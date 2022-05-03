Kim Kardashian really wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the Met Gala

Truly, I didn’t believe the rumors. For weeks now, people have been theorizing that Kim Kardashian would wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala. I thought “no, that’s impossible, it’s probably in the hands of some private collector.” I was wrong. The dress – which Marilyn was famously sewn into on the night – is part of the Ripley’s Museum, and they lent it to Kim… briefly. Kim was very careful with this iconic piece of fashion history, to her credit. She never intended to wear the dress for more than the length of the Met Gala carpet, and that’s just what she did. She changed into it just before the carpet, walked the carpet and then changed into a replica in a bathroom/dressing room before entering the museum. Kim was adamant: she never intended to sit down or eat in the dress. So it’s fine. It looked good on her honestly. She’s short and curvy like Marilyn, so the dress fit her like a glove. Oh, and Pete was her date. Do you think he even realized that they were out of Washington and this wasn’t the WHCD?
Bonus: Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta, trying to channel Jackie O. I actually appreciate the fact that Kris mixed it up and went for a real Americana look, but I kind of think she was off-theme and… whatever. Her jewelry was f–king gorgeous though, her diamond earrings were HUGE. (Oh God I just realized that Kim did Marilyn and Kris did Jackie, what a MESS.)
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
PICTURED: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
PICTURED: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
PICTURED: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
PICTURED: Kris Jenner
Pete really looks good and healthy around kim. For a rebound guy they sure look happy
Yes! I feel like I’m the only one, but I actually like them together? After K****, she needs someone actually normal. He looks a lot more healthy.
Either he’s constantly stoned to the max when he’s photographed with her, or he’s really really happy right now. Just look at that smile. He was grinning all over his face in some shots from a couple of days ago too.
This coupling made zero sense to me initially and I still have somewhat of a hard time believing that this is not for PR, but if it’s not then that smile is really heartwarming. Maybe they are really good for each other. For now.
Pete is spray tanned to high hell. That’s why he looks healthier.
Ahahahaha that’s it! He often jokes about looking pale and sick. Kim was like, “hmm, yes, but get a spray tan.”
They’re honestly growing on me. It’s the healthier and more stabilising relationship either has ever had.
I had to go back and you’re right. Either that or they just spent some really great time out in the sun. It looks great on him!
Kim with Pete, from frying pan to fire.
Lol Kaiser I had the same reaction! I was like aww Kris in Jackie drag, cute effort with the whole Marilyn thing.. EURGHH NOO!
Diet Prada actually said it didn’t zip up, but the wrap covered the back. I was one of the few that wasn’t scandalised by the idea but wow was I underwhelmed by the execution.
Kim has finally played herself with her 5 shades darker grift; the dress was made to be flattering on Marilyn’s porcelain skin and Kim just COULD NOT scrub the tan for one night!
The rest of the squad were so hilariously bad I’m glad they’re getting their own post.
Kim said she didn’t wear any body makeup so she wouldn’t stain the dress. Also, she said she went on a super strict diet for a month so she could fit into it.
I’m surprised Kim had to go on a diet to fit into the dress. Back in the 50s women were bigger. There wasn’t that pressure to be super skinny. Marylin never looked skinny to me.
I have to disagree with you Fabiola. Everyone was thinner/smaller in the 1950s. Compare a candid NYC street picture from the 1950s to one taken today. People were thinner then. That aside, I challenge you to look at the draconian weight loss measures women have been subjected to forever, especially movie stars.
Marilyn was actually tiny, I saw her dress from The Seven Year Itch at the Phoenix Museum Hollywood Costume show and the waist looked around 20-22″. I was a little shocked how small it was.
yeah, the dress did not fit Kim “like a glove”. She said in an interview with Vogue that she had to lose 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit it. It’s on their youtube channel.
That kind of crash diet really unhealthy and I’m pretty grossed out that La La Anthony (the interviewer) let her get away with that and even praised it.
Yeah, people like to claim Marilyn was big, she wasn’t. She was absolutely tiny.
And women in general were MUCH smaller. As someone who loves vintage clothes and estate sales, it’s so hard to find things that fit. I’m a modern size 6 and I have to go up to a 10 or even sometimes a 12 to fit in vintage clothing.
@Fabiola – people were thinner, but also the numbering for clothing sizes was different. Marilyn was a size 12 then , but she’d be a size 2-6 today, depending on the designer’s sizing.
