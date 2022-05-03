Blake Lively wore Versace to co-chair the 2022 Met Gala: ugh or fine?

Blake Lively cares. She cares about fashion, and she wants to support designers and they want her to wear her clothes. Personally, I think Blake makes most high-fashion look downmarket and like she got it from the mall. So it was with this Versace look, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala. Blake & Ryan Reynolds are regulars at the Met Gala, and this year they were co-chairs for the gala. First, a word about Ryan: he looked spectacular, like he stepped out of The Gilded Age. His Ralph Lauren tuxedo was velvet and a rich chocolate brown. As for Blake… her interpretation of American Fashion/Gilded Glamour was to wear a reversible/two-part Versace which was supposed to invoke the Statue of Liberty. As in, bronze when Lady Liberty started out, then oxidized into a greenish blue color. She “transformed” on the steps. It was all a bit much, but whatever. At least she thought it out.

Gabrielle Union also wore Versace. This was fine – many women just went with “big, sparkly dresses” and that’s a legitimate interpretation to me. She looked lovely. I love that Dwyane Wade brought some heat.

Lily James just wore a relatively simple Versace dress. It looked nice on her.

