Kaia Gerber wore McQueen to the Met Gala: lovely or sort of boring?

Kaia Gerber was, I believe, the only one who got to wear Alexander McQueen at this year’s Met Gala. You would have thought that the house of McQueen would want to ensure that their one big look (on one of the biggest models) was a slam-dunk, right? So why is this so… blah? It’s not bad, per se. It’s just kind of a boring dress. Kaia did the best she could with it to make it exciting, wearing some big extensions and flawless makeup.

Bradley Cooper looked… good? I want to fluff up his hair a little bit but otherwise, he looks great?

Regé-Jean Page looked great too. I enjoyed all of the men who wore velvet, honestly.

Riz Ahmed in 4SDesigns/Angela Urrutia. You might think, “what in the Timothee Chalamet?” but Riz was making a point. His outfit is an homage to the immigrant workers who toiled away during the Gilded Age.

I’m fine with Jack Harlow’s shiny suit.