I don’t know about women being bigger or smaller (I would assume smaller in general but nothing to back that up) but yeah, sizes were different. My mom’s wedding dress was a 6 (1973) and from the time I was in high school it couldn’t fit over my rib cage (and I was a really skinny teenager.) I was a size 2 when I got married, often a size 0 in Loft (soooo bad with the vanity sizing) and my wedding dress was a 10 because they used different sizing than street sizes. So everyone clings to the idea that Monroe was a size 12 but she wasn’t a size 12 in clothes today.
I read that also. I just can’t figure out how she got it into that dress ( diet or not?) Marilyn Monroe’s hips were supposedly 35. Kim’s hips are supposed ly 39″! Hips don’t lie, unfortunately! Even if she got that dress on, getting it off is a whole other story! ( And she cannot damage the dress trying to get it off?)
I was wondering how she could squeeze her fake bottom into the dress without ripping it??
Yes!!!! This was made to match Marilyn’s skin tone so that she’d almost appear naked except for the sparkles. It was diaphanous and you could see her belly button through it. Scandalous, transgressive and ground-breaking at the time.
Kim looks really orange and her hair looks really yellow. The platform stripper heels she had to don (because it couldn’t be taken up) were trashy. The diaphanous quality is lost because she’s wearing 5 layers of SKIMS underneath.
It doesn’t work on her.
The modern equivalent to this dress is Rihanna’s naked sparkly dress at the CDFA’s some years ago.
But too many people have worn naked dresses at this point (Kim included) for this to have an impact like it did when Monroe wore it.
Besides, Marilyn WORKED that dress and filled it with her lovely self. Kim… exists in it. And probably promoted eating disorders by saying she lost 16lbs (7.4kg) in 3 weeks to get into it.
Agree! She was so underwhelming. I was expecting her to do that dress and instead it looked boring and she couldn’t even walk without help.
I agree too. The hair color has a greenish undertone, and the dress is too milky/creamy for Kim’s skin tone so it doesn’t have the same effect as Marilyn’s image. The typical matte, beige makeup doesn’t help either. The fit looks good from the front though, I don’t know what’s going on in the back.
By the way, this look brings home more than ever my impression of Kim Kardashian as someone who wants every man who gazes on her to think only of sex, so she dresses in short, skin-tight, or low-cut garments. Unfortunately, there’s something so inauthentic and calculating about her that it falls short of the image she’s trying to convey. Like when she posted a photo of herself ostensibly studying the law in full makeup, while wearing a skimpy bathing suit. What can I say but Long Live Marilyn!
As to Kris as Jackie O, Oh no. Not even close.
I found a colour pic of MM in this dress (Instagram link, hope it’s ok to share @Kaiser?) whooeee it does look like MM was nekkid. Very daring back then. I love MM’s hair, eye make up and red lippy https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc00lqzPdjb/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Kim is Armenian so she would never have been pale like Marilyn. Come on. She wore no body makeup.
You’ve obviously never been to Armenia or met Armenians then and only have the Kardashians as your reference. We come in all shades of Caucasian, from palest to darkest. Kim is not naturally as dark as she presents herself – she’s a big self-tanner.
Kim is pretty pale naturally. You can see old pics of her natural skin tone. She uses a lot of spray tan. Also, she is half Armenian. She is also Scottish/Dutch/English, and Irish.
I’m fairly certain Armenians aren’t orange either
Sarah Lee, I went to college with an Armenian girl we called Snow White because she literally looked like the Disney princess, with very pale cool-toned skin and black hair. She would have been too pale for Marilyn’s dress!
The Kardashians scam of insinuating they (and by extension, Armenians) are not Caucasian, via their constant blackfishing is gross.
Didn’t Jennifer Lopez wear a green dress like that when she and Ben were first together?
This proves that it’s not a dress that creates a legendary look but more the person who makes a look because this dress on Marilyn is stunning on Kim it becomes basic.
Yes, I couldn’t picture the dress before seeing it and have come away underwhelmed and wondering what all the fuss is about. I get that the dress represents someone/something iconic but that just doesn’t carry through into what we’re seeing here.
Part of it is Marilyn, part of it is Kim, and the rest is that a see-through dress with no underpinnings isn’t a shocking thing like it was 60 years ago.
