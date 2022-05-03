Billie Eilish absolutely nailed the Met Gala ‘gilded glamour’ theme in Gucci

I was shocked by the fact that Billie Eilish was one of the few women at the 2022 Met Gala who really nailed the theme, in my humble opinion. This year’s Met Gala theme was Part 2 of “American Fashion,” with a sub-theme of “gilded glamour.” It was especially notable that HBO’s The Gilded Age is so popular, and I genuinely believed we would see many throwbacks to the actual Gilded Age – nouveau corsets, bustles, the colors and glamour of the robber-baron excess 1880s and interpretations of that. Most women thought “gilded glamour” meant 1920s/flapper. Billie did not. She must actually watch The Gilded Age, because our girl came out in this amazing Gucci, with a corset, sheer/lace sleeves and a nouveau bustle. It was spectacular because she modernized it to look like a genuine look in 2022 rather than a costume. I’m stunned by how well she interpreted the theme.

Jodie Turner-Smith, on the other hand, also wore Gucci and she veered more towards the 1920s/flapper era. Updated, of course. And it’s a solid look, in general, but it does feel like she thought the theme was The Great Gatsby. Joshua Jackson is FINE. They are so in love and so hot together.

Things I don’t care about: Jared Leto and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele going twinsies.

39 Responses to “Billie Eilish absolutely nailed the Met Gala ‘gilded glamour’ theme in Gucci”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:37 am

    I love Billie for this look. She nails the theme and is so stunning. She is so versatile. She can become whoever she wants. The Leto twinsie look is really fun if we strip away any associations with the person behind it.

    • HelloDolly! says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:10 am

      LOL, yes, the fact that people interpreted the theme as the 1920s really bothers me! The Roaring 20s are not the Gilded Age! This historical amnesia says a ton about designers and attendees.

      • LadyMTL says:
        May 3, 2022 at 9:13 am

        Same here! It’s like no-one even bothered to Google the words ‘gilded age’, they just decided that it was the 1920’s and ran with that.

        I appreciate that Billie really stuck to the theme, without veering into too on-the-nose. If I had one small nitpick I would take off that purple flower thing from the corset, I find it distracting.

  2. SAS says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:40 am

    Billie is truly stunning. She’s been best-dressed two years in a row now!

    I’m a shallow bitch and I’m giving Jodie TS a pass because she and Josh are so damn hot.

    Jared is a joke.

    • CourtneyB says:
      May 3, 2022 at 6:47 pm

      Jodie is so freaking hot in that outfit that I’m giving her a pass on theme and my usual dislike for ‘barely there’ clothing on the red carpet. That’s some Josephine Baker realness and sensuality. The silver metallic is amazing with her skin.

  3. Mimi says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:47 am

    I read an interview with Joshua Jackson yesterday about going to the MET with Jodie and it was just so cute. They go together so well, the way he looks at her just melts my heart. I want a guy like that 😭 Billie was one of the few that actually went with theme and she’s such a beauty.

  4. Twin Falls says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:53 am

    Billie looks great.

    Same on JTS’s dress as whatever, their overall couple 🔥 wins.

    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 10:01 pm

      My goodness, the photo of those two against the backdrop of roses? Gorgeous. And Billie Eilish looks absolutely fabulous.

  5. Powercouple says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:55 am

    Billie is wearing a box covered in silk.

    Reply
  6. cassandra says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:06 am

    Yeah I didn’t love Billie’s dress.

    Now, Jodie Turner Smith looks amazinggggggg

  7. IForget says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:18 am

    Yep, Billie nailed the theme.

    Jodie Turner Smith has legs to die for, honestly. I need to do some squats today lol. I don’t think she was particularly on-theme but she and Joshua are perfection together, I ain’t complaining

  8. Trina says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:36 am

    I didn’t love this. I thought it looked like cheap material and worse she looked so uncomfortable wearing it.

    Nobody touched Lizzo. Fact.

  9. Miranda says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:46 am

    I would’ve loved Billie’s look if not for the pale green lace sleeves. It looks like mold growing on her arms!

