Justice Sonia Sotomayor
-PHOTO by: Erin Schaff/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-042321_Supreme-Court-Pool_018
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
-Washington, District of Columbia – 20210423-Supreme Court of the United States 2021 Group Photo
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
-PICTURED: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett
-PHOTO by: Erin Schaff/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-042321_Supreme-Court-Pool_016
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington, DC.,Image: 513106017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Douliery / Avalon
-
-
Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch poses for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington, DC.,Image: 513106034, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Douliery / Avalon
-
-
United States Supreme Court Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen G. Breyer arrive to listen to U.S. President Donald J. Trump address a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 28, 2017.,Image: 521107514, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Kleponis / Avalon
-
-
FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – WASHINGTON, DC: Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch during the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019.,Image: 530603047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Doug Mills / Avalon
-
-
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas waits to administer the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, October 26, 2020. US President Donald J. Trump and her husband Jesse M. Barrett look on.,Image: 565706222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Kleponis / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Washington, D.C. – United States Senator Ben Sasse (Republican of Nebraska) speaks as Judge Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on day three of her confirmation hearings to become an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The hearings are expected to last four days. If confirmed, Barrett will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
Pictured: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings
BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: President Donald J. Trump, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: President Donald J. Trump, Amy Coney Barrett
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh makes remarks after taking the Judicial Oath during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, October 8, 2018. Kavanaugh formally took the oath on Saturday, hours after he was confirmed by the US Senate.
Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) | usage worldwide
-
-
FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – WASHINGTON, DC: Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019.
Credit: Doug Mills / Pool, via CNP | usage worldwide
I’m determined to see this as a an opportunity to have the right of medical privacy codified into law. The threat of overturning Roe has held our political process hostage for decades. Imagine going into an election year knowing our rights are codified and we can focus on issues like student loan forgiveness. And yes I know in the interim women will suffer but in practice Roe has been obsolete for years in the states most impacted by this decision. Two words: Midterm Elections.
ETA: If you can, find and read the relevant article in the most recent issue of The Atlantic.
They are going to try and strike down every case stemming from the application of the 14th Amendment to the expansion of the federal government under FDR. Regulatory capture is so much easier if it’s on a state-by-state basis. Back to the 1920s is right—when 1/3 of the US lived in poverty. Take a look at old photos of factory and mining towns, that is where this is headed. No SSA, no Medicare, no EPA, no SEC, no FCC, no FAA, no OSHA, no EEOC, etc. No Federal Reserve—just plenty of servants on the estate.
Yes that’s the worst case scenario but let’s not yet crawl into a hole and declare it over. Motivation to keep fighting comes from the belief that we can be successful.
Unless the court is expanded, that is our future. This court is coming for everything, with the possible exception of guns.
And the way to expand the court is more representation in the Senate. There is path out of disaster. This isn’t the end. It’s the wake up call. We need DC statehood and an expanded court. That all begins with the Midterm Elections.
This court is secure in its power and will act quickly. We are in for some very dark days and I refuse to be in denial about what is coming.
Accepting the worst case scenario as a fait accompli isn’t “refusing to be in denial.” It’s giving yourself permission to not fight. To sit at home and rant on social media rather than actively participating in the political process. There are several very important and very close Senate races you can start campaigning for. Make phone calls. Fly to red states and knock on doors. The worst thing we can do right now is give up.
Elx, you’re exactly right. They want to undo everything from the New Deal forward. Roe is the beginning. Not the end.
Seeing as my career is in elections it’s literally my f’n job to elect Democrats so save the sanctimonious BS. If you really want to make a difference, give $2,500 to every one of those races. We need to get on TV.
Catlady – I’m glad to hear it. But if you work in elections I would think you’d want to be the one banging the get out the vote drum here instead of saying it’s all over. I’m not being sanctimonious. As I said in my OP, I am choosing to see this as an opportunity so that I stay motivated. It’s too easy to give up hope. Low voter turn out in 2016 put us here. It’s thing we most need to worry about in Nov ‘22
Saying its all over and a fait accompli etc gives people permission to give up at this point. I think we can be in for very dark days AND still feel the need to keep fighting.
Exactly—and state and local elections are actually important.
Yes, this is a very scary time. And also, don’t forget affirmative action. The GOP could, on a federal level and with the Supreme Court’s backing if challenged, outlaw affirmative action as illegal race-based programs. They could repeal the labor relations act that allows employees to unionize. They could outlaw abortion, same sex marriage, sex change operations, mixed race marriages, birth control, repeal environmental laws, get rid of social safety nets, etc. They could strike down any state law that they don’t like (like gun control laws, or equal opportunity laws). The very sad thing is, there is approximately 1/2 of the country who supports that. After 2016, I was appalled and shocked that there were SO MANY racist, misogynistic, homophobic people in the USA in the 21st century. But they’re out there. Every single person who voted republican, or who did not vote democrat for whatever reason (they didn’t “like” the candidate, was trying to “protest” the democratic nominee, etc.) is to blame. The damage is done for now, because supreme court justices serve for life. But I can only hope this is a wake-up call for everyone who did not 100% support and vote for a democrat, even if they didn’t 100% agree — because the divide is so wide between ideologies, there is zero excuse to shrug and say “what’s the difference” or “my vote won’t count.”
Yes, Betty is right. Let’s get out the vote. Let’s fight. Somebody obviously leaked this right before the midterms–with good reason. We have time to make a difference. We’re going to need every vote.
Also, let’s stop fighting with each other–and falling for convenient lies The majority of white women did NOT vote for Trump.
The big lie about women. .
“The 53 percent figure turned out to be erroneous, and corrected analyses eventually pegged Trump’s share of the white female electorate closer to 47 percent. Nonetheless, the impulse that propelled so many writers to blame white women for electing Trump proved strong enough to survive even after the factual basis was undercut. Indeed, left-wing opinion writers continued churning out polemics based on the erroneous 53 percent figure for years. The production line has kept running right through the 2020 elections, which have yielded more shaky early-exit-poll data that has been turned into another round of flagellation of white women for their alleged collective sin.:
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/did-white-women-vote-for-trump-no.html
Some idiots were ‘too woke’ to vote for Hillary
(and loudly proclaimed it everywhere)
@Flowerlake – I know some Bernie supporters, and there was almost a religious fervor-type of aura around him. I think, again based only on that small number of people I know, that they took his not getting the nomination personally. So much so, that they wanted to “teach the party a lesson” and punish Clinton/the democrats. This last go-around, Biden was not my first, or even my second, pick. But the President’s ability to pick supreme court justices is just too important, that you HAVE to support the party’s pick. I don’t know if the people who don’t vote realize they are punishing themselves too.
The average cost of bringing up a child in the USA is $250,000 (various sources). This includes public school, housing, food, clothing, etc. For every forced abortion the government must give the woman that amount of money. Of course it should be more if you accept that women with children will likely lose their job and promotions potentials.
I am horrified. We are becoming a global testosterone wealthy male kleptocracy which will enslave women.
It is easy for me to say, but I’m never having sex with a man again. It’s a sticky mess and not worth it. I contribute what money I can.
I have a lot of privilege: nobody in my family supports republicans. Nobody I know supports republicans. I live in the troubled state of Ohio. I think I’m going insane: Ukraine, republicans, autocrats, kleptocrats….
@Gubbinal I think you make a good point.
Men are only going to strongly support the right to abortion when it affects them negatively to not have it.
When they’re denied sex when not for procreation, or at the very least no sex without condoms.
Something tells me they will suddenly be way more interested in not voting against what then became their interests.
THIS.
Roberts apparently won’t be joining the majority opinion but would likely want to ban it after 15 weeks. FOH and mind your business too, Chief.
Roe is not endgame. It’s pre Civil Rights laws. They will turn back the clock on every non cis gendered white American. Every. One. And we sat and watched it happen. And 53% of white woken thought that was okay. #ThatsNotOkay It’s days like today I have to keep reminding myself that the people I know are good, because otherwise it’s 2016 again and I feel like I can trust no one. We need to end the filibuster and expand the court, end of. These might be the most important midterm elections of our lifetime. Neutralize Manchin and Sinema so real work can be done and take a super majority in the Senate and keep the House. Have barely slept all night.
I heard a commentator say something about Roberts years ago that sticks in my head – that he is protective of his legacy and is aware that history will talk about the Roberts court as the court that did X. Obviously for a lot of things Roberts thinks he’s on the right side of history, but there have been a handful of major cases where Roberts goes against the conservatives and that comment has always stuck with me.