I thought the same. It showed
The difference, rather glaringly, between a true icon & an also ran.
It doesn’t look special on her. Well, at least she respected the dress. I could go the rest of my life without her ever cosplaying Marilyn again.
That’s because it’s NOT special on her. It’s just a sparkly dress. It was like there was a Kim & Khloe Kompetition, with an almost matching, sheer-ish dress, and frankly, Khloe wore it better (with worse makeup. BOTH of their hairstyles are a whole ‘nother subject!).
The fitting of the dress is awful. It looks baggy. She lost too much weight for the dress. She should have gone with a replica that actually fits properly.
Yes! Marilyn looked radiant in the dress, and I always thought it was because of the dress. But Kim proves it was Marilyn herself that was radiant.
Kim looks drab. The color washed her out, and the styling is terrible. The hair color is truly unflattering and makes her look ill.
+1
I read a biography of MM way back in the 90s. She definitely had IT. In NYC one day, she was with a friend and the friend was surprised that no one seemed to notice her. MM said that she could turn ‘herself/her appeal/charisma?’ on at will and proceeded to do so. Suddenly all the people just walking past her stopped to admire her and react to her being in their presence. She could turn ‘it’ on and she had real presence on camera. Kim is photogenic, but does not have ‘it’.
Exactly! You expressed my feelings better than what I came here to say.
amazingly, she managed to make a stunning dress look tired. the styling was amazingly bad from head to foot. can’t believe no one is talking about the horrid shoes she coupled that dress with. they were incredibly unfortunate.
I think we all need to acknowledge to ourselves that the Kardashians can do whatever TF they want. I honestly have no issue with this. It’s just a dress. As for her imagining herself as the reincarnation of Marilyn, take it up with Madonna.
Do you mean because they are rich they can do what they want or they can just make their own choices?
I feel so affronted by this – like an actual legend…ok I won’t go on lol.
Not because they’re rich. Because they’ve established themselves as cultural icons who can sling endless garbage into our pop culture and the masses beg for more. I don’t understand their power or influence. I’m just saying they have it.
@Bettyrose.
I respectfully disagree. The Kardashians are and will always be a punchline to a joke.
Exactly, she looks very meh in that dress
Kim looks like she’s dressed up as Amber Rose
Exactly!! I thought it was a buzz cut! She’d look good with one
@Laura…snap!! Good call
I saw that on Twitter last night and can’t unsee it. She looks so much like Amber.
Yes! More like Amber than Marilyn.
I thought this as well when I saw it.
she’s always dressed as someone, never herself, and that’s really the problem with this look. the dress doesn’t fit her correctly and is not the right look for her, but she’s too caught up in trying to be someone else to realize that. she seemed a bit of a sad sack last night.
So gross and tacky.
I thought she shaved her head when I first looked at the pictures 👀 I don’t get making so much effort to wear this dress just to underwhelm the entire look with a basic bun and a terrible tan.
I think the tan really throws it off. I’m assuming that originally colour of the dress was supposed to match Marilyn Monroe’s skin tone, to give the effect that she was decked out in jewels and nothing else. But since the dress is too light of a shade for Kim it doesn’t really work. She should of just made a replica that matched her skin colour but I guess that would be less note worthy than wearing THE Marilyn Monroe dress.
Her transformation into Amber Rose is finally complete.
Somehow she makes that dress look boring, IDK. But its also not her worst Met Gala look. I like Kris’s look overall but the Marilyn and Jackie thing….weird.
I’m think there is some kinda symbolism between that dress up of Jackie and Marilyn. Or maybe I am giving them way too much credit.
That dress doesn’t look great on her, cut or colour… and I work in a museum, no museum worth their salt would have allowed this – body lotion, sweat, friction, etc are supremely damaging to textiles, especially ones that are old and haven’t been worn in decades.
I agree!! The museum should not have Kim, or anyone else wear this piece of iconic history!! Kim is a careless person and only wanted to wear it for attention and fame NOT out of respect! I think that this was a very bad decision on the museum and Kim. It’s incredibly disrespectful.
I do a lot of exhibits in museums & while I think this was highly inappropriate I believe a very large check was involved
Yes. As a person with advanced degrees in museum work this is absolutely horrifying to me. God only knows how her little red carpet walk has degraded this piece of history (and I mean physically in terms of the textile).
