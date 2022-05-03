Billie Eilish absolutely nailed the Met Gala ‘gilded glamour’ theme in Gucci

I was shocked by the fact that Billie Eilish was one of the few women at the 2022 Met Gala who really nailed the theme, in my humble opinion. This year’s Met Gala theme was Part 2 of “American Fashion,” with a sub-theme of “gilded glamour.” It was especially notable that HBO’s The Gilded Age is so popular, and I genuinely believed we would see many throwbacks to the actual Gilded Age – nouveau corsets, bustles, the colors and glamour of the robber-baron excess 1880s and interpretations of that. Most women thought “gilded glamour” meant 1920s/flapper. Billie did not. She must actually watch The Gilded Age, because our girl came out in this amazing Gucci, with a corset, sheer/lace sleeves and a nouveau bustle. It was spectacular because she modernized it to look like a genuine look in 2022 rather than a costume. I’m stunned by how well she interpreted the theme.

Jodie Turner-Smith, on the other hand, also wore Gucci and she veered more towards the 1920s/flapper era. Updated, of course. And it’s a solid look, in general, but it does feel like she thought the theme was The Great Gatsby. Joshua Jackson is FINE. They are so in love and so hot together.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Things I don’t care about: Jared Leto and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele going twinsies.

Embed from Getty Images