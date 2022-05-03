Kaia Gerber wore McQueen to the Met Gala: lovely or sort of boring?

Kaia Gerber was, I believe, the only one who got to wear Alexander McQueen at this year’s Met Gala. You would have thought that the house of McQueen would want to ensure that their one big look (on one of the biggest models) was a slam-dunk, right? So why is this so… blah? It’s not bad, per se. It’s just kind of a boring dress. Kaia did the best she could with it to make it exciting, wearing some big extensions and flawless makeup.
Bradley Cooper looked… good? I want to fluff up his hair a little bit but otherwise, he looks great?
Regé-Jean Page looked great too. I enjoyed all of the men who wore velvet, honestly.
Riz Ahmed in 4SDesigns/Angela Urrutia. You might think, “what in the Timothee Chalamet?” but Riz was making a point. His outfit is an homage to the immigrant workers who toiled away during the Gilded Age.
I’m fine with Jack Harlow’s shiny suit.
Her look was super meh.
I think it’s partly her? She’s beautiful and she takes some very good editorial pictures, but I think there is something lifeless about her.
She’s a deeply boring knockoff of her mom. Honestly, if I was her I’d go into something not celebrity-related, because she’s going to be standing in her mother’s shadow—and not living up to it—her entire life if she plans to make
model/famous person her gig.
Well her arms are posed very awkwardly in the one shot, her face looks rather colorless and without spark, and the barrettes bothered the hell out of me for looking like Pretty Baby: UGH!! Maybe if the barrettes had been jewels, the lips a rich red, and she’d SMILED or showed some interest! She’s gorgeous but is SO LIFELESS in these shots, good grief!
Rege Jean and Riz look great. And Bradley was there.
Yes. The men look fabulous. Bradley is wearing his hair like my 16 year old son.
Only McQueen’s TOP CEO MODEL Kate is allowed to wear the good dresses, ok. She just couldn’t make it to the met gala.
I think the dress is great, it’s just her that’s boring and the over the top extensions hide the details. Someone else could have worn the sh!t out of it.
I kind of love the hair, but agree that the dress is not that interesting.
If her mother wasn’t Cindy Crawford would anyone look twice at her? Overrated cute girl but not model material, just doesn’t have the ” it” factor.
All the next generation nepotism models are truely Meh. The daughters of Kate Moss and Heidi Kum are also nothing special. And i dont know what these supermodels ate in the 90s but they all seemed so much more fully grown and statuesque. Their daughters look like they are playing dress up.
@Julia K What you said. Kaia especially bothers me with her too close together eyes and non-charisma affect and yet this is a ‘super’ model. Super nepotism for sure but that’s it. She has a great runway walk and that is all anyone can say about her that is model-like. It drives me crazy how these girls…Kaia, Jenner, and the rest make an obscene amount of money for doing NOTHING and not even being good at it!!!!
She’s tall and slim so I think she’d be noticed to some degree.
But I think she’d be seen as her own person if she were not Cindy Crawford’s daughter. I think she’d actually be less critiqued. She’s still not even 22 yet which is probably around the time her mom got prettier.
It’s a great dress, imho, and someone else could have worked the hell out of it. Kaia is just too vapid to be a compelling model. Pretty, but no spark or wit or presence.
Nepotism at its finest. Kaia is a plain Jane and got lucky w her mother 🤷
Agreed! To me, she has such dead eyes.
I think the dress is gorgeous – maybe it doesn’t photograph well? But all those extensions take away from the intricacy of the dress – the vacant look and open mouth don’t help, either.
Pretty girl; zero WOW factor. She’s missing the “It” that her mother still has.
Also, for the love of all things holy and otherwise, we need a generational intervention with the middle part.
.04% of the population looks good in it. I look at my daughter every day, (every. damn. day.) and want to move her part even a half inch to the side. But no. I’m a good mom. I bite my tongue because I said it once and she said she likes it in the middle and so I just smile and ignore the middle part.
Who was the original person called a nothing burger!? Yup she is another one,it must be hard having to hear Cindy Crawford conparisons but honestly she offers nothing.
+1
Is she messing with her face? She’s way too young to mess with her face. Now her face is reminding me of Zoe Kravitz
“What in the Timothee Chalamet” gave me a chuckle.
She looks like a cod fish.
Are you referring to the fish lips? I thought she might have done some plumping or just lots of lipstick and liner.
Kaia Gerber always looks like a kid playing dress up.
I agree and in such a sexualized dress its creepy.
I love it.
She is a caricature of her mother. Cute, for sure, but that’s it. And those eyebrows make me uncomfortable. The hair is distracting from the dress.
I thought Gerber was Rachael Bilson. Must be the hair. While she is cute, I agree with everyone else in that she doesn’t have the “It” factor, and is very boring. Must be nice to have Cindy Crawford for you mom.
Does Kaia’s face seem fuller and more oval on the bottom than it used to?
I was underwhelmed by her outfit until scrolling down to Cooper’s… comparatively at least she made an effort.
Cindy was HOT. Kaia is pretty. There’s no signs of any personality or spark there at all.
Yes, you are so right.
Now that Pete is dating Kim who is all into being present and seen everywhere my only question is “was that awkward for them being at that event together?” Also, I’m just now realizing I think he made her interesting. I wonder why they split.
Probably the most interesting thing about her look was being with young Elvis. She goes out with all the it boys, so must have something 🤷🏽♀️
Love me some Riz. So fiiiine