Exactly. A friend of mine was doing a PhD around museum garments and the archival measures are huuuge because they are so fragile.
This is a an enormous ego-trip where KK high jacks a moment in history that is so complex for the poor woman who went through it and perhaps even died from it (we’ll never know).
This family is so dumb that they only think superficially.
Sadly, the museum I work at would totally do something like this. (Not if I had a say, but unfortunately my board doesn’t listen…)
Thankfully most of the textiles in our collection are super boring military uniforms.
Also, loving that CB has this many museum folks!
The dress belongs to Ripley’s Believe it (or Else) museum in Florida. The dress cost them north of a million bucks. The insurance on it must be prodigious too, but apparently they thought this would be great publicity?
I can’t imagine the Met or the Smithsonian allowing this with one of their famous, vintage pieces.
but now it’s tainted imo. it used to be a dress worn by Marilyn. now it’s a dress worn by a tacky reality show “personality”. to me, the museum tanked the value of its own dress.
That’s because Ripley’s isn’t anything worth any salt. I’m disappointed to learn they own the gown.
I didn’t like Kim’s hair at all. So harsh and as many of you said – looked like a buzz cut. It kinda ruined the overall look for me. She looked very average. If this wasn’t Marilyn Monroe’s dress, I would have said boring. And the fact that Kim is so proud of losing 16lbs in 3 weeks to fit into this dress is a bit daft (to me)
It should be daft to everyone. Disordered eating shouldn’t be glorified. Also, the close up of how patchy that bleach job is? I assumed it was a wig, but no wig would look like a 13 year old decided to go blonde in their bathroom.
Yes, her hair looked like a buzz cut and is downgrading this look for me. The point of the dress is to look naked and sensual. She needed a hairstyle that is soft and touchable to create that vibe. (This is further proof that Kim doesn’t understand fashion and never really did.)
I was against the idea when I heard it, not because I don’t like Kim, and not because it’s “sacrilege” for any other woman to wear Marilyn’s dress or whatever, but because that is a museum piece. To wear it out (and especially if she couldn’t even fit into it properly and had to hide the unzipped back with her stole, as some have said) is like handling a medieval illuminated manuscript with Cheeto fingers. The dress is iconic enough that she could’ve worn a reproduction and everybody would’ve caught the reference. And FFS, she paired it with that awful hair! I’m not saying she should’ve styled it like Marilyn, but the color and style she did choose are so unflattering.
Apparently, they sent a museum staffer, white gloves and all, to accompany her and protect their very expensive museum piece. Still, this was such a bad idea.
I found this on the internet:
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday’ dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Kardashian only wore the original dress for a few minutes as she walked the Met Gala carpet, while one of Ripley’s conservationists was on-hand to assist her while wearing white gloves
Beautiful on Marilyn, fitted her like a glove.! Kim K.wearing it, no words ……
Ps What’s de story with de hair, who’s idea was that !!!!!!!
Would anyone have even known (or cared) if she wore the replica all night? It just seems like stunt-dressing to me.
Kim Kardashian looks like a thinner Amber Rose doesn’t she? I think Kim really is trying to channel Marilyn Monroe.
Just no. Everyone go google Marilyn. She owned that gown. Was Meant to make her look as if she was nude and it did. Marilyn was utterly divine in the dress. Kim = Amber Rose.
Kaiser was very kind not to post a comparison pic. Marilyn was exquisite.
Let’s not disrespect Ms Amber Rose.
Side by side Marilyn and Kim, is not flattering to Kim. Marilyn has this huge glowing smile and natural sloping breasts (obviously no bra or just a light one), while Kim looks quite stiff and self-conscious, and I have no idea what she did with her boobs, plastic surgery, SKIMS, etc., but they are pushed UP. Kim is a beautiful woman, but to me she always has a tense self-conscious expression and bearing.
In addition, their body types are actually not that similar, which is why this dress could not be closed all the way in back for Kim and she was clinging to that wrap the whole time, and lost 16 pounds for the dress, etc.
Yep, Marilyn did not have butt implants, which Kim does and has a huge effect on how clothes work on her body.
On the red carpet Kim said she hasnt eaten carbs or sugar for three weeks and truely the weight has dropped off. Her and Khloe seem to have dropped the butts and are entering a new phase of skinny bitch.