  10. OzJennifer says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:58 am

    I’m distracted by the fact that Billie’s legs seem to be missing in the top photo.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      May 3, 2022 at 2:36 pm

      That and as @Miranda’s comment about the sleeves. I think if she had gone with a different color it would have been better.

    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 10:04 pm

      Yeah, I couldn’t figure that one out, either. Did she just turn & step, one foot in front of the other? Was it bad photoshop? And I don’t mind the sleeves; I think that green goes nicely with the giant purple flower stomacher (I think that’s what that piece of jewelry was called, were it actually jeweled).

  11. Gabriella says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Billie’s Lydia Deetz hair throws the look off for me.

  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Finally. Gilded glamour.

  13. Genevieve says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Billie Eilish looks like the inspiration for her look was Manet’s A Bar at the Folies-Bergere. Her dead eyes work perfectly for the look.

  14. FHMom says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Wow. Billie looks amazing. I hope she was able to enjoy herself. IIRC, she was very nervous last year.

  15. Jo says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:34 am

    This seems like a Gilded Glamour Bordello chic mashup to me and Turner’s is wayyyyy more comfortable than Eillish’s plus Turner looks happy and lively when Wllish is giving us the zombie eye while crushing her breasts. I mean to each their style but one radiates joy and the other discomfort and mossy arms.
    Which annoys me bc I’ve grown to love Eilish.

  16. Laurelita42 says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:49 am

    I saw on Twitter an image of Billie next to the singing wardrobe from the animated version of Beauty and the Beast and I just can’t unsee the similarities now.

  17. Matilda says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:59 am

    I love that Billie was on theme yet her dress didn’t look costumey. Jodie’s choice of a modern day Josephine Baker would have hit the nail if it was a flapper’s/20’s theme. I don’t expect these young starlets to know about the Gilded Age but I do expect the designers to know. Are designers that clueless about sartorial history? Or are they just trying to please their young actors? I used to go to the Met Costume Gala back in the day before Anna Wintour got her hands on it and you prided yourself on dressing elegantly and beautifully. No one dressed to the theme, there were some celebrities but only a few mostly socialites. After the dinner you hung out and walked around the parts of the museum that were open with a cocktail in hand and meet fascinating people from all walks of life. I guess that with women’s rights are now history. I live now in a state of dread for my country. 🙁

  18. Merricat says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:21 am

    Billie’s look was absolutely on theme, and she’s styled appropriately. Jodi is gorgeous, but I’m not crazy about the chiffonish fabric; it looks like it was attached to the flapper piece to make it more formal and grand. She makes the dress look good, but on anyone else, I don’t think I’d like it.

  19. Imara219 says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:25 am

    I rolled my eyes at Jodie Turner’s look mainly because it was so off theme. It would have been stunning for a flapper into the early 30s glam frock but not for the glided age. So much she could have done, and I was looking forward to seeing Black women nail this era because we rarely were represented during that time as glam to the 9s. I did love Billie Eilish; she was one of the few women who understood the assignment.

  20. TheRickestRick says:
    May 3, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    No more Leto. Ever. I desperately want to never see him again.

    But Billie looks spectacular!

  21. Delphine says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    What I really like about this years theme was that it was subject to interpretation. Gilded glamour could refer to the gilded age or it could just mean what it says.

  22. JFerber says:
    May 3, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    Jodie Turner-Smith– just amazing. I didn’t like Billie’s dress, though.

  23. JFerber says:
    May 3, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    On the other hand, I do see the Manet look on Billie. She just seemed so uncomfortable and unhappy in it.

  24. Christine says:
    May 3, 2022 at 2:51 pm

    Joshua and Jodie are the hottest couple!

  25. The Recluse says:
    May 3, 2022 at 5:02 pm

    Billie looks like she stepped out of a Toulouse Lautrec painting. Wonderful.

  26. Brianne says:
    May 3, 2022 at 5:43 pm

    I just love Billie’s resting bitch face…that is all.

    • Lamaitresse says:
      May 4, 2022 at 3:27 am

      Me too. I love her face, and I’m actually quite surprised how beautiful she looks. Vivienne Westwood would have nailed this dress, and she would be thrilled to wear a living legends dress (inside).

  27. KC says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:04 pm

    I thought that was Russell Brand with Jared Leto!😆