A law professor also once told me that unanimous decisions are usually less worrisome than 5-4 decisions, even if the decision isn’t what you wanted, because to get that unanimous decision it usually has to be watered down some. the 5-4 decisions tend to be more extreme and absolute. I think we’re seeing both of those issues at play here – Roberts doesn’t have to go along with the majority, because they don’t need him, even if he may actually agree with the majority. And, because it’s a 5-4 decision, its going to be really extreme (here, completely overruling Roe and Casey.)
Yes white women. I’m so furious. Bernie Sanders, white women MAGA voters. I’m fixin to go nuclear on the lot of them.
Roberts appointment as Chief Justice was so overtly political that he has always been cautious about the court appearing too right wing.
I’m with you, Trina.
That’snotokay, not exactly as only 54% of people voted in the 2012 election. So you could say that more than 53% of white women thought it was ok if you consider a non vote as complacency but if you mean to reference how many people chose trump and gop with an active vote it’s more like 25-30% white women in USA eligible to vote, probably
I think Alito’s draft pretty much notes that they’re also gunning to overturn Obergfell & Lawrence as well. Elsewhere, the GOP has indicated that Griswold is a target. People need to realize their purple (& even some blue) states are not safe – PAGOP have been overt Christofascists about more than abortion & contraception (IUD & hormonal contraception has been redefined by GOP as abortifacient), the last election made it clear that if they could have, PA GOP would have declared PA results null & void in order to be permitted to give all PA electoral votes to Trump and I doubt they would have stopped at just the loss at the federal level if they had the control of the state supreme court, something they are gunning for. New Hampshire is even at risk for more restrictive abortion laws, FFS
The GOP is gunning for pre-civil rights era laws so if there is no pushback in the midterms from people motivated to vote to keep their states safe, the GOP will pick up seats at the federal level. If we don’t stop this now, coverture will return in the next 5-10 years and it only goes downhill from there
@pottymouth pup
Thank you. Not being in a ‘red state’ isn’t the safety some are presenting it as. Search the term fetal personhood to see an upcoming item on the right wing agenda— the Supreme Court to declare a constitutional right of fetal personhood- and know that codifying Roe etc etc will not be a bulwark against that when it happens (I say when, not if, because so far the right wing is getting exactly what they want and are just getting started). Also the right to cross state lines for reproductive health care will be something they will seek to ban and criminalize.
Also see news stories today about how investigations reveal many California law enforcement agencies are absolute hotbeds of extremist fascism and the reality is many very ‘blue’ cities such as NYC, LA, Chicago have law enforcement that is of the same fascist right wing outlook. If we are counting on them to help enforce our rights .. we shouldn’t be.
It wasn’t just the people that voted for Trump in 2016.
It was also the “they’re both evil” crowd that refused to vote (but were very interested in showing off their ‘wokeness’ by doing so).
It was the trolls persuading people not to vote.
It was the people who got persuaded by the two above to not vote.
Biden and co need to go to extremes and protect our modern way of life. Words cannot describe how much I loathe the GOP.
We need to hear from Biden and Harris today. Vague tweets about their “commitment to a woman’s right to choose” won’t cut it today. We need to know exactly what they are planning to do. I really believe that this draft was leaked to wake the Democrats up. No more playing nice. No more playing by the rules and acting as though Republicans were reasonable and decent colleagues. Expand the court, end the filibuster, codify Roe. Get it done and F the republican hysterics.
Biden already instructed his Gender Policy Council to prepare a response in case SCOTUS did this, back during Texas handmaiden days.
But of course, he can’t make laws from the executive branch. We have to elect more democrats (real ones) to the senate and somehow keep the House, which looks very unlikely right now.
I would suggest people donate directly to their chosen democratic candidates (don’t give to all of those grifters claiming they make videos to share in twitter, that does nothing) and call up today to offer to volunteer- Get out the vote! Register voters!
Before we all come at Biden, there is nothing for the President to do here. Alito’s opinion throws it to the legislature where it rightfully belongs. The Article 1 branch of government has failed to do its job for years now – long before Trump.
The one thing Biden could do is throw his support to ending the filibuster, but again, that will just com back to bite us. We can’t have major issues like reproductive rights and marriage equality and civil rights subject to change every 2-4 years.
The best thing we can all do is vote the Republicans out. That’s how we got into this mess in the first plac.e
Women need to wake up and not neglect voting because ‘it doesn’t matter anyway’ or ‘both sides are just as bad’.
(not addressed at people here, as I think everyone here is wise enough to vote if they can).
Most men don’t care about women’s issues enough to take that into consideration when it comes to voting. Men won’t protect us if they can vote someone in that either gives them a tax break, or tells them they are better than us.
You want to argue with me, and think men care?
There are some exceptions, but most don’t.
Source: election results past and present.
They really don’t care enough, so women need to protect themselves and vote.
Both Gorsuch & Kavanaugh stated UNDER OATH that Roe was settled
Law during their confirmation hearings. This is grounds for impeachment. We have supremes on the court (looking at Thomas too) that lies under oath. Hold them to the rule of law.
That won’t happen. As abhorrent as Kavanaugh was conducting himself during his confirmation, I cannot believe that any woman of the Senate voted for him. As for Thomas, he needs to retire immediately due to his involvement with the insurrection as we know he was actively participating. We all know that his wife was referring to him in her texts to Meadows. But he won’t retire.
Biden needs to expand SCOTUS and D.C. MUST be granted statehood!!!
@ Snappyfish, I stand corrected. A SCOTUS member can be impeached IF the House passes with a majority and the Senate approves such removal with 67 votes.
So it can be done, but it won’t happen with our current Senators.
THIS RIGHT HERE.
All of this
And who do you think is going to impeach them with a 2/3 majority in the Senate?
Susan Collins voted for Kavanaugh.
“As Sen. Susan Collins was preparing to cast a deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018, the Maine Republican insisted that he had told her directly that he considered Roe v. Wade settled law.
“My fervent hope is that Brett Kavanaugh will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court so we have far fewer 5-4 decisions and so that public confidence in our judiciary and our highest court is restored,” she said in a floor speech announcing her decision.”
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/politics/susan-collins-roe-v-wade-kavanaugh/index.html
California Democrats have already announced they will put the constitutional right to an abortion on the ballot this year! Hopefully that galvanizes a huge turnout and other state Democrats follow suit — I know most Americans don’t support this rollback of rights; at the same time, I recognize a lot of fatigue in this country. War and chaos and plague, anger and fear, are useful tools for conservatives, and they have been sowing division and discord (and ignorance and lies) in this country for a reason for the past many decades.
If the GOP gains control of DC, they can make abortion illegal in all states by codifying it into law at the federal level. Democrats are talking about using this strategy to make abortion legal…but it can also be done by the GOP.
Everyone needs to double check their voter registration status today.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’ve also gotten the feeling that Republicans have purposely ‘dumbed down’ the US, by shitting on education, closing libraries etc.
So then there are more and more people that trust a Tweet more than a well-researched, scientific article that might be difficult/annoying to read.
Sickening but the economy will trump everything else.we have heavy inflation and may even be in a recession by then.The Dems are getting slaughtered in November and Trump or someone of his ilk may be in 2024.It is disheartening but reality.
What people aren’t realizing is that WE have the power, not the court. If everyone opposed to the overturning of Roe took it to the streets and refused to work what could they possibly do? Nothing is the answer to that question. Bidey would be forced to issue some type of amendment or executive order safeguarding abortion. It’s happened in Europe and central/south america. People in America don’t protest like other countries do, and I don’t mean one organized march I mean walking off work, interrupting the means of production. That forces corporations to get involved, and lets be real, they have the power. Everyone needs to wake up to their own power and agency. Old men in robes don’t decide our rights, we do. Yes, it could get messy, but yes it is absolutely worth it.
That isn’t how it works here. Biden can’t make an amendment. He can’t legalize abortion on his own. The Legislature would have to do it. Also good luck getting enough people to stop working to make an impact.
Just went and voted in my primaries but living in a red county in a red state and this RvW has me feeling hopeless but I will never not vote. I’m pretty sure when I asked for my democratic ticket the Serena Joys working looked at me with disdain.
Thank you Erin.
They are coming for birth control and gay marriage next. It will be like life in the 1920s soon.
Yup! They won’t stop there either! Anyone who is not of the white, Christian, heterosexual and faith based ideals will be victims of the Repugnant’s and their intentions of reversing the rights that we have been able to accomplish for the last 70 years! They have already started sweeping measures or redrawing districts that favor white, Repugnant’s voters, restricted voting for those that are mostly POC which causes greater harm to vote. The Repugnant’s will not be satisfied until all of them have been able to harness the power to completely control and determine our lives and those in the future. We aren’t advancing, we have been reversing the progress we made in the last 5 decades.