Well, the 90’s era is back in fashion and so will heroine chic be, I guess. The new body trend will be to be SKINNY and to look a little sick and hungover
I can definitely tell Khloe has lost weight, I’m just not really seeing it on Kim.
I think Kim looks beautiful actually but obviously any imitation of Marilyn will always fall flat.
I’m surprised Kim actually managed to fit into it. Not because she’s large but because MM was far more slender than modern audiences believe. Even the standard mannequin sizes we have today are too large for her dresses and they had to custom make smaller ones for selling her dresses at auction. I think her waist measured 23 inches.
This dress didn’t create the moment Kim had anticipated – it really fell flat. Awful styling didn’t help either. Presuming fitting into this dress is the reason she has had her ass reduced recently!
It belongs in a museum!
It is part of a museum collection. As a museum professional, I’m appalled that Ripley’s let her play dress up in it.
Kudos for the Indiana Jones reference 🙂
Hey I get it. I’d like to have some of the Monroe magic too. But every time someone tries to imitate Marilyn we come to the same conclusion: There’s only one Marilyn.
The dress clearly does not fit her! Her proportions are too dissimilar from Marilyn Monroe’s. And to learn that she couldn’t zip it up?! I know this is more about her being able to ask and be granted permission to wear the dress, that she’s a respected woman of fashion now but at the end of the day she’s still just a middle class girl from Calabasas.
They let HER wear Marilyn’s dress eve for a minute?! GROSS. It disrespectful to Marilyn Monroe an actress who worked very hard at her craft and was taking advantage of in life and now in death with this disgusting mess. Also, we see you trying to steal Kanye’s ex face off Kimmy wth could you Amber Rose cosplay any harder ….?! SIDE EYE
What is the POINT of wearing a dress only on he red carpet? Changing right before and right after to wear…. what?
This is silly human behavior 101
It’s all silly. She flew on her private jet to Orlando to try the dress on. Then flew to Orlando on her private jet to pick up the dress yesterday morning. I am assuming the dress was flown right back to Orlando by her assistant right after the red carpet. All that carbon footprint to wear a dress for 10 minutes ! I wonder what kind of donation Kim gave Ripley’s Museum to wear the dress. I doubt it was a freebie lol. In the end, Kim didn’t get the “break the internet” moment she wanted. This dress did nothing for her. It was meant for MM…that is all.
My issue is this was worn by a truly generational talent and icon at one of her lowest moments. Yes, Marilyn looked amazing but she was suffering, probably sang that song under the influence, and was a punchline (again) afterwards. It’s frankly repulsive that her corpse keeps getting dragged up for clout by people who claim to admire her but obviously only care about the aesthetic and not the woman under it.
This exactly. So many people love to forget that Marilyn was human with struggles and a personality, and while she is revered today, in her time she was only viewed as a sex symbol, not as a human being. She was considered dumb and s l u t t y and at the time she wore this dress she was three months away from dying of a drug overdose (the culmination of a barbiturate addiction that she had developed due to the pressure of getting older in Hollywood, losing job prospects and being lonely and unhappy and slowly being cut out of the inner circle). In fact when she performed in this dress she was high as a kite and slurring into the mic; her contemporaries were appalled and offended by her outfit and performance and called her things like desperate and inappropriate. They mocked her for it instead of trying to help her. Then she died and she wasn’t even granted the respect of privacy when she was found and taken out of her room. Here we are 60 years later and everyone wants to pretend she was some conservative American poster child who was “classy” and “refined” and beloved when she was NOT, although she absolutely wanted to be and deserved to be. She was an incredible actress, subtle and understated, but we almost never got to see it because she was typecast as the pretty dumb girl you fck on the side while your wife cooks your pot roast for your mother every Tuesday night when you’re “working late.” It makes me angry that people try to put her on a pedestal of purity like we do with so many figures who were not appreciated when they were alive. But you can’t mention it because they cannot see past their own fantasy.
*standing ovation* to both of you. Thanks for the impassioned defence of Marilyn.
Seeing Kim being presented with a lock of Marilyn’s hair by Ripleys (via their Instagram), and her being overjoyed to POSSESS a piece of Marilyn, and them being overjoyed to GIVE a piece of Marilyn was the height of gross objectification even into her death. Sickening.
I don´t think anyone is trying to picture Marilyn as pure. She was not at all, and I don´t think she pretended to be. Marilyn did not start taking pills because she was getting old and losing jobs, she was an user from the beginning of her career. She had adiction problems just as most of her peers at that time.
