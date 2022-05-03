Gigi Hadid went futuristic with Versace vinyl & a huge puffer coat at the Met Gala

Donatella Versace dressed so many people for the 2022 Met Gala, and she even let a select few go into the Versace archives. Gigi Hadid got a “new” design, a design from Donatella. Gigi wore… vinyl pants, a corseted bustier top and one of the biggest puffer coats you’ve ever seen. It feels like she just didn’t care about the theme and she was like “futuristic aliens, right?” She went Blade Runner instead of The Age of Innocence. From the neck up, she looks great though. Great makeup and I love her hair.

Cardi B and Donatella walked the carpet together and it was super-cute. Cardi’s Versace was this intricately detailed gold number. She’s gilded, I’ll give her that. (Cardi also seemed like she was having a blast, which was nice.)

Olivia Rodrigo wore the saddest f–king Versace look. I don’t know if this was last minute or everyone else got the better Versace looks, but this is just… not good.

Emily Ratajkowski got an archival piece from which was part of Gianni Versace’s 1992 collection. Does anyone else wonder why Donatella let Emily wear such a special archive piece? It’s weird, right?