Yes, agreed. This is what the right has been fighting for for decades.
1. Preventing Black people from voting
2. Forced pregnancy and keeping women in their place
3. Forcing LGBTQ people back in the closet or worse
These are the core values of the GOP and they were willing to murder a cop and injure 200 more on Jan 6th to make it happen.
Absolutely correct. I have an 18 year old LGBTQ+ child. They are heading to Canada for university in the fall. They said this morning that leaving feels like the cowards way out. My response was that it is the survivors way out. As a US citizen, they can still vote and still work for change, even from outside the country (yes, they will remain registered to vote at our home address and can vote absentee). But they will be physically safer elsewhere. They will have stronger legal protections elsewhere. Their father and I can and will do what we can here to make it safer for them to come home.
My grandfather survived because he left Poland shortly before the Nazis invaded – the family that stayed behind didn’t. He spent the rest of his life reminding us of what happens when the fascists take control and that you do what you need to do to survive them.
I don’t know about that as some prolifers are very focussed on abortion and babies. I’d think they’d turn their attention to trying to find and stop illegal abortions and the abortion pill, because abortion will not stop with this rule so those people will still have their project/goal. Gay couples and any unmarried couples should have the same rights as married couples but they don’t. This could be fixed. The hospital rights are especially important as anyone who wants to leave assets to their partner can write a will indicating that. It’s the medical /heartbreaking issues that are so heartbreaking for anyone who wants to have married rights and cannot due to homophobia
But elections don’t matter right ? Trump was able to complete skew the Supreme Court to the right.
He lost the popular vote and was impeached twice and yet managed to steal the SC pushing through three appointees. Tyranny of the minority has been achieved. The entire system needs to be challenged. Expanding statehood and adding seats to the Court. Two words: Midterm Elections.
Amen.
What I find darkly amusing is how Trump would’ve wanted Marla Maples to have an abortion. And any and all of these white Republican men have likely pushed their mistresses to terminate unplanned pregnancies. But it’s never the rich who suffer. Only the poor, stupid working class that voted against its own interests in order to elevate their racist beliefs. This is all Southern Strategy and racism at play, people, so not doubt or deny it. Congratulations. We played ourselves.
Mitch McConnell in the Senate has done as much or more to undermine Democracy and Human Rights in the US as Trump. I suspect the latter was a useful idiot, but Mitch and whatever Congressional Republican ties exist to Russia, Putin are the real machinery.
@ North of Boston, yes he has. The most disgusting issue is that he is PROUD of his actions!!! A sitting Senator is proud that he stood against Obama at every possible opportunity!! McConnel is not a man of honour or duty, he is a thug and a bully that is playing with peoples lives SOLELY for power!!
Regarding Marla Maples; her response has always stayed in my head when she told the Donald she was pregnant. ” and what are you planning to do about this? ” sure sounds like he was suggesting termination. Hypocrite.
Sometimes, I’m really grateful to live in the UK 😳 (I lived in NY until 14 then emigrated). It’s just so awful and backwards ☹️.
Yes it is. It’s easier now to purchase an AK 47 than to have access to reproductive health and rights. But we can have as many guns as we want. What a fucked up country!
I hear you. This website always refers to the UK as Salty Island. Following that logic, all references to the US from now on should be Handmaid’s Tale Land.
Gilead
100%
I don’t think it was your intention but your comment comes off as “so glad this isn’t my problem.” Empathy, rather than condescension, would go a long way here. See, for example, msd’s comment “I feel for American women today and I’m furious and frightened on their behalf.” I also lived in the UK for several years, including through the 2016 US presidential election and the EU referendum. I received some nasty comments from holier-than-thou Brits about the United States despite my being an outspoken Democrat. Remember that not everyone has the means to leave the United States for another country.
@dorothykbzornak Not sure if you’re replying to me or not but I’m very empathetic, especially considering a large portion of my family still live in the states! I have a sister, aunt and cousins who this will affect. I’m half American myself, mother is British and Dad is American.
The UK has many problems as well. I love that country, but wow. The class system alone makes me sad, not to mention the overt racism we see in the treatment of Meghan.
Oh yes, we have a lot of crap too unfortunately. Brexit 😩 and the most corrupt/inept Prime Minister who just refuses to step down even though he has lied to Parliament which breaks the parliamentary code! It’s crazy.
I feel for American women today and I’m furious and frightened on their behalf.
And yes, as someone mentioned, the leak seems to suggest gay marriage is going to come under fire next. It’s crazy.
Birth control is a good bet to be next, as well.
The birth control decision in Griswold v Connecticut was the basis for the decision in Roe v Wade and they have made it clear that they are going for Griswold so that the right of privacy over reproductive decisions will be eradicated.
Let’s assume the worst and pretend that birth control is taken away.
The very best that could come of that, is that the medical community also realizes that birth control is NOT a solution for any female reproductive issues.
Sure, it can “soothe symptoms”- but this is a bandaid measure.
While i dont want things to ever go this far down, I DO want the medical community to stop sweeping all of women’s issues under the rug and sticking the birth control bandaid on top of it all as IF this was fair, appropriate, comprehensive or solution oriented medical treatment, That’s just pill shilling, with major side effects. Its “go away” in a little round tablet.
Now on the other hand, I am beyond horrified to think of all the women who DO rely on this as their current bandaid, who could potentially lose this and be tacitly debilitated and unable to perform at work or in the home.
Nobody deserves this sort of outright malicious mishandling of medical care and compromise on quality of life!
(there are two issues, the overall ineptitude of medical treatments for women, and, the current need for this treatment even if it is not ideal)
Now— back to the topic of abortion. Let’s see all these rich evangelicals sweat when they DO need one as well. When their own choices hurt THEM. I wonder how many times they’ll have to be flown out, to say… Mexico et al… to get treatment.
They won’t have to go to Mexico. They’ll go to California. Or New York. Or any of the other liberal states where abortion will remain legal. This doesn’t impact rich evangelicals, they’ll always be able to get their abortions (just like they were able to get them before Roe v. Wade).
Me too. I hope this will ignite an unprecedented move for women’s rights and pro-life movement in the US and also the world. I may be European but I am a woman and I would be happy to help in any way I can! Tell me who to support what noise to make! And also if abortion will be banned and the women punished what punishment is it for the male who impregnated her? Shouldn’t that be illegal? I bet the politicians would sing a different tune if their husband /son /male would face charges … gahhh!
I actually felt like being sick when reading this trash… there’s a special place in hell for men who think they can control womens’ bodies. It’s disgusting and disgraceful
This is going to lead to people fleeing Red states (if they can), and keeping poorer women stuck in poverty (also the intent). Rich women will always have access to abortion and the ability to travel – they always have.
I know three women who had abortions before it was legal nationwide. All three had to travel out of their state. All three had this is common: rich families, white, and from highly religious families who didn’t want the “shame.” Oh, and all these women now vote Republican because they’re still rich (shocker) and quote “don’t want to pay higher taxes.”
It’s always accessible to the rich, which is why they’re pushing it back this way / keep it legal in a few states so they don’t have to send their daughters to Canada.
I’m so angry right now, forgive me if I’m not making much sense.
I agree with everything you said up to the implication that rich women in red states are keeping it legal in a few states for their own benefit. More than half the population will continue to live in states where it’s legal. We’ve fought hard for those rights. It has nothing to do with being convenient for Karen in Dallas with her oil diamonds.
I don’t think it’s fair to say rich women will always have the choice of abortion. Majority of rich women are rich because they either married rich or their parents are rich (usually their dad). That means if their husband or dad doesn’t want them to have an abortion they won’t. These women don’t have true bodily autonomy. These women are relying on the good will of men and that good will can never be guaranteed.
I understand that there are many women who will be able to skirt around the law and get an abortion. But it kind of infuriates me when it’s brought up because it feels like derailing the conversation. I mean it’s simply WOMEN being punished for their s*x. No amount of privilege will erase that.
Sorry, it just feels like no one is acknowledging the fact that it’s men who are destroying women’s s*x based rights. Yes there are some women who are the perpetrators of that hatred but it’s mostly men. And I feel like if we can’t name our oppressors then we can’t bring about change.
One of the justices who voted for this and indeed tipped the very balance of the decision is a woman!! Of course women are helping this process and Amy Coney Barrett is their mascot. We need to be discussing how this is happening because it is not derailing at all.
