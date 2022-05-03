Sarah Jessica Parker wore Christopher John Rogers to the 2022 Met Gala

Say what you will about Sarah Jessica Parker, but she gives a crap about the Met Gala and the gala’s themes. We can fight with her about how she interprets the themes and how she tends to go overboard, but I can’t fault her for caring. SJP wore Christopher John Rogers, a look which absolutely veers towards looking like a costume. This would be perfect on Bertha Russell on The Gilded Age. So that’s how SJP interpreted the theme – to wear an actual costume based on The Gilded Age. And I can’t fault her for it, it’s actually really cool? She also wore so many hairpieces!!

Olympian Chloe Kim wore Giambattista Valli. I love this? It’s a big dress, it’s glamorous, the vibe can easily be interpreted to gilded glamour. It’s cool to see her at this event too.

Embed from Getty Images

Wendi Deng wore Giambattista Valli feathers. I mean… it’s fine?

Embed from Getty Images

Amber Valletta in Azzaro. I genuinely think she nailed it.

Embed from Getty Images

Seeing how Anna Wintour interpreted her own Met Gala theme is always pretty interesting, because she always just wears Chanel and doesn’t really give a sh-t about the theme. So it was this year. Her interpretation of the theme was Chanel feathers and a tiara.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.

31 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker wore Christopher John Rogers to the 2022 Met Gala”

  1. Catlady says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Amber had one of my favorite looks of the night. She understood the assignment.

    Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:48 am

    SJP nails the theme. It’s underwhelming just because we’re used to seeing her in over the top fashion. This is like a Tuesday. Serious question: after the red carpet, what actually goes on at the gala? Do they all have to make small talk while awkwardly standing around in uncomfortable clothes? Do they dance?

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      May 3, 2022 at 7:54 am

      She did. If I were to quibble, I’d say I don’t like the wrinkliness of the fabric on the bodice, though I think it was intentional as part of the look. And, at least in photos, the veil over her face is hitting in an unfortunate place. It makes it look like she has one of those overdone plastic surgery smiles that goes all the way to her ears. (Ahh! I just clicked back to the home page and quickly saw the header photo and it reminded me of those puppets with the wide mouths and now I can’t unsee it. Sorry SJP!)

      Reply
      • Isabella says:
        May 3, 2022 at 8:10 am

        Sarah’s look is cool but the color washes her out. She looks drained.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 3, 2022 at 7:57 am

      Good point. SJP has become known for over the top red carpet looks so the Met Gala looks lose some of their impact. But, she did nail the theme here and I always look forward to her Met Gala appearances.

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:01 am

      I was not fond of SJP’s look, she looks like she belongs in Alice In Wonderland. Amber and Alicia Keys nailed it and so did Blake – IMHO.

      Reply
    • Rose says:
      May 3, 2022 at 4:30 pm

      I believe there is a dinner and there is the actual exhibit to see. I don’t know what other entertainment is there… definitely small talk and drinks though haha.

      Reply
  3. Deering24 says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Valetta’s gown is gorgeous, but that is more 1930s than 1890s.

    Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      May 3, 2022 at 7:57 am

      Exactly what I thought. Her whole look is very Art Deco, like the gorgeous hood ornament on a spectacular car.

      Reply
    • Wilma says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:08 am

      Yes, it’s totally 1930’s. It seems a lot of people went for the 1920’s and 30s

      Reply
    • Mina_Esq says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:33 am

      I love it and think it’s very on-theme. It has a very industrial feel. It’s also delicate fabric made to look like it has sharp edges and is made of gold. I think it encapsulates the spirit of the era very well.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 11:00 pm

      My thought, too; either Art Moderne or Art Deco.

      Reply
  4. Christo says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Her face is slowly morphing into Glenn Close as she gets older. I can’t unsee it.

    Reply
  5. ArtMaven says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:14 am

    I think the SJP dress is too wide and ballroomy for Gilded Age and the print looks like a camping blanket.

    Reply
  6. JEM says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:35 am

    SJP’s dress was inspired by a design by Mary Todd’s seamstress, who was the first Black seamstress in White House. Vogue has a good article about it. The design was an 1860 dress.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 11:02 pm

      I was actually quite happy to see that; the History Chicks did a great podcast recently on Elizabeth Keckley. If you’re interested, give it a listen.

      Reply
  7. Janice Hill says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:10 am

    Wendy Deng was NOT fine.

    Reply
  8. Emma says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I understand the dress (don’t like it, but I get it was on theme), and Rogers is a really cool designer, but — the RBF look on SJP’s face! She looks stiff and prissy and cramped, like she’s trying to smile but having to force it and it’s more of a little sneer? Is she not happy? Additionally, the colors and style don’t seem to flatter her. It’s weird because I remember thinking (15-20 years ago, of course) that she could wear anything on SATC and make it fun.

    Posted right above Chloe Kim, who’s beaming and looks so genuinely happy, it’s especially noticeable.

    Reply
  9. Giddy says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:47 am

    Wendi Deng looked like like she had a very active case of the fleas. Either that or Pigpen from Peanuts, bringing her own dust cloud.

    Reply
  10. elizabeth says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:11 am

    According to Tom and Lorenzo, SJP’s look is based on the work of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who was a formerly enslaved woman who eventually became Mary Todd Lincoln’s dressmaker and the first Black female fashion designer employed by the White House. Her look is based on a dress by Elizabeth Keckley. I love it.

    https://fashionhistory.fitnyc.edu/1818-1907-elizabeth-keckley/

    Reply
    • Ky says:
      May 3, 2022 at 1:42 pm

      @elizabeth THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THAT LINK! That website is a fashion encyclopedia and I am very enjoying it!

      Reply
  11. Louise says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    I don’t get the silhouette on SJP’s dress. This is not a gilded age skirt shape at all, but at least 10 years earlier. If you’re going to take that route, why not do it properly?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 11:04 pm

      I’m surprised we’re not seeing more Gibson Girls, as that’s the look I think of when I see the term Gilded Age.

      Reply
  12. Ky says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Reply
  13. BeanieBean says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:58 pm

    Are we still ripping feathers off birds for adornment? I really hate seeing gowns & hats & fascinators in feathers. That’s one of the reasons why we have so fewer birds now than during the Gilded Age, because they killed so damn many birds to ‘look pretty’.

    Reply