I thought Kim looked amazing.
People out here are so damn harsh, and forget that MM was also heavily criticized for being herself and wearing controversial clothing.
Like it or not, Kim is a cultural icon in this day in age, as was Marilyn in hers. I bet Marilyn would have been honoured that Kim wore her dress. Kim was respectful, treated it with care and caution, and changed into a perfect replica for the rest of the evening. The 4.3 million people on her Instagram post seem to agree as well.
She embodied the Golden Era of Hollywood and fashion. It looked great.
Kim looked fine. But this was not respectful to the garment.
There are some rather significant differences between Kim and Marilyn – I suppose if you were to sum it up, one of them glorifies in the artificiality of fame and its accoutrements even if once in a while she can do something good, and the other most definitely did not. But I digress.
(And people of her level can and do buy bots for followers on Instagram and other platforms.)
This doesn’t even deserve a response but I’ll bite. Cultural icon my ass. She has 4.3 million paid and fake followers, of which you are one.
Considering that misogyny is painfully unoriginal, I bet we could find quotes from 65 years ago about Marilyn that are frighteningly similar to what is said about Kim today, if not verbatim.
To be clear I don’t have a strong opinion about Kim, if anything my opinion skews towards disdain and annoyance, I don’t care for the family as a whole. But the irony of vilifying her while simultaneously venerating Marilyn and attempting some revisionist history about how she was perceived in her own lifetime is fascinating to witness
No! Marilyn would not be proud! She admired intelligence, she was an avid reader, studied her craft even after becoming famous, studied with Lee Strasberg at the actors studio. She was the first actress to have her own production company and aproval of her directors, she was ahead of her time. Kim is vapid and empty and Marilyn contrary to what people believe was much more than a dumb blond.
What your saying about Kim now, is exactly what people said about Marilyn back then.
Marilyn would have never judged Kim or questioned her intelligence because Marilyn experienced first hand what it was like for a woman’s intelligence and accomplishments to be discredited because of her beauty and sex appeal.
Marilyn is passed away and we have no idea what she would have thought. Maybe she would have liked this or maybe not. But thanks to Kim, one of the biggest physical remnants of her life we have is now that much quicker to deterioration and disintegration, so yeah.
Marilyn actually paid her assistants well too.
@C I don’t think I mentioned anything about how well their assistants get paid or the dress. Your kind of missing my point.
Agreed February! I read a very well researched biography of MM recently and I don’t imagine she would have been affronted by Kim wearing her dress. MM loved beauty and wow-ing a room and I think she would have been happy with one of her dresses having a showcase moment at the met gala. MM was a very empathic and gentle person. Don’t think she would have thrown a hissy fit at this.
I read a little too fast, my apologies. I really just don’t like that she did this (I would have been fine with a replica).
I get what you mean about those particular parallels. People were going way overboard on other sites though so that unfairly colored my perception.
A replica for the whole event, I mean*
Cultural icon may be. Comparable to Marilyn Monroe? Who actually made strides for Black women, while Kim lives in their skin? Watch your mouth.
It didn’t even look good on her. It was such a moment for Marilyn because it looked like she was naked except for crystals covering her. KK doesn’t have the same skin tone to even pull this off. It just looked basic. Her hair was awful too. Also this doesn’t fit the theme!
Whatever that is she’s wearing, Kris looks really good in it. I think TBH that’s the nicest I’ve ever seen her look.
BothSIdesNow— I totally agree! How dare they give Kim Marilyn’s dress to wear! Really. Why not lend Jimmy Dean’s red leather jacket from Rebel Without a Cause to Johnny Depp? You just don’t DO that shit.
I can’t with this. This appropriating schemer who cozied up to Trump with her MAGA husband cosplaying Marilyn Monroe at a Gilded Age event while the women she appropriates lost everything last night. What a country.
The dress didn’t even fit the theme, so it was just a big ball of “what was the point?” It was barely flattering on her, and the sleeked-back blonde does her zero favors. All in all, it just comes across as lazy.
There is hilarious behind the scenes footage of Kim trying on the dress for the first time at the Museum. It took three people to help her squeeze it over her butt. They also gifted her a piece of MM’s hair. I’m sorry but Kim must have donated a huge amount of money to the museum to be given the royal treatment like that. The guy even said something about “doing business”…so yeah I really think money was involved.