Unfortunately, there are a LOT of conservative women out there who are absolutely dead set against reproductive rights for religious reasons — like Amy Coney Barrett — or for reasons of political strategy and what plays to their base. Then there’s a lot of moderate women who just don’t want to make waves and/or have a lot of internalized sexism they have never dealt with — like Susan Collins — and/or believe it will never affect them because of their financial security or respectability or whatever.
There were plenty of women who voted against suffrage – classic conservative women who believed strongly in “domestic feminism,” the idea that women had the right to complete freedom ONLY within the home, but voting remained the purview of men. It appears the US is rolling back the decades to denying women everything.
Just because it’s mostly white men that have the power and are in the position to make these decisions don’t be fooled into thinking their white wives and daughters aren’t actively helping make this happen and want it just as much. I come from a very large family of white middle class evangelicals that have turned into rabid maga lunatics and the women are always the ones to slut shame and have been posting “pro life” bs on their SM for years now. Let me tell you, these are not the fundie women who are more or less powerless and have to do whatever their husbands tell them. These are women who have power, their own voices, their own jobs, and have always wanted abortion to be illegal to “save the babies”. They are not just going along with this because their husbands are, honestly most of the men in the family have never really talked about it, they are more second amendment, boarder wall fanatics, but the woman have always been loud and proud about being “pro life”. A lot of them have worked at those so called Christian pregnancy crisis centers that try and talk you out of an abortion, it’s like their pet project. Yeah, I guarantee the women in my family are absolutely vibrating with joy at this news right now. Thankfully I no longer have SM and since Covid started I don’t really speak with any of them anymore either.
We all told you so.
I have shared this here before and will shout it to the rooftops: Ron DeSantis does not make political decisions without consulting his wife, Casey, first. She came from a very privileged background and was more well-to-do than him when they got married. When Florida moved to ban abortion to 15 weeks, she happily gloated on Twitter that there is no greater purpose in a woman’s life than to be a mother and she hoped more women choose life. She is one of the many white women who ride on the backs of their husbands to get power and harm those who don’t fall into the in-group.
Poor women already lack access to reproductive healthcare. Overturning Roe creates a lot of inconvenience for for middle class women. The scariest thing about this decision is the court is letting us know they intend to force their fascistic religious “values” onto the country.
Not only have will they lose access to decent and affordable health care for Pap smears and whatnot, they will lose any ability to be seen by an OB/GYN with paying a fraction of the cost.
I live is Bryan/Collage Station and my daughter wanted to have a birth control implant. Her GYN told her he wouldn’t perform the procedure as it was against his religion. They had successfully closed down our PP, so she would have to take a day off of work to go to Austin. This was several years ago, but Texas is as judgmental and hell bent on imposing their “beliefs” back then and it’s only become worse.
I’m well off and likely too old to get pregnant if I wasn’t using birth control. I still see this as personal attack on my dignity as a human.
Atwood created the character of Serena Joy for a reason. She exists currently and is why Roe is going to be overturned.
As someone who grew up in a country with no legal abortion, and having had an illegal abortion in my early 20s, this breaks my heart.
Thank god you survived as too many don’t.
@Ines, like yourself I too had an illegal abortion in the late 60’s. I nearly bled to death as a result. I happen to have worked at an OB/GYN’s office at the time and although I didn’t tell him of my pregnancy, he soon found out due to the results of the abortion, if not for him I would have died. Many others were not so lucky.
Oh my God, this is horrible and outrageous! Banning abortions are not about saving “babies”, but about controlling and keeping women in poverty.
America honestly sounds like such a dangerous and horrible place to live if you’re not a white cis man.
I’m from Poland, where abortion became illegal last year. It’s only allowed when mother’s life is endangered and let me tell you that it affects all women, those who want to have kids too. There were already three cases (that we know of) when a pregnant women died, because the foetus was severely disabled and dying in uterus, but doctors were afraid of prosecution and waited for for the spontaneous miscarriage or the foetus to die. All cases ended in mother’s sepsis and death. All mothers orphaned older children. I no longer live in Poland and thankfully, because I want one more child and I can’t risk my daughter growing up without me…. I am so scared for women now…
I can’t articulate my absolute fury.
I hear you. As I read about this at 3A, I couldn’t fathom what I was reading. I am still in shock.
These are the words I finally found: women are no longer free in the United States; the government owns our bodies.
I am sickened.
@ Merricat, yes. Unfortunately you have perfectly described our current status in America.
I live in Texas and been horrified and sickened by what has been happening for the last 10+ years. If we could move, we would do it tomorrow but we can’t.
I’m the same—I’m so infuriated. Beyond that, actually. This action elevates white Christian CIS males as the only persons in the United States who have full ownership of their bodies, AND the authority to dictate what can and cannot be done with our own bodies. Make no mistake: at some point, those who have pushed so hard so that they can tell a woman “you must carry this pregnancy” will also find the standing to tell other woman “you must NOT carry a pregnancy”.
Me too! My mind is racing, but none of the words seem to accurately depict my level of outrage, fear, anger. Words are failing me.
Exactly. There are no words for this hell even though we’ve been watching it march towards us day by mf-king day. I’ve voted and donated, knowing this was coming, watching in appalled horror as the Federalist Society was choosing 3 justices. We knew this was coming. We fought, donated, voted, and will have to continue to fight. I’ll die on this hill with no regrets.
As everyone is saying, this is an absolute tragedy. I have 3 daughters and thankfully right now we live in a blue state, but who knows what will happen. This is going to effect the poorer women in red states who can’t travel for a safe abortion. It makes me sick to my stomach that the same people that don’t want the government to tell them to get a f’ing vaccination can tell women what to do with their bodies and ultimately their lives because having a baby doesn’t end with pregnancy and birth, it is your entire life’s work to raise and care for your children.
Also, who leaked it?
I was in tears last night reading this. I just held my daughter so tight and kept telling her I love her.
I am so angry at all the older women in my life namely my mother who kept telling me this was settled law. Who told me it didn’t matter if they voted for Trump because this would never happen and was a Dem scare tactic.
My only hope is that this will encourage people to come out and vote in the midterms and keep/take seats from the Republicans. We need to vote and work to get abortion and all sorts of laws codified into unbreakable law, not just court cases that can be relitigated.
Also whoever leaked this I don’t think is for this decision. I truly think they knew what an uproar it would cause and perhaps bring pressure for change. My guess is it was leaked by a clerk from one of the dissenters.
We were ALL told this would happen! It wasn’t a scare tactic, it was the truth!!
It’s time to allow DC statehood and for Biden to add seats to SCOTUS!!
But more importantly, we all need to get out and make certain that everyone votes in the midterms and we keep hold of the House and the Senate!!
I suspect that the leaker was someone who was mortified by the fact that SCOTUS was planning on reversing the power over our bodies!!!
Stop calling on Biden to do everything! It’s not him. He didn’t have a magic wand to add seats to SCOTUS. Putting the responsibility on him for that is removing the responsibility of voting for personal medical decision making from everyone else. Leave Biden out of this. He’s not God and even HE was crucified.
All those people who stayed home or couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016… That one effing election set this country back decades. I don’t ever want to hear someone say both sides are equally bad ever again.
+1
@ Lucy, and if you didn’t get off of your ass to vote, you have NO right to bitch and bemoan about what is happening as YOU allowed it to happen!!!
That’s such a bullshit excuse of NOT voting!! Face it, you were TOO fucking lazy!!
Exactly!
Also, if you want to add more tears and outrage, just imagine for a moment what the US response to COVID-19 would have been under President Hillary Clinton. I’m guessing there would be a few hundred thousand people in the US still alive, maybe a million+ worldwide due to collaboration and sharing of knowledge, supplies, plus far fewer facing long term disability.
If Hilary Clinton had been President in December 2019, Covid 19 would never have taken hold in the US. Our pandemic preparedness units would have been fully stocked and functioning, instead of having been ignored, neglected, and robbed to build a useless fence and pay for Princess Nagini’s personal business trips. Anyone entering the US, no matter where they traveled from, would have been tested and quarantined. Contact tracing would have been initiated nationally from the start. No state would have been left on its own to fight the disease and we all would have been updated regularly through mailings on how to keep ourselves safe. We had a pandemic preparedness plan in place for decades and it was strengthened during the Obama administration because of H1N1 and Ebola. It was deliberately destroyed in 2018.
This is at the feet of every Bernie bro who disguised misogyny behind some bs about the DNC treating Bernie “badly” and refused to vote for Hillary. It’s at the feet of everyone who said “both parties are the same” and refuse to vote, when in reality they are just too lazy to vote. And it is at the feet of every moderate democrat who worships at the altar of bipartisanship.
