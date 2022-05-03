Sarah Jessica Parker wore Christopher John Rogers to the 2022 Met Gala

Say what you will about Sarah Jessica Parker, but she gives a crap about the Met Gala and the gala’s themes. We can fight with her about how she interprets the themes and how she tends to go overboard, but I can’t fault her for caring. SJP wore Christopher John Rogers, a look which absolutely veers towards looking like a costume. This would be perfect on Bertha Russell on The Gilded Age. So that’s how SJP interpreted the theme – to wear an actual costume based on The Gilded Age. And I can’t fault her for it, it’s actually really cool? She also wore so many hairpieces!!
Olympian Chloe Kim wore Giambattista Valli. I love this? It’s a big dress, it’s glamorous, the vibe can easily be interpreted to gilded glamour. It’s cool to see her at this event too.
Wendi Deng wore Giambattista Valli feathers. I mean… it’s fine?
Amber Valletta in Azzaro. I genuinely think she nailed it.
Seeing how Anna Wintour interpreted her own Met Gala theme is always pretty interesting, because she always just wears Chanel and doesn’t really give a sh-t about the theme. So it was this year. Her interpretation of the theme was Chanel feathers and a tiara.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Amber had one of my favorite looks of the night. She understood the assignment.
Yes!! Amber looked amazing, did incredible poses and elevated her look. Total winner!
Can’t help it: Amber’s collar reminded me of the outfit “Riff Raff and Magenta” wore at the end of “Rocky Horror Picture Show”:
https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/907093495/rocky-horror-picture-show-riff-raff
Wendy Deng looked like she’d been tarred and feathered, and Anna looked like she rolled in the excess. And don’t start me on that tiny tiara lolol. She looked like a very old toddler at her Princess Party.
She did! She’s like the only one really.
Amber looks INCREDIBLE. Hers is one of my favorite red carpet looks maybe ever.
Amber was my favorite too! Gorgeous and gilded age!
SJP nails the theme. It’s underwhelming just because we’re used to seeing her in over the top fashion. This is like a Tuesday. Serious question: after the red carpet, what actually goes on at the gala? Do they all have to make small talk while awkwardly standing around in uncomfortable clothes? Do they dance?
She did. If I were to quibble, I’d say I don’t like the wrinkliness of the fabric on the bodice, though I think it was intentional as part of the look. And, at least in photos, the veil over her face is hitting in an unfortunate place. It makes it look like she has one of those overdone plastic surgery smiles that goes all the way to her ears. (Ahh! I just clicked back to the home page and quickly saw the header photo and it reminded me of those puppets with the wide mouths and now I can’t unsee it. Sorry SJP!)
Sarah’s look is cool but the color washes her out. She looks drained.
Good point. SJP has become known for over the top red carpet looks so the Met Gala looks lose some of their impact. But, she did nail the theme here and I always look forward to her Met Gala appearances.
I was not fond of SJP’s look, she looks like she belongs in Alice In Wonderland. Amber and Alicia Keys nailed it and so did Blake – IMHO.
I believe there is a dinner and there is the actual exhibit to see. I don’t know what other entertainment is there… definitely small talk and drinks though haha.
Valetta’s gown is gorgeous, but that is more 1930s than 1890s.
Exactly what I thought. Her whole look is very Art Deco, like the gorgeous hood ornament on a spectacular car.
Yes, it’s totally 1930’s. It seems a lot of people went for the 1920’s and 30s
I love it and think it’s very on-theme. It has a very industrial feel. It’s also delicate fabric made to look like it has sharp edges and is made of gold. I think it encapsulates the spirit of the era very well.
My thought, too; either Art Moderne or Art Deco.
Her face is slowly morphing into Glenn Close as she gets older. I can’t unsee it.
I think the SJP dress is too wide and ballroomy for Gilded Age and the print looks like a camping blanket.
SJP’s dress was inspired by a design by Mary Todd’s seamstress, who was the first Black seamstress in White House. Vogue has a good article about it. The design was an 1860 dress.
I was actually quite happy to see that; the History Chicks did a great podcast recently on Elizabeth Keckley. If you’re interested, give it a listen.
Wendy Deng was NOT fine.
I understand the dress (don’t like it, but I get it was on theme), and Rogers is a really cool designer, but — the RBF look on SJP’s face! She looks stiff and prissy and cramped, like she’s trying to smile but having to force it and it’s more of a little sneer? Is she not happy? Additionally, the colors and style don’t seem to flatter her. It’s weird because I remember thinking (15-20 years ago, of course) that she could wear anything on SATC and make it fun.
Posted right above Chloe Kim, who’s beaming and looks so genuinely happy, it’s especially noticeable.
Wendi Deng looked like like she had a very active case of the fleas. Either that or Pigpen from Peanuts, bringing her own dust cloud.
I think she just had a pillow fight with her grandchildren before she arrived at the gala.
According to Tom and Lorenzo, SJP’s look is based on the work of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who was a formerly enslaved woman who eventually became Mary Todd Lincoln’s dressmaker and the first Black female fashion designer employed by the White House. Her look is based on a dress by Elizabeth Keckley. I love it.
https://fashionhistory.fitnyc.edu/1818-1907-elizabeth-keckley/
@elizabeth THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THAT LINK! That website is a fashion encyclopedia and I am very enjoying it!
I don’t get the silhouette on SJP’s dress. This is not a gilded age skirt shape at all, but at least 10 years earlier. If you’re going to take that route, why not do it properly?
I’m surprised we’re not seeing more Gibson Girls, as that’s the look I think of when I see the term Gilded Age.
@elizabeth THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THAT LINK! That website is a fashion encyclopedia and I am very enjoying it!
Are we still ripping feathers off birds for adornment? I really hate seeing gowns & hats & fascinators in feathers. That’s one of the reasons why we have so fewer birds now than during the Gilded Age, because they killed so damn many birds to ‘look pretty’.