She paid 5Million for that dress I believe. Atrocious.
To borrow it for a few hours? 5 million? Are you sure?
I remember seeing the figure online. Won’t source said 1million and another said 5million. It blee my mind.
I don’t even want to contemplate the potential damage that historic gown suffered in the fitting alone.
LOL at all of it.
Apparently she’s never understood the phrase, “suffering by comparison.”
Very true.
She looks incredibly forgettable. It’s also so tragic she was allowed to wear that historic and iconic dress. Is nothing sacred anymore?????
Ugh this woman is PEAK privilege. She will always get whatever she wants because of her money and connections.
Great point, Diamond!
It would have been a better choice to pick an original dress that is actually flattering, than to wear something that makes you look sallow that someone else memorably wore so much better.
1. Not sure how I feel about Kris’s wig.
2. Did she get a facial “touch-up?” She looks…different.
This is not a skin thing because a lot of darker skinned women pull off blonde hair beautifully (think Tiffany Haddish) but cheese on bread and Jayzus H blonde hair is not your friend Kim! I don’t know how one can make such a gorgeous, iconic dress look so basic. And yet here we are.
Kim lost 16 pounds over 3 weeks (according to her) to fit in that dress! She looks okay in it, not terrible on her. It’s honestly hard to compare how it looks on Marilyn because all the pictures I find are black and white though from the back it accentuates Marilyn’s curves. It is a beautiful dress though pretty basic looking. I don’t even think the dress fully fits Kim–she is holding that white shawl over her butt so we don’t know what kind of modifications had to be done to accommodate her famous behind. Clearly the dress isn’t as flattering on her as it was on Marilyn, otherwise she wouldn’t be hiding her butt. But I don’t see why they even let Kim wear the dress, she is no Marilyn Monroe and never will be.
Ummm … Kim looks terrible. She should have had a replica made that compliments her. Nothing about this dress works on her and I don’t know if it’s the blonde hair (bc she’s done blonde well before) or of it’s the plastered down hair but it looks terrible.
+1
Steph, yes, why not a duplicate? It wouldn’t have been as horrible to do that. And the dress does nothing for her. At all. She wanted to wear the exact dress Marilyn wore as a publicity stunt and it blew up in her face.
I guess you can’t transfer star power. Kim looks really basic in that dress. On Kim it doesn’t even look like the same dress.
I think Kim just wanted to prove she has the power and money to get what she wants and what no one else has done. She likes to brag. Also, is no one else creeped out by her being gifted a piece of MM’s hair? She said she was going to sleep with it under her pillow. That is so damn wierd to me.
…they gave her hair? As in Marilyn’s human remains and she’s going to sleep with it? How creepy, disgusting, and disrespectful.
I do not agree with having KK or anyone dress in MMs clothing.
It strikes me as close to grave robbing.
MM was used, abused, and had a pretty sad personal life. Let her RIP.
But, the Kardashians are known for “anything for attention and/or money”
PMK looks bad in that Jackie O role play yellow dress. #1. It looks far too big for her, a size smaller would have been better.
Jennifer Lopez has Jackie’s dress. She wore it on a red carpet with Affleck back in the 00’s. I loved it when wore it. Pimp Mama Kris doesn’t have that same oomph.
Marilyn for the win!!! Sorry, that dress accentuated Marilyn’s curves in all the right places: the bust, the waist and even her hips. It doesn’t even look like the same dress on Kim.
Just goes to show: don’t try to duplicate a classic.
UNDERWHELMING!! I was so disappointed in her look… and it was off theme completely. But the whole family was off.
Kim covets everything and everybody.No one in 60 yrs has touched Marilyn’s dress,until a Kardashian.For what?She wore it up the stairs and changed to replicas.money in their hands is crass.Hair is giving Amber Rose vibes.And Pete is just perverse for tattooing Kanye’s kids initials on his neck.So fing inappropriate. Kanye was right about him. I don’t think the weed is helping them.
I actually think she looks great. She lost weight to fit the dress because Marilyn was a petite woman. Their sizes then are not our sizes now. If she could see from above I doubt Marilyn would care. She loved a spectacle.
*shrugs*
MM’s Estate said they loved that KK wore it. I don’t think she looks terrible. At least she’s not in head-to-toe rubber, lol