So guns for everyone are fine but we are going to stick our business into your heart, your home and your vagina. Mitch McConnell led this charge and if there’s any kind of afterlife, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is waiting with hot pokers for him and everyone who cheered when he stole Merrick Garland’s and her Supreme Court seats.
Meanwhile, we just keep resisting and working to create a world free of white supremacy and misogyny. It’s all we’ve got.
this is absolutely enraging and while I’m furious and devastated on behalf of women, i’m also terrified to think of what will come next. I’m in a blue state so I feel okay, but that’s not a lot of comfort to the millions of women in the red states that will immediately ban abortion.
You know what, I think this is for the best. Now people REALLY gotta fight, REALLY gotta say what it is they want or not. Women in the US better wake up and realize that feeling the discomfort is not enough, it’s time to do something about it.
I really hope this piece of shit court is the turning point in US history it deserves to be, just absolutely not in the way they imagined it.
This is for the best? This ruling means forced birth. It’s mean women will die. This is not for the best.
And white women knew this was on the ballot in 2016 and voted for Trump anyway. The cold hard fact is that people don’t give a sh*t about women. And that included women themselves. When November comes, the cost of gas will matter more than women’s rights. I really hate to be cynical, but I feel like the same women who are thinking that this is some kind of turning point are the same ones who believed that Robert Mueller was going to save us from Trump.
Yes Jenns. And for those who feel safe in blue states, please be aware that the GOP ALREADY has the legislation banning abortion on the federal level written and ready to go. You are not safe. If they win the midterms and take the WH in 24, blue states will all fall.
Exactly. This is just the first step in a very long, but obvious very victorious, Republican plan. They will ban abortion. That will limit birth control. We are not safe here. And any other way of thinking is just willful ignorance.
And it’s not “if” they take the midterms, they WILL take the midterms.
No Jenns. Stating we have no chance in the midterms is a voter suppression tactic. Instead, I urge women to sign up to go door to door in their own district, or a neighboring swing district this summer. Giving up is what they want. I never give up.
It is not for the best. None of this is for the best.
And let’s stop blaming women for what men do. We don’t control any branch of government. This is on men.
“This is beyond anything I dreamed possible,” said Missouri state representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R), who has helmed much of her state’s antiabortion legislation. “I am speechless.”
https://twitter.com/Eugene_Scott/status/1521455371738615817
Women do not get a pass here. Especially white women who will happily vote Republican.
I’m outta free passes for white women. They voted for this. If ww who didn’t vote for trump/ 3rd party don’t like these facts, they need to see their families about it. Not me.
I agree with Trina and Jenns.
Not good
A number of women, especially white women, and especially white women in the south, fully support banning abortion. They voted for Orange Nixon and against Hillary and they absolutely do not get a pass.
Nor will they ‘wake up’ and suddenly realize they didn’t really mean to have this happen (as some people I know think). I find it extremely depressing, but a large number of people in this country, including women, want the U.S. to be a white, christian nationalist nation. The WANT this, and they want to go a a hell of a lot further than just overturning Roe v Wade.
Without white women’s votes in the Senate, Kavanaugh and Barrett would never have made it to the Supreme Court. Women from Iowa, Missisippi, Maine, and Nebraska all voted for Kavanaugh. Lisa Murkowski voted present on Kavanaugh and yes on Barrett. It is not as simple as saying “this is on men.” There are many women who have openly supported this hammer of fascism.
And let’s not forget, this is as much an attack on transgender and non-binary people as on women.
“For the best?” What an incredibly ignorant and out of touch thing to say.
FeedMeChips, “For the best” meaning that everyone needs to be shocked out of their complacency and vote in the midterms like never before. McConnell is licking his chops and pouring millions into the upcoming midterm elections. I assume the draft was leaked to stoke outrage and combat the apathy we usually see in midterms.
Nausea. Tears of rage. Absolute dread that the worst is yet to come.
America
In the year of our Duchess Meghan, mobilise, set up underground movements, use technology, partner with organisations like Anonymous to get women to blue states and provide abortion pills. Have funds for defence lawyers to defend women who will be arrested for having abortions despite them actually having a miscarriage.
Start publishing the details of Republican men who have mistresses. If you have footage, put it out there. If they have abortions, put it out there. Same for Republican women.
THIS IS A WAR. If the Ukrainians can mobilise against Putin, you all can do the same against the baby factory states.
This repeal will be repealed in the future (I am certain of that) but until then, you all need to fight back.
You put men on the Moon. DO IT.
“Start publishing the details of Republican men who have mistresses. If you have footage, put it out there. If they have abortions, put it out there. Same for Republican women.”
Honest question: Why do you think anyone would give a crap about this? Especially after the Trump term? Republicans literally beat cops on live TV on January 6th and no one gave a sh*t.
Doing nothing is a loser’s game.
I did not say that you should do nothing. But if you’re thinking that exposing Republicans as hypocrites, especially after the past 6 years, is a winning strategy, then I have a bridge to sell you.
Trust me when I say that when Republican men and women start being outed for making mistresses have abortions and having abortions themselves, it will be damaging.
There can be no defence. In states where private people can sue the person having an abortion, it will be a mess and nightmare.
It’s a start. It’s something. The most important thing is setting up underground networks and funds.
I hate to belabor this point, but even if you had a Republican senator caught on camera paying for his mistress’s abortion, that same senator could either just flat out deny that it’s him, or blame “wokeness” and Fox News and other conservative outlets would run with it. It sounds ridiculous, but it’s all part of the plan. Republicans have perfected the act of lying playing the victim. And the media and their supporters just go right along with it. If you need further proof, just look at how the reaction to the insurrection played out.
The truth no longer matters. The media continues to fail the American people. And the Democrats have no idea how to counter attack.
I am so sad for all of my American family members, friends, and all you wonderful American members of the Celebitchy community. Even though everyone with a modicum of sense knew this day was coming for years, and especially after 2016, that doesn’t lessen its impact.
This will hurt so many women in terms of lost lives, lost dreams, lost freedoms. Moreover, it will disproportionately impact poorer, more vulnerable women. To say nothing of what the court can go after next if this is overturned(access to birth control, gay marriage, etc).
I hope no one loses hope and that everyone continues to fight, vote, pressure representatives, and especially donate to local abortion funds. I also hope that the activists who have been fighting for years and especially since 2016, make a point of taking care of themselves because we forget how hard the struggle is on those who continue to fight it.
What a sad day. Also maybe not the time for this(or exactly the time for this but everyone should watch Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always. One of the best films I have ever seen tackling the difficulties of abortion access)
Hey Susan Collins – how’s that vote for Kavanaugh feeling right now?
Settled law my ass
Susan doesn’t care. Not unless it hurts her standing.
Imo every young prochoicer should invest in a supplier of unripened papayas and a juicer…
This is a shitshow.
Women’s March is trying to arrange protests tonight at your nearest Federal court, or at least your local town hall if a Federal Court is too far for you.
Look up Women’s March for more information about a 5:00 protest in your area. Organize other women on a local Facebook page. Spend today making signs and calling your friends. We need to get out there!
Protests are good, but I really urge enraged women, please, volunteer to knock on doors, OR, do texting if walking is not an option (especially in heat, but at any time) for a campaign this summer. Please. The marching needs to be to get people registered and then out to vote. I will be marching all over the district that abuts mine, it’s a swing district.
Absolutely! We need to do whatever we can between now and mid-terms.
I’m in a safely blue state but live 20 minutes from swing state PA. That’s where I do all my volunteering. It’s a great idea to suggest going there to protest tonight. Thank you for the suggestion.
YES, Trina! Well said!
The GOP has messed with voter registration and districts all across the country, so NOW is the time to get people registered, double check that their previous registration is still valid, etc.
Also, the GOP is focusing on being precinct captains and other positions of election authority. This is Steve Bannon’s website, and it is trying to take over our elections by stealthily putting hacks in charge of elections:
https://precinctstrategy.com/
We need to fight back!
This past weekend I sent out 100 voter registration applications to potential Democrat voters. I hope to God this news will galvanize at least some of them to actually do something.
I’m going to repeat what others have said online, that this is a draft, and not yet law (although I’m sure it will be soon). So anyone who needs to receive care, can still do so until this happens.
The other fact is that we can no longer depend on organizations like Planned Parenthood. Even in some states they have already silently stopped providing abortion care. I understand, and they are still valuable resources for testing for various things in low-income areas, but a lot more attention needs to be put on underground abortion funds and programs now.
I wrote this above.
