Who had the worst Met Gala look from the Kardashian-Jenner clan?

The 2022 Met Gala was the first gala to invite all of the Kardashian-Jenner women at the same time. The only thing that pleased me about it was that they all did their own things sartorially, it’s not like they showed up en masse, all wearing the same designer. Kim Kardashian went blonde and wore the famous Marilyn Monroe dress. Kris Jenner brought Jackie O Realness to the occasion. Kylie Jenner probably got the most attention after Kim. Kylie wore Off White, designed by the late Virgil Abloh. It was a wedding dress with a veiled baseball cap. Like… I think if you want to wear a wedding gown to the Met Gala, why not? That should actually be the theme one year, “weddings.” But the baseball cap… eh. I get why she wanted to wear something that Abloh designed though. Kind of surprised we didn’t see more pieces from his last collections.

This was Khloe Kardashian’s first-ever time at the gala, I think someone said that on the carpet. She wore Moschino, and it was tacky AND gilded. I feel like it fit the theme while also looking incredibly cheap? So, a toss-up.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore Thom Browne. Their outfits are supposed to complement each other and be interpretive of the other. While I don’t find it on-theme, I do think theirs was honestly one of the better “couple looks.” They spent time working out what they would both wear and the effect is interesting.

Kendall Jenner in Prada. I don’t hate it? It’s big and intricate and you could tell that she loved it. I’ll never cosign a huge, ruffled skirt, but making it seem like a deconstructed gothic-Victorian look kind of worked.