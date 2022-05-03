Gigi Hadid went futuristic with Versace vinyl & a huge puffer coat at the Met Gala

Donatella Versace dressed so many people for the 2022 Met Gala, and she even let a select few go into the Versace archives. Gigi Hadid got a “new” design, a design from Donatella. Gigi wore… vinyl pants, a corseted bustier top and one of the biggest puffer coats you’ve ever seen. It feels like she just didn’t care about the theme and she was like “futuristic aliens, right?” She went Blade Runner instead of The Age of Innocence. From the neck up, she looks great though. Great makeup and I love her hair.

Cardi B and Donatella walked the carpet together and it was super-cute. Cardi’s Versace was this intricately detailed gold number. She’s gilded, I’ll give her that. (Cardi also seemed like she was having a blast, which was nice.)

Olivia Rodrigo wore the saddest f–king Versace look. I don’t know if this was last minute or everyone else got the better Versace looks, but this is just… not good.

Emily Ratajkowski got an archival piece from which was part of Gianni Versace’s 1992 collection. Does anyone else wonder why Donatella let Emily wear such a special archive piece? It’s weird, right?

Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.

37 Responses to “Gigi Hadid went futuristic with Versace vinyl & a huge puffer coat at the Met Gala”

  1. iforget says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Well, Gigi’s coat would help me socially-distance in winter, and I love the colour. I kinda want it?? lol. Not sure how it fits the theme though??

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      May 3, 2022 at 7:32 am

      IKR? I always like the dystopian looks. She’s celebrating the Hunger Games. It’s cool. But how does it fit the theme?

      Reply
      • iforget says:
        May 3, 2022 at 7:48 am

        YES!! She looks sooo much like Effie Trinket. Agreed about dystopian looks, but I think there could’ve been another year where it would fit better. Ahh well, I’m happy to see a bit of colour in the sea of black too!

      • Snappyfish says:
        May 3, 2022 at 7:56 am

        The color was rich but she is wearing a comforter.

    • LadyMTL says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:16 am

      The giant puffer doesn’t fit the theme at all, IMHO. However, take that off and I think that it sort of does work, oddly enough (the corset, the rich dark red color).

      Reply
    • Jem says:
      May 3, 2022 at 3:49 pm

      I feel this was perfectly on theme. Huge amounts of fabric swathing over restrictive corset. Third millennium interpretation of the gilded age.

      Reply
      • Lemons says:
        May 3, 2022 at 4:43 pm

        I think she was very on theme too. Very much the silhouette of the period.

  2. daisyfly says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:28 am

    She looked like she was channeling Vincent D’Onofrio in The Cell.

    Reply
  3. Lolo86lf says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Cardi B looks just beautiful! Her dress fits her like a dream.

    Reply
  4. Mimi says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:33 am

    I normally don’t like Emily but her look is so cool!

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      May 3, 2022 at 7:42 am

      She looks like a Ziegfeld showgirl, so she’s actually on-point period-wise

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:12 am

      I thought it was so unflattering to her body – made her look like she was all torso. Her styling was also really off. It was a cool concept but she didn’t pull it off imo.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:42 am

    Cardi B’s look was one of my favorite of the night. Gorgeous dress, fits her perfectly, on theme, and she looked like she was enjoying herself.

    Gigi….just no.

    Reply
    • Amanda says:
      May 3, 2022 at 1:44 pm

      Agreed – Cardi looks *so* beautiful! That dress, the fit…her hair and make up are flawless!

      Reply
  6. Nadine says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:47 am

    Emily is definitely wearing a piece of Versace’s gilded age. The early-mid 90s were IMO the best Versace collections. Gianni was the artistic genius who could produce iconic collection after iconic collection. Donatella is nowhere near as talented. I can only assume she’s still the artistic director because her daughter, her brother and she herself control the company.

    Reply
  7. Call Me Mabel says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:57 am

    Cardi understood the assignment and she looks d e c a d e n t. I’m so proud of her.

    Reply
    • susan says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:57 am

      I love her and I thought she looked fab. But I had no idea she was so tiny!! I thought she was taller.

      Reply
  8. Call Me Mabel says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Gigi, remember to remove that coat before using a seatbelt.

    Reply
  9. Snoozer says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Actually I think Gigi nailed it. This is the futuristic, sci-fi take on the Gilded Age. The bustier and corsetry is there, as is the shape of the dresses in the sweep of the jacket. It’s creative and I like it when people adapt the theme creatively.

    That dress doesn’t work on Emily, it makes her torso look long and her legs look short.

    Cardi is super cute and very literal.

    Olivia looks amazing! The dress is pretty simple but the styling, hair and makeup elevates it. She’s like a fairy from an old timey poster. Absolutely love the hair accessories and the gloves.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:14 am

      I loved it as well. Super memorable and decadent in its own way. I like an interpretation and she was one of the most interesting of the night.

      Reply
    • Am says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:31 am

      That’s how I feel about Gigi’s look as well. I thought she nailed the theme as I understood it. Better than another tight fitting gold dress that you can find on any red carpet (not that they weren’t beautiful)

      Reply
    • cassandra says:
      May 3, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      Agree. The silhouette is spot on and the color is gorgeous. I felt like it was an actual interpretation of the theme as opposed to a dress that could pass in a period film.

      Reply
  10. Louise177 says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Loved Cardi’s dress. I don’t usually like gold but she looks beautiful.

    Reply
  11. Michael says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:29 am

    They should do a Theme Free Met since everybody does whatever they want anyway. Let them go nuts one year

    Reply
  12. Otaku fairy says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Gigi Hadid’s look is one of my favorites. I like Emily Ratajkowski’s, Cardi B’s, and Olivia Rodrigo’s too, even though Olivia’s looks more like it should have been saved for a fairy-themed Met Gala.

    Reply
  13. KASalvy says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Olivia is wearing Julia Robert’s bridesmaid dress from My Best Friends Wedding. That’s all I see.

    Reply
  14. JP says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    I feel like Donatella kept the best dress for herself- love the dress she wore!

    Reply
  15. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    I gotta disagree—Gigi did what some (Kardashians) tried and failed to do. Her outfit points directly at the shape of Gilded Age gowns—the snatched corsetry, the cascading volume, the regal stand up collar, the richness of the color and statement necklace—but it’s a really fun, modern interpretation of that with edgy & street wear elements that keep it far from looking period piece. I think she got it exactly right. It was one of the smartest, historically aware dresses on the red carpet last night. Unlike that one Kardashian wearing a pelvic cast. Total fail but the same impulse.

    Reply
  16. Gruey says:
    May 3, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    I’m convinced that this whole thing was just less than the sum of its parts. The women in this post are TRYING (well, not Olivia, but the rest of them). In a good Met year, we would say “oh cool nice effort, next.”

    But there were just too many bad looks. Too many flat boring looks bringing down the whole vibe. Emma Stone kicking it off was suuuuch a drag. Then there were so many influencers in cheap prom dresses. And of the ones who tried, only a few knocked it out of the park.

    But yeah, with this crew I can’t be too mad. They tried.

    Reply
  17. JustMe says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:14 pm

    Olivia looks like she channeling the Black Dahlia

    Reply
  18. Normades says:
    May 4, 2022 at 5:52 am

    WTF? Why was Olivia (the biggest young star at the moment) in something so bland????? She should have at least had Emily’s which is rocking. They did her dirty.

    Reply