Underground abortion funds and programs are the way to go. I’m sure people are already working on these things.
Getting abortion pills to women is going to be vital. There are going to be very creative ways to doing this but if everyone gets together, it can be done.
Also stick up on Plan B. Were I still of child bearing age, I’d be taking it after every time I had intercourse with a man.
American women, it’s time to take it the streets for your rights, this is unacceptable.
It damn sure is.
Seeing Kavanaugh reminds me that Conservatives don’t consider rape to be a real crime. If they had, they would have made the witness to his alleged assault testify.
If a male professor with a family and great career and everything to lose had accused kavanaugh of attacking him in an alley to steal his wallet, everyone would have given the accuser the benefit of the doubt.
Being able to get away with sexual assault is a feature not a bug of the GOP.
Of course they have no problem forcing a woman to give birth to a rapist’s baby.
Here’s the thing, and this is just my opinion. I don’t claim to be a legal expert or a political expert so don’t descend upon me telling me how ignorant or stupid I sound.
People here are talking about the constitutional right to an abortion being undone without considering the great and vast inequality in abortion l
(continued) in different states. The status of Roe Vs Wade doesn’t make much difference to someone living in a state with one, or no, abortion clinics. The differences also have gotten more pronounced, but they aren’t new. This has been the reality for a lot of women for a long time.
So, in giving more power to the states to decide, doesn’t that actually make it *easier* to affect change? I feel like I have more power over who my governor is than I do over the Supreme Court justices. I feel like it is easier to flip a state than flip the court.
Just some thoughts.
The access to this procedure is indeed horrible in many states, because of many regulations such as transfer agreements between clinics and hospitals that have been signed into law and other roadblocks which electing new governors etc will not necessarily eradicate. The federal case is the one reason they have been accessible at all.
Reproductive care activists have been waging a losing war for a long time. This will only accelerate it, not make it easier.
Roe v. Wade and Casey were protective of a woman’s right to abortion on the federal level. Meaning if a state passed a law infringing on that right, they could be sued and the law repealed. The SC is now saying there is no constitutional right to abortion and any state can restrict it if that’s what the elected representatives decide. The framing of it as “letting states decide” is a PR spin to make it seem like the democratic process will fairly uphold the will of the majority of the people. The only thing states may now decide is whether to force women to carry a pregnancy to term. States already could decide not to interfere in a woman’s right to choose.
If republicans win in the next couple elections — now is the time for all of us to sign up for making phone calls and knocking on doors for progressive candidates! — they could enact a federal law banning abortion. I believe that is their goal.
In addition, with voter suppression and gerrymandering and the appalling propaganda being spewed by Republicans, it would be a very tough fight to win in the red states now. I’m not saying impossible, and it’s a fight we should have as hard as we can, but very tough and I don’t think repealing Roe and Casey would improve matters there.
2016 election will haunt us for a long time. I don’t want one but am seriously considering an IUD for a long term BC solution because BC is absolutely next along with gay, voting and civil rights. man, my house fund may be turned in to my “try to get the heck up outta here” fund
My daughter just got an IUD.
I got the nexplanon (arm iud) and love it! It’ll last until just before menopause so I’m set. But to all those young women out there. All those victims or rape or accidents. To all those (like myself) who can’t carry because it’s beyond painful. To all those couples that both want to terminate a pregnancy and are told no. My heart goes out to them.
The copper IUD doesn’t use hormones (fyi for anyone with sensitivities).
The copper iud does increase chances for heavier and more painful periods. I discouraged that option often when I was a practicing nurse. The upside is only if you require hormone free.
I will add here that while I am very sensitive to hormone-based meds (the birth control pill made me really nauseated, for instance), I had a Mirena for years and no side effects whatsoever (except for stopped periods, hurray!). It was an absolute godsend.
If you voted gop in the last 20 years, your words are meaningless.
You voted for this. You voted to punish women. You voted for white supremacy, you voted to keep black people from voting, you voted for rich white men to pay no taxes.
Words don’t matter.
Remind the gopers in your life- they are responsible for the deaths of every black man at the hands of the racist police, and every woman who dies from an illegal procedure to obtain an abortion.
may everyone who voted gop (probably almost no one here) rot in hell.
I give up.
I have left a garbage world for the next generation.
I am glad i never had kids.
A lot of people here are missing the point. This seems like a GOP thing, but it’s not entirely so. Our work force as a country is dwindling as with other countries only how we combat it is different.
Other countries are offering incentives to have more children. We are simply removing an alternative and forcing pregnancy to term. It’s a terrible plan. And it’s funded by huge corporations that need workers within the country and within those red states where wages are low, restrictions are few and workers rights are ignored. To remove the federal protection allows these states to produce more disposable workers.
So, if everyone wants to complain about the GOP that’s fine. Neo Conservatives suck. But you’re not addressing the root of the issue. You’re still supporting those businesses that fund the elected officials to this end. You might be just as bad as voting red because you continuously support the businesses that fund the GOP that pushes this through because of that funding.
Tyson meats has been known to be one of these companies for ages.
IF this draft is written into law in the decision we have seen, the Supreme Court will come for birth control, and make no mistake, LGBTQ rights (marriage) will be on the line as well.
I am so fucking pissed!!
Kavanaugh AND Gorsuch both said during their confirmation hearings that they did not intend to overturn Roe v. Wade but would defer to precedent. Liars, but what should we expect from the GOP anyway???
And yes, all this will do is force women with limited income, less resources, etc. to have to resort to illegal, risky and unregulated abortion.
FUCK YOU Trump, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, and the rest of the GOP who has been orchestrating this. This truly was endgame for them.
If this doesn’t make you come out and VOTE, I have no words for you!!!!
It’s true. The core values of the GOP are to prevent black people from voting, force women to remain pregnant against their will, and force LGBTQ people back in the closet.
On Jan 6th, they already showed they are willing to murder a cop and injure 200 more to make it happen.
Corporations might be our only saving grace, since – unlike the Senate – it is in their interest to bend to the popular vote.
American Taliban coming on strong. This is terrifying.
No lies detected. Homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women, but forcing that risk unnecessarily, on top of the other risks of childbirth, is spun as *the* pro-life position. These people need to just be honest and admit that they see females as property. They’re all about protecting the ‘right’ of the state, of religion, of parents, and of husbands to do as they please with their property. Fuck women with conservative beliefs, because it’s not and has never been just the men.
Their claim to be pro-life is a cheap marketing ploy, designed to cover up the real intent, which is control.
They are the first to take food, housing, and healthcare away from poor children. They are nothing but pro-forced pregnancy.
“Homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women”
That fact is so chilling and yet it is the truth. It says so much about how our country treats women, and yet it is largely known.
It’s time to investigate and expose.
Terribly upset. And scared. This is awful.
I hope Canada considers American women refugees and opens its borders. It’s Handmaid’s Tale.
I hope someone challenges the Second Amendment in a Democrat leaning court in the future, if that’s how Republicans want to play. If they value life as they claim to, all they need to do it look at the top cause of death in young people. Guns. There’s no justification.
F*K around and find out, SCOTUS…women are voters too.
Get out and vote in your summer primary and November! Write letters to encourage voting! Sign up to make phone calls! GET.OUT.THE.VOTE 2022!
Yes, and we need corporations to pressure legislators.
The vast majority of Americans support access to abortion care and 41 million more people voted for Biden. The numbers are on our side even if the Senate isn’t.
We can impact corporate profits, which in turn can impact legislators.
Unbelievable. Women without the means or access to abortion will be forced into INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE, which is illegal under the 13th Amendment.
The link below is to the National Network of Abortion Funds. You can search to find a local grassroots organization which supports women in need of abortions.
https://abortionfunds.org/funds/
This isn’t law yet.
Be angry.
Then be relentless.
Your voice counts. MAKE THEM HEAR IT.
Contact your local legislators.
Contact your US Senators.
Contact your US Representatives.
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials
Enough with condescending “this is what happens when you don’t vote” talking point from supporters of centrist democrats who haven’t delivered voting rights protections, electoral college reform, an expanded court, federal abortion legislation.
are republicans evil? yes. could democrats have done more to protect basic human rights? yes.
two things can be true at the same time!
Following up to say that the democrats base — women, BIPOC, women of color, nonbinary people– are REALLY tired of showing up at the voting booth for a party that doesn’t do much to protect them, a party that doesn’t take accountabilty for its faults and just throws its hands up and says “well go vote next time!” um yeah we DID vote for you and look what happened. Is voting in november gonna change anything for the women who are /will be pregnant this summer and forced to carry to term? electoral politics has its limits. people’s LIVES are on the line here.
Yes. It is extremely depressing to see how few local Democrats really show up for reproductive care, etc.
Thank you for bringing up this point. It remains divisive and it gives the appearance that Democrats don’t ever notice what they are falling down on and what they need to do aggressively to get their agenda ratified and codified. I’m a Black American woman tired of how the Democratic party used us and takes advantage of us without working hard on the issued we care about.
I am trying to understand the long term thinking of this – no abortion (and perhaps coming to limit birth control as many of you talk about in this post). Your population is going to explode in short order. What is their plan to feed and house all these people?
I think the plan is more poor people to work for the rich people (who can still access abortion) for cheap wages.
Most of us will be Amazon warehouse workers in the future.
There isn’t one. Add in “lack of access to medical care” to your list. And likely increases in suicides, homicides, and domestic violence.
Think raped and sexually abused 12 year olds as parents, with substandard healthcare. Everybody loses — except employers and politicians who benefit from having low educated, minimally skilled captives to what they have to offer.
If black (and brown) people can be killed with impunity and women who were raped, harassed, assaulted still have to battle for justice, you know there is no care or concern for the well being of people outside their tribe.
It’s about the dehumanization process. It’s why POCs, non Christians and women are described in such a way as to make them less than human and most definitely not a citizen. It’s why we have double standards baked in our society.
I think other people here already covered how it creates a tired and disenfranchised working class who won’t unionize or demand fair treatment, but I remember reading once that one of the many conservative strategists who have their finger prints on this was hoping to engineer an increase in white births. Keep in mind that making abortion illegal still hurts low-income women of color the most, so not sure how that would pan out. But still, it falls in line with how these fascists think.
I’m not American but I felt a punch in the gut when I heard this. It seems a slide back to the dark ages. They are undoing a hundred years of progress? And why isn’t Thomas impeached? Are there no ethics guidelines Surpreme Court Justices must follow? Hope people of reason are mobilizing.
This (purposefully) leak may galvanize people to vote to stop this religious- back to the Inquisition- madness. But I wouldn’t be surprised it was a deliberate leak by the Koch’s Federalist Society (that groomed and sponsored all the right wing SCOTUS justices) and Trump GOP to get out the votes and money for their America First. What US really needs is to overturn Citizen United. Citizen United has corrupted the country and is turning our democratic body politics to one of kleptocracy and tyranny.
The idea of controlling women and anyone who isn’t white, male, Christian and goose stepping to their tune is these people’s ultimate fantasy. They want the whip and their easy plantation lifestyle back. This sentiment to return to their fantasized good old days is shared by Trump’s MAGA cult and the English monarchists alike.
I shall be donating and volunteering in the coming election and hope readers here will too.
It’s a scary moment for America. I wouldn’t be surprised that this leak was engineered by Koch’s Federalist Society and the GOP to drum up support for their America First candidates for the coming election. It’s proof of their ability to control women and eventually the rights of people who don’t adhere to their beliefs. Overturning Roe V. Wade and other recent SCOTUS rulings show how Citizen United ruling has corrupted American democracy and turning it into a kleptocracy.
Just like Brexit was sold to people based on lies and fear mongering, so too is America First by the GOP Trump MAGA cult. Their followers yearn for the good old days where in their fantasy, their plantation life is easy as they sit with their whip and guns exploiting people. This is but a short road to what is happening now in Russia and China. It’s a thuggish world where the uber rich controls the majority of the populace with a combination of propaganda and brute force while allowing a small obedient merchant class to exist.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone *especially Sen Collins, that these partisan America First SCOTUS justices, who have already gutted voting rights, are coming after women’s rights. These people are obeying their creators— the Kochs, the Mercers, and the Peter Thiels of this world.
I hope readers here will donate and/or volunteer in the next election to stop the destruction of America’s democracy.
If we are not going to give women a pass — which I agree we should not — then we are going to have to add RBG to the list.
She stayed too long and had she left when was appropriate Obama could have chosen a supreme Court Justice.
I love and appreciate all she gave to our country but she knew she was sick and given her age, and what was coming on the political horizon she really needed to let Obama make the choice for a new Justice.
Yes I said it.
Ok, you said it. Perhaps you could also say a bit more about Merrick Garland and how his nomination played out. “Choosing” a SC Justice and actually seating one are not the same thing.
You’re absolutely correct and I said so on another forum. However, Obama was not able to get Garland confirmed because the Senate was GOP majority, so not sure he would have had any better luck with Ginsberg, it would have depended on the timing of her retirement. If she had done so, say at the beginning of his 2nd term, he could have gotten a confirmation through. On Garland, I believe Dems gave up a bit on that confirmation because they assumed Hillary would win. Dems have made a lot of mistakes and the lack of confirming SC justices might be the biggest of all.
I’m curious, Sudie. What exactly do you think “Dems” could have done? Are you referring to voters? Politicians? Both?
Personally, my priority as a voter has always been the Supreme Court — and I vote accordingly. But my vote meant nothing in the face of people like McConnell.
And at least this voter never assumed that Hillary would win.
Obama didn’t have the senate votes for garland because they decided to follow McConnell. There was nothing Obama could do.
Which is why voting for the next dem candidate no matter who was necessary to blunt what McConnell did.
RBG not retiring would have been irrelevant if Hillary had been elected president. When McConnell refused to hear the Garland nomination that should have mobilized anyone who wanted to keep that pick to make sure trump wasn’t president. Hillary even said in 2016 that the next president could end up with four picks.
There should be a retirement age for justices. But the realignment stems from McConnell breaking all norms and refusing to hear Garland’s nom. And then rushing ACB completely ignoring the position he took with garland.
Why that wasn’t enough to turf out GOP on all levels I don’t know.
Nic- it’s misogyny. People don’t care enough about women’s rights and certainly don’t care enough to vote for a woman.
The Comey Letter on Oct. 28 is what happened. That’s not to say the coverage was fair in any case, but it significantly impacted things.
That was a big gamble RBG took assuming Hillary would win. Unfortunately she is gone and we are paying the price for that gamble.
I’m absolutely gutted and feel sick to my stomach. We are so effed. Mitch McConnell is pure evil. Republicans want to overturn Roe v. Wade because their goal has always been to control and punish and women who have sex.
Only women should be allowed to run this country!!
Marjorie Taylor Greene? Boebert?
But not Jamie Raskin? Or Bernie Sanders?
Women are partly responsible for this mess. The majority of white women voted Trump in 2016, and a larger amount in 2020. Women like Susan Collins lied to us and herself to confirm Kavanaugh, and so many female conservative lawmakers do not support women’s reproductive rights or family social programs. This i.ant going to stop at Roe and even with that, some women will still support these punitive, draconian laws. This is far right ideology, gender is secondary or dismissed entirely.
Sickening but the economy will trump everything else.we have heavy inflation and may even be in a recession by then.The Dems are getting slaughtered in November and Trump or someone of his ilk may be in 2024.It is disheartening but reality.
The Dems just moved up in polling, so no, giving up so easily isn’t going to cut it. Further, the agenda Republicans have in place if they win mid-terms would exacerbate economic issues and put more of a financial burden on the middle and working class families by increasing their taxes. So again, there is still time to mobilize people to vote. A slaughter only happens if you let it.
We have inflation. We also have genuine shortages and issues related to transporting goods. Over and above that though, many prices are rising even as profits are increasing. That’s a deliberate manipulation of markets for corporate gain — that’s easily swept up in what many of us are calling “inflation “.
Citizens United has done quite a lot to destroy the foundations of the US.
Vote. And run for office.
“many prices are rising even as profits are increasing. That’s a deliberate manipulation of markets for corporate gain — that’s easily swept up in what many of us are calling “inflation “
YES, THIS!!! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Americans are hurting, and corporations are twisting the screws. If the COST of goods sold actually was going up, the profits would not be! The GOP is giving cover to corporate thievery!
Mid-terms – VOTE!
The entire world is facing inflation due to a pandemic, Putin’s war and China’s political draconian lockdowns.
The GOP had 4 years and did nothing to help working and middle class Americans. The tax breaks and giveaways for the rich only exacerbate economic and social inequality. The neglect to govern showcased their failures when they had control of the legislative and executive branches in 2016.
By embracing doomsday and giving up is exactly what these right wing ultra nationalists want. These people want Dem voters to give up, not vote, and tune out. That’s the point of disinformation in combination with intimidation. This is the offensive stage. It’s a poor show when people just quit when things get slightly uncomfortable. To do so, is more a reflection about us and our character. It’s why the Tucker Carlsons of this world absolutely hate Zelensky and the Ukrainians, because they fought back. Ukrainians don’t take their freedom and their young democracy for granted.
So I say enough bitching. Let’s get stitching our rights, our democracy, and our country back.
This could bite the Republicans in the ass if it motivates everyone to vote blue in midterms. Let’s all work for that. And let’s get campaigns started to impeach the SCOTUS members who comitted perjury by saying Roe was settled law so they could get on the court.
Roberts apparently said this isn’t final, and he is conducting an investigation?
That says something to me: that this leak wasn’t meant and they’re scared of the blowback. They should be.
Trying to impeach Gorsuch and Kavanaugh for their statements is a waste of time with the current makeup of the senate.
It is better to channel efforts into voting in high numbers for Dems at the midterms and in state legislatures.
We can do both, Nic.
It’s not a waste of time if it helps erode their credibility in the eyes of the public and shine a brighter spotlight on their flaws.
I can’t stop thinking about two things.
1. RBG’s decision to not retire in Obama’s first two years and Obama’s inability to do more to keep McConnell from stealing a S Ct seat.
2. What a different world we would be in of Beau had not died in 2015. Biden would have won and beat Trump in 2016 and this national nightmare would never had happened
Blaming Obama for Merrick Garland and RBG is one of the narratives being pushed to divide and demoralize Democrats right now. It’s not working.
By trying to absolve Mitch McConnell and pretending the GOP didn’t control Congress in 2014 is disingenuous. It’s wrong and frankly, gaslighting. Obama, unlike Trump, didn’t try to become a dictator and overrun Congress. After McConnell breaking precedent by refusing to consider Merrick Garland nomination, there was no way RBG could retire.
I agree Kitt.
RBG should have retired in Obama’s first two years when they had 60 votes. She held on to be replaced by a woman president and it landed us in this mess. Stating facts doesn’t divide Dems.
This is for @Fancyhat who insists on blaming Dems (Obama & RBG) for the mess created by the reTHUGS.:
If we’re gonna play “what ifs” shouldnt you concentrate on those who ACTIVELY tried and succeeded in gaming the system, such as McConnell, who said on the day of Obama’s first inauguration that the GOP will do everything in its power to ensure he was a one-term president and in pursuit of that goal, they OBSTRUCTED everything he did, succeeding in some and failing in others?
How do you think we got here? Do u think this move by SCOTUS happened overnight?
If people want to play what ifs game, that’s fine. I don’t play that game. I’m no seer.
Instead I will remind people what was priority for Obama was the passage of ACA in 2010. It was a central campaign promise which Obama made during his 2008 election and he delivered. It wasn’t a cakewalk to get it either. It took serious horse trading for 2 years to get an imperfect bill passed.
Even today, we’ve seen multiple attempts by the GOP to repeal and weaken the ACA. While most Americans don’t want to give up their healthcare rights like protection of preexistent conditions such as diabetes and asthma will mean they won’t be penalized or denied health insurance coverage, today’s SCOTUS is proof they have no problems overturning laws and imposing the tyranny of the minority. We’ve seen the corrosive effect of dark money on this SCOTUS with its ruling limiting the scope of EPA’s Clean Air Act. That’s to please corporate billionaire donors. You can bet there will be more rulings by this conservative SC majority to make its patrons richer and even more powerful.
Truly this makes the US look like a primitive country full of savages. I know of course most Americans are kind and generous people. You have got to find a way to overcome the political system you have that allows such a disgusting decision. Canada, France, Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy – abortion is legal. In my country Canada, there are NO LAWS about abortion and it is guaranteed under our constitution. This is because it is a medical decision of a woman and her doctors, and to interfere with that would interfere with the constitutionally guaranteed security of the person. Women in Canada will be there for our American sisters. I am sure there will be women who travel here and to states that do not take on this draconian, evil, law. This is all about control of women.
Well said!!!
Thank you Sue M ❤️
There are quite a few news articles regarding the leak and the why now. It’s interesting that many long time court reporters are saying this was more likely a deliberate leak by conservatives to reign in Justice Roberts to establish a supermajority vote to overturn women reproductive rights. It’s also to soften the blow to the American public who support legalized abortion. WSJ published an article recently discussing the attempt to corral Roberts’ support for Alito’s wide reaching argument.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/03/us/politics/supreme-court-leak-roe-v-wade-abortion.html
Interesting because it seems to be doing the opposite. Angering the larger populous and galvanizing Democrats. I don’t see a real win for Conservatives with this leak.
Polls after polls show a majority of Americans supports a woman’s right to choose. The leak thinking is to go against that majority means conservatives want to prep people for this ruling. That’s why they want a 6-3, not 5-4 ruling with Roberts giving them a supermajority.
Plus Conservatives want to campaign for cash and votes to show their effectiveness in overturning a standing law of 50 years. It’s to showcase their power play when they go after other long held rights.
It could be a leak from the more liberal side but the belief is SCOTUS was preparing to overturn Roe anyway, it’s just how wide reaching the ruling will be. That’s the ongoing battle. Roberts appears to want a narrow scope so not to threaten women’s reproductive rights nationally (e.g. Plan C, birth control, make it state by state not federal ruling etc.) vs Alito & Thomas extreme partisanship and ACB and Gorsuch hypocritical religiosity.
What’s clear now is SCOTUS is a partisan and very divisive body. You can thank the dark money funding the likes of the Federalist Society for the last 2 decades that got the SC here. It’s not just dismantling protections of women’s reproductive rights, but America’s core democratic guardrails.
Saw this on Twitter last night and sharing here for those who may not be aware and/or are in need. https://www.plancpills.org/
Hi Dogmom, thanks for this. I’m in England and have just asked below how those of us outside the USA can contribute financially to women needing abortions. Much love to all of you, Hannah
So the SCOTUS is saying it’s constitutional for a set of laws to apply only to women, not men, thereby making all women second-class citizens in the United States. Also, the language in the leaked draft regarding privacy has huge implications. Any cases that are based on the right to privacy are in jeopardy now. Same sex marriage, birth control, interracial marriage could all be overturned.
Some days I feel like I just can’t go on.
Stacey Dresden, please remember that although the politicians are acting terribly and the media are failing us, there is a large group of people who stand with you and will fight for our rights. Please don’t feel hopeless, there is always something to be won. I might be overreacting and you mean something else, but if nothing else please know you are not alone and there is a community of people who will have your back.
If you are feeling like this please reach out to someone in your life or to a medical professional or to someone you trust.
I’m back on Twitter because I cannot go through this day alone. I need collective (if impotent) rage. I need Elie Mystal.
One of my devs just hopped up on his soapbox at the start of our morning meeting to say “this opinion by the Supreme Court basically says women are second class citizens and incapable of making their own decisions about their bodies, this is a minority opinion, your team thinks you kick @ss and the opinion is utter bullsh*t”
I needed to hear that this morning and sharing for others who need to hear it too.
I for one will be contributing to charities that help women travel to states where abortion is accessible and safe, if they need it.
I’m coming here to remind everyone that Neil Gorsuch ILLEGITIMATELY got his seat on the Supreme Court. He did not get it fairly. He was given it by politicking and cheating, and he STOLE the seat that was rightfully Merrick Garland’s. Instead of calling out the unfairness and cheating, he accepted the nomination, but he is an illegitimate judge, and history will look at him extremely unfavourably for what he was willing to do for progressing his own career at the expense of good moral sense and decency.
As for the rest of the judgement, I’m just sickened. But shout out to whoever leaked the draft opinion, they have probably saved thousands of lives across the country. People who can get pregnant have been given a vital and life saving heads up to what’s coming, and that will give them the time to make the decisions they need to regarding their healthcare and sex life and reproductive choices in the time that’s left. Whoever that person is, thank you. THANK you.
As a Brit, I don’t feel qualified to comment adequately on this. My personal feelings, however, I’m outraged, shocked, furious, and in complete disbelief. So… how can I financially support organisations that will allow safe & legal abortion? Is Planned Parenthood an option? What can people like me, outside of the USA do to help women (and girls) who want safe, legal abortions? Can I pay for someone in a no abortion state to travel, accommodate them and have an abortion. How would I do that? Can I set up a monthly debit order to an organisation? I want to help. I just don’t know how (yet) Thank you
I’m not sure if this was said, but delete any period tracker you have on your mobile devices and delete the data as well. If this goes through, there will be those with access to your period tracker data and will have access to your last period, your location, and possibly any medical treatment you are looking for. They want to turn this country into Gilead, don’t make it easier for them. Fight them every step